BGREEN
AKRON

Key Players
T. Stewart 4 RB
91 RuYds, 7 ReYds, REC
T. Dollard 7 RB
185 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
1st Quarter
Field Goal 10:36
41-C.Smigel 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
-8
yds
02:15
pos
0
3
Field Goal 2:15
39-N.Needham 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
61
yds
08:05
pos
3
3
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 11:59
15-Z.Gibson complete to 4-G.Qualls. 4-G.Qualls runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
60
yds
01:41
pos
3
9
Point After TD 11:54
41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
10
Touchdown 3:53
punts -1 yards from BGN 2 blocked by 36-M.Burton. 30-G.Blunt runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
16
Point After TD 3:53
41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 10:52
7-T.Dollard runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
39
yds
02:08
pos
3
23
Point After TD 10:45
41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
24
4th Quarter
Touchdown 11:43
7-T.Dollard runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
57
yds
01:03
pos
3
30
Point After TD 11:34
41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
31
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 16
Rushing 8 9
Passing 5 5
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 7-16 5-13
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 295 282
Total Plays 65 56
Avg Gain 4.5 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 160 195
Rush Attempts 38 39
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 5.0
Yards Passing 135 87
Comp. - Att. 14-27 9-17
Yards Per Pass 3.8 2.9
Penalties - Yards 3-35 3-12
Touchdowns 0 4
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 2-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 3-26.3 5-37.0
Return Yards 33 36
Punts - Returns 3-33 2--8
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-44
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Bowling Green 0-5 30003
Akron 1-4 3147731
Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium Akron, Ohio
 135 PASS YDS 87
160 RUSH YDS 195
295 TOTAL YDS 282
Bowling Green
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. McDonald 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 135 0 0 97.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.2% 577 1 6 82.2
M. McDonald 14/26 135 0 0
L. Davis 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0.0% 0 0 0 0.0
L. Davis 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Stewart 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 91 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 204 4
T. Stewart 14 91 0 54
B. Denley 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 106 0
B. Denley 7 40 0 12
A. Clair 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 240 0
A. Clair 11 26 0 9
M. McDonald 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 36 1
M. McDonald 6 3 0 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
Q. Morris 80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 6 81 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 167 0
Q. Morris 10 6 81 0 53
T. Broden 86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 77 0
T. Broden 3 2 20 0 16
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 142 0
J. Ortega-Jones 5 3 18 0 9
T. Stewart 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Stewart 1 1 7 0 7
P. Motes 82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
P. Motes 2 1 7 0 7
J. Kinsey 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 1
J. Kinsey 2 1 2 0 2
B. Denley 12 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Denley 1 0 0 0 0
A. Clair 1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
A. Clair 1 0 0 0 0
C. Sims 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Sims 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Anders 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
D. Anders 8-0 0.0 0
J. Roberts 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Roberts 6-1 0.0 0
C. Biggers 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Biggers 5-0 0.0 0
R. Walder 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
R. Walder 4-1 1.0 0
M. Sheppard 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Sheppard 4-0 0.0 0
K. Coleman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
K. Coleman 3-3 1.0 0
K. Brooks 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
K. Brooks 3-0 2.0 0
J. Anderson 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Anderson 2-0 0.0 0
G. Brown 55 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
S. Dabney 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
S. Dabney 2-3 0.0 0
J. Porter 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Porter 2-0 0.0 0
B. Spires 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Spires 2-0 0.0 0
A. Hawkins 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Hawkins 1-0 0.0 0
W. Haire 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
W. Haire 1-1 0.0 0
