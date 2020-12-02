|
|
|IOWA
|ILL
No. 19 Iowa hopes to make it seven straight over Illinois
Teams coming off recent wins over Nebraska meet Saturday when Illinois hosts No. 19 Iowa in Champaign, Ill.
The Fighting Illini beat the Cornhuskers 41-23 two weeks ago in Lincoln, Neb., while the Hawkeyes posted a 26-20 home victory on Nov. 27.
Iowa is seeking its first five-game winning streak since opening 2015 with 12 straight wins, but coach Kirk Ferentz is not taking Illinois lightly.
Illini quarterback Brandon Peters, who played against Nebraska for the first time since the opener because of COVID-19 issues, threw for 205 yards and a touchdown to improve to 7-5 in his career in games he's able to complete. Four others took a crack at the position, with minimal success, while Peters was out.
"The last time out when they had their quarterback back in and were able to do the things they wanted to do, they did them extremely well against a team that we struggled to beat the other day," Ferentz said.
"It was an impressive outing when they were with Nebraska, and that's the Illinois team we're trying to get ready for right now," he added.
The Hawkeyes have outscored their last four opponents by a combined 151-55 and averaged 37.8 points per game.
"Our goal at the start of the season wasn't to be 4-2, but four weeks ago that was the best we could do," Ferentz said. "I'm proud of what they've done the last four weeks."
In the win over Nebraska, Tyler Goodson finished with 111 yards on a career-high 30 carries, while Spencer Petras completed 18-of-30 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown. He was intercepted once. The Hawkeyes scored the final 13 points of the game for their sixth straight win in the series.
Illinois (2-3) had last Saturday's game against No. 3 Ohio State canceled due to COVID concerns and is seeking its third straight win after knocking off Rutgers 23-20 and Nebraska for the first time in Lincoln since 1924.
"As we went into the football season, we knew we were going to need to be flexible, that things could change quickly, and that's exactly what happened for us this past week," coach Lovie Smith said Monday.
"We were really excited about playing one of the best teams in the country here at home, but once the decision was made by the league, we moved on quickly to Iowa. It doesn't take much for us to get fired up about playing the Hawkeyes," Smith said.
Illinois has had five 100-yard rushing efforts in its last three games, including two each from Mike Epstein and Chase Brown. Against Nebraska, Epstein picked up 113 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, and Brown carried 26 times for 110 yards and two scores.
The Illini average 222.4 yards per game on the ground, second only to Ohio State's 233.3 in the Big Ten.
For the second straight game, the Illini defense picked off three passes. Linebacker Jake Hansen has made one in each game.
Iowa leads the all-time series 38-35-2 and has won the last six games and 11 of 12. The last time the game was played in Champaign, Iowa posted a 63-0 victory in 2018 -- its largest margin of victory in the series.
--Field Level Media
|
|
S. Petras
7 QB
220 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -8 RuYds
|
|
B. Peters
18 QB
116 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 17 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|20
|Rushing
|9
|9
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|9-18
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|424
|348
|Total Plays
|66
|73
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|204
|149
|Rush Attempts
|38
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|220
|199
|Comp. - Att.
|18-28
|17-35
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-22
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.0
|7-38.0
|Return Yards
|29
|4
|Punts - Returns
|5-29
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|220
|PASS YDS
|199
|
|
|204
|RUSH YDS
|149
|
|
|424
|TOTAL YDS
|348
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|18/28
|220
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|19
|92
|0
|16
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|7
|61
|1
|37
|
M. Sargent 10 RB
|M. Sargent
|10
|54
|0
|20
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|2
|44
|1
|31
|
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
|T. Tracy Jr.
