The No. 6 seed Villanova Wildcats will try to build on their late-season momentum when they face the No. 11 seed Georgetown Hoyas in the first round of the Big East Tournament on Wednesday night. Villanova won six of its final eight games of the regular season, and it also swept the season series between these teams. The winner of this game will face No. 3 seed Creighton in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are favored by 11 points in the latest Villanova vs. Georgetown odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 142.

Villanova vs. Georgetown spread: Villanova -11

Villanova vs. Georgetown over/under: 142 points

Villanova vs. Georgetown money line: Villanova -700, Georgetown +500

Why Georgetown can cover

Georgetown lost both meetings between these teams in the regular season, but it was reasonably competitive in those contests. The Hoyas were tied at halftime of the first game, and they lost by just four points as 13.5-point road underdogs in the rematch. Sophomore guard Primo Spears poured in 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting in the second game, and he also dished out a team-high seven assists.

Georgetown has won six of the seven all-time games between these teams in the Big East Tournament. Spears leads the Hoyas with 15.9 points and 5.2 assists per game, while Brandon Murray (13.9) and Jay Heath (12.5) are both scoring in double figures as well. They have quietly covered the spread in nine of their last 13 games, and they have covered in five of the last six games between these teams.

Why Villanova can cover

Villanova made a run to the Final Four last season, and it will likely need to win the Big East Tournament to make the Big Dance this year. The Wildcats were without veteran Justin Moore for the first few months of the season due to a ruptured Achilles that he suffered in last year's Elite Eight. He has averaged 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in his 11 games since returning.

Moore sparked the Wildcats to six wins in their final eight games, including victories over Xavier and Creighton. Junior forward Eric Dixon is averaging 15.7 points and 6.4 rebounds, while senior guard Caleb Daniels is adding 14.6 points and 4.5 rebounds. They have covered the spread in six of their last nine games and have been a profitable team in the month of March in recent years.

