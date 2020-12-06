|
|
|UCLA
|ARIZST
Felton scores late, UCLA rallies to beat Arizona State 25-18
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)
Demetric Felton scored on a 2-yard run with 1:09 left and UCLA rallied after sputtering for most of the second half to beat Arizona State 25-18 Saturday night.
The Bruins (3-2) dominated early to go up 17-0, struggled as the Sun Devils (0-2) surged into the lead, then came to life at just the right time.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson accounted for two touchdowns and was sharp while engineering the final drive after missing two games due to COVID-19 contact tracing. UCLA moved 75 yards in 11 plays on the drive, capped when Felton tried to stop at the 1 but was pushed in by the Sun Devils.
Jayden Daniels accounted for two touchdowns - the second a 1-yard run with 4 1/2 minutes left - and Tyler Johnson had three sacks for the Sun Devils in their first game in a month to COVID-19 issues.
Arizona State opened the season in disheartening fashion, allowing two touchdowns in the final three minutes of a 28-27 loss to Southern California.
Then the Sun Devils got stuck in COVID-19 limbo.
Their Nov. 14 game against California was canceled after several players and coaches, including head coach Herm Edwards, tested positive. The next two games, against Colorado and Utah, also were shelved due to contact tracing issues.
The Bruins played three games in that span, so they were midseason form while the Sun Devils almost had to start over.
And that's the way it looked in the first half.
Thompson-Robinson repeatedly picked his way through Arizona State's defense with his arm and legs, helping the Bruins build a 17-3 halftime lead. He hit Delon Hurt on a 9-yard touchdown and scored himself on an 11-yard run just before halftime.
Arizona State's offense, after sputtering in the first half, came to life in the second, thanks to a trick play.
It happened on the opening drive, when Ricky Pearsall caught a backward pass and threw it back across the field to Rachaad White, who turned it into a 51-yard gain. Daniels then found Frank Darby on a 10-yard touchdown.
Arizona State's defense snapped to in the second half as well.
The Sun Devils bottled up Thompson-Robinson in the second half and forced him into an intentional-grounding penalty for a safety - right after Arizona State lost a fumbled snap at UCLA's 1-yard line.
Daniels threw an interception in the end zone, his first in 203 straight attempts, but scored on a 1-yard run to put Arizona State up 18-17.
BIG PICTURE
UCLA turned what would have been an ugly loss into victory with a huge drive in the final minutes.
Arizona State looked dominant after needing a half to shake off the rust, but the defense couldn't hold once Thompson-Robinson got the Bruins going late.
UP NEXT
UCLA hosts rival USC next Saturday.
Arizona State plays at rival Arizona Friday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
D. Thompson-Robinson
1 QB
192 PaYds, PaTD, 49 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
J. Daniels
5 QB
225 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 6 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|25
|Rushing
|10
|11
|Passing
|8
|13
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|363
|442
|Total Plays
|63
|71
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|171
|165
|Rush Attempts
|39
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|192
|277
|Comp. - Att.
|18-24
|22-36
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-37
|12-82
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-35.5
|3-46.0
|Return Yards
|21
|4
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-21
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|192
|PASS YDS
|277
|
|
|171
|RUSH YDS
|165
|
|
|363
|TOTAL YDS
|442
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|18/24
|192
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Brown 28 RB
|B. Brown
|7
|94
|0
|64
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|15
|49
|1
|27
|
D. Felton 10 RB
|D. Felton
|10
|41
|1
|13
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|5
|10
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hurt 29 WR
|D. Hurt
|6
|4
|62
|1
|38
|
K. Philips 2 WR
|K. Philips
|7
|6
|53
|0
|16
|
B. Brown 28 RB
|B. Brown
|2
|2
|36
|0
|18
|
G. Dulcich 85 TE
|G. Dulcich
|4
|4
|28
|0
|18
|
D. Felton 10 RB
|D. Felton
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Johnson 40 LB
|C. Johnson
|6-3
|2.0
|0
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Lake 37 DB
|Q. Lake
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Osling III 7 DB
|M. Osling III
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
|O. Odighizuwa
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Sellers 0 LB
|D. Sellers
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Calvert 33 LB
|B. Calvert
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Knight 24 DB
|Q. Knight
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shaw 1 DB
|J. Shaw
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Agude 45 LB
|M. Agude
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 35 DB
|C. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant-Strother 9 LB
|C. Bryant-Strother
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 3 DB
|R. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vaughns 21 DB
|J. Vaughns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Ogbonnia 91 DL
|O. Ogbonnia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kowall 24 RB
|B. Kowall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Humphrey 6 DB
|J. Humphrey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Artopoeus 3 QB
|C. Artopoeus
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|1/1
|44
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Akers 95 K
|L. Akers
|4
|35.5
|2
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|21/35
|225
|1
|1
|
R. Pearsall 19 WR
|R. Pearsall
|1/1
|52
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Trayanum 1 RB
|D. Trayanum
|15
|108
|0
|21
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|12
|6
|1
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. White 3 RB
|R. White
|3
|3
|53
|0
|51
|
F. Darby 84 WR
|F. Darby
|8
|5
|44
|1
|15
|
L. Bunkley-Shelton 2 WR
|L. Bunkley-Shelton
|8
