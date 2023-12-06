The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) will face the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) in the 2023 Big East-Big 12 Battle on Wednesday night as Marquette head coach Shaka Smart faces his former program. Marquette was ranked third in the AP poll before losing to Wisconsin by double digits last Saturday. The Golden Eagles trailed by 16 points late in the first half before pulling within one point midway through the second half, but they were unable to complete the comeback. Texas defeated Texas State by 19 points on Thursday, closing the game with a 28-8 run.

Why Marquette can cover

Both of Marquette's losses this season have come away from home, so it will be happy to return to the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday. The Golden Eagles nearly pulled off a huge comeback against Wisconsin on Saturday, turning a 16-point deficit into a 52-51 score with less than 13 minutes remaining. They ultimately came up short down the stretch, despite a 19-point effort from junior guard Kam Jones.

He leads the team with 16.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, while senior guard Tyler Kolek is filling up the stat sheet with 13.5 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 boards. Senior forward Oso Ighodaro is also in double figures, averaging 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds. Marquette is riding a 14-game home winning streak and has covered the spread in six of its last seven games against Big 12 teams.

Why Texas can cover

Texas suffered its lone loss against No. 5 UConn in the Empire Classic several weeks ago, but it has bounced back with a pair of blowout wins. The Longhorns cruised to an 86-63 win over Wyoming before beating Texas State in a 77-58 final last Thursday. Senior guard Max Abmas poured in 26 points on 9 of 18 shooting, cracking the 20-point mark for the second straight game.

The Longhorns trailed Texas State by one point with 10:45 remaining, but they closed the game with a 28-8 run. Abmas leads the team with 16.7 points per game, but there are four other double-digit scorers in the explosive lineup. Tyrese Hunter, who was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year at Iowa State in 2021-22, is scoring 12.0 points per game. See which team to pick here.

