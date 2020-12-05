|
|
|COLO
|ARIZ
Broussard runs for 301 yards, Colorado beats Arizona 24-13
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Jarek Broussard ran for a career-high 301 yards, Ashaad Clayton ran for two touchdowns and the Colorado Buffaloes stayed undefeated with a 24-13 win over Arizona on Saturday night.
Broussard has run for at least 100 yards in all four games this season and broke loose with long runs on two separate drives in the second quarter that set up touchdowns. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound sophomore repeatedly sliced through the middle of Arizona's defense without much resistance - reeling off runs of 75, 72 and 59 yards - and the Buffaloes piled up 407 yards on the ground.
Colorado (4-0, 3-0 Pac-12) is one of just two remaining undefeated teams in the Pac-12, along with USC. Arizona (0-4, 0-4) has lost 11 straight games dating back to last season.
Arizona freshman quarterback Will Plummer made his first career start, filling in for the injured Grant Gunnell. He had some good moments, finishing 19 of 32 passing for 154 yards, but threw a costly interception at the 1-yard line on a drive that could have tied the game in the third quarter.
The Wildcats stayed in the game thanks to a stellar ground game. Michael Wiley ran for 126 yards and Gary Brightwell added 113. Arizona had a chance to tie the game in the fourth quarter but Colorado made a goal-line stand with six minutes left that kept the Wildcats out of the end zone.
Colorado rallied for a 14-13 halftime lead after falling into a 13-0 hole by early in the second quarter.
The Buffaloes started their comeback with a 95-yard touchdown drive that needed just four plays. Broussard ran up the middle for a 75-yard run on the first play and Ashaad Clayton ran for the 1-yard touchdown to pull the Buffaloes within a 13-7 margin.
The next touchdown drive was similar with Broussard's 59-yard run setting up Clayton's second touchdown run, this one from 4 yards out.
The big ground gains wiped out Arizona's promising start. The Wildcats jumped out to a 10-0 lead after running for 106 yards in the first quarter. Brightwell scored on a 26-yard run up the middle and Lucas Havrisik added a 38-yard field goal.
Arizona has struggled all season to stop the run, giving up about 230 yards per game going into Saturday.
BIG DEFENSIVE PLAYS
Arizona secured its first defensive takeaway of the season when safety Isaiah Mays forced a fumble by Colorado's La'Vontae Shenault. The play led to Havrisik's second field goal and pushed Arizona's advantage to 13-0.
The Wildcats got their second and third takeaways in the second half when linebacker Anthony Pandy intercepted Colorado's Sam Noyer twice.
THE TAKEAWAY
Colorado: It's another solid win for the Buffaloes, who found lots of success on the ground and decided to stick with what works. Broussard is an emerging star after four straight 100-yard games.
Arizona: The frustration continues for the Wildcats, who couldn't hold on to the early lead. Their rush defense is a real problem right now and shows no signs of improvement.
UP NEXT
Colorado: The Buffaloes host Utah on Friday.
Arizona: The Wildcats host Arizona State on Friday.
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
J. Broussard
23 RB
301 RuYds
|
|
G. Brightwell
0 RB
113 RuYds, RuTD, 5 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|23
|Rushing
|10
|11
|Passing
|6
|8
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|499
|422
|Total Plays
|66
|75
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|407
|268
|Rush Attempts
|46
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.8
|6.2
|Yards Passing
|92
|154
|Comp. - Att.
