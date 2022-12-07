After firing off seven-straight wins to start the season, punctuated with a win against North Carolina last Wednesday, the Indiana Hoosiers seemed to have an emotional hangover in their first loss of the season on Saturday. Indiana tries to get back in the win column and notch its first Big Ten win of the season on Wednesday against Nebraska (6-3). The Huskers have won three consecutive games, and their latest came at No. 7 Creighton.

Tip-off from the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Hoosiers are favored by 13 points in the latest Nebraska vs. Indiana odds listed on Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set for 133. Before entering any Nebraska vs. Indiana picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated more than $1,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nebraska vs. Indiana. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Nebraska vs. Indiana:

Nebraska vs. Indiana spread: Indiana -13

Nebraska vs. Indiana over/under: 133 points

Nebraska vs. Indiana money line: Nebraska +600, Indiana -900

Nebraska vs. Indiana picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Nebraska

The Huskers notched their biggest win under head coach Fred Hoiberg on Sunday at No. 7 Creighton, 63-53. Derrick Walker scored a game-high 22 points to go with eight rebounds and a pair of assists in the win. Walker is the leading scorer for Nebraska this season, averaging 16.8 points with 9.5 rebounds per game. Sam Griesel also had a nice showing, knocking down 6-of-12 shots to score 18 points along with 12 rebounds against the Bluejays.

One thing that Nebraska has been strong at this season is limiting extra scoring chances for their opponents. The Huskers have only seen others shoot 9.6 free throws and make 5.7 of them per contest, which is fourth- and third-lowest in the nation, respectively. The Huskers haver to stay disciplined because they only score 69.9 points per game, but they have allowed just 63.9 this year.

What you need to know about Indiana

After their big win against the Tar Heels, Indiana just didn't show up for its game against Rutgers, losing 63-48. The Hoosiers shot just 30.4% from the field in the loss. While just about everyone else struggled with their shooting, Miller Kopp made 8-of-12 shots and finished with 21 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 13 points, but only four other players scored at all for Indiana, and three of them only finished with two points.

The loss was a stark departure from Indiana's performance in all other games this year. For the season, the Hoosiers have hit 52.1% of their shots and score 82.3 points per game. Defensively, they have held opponents to shoot just 36.4% this year, which is the 13th-lowest mark in the country.

How to make Indiana vs. Nebraska picks

The model has simulated Nebraska vs. Indiana 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nebraska vs. Indiana? And which side of the spread should you jump on? Visit SportsLine for advice from the advanced model that is up over $1,400 on its college basketball picks the last six years, and find out.