D. Brown 60 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Brown 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Needham 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
4/5 6/6
N. Needham 1/2 23 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Lawler 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 26.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 26.3 0
M. Lawler 3 26.3 0 33
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Denley 12 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 25.3 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 81 0
B. Denley 4 25.3 36 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Rogers 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 11.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 -0.3 -1 0
J. Rogers 3 11.0 33 0
Akron
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Gibson 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 87 1 0 115.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.8% 638 3 5 112.3
Z. Gibson 9/17 87 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Dollard 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 185 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 456 4
T. Dollard 26 185 2 50
J. Norrils 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
J. Norrils 2 2 0 1
Z. Gibson 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 -8 0
Z. Gibson 6 -24 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Brank 25 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
T. Brank 2 2 32 0 29
M. Mathison 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 58 2
M. Mathison 4 2 27 0 19
G. Qualls Jr. 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 137 0
G. Qualls Jr. 7 4 23 1 12
N. Stewart 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 173 1
N. Stewart 2 1 5 0 5
J. Knight 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
J. Knight 1 0 0 0 0
T. Dollard 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 29 0
T. Dollard 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Arslanian 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-3 0 1.0
B. Arslanian 12-3 1.0 0
J. Cross 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
J. Cross 5-0 1.0 0
R. Cochran Jr. 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
R. Cochran Jr. 5-1 1.0 0
A. Watts 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
A. Watts 3-1 0.0 1
C. Amankwaa 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Amankwaa 3-0 0.0 0
M. Scott 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Scott 3-0 0.0 0
B. Bischof 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Bischof 3-1 0.0 0
J. Kelly-Powell 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Kelly-Powell 2-0 0.0 0
E. Bentley 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Bentley 2-1 0.0 0
L. Hawkins 67 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Hawkins 2-1 0.0 0
J. Richardson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Richardson 2-0 0.0 0
C. Thomas Jr. 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Thomas Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
J. Mitchell 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Mitchell 2-0 0.0 0
K. Romenick 42 P
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Romenick 1-0 0.0 0
B. Wilson 0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Wilson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Smigel 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
3/4 8/8
C. Smigel 1/1 36 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Romenick 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 37.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 0 0
K. Romenick 5 37.0 2 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Mathison 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 17 0
M. Mathison 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Burton 36 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 0 0
M. Burton 1 1.0 0 0
J. Knight 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -10.0 -10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
J. Knight 1 -10.0 -10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:54 BGREEN 25 1:59 5 55 FG Miss
4:38 BGREEN 2 0:45 3 -2 TD
3:46 BGREEN 22 1:37 5 17 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BGREEN 41 1:50 5 20 INT
10:45 BGREEN 20 1:30 4 74 Fumble
6:14 AKRON 43 3:50 10 25 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:45 AKRON 35 2:01 5 -22 Downs
11:34 BGREEN 25 2:23 5 15 Fumble
6:59 BGREEN 21 1:23 3 4 Punt
2:59 BGREEN 36 2:26 6 33 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AKRON 18 2:00 5 31 Punt
12:51 BGREEN 11 2:15 3 -8 FG
2:12 AKRON 25 1:41 10 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:49 AKRON 20 5:00 9 36 Punt
1:59 AKRON 30 1:42 8 23 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:53 BGREEN 39 2:08 4 39 TD
9:08 AKRON 2 2:46 5 27 Punt
2:19 AKRON 18 1:32 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:37 AKRON 43 1:03 3 57 TD
8:59 AKRON 17 1:52 4 17 Punt
5:29 BGREEN 40 2:26 4 4 Downs

