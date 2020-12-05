|
|
|OREG
|CAL
Cal cleans up mistakes, beats No. 21 Oregon for first win
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Chase Garbers threw for a touchdown and ran for a short score, Muelu Iosefa had a late fumble recovery, and California earned its first victory of the season by beating No. 21 Oregon 21-17 on Saturday night.
Oregon (3-2) got the ball back with 2:01 left and Tyler Shough marched the Ducks down the field, but his team gave the ball away once again in what has become a problematic pattern for the Ducks this season.
Garbers outshined young Oregon star Shough, who threw for 231 yards in his fifth time with 200-plus yards passing in as many career starts.
Shough's 67-yard completion to Travis Dye in the final minute of the second quarter set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Cyrus Habibi-Likio that lifted the Ducks to a 17-14 halftime lead.
They didn't score again.
Garbers completed 10 of his first 13 passes and wound up 20 of 32 for 183 yards for the Golden Bears (1-3), who had an extra-point attempt blocked in the waning moments of a 24-23 loss to rival Stanford in the Big Game last Friday on their home field.
Nikko Remigio's 28-yard TD in the third was his longest reception of the season and his six catches were a season high. Makai Polk also made six receptions and Cal's defense stopped the Ducks on fourth-and-1 at the Bears 18 early in the final quarter. Kuony Deng forced the late fumble by Johnny Johnson III that Iosefa recovered.
And Cal cleaned up all the mistakes on special teams from the past two weeks.
Shough wound up 14 of 26. He lost a fumble after he throwing two interceptions in last week's loss to Oregon State.
The Ducks dropped 12 spots from ninth in the AP poll this week. Losing to the Beavers cost Oregon whatever shot it had at a spot in the College Football Playoff after the team had been ranked 15th in the first CFP rankings.
A holding penalty by JH Tevis and Josh Drayden's illegal block on Oregon's second offensive series moved the Ducks to Cal's 8, but they had to settle for a 21-yard field goal from Henry Katleman.
Cal answered 13 plays later, converting two third downs on the way to Garbers' 1-yard TD run.
The Bears overcame a false start penalty near the end of the first quarter then capitalized on an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and pass interference by Oregon, going ahead 14-3 on Bradrick Shaw's 1-yard TD run with 5:31 left in the first half. Garbers helped set up the score with a 21-yard scamper for his fifth career run of 20 or more yards.
Shaw scored his first career rushing touchdown to cap Cal's longest drive of the season at 19 plays.
But Oregon had the momentum at halftime until going flat.
TAKING CARE OF THE BALL
Oregon coach Mario Cristobal stressed taking care of the ball, baffled by all the offensive mistakes leading to costly turnovers. There were five lost fumbles and four interceptions in the first four games.
The Ducks didn't have a turnover until Shough's lost fumble midway through the fourth, and then the other in the closing moments. But Oregon also committed penalties all game - nine for 60 yards in all.
These mistakes will certainly be evaluated going forward.
Late in the second quarter, offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu had consecutive penalties with a personal foul then a false start.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oregon: The Ducks run defense held Cal to 88 yards rushing. ... Oregon hadn't lost in the series since a 52-49, two-overtime defeat in Berkeley on Oct. 21, 2016, having won 10 of the last 11 against Cal overall. ... Oregon ran 26 plays in the first half to Cal's 42. ... The Ducks lost for only the third time in their last 16 Pac-12 games. ... Under third-year coach Cristobal, Oregon lost in California for the first time (6-1). ... LB Noah Sewell went down hard with 3:34 left in the game.
California: The Bears didn't score on their opening drive for the first time this season. ... Drayden notched his team-best fourth pass breakup this season and the 12th for his career. ... Garbers ran for his second TD of the season and seventh overall. ... Cal's 19-play scoring drive was its longest since another of 19 plays vs. Oregon State in 2016.