|4
|43
|0
|12
|
J. Wilson 14 WR
|J. Wilson
|9
|4
|39
|0
|17
|
A. Johnson 82 WR
|A. Johnson
|2
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
G. Porter 6 WR
|G. Porter
|2
|2
|34
|0
|19
|
C. Hodges 86 TE
|C. Hodges
|2
|2
|24
|0
|12
|
D. Trayanum 1 RB
|D. Trayanum
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Johnson 41 DL
|T. Johnson
|6-0
|3.0
|0
|
J. Clark 1 DB
|J. Clark
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Soelle 34 LB
|K. Soelle
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Fields 4 DB
|E. Fields
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davidson 98 DL
|D. Davidson
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Butler 20 LB
|D. Butler
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pierce 2 DB
|D. Pierce
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 6 DB
|T. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lole 90 DL
|J. Lole
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Matus 91 DE
|M. Matus
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Lucas 24 DB
|C. Lucas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pesefea 44 DL
|T. Pesefea
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Long 7 TE
|E. Long
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cooper 96 DL
|A. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Zendejas 45 K
|C. Zendejas
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|
J. Luckhurst 14 K
|J. Luckhurst
|1/1
|49
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 25 P
|M. Turk
|3
|46.0
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. White 3 RB
|R. White
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35. 3-R.White to ASU 22 for 22 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 22(14:54 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby to ASU 35 for 13 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35(14:34 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 35(14:29 - 1st) 3-R.White to ASU 44 for 9 yards (37-Q.Lake40-C.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 44(13:50 - 1st) 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 46 for 2 yards. Penalty on ASU 80-K.Horn Holding 10 yards enforced at ASU 46.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARIZST 36(13:22 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels to ASU 47 for 11 yards (33-B.Calvert).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 47(12:48 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby. Penalty on UCLA 22-O.Eboh Holding 10 yards enforced at ASU 47. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 43(12:45 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby to UCLA 40 for 3 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - ARIZST 40(11:58 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels sacked at UCLA 46 for -6 yards (40-C.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - ARIZST 46(11:21 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 14-J.Wilson.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - ARIZST 46(11:16 - 1st) 25-M.Turk punts 46 yards from UCLA 46 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 20(11:08 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 21 for 1 yard (20-D.Butler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UCLA 21(10:42 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 29-D.Hurt.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - UCLA 21(10:37 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 29 for 8 yards (1-J.Clark).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - UCLA 29(10:14 - 1st) Penalty on ASU 20-D.Butler Offside 6 yards enforced at UCLA 29. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(10:08 - 1st) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 34 for -1 yard (91-M.Matus).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - UCLA 34(9:43 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 37 for 3 yards (1-J.Clark).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCLA 37(9:09 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 28-B.Brown. 28-B.Brown to ASU 45 for 18 yards (2-D.Pierce8-M.Robertson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(8:32 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 45(8:22 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 29-D.Hurt.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 10 - UCLA 45(8:15 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to ASU 46 for -1 yard (41-T.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UCLA 46(7:43 - 1st) 99-L.Akers punts 31 yards from ASU 46 to ASU 15 fair catch by 3-R.White.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 15(7:33 - 1st) 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 23 for 8 yards (9-C.Bryant-Strother).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARIZST 23(6:56 - 1st) 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 26 for 3 yards (9-C.Bryant-Strother).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 26(6:23 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 14-J.Wilson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 26(6:16 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARIZST 26(6:11 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton. 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton runs ob at ASU 38 for 12 yards.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 38(5:38 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 82-A.Johnson. 82-A.Johnson to UCLA 27 for 35 yards (1-J.Shaw).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 27(5:00 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 82-A.Johnson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 27(4:56 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-R.White. 3-R.White to UCLA 25 for 2 yards (24-Q.Knight).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARIZST 25(4:21 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton. 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton to UCLA 15 for 10 yards (45-M.Agude3-C.Artopoeus).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 15(3:46 - 1st) 3-R.White to UCLA 10 for 5 yards (37-Q.Lake).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - ARIZST 10(3:16 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels sacked at UCLA 19 for -9 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa).
