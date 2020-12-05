|
Long returns by Byrd, Busbee help SDSU beat Colorado St.
CARSON, Calif. (AP) Jordan Byrd had a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, BJ Busbee scored on a 90-yard punt return, and San Diego State beat Colorado State 29-17 on Saturday.
Jordan Brookshire was 14-of-22 passing for 130 yards and a TD and added a team-high 38 yards rushing for San Diego State (4-3, 4-2 Mountain West Conference).
The Aztecs never faced a third down during a 12-play, 81-yard drive capped by Brookshire's 8-yard touchdown pass to Jesse Matthews with 4:41 left in the first quarter that made it 7-0 and gave SDSU the lead for good.
Robert Liss made a 43-yard field goal to make it 7-3 early in the second quarter, but Byrd caught the ensuing kickoff near the right sideline, cut back to the left and raced untouched down the left side and, after Colorado State went three-and-out, Busbee's punt return gave the Aztecs a 20-3 lead with 10:24 left in the first half.
Marcus McElroy had 10 carries for 50 yards and two second-quarter touchdowns for Colorado State (1-3, 1-3).
Darren Hall picked off a pass by CSU's Patrick O'Brien and returned it to the Rams 19 to set up a 38-yard field goal by Matt Araiza to cap the scoring with 9:17 to play. Hall has an interception in each of the last three games.
Araiza finished with a career-high five field goals.
M. McElroy Jr.
32 RB
50 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
|
J. Brookshire
4 QB
130 PaYds, PaTD, 38 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|17
|Rushing
|7
|7
|Passing
|7
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|4-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|265
|248
|Total Plays
|66
|72
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|121
|118
|Rush Attempts
|38
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|2.5
|Yards Passing
|144
|130
|Comp. - Att.
|13-28
|14-24
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|4.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-36
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-48.6
|7-38.6
|Return Yards
|17
|109
|Punts - Returns
|2-17
|5-94
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-15
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|144
|PASS YDS
|130
|
|
|121
|RUSH YDS
|118
|
|
|265
|TOTAL YDS
|248
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. O'Brien 12 QB
|P. O'Brien
|11/24
|114
|0
|1
|
T. Centeio 7 QB
|T. Centeio
|2/4
|30
|0
|1
|
R. Ajayi 4 DB
|R. Ajayi
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. McElroy Jr. 32 RB
|M. McElroy Jr.
|10
|50
|2
|37
|
A. Vivens 20 WR
|A. Vivens
|15
|46
|0
|15
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|4
|19
|0
|11
|
P. O'Brien 12 QB
|P. O'Brien
|6
|6
|0
|25
|
T. Centeio 7 QB
|T. Centeio
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. McBride 85 TE
|T. McBride
|6
|5
|62
|0
|31
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|11
|5
|60
|0
|25
|
E. Scott 3 WR
|E. Scott
|4
|3
|22
|0
|18
|
N. Craig-Myers 14 WR
|N. Craig-Myers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Vivens 20 WR
|A. Vivens
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|13-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Blackburn 11 DB
|H. Blackburn
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cameron 26 DB
|M. Cameron
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kamara 42 LB
|M. Kamara
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McBride 97 DL
|T. McBride
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carter 12 LB
|C. Carter
|4-6
|0.5
|0
|
L. Stewart 9 DB
|L. Stewart
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Patchan 1 DL
|S. Patchan
|3-4
|2.0
|0
|
R. Ajayi 4 DB
|R. Ajayi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Amina 45 LB
|B. Amina
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. McBride 85 TE
|T. McBride
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hubbard 98 DL
|E. Hubbard
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. Moore 35 LB
|A. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Polson 36 LB
|P. Polson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 33 DL
|M. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Brinnon 8 DB
|Q. Brinnon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Liss 96 K
|R. Liss
|1/2
|43
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 41 P
|R. Stonehouse
|8
|48.6
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pannunzio 18 WR
|T. Pannunzio
|4
|28.8
|48
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Wright 22 WR
|D. Wright
|2
|8.5
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Brookshire 4 QB
|J. Brookshire
|14/24
|130
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brookshire 4 QB
|J. Brookshire
|23
|38
|0
|10
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|10
|33
|0
|20
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|6
|23
|0
|6
|
K. Williams 26 RB
|K. Williams
|4
|17
|0
|8
|
J. Armstead 31 RB
|J. Armstead
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
G. Bell 34 RB
|G. Bell
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Malone 32 S
|D. Malone