UP NEXT
Oregon returns home to host Washington next Saturday, while Cal travels to play at Washington State on Saturday.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|
|
T. Shough
12 QB
231 PaYds, PaTD, 53 RuYds
|
|
C. Garbers
7 QB
183 PaYds, PaTD, 7 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|18
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|9
|10
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|7-21
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|368
|271
|Total Plays
|60
|79
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|137
|88
|Rush Attempts
|34
|47
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|1.9
|Yards Passing
|231
|183
|Comp. - Att.
|14-26
|20-32
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|9-60
|4-33
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-48.2
|7-42.1
|Return Yards
|-2
|40
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|4-40
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|231
|PASS YDS
|183
|
|
|137
|RUSH YDS
|88
|
|
|368
|TOTAL YDS
|271
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|14/26
|231
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|12
|71
|0
|19
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|13
|53
|0
|14
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|6
|8
|0
|4
|
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
|C. Habibi-Likio
|3
|5
|1
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|2
|2
|85
|0
|67
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|8
|4
|54
|0
|22
|
J. Johnson III 3 WR
|J. Johnson III
|3
|2
|41
|1
|39
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|7
|3
|34
|0
|12
|
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
|C. Habibi-Likio
|2
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
|H. Kampmoyer
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Hutson 14 WR
|K. Hutson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 0 CB
|D. Lenoir
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
|K. Thibodeaux
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stephens IV 7 S
|S. Stephens IV
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Funa 47 LB
|M. Funa
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Faoliu 99 DT
|A. Faoliu
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 19 S
|J. Hill
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 15 S
|B. Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williams 91 DT
|K. Williams
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
N. Wiebe 43 LB
|N. Wiebe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Faoliu 55 LB
|A. Faoliu
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Dorlus 97 DT
|B. Dorlus
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Happle 32 S
|J. Happle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. McKinley III 23 S
|V. McKinley III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 3 DT
|J. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Aumavae 50 DT
|P. Aumavae
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ware-Hudson 95 DT
|K. Ware-Hudson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Katleman 37 K
|H. Katleman
|1/1
|21
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Snee 38 P
|T. Snee
|6
|48.2
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Delgado 83 WR
|J. Delgado
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Delgado 83 WR
|J. Delgado
|1
|-2.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|20/32
|183
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Dancy 23 RB
|M. Dancy
|5
|34
|0
|14
|
D. Moore 28 RB
|D. Moore
|12
|26
|0
|7
|
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
|C. Brown Jr.
|9
|14
|0
|5
|
B. Shaw 9 RB
|B. Shaw
|6
|14
|1
|6
|
N. Remigio 4 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|10
|7
|1
|21
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Remigio 4 WR
|N. Remigio
|7
|6
|81
|1
|28
|
M. Polk 17 WR
|M. Polk
|10
|6
|37
|0
|10
|
K. Crawford 11 WR
|K. Crawford
|5
|2
|22
|0
|18
|
J. Tonges 85 TE
|J. Tonges
|5
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
D. Schlegel 47 FB
|D. Schlegel
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
G. Reinwald 84 TE
|G. Reinwald
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Dancy 23 RB
|M. Dancy
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Moore 16 TE
|C. Moore
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Deng 8 LB
|K. Deng
|7-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Goode 19 LB
|C. Goode
|6-1
|1.5
|0
|
E. Hicks 3 S
|E. Hicks
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Iosefa 55 LB
|M. Iosefa
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woodson 26 S
|C. Woodson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bynum 24 CB
|C. Bynum
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Croteau 52 LB
|B. Croteau
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tevis 47 DE
|J. Tevis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tattersall 54 LB
|E. Tattersall
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Drayden 20 CB
|J. Drayden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scott 32 S
|D. Scott
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 90 DL
|B. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 50 LB
|K. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Anusiem 7 CB
|C. Anusiem
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Johnson 44 DE
|Z. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Longhetto 30 K
|D. Longhetto
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sheahan 37 P
|J. Sheahan
|7
|42.1
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 4 WR
|N. Remigio
|4
|10.0
|19