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - ARIZST 19(2:33 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels sacked at UCLA 27 for -8 yards (7-M.Osling).
|No Good
|
4 & 22 - ARIZST 27(1:56 - 1st) 45-C.Zendejas 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 27(1:48 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 29-D.Hurt. 29-D.Hurt to ASU 35 for 38 yards (2-D.Pierce).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 35(1:32 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to ASU 33 for 2 yards (90-J.Lole).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCLA 33(0:58 - 1st) 10-D.Felton to ASU 29 for 4 yards (4-E.Fields).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - UCLA 29(0:23 - 1st) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich to ASU 26 for 3 yards (34-K.Soelle).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARIZST 26(15:00 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to ASU 21 for 5 yards (4-E.Fields2-D.Pierce).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 21(14:35 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 21(14:29 - 2nd) 10-D.Felton to ASU 20 for 1 yard (34-K.Soelle6-T.Davis).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARIZST 20(13:56 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to ASU 9 for 11 yards (34-K.Soelle).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - ARIZST 9(13:25 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 29-D.Hurt. 29-D.Hurt runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:17 - 2nd) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good. Team penalty on ASU Offside declined.
|Kickoff
|(13:17 - 2nd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35. 9-D.Taylor to ASU 25 for 25 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(13:11 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-R.White. 3-R.White to ASU 24 for -1 yard (35-C.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARIZST 24(12:31 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 14-J.Wilson. 14-J.Wilson to ASU 31 for 7 yards (7-M.Osling).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARIZST 31(11:59 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels to ASU 39 for 8 yards (35-C.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 39(11:22 - 2nd) 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 45 for 6 yards (40-C.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARIZST 45(10:46 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby to ASU 48 for 3 yards (1-J.Shaw).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 48(10:15 - 2nd) Team penalty on ASU Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at ASU 48. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARIZST 43(9:56 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 1-D.Trayanum. 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 48 for 5 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - ARIZST 48(9:18 - 2nd) 25-M.Turk punts 44 yards from ASU 48 to UCLA 8 fair catch by 2-K.Philips.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 8(9:11 - 2nd) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 11 for 3 yards (44-T.Pesefea).
|+66 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCLA 11(8:40 - 2nd) 28-B.Brown to ASU 23 for 66 yards (1-J.Clark).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 23(7:53 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 28-B.Brown. 28-B.Brown to ASU 5 for 18 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 5 - UCLA 5(7:37 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at ASU 16 for -11 yards (41-T.Johnson90-J.Lole).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 16 - UCLA 16(6:59 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to ASU 8 for 8 yards (20-D.Butler).
|-18 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCLA 8(6:19 - 2nd) to ASU 26 FUMBLES. 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to ASU 26 for no gain.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 26 - UCLA 26(5:36 - 2nd) 2-N.Barr-Mira 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:30 - 2nd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35. 9-D.Taylor to ASU 24 for 24 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 24(5:25 - 2nd) 3-R.White to ASU 32 for 8 yards (37-Q.Lake).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARIZST 32(4:49 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 14-J.Wilson. 14-J.Wilson to ASU 39 for 7 yards (21-J.Vaughns).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 39(4:23 - 2nd) 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 38 for -1 yard (45-M.Agude).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - ARIZST 38(3:51 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - ARIZST 38(3:44 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to ASU 43 for 5 yards (0-D.Sellers92-O.Odighizuwa).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ARIZST 43(3:07 - 2nd) 25-M.Turk punts 48 yards from ASU 43 out of bounds at the UCLA 9.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 9(2:57 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson runs ob at UCLA 36 for 27 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 36(2:33 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 29 for -7 yards (98-D.Davidson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 17 - UCLA 29(1:56 - 2nd) 22-K.Jones to UCLA 37 for 8 yards (20-D.Butler).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 9 - UCLA 37(1:26 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to ASU 46 for 17 yards (6-T.Davis). Penalty on ASU 6-T.Davis Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ASU 46.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 31(1:17 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 22-K.Jones. 22-K.Jones to ASU 26 for 5 yards (8-M.Robertson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 26(0:56 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to ASU 16 for 10 yards (41-T.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 16(0:46 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich to ASU 11 for 5 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 11(0:38 - 2nd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 2nd) 2-N.Barr-Mira extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 2nd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 63 yards from UCLA 35. 9-D.Taylor to ASU 44 for 42 yards. Penalty on UCLA 93-R.Lopez Tripping 15 yards enforced at UCLA 44.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 41(0:22 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton. 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton runs ob at UCLA 31 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 31(0:15 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 31(0:10 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 14-J.Wilson.