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
|I. Kelly-Martin
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|4
|-8
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|7
|5
|58
|0
|19
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|6
|4
|57
|1
|24
|
S. Beyer 42 TE
|S. Beyer
|3
|2
|37
|1
|21
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|7
|4
|32
|1
|11
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|3
|3
|21
|0
|9
|
M. Pottebaum 38 FB
|M. Pottebaum
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
T. Goodson 15 RB
|T. Goodson
|4
|2
|16
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Golston 57 DL
|C. Golston
|6-2
|0.5
|0
|
N. Niemann 49 LB
|N. Niemann
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Campbell 31 LB
|J. Campbell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. VanValkenburg 97 DL
|Z. VanValkenburg
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Belton 4 DB
|D. Belton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wade 35 LB
|B. Wade
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nixon 54 DT
|D. Nixon
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
M. Hankins 8 DB
|M. Hankins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Koerner 28 DB
|J. Koerner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Benson 44 LB
|S. Benson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Roberts 16 DB
|T. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Timm 19 LB
|M. Timm
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Heflin 96 DL
|J. Heflin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jacobs 5 LB
|J. Jacobs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Schulte 48 TE
|B. Schulte
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hurkett 48 DL
|E. Hurkett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Duncan 3 K
|K. Duncan
|2/2
|40
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|5
|42.0
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
|I. Smith-Marsette
|2
|12.0
|12
|0
|
A. Kritta 83 WR
|A. Kritta
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 16 WR
|C. Jones
|4
|7.3
|18
|0
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|10/18
|116
|2
|0
|
I. Williams 1 QB
|I. Williams
|7/16
|83
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|18
|83
|0
|17
|
I. Williams 1 QB
|I. Williams
|6
|38
|0
|11
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|7
|17
|0
|13
|
R. Love III 28 RB
|R. Love III
|6
|13
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Imatorbhebhe 9 WR
|J. Imatorbhebhe
|10
|4
|48
|1
|25
|
D. Barker 87 TE
|D. Barker
|5
|4
|40
|1
|24
|
C. Sandy 11 WR
|C. Sandy
|1
|1
|29
|1
|29
|
K. Cumby 20 WR
|K. Cumby
|1
|1
|29
|1
|29
|
D. Campbell 19 WR
|D. Campbell
|2
|2
|24
|0
|18
|
C. Washington 8 WR
|C. Washington
|3
|2
|22
|0
|12
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|3
|2
|15
|0
|18
|
L. Ford 82 TE
|L. Ford
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Navarro 86 WR
|D. Navarro
|7
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
B. Hightower 14 WR
|B. Hightower
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hansen 35 LB
|J. Hansen
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Carney Jr. 99 DL
|O. Carney Jr.
|5-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Smith 2 DB
|D. Smith
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hobbs 8 DB
|N. Hobbs
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Marchese 42 DB
|M. Marchese
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
|D. Witherspoon
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Coleman 49 DL
|S. Coleman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 30 DB
|S. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Adams 6 DB
|T. Adams
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
M. Eifler 5 LB
|M. Eifler
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 17 DB
|K. Smith
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tolson 45 LB
|K. Tolson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Perry II 96 DL
|R. Perry II
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barnes 44 LB
|T. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Cooper 40 LB
|S. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Martin 21 DB
|J. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 93 DL
|C. Avery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barnes 48 DL
|B. Barnes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gay 92 DL
|I. Gay
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McCourt 17 K
|J. McCourt
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Hayes 14 P
|B. Hayes
|7
|38.0
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. McEachern 46 TE
|A. McEachern
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
K. Thompson 4 WR
|K. Thompson
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Sandy 11 WR
|C. Sandy
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|
C. Griffin 11 K
|C. Griffin
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 62 yards from ILL 35. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 15 for 12 yards (34-R.Meed).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 15(14:56 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 18 for 3 yards (30-S.Brown96-R.Perry).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - IOWA 18(14:24 - 1st) 7-S.Petras sacked at IOW 11 for -7 yards (45-K.Tolson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 14 - IOWA 11(13:39 - 1st) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 20 for 9 yards (6-T.Adams).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - IOWA 20(12:52 - 1st) 9-T.Taylor punts 54 yards from IOW 20. 11-C.Griffin to ILL 30 for 4 yards (84-A.Spiewak).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 30(12:42 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 32 for 2 yards (97-Z.VanValkenburg48-E.Hurkett).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 32(12:15 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 36 for 4 yards (54-D.Nixon).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 4 - ILL 36(11:32 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 2-C.Brown. 2-C.Brown to IOW 46 for 18 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 46(11:15 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to IOW 43 for 3 yards (26-K.Merriweather33-R.Moss).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - ILL 43(10:42 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to IOW 38 for 5 yards (57-C.Golston).