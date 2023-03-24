A spot in the Elite Eight will be on the line when the Creighton Bluejays and Princeton Tigers square off in a 2023 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup on Friday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. The No. 6 seed in the South Region, Creighton (23-12) finished third in the Big East during the regular season. The Bluejays reached the Sweet 16 with victories over NC State and Baylor. Meanwhile No. 15 seed Princeton (23-8) is the only double-digit seed remaining in the tournament. The winner of Friday's game will face either overall No. 1 seed Alabama or San Diego State on Sunday for the right to go to the Final Four.

Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. The Bluejays are favored by 10 points in the latest Creighton vs. Princeton odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 140.5.

Creighton vs. Princeton spread: Bluejays -10

Creighton vs. Princeton over/under: 140.5 points

Creighton vs. Princeton money line: Bluejays -540, Tigers +400

CREI: Ryan Kalkbrenner leads the country in field goal percentage (70.6).

PRIN: The Tigers rank 11th in the country in rebound margin (6.6).

Why Creighton can cover

Creighton does an excellent job of guarding without fouling. The Bluejays average just 13.3 fouls per game, which is the third fewest in the country. Ryan Kalkbrenner, a 7-foot-1, 260-pound junior center and first team all-Big East honoree, has not fouled out in 97 career games at Creighton.

In addition, the Bluejays face a Princeton team that does not apply tough defensive pressure. The Tigers force just 10.4 turnovers per game, which ranks 324th in the country. They also get just 4.9 steals per game, which is 322nd in the nation.

Why Princeton can cover

Princeton has played excellent defense in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers are giving up just 59.0 points per game during the tournament, which ranks seventh in the field. In the first round, they allowed Arizona to score just 55 points and shoot just 3-of-16 from the 3-point line.

In addition, Princeton is an excellent rebounding team. The Tigers outrebound opponents by 6.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 11th in the country. Over the first two rounds of the tournament, Princeton has outrebounded both Arizona (38-37) and Missouri (44-30).