|Field Goal
|
3 & 10 - ARIZST 31(0:04 - 2nd) 14-J.Luckhurst 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-L.Tyler kicks 65 yards from ASU 35. 22-K.Jones to UCLA 12 for 12 yards.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 12(14:52 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 32 for 20 yards (4-E.Fields).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 32(14:19 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 37 for 5 yards (98-D.Davidson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCLA 37(13:47 - 3rd) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 38 for 1 yard (34-K.Soelle).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UCLA 38(13:09 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Cota.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - UCLA 37(13:04 - 3rd) 99-L.Akers punts 31 yards from UCLA 37 out of bounds at the ASU 32.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 32(12:56 - 3rd) 3-R.White to ASU 37 for 5 yards (33-B.Calvert).
|+52 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZST 37(12:28 - 3rd) 19-R.Pearsall complete to 3-R.White. 3-R.White to UCLA 12 FUMBLES (0-D.Sellers). 3-R.White to UCLA 11 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 11(12:00 - 3rd) 1-D.Trayanum to UCLA 5 for 6 yards (4-S.Blaylock24-B.Kowall).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - ARIZST 5(11:15 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 14-J.Wilson. 14-J.Wilson runs 5 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ASU 61-D.West Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at UCLA 5. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARIZST 10(11:13 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:09 - 3rd) 14-J.Luckhurst extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:09 - 3rd) 17-L.Tyler kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 25(11:09 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 18 for -7 yards (41-T.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - UCLA 18(10:33 - 3rd) 10-D.Felton to UCLA 18 for no gain (20-D.Butler).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 17 - UCLA 18(10:07 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 23 for 5 yards (1-J.Clark).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - UCLA 23(9:24 - 3rd) 99-L.Akers punts 43 yards from UCLA 23. 3-R.White to ASU 34 for no gain. Team penalty on ASU Running into kicker offsetting. Team penalty on UCLA Illegal formation offsetting.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 23(9:24 - 3rd) 99-L.Akers punts 42 yards from UCLA 23 to ASU 35 fair catch by 3-R.White. Team penalty on UCLA Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ASU 35.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 40(8:47 - 3rd) 1-D.Trayanum to UCLA 39 for 21 yards (40-C.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 39(8:15 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 82-A.Johnson. 82-A.Johnson runs 39 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ASU 74-K.Diesch Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at UCLA 39. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - UCLA 44(7:59 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels to UCLA 37 for 7 yards.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCLA 37(7:26 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 6-G.Porter. 6-G.Porter to UCLA 18 for 19 yards (3-R.Williams).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 18(7:02 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 86-C.Hodges. 86-C.Hodges to UCLA 6 for 12 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|Penalty
|
1 & 6 - UCLA 6(6:28 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels to UCLA 2 for 4 yards. Penalty on ASU 80-K.Horn Holding 10 yards enforced at UCLA 6. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 16 - UCLA 16(6:07 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 6-G.Porter. 6-G.Porter to UCLA 1 for 15 yards (37-Q.Lake).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCLA 1(5:27 - 3rd) to UCLA 2 FUMBLES. 40-C.Johnson to UCLA 3 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 3(5:22 - 3rd) 22-K.Jones to UCLA 2 for -1 yard (98-D.Davidson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARIZST 2(5:02 - 3rd) 22-K.Jones to UCLA 1 for -1 yard (8-M.Robertson20-D.Butler).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - ARIZST 1(4:22 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA End Zone for -1 yard to UCLA End Zone for no gain safety (91-M.Matus).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:16 - 3rd) 93-R.Lopez kicks 71 yards from UCLA 20. 9-D.Taylor to ASU 33 for 24 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 33(4:08 - 3rd) 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 40 for 7 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 40(3:26 - 3rd) 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 44 for 4 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa33-B.Calvert).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 44(2:54 - 3rd) 1-D.Trayanum to UCLA 49 for 7 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCLA 49(2:22 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels to UCLA 45 for 4 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(1:48 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels to UCLA 43 for 2 yards (91-O.Ogbonnia).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCLA 43(1:08 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton. 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton out of bounds at the UCLA 32.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 32(0:57 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Shaw at UCLA End Zone. 1-J.Shaw to UCLA 21 for 21 yards (74-K.Diesch).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 21(0:41 - 3rd) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 30 for 9 yards.