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
R. Scott 20 S
|R. Scott
|3
|-2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Bellinger 88 TE
|D. Bellinger
|6
|5
|53
|0
|15
|
D. Benson 6 WR
|D. Benson
|3
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
K. Williams 26 RB
|K. Williams
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
N. Givan 85 TE
|N. Givan
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
E. Dedeaux 81 WR
|E. Dedeaux
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|4
|2
|9
|1
|8
|
K. Smith 92 WR
|K. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Busbee 41 WR
|B. Busbee
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Richardson 13 WR
|I. Richardson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Sullivan 80 WR
|T. Sullivan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Hall 23 CB
|D. Hall
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Johnson Jr. 36 S
|D. Johnson Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 99 DL
|C. Thomas
|5-3
|1.0
|0
|
A. Aleki 38 LB
|A. Aleki
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 66 DL
|J. Tavai
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 54 LB
|C. McDonald
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 18 S
|T. Thompson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hawkins 9 S
|T. Hawkins
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
S. Lakalaka 43 LB
|S. Lakalaka
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 14 S
|T. Thompson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Shawcroft 46 LB
|M. Shawcroft
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 98 DL
|C. Mitchell
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Branch 12 CB
|D. Branch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Kaho 44 LB
|V. Kaho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Olubi 24 LB
|S. Olubi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Araiza 2 K
|M. Araiza
|3/3
|40
|2/3
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Kuljian 13 P
|T. Kuljian
|7
|38.6
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|2
|74.0
|93
|0
|
K. Williams 26 RB
|K. Williams
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
B. Busbee 41 WR
|B. Busbee
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Busbee 41 WR
|B. Busbee
|3
|29.0
|90
|1
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|2
|3.5
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 22 for 22 yards (12-D.Branch).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 22(14:56 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 27 for 5 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLOST 27(14:36 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 3-E.Scott. 3-E.Scott pushed ob at CSU 29 for 2 yards (23-D.Hall).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - COLOST 29(14:15 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 30 for 1 yard (54-C.McDonald).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - COLOST 30(13:44 - 1st) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 48 yards from CSU 30. 41-B.Busbee to SDSU 18 for -4 yards (11-H.Blackburn).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 18(13:34 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 20 for 2 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - SDGST 20(13:06 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 24 for 4 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - SDGST 24(12:34 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SDSU 30 for 6 yards (11-H.Blackburn).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 30(12:10 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire sacked at SDSU 25 for -5 yards (1-S.Patchan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - SDGST 25(11:33 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Busbee.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - SDGST 25(11:27 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - SDGST 25(11:22 - 1st) 13-T.Kuljian punts 47 yards from SDSU 25. 22-D.Wright to CSU 32 for 4 yards (85-N.Givan).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 32(11:10 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 20-A.Vivens.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 32(11:07 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 31 for -1 yard (38-A.Aleki).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - COLOST 31(10:39 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to CSU 45 for 14 yards (23-D.Hall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 45(10:19 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 45 for no gain (36-D.Johnson99-C.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 45(9:48 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - COLOST 45(9:44 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - COLOST 45(9:40 - 1st) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 36 yards from CSU 45. 41-B.Busbee to SDSU 20 FUMBLES (41-B.Busbee). 41-B.Busbee recovers at the SDSU 20. 41-B.Busbee to SDSU 20 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 20(9:33 - 1st) 34-G.Bell to SDSU 24 for 4 yards (5-D.Jackson12-C.Carter).