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 30-D.Longhetto kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd pushed ob at ORE 35 for 10 yards (3-E.Hicks).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 35(14:30 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to ORE 41 for 6 yards (55-M.Iosefa).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - OREG 41(14:03 - 1st) Penalty on ORE 10-J.Flowe False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 41. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 9 - OREG 36(13:48 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to ORE 33 for -3 yards (19-C.Goode).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - OREG 33(13:12 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Pittman.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - OREG 33(13:06 - 1st) 38-T.Snee punts 40 yards from ORE 33 to CAL 27 fair catch by 4-N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 27(12:59 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to CAL 32 for 5 yards (2-M.Wright).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CAL 32(12:42 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to CAL 32 for no gain (47-M.Funa).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - CAL 32(12:10 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers scrambles to CAL 35 for 3 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - CAL 35(11:33 - 1st) 37-J.Sheahan punts 43 yards from CAL 35 to ORE 22 fair catch by 26-T.Dye.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 22(11:25 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman to ORE 33 for 11 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 33(11:08 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to ORE 39 for 6 yards (24-C.Bynum).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - OREG 39(10:43 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to ORE 44 for 5 yards (19-C.Goode32-D.Scott).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 44(10:19 - 1st) 12-T.Shough to CAL 44 for 12 yards (3-E.Hicks).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 44(10:19 - 1st) Penalty on CAL 47-J.Tevis Holding 10 yards enforced at CAL 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 34(9:58 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Pittman.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 34(9:51 - 1st) 12-T.Shough complete to 26-T.Dye. 26-T.Dye to CAL 16 for 18 yards (3-E.Hicks).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 16(9:51 - 1st) Team penalty on CAL Illegal low block 8 yards enforced at CAL 16. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - OREG 8(9:25 - 1st) 26-T.Dye to CAL 6 for 2 yards (47-J.Tevis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OREG 6(8:56 - 1st) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Pittman.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - OREG 6(8:51 - 1st) 12-T.Shough to CAL 3 for 3 yards (52-B.Croteau54-E.Tattersall).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - OREG 3(8:11 - 1st) 90-H.Katleman 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:06 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(8:06 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to CAL 29 for 4 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia1-N.Sewell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAL 29(7:28 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to CAL 33 for 4 yards (2-M.Wright).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAL 33(6:53 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 11-K.Crawford. 11-K.Crawford to ORE 49 for 18 yards (7-S.Stephens).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 49(6:19 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to ORE 42 for 7 yards (1-N.Sewell19-J.Hill).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAL 42(5:41 - 1st) 9-B.Shaw to ORE 37 for 5 yards (97-B.Dorlus).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 37(5:03 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 49-D.Schlegel. 49-D.Schlegel to ORE 24 for 13 yards (7-S.Stephens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 24(4:28 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 24(4:24 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 84-G.Reinwald. 84-G.Reinwald to ORE 20 for 4 yards.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - CAL 20(3:51 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio to ORE 6 for 14 yards (7-S.Stephens).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - CAL 6(3:17 - 1st) 34-C.Brown runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - CAL 6(3:17 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to ORE 1 for 5 yards (0-D.Lenoir1-N.Sewell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CAL 1(3:13 - 1st) 34-C.Brown to ORE 1 for no gain (5-K.Thibodeaux15-B.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CAL 1(2:41 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers scrambles pushed ob at ORE 1 for no gain (15-B.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - CAL 1(2:26 - 1st) 7-C.Garbers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:23 - 1st) 30-D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:23 - 1st) 30-D.Longhetto kicks 56 yards from CAL 35. 30-J.Redd to ORE 32 for 23 yards (33-M.Jernigan51-B.Antzoulatos).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 32(2:17 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 36 for 4 yards (8-K.Deng).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREG 36(1:49 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 39 for 3 yards (47-J.Tevis).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - OREG 39(1:14 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 38 for -1 yard (19-C.Goode).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - OREG 38(0:39 - 1st) 38-T.Snee punts 51 yards from ORE 38. 4-N.Remigio pushed ob at CAL 30 for 19 yards (38-T.Snee). Penalty on CAL 25-D.Brooks Holding 10 yards enforced at CAL 30.