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - ILL 38(10:07 - 1st) 18-B.Peters to IOW 25 for 13 yards (26-K.Merriweather).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(9:38 - 1st) 28-R.Love to IOW 24 for 1 yard (4-D.Belton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ILL 24(8:56 - 1st) 18-B.Peters scrambles to IOW 24 for no gain (57-C.Golston).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 9 - ILL 24(8:14 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:10 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:10 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 61 yards from ILL 35. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to IOW 30 for 26 yards (29-C.Bobak89-T.Reiman). Penalty on IOW 20-J.Brents Holding 8 yards enforced at IOW 16.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 8(8:02 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 5 for -3 yards (49-S.Coleman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - IOWA 5(7:36 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Goodson.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 13 - IOWA 5(7:33 - 1st) 7-S.Petras scrambles to IOW 6 for 1 yard (99-O.Carney).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - IOWA 6(6:50 - 1st) 9-T.Taylor punts 42 yards from IOW 6 to IOW 48 fair catch by 11-C.Griffin.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 48(6:44 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to IOW 47 for 1 yard (49-N.Niemann).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 47(6:09 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to IOW 42 for 5 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 4 - ILL 42(5:30 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 2-C.Brown. 2-C.Brown to IOW 45 for -3 yards (54-D.Nixon).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ILL 45(4:55 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 34 yards from IOW 45 to IOW 11 fair catch by 16-C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 11(4:49 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 18 for 7 yards (99-O.Carney).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWA 18(4:18 - 1st) 7-S.Petras scrambles to IOW 19 for 1 yard (35-J.Hansen99-O.Carney).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWA 19(3:42 - 1st) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 29 for 10 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 29(3:10 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 34 for 5 yards (44-T.Barnes2-D.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 34(2:37 - 1st) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 36 for 2 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - IOWA 36(2:04 - 1st) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Goodson.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - IOWA 36(2:01 - 1st) 9-T.Taylor punts 39 yards from IOW 36 to ILL 25 fair catch by 11-C.Griffin.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(1:54 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 8-C.Washington. 8-C.Washington to ILL 37 for 12 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(1:28 - 1st) 28-R.Love to ILL 44 for 7 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - ILL 44(0:51 - 1st) 28-R.Love to IOW 48 for 8 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 48(0:12 - 1st) 28-R.Love to IOW 41 for 7 yards (4-D.Belton).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ILL 41(15:00 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to IOW 41 for no gain (96-J.Heflin54-D.Nixon).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - ILL 41(14:26 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to IOW 37 for 4 yards (31-J.Campbell97-Z.VanValkenburg).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(14:00 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to IOW 12 for 25 yards (4-D.Belton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 12(13:35 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 12(13:35 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:30 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:30 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to IOW End Zone. touchback.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(13:30 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 38-M.Pottebaum. 38-M.Pottebaum to IOW 45 for 20 yards (45-K.Tolson6-T.Adams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 45(13:23 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 45 for no gain (2-D.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 45(12:46 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 42-S.Beyer.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 45(12:42 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras sacked at IOW 42 for -3 yards (92-I.Gay99-O.Carney).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - IOWA 42(11:57 - 2nd) 9-T.Taylor punts 45 yards from IOW 42 to ILL 13 fair catch by 11-C.Griffin.
|Result
|Play
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 13(11:51 - 2nd) 28-R.Love to ILL 6 for -7 yards (97-Z.VanValkenburg).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 17 - ILL 6(11:19 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters to ILL 7 for 1 yard (31-J.Campbell).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 16 - ILL 7(10:40 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 8-C.Washington. 8-C.Washington to ILL 17 for 10 yards (8-M.Hankins4-D.Belton).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ILL 17(10:04 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 35 yards from ILL 17. 89-N.Ragaini to IOW 48 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 48(9:53 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 50 for 2 yards (42-M.Marchese48-B.Barnes).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - IOWA 50(9:20 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to ILL 44 for 6 yards (31-D.Witherspoon42-M.Marchese).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWA 44(8:45 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 40 for 4 yards (99-O.Carney31-D.Witherspoon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 40(8:16 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 40(8:10 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 42 for -2 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 12 - IOWA 42(7:36 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson to ILL 33 for 9 yards (42-M.Marchese).
