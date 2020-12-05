|
|BYU
|CSTCAR
No. 14 Coastal Carolina holds off No. 8 BYU 22-17
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Mateo Sudipo stopped BYU's Dax Milne at the 1-yard line as time expired and No. 14 Coastal Carolina beat the eighth-ranked Cougars 22-17 in short-notice showdown of 9-0 teams Saturday night.
The Cougars (9-1, No. 13 CFP) were a late-week fill-in, traveling more than 2,200 miles to the South Carolina coast and eagerly stepping after No. 25 Liberty had to back out of the game Thursday due to COVID-19 concerns.
It sure looked like an uphill climb for Coastal (10-0), the Sun Belt East champs, as BYU entered with one of the game's most dynamic passers in Zach Wilson and the fourth-highest scoring offense in the country at more than 47 points a game.
But the Chanticleers controlled the clock with three long touchdown drives and made plays when it counted - none bigger than when the freshman safety Sudipo corralled Milne a few steps from the end zone. It will go down as a 17-yard completion, but the Cougars needed 18 on their final play.
That sealed Coastal Carolina's biggest victory in the program's four FBS seasons.
Wilson was 19 of 30 for 240 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Cougars defense, which had allowed less than 90 yards rushing a game coming in, was pounded by Coastal Carolina for 281 yards.
CJ Marable rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns for the Chanticleers.
BYU's attack was quick and decisive. Coastal's was deliberate and relentless. Both ways were effective in the opening half.
The Chanticleers put together the longest drive in program history going 94 yards on 17 plays over 9:05 of the opening quarter to start the scoring as Marable, who accounted for 39 yards on the series, finished with a 5-yard TD run.
It took Wilson and the Cougars just 1:15 to respond as Tyson Allgeier broke through for a 42-yard scoring run.
Again, Coastal took its time on the way to the end zone with an 11-play, 5:54 series that ended on Reese White's 1-yard run.
Once more, Wilson got it back in a hurry, covering 94 yards on six plays including his 41 yard scoring pass to Dax Milne, who spun around to remain inbounds then avoided three Coastal Carolina defenders for the score and a 14-13 lead.
Even though these teams had never met, there was plenty of emotion and chippy play.
It turned ugly right before halftime when Wilson's Hail Mary pass was intercepted at the goal line. But Coastal Carolina linebackers Jeffrey Gunter and Teddy Gallagher kept blocking and hitting Wilson after the interception. The two got Wilson to the ground and when Wilson got up, Gunter hit him again.
Both teams rushed to the spot before coaches and officials separated the scrum and sent both teams to the locker room.
No flags were thrown.
THE TAKEAWAY
BYU: The long trip may have thrown the Cougars out of their rhythm. They were held to just a field goal and 76 yards in the final 30 minutes.
Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers pulled off the latest milestone in a season full of them. They beat their highest ranked opponent in FBS history and topped a ranked opponent for the second time this season.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Count on Coastal Carolina moving up if there's any room in the rankings. Expect BYU to slide despite going the extra mile - or 2,200 miles - to get in another game in this coronavirus-affected season.
UP NEXT
BYU closes its regular season at home against San Diego State next Saturday.
Coastal Carolina travels to Troy next Saturday to make up a game postponed in November. The Sun Belt title game against Louisiana-Lafayette looms Dec. 19.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
T. Allgeier
25 RB
106 RuYds, RuTD, 12 ReYds, REC
|
|
C. Marable
1 RB
132 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 10 ReYds, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|22
|Rushing
|8
|18
|Passing
|12
|4
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|405
|366
|Total Plays
|58
|69
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|165
|281
|Rush Attempts
|26
|54
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|240
|85
|Comp. - Att.
