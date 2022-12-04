Virginia Tech smells blood in the water against a flailing No. 18 North Carolina (5-3) team that has lost its last three games on Sunday afternoon. The Hokies (7-1) have only lost once this season, and that was by just two-points to College of Charleston on Nov. 20. After a four-overtime loss to Alabama in the Phil Knight Invitational, UNC dropped another result to a top-10 program in Indiana last Wednesday. The Tar Heels beat Virginia Tech twice during the regular season last year, but the Hokies took one back when it mattered most in the ACC Tournament.

Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET from the Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia, where the Hokies are 5-0 this season. The latest Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook have the game as a pick 'em, and the over/under is set at 141.5. Before entering any North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated more than $1,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina:

UNC vs. Virginia Tech spread: PK

UNC vs. Virginia Tech over/under: 141.5 points

UNC vs. Virginia Tech money line: Virginia Tech -110, North Carolina -110

UNC vs. Virginia Tech picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Virginia Tech

The Minnesota Gophers have been a reliable home team this season, but they were outmatched by Virginia Tech on Monday in a 67-57 Hokies win. Guard Sean Pedulla (17 points) and forward Justyn Mutts (16 points) were the top scorers for Virginia Tech. Mutts also pulled down a game-high nine rebounds, which is right in line with his average for the season at 9.1 boards per game.

One reason that the Hokies have been successful this season has been their shooting efficiency. Virginia Tech is just outside the top 30 teams in the nation in shooting percentage at 49.5% to go with a respectable 35.7% rate from beyond the 3-point line. Defensively, Virginia Tech has only seen opponents shoot 8.9 free throws per game, which is the fourth-lowest average in the nation.

What you need to know about North Carolina

The four-overtime hangover took its toll against the No. 10 Hoosiers when UNC dropped its most recent game to Indiana on Wednesday. Caleb Love had a lackluster performance for the Tar Heels, finishing with 13 points on a 5-for-16 shooting night in his 32 minutes on the court. Pete Nance led the team in scoring with 15 points, but he should have kept things inside the 3-point line after he hit just 1-of-7 shots from deep.

Even though UNC has struggled in recent games, they have done a good job getting to the charity stripe and could test Virginia Tech's discipline. North Carolina takes the 11th-most free throws per game (26.4) and make the third-most (19.8). The Tar Heels have been one of the strongest rebounding teams in the country, averaging 40.3 powered by their work on the defensive glass, where Armando Bacot's 8.8 per start represents 30% of the team's defensive rebounds.

How to make North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech picks

The model has simulated Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out!