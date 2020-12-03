The Quinnipiac Bobcats will take on the Drexel Dragons at 2 p.m. ET Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Both teams are 1-1 on the season. It is the second of back-to-back games between the teams in the 2020 Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic being held in Uncasville, Conn. The Dragons won the first matchup 66-48.

The Dragons are favored by seven points this time around in the the latest Drexel vs. Quinnipiac odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total points is set at 136.

Drexel vs. Quinnipiac spread: Drexel -7

Drexel vs. Quinnipiac over-under: 136 points

Drexel vs. Quinnipiac money line: Drexel -320, Quinnipiac 250

What you need to know about Drexel

The Dragons jumped out to a commanding 36-18 lead in the first game against Quinnipiac and never let it get too interesting after that on their way to a comfortable 66-48 win that covered the 5.5-point spread with a ton of room to spare. Camren Wynter paced the Dragons with 17 points, while Zach Walton added 13 and T.J. Bickerstaff had 11.

Forward James Butler had eight points and 12 rebounds and he's averaging a double-double on the young season. Drexel lost its opener to Pittsburgh 83-74, but did manage to stay within the 10-point spread in that matchup.

What you need to know about Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac, meanwhile, is coming off a 15-15 campaign last season and won its opener 84-66 against Fairleigh Dickinson before having a game against Maine cancelled and then falling to Drexel. Guard Savion Lewis is the only player averaging double-digit scoring at this point as he's scored 21 points per game.

But the Bobcats play a large rotation with 10 players who are averaging at least 14.0 minutes per game thus far. That depth could certainly pay off in this type of setting.