|19-32
|10-15
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.8
|5-40.0
|Return Yards
|10
|47
|Punts - Returns
|2-10
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-42
|Safeties
|0
|0
|240
|PASS YDS
|85
|165
|RUSH YDS
|281
|405
|TOTAL YDS
|366
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|19/30
|240
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
|T. Allgeier
|13
|106
|1
|42
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|10
|55
|0
|18
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|2
|4
|0
|5
|
N. Pau'u 2 WR
|N. Pau'u
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Milne 5 WR
|D. Milne
|7
|6
|106
|1
|41
|
N. Pau'u 2 WR
|N. Pau'u
|6
|4
|76
|0
|23
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|8
|4
|47
|0
|33
|
I. Rex 83 TE
|I. Rex
|4
|3
|15
|0
|7
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
|T. Allgeier
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Jackson 82 WR
|C. Jackson
|1
|1
|-16
|0
|-16
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Pili 41 LB
|K. Pili
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Anderson 23 LB
|Z. Anderson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tonga 95 DL
|K. Tonga
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. El-Bakri 93 DL
|B. El-Bakri
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
|I. Kaufusi
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilgar 49 LB
|P. Wilgar
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Dawe 99 DL
|Z. Dawe
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Udo 7 DB
|G. Udo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jensen 46 LB
|D. Jensen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
U. Leiataua 58 DL
|U. Leiataua
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Tanuvasa 47 LB
|P. Tanuvasa
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Tofa 57 DL
|A. Tofa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilcox 32 DB
|C. Wilcox
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Warner 4 DB
|T. Warner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Herron 11 DB
|I. Herron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haws 73 DL
|C. Haws
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tooley 31 LB
|M. Tooley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Summers 98 DL
|G. Summers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|1/1
|29
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|4
|40.8
|3
|52
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|1
|39.0
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Christensen 15 DB
|C. Christensen
|4
|22.3
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Gunther 36 WR
|T. Gunther
|2
|5.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|10/15
|85
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|23
|132
|2
|20
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|12
|68
|0
|14
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|12
|53
|1
|10
|
S. Jones 5 RB
|S. Jones
|7
|28
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Brown 11 WR
|K. Brown
|5
|4
|47
|0
|20
|
I. Likely 4 TE
|I. Likely
|3
|3
|28
|0
|12
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|4
|3
|10
|0
|7
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Gallagher 34 LB
|T. Gallagher
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brewer 52 DT
|C. Brewer
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Spillum 10 S
|A. Spillum
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bush 23 CB
|D. Bush
|4-1
|1.0
|1
|
J. Gunter 94 LB
|J. Gunter
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strong 7 CB
|D. Strong
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Makonzo 43 LB
|E. Makonzo
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Matts 26 S
|B. Matts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kelly 29 LB
|S. Kelly
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gladney Jr. 4 LB
|K. Gladney Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Geiger Jr. 5 NT
|T. Geiger Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 9 DE
|T. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sudipo 13 S
|M. Sudipo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 16 CB
|J. Morris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|1/1
|41
|1/2
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Ouverson 98 P
|C. Ouverson
|5
|40.0
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Morris 16 CB
|J. Morris
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 38 for 13 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(14:29 - 1st) 2-R.White to CC 41 for 3 yards (41-K.Pili93-B.El-Bakri).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 41(13:50 - 1st) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Denmark. Penalty on CC 63-T.Carter Holding 10 yards enforced at CC 41. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - CSTCAR 31(13:44 - 1st) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 17 - CSTCAR 31(13:39 - 1st) 10-G.McCall scrambles to CC 39 for 8 yards (31-M.Tooley).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CSTCAR 39(13:10 - 1st) 98-C.Ouverson punts 52 yards from CC 39 to the BYU 9 downed by 16-J.Morris.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 9(12:56 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u runs 91 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on BYU 83-I.Rex Holding 5 yards enforced at BYU 9. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - BYU 4(12:37 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 11 for 7 yards (23-D.Bush).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BYU 11(12:07 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - BYU 11(12:03 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson to BYU 29 for 18 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 29(11:45 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 5-D.Milne.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 29(11:39 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 34 for 5 yards (15-J.Clark52-C.Brewer).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - BYU 34(11:05 - 1st) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 43 for 9 yards (15-J.Clark29-S.Kelly).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 43(10:32 - 1st) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Katoa.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 43(10:24 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 48 for 5 yards (52-C.Brewer29-S.Kelly).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 5 - BYU 48(9:47 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 47 for -1 yard (34-T.Gallagher).