|12-20
|19-32
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|3.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-47
|6-56
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.0
|7-47.1
|Return Yards
|33
|48
|Punts - Returns
|2-31
|1-33
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-2
|2-15
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|92
|PASS YDS
|154
|
|
|407
|RUSH YDS
|268
|
|
|499
|TOTAL YDS
|422
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Noyer 4 QB
|S. Noyer
|12/19
|92
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Broussard 23 RB
|J. Broussard
|25
|301
|0
|75
|
S. Noyer 4 QB
|S. Noyer
|6
|67
|1
|54
|
A. Clayton 0 RB
|A. Clayton
|4
|24
|2
|17
|
J. Mangham 1 RB
|J. Mangham
|5
|12
|0
|5
|
J. Davis 28 RB
|J. Davis
|4
|6
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|4
|2
|44
|0
|32
|
L. Shenault 5 WR
|L. Shenault
|7
|5
|17
|0
|10
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|4
|3
|15
|0
|13
|
C. Schmanski 86 TE
|C. Schmanski
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Arias 22 WR
|D. Arias
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Broussard 23 RB
|J. Broussard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Landman 53 LB
|N. Landman
|14-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Wells 26 LB
|C. Wells
|8-3
|1.5
|0
|
D. Rakestraw 3 S
|D. Rakestraw
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Van Diest 31 LB
|J. Van Diest
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Lewis 23 S
|I. Lewis
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Gonzalez 21 CB
|C. Gonzalez
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johnson 34 DE
|M. Johnson
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Perry 5 S
|M. Perry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Perry 12 LB
|Q. Perry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Blackmon 25 CB
|M. Blackmon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sami 99 DT
|J. Sami
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Trujillo 17 CB
|K. Trujillo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DE
|T. Lang
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Jordan 94 DT
|J. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bethel 27 CB
|N. Bethel
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Lewis 12 QB
|B. Lewis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Price 43 K
|E. Price
|1/1
|19
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Watts 89 P
|J. Watts
|5
|45.0
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|2
|15.5
|26
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Plummer 15 QB
|W. Plummer
|19/32
|154
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|9
|126
|0
|45
|
G. Brightwell 0 RB
|G. Brightwell
|20
|113
|1
|27
|
W. Plummer 15 QB
|W. Plummer
|14
|29
|0
|17
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Casteel 5 WR
|B. Casteel
|6
|3
|71
|0
|42
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|2
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
M. Wright 18 WR
|M. Wright
|4
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|7
|5
|15
|0
|8
|
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
|S. Berryhill III
|4
|3
|13
|0
|6
|
B. Curry 2 WR
|B. Curry
|6
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
G. Brightwell 0 RB
|G. Brightwell
|2
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
B. Wolma 81 TE
|B. Wolma
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Pandy 8 LB
|A. Pandy
|6-2
|0.0
|2
|
I. Mays 13 DB
|I. Mays
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lopez 51 DL
|R. Lopez
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
R. Short 24 DB
|R. Short
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Henley 48 LB
|P. Henley
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mourning 18 LB
|D. Mourning
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barrs 92 DT
|K. Barrs
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Freeburg 47 LB
|R. Freeburg
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mason 90 DL
|T. Mason
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 45 DE
|I. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tapusoa 99 DL
|M. Tapusoa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Burns 2 DB
|L. Burns
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Young 37 DB
|J. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 21 DB
|J. Turner
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Watson 67 OL
|D. Watson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Blackwell 52 DL
|A. Blackwell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Havrisik 43 K
|L. Havrisik
|2/2
|42
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Loop 33 K
|T. Loop
|7
|47.1
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|2
|16.5
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-M.Willis kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-W.Plummer complete to 6-M.Wiley. 6-M.Wiley to ARI 29 for 4 yards (25-M.Blackmon53-N.Landman).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZ 29(14:34 - 1st) 15-W.Plummer complete to 6-M.Wiley. 6-M.Wiley to ARI 28 for -1 yard (23-I.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARIZ 28(13:51 - 1st) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Curry.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARIZ 28(13:48 - 1st) 33-T.Loop punts 53 yards from ARI 28 to the COL 19 downed by 16-T.Reid.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 19(13:33 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 5-L.Shenault. 5-L.Shenault to COL 29 for 10 yards (2-L.Burns).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 29(13:21 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to COL 25 for -4 yards (45-I.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - COLO 25(12:43 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to COL 27 for 2 yards (18-D.Mourning).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - COLO 27(12:14 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Stanley.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - COLO 27(12:08 - 1st) 89-J.Watts punts 43 yards from COL 27. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 37 for 7 yards. Team penalty on COL Illegal formation. Team penalty on ARI Holding.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 40(11:46 - 1st) 0-G.Brightwell to COL 40 for no gain (26-C.Wells).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLO 40(11:16 - 1st) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Wiley.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - COLO 40(11:12 - 1st) 15-W.Plummer complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to COL 26 for 14 yards (5-M.Perry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 26(10:38 - 1st) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Casteel.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 26(10:34 - 1st) 0-G.Brightwell runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:26 - 1st) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:26 - 1st) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(10:26 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to COL 37 for 12 yards (92-K.Barrs).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(10:09 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to COL 42 for 5 yards (8-A.Pandy21-J.Turner).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZ 42(9:49 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 5-L.Shenault. 5-L.Shenault to COL 50 for 8 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace21-J.Turner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 50(9:31 - 1st) 14-D.Stanley incomplete.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 50(9:26 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to COL 47 for -3 yards (8-A.Pandy51-R.Lopez). Penalty on COL 21-A.Pell Chop block declined.
