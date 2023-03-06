The No. 1 seed Saint Mary's Gaels will face the No. 5 seed BYU Cougars on Monday night in the semifinals of the 2023 West Coast Conference Tournament. Saint Mary's swept the regular-season series between these teams in a pair of games that were decided by a combined seven points. BYU advanced to the semifinals of the WCC Tournament with a 73-63 win against Loyola Marymount in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Saint Mary's vs. BYU spread: Saint Mary's -6.5

Saint Mary's vs. BYU over/under: 130 points

Saint Mary's vs. BYU money line: Saint Mary's -305, BYU 240

Why Saint Mary's can cover

Saint Mary's earned the top seed in the conference tournament after putting together a dominant regular season, losing just two games against WCC opponents. The Gaels lost their finale at Gonzaga on Feb. 25, but they have been off since then, giving them more rest and preparation time than BYU. They also won both games against the Cougars during the regular season, so they have a mental edge as well.

Senior guard Logan Johnson leads four double-digit scorers with 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Star freshman Aidan Mahaney is averaging 14.6 points, while senior Alex Ducas (12.3) and junior Mitchell Saxen (11.8) are both in double figures as well. They will be motivated to punch their ticket to the tournament title game and possibly get revenge against Gonzaga.

Why BYU can cover

BYU is playing for its NCAA Tournament life right now, giving the Cougars a different level of motivation in this tournament. The Cougars beat Portland by 11 points in the second round before beating Loyola Marymount by 10 points in Saturday's quarterfinals. They had a much-needed day off on Sunday, while Saint Mary's is having to knock off some rust after sitting out for more than a week.

The Cougars covered the spread in both losses to Saint Mary's during the regular season, and they have now covered in six straight games in the series. They have also been profitable overall down the stretch, covering in five of their last six games. Sophomore forward Fousseyni Traore leads BYU with 13.0 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, while senior guard Rudi Williams is averaging 12.8 points.