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BYU 47(9:25 - 1st) 24-R.Rehkow punts 52 yards from BYU 47. 16-J.Morris to CC 6 for 5 yards.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 6(9:15 - 1st) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 6(9:09 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown to CC 20 for 14 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 20(8:45 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 25 for 5 yards (93-B.El-Bakri41-K.Pili).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 25(8:07 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 32 for 7 yards (41-K.Pili).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 32(7:40 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to CC 34 for 2 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 34(7:01 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 41 for 7 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 41(6:22 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to CC 43 for 2 yards (93-B.El-Bakri95-K.Tonga).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(5:48 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to CC 47 for 4 yards (46-D.Jensen).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 47(5:15 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to BYU 48 for 5 yards (46-D.Jensen).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 48(4:43 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to BYU 41 for 7 yards (46-D.Jensen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(4:04 - 1st) 5-S.Jones to BYU 37 for 4 yards (73-C.Haws).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 37(3:25 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to BYU 35 for 2 yards (99-Z.Dawe93-B.El-Bakri).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 35(2:43 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to BYU 24 for 11 yards (41-K.Pili).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(2:00 - 1st) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to BYU 16 for 8 yards (32-C.Wilcox).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 16(1:27 - 1st) 2-R.White to BYU 12 for 4 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 12(0:54 - 1st) 2-R.White to BYU 6 for 6 yards (41-K.Pili).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 6(0:16 - 1st) 1-C.Marable runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(0:10 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(15:00 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to CC 48 for 16 yards (26-B.Matts).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(14:35 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to CC 42 for 6 yards (34-T.Gallagher9-T.Jackson).
|+42 YD
|
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 42(13:58 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:50 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:50 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 5-S.Jones. Team penalty on CC Personal Foul declined.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(13:15 - 2nd) 2-R.White to CC 26 for 1 yard (99-Z.Dawe).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 26(12:50 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to CC 38 for 12 yards.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(12:01 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to BYU 42 for 20 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(11:51 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to BYU 42 FUMBLES. 53-I.Kaufusi to BYU 42 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 42(11:16 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 49 for 7 yards (52-C.Brewer94-J.Gunter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BYU 49(10:43 - 2nd) 2-N.Pau'u to BYU 49 for no gain (29-S.Kelly).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - BYU 49(10:02 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to CC 49 for 2 yards (9-T.Jackson5-T.Geiger).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 49(10:02 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(9:25 - 2nd) 5-S.Jones to BYU 46 for 5 yards (47-P.Tanuvasa95-K.Tonga).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 46(8:45 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to BYU 38 for 8 yards (32-C.Wilcox23-Z.Anderson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(8:23 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown to BYU 31 for 7 yards (4-T.Warner).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 31(7:41 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to BYU 29 for 2 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 29(7:03 - 2nd) 5-S.Jones to BYU 26 for 3 yards (58-U.Leiataua98-G.Summers).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 26(6:31 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to BYU 19 for 7 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - CSTCAR 19(6:01 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to BYU 8 for 11 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - CSTCAR 8(5:23 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to BYU 6 for 2 yards (95-K.Tonga93-B.El-Bakri).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 6(5:23 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall sacked at BYU 7 for -1 yard (47-P.Tanuvasa).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 7(4:41 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall to BYU 1 for 6 yards (53-I.Kaufusi49-P.Wilgar).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 1(4:04 - 2nd) 2-R.White runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:00 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35. 15-C.Christensen to BYU 12 for 12 yards (20-G.Latushko). Penalty on BYU 52-J.Wilson Illegal block in the back 6 yards enforced at BYU 12.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 6(4:00 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to BYU 24 for 18 yards (23-D.Bush).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 24(3:18 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to BYU 30 for 6 yards (23-D.Bush94-J.Gunter).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - BYU 30(2:50 - 2nd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 37 for 7 yards (52-C.Brewer43-E.Makonzo).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 37(2:34 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to BYU 42 for 5 yards (7-D.Strong).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 42(2:08 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson to CC 41 for 17 yards (34-T.Gallagher).