|+11 YD
|
4 & 3 - IOWA 33(7:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to ILL 22 for 11 yards (8-N.Hobbs6-T.Adams).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 22(6:26 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:18 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:18 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(6:18 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 26 for 1 yard (26-K.Merriweather). Penalty on ILL 54-J.Pearl Holding 10 yards enforced at ILL 25. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - ILL 15(6:00 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters to ILL 17 for 2 yards (44-S.Benson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - ILL 17(5:28 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - ILL 17(5:22 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - ILL 17(5:17 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 37 yards from ILL 17 out of bounds at the IOW 46.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 46(5:10 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to ILL 41 for 13 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 41(4:45 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 29 for 12 yards (6-T.Adams31-D.Witherspoon).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 29(4:13 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 23 for 6 yards (96-R.Perry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 23(3:40 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - IOWA 23(3:36 - 2nd) 10-M.Sargent to ILL 22 for 1 yard (99-O.Carney).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - IOWA 22(2:59 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(2:54 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 31 for 6 yards (13-J.Evans44-S.Benson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ILL 31(2:21 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 31 for no gain (13-J.Evans57-C.Golston).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ILL 31(1:46 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ILL 31(1:42 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 37 yards from ILL 31. 16-C.Jones to IOW 32 for no gain. Penalty on ILL 25-K.Joseph Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at IOW 32.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(1:29 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson to ILL 46 for 7 yards (8-N.Hobbs96-R.Perry).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 3 - IOWA 46(1:05 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to ILL 22 for 24 yards (8-N.Hobbs6-T.Adams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 22(0:50 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 16 for 6 yards (99-O.Carney).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 16(0:45 - 2nd) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 10 for 6 yards (31-D.Witherspoon). Penalty on IOW 77-A.Jackson Holding 9 yards enforced at ILL 16. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 13 - IOWA 25(0:39 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras complete to 42-S.Beyer. 42-S.Beyer to ILL 4 for 21 yards (42-M.Marchese6-T.Adams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - IOWA 4(0:30 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 4(0:27 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - IOWA 4(0:24 - 2nd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - IOWA 4(0:18 - 2nd) Penalty on IOW 73-C.Ince False start 5 yards enforced at ILL 4. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - IOWA 9(0:18 - 2nd) 3-K.Duncan 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:14 - 2nd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 25(0:14 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters kneels at ILL 23 for -2 yards.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 48 yards from IOW 35. 46-A.McEachern to ILL 18 for 1 yard (38-M.Pottebaum).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 18(14:57 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 23 for 5 yards (97-Z.VanValkenburg).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 23(14:26 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 33 for 10 yards (31-J.Campbell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 33(13:50 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 36 for 3 yards (31-J.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IOWA 36(13:17 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - IOWA 36(13:13 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - IOWA 36(13:09 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 36 yards from ILL 36. 89-N.Ragaini to IOW 30 for 2 yards (25-K.Joseph).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 30(12:59 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 38 for 8 yards (6-T.Adams).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - ILL 38(12:28 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 45 for 7 yards (49-S.Coleman6-T.Adams).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 45(12:02 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 49 for 6 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - ILL 49(11:30 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette to ILL 41 for 8 yards (49-S.Coleman).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 41(10:51 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 39 for 2 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 39(10:10 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to ILL 20 for 19 yards (17-K.Smith6-T.Adams).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 20(9:36 - 3rd) 10-M.Sargent to ILL 12 for 8 yards (21-J.Martin).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - ILL 12(9:00 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to ILL 4 for 8 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - ILL 4(8:29 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 6-I.Smith-Marsette. 6-I.Smith-Marsette runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(8:24 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 15-T.Goodson. 15-T.Goodson to ILL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:24 - 3rd) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35. 4-K.Thompson to ILL 21 for 21 yards (13-J.Evans).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 21(8:19 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters to ILL 26 for 5 yards (57-C.Golston).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWA 26(7:43 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters to ILL 30 for 4 yards (8-M.Hankins).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWA 30(7:22 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 32 for 2 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 32(6:46 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 32(6:42 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 14-B.Hightower.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 32(6:36 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to ILL 43 for 11 yards (31-J.Campbell28-J.Koerner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 43(6:08 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe pushed ob at ILL 47 for 4 yards (33-R.Moss).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 47(5:42 - 3rd) 28-R.Love to ILL 44 for -3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - IOWA 44(5:03 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - IOWA 44(4:58 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 49 yards from ILL 44. 16-C.Jones to IOW 16 for 9 yards (29-C.Bobak).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 16(4:48 - 3rd) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 20 for 4 yards (93-C.Avery).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - ILL 20(4:12 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to IOW 27 for 7 yards.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 27(3:48 - 3rd) 10-M.Sargent pushed ob at IOW 47 for 20 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 47(3:19 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to IOW 50 for 3 yards (2-D.Smith).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - ILL 50(2:41 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras complete to 12-B.Smith. 12-B.Smith to ILL 37 for 13 yards (17-K.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 37(2:05 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Smith-Marsette.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 37(2:00 - 3rd) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 36 for 1 yard (35-J.Hansen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ILL 36(1:20 - 3rd) 7-S.Petras incomplete. Intended for 84-S.LaPorta.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ILL 36(1:14 - 3rd) 9-T.Taylor punts 30 yards from ILL 36 out of bounds at the ILL 6.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 6(1:05 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 22 for 16 yards (33-R.Moss49-N.Niemann).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 22(0:42 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 25 for 3 yards (49-N.Niemann).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - IOWA 25(15:00 - 4th) 2-C.Brown to ILL 25 for no gain (57-C.Golston).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - IOWA 25(14:22 - 4th) 18-B.Peters sacked at ILL 17 for -8 yards (57-C.Golston54-D.Nixon).
