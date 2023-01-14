The North Carolina Tar Heels (11-6) go on the road to play the Louisville Cardinals (2-15) in an ACC affair on Saturday afternoon. The Tar Heels had their two-game win streak snapped, losing 65-58 to No. 13 Virginia on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Louisville has struggled massively recently. It has lost six straight games, including an 83-70 loss to Clemson on Jan. 11.

Tip-off from the KFC Yum! Arena in Louisville, Ky., is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels are 12.5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Louisville odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 145.5.

North Carolina vs. Louisville spread: Tar Heels -12.5

North Carolina vs. Louisville Over-Under: 145.5 points

North Carolina vs. Louisville Moneyline: Tar Heels -800, Cardinals +550

UNC: Tar Heels are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 Saturday games

LOU: Cardinals are 5-0-1 ATS in their last 6 games following a straight-up loss



Why North Carolina can cover

North Carolina trots out an effective and talented offensive group. The Tar Heels are currently first in the ACC in points per game (80), second in rebounds (39.5), and sixth in field-goal percentage (.459). They've scored at least 80 points in nine games thus far.

Junior guard Caleb Love is an ultra-talented scoring threat who is aggressive and owns a downhill play style. The Missouri native has the speed and quickness to beat his man and attack the defense. Love averages 16.6 points, four rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while owning a knack for steals, logging at least two in seven outings. On Jan. 7, Love finished with 18 points, two assists, and two steals.

Why Louisville can cover

Senior guard El Ellis is thriving as the main scorer for this offense. Ellis owns the moves and skills to get a bucket from all three levels on the floor. The North Carolina native is fourth in the ACC in scoring (17.5) and sixth in assists (4.7), having scored at least 20 points in four of his last six games. On Jan. 3, Ellis logged 20 points, four rebounds, and nine assists.

Freshman guard Mike James joins Ellis in the backcourt and provides the Cardinals with another scoring weapon. The Florida native shoots the ball with confidence and has picked up his play recently. James has scored at least 17 points in three straight games. In the Jan. 7 loss to Wake Forest, he logged 24 points, eight rebounds, and went 5-of-9 from beyond the arc.