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 24(9:05 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 33 for 9 yards (9-L.Stewart).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 33(8:37 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 33(8:30 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 43 for 10 yards (11-H.Blackburn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 43(8:05 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Busbee.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 43(8:00 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to CSU 42 for 15 yards (12-C.Carter).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 42(7:34 - 1st) 15-J.Byrd to CSU 36 for 6 yards (42-M.Kamara).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - SDGST 36(6:57 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 81-E.Dedeaux. 81-E.Dedeaux to CSU 31 for 5 yards (8-Q.Brinnon).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 31(6:30 - 1st) 15-J.Byrd to CSU 29 for 2 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - SDGST 29(6:00 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 85-N.Givan. 85-N.Givan to CSU 15 for 14 yards (35-A.Moore12-C.Carter).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 15(5:29 - 1st) 26-K.Williams pushed ob at CSU 8 for 7 yards (42-M.Kamara26-M.Cameron).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - SDGST 8(4:47 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:41 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:41 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to CSU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(4:41 - 1st) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 29 for 4 yards (46-M.Shawcroft98-C.Mitchell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLOST 29(4:20 - 1st) 22-D.Wright to CSU 30 for 1 yard (9-T.Hawkins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - COLOST 30(3:49 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - COLOST 30(3:43 - 1st) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 53 yards from CSU 30 out of bounds at the SDSU 17.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 17(3:35 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 18 for 1 yard (97-T.McBride).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 18(3:04 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 24 for 6 yards (11-H.Blackburn12-C.Carter).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - SDGST 24(2:32 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 6-D.Benson. 6-D.Benson to SDSU 33 for 9 yards (26-M.Cameron).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 33(2:04 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire sacked at SDSU 22 for -11 yards (1-S.Patchan98-E.Hubbard).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 21 - SDGST 22(1:26 - 1st) 21-C.Bell pushed ob at SDSU 28 for 6 yards (26-M.Cameron).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 15 - SDGST 28(1:03 - 1st) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SDSU 38 for 10 yards (26-M.Cameron).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SDGST 38(0:26 - 1st) 13-T.Kuljian punts 32 yards from SDSU 38 to CSU 30 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 30(0:19 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright pushed ob at CSU 50 for 20 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 50(0:02 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to SDSU 42 for 8 yards (43-S.Lakalaka24-S.Olubi).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - SDGST 42(15:00 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to SDSU 38 for 4 yards (98-C.Mitchell99-C.Thomas).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 38(14:27 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at SDSU 46 for -8 yards (98-C.Mitchell).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 18 - SDGST 46(13:56 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to SDSU 47 for -1 yard (54-C.McDonald).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 19 - SDGST 47(13:20 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien scrambles to SDSU 22 for 25 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 22(12:56 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to SDSU 26 for -4 yards (43-S.Lakalaka18-T.Thompson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 14 - SDGST 26(12:26 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to SDSU 25 for 1 yard (9-T.Hawkins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - SDGST 25(12:13 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - SDGST 25(12:08 - 2nd) 96-R.Liss 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(12:08 - 2nd) 93-J.Terry kicks 58 yards from CSU 35. 15-J.Byrd runs 93 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 2(11:54 - 2nd) Team penalty on SDSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CSU 2. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(11:54 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:54 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to CSU End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 25(11:54 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 33 for 8 yards (36-D.Johnson18-T.Thompson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - COLOST 33(11:22 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 32 for -1 yard (99-C.