AKRON
Zips
 - Punt (5 plays, 31 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 93-M.Lawler kicks 61 yards from BGN 35. 3-M.Mathison to AKR 18 for 14 yards (8-T.Simms12-J.Brown).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 18
(14:53 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 40 for 22 yards (9-R.Walder).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 40
(14:20 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 46 for 14 yards (5-S.Dabney).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 46
(13:44 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Dollard.
No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 46
(13:39 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 4-G.Qualls.
Sack
3 & 10 - AKRON 46
(13:34 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 49 for -5 yards (55-K.Coleman).
Punt
4 & 15 - AKRON 49
(13:00 - 1st) 42-K.Romenick punts 40 yards from AKR 49. 14-J.Rogers to BGN 11 FUMBLES. to BGN 11 for no gain.

AKRON
Zips
 - FG (3 plays, -8 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 11
(12:51 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 13 for -2 yards (37-D.Anders33-J.Roberts).
-8 YD
2 & 12 - AKRON 13
(12:14 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 16 FUMBLES (9-R.Walder). 15-Z.Gibson to BGN 21 for no gain.
+2 YD
3 & 20 - AKRON 21
(11:22 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 19 for 2 yards (50-B.Spires).
Field Goal
4 & 18 - AKRON 19
(10:36 - 1st) 41-C.Smigel 36 yards Field Goal is Good.

AKRON
Zips
 - TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:20 - 1st) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 64 yards from AKR 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 29 for 28 yards (50-K.Marshall). Team penalty on AKR Offside 5 yards enforced at BGN 29.

BGREEN
Falcons
 - Missed FG (5 plays, 55 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 34
(10:20 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BGN 35 for 1 yard (1-R.Cochran).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 35
(10:00 - 1st) 12-B.Denley to BGN 37 for 2 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
+9 YD
3 & 7 - AKRON 37
(9:18 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to BGN 46 for 9 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 46
(8:57 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BGN 49 for 3 yards (18-A.Watts).
No Gain
2 & 7 - AKRON 49
(8:30 - 1st) 4-T.Stewart to BGN 49 for no gain (1-R.Cochran0-B.Wilson).
+16 YD
3 & 7 - AKRON 49
(7:50 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 86-T.Broden. 86-T.Broden to AKR 35 for 16 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 35
(7:22 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to AKR 33 for 2 yards (22-B.Bischof).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - AKRON 33
(6:50 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to AKR 26 for 7 yards (1-R.Cochran).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - AKRON 26
(5:57 - 1st) 4-T.Stewart to AKR 24 for 2 yards (27-B.Arslanian1-R.Cochran).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 24
(5:13 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald to AKR 17 for 7 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - AKRON 17
(4:50 - 1st) 4-T.Stewart to AKR 15 for 2 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - AKRON 15
(4:18 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 4-T.Stewart. 4-T.Stewart to AKR 8 for 7 yards (18-A.Watts).
+3 YD
1 & 8 - AKRON 8
(4:01 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to AKR 5 for 3 yards (91-J.Cross).
Sack
2 & 5 - AKRON 5
(3:22 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald sacked at AKR 13 for -8 yards (91-J.Cross).
+8 YD
3 & 13 - AKRON 13
(2:57 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to AKR 5 for 8 yards (2-C.Thomas).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - AKRON 5
(2:15 - 1st) 39-N.Needham 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
Kickoff
(2:12 - 1st) 93-M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to AKR End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(2:12 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard runs ob at AKR 33 for 8 yards (55-K.Coleman).
+19 YD
2 & 2 - BGREEN 33
(1:41 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 3-M.Mathison. 3-M.Mathison to BGN 48 for 19 yards (2-C.Biggers5-S.Dabney).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 48
(1:12 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 49 for -1 yard (2-C.Biggers).
+4 YD
2 & 11 - BGREEN 49
(0:31 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 45 for 4 yards (33-J.Roberts).
+3 YD
3 & 7 - BGREEN 45
(15:00 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson to BGN 42 for 3 yards (55-G.Brown). Penalty on BGN 55-K.Coleman Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BGN 42.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27
(14:36 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 24 for 3 yards (37-D.Anders56-W.Haire).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - BGREEN 24
(14:05 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 4-G.Qualls. 4-G.Qualls to BGN 14 for 10 yards (21-M.Sheppard).
Sack
1 & 10 - BGREEN 14
(13:25 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at BGN 17 for -3 yards (44-K.Brooks).
+5 YD
2 & 13 - BGREEN 17
(12:40 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 12 for 5 yards (55-G.Brown).
+12 YD
3 & 8 - BGREEN 12
(11:59 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 4-G.Qualls. 4-G.Qualls runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:54 - 2nd) 41-C.Smigel extra point is good.

AKRON
Zips
 - Punt (9 plays, 36 yards, 5:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:54 - 2nd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25
(11:54 - 2nd) 1-A.Clair to BGN 27 for 2 yards (67-L.Hawkins).
+53 YD
2 & 8 - AKRON 27
(11:19 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to AKR 20 for 53 yards (8-J.Kelly-Powell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 20
(10:49 - 2nd) 1-A.Clair to AKR 20 for no gain (22-B.Bischof18-A.Watts).
No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 20
(10:10 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
No Gain
3 & 10 - AKRON 20
(10:06 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Sims.
No Good
4 & 10 - AKRON 20
(9:55 - 2nd) 39-N.Needham 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.

