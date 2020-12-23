Get ready for a Pac-12 battle on Wednesday as the UCLA Bruins and the No. 25 Oregon Ducks will face off at 3 p.m. ET at Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon is 6-1 overall and 4-0 at home, while UCLA is 5-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Bruins are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games following an ATS loss. The Ducks, meanwhile, are 4-1 against the spread in their last five home games when playing a team with a losing road record.

Oregon vs. UCLA spread: Oregon -2.5

Oregon vs. UCLA over-under: 135.5 points

Oregon vs. UCLA money line: Oregon -150, UCLA +130

What you need to know about Oregon



The Ducks were fully in charge Saturday, breezing past the visiting Portland Pilots 80-41. Oregon's guard Chris Duarte scored 21 points while also recording three blocks and two steals. For the season, Duarte is averaging 15.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Oregon has relied heavily on its seniors so far in 2020. Duarte, Eugene Omoruyi, Eric Williams Jr., LJ Figueroa and N'Faly Dante have combined to account for 78 percent of the team's scoring this year and they've scored 77 percent of Oregon's points over the last five games.

What you need to know about UCLA

The Bruins came up short against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, falling 77-70. Tyger Campbell has either made or assisted on 40 percent of UCLA's field goals over the last five games, and he's accounted for 17 field goals and 37 assists in those games. However, Campbell struggled mightily in Saturday's loss at Ohio State, finishing with just three points, five assists and one rebound.

UCLA will enter Wednesday's contest against Oregon confident they can pull off the upset. That's because the Bruins have won four of their last six meetings against Oregon, and they're 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against the Ducks. In addition, UCLA is 8-1 in its last nine games against an opponent from the Pac-12.