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - ARIZ 47(8:57 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer to ARI 28 for 25 yards (13-I.Mays). Penalty on COL 74-C.Lytle Holding 10 yards enforced at COL 47. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 23 - ARIZ 37(8:27 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to COL 46 for 9 yards (8-A.Pandy67-D.Watson).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - ARIZ 46(7:53 - 1st) 89-J.Watts punts 49 yards from COL 46 to the ARI 5 downed by 10-J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 5(7:41 - 1st) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 7 for 2 yards (94-J.Jordan).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLO 7(7:11 - 1st) 6-M.Wiley to ARI 36 for 29 yards (21-C.Gonzalez).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 36(6:52 - 1st) Team penalty on ARI False start 5 yards enforced at ARI 36. No Play.
|+45 YD
|
1 & 15 - COLO 31(6:31 - 1st) 6-M.Wiley to COL 24 for 45 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 24(6:01 - 1st) 0-G.Brightwell to COL 23 for 1 yard (99-J.Sami12-B.Lewis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLO 23(5:28 - 1st) 0-G.Brightwell to COL 20 for 3 yards (34-M.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - COLO 20(4:47 - 1st) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Curry.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - COLO 20(4:42 - 1st) 43-L.Havrisik 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:37 - 1st) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(4:37 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 86-C.Schmanski. 86-C.Schmanski to COL 34 for 9 yards (24-R.Short).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARIZ 34(4:17 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer to COL 39 for 5 yards (13-I.Mays).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 39(3:54 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer sacked at COL 38 for -1 yard (51-R.Lopez).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARIZ 38(3:22 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 5-L.Shenault. 5-L.Shenault to COL 44 for 6 yards (8-A.Pandy).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARIZ 44(2:47 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 6-D.Arias. 6-D.Arias pushed ob at ARI 49 for 7 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 49(2:22 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Arias. Penalty on ARI 99-M.Tapusoa Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ARI 49. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 34(2:15 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to ARI 32 for 2 yards (18-D.Mourning).
|-15 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 32(1:47 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 5-L.Shenault. 5-L.Shenault to ARI 35 FUMBLES (13-I.Mays). 2-L.Burns to ARI 47 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 47(1:29 - 1st) 15-W.Plummer complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner to COL 40 for 13 yards (5-M.Perry).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 40(1:07 - 1st) 15-W.Plummer complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill to COL 34 for 6 yards (21-C.Gonzalez).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - COLO 34(0:41 - 1st) Team penalty on COL Offside 5 yards enforced at COL 34. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 29(0:32 - 1st) 15-W.Plummer complete to 0-G.Brightwell. 0-G.Brightwell to COL 27 for 2 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 27(15:00 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 18-M.Wright. 18-M.Wright to COL 23 for 4 yards (26-C.Wells).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARIZ 23(14:20 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer to COL 24 for -1 yard (26-C.Wells).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - ARIZ 24(13:41 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(13:36 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(13:36 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 25 for no gain (48-P.Henley).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(13:36 - 2nd) Penalty on ARI 99-M.Tapusoa Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at COL 25. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40(13:13 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 39 for -1 yard.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARIZ 39(12:49 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to COL 45 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ARIZ 45(12:11 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Broussard.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - ARIZ 45(12:06 - 2nd) 89-J.Watts punts 40 yards from COL 45 to ARI 15 fair catch by 10-J.Joiner.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 15(11:58 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 12 for -3 yards (26-C.Wells34-M.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - COLO 12(11:35 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 6-M.Wiley. 6-M.Wiley to ARI 13 for 1 yard (23-I.Lewis).