BGREEN
Falcons
 - TD (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20
(9:49 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 24 for 4 yards (33-J.Roberts).
Penalty
2 & 6 - BGREEN 24
(9:12 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 20 for -4 yards (50-B.Spires33-J.Roberts). Penalty on BGN 33-J.Roberts Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at AKR 24. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39
(8:47 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 2-N.Stewart. 2-N.Stewart to AKR 44 for 5 yards (21-M.Sheppard).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - BGREEN 44
(8:04 - 2nd) 6-J.Norrils to AKR 45 for 1 yard (54-A.Hawkins).
+8 YD
3 & 4 - BGREEN 45
(7:19 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 3-M.Mathison. 3-M.Mathison to BGN 47 for 8 yards (18-J.Anderson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 47
(6:39 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 40 for 7 yards (50-B.Spires).
No Gain
2 & 3 - BGREEN 40
(6:16 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 40 for no gain (37-D.Anders).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - BGREEN 40
(5:36 - 2nd) 6-J.Norrils to BGN 39 for 1 yard (44-K.Brooks55-K.Coleman).
Penalty
4 & 2 - BGREEN 39
(5:02 - 2nd) Penalty on AKR 77-X.Gray False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 39. No Play.
Punt
4 & 7 - BGREEN 44
(4:49 - 2nd) 42-K.Romenick punts 42 yards from BGN 44 to the BGN 2 downed by 27-B.Arslanian.

BGREEN
Falcons
 - Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 2
(4:38 - 2nd) 1-A.Clair to BGN 2 for no gain (27-B.Arslanian).
No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 2
(4:07 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BGREEN 2
(3:59 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Kinsey.
Punt
4 & 10 - BGREEN 2
(3:53 - 2nd) punts -1 yards from BGN 2 blocked by 36-M.Burton. 30-G.Blunt runs 1 yard for a touchdown.

AKRON
Zips
 - Halftime (8 plays, 23 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:53 - 2nd) 41-C.Smigel extra point is good.

BGREEN
Falcons
 - Interception (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:46 - 2nd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 64 yards from AKR 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 22 for 21 yards (36-M.Burton).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 22
(3:38 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 28 for 6 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - BGREEN 28
(3:08 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 86-T.Broden. 86-T.Broden to BGN 32 for 4 yards (12-C.Amankwaa).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 32
(2:32 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 32
(2:27 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris. Team penalty on BGN Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
+7 YD
3 & 10 - BGREEN 32
(2:21 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 82-P.Motes. 82-P.Motes to BGN 39 for 7 yards (2-C.Thomas).
Punt
4 & 3 - BGREEN 39
(2:09 - 2nd) 93-M.Lawler punts 31 yards from BGN 39 Downed at the AKR 30.

AKRON
Zips
 - TD (4 plays, 39 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 30
(1:59 - 2nd) 5-J.Knight to AKR 31 for 1 yard (37-D.Anders9-R.Walder).
+14 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 31
(1:21 - 2nd) 5-J.Knight to AKR 45 for 14 yards (33-J.Roberts5-S.Dabney).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 45
(1:12 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Stewart.
No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 45
(1:08 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 4-G.Qualls.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - AKRON 45
(1:01 - 2nd) 5-J.Knight to BGN 43 for 12 yards (2-C.Biggers).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 43
(0:46 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 25-T.Brank. 25-T.Brank to BGN 40 for 3 yards (2-C.Biggers).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - AKRON 40
(0:24 - 2nd) 5-J.Knight to BGN 35 for 5 yards (37-D.Anders).
Sack
3 & 2 - AKRON 35
(0:17 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at BGN 47 for -12 yards (44-K.Brooks).