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ARIZST 30(15:00 - 4th) 28-B.Brown to UCLA 30 for no gain (8-M.Robertson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 30(14:29 - 4th) 22-K.Jones to UCLA 32 for 2 yards (4-E.Fields).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 32(14:03 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to UCLA 32 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 32(13:35 - 4th) Penalty on UCLA 22-K.Jones False start 5 yards enforced at UCLA 32. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - ARIZST 27(13:18 - 4th) 22-K.Jones to UCLA 29 for 2 yards (6-T.Davis).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 13 - ARIZST 29(12:42 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 2-K.Philips. 2-K.Philips to UCLA 45 for 16 yards (1-J.Clark8-M.Robertson).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 45(12:09 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson to UCLA 42 for -3 yards (41-T.Johnson).
|Sack
|
2 & 13 - ARIZST 42(11:38 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson sacked at UCLA 37 for -5 yards (41-T.Johnson98-D.Davidson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 18 - ARIZST 37(11:11 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 29-D.Hurt. 29-D.Hurt to UCLA 47 for 10 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARIZST 47(10:37 - 4th) 99-L.Akers punts 35 yards from UCLA 47 to ASU 18 fair catch by 3-R.White.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 18(10:30 - 4th) 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 28 for 10 yards (7-M.Osling40-C.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 28(9:58 - 4th) 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 37 for 9 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa6-J.Humphrey).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCLA 37(9:24 - 4th) 1-D.Trayanum to ASU 44 for 7 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 44(8:45 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 14-J.Wilson. 14-J.Wilson to UCLA 48 for 8 yards (7-M.Osling40-C.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCLA 48(8:13 - 4th) 3-R.White to UCLA 46 for 2 yards (40-C.Johnson).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 46(7:45 - 4th) 1-D.Trayanum to UCLA 29 for 17 yards (37-Q.Lake).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 29(7:12 - 4th) 1-D.Trayanum to UCLA 19 for 10 yards. Penalty on ASU 74-K.Diesch Holding 10 yards enforced at UCLA 29. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 20 - UCLA 39(6:44 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 86-C.Hodges. 86-C.Hodges to UCLA 27 for 12 yards (0-D.Sellers33-B.Calvert).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCLA 27(6:09 - 4th) 3-R.White to UCLA 23 for 4 yards (92-O.Odighizuwa).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 4 - UCLA 23(5:37 - 4th) 3-R.White to UCLA 3 for 20 yards (33-B.Calvert).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - UCLA 3(5:04 - 4th) 1-D.Trayanum to UCLA 1 for 2 yards (40-C.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCLA 1(4:31 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(4:26 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-R.White. 3-R.White to UCLA 1 for 1 yard. Team penalty on UCLA Offside 1 yards enforced at UCLA 2. No Play.
|Penalty
|(4:26 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 14-J.Wilson. 14-J.Wilson to UCLA End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good. Team penalty on ASU Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at UCLA 1. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(4:26 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:26 - 4th) 17-L.Tyler kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to UCLA End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(4:26 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 29-D.Hurt. 29-D.Hurt to UCLA 30 for 5 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZST 30(4:08 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to UCLA 41 for 11 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 41(3:51 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton to UCLA 49 for 8 yards (8-M.Robertson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARIZST 49(3:30 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to ASU 49 for 2 yards (98-D.Davidson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 49(3:01 - 4th) Penalty on UCLA 64-S.Marrazzo False start 5 yards enforced at ASU 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - ARIZST 46(2:45 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Philips.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 15 - ARIZST 46(2:41 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich to ASU 36 for 18 yards (4-E.Fields).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(2:26 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to ASU 27 for 9 yards (90-J.Lole).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARIZST 27(2:05 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 85-G.Dulcich. 85-G.Dulcich to ASU 25 for 2 yards (8-M.Robertson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(1:39 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to ASU 12 for 13 yards (7-E.Long). Penalty on ASU 6-T.Davis Facemasking 6 yards enforced at ASU 12.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - ARIZST 6(1:30 - 4th) 10-D.Felton to ASU 3 for 3 yards (34-K.Soelle98-D.Davidson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - ARIZST 3(1:24 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson incomplete. Intended for 23-C.Cota. Penalty on ASU 2-D.Pierce Pass interference 0 yards enforced at ASU 2. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - ARIZST 2(1:18 - 4th) 10-D.Felton runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(1:09 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to ASU 1 for 1 yard.