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - COLOST 32(10:49 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - COLOST 32(10:45 - 2nd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 58 yards from CSU 32. 41-B.Busbee runs 90 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:24 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 58 yards from SDSU 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to SDSU 45 for 48 yards (2-M.Araiza).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 45(10:17 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to SDSU 35 for 10 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(10:04 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien to SDSU 37 for -2 yards (54-C.McDonald).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 12 - SDGST 37(9:39 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright to SDSU 12 for 25 yards (23-D.Hall).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 12(9:22 - 2nd) 22-D.Wright to SDSU 1 for 11 yards (23-D.Hall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - SDGST 1(9:08 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien to SDSU 1 for no gain (38-A.Aleki66-J.Tavai).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - SDGST 1(8:25 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:22 - 2nd) 96-R.Liss extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:22 - 2nd) 93-J.Terry kicks 59 yards from CSU 35. 15-J.Byrd to CSU 39 for 55 yards (3-E.Scott).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 39(8:12 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 81-E.Dedeaux. 81-E.Dedeaux to CSU 30 for 9 yards (26-M.Cameron).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - COLOST 30(7:37 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire to CSU 22 for 8 yards (9-L.Stewart).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 22(7:08 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to CSU 21 for 1 yard (33-M.Jones12-C.Carter).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 21(6:33 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 15-J.Byrd. 15-J.Byrd to CSU 22 for -1 yard (12-C.Carter).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - COLOST 22(5:58 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - COLOST 22(5:52 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:48 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 62 yards from SDSU 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 31 for 28 yards (48-A.Brown33-P.McMorris).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 31(5:40 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 45 for 14 yards (46-M.Shawcroft).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 45(5:40 - 2nd) Team penalty on SDSU Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at CSU 45. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 40(5:20 - 2nd) 20-A.Vivens to SDSU 37 for 3 yards (66-J.Tavai).
|+37 YD
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 37(4:58 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:47 - 2nd) 96-R.Liss extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:47 - 2nd) 93-J.Terry kicks 56 yards from CSU 35. 41-B.Busbee to SDSU 27 for 18 yards (17-C.Cumber).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 27(4:40 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 30 for 3 yards (11-H.Blackburn).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - COLOST 30(4:05 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - COLOST 30(4:00 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 6-D.Benson. 6-D.Benson to SDSU 43 for 13 yards (11-H.Blackburn12-C.Carter).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 43(3:34 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 48 for 5 yards (11-H.Blackburn).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLOST 48(2:58 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 46 for -2 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - COLOST 46(2:24 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 13-I.Richardson.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - COLOST 46(2:17 - 2nd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 27 yards from SDSU 46 out of bounds at the CSU 27.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 27(2:09 - 2nd) Penalty on CSU 69-B.Wesley False start 5 yards enforced at CSU 27. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - SDGST 22(2:09 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - SDGST 22(2:09 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - SDGST 22(2:09 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 20-A.Vivens.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - SDGST 22(1:57 - 2nd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 52 yards from CSU 22. 45-J.Matthews runs ob at SDSU 26 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 26(1:48 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 24 for -2 yards (5-D.Jackson98-E.Hubbard).