BGREEN
Falcons
 - Fumble (4 plays, 74 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 60 yards from AKR 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 41 for 36 yards (47-J.Fitschen).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 41
(14:52 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald runs ob at BGN 49 for 8 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 2 - BGREEN 49
(14:28 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to AKR 45 for 6 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
Sack
1 & 10 - BGREEN 45
(13:57 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald sacked at AKR 46 for -1 yard (1-R.Cochran).
No Gain
2 & 11 - BGREEN 46
(13:16 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
Int
3 & 11 - BGREEN 46
(13:10 - 3rd) 16-L.Davis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 18-A.Watts at AKR 17. 18-A.Watts to BGN 39 for 44 yards.

AKRON
Zips
 - Punt (5 plays, 27 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 39
(12:53 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 31 for 8 yards (18-J.Anderson).
+29 YD
2 & 2 - AKRON 31
(12:14 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 25-T.Brank. 25-T.Brank to BGN 2 for 29 yards (5-S.Dabney).
Sack
1 & 2 - AKRON 2
(11:13 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at BGN 9 for -7 yards (9-R.Walder).
+9 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 9
(10:52 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:45 - 3rd) 41-C.Smigel extra point is good.

BGREEN
Falcons
 - Downs (10 plays, 25 yards, 3:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:45 - 3rd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 61 yards from AKR 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 20 for 16 yards (90-A.Howze).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20
(10:40 - 3rd) 4-T.Stewart to BGN 27 for 7 yards (7-J.Richardson).
+54 YD
2 & 3 - BGREEN 27
(10:09 - 3rd) 4-T.Stewart pushed ob at AKR 19 for 54 yards (18-A.Watts).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 19
(9:37 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to AKR 10 for 9 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 10
(9:15 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to AKR 5 FUMBLES (27-B.Arslanian). 2-C.Thomas to AKR 4 for no gain. Team penalty on AKR Unsportsmanlike conduct 2 yards enforced at AKR 4.

AKRON
Zips
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 2
(9:08 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 17 for 15 yards (33-J.Roberts55-K.Coleman).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 17
(8:38 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 34 for 17 yards (33-J.Roberts).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 34
(7:55 - 3rd) 5-J.Knight to AKR 34 for no gain (21-M.Sheppard).
No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 34
(7:14 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Knight.
-5 YD
3 & 10 - AKRON 34
(7:08 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 4-G.Qualls. 4-G.Qualls to AKR 29 for -5 yards (9-R.Walder).
Punt
4 & 15 - AKRON 29
(6:22 - 3rd) 42-K.Romenick punts 14 yards from AKR 29 out of bounds at the AKR 43.

BGREEN
Falcons
 - Downs (5 plays, -22 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 43
(6:14 - 3rd) 4-T.Stewart to AKR 36 for 7 yards (99-E.Bentley).
No Gain
2 & 3 - BGREEN 36
(5:31 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Broden.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - BGREEN 36
(5:24 - 3rd) 4-T.Stewart to AKR 31 for 5 yards (5-M.Scott).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 31
(4:59 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 31
(4:52 - 3rd) 4-T.Stewart to AKR 31 for no gain (12-C.Amankwaa).
+12 YD
3 & 10 - BGREEN 31
(4:15 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to AKR 19 for 12 yards (1-R.Cochran).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 19
(3:45 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to AKR 24 for -5 yards (91-J.Cross).
+2 YD
2 & 15 - BGREEN 24
(3:25 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 2-J.Kinsey. 2-J.Kinsey to AKR 22 for 2 yards (12-C.Amankwaa).
+4 YD
3 & 13 - BGREEN 22
(2:50 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to AKR 18 for 4 yards. Penalty on BGN 82-P.Motes Holding declined.
No Gain
4 & 9 - BGREEN 18
(2:24 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 82-P.Motes.

AKRON
Zips
 - TD (3 plays, 57 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 18
(2:19 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 18 for no gain (2-C.Biggers).
No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 18
(1:37 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson to AKR 18 for no gain (33-J.Roberts).
+6 YD
3 & 10 - AKRON 18
(0:47 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 24 for 6 yards (56-W.Haire).
Punt
4 & 4 - AKRON 24
(15:00 - 4th) 42-K.Romenick punts 44 yards from AKR 24. 14-J.Rogers to AKR 35 for 33 yards (27-B.Arslanian).