|Penalty
|
4 & 15 - IOWA 17(13:43 - 4th) Penalty on ILL 34-R.Meed False start 5 yards enforced at ILL 17. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - IOWA 12(13:36 - 4th) 14-B.Hayes punts 38 yards from ILL 12. 16-C.Jones to ILL 32 for 18 yards (96-R.Perry).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 32(13:25 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 16 for 16 yards (30-S.Brown).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 16(12:47 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 42-S.Beyer. 42-S.Beyer runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:40 - 4th) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:40 - 4th) 10-C.Shudak kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(12:40 - 4th) 1-I.Williams to ILL 33 for 8 yards (57-C.Golston33-R.Moss).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWA 33(12:16 - 4th) 1-I.Williams pushed ob at ILL 42 for 9 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 42(11:46 - 4th) 2-C.Brown to ILL 42 for no gain (57-C.Golston44-S.Benson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 42(11:17 - 4th) 1-I.Williams pushed ob at ILL 44 for 2 yards (35-B.Wade).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWA 44(10:55 - 4th) 1-I.Williams complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to IOW 46 for 10 yards (35-B.Wade).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 46(10:28 - 4th) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 46(10:24 - 4th) 1-I.Williams to IOW 42 for 4 yards (35-B.Wade).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - IOWA 42(9:40 - 4th) 1-I.Williams complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to IOW 35 for 7 yards (33-R.Moss).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 35(9:16 - 4th) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 35(9:11 - 4th) 1-I.Williams complete to 87-D.Barker. 87-D.Barker to IOW 33 for 2 yards (26-K.Merriweather).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWA 33(8:33 - 4th) 2-C.Brown to IOW 16 for 17 yards (28-J.Koerner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 16(8:12 - 4th) 1-I.Williams to IOW 12 for 4 yards (54-D.Nixon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - IOWA 12(7:45 - 4th) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - IOWA 12(7:42 - 4th) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - IOWA 12(7:36 - 4th) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Brown.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 12(7:31 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 17 for 5 yards (30-S.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ILL 17(6:46 - 4th) 21-I.Kelly-Martin to IOW 19 for 2 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - ILL 19(6:10 - 4th) 7-S.Petras complete to 84-S.LaPorta. 84-S.LaPorta to IOW 22 for 3 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 22(5:25 - 4th) 10-M.Sargent to IOW 22 for no gain (35-J.Hansen17-K.Smith).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 22(4:48 - 4th) 6-I.Smith-Marsette to ILL 47 for 31 yards (2-D.Smith17-K.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 47(4:09 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 40 for 7 yards (2-D.Smith).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 3 - ILL 40(3:27 - 4th) 3-T.Tracy pushed ob at ILL 19 for 21 yards (2-D.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 19(2:54 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 15 for 4 yards (42-M.Marchese).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ILL 15(2:12 - 4th) 15-T.Goodson to ILL 13 for 2 yards (40-S.Cooper).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - ILL 13(2:03 - 4th) 6-I.Smith-Marsette runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:56 - 4th) 3-K.Duncan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:56 - 4th) 10-C.Shudak kicks 40 yards from IOW 35 to ILL 25 fair catch by 28-R.Love.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(1:56 - 4th) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 25(1:52 - 4th) 1-I.Williams scrambles to ILL 36 for 11 yards (22-T.Roberts).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 36(1:33 - 4th) 1-I.Williams complete to 19-D.Campbell. 19-D.Campbell to ILL 42 for 6 yards (5-J.Jacobs).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWA 42(1:09 - 4th) 1-I.Williams complete to 82-L.Ford. 82-L.Ford to IOW 47 for 11 yards (36-M.Timm).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(0:54 - 4th) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 82-L.Ford.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 47(0:50 - 4th) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IOWA 47(0:45 - 4th) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|+18 YD
|
4 & 10 - IOWA 47(0:40 - 4th) 1-I.Williams complete to 19-D.Campbell. 19-D.Campbell to IOW 29 for 18 yards (48-B.Schulte).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWA 29(0:32 - 4th) 1-I.Williams spikes the ball at IOW 29 for no gain.
|+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWA 29(0:30 - 4th) 1-I.Williams complete to 11-C.Sandy. 11-C.Sandy runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt kicks 12 yards from ILL 35. 83-A.Kritta to ILL 47 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 47(0:24 - 4th) 7-S.Petras kneels at ILL 48 for -1 yard.