|Sack
|
2 & 12 - COLOST 24(1:25 - 2nd) 4-J.Brookshire sacked at SDSU 17 for -7 yards (12-C.Carter1-S.Patchan).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 19 - COLOST 17(1:17 - 2nd) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 25 for 8 yards (42-M.Kamara97-T.McBride).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - COLOST 25(1:11 - 2nd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 38 yards from SDSU 25. 22-D.Wright to CSU 50 for 13 yards (10-N.Tumblin). Team penalty on CSU Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at CSU 50.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 40(1:01 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 3-E.Scott. 3-E.Scott runs ob at CSU 42 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - SDGST 42(0:55 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SDGST 42(0:51 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 85-T.McBride.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - SDGST 42(0:46 - 2nd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 42 yards from CSU 42 to SDSU 16 fair catch by 45-J.Matthews.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 95-C.Camper kicks 42 yards from CSU 35. 26-K.Williams to SDSU 30 for 7 yards (45-B.Amina).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 30(14:53 - 3rd) 31-J.Armstead to SDSU 31 for 1 yard (12-C.Carter).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLOST 31(14:40 - 3rd) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to SDSU 38 for 7 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - COLOST 38(13:57 - 3rd) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 39 for 1 yard (97-T.McBride).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - COLOST 39(13:22 - 3rd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 43 yards from SDSU 39 to CSU 18 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 18(13:14 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 19 for 1 yard (23-D.Hall).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 19(12:46 - 3rd) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 15 for -4 yards (38-A.Aleki).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - SDGST 15(12:14 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 14-N.Craig-Myers.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - SDGST 15(12:08 - 3rd) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 58 yards from CSU 15. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 34 for 7 yards (86-R.Reiter).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 34(11:53 - 3rd) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Benson.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 34(11:46 - 3rd) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 39 for 5 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - COLOST 39(11:03 - 3rd) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 26-K.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - COLOST 39(10:56 - 3rd) 13-T.Kuljian punts 44 yards from SDSU 39 to CSU 17 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 17(10:49 - 3rd) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 19 for 2 yards (14-T.Thompson36-D.Johnson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 19(10:20 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to CSU 31 for 12 yards (9-T.Hawkins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 31(10:01 - 3rd) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 35 for 4 yards (66-J.Tavai).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 35(9:25 - 3rd) Penalty on CSU 53-E.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at CSU 35. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 11 - SDGST 30(9:16 - 3rd) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 26 for -4 yards (99-C.Thomas).
|+31 YD
|
3 & 15 - SDGST 26(8:38 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to SDSU 43 for 31 yards (14-T.Thompson9-T.Hawkins).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 43(8:08 - 3rd) 22-D.Wright to SDSU 38 for 5 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - SDGST 38(7:46 - 3rd) 20-A.Vivens to SDSU 34 for 4 yards (66-J.Tavai).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SDGST 34(7:35 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien to SDSU 34 for no gain (99-C.Thomas66-J.Tavai).
|+15 YD
|
4 & 1 - SDGST 34(6:43 - 3rd) 20-A.Vivens to SDSU 19 for 15 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 19(6:23 - 3rd) 20-A.Vivens to SDSU 21 for -2 yards (18-T.Thompson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - SDGST 21(5:46 - 3rd) 20-A.Vivens to SDSU 20 for 1 yard (66-J.Tavai99-C.Thomas).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - SDGST 20(5:14 - 3rd) 12-P.O'Brien sacked at SDSU 29 for -9 yards (99-C.Thomas).
|No Good
|
4 & 20 - SDGST 29(4:33 - 3rd) 96-R.Liss 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 29(4:28 - 3rd) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 27 for -2 yards (12-C.Carter).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 12 - COLOST 27(3:54 - 3rd) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 26-K.Williams. 26-K.Williams to SDSU 46 for 19 yards (42-M.Kamara).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 46(3:24 - 3rd) 26-K.Williams to SDSU 50 for 4 yards (97-T.McBride45-B.Amina).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLOST 50(2:50 - 3rd) 21-C.Bell to CSU 46 for 4 yards (5-D.Jackson1-S.Patchan).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - COLOST 46(2:16 - 3rd) 4-J.Brookshire to CSU 41 for 5 yards (97-T.McBride).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 41(1:42 - 3rd) 4-J.Brookshire to CSU 37 for 4 yards (26-M.Cameron).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLOST 37(1:08 - 3rd) 4-J.Brookshire complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to CSU 22 for 15 yards (45-B.Amina9-L.Stewart).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 22(0:37 - 3rd) 4-J.Brookshire incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Sullivan.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLOST 22(0:33 - 3rd) 4-J.Brookshire to CSU 18 for 4 yards (42-M.Kamara).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - COLOST 18(15:00 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to CSU 13 for 5 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - COLOST 13(14:28 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to CSU 10 for 3 yards (98-E.Hubbard).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 10(14:28 - 4th) Team penalty on CSU Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 6 yards enforced at CSU 10. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 4 - COLOST 4(14:05 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire to CSU 8 for -4 yards (9-L.Stewart).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLOST 8(13:40 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to CSU 3 for 5 yards (11-H.Blackburn).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - COLOST 3(13:04 - 4th) 21-C.Bell to CSU 3 for no gain (5-D.Jackson45-B.Amina).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - COLOST 3(12:25 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:21 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to CSU End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(12:21 - 4th) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 23 for -2 yards (54-C.McDonald46-M.Shawcroft).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - SDGST 23(11:47 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 22-D.Wright. 22-D.Wright pushed ob at CSU 23 for no gain (18-T.Thompson).