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CAL 20(0:22 - 1st) Penalty on CAL 62-B.Coleman False start 5 yards enforced at CAL 20. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - CAL 15(0:22 - 1st) 28-D.Moore to CAL 16 for 1 yard (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - CAL 16(15:00 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 14 - CAL 16(14:35 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 85-J.Tonges. 85-J.Tonges to CAL 29 for 13 yards (19-J.Hill).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - CAL 29(14:23 - 2nd) 37-J.Sheahan punts 46 yards from CAL 29 to ORE 25 fair catch by 26-T.Dye. Team penalty on ORE 12 players 5 yards enforced at CAL 29. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 34(14:10 - 2nd) 4-N.Remigio to CAL 41 for 7 yards (47-M.Funa).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CAL 41(13:33 - 2nd) 28-D.Moore to CAL 43 for 2 yards (43-N.Wiebe).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAL 43(12:56 - 2nd) 28-D.Moore to CAL 49 for 6 yards (2-M.Wright).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 49(12:23 - 2nd) 28-D.Moore to CAL 50 for 1 yard (99-A.Faoliu).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - CAL 50(11:43 - 2nd) 28-D.Moore to ORE 48 for 2 yards (99-A.Faoliu15-B.Williams).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - CAL 48(11:09 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk pushed ob at ORE 38 for 10 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 38(10:36 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Tonges.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 38(10:30 - 2nd) 34-C.Brown pushed ob at ORE 36 for 2 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 8 - CAL 36(9:53 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers scrambles pushed ob at ORE 15 for 21 yards (32-J.Happle).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 15(9:15 - 2nd) 23-M.Dancy to ORE 10 for 5 yards (19-J.Hill).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - CAL 10(8:34 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers sacked at ORE 15 for -5 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - CAL 15(7:53 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to ORE 9 for 6 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - CAL 9(7:53 - 2nd) Penalty on ORE 5-K.Thibodeaux Unsportsmanlike conduct 5 yards enforced at ORE 9. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - CAL 4(7:26 - 2nd) 34-C.Brown to ORE 1 for 3 yards (23-V.McKinley2-M.Wright).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CAL 1(0:65 - 2nd) 34-C.Brown to ORE 1 for no gain (99-A.Faoliu91-K.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CAL 1(6:18 - 2nd) 34-C.Brown to ORE 1 for no gain (43-N.Wiebe).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - CAL 1(5:39 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Tonges. Penalty on ORE 15-B.Williams Pass interference 0 yards enforced at ORE 1. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - CAL 1(5:34 - 2nd) 9-B.Shaw runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:31 - 2nd) 30-D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:31 - 2nd) 30-D.Longhetto kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to ORE End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(5:31 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough to ORE 39 for 14 yards (20-J.Drayden).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 39(5:06 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough to ORE 45 for 6 yards (26-C.Woodson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - OREG 45(4:32 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 45 for no gain (90-B.Johnson).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREG 45(3:48 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to CAL 33 for 22 yards (26-C.Woodson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 33(3:18 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 26-T.Dye. 26-T.Dye to CAL 4 for 29 yards (26-C.Woodson). Penalty on ORE 56-T.Bass Holding 10 yards enforced at CAL 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - OREG 43(3:00 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 20 - OREG 43(2:54 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 33-C.Habibi-Likio. 33-C.Habibi-Likio to CAL 39 for 4 yards (8-K.Deng).
|+39 YD
|
3 & 16 - OREG 39(2:16 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 2(2:08 - 2nd) Penalty on ORE 71-M.Aumavae-Laulu False start 5 yards enforced at CAL 2. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 7(2:08 - 2nd) Penalty on ORE 71-M.Aumavae-Laulu Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at CAL 7. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(2:08 - 2nd) 90-H.Katleman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:08 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 40 yards from ORE 35 to CAL 25 fair catch by 4-N.Remigio.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(2:08 - 2nd) 28-D.Moore to CAL 27 for 2 yards (91-K.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - CAL 27(1:44 - 2nd) 28-D.Moore to CAL 34 for 7 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CAL 34(1:25 - 2nd) 28-D.Moore to CAL 36 for 2 yards (99-A.Faoliu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 36(1:06 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Tonges.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CAL 36(1:04 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Polk.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CAL 36(0:57 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Tonges.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CAL 36(0:54 - 2nd) 37-J.Sheahan punts 39 yards from CAL 36 out of bounds at the ORE 25.
|Result
|Play
|+67 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(0:46 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough complete to 26-T.Dye. 26-T.Dye to CAL 8 for 67 yards (8-K.Deng3-E.Hicks).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 8 - OREG 8(0:35 - 2nd) 12-T.Shough to CAL 1 for 7 yards (32-D.Scott).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - OREG 1(0:26 - 2nd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:23 - 2nd) 90-H.Katleman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:23 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 40 yards from ORE 35 to CAL 25 fair catch by 84-G.Reinwald.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(0:23 - 2nd) 7-C.Garbers kneels at CAL 24 for -1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to CAL End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers scrambles to CAL 28 for 3 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CAL 28(14:22 - 3rd) 34-C.Brown to CAL 28 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CAL 28(13:46 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Polk.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CAL 28(13:41 - 3rd) 37-J.Sheahan punts 40 yards from CAL 28 to ORE 32 fair catch by 83-J.Delgado.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 32(13:35 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Pittman.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 32(13:29 - 3rd) 26-T.Dye to ORE 39 for 7 yards (7-C.Anusiem).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - OREG 39(12:53 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough sacked at ORE 38 for -1 yard (19-C.Goode).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - OREG 38(12:18 - 3rd) 38-T.Snee punts 51 yards from ORE 38 to CAL 11 fair catch by 4-N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 11(12:09 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to CAL 17 for 6 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAL 17(12:01 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 85-J.Tonges. 85-J.Tonges to CAL 26 for 9 yards (7-S.Stephens).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 26(11:43 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 37 for 11 yards (19-J.Hill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 37(11:23 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Remigio.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAL 37(11:17 - 3rd) 28-D.Moore to CAL 40 for 3 yards (1-N.Sewell50-P.Aumavae).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - CAL 40(10:32 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CAL 40(10:26 - 3rd) 37-J.Sheahan punts 43 yards from CAL 40 Downed at the ORE 17.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 17(10:14 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREG 17(10:11 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Hutson.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - OREG 17(10:05 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough scrambles to ORE 28 for 11 yards (54-E.Tattersall).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 28(9:31 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough to ORE 26 for -2 yards (24-C.Bynum).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - OREG 26(8:55 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman to ORE 37 for 11 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - OREG 37(8:19 - 3rd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to ORE 40 for 3 yards (3-E.Hicks19-C.Goode). Penalty on ORE 53-R.Walk Holding 10 yards enforced at ORE 37. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - OREG 27(7:53 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - OREG 27(7:47 - 3rd) 38-T.Snee punts 45 yards from ORE 27. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 36 for 8 yards (48-H.Kampmoyer).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 36(7:35 - 3rd) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 45 for 9 yards (2-M.Wright).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAL 45(7:00 - 3rd) 23-M.Dancy to ORE 41 for 14 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 41(6:20 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 23-M.Dancy. 23-M.Dancy to ORE 38 for 3 yards (2-M.Wright).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAL 38(5:52 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio to ORE 28 for 10 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 28(5:23 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:23 - 3rd) 30-D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:14 - 3rd) 30-D.Longhetto kicks 48 yards from CAL 35. 83-J.Delgado to ORE 26 for 9 yards (26-C.Woodson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 26(5:09 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 29 for 3 yards (19-C.Goode).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OREG 29(4:38 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - OREG 29(4:33 - 3rd) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - OREG 29(4:27 - 3rd) 38-T.Snee punts 49 yards from ORE 29. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 21 for -1 yard (21-T.Jeannis).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 21(4:17 - 3rd) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 26 for 5 yards (97-B.Dorlus99-A.Faoliu).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - CAL 26(3:36 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 16-C.Moore. 16-C.Moore to CAL 27 for 1 yard (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - CAL 27(2:58 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio to CAL 40 for 13 yards (32-J.Happle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAL 40(2:35 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers sacked at CAL 39 for -1 yard.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 11 - CAL 39(2:09 - 3rd) 28-D.Moore to CAL 36 for -3 yards (47-M.Funa).