|+42 YD
|
3 & 12 - COLO 13(10:50 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to COL 45 for 42 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 45(10:28 - 2nd) 6-M.Wiley to COL 40 for 5 yards (23-I.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - COLO 40(9:45 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer to COL 40 for no gain (53-N.Landman31-J.Van Diest).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - COLO 40(9:12 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer sacked at COL 46 for -6 yards (23-I.Lewis26-C.Wells).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - COLO 46(8:32 - 2nd) 33-T.Loop punts 41 yards from COL 46 out of bounds at the COL 5.
|Result
|Play
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 5(8:24 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to ARI 20 for 75 yards (13-I.Mays).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 20(7:40 - 2nd) 0-A.Clayton to ARI 3 for 17 yards (18-D.Mourning).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - ARIZ 3(7:16 - 2nd) 0-A.Clayton to ARI 1 for 2 yards (47-R.Freeburg).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARIZ 1(6:41 - 2nd) 0-A.Clayton runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:38 - 2nd) 43-E.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:38 - 2nd) 37-M.Willis kicks 63 yards from COL 35. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 19 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 19(6:63 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 19 for no gain (53-N.Landman).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 19(6:06 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 25 for 6 yards (53-N.Landman).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - COLO 25(5:28 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer sacked at ARI 23 for -2 yards (54-T.Lang23-I.Lewis).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - COLO 23(4:51 - 2nd) 33-T.Loop punts 55 yards from ARI 23 out of bounds at the COL 22.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 22(4:41 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 5-L.Shenault.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 22(4:34 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 35 for 13 yards (45-I.Johnson24-R.Short).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(4:09 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 37 for 2 yards (48-P.Henley90-T.Mason).
|+59 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 37(3:39 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to ARI 4 for 59 yards (47-R.Freeburg).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - ARIZ 4(3:04 - 2nd) 0-A.Clayton runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:00 - 2nd) 43-E.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:00 - 2nd) 37-M.Willis kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(3:00 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 6-M.Wiley. 6-M.Wiley to ARI 33 for 8 yards (12-Q.Perry).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - COLO 33(2:31 - 2nd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 37 for 4 yards (54-T.Lang).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 37(2:15 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill to ARI 38 for 1 yard (12-Q.Perry).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLO 38(1:54 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer scrambles runs ob at ARI 41 for 3 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - COLO 41(1:46 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill to ARI 47 for 6 yards (26-C.Wells).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 47(1:31 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 0-G.Brightwell. 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 50 for 3 yards (23-I.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - COLO 50(1:21 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Wiley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - COLO 50(1:14 - 2nd) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Curry.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - COLO 50(1:08 - 2nd) 33-T.Loop punts 46 yards from ARI 50. 14-D.Stanley pushed ob at COL 9 for 5 yards (2-L.Burns).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 64 yards from ARI 35 out of bounds at the COL 1.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(15:00 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 37 for 2 yards (90-T.Mason51-R.Lopez).
|Int
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 37(14:30 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Stanley INTERCEPTED by 8-A.Pandy at COL 50. 8-A.Pandy to COL 43 for 7 yards (52-J.Jynes).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 43(14:20 - 3rd) 0-G.Brightwell to COL 46 for -3 yards (34-M.Johnson26-C.Wells).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - COLO 46(13:46 - 3rd) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Wolma.