|+2 YD
|(1:09 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to ASU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 4th) 93-R.Lopez kicks 39 yards from UCLA 35. 32-J.He to ASU 26 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 26(1:08 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 14-J.Wilson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 26(1:03 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - UCLA 26(0:58 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 14-J.Wilson. 14-J.Wilson to ASU 43 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 43(0:54 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 14-J.Wilson.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCLA 43(0:49 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby to UCLA 42 for 15 yards (4-S.Blaylock).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UCLA 42(0:44 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels sacked at UCLA 43 for -1 yard (7-M.Osling).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UCLA 43(0:39 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - UCLA 43(0:24 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels sacked at ASU 49 for -8 yards (40-C.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 19 - UCLA 49(0:20 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Bunkley-Shelton.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 49(0:11 - 4th) 1-D.Thompson-Robinson kneels at UCLA 46 for -5 yards.
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
42
31
Final CBSSN
-
AF
UTAHST
35
7
Final CBSSN
-
25LALAF
APLST
24
21
Final ESPN
-
WCAR
17UNC
9
49
Final ACCN
-
TOLEDO
NILL
41
24
Final ESP3
-
TEXAS
KSTATE
69
31
Final FOX
-
PSU
RUT
23
7
Final FS1
-
15OKLAST
TCU
22
29
Final ESP2
-
RICE
21MRSHL
20
0
Final ESP+
-
5TXAM
AUBURN
31
20
Final ESPN
-
4OHIOST
MICHST
52
12
Final ABC
-
MEMP
TULANE
21
35
Final ESP+
-
NEB
PURDUE
37
27
Final BTN
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
13
16
Final FS2
-
ARK
MIZZOU
48
50
Final SECN
-
EMICH
WMICH
53
42
Final ESP+
-
BALLST
CMICH
45
20
Final ESPU
-
TROY
SALA
29
0
Final ESP3
-
BGREEN
AKRON
3
31
Final ESP3
-
CUSE
2ND
21
45
Final NBC
-
LAMON
ARKST
15
48
Final ESP3
-
12IND
16WISC
14
6
Final ABC
-
WVU
9IOWAST
6
42
Final ESPN
-
BC
UVA
32
43
Final
-
6FLA
TENN
31
19
Final CBS
-
19IOWA
ILL
35
21
Final FS1
-
24TULSA
NAVY
19
6
Final ESP2
-
GATECH
NCST
13
23
Final ACCN
-
STNFRD
22WASH
31
26
Final FOX
-
13BYU
18CSTCAR
17
22
Final ESPU
-
FAU
GAS
3
20
Final ESP+
-
SJST
HAWAII
35
24
Final
-
23OREG
CAL
17
21
Final ESPN
-
COLO
ARIZ
24
13
Final FS1
-
COLOST
SDGST
17
29
Final CBSSN
-
3CLEM
VATECH
45
10
Final ABC
-
SC
UK
18
41
Final SECN
-
10MIAMI
DUKE
48
0
Final ACCN
-
1BAMA
LSU
55
17
Final CBS
-
BAYLOR
11OKLA
14
27
Final FOX
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
26
37
Final FS2
-
WYO
NMEX
16
17
Final CBSSN
-
OREGST
UTAH
24
30
Final ESPN
-
UCLA
ARIZST
25
18
Final FS1
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
046.5 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00pm ESP3
-
WASHST
20USC
0
068.5 O/U
-12
Sun 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
UAB
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
-
BOISE
UNLV
0
0
CBSSN
-
14NWEST
MINN
0
0
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
0
CBSSN
-
MD
MICH
0
0
BTN
-
BUFF
OHIO
0
0
CBSSN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
ESPU