BGREEN
Falcons
 - Fumble (5 plays, 15 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35
(14:45 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to AKR 32 for 3 yards (42-K.Romenick).
-3 YD
2 & 7 - BGREEN 32
(14:21 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to AKR 35 for -3 yards (91-J.Cross).
+8 YD
3 & 10 - BGREEN 35
(13:39 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald to AKR 27 for 8 yards (67-L.Hawkins).
Penalty
4 & 2 - BGREEN 27
(13:03 - 4th) Penalty on BGN 79-C.Stage False start 5 yards enforced at AKR 27. No Play.
Sack
4 & 7 - BGREEN 32
(12:44 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald sacked at AKR 43 for -11 yards (27-B.Arslanian).

AKRON
Zips
 - Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 43
(12:37 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 4-G.Qualls.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 43
(12:30 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 50 for 7 yards (37-D.Anders5-S.Dabney).
+50 YD
3 & 3 - AKRON 50
(11:43 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:34 - 4th) 41-C.Smigel extra point is good.

BGREEN
Falcons
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:34 - 4th) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25
(11:34 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris runs ob at BGN 34 for 9 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - BGREEN 34
(11:13 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to BGN 38 for 4 yards (91-J.Cross27-B.Arslanian).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38
(10:45 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Denley.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - BGREEN 38
(10:39 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BGN 39 for 1 yard (27-B.Arslanian99-E.Bentley).
+1 YD
3 & 9 - BGREEN 39
(9:57 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to BGN 40 for 1 yard (8-J.Kelly-Powell2-C.Thomas).
Punt
4 & 8 - BGREEN 40
(9:11 - 4th) 93-M.Lawler punts 33 yards from BGN 40. 5-J.Knight to AKR 27 FUMBLES. 17-J.Jarrett to AKR 17 for no gain.

AKRON
Zips
 - Downs (4 plays, 4 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 17
(8:59 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 27 for 10 yards (37-D.Anders).
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 27
(8:25 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Mathison.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 27
(8:19 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 4-G.Qualls. 4-G.Qualls to AKR 33 for 6 yards (21-M.Sheppard).
+1 YD
3 & 4 - AKRON 33
(7:44 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 34 for 1 yard (55-K.Coleman60-D.Brown).
Punt
4 & 3 - AKRON 34
(7:07 - 4th) 42-K.Romenick punts 45 yards from AKR 34. 14-J.Rogers runs ob at BGN 21 for no gain.

BGREEN
Falcons
 - End of Game (6 plays, 33 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 21
(6:59 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to BGN 22 for 1 yard (22-B.Bischof).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - BGREEN 22
(6:30 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 25 for 3 yards (99-E.Bentley22-B.Bischof).
No Gain
3 & 6 - BGREEN 25
(5:39 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Clair.
Punt
4 & 6 - BGREEN 25
(5:36 - 4th) 93-M.Lawler punts 15 yards from BGN 25 out of bounds at the BGN 40.

AKRON
Zips

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 40
(5:29 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 37 for 3 yards (37-D.Anders).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - AKRON 37
(4:41 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 34 for 3 yards (90-J.Porter55-K.Coleman).
-2 YD
3 & 4 - AKRON 34
(3:52 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 36 for -2 yards (90-J.Porter).
No Gain
4 & 6 - AKRON 36
(3:03 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Mathison.

AKRON
Zips

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 36
(2:59 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BGN 43 for 7 yards (94-J.Mitchell27-B.Arslanian).
+12 YD
2 & 3 - AKRON 43
(2:28 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to AKR 45 for 12 yards (7-J.Richardson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 45
(1:58 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to AKR 44 for 1 yard (27-B.Arslanian).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 44
(1:29 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to AKR 36 for 8 yards (5-M.Scott).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - AKRON 36
(0:58 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to AKR 33 for 3 yards (5-M.Scott27-B.Arslanian).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 33
(0:33 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to AKR 31 for 2 yards (94-J.Mitchell67-L.Hawkins).
