Drive Chart
|
|
|BGREEN
|AKRON
Key Players
|
|
T. Stewart
4 RB
91 RuYds, 7 ReYds, REC
|
|
T. Dollard
7 RB
185 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
Touchdown 11:59
15-Z.Gibson complete to 4-G.Qualls. 4-G.Qualls runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
60
yds
01:41
pos
3
9
Touchdown 3:53
punts -1 yards from BGN 2 blocked by 36-M.Burton. 30-G.Blunt runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
3
16
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|16
|Rushing
|8
|9
|Passing
|5
|5
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|295
|282
|Total Plays
|65
|56
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|160
|195
|Rush Attempts
|38
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|135
|87
|Comp. - Att.
|14-27
|9-17
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|2.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|3-12
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-26.3
|5-37.0
|Return Yards
|33
|36
|Punts - Returns
|3-33
|2--8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-44
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|135
|PASS YDS
|87
|
|
|160
|RUSH YDS
|195
|
|
|295
|TOTAL YDS
|282
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|14/26
|135
|0
|0
|
L. Davis 16 QB
|L. Davis
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Stewart 4 RB
|T. Stewart
|14
|91
|0
|54
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|7
|40
|0
|12
|
A. Clair 1 RB
|A. Clair
|11
|26
|0
|9
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|6
|3
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Morris 80 TE
|Q. Morris
|10
|6
|81
|0
|53
|
T. Broden 86 WR
|T. Broden
|3
|2
|20
|0
|16
|
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
|J. Ortega-Jones
|5
|3
|18
|0
|9
|
T. Stewart 4 RB
|T. Stewart
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
P. Motes 82 TE
|P. Motes
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Kinsey 2 WR
|J. Kinsey
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Clair 1 RB
|A. Clair
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Sims 88 TE
|C. Sims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Anders 37 LB
|D. Anders
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 33 LB
|J. Roberts
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Biggers 2 DB
|C. Biggers
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Walder 9 DL
|R. Walder
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Sheppard 21 DB
|M. Sheppard
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 55 LB
|K. