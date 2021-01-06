The St. Bonaventure Bonnies will look to keep the visiting Saint Joseph's Hawks winless on the season when they meet in a key Atlantic 10 Conference matchup on Wednesday. The Bonnies (3-1) are coming off a 69-66 victory at Richmond on Saturday when junior guard Kyle Lofton drained a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left. The Hawks (0-7) were beaten 85-77 at Rhode Island on Sunday. St. Bonaventure has won five straight in the series.

Tip-off from Reilly Center in St. Bonaventure, N.Y., is set for 4 p.m. ET. Saint Joseph's leads the all-time series 51-29. The Bonnies are 12-point favorites in the latest Saint Joseph's vs. St. Bonaventure odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 151.5. Before making any St. Bonaventure vs. Saint Joseph's picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Saint Joseph's vs. St. Bonaventure spread: St. Bonaventure -12

Saint Joseph's vs. St. Bonaventure over-under: 151.5 points

SJU: Matched a season-high with 13 3-pointers against Rhode Island on Sunday

SBU: The Bonnies are averaging 12.5 offensive rebounds per game, best in the Atlantic 10

Why St. Bonaventure can cover



The Bonnies have three players averaging in double figures, including Lofton, who averages 15.5 points per game. He has scored at least 13 points in every game, including 17 in the season opener against Akron on Dec. 15. Lofton is also averaging 2.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Last season, he earned first-team all-conference and all-district honors after leading the team in scoring (14.1 points per game) with an Atlantic 10-best six assists per game, while leading the nation in minutes played (38.4). He started all 31 games and scored in double figures 25 times.

Also powering St. Bonaventure is junior center Osun Osunniyi, who has been a beast in the paint. He averages 13.5 points on 51.2 percent shooting from the floor, and is averaging a team-high 9.3 rebounds per game. He also registers two blocks, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Why Saint Joseph's can cover

Redshirt junior forward Taylor Funk, who is second on the team in scoring average, was on fire on Sunday, connecting for a career-high 29 points against Rhode Island. He completed the day making 11-of-21 field goals, including 5-of-11 from 3-point range. For the season, he averages 16.4 points, six rebounds, 1.3 assists and one block per game. He has connected on 52.5 percent of his field goals, including 38.6 percent from 3-point range.

Senior guard Ryan Daly, who missed the last two games but is expected back, leads the Hawks in scoring and rebounding, averaging 17.2 points and 6.2 boards per game. He is also averaging 2.8 assists and 0.8 steals. Daly has scored in double figures in all five games he has played in, including a 30-point effort at Drexel on Dec. 17. Last season, Daly averaged 20.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