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - CAL 36(1:30 - 3rd) 7-C.Garbers sacked at CAL 27 for -9 yards (15-B.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - CAL 27(0:57 - 3rd) 37-J.Sheahan punts 38 yards from CAL 27 Downed at the ORE 35.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 46(15:00 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to CAL 27 for 19 yards (3-E.Hicks).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 27(14:38 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to CAL 21 for 6 yards (8-K.Deng52-B.Croteau).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAL 21(14:10 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to CAL 18 for 3 yards (32-D.Scott).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CAL 18(13:36 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to CAL 18 for no gain (20-J.Drayden).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - CAL 18(12:53 - 4th) 7-C.Verdell to CAL 19 for -1 yard (52-B.Croteau).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 19(12:48 - 4th) 9-B.Shaw to CAL 22 for 3 yards (1-N.Sewell).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - CAL 22(12:11 - 4th) 28-D.Moore to CAL 21 for -1 yard (3-J.Scott).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CAL 21(11:33 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers scrambles to CAL 21 for no gain (15-B.Williams). Team penalty on CAL Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CAL 21(11:05 - 4th) 37-J.Sheahan punts 44 yards from CAL 21. 83-J.Delgado to ORE 33 FUMBLES. 83-J.Delgado to ORE 33 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 33(10:56 - 4th) 12-T.Shough scrambles to ORE 37 for 4 yards (55-M.Iosefa).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREG 37(10:20 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 48-H.Kampmoyer. 48-H.Kampmoyer to ORE 45 for 8 yards (3-E.Hicks55-M.Iosefa).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 45(9:54 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to CAL 46 for 9 yards (26-C.Woodson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - OREG 46(9:32 - 4th) 12-T.Shough scrambles to CAL 42 for 4 yards (3-E.Hicks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 42(9:03 - 4th) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 14-K.Hutson.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 42(8:55 - 4th) 12-T.Shough scrambles to CAL 46 FUMBLES (8-K.Deng). 19-C.Goode to CAL 46 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 46(8:47 - 4th) 23-M.Dancy to CAL 47 for 1 yard (47-M.Funa50-P.Aumavae).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CAL 47(8:27 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Crawford.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - CAL 47(8:19 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers sacked at CAL 41 for -6 yards (55-A.Faoliu).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - CAL 41(7:35 - 4th) 37-J.Sheahan punts 48 yards from CAL 41 out of bounds at the ORE 11.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 11(7:26 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to ORE 12 for 1 yard (19-C.Goode90-B.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - OREG 12(6:53 - 4th) 12-T.Shough incomplete.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - OREG 12(6:46 - 4th) Penalty on ORE 13-A.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 12. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - OREG 7(6:46 - 4th) 12-T.Shough sacked at ORE 3 for -4 yards (44-Z.Johnson90-B.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - OREG 3(6:11 - 4th) 38-T.Snee punts 53 yards from ORE 3. 4-N.Remigio to ORE 42 for 14 yards (11-T.Bridges).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 42(5:56 - 4th) 28-D.Moore to ORE 38 for 4 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CAL 38(5:16 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Polk.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - CAL 38(5:08 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 17-M.Polk. 17-M.Polk to ORE 35 for 3 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - CAL 35(4:23 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers complete to 4-N.Remigio. 4-N.Remigio to ORE 30 for 5 yards (0-D.Lenoir).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 30(3:49 - 4th) 9-B.Shaw to ORE 24 for 6 yards (2-M.Wright41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CAL 24(2:56 - 4th) 9-B.Shaw to ORE 23 for 1 yard (55-A.Faoliu).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - CAL 23(2:11 - 4th) 9-B.Shaw to ORE 25 for -2 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux95-K.Ware-Hudson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - CAL 25(2:06 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Polk.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(2:01 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman pushed ob at ORE 37 for 12 yards (8-K.Deng).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 37(1:54 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd pushed ob at ORE 50 for 13 yards (55-M.Iosefa).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 50(1:47 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 33-C.Habibi-Likio. 33-C.Habibi-Likio pushed ob at CAL 45 for 5 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREG 45(1:43 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to CAL 41 for 4 yards (50-K.Smith44-Z.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - OREG 41(1:18 - 4th) 12-T.Shough scrambles to CAL 38 for 3 yards (55-M.Iosefa).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 38(0:59 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to CAL 36 FUMBLES (8-K.Deng). 55-M.Iosefa to CAL 36 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAL 36(0:52 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers kneels at CAL 32 for -4 yards.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 14 - CAL 32(0:48 - 4th) 7-C.Garbers kneels at CAL 28 for -4 yards.
|-5 YD
|
3 & 18 - CAL 28(0:42 - 4th) 9-B.Shaw to CAL 23 for -5 yards.
