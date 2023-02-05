In all but two games since 2017-18, one or both of the Ohio State Buckeyes (11-11) and Michigan Wolverines (12-10) have been ranked in the AP Top 25, but that won't be the case when they meet for the first time this season on CBS and Paramount+. The Buckeyes have only won one of their last nine games, while the Wolverines are just 3-5 since a January 4 win against Penn State. Both programs could use a big win on Sunday to propel them to a strong finish to the regular season with nine games left for each to play. You can stream the game on Paramount+.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, MI. The latest Michigan vs. Ohio State odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Wolverines as 3.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is set at 143.5. Sunday's showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

For Ohio State vs. Michigan, the model projects that the Buckeyes will cover on the road as 3.5-point underdogs.

For Ohio State vs. Michigan, the model projects that the Buckeyes will cover on the road as 3.5-point underdogs. Both programs have had their relative struggles in recent matchups, and neither has been particularly successful covering spreads lately. However, Ohio State freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh has been a consistently strong player for the Buckeyes since mid-December and has shot 59.2% from the field while averaging 19.3 points per game over his last four starts.

Over those last four games, he has also been an effective 3-point shooter for Ohio State, knocking down 9-of-16 total attempts during that run. Meanwhile, in the two outings prior to their last game, the Wolverines allowed No. 1 Purdue and Penn State to hit a combined 42.9% of their 3-point attempts in consecutive losses. Michigan could have trouble keeping up if Sensabaugh gets hot, as it has shot just 29.4% from beyond the arc over the last five games. Stream the game here.