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 41(1:55 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:45 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 5-S.Jones.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(1:45 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 28 for 3 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 28(1:12 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Marable. Penalty on CC 72-A.Loper Holding 10 yards enforced at CC 28. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 17 - CSTCAR 18(1:05 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 28 for 10 yards (99-Z.Dawe23-Z.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 28(0:56 - 2nd) 10-G.McCall scrambles to CC 28 for no gain (41-K.Pili).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CSTCAR 28(0:49 - 2nd) 98-C.Ouverson punts 52 yards from CC 28. 36-T.Gunther to BYU 30 for 10 yards (22-C.Reich).
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 30(0:38 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles to BYU 26 FUMBLES. 1-Z.Wilson to BYU 26 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - BYU 26(0:22 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson spikes the ball at BYU 26 for no gain.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 14 - BYU 26(0:22 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to BYU 47 for 21 yards (4-K.Gladney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 47(0:22 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Rex.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - BYU 47(0:07 - 2nd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-D.Bush at CC 1. 23-D.Bush to CC 43 for 42 yards (2-N.Pau'u).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 60 yards from CC 35. 15-C.Christensen to BYU 32 for 27 yards (44-E.Porter14-M.Stokes).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 32(14:55 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 25-T.Allgeier.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 32(14:52 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson pushed ob at BYU 44 for 12 yards (94-J.Gunter).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 44(14:52 - 3rd) Penalty on CC 94-J.Gunter Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BYU 44. No Play.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 41(14:35 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to CC 18 for 23 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 18(14:18 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to CC 13 for 5 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BYU 13(14:00 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles to CC 13 for no gain (94-J.Gunter).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - BYU 13(13:20 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson to CC 12 for 1 yard (52-C.Brewer).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - BYU 12(12:32 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:28 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 40 yards from BYU 35 to CC 25 fair catch by 5-S.Jones.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(12:28 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 28 for 3 yards (95-K.Tonga93-B.El-Bakri).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 28(11:50 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall to CC 35 for 7 yards (99-Z.Dawe).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(10:57 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable pushed ob at CC 37 for 2 yards (11-I.Herron).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 37(10:26 - 3rd) 2-R.White to CC 41 for 4 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 41(9:43 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 42 for 1 yard (49-P.Wilgar53-I.Kaufusi).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - CSTCAR 42(8:54 - 3rd) 98-C.Ouverson punts 28 yards from CC 42. 36-T.Gunther to BYU 30 FUMBLES. 36-T.Gunther to BYU 30 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(8:39 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to BYU 29 for no gain (95-K.Tonga53-I.Kaufusi).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(8:05 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall to BYU 23 for 6 yards (7-G.Udo).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 23(7:20 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to BYU 22 for 1 yard (95-K.Tonga99-Z.Dawe).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - CSTCAR 22(6:37 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 40 yards from CC 35 to BYU 25 fair catch by 36-T.Gunther.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(6:32 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 25(6:23 - 3rd) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 42 for 17 yards (10-A.Spillum16-J.Morris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 42(5:49 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Pau'u.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 42(5:43 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson to BYU 44 for 2 yards (34-T.Gallagher94-J.Gunter).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - BYU 44(5:05 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 2-N.Pau'u. 2-N.Pau'u to CC 40 for 16 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 40(4:52 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to CC 38 for 2 yards (10-A.Spillum).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - BYU 38(4:14 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson sacked at CC 50 for -12 yards (23-D.Bush).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 20 - BYU 50(3:26 - 3rd) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to CC 47 for 3 yards (34-T.Gallagher43-E.Makonzo).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - BYU 47(2:48 - 3rd) 24-R.Rehkow punts 32 yards from CC 47 to CC 15 fair catch by 6-J.Heiligh.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 15(2:41 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 27 for 12 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 27(2:10 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 27(2:05 - 3rd) 10-G.McCall complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to CC 39 for 12 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(1:29 - 3rd) 2-R.White to CC 49 for 10 yards (41-K.Pili).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(0:56 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to BYU 47 for 4 yards (57-A.Tofa).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 47(0:21 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to BYU 42 for 5 yards (57-A.Tofa).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 42(15:00 - 4th) 2-R.White to BYU 38 for 4 yards (95-K.Tonga).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(14:30 - 4th) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Brown.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(14:20 - 4th) 10-G.McCall to BYU 31 for 7 yards (7-G.Udo).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 31(13:35 - 4th) 2-R.White to BYU 24 for 7 yards (41-K.Pili49-P.Wilgar).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(12:58 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to BYU 22 for 2 yards (93-B.El-Bakri49-P.Wilgar).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 22(12:15 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown to BYU 2 for 20 yards (23-Z.Anderson49-P.Wilgar).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - CSTCAR 2(11:40 - 4th) 1-C.Marable runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(11:35 - 4th) 2-R.White to BYU 1 for 1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:35 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 58 yards from CC 35. 15-C.Christensen to BYU 36 for 29 yards (13-M.Sudipo).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 36(11:27 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 39 for 3 yards (52-C.Brewer).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - BYU 39(11:00 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to BYU 46 for 7 yards (43-E.Makonzo34-T.Gallagher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 46(10:29 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Pau'u.