|Int
|
3 & 12 - SDGST 23(11:15 - 4th) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright INTERCEPTED by 23-D.Hall at CSU 34. 23-D.Hall to CSU 19 for 15 yards (3-E.Scott).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 19(11:07 - 4th) 15-J.Byrd pushed ob at CSU 20 for -1 yard (4-R.Ajayi).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 11 - COLOST 20(10:41 - 4th) 15-J.Byrd to CSU 25 for -5 yards (26-M.Cameron).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 16 - COLOST 25(10:02 - 4th) 15-J.Byrd to CSU 21 for 4 yards (45-B.Amina).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - COLOST 21(9:21 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:17 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza kicks 62 yards from SDSU 35. 18-T.Pannunzio to CSU 20 for 17 yards (2-M.Araiza). Team penalty on CSU Holding 10 yards enforced at CSU 20.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 10(9:09 - 4th) 20-A.Vivens to CSU 10 for no gain (38-A.Aleki).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 10(8:40 - 4th) 7-T.Centeio to CSU 10 for no gain (43-S.Lakalaka).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 10 - SDGST 10(8:08 - 4th) 7-T.Centeio complete to 3-E.Scott. 3-E.Scott to CSU 28 for 18 yards (12-D.Branch).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 28(7:40 - 4th) 7-T.Centeio to CSU 29 for 1 yard (99-C.Thomas).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 29(7:15 - 4th) 7-T.Centeio to CSU 28 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - SDGST 28(6:48 - 4th) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - SDGST 28(6:43 - 4th) 41-R.Stonehouse punts 42 yards from CSU 28 to SDSU 30 fair catch by 35-L.Lotulelei.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLOST 30(6:34 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 26 for -4 yards (97-T.McBride).
|Penalty
|
2 & 14 - COLOST 26(5:55 - 4th) Penalty on SDSU 13-I.Richardson False start 5 yards enforced at SDSU 26. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 19 - COLOST 21(5:36 - 4th) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 22 for 1 yard (5-D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - COLOST 22(4:52 - 4th) 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 22 for no gain (1-S.Patchan).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - COLOST 22(4:09 - 4th) 13-T.Kuljian punts 39 yards from SDSU 22 to CSU 39 fair catch by 22-D.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 39(4:02 - 4th) 22-D.Wright pushed ob at CSU 41 for 2 yards (23-D.Hall).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - SDGST 41(3:45 - 4th) 7-T.Centeio complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to SDSU 47 for 12 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 47(3:24 - 4th) 7-T.Centeio incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-T.Hawkins at SDSU 35. 9-T.Hawkins to SDSU 35 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(3:16 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire to SDSU 38 for 3 yards (5-D.Jackson45-B.Amina).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 38(2:37 - 4th) 15-J.Byrd pushed ob at CSU 42 for 20 yards (11-H.Blackburn).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 42(2:05 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire to CSU 39 for 3 yards (11-H.Blackburn1-S.Patchan).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 39(1:58 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire to CSU 33 for 6 yards (4-R.Ajayi).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SDGST 33(1:50 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire to CSU 33 for no gain (1-S.Patchan).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - SDGST 33(1:11 - 4th) 31-J.Armstead to CSU 28 for 5 yards (42-M.Kamara).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 28(0:39 - 4th) 4-J.Brookshire kneels at CSU 29 for -1 yard.
