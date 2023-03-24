The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns and the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers match up in the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Friday night. The Musketeers last made the Sweet 16 in 2017. Last Sunday, Xavier beat Pittsburgh 84-73 in the second round. Meanwhile, this is the Longhorns' first appearance in the Sweet 16 since 2008. Texas knocked off Penn State 71-66 to advance.

Tipoff from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City is set for 9:45 p.m. ET on CBS. The Longhorns are 4-point favorites in the latest Xavier vs. Texas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 149. Before locking in any Texas vs. Xavier picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament 83-54 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,500 for $100 players. It also went 4-1 on top-rated picks during the first week of March Madness. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas vs. Xavier and revealed its coveted picks and predictions for the NCAA Tournament 2023. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Xavier vs. Texas:

Xavier vs. Texas spread: Longhorns -4

Xavier vs. Texas over/under: 149 points

Xavier vs. Texas money line: Longhorns -190, Musketeers +158

TEX: The Longhorns are 6-0-1 ATS in their last seven games overall

XAV: The Musketeers are 25-8-2 ATS in their last 35 NCAA Tournament games

Why Xavier can cover

Junior Colby Jones is a skilled combo guard who impacts the game in many different ways. Jones owns a secure mid-range jumper while being a high-IQ facilitator. The Alabama native averages 15 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. In the second-round victory over Pittsburgh, Jones had 10 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.

Senior guard Adam Kunkel uses his smooth jump shot to be an asset on the outside. Kunkel constantly moves without the ball and excels as a spot-up option. The Kentucky native averages 10.6 points and 3.1 assists while shooting 41% from beyond the arc. In Sunday's victory over Pittsburgh, Kunkel dropped 15 points, four rebounds and shot 5-of-8 from 3-point land.

Why Texas can cover

Senior guard Marcus Carr provides Texas with a reliable offensive outlet. Carr has good ball handles to penetrate the lane with a secure perimeter jumper. The Ontario native averages 15.8 points, three rebounds and four assists per game. In the first-round matchup against Colgate, he totaled 17 points, four assists and went 4-of-6 from downtown.

Sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter is a quick and explosive playmaker in the backcourt. Hunter can change directions in a hurry and finish with ease at the rim. The Wisconsin native logs 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. On March 4 versus Kansas, Hunter supplied 20 points and three assists.