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - COLO 46(13:41 - 3rd) 15-W.Plummer sacked at ARI 49 for -5 yards (34-M.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - COLO 49(13:07 - 3rd) 33-T.Loop punts 51 yards from ARI 49 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 20(12:59 - 3rd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 22 for 2 yards (48-P.Henley).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 22(12:26 - 3rd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 24 for 2 yards (51-R.Lopez).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARIZ 24(11:52 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley runs ob at COL 36 for 12 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36(11:32 - 3rd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 41 for 5 yards (24-R.Short).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZ 41(10:57 - 3rd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 44 for 3 yards (13-I.Mays).
|+54 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARIZ 44(10:30 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer pushed ob at ARI 2 for 54 yards (13-I.Mays).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - ARIZ 2(9:56 - 3rd) 1-J.Mangham to ARI 2 for no gain (8-A.Pandy13-I.Mays).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARIZ 2(9:29 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:22 - 3rd) 43-E.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:22 - 3rd) 37-M.Willis kicks 58 yards from COL 35. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 23 for 16 yards (12-Q.Perry).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 23(9:15 - 3rd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to ARI 38 for 15 yards (21-C.Gonzalez).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 38(9:00 - 3rd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 41 for 3 yards (53-N.Landman).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLO 41(8:37 - 3rd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 50 for 9 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 50(8:23 - 3rd) 0-G.Brightwell pushed ob at COL 43 for 7 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - COLO 43(8:02 - 3rd) 6-M.Wiley to COL 37 for 6 yards (53-N.Landman).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 37(7:45 - 3rd) 6-M.Wiley to COL 32 for 5 yards (53-N.Landman).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLO 32(7:25 - 3rd) 6-M.Wiley to COL 33 for -1 yard (53-N.Landman).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - COLO 33(6:55 - 3rd) 15-W.Plummer sacked at COL 41 for -8 yards (26-C.Wells).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - COLO 41(6:17 - 3rd) 33-T.Loop punts 41 yards from COL 41 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 20(6:09 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon pushed ob at COL 33 for 13 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 33(5:50 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 37 for 4 yards (92-K.Barrs).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - ARIZ 37(5:16 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ARIZ 37(5:09 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 5-L.Shenault.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ARIZ 37(5:04 - 3rd) 89-J.Watts punts 51 yards from COL 37 Downed at the ARI 12.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 12(4:51 - 3rd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 14 for 2 yards (26-C.Wells).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLO 14(4:22 - 3rd) 15-W.Plummer complete to 18-M.Wright. 18-M.Wright runs ob at ARI 26 for 12 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 26(4:02 - 3rd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 27 for 1 yard (31-J.Van Diest).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLO 27(3:26 - 3rd) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 46 for 19 yards (5-M.Perry).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 46(3:02 - 3rd) 15-W.Plummer to COL 38 for 16 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 38(2:41 - 3rd) 6-M.Wiley to COL 5 for 33 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - COLO 5(2:20 - 3rd) 15-W.Plummer to COL 4 for 1 yard. Penalty on COL 91-N.Rodman Personal Foul 2 yards enforced at COL 5. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 3 - COLO 3(2:04 - 3rd) 0-G.Brightwell to COL 4 for -1 yard (53-N.Landman26-C.Wells).
|Int
|
2 & 4 - COLO 4(1:33 - 3rd) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Wright INTERCEPTED by 27-N.Bethel at COL 1. 27-N.Bethel to COL 3 for 2 yards (18-M.Wright).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 3(1:22 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 3 for no gain (51-R.Lopez8-A.Pandy).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 3(0:51 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 31 for 28 yards (13-I.Mays).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 31(0:25 - 3rd) 28-J.Davis to COL 34 for 3 yards (48-P.Henley).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARIZ 34(15:00 - 4th) 28-J.Davis to COL 32 for -2 yards (48-P.Henley).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARIZ 32(14:31 - 4th) 4-S.Noyer complete to 5-L.Shenault. 5-L.Shenault to COL 40 for 8 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - ARIZ 40(13:40 - 4th) 89-J.Watts punts 39 yards from COL 40 out of bounds at the ARI 21.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 21(13:36 - 4th) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 33 for 12 yards (31-J.Van Diest).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 33(13:20 - 4th) 15-W.Plummer to ARI 36 for 3 yards (53-N.Landman).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - COLO 36(13:02 - 4th) Penalty on ARI 2-B.Curry False start 5 yards enforced at ARI 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - COLO 31(12:45 - 4th) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Curry.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 12 - COLO 31(12:37 - 4th) 15-W.Plummer scrambles to ARI 35 for 4 yards (26-C.Wells).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - COLO 35(11:58 - 4th) 33-T.Loop punts 43 yards from ARI 35. 14-D.Stanley to COL 48 for 26 yards (37-J.Young).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 48(11:45 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to ARI 47 for 5 yards (92-K.Barrs).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZ 47(11:12 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to ARI 50 for -3 yards (99-M.Tapusoa).