|-16 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 46(10:23 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 82-C.Jackson. 82-C.Jackson to BYU 30 for -16 yards (43-E.Makonzo).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 26 - BYU 30(9:33 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson scrambles to BYU 39 for 9 yards (7-D.Strong).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - BYU 39(8:50 - 4th) 24-R.Rehkow punts 40 yards from BYU 39 to CC 21 fair catch by 6-J.Heiligh.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 21(8:43 - 4th) 5-S.Jones to CC 24 for 3 yards (95-K.Tonga).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 24(8:02 - 4th) 10-G.McCall incomplete. Intended for 1-C.Marable.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 24(7:57 - 4th) Penalty on CC 4-I.Likely False start 5 yards enforced at CC 24. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - CSTCAR 19(7:57 - 4th) 10-G.McCall complete to 11-K.Brown. 11-K.Brown to CC 25 for 6 yards (7-G.Udo).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CSTCAR 25(7:06 - 4th) 98-C.Ouverson punts 33 yards from CC 25 Downed at the BYU 42.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 42(6:54 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 83-I.Rex. 83-I.Rex to BYU 45 for 3 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - BYU 45(6:25 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 50 for 5 yards (5-T.Geiger23-D.Bush).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BYU 50(5:46 - 4th) 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 47 for -3 yards (94-J.Gunter43-E.Makonzo).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BYU 47(4:59 - 4th) 24-R.Rehkow punts 39 yards from BYU 47 to CC 14 fair catch by 6-J.Heiligh.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 14(4:52 - 4th) 2-R.White to CC 19 for 5 yards (58-U.Leiataua95-K.Tonga).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 19(4:04 - 4th) 2-R.White to CC 25 for 6 yards (41-K.Pili).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(3:22 - 4th) 10-G.McCall to CC 39 for 14 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(2:43 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to CC 43 for 4 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 43(2:38 - 4th) 2-R.White to CC 45 for 2 yards (53-I.Kaufusi95-K.Tonga).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 45(1:53 - 4th) 10-G.McCall to CC 47 for 2 yards (49-P.Wilgar93-B.El-Bakri).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - CSTCAR 47(1:03 - 4th) 98-C.Ouverson punts 35 yards from CC 47 to BYU 18 fair catch by 26-H.Nyberg.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 18(0:55 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier to BYU 26 for 8 yards (43-E.Makonzo). Penalty on BYU 67-B.Christensen Holding 9 yards enforced at BYU 18. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 19 - BYU 9(0:44 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 19 - BYU 9(0:35 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to BYU 42 for 33 yards (7-D.Strong).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 42(0:23 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 25-T.Allgeier. 25-T.Allgeier pushed ob at CC 46 for 12 yards (29-S.Kelly).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 46(0:15 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to CC 31 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 31(0:09 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson spikes the ball at CC 31 for no gain.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 31(0:07 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne pushed ob at CC 18 for 13 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 18(0:03 - 4th) 1-Z.Wilson complete to 5-D.Milne. 5-D.Milne to CC 2 for 16 yards (13-M.Sudipo).