|+32 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARIZ 50(10:37 - 4th) 4-S.Noyer complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley to ARI 18 for 32 yards (37-J.Young).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 18(10:10 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to ARI 17 for 1 yard (99-M.Tapusoa).
|Int
|
2 & 9 - ARIZ 17(9:32 - 4th) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rice INTERCEPTED by 8-A.Pandy at ARI 5. 8-A.Pandy to ARI 42 for 37 yards. Team penalty on ARI Illegal block in the back 6 yards enforced at ARI 13.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 7(9:19 - 4th) 0-G.Brightwell to ARI 34 for 27 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 34(9:10 - 4th) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Wright.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - COLO 34(9:05 - 4th) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Casteel. Penalty on COL 23-I.Lewis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARI 34. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 49(8:58 - 4th) 0-G.Brightwell to COL 42 for 9 yards (53-N.Landman).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 1 - COLO 42(8:25 - 4th) 15-W.Plummer to COL 25 for 17 yards (25-M.Blackmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(8:09 - 4th) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Casteel.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 25(8:05 - 4th) 15-W.Plummer to COL 22 for 3 yards (31-J.Van Diest).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - COLO 22(7:32 - 4th) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Casteel. Penalty on COL 5-M.Perry Pass interference 15 yards enforced at COL 22. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - COLO 7(7:25 - 4th) 0-G.Brightwell to COL 5 for 2 yards (31-J.Van Diest).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLO 5(7:00 - 4th) 0-G.Brightwell to COL 3 for 2 yards (3-D.Rakestraw53-N.Landman).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - COLO 3(6:35 - 4th) 0-G.Brightwell to COL 5 for -2 yards (53-N.Landman).
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - COLO 5(6:13 - 4th) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Casteel.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 5(6:07 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to COL 7 for 2 yards (24-R.Short).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARIZ 7(5:42 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to COL 11 for 4 yards (90-T.Mason8-A.Pandy).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARIZ 11(5:08 - 4th) 4-S.Noyer scrambles to COL 16 for 5 yards (47-R.Freeburg).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 16(4:43 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to COL 20 for 4 yards (8-A.Pandy).
|+72 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZ 20(4:10 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard pushed ob at ARI 8 for 72 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - ARIZ 8(3:32 - 4th) 28-J.Davis to ARI 5 for 3 yards (24-R.Short).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZ 5(3:03 - 4th) 28-J.Davis to ARI 3 for 2 yards (24-R.Short).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARIZ 3(2:57 - 4th) 4-S.Noyer to ARI 1 for 2 yards (2-L.Burns).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - ARIZ 1(2:30 - 4th) 43-E.Price 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:26 - 4th) 37-M.Willis kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(2:26 - 4th) 15-W.Plummer complete to 2-B.Curry. 2-B.Curry pushed ob at ARI 31 for 6 yards (17-K.Trujillo).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - COLO 31(2:19 - 4th) 15-W.Plummer complete to 2-B.Curry. 2-B.Curry pushed ob at ARI 37 for 6 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 37(1:56 - 4th) 15-W.Plummer complete to 2-B.Curry. 2-B.Curry to COL 44 for 19 yards (25-M.Blackmon). Penalty on ARI 75-J.Baker Holding 10 yards enforced at ARI 37. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - COLO 27(1:38 - 4th) 15-W.Plummer complete to 6-M.Wiley. 6-M.Wiley pushed ob at ARI 30 for 3 yards (53-N.Landman).
|Sack
|
2 & 17 - COLO 30(1:30 - 4th) 15-W.Plummer sacked at ARI 26 for -4 yards (53-N.Landman).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 21 - COLO 26(1:22 - 4th) 15-W.Plummer to ARI 35 for 9 yards (53-N.Landman).
|No Gain
|
4 & 12 - COLO 35(1:01 - 4th) 15-W.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 86-S.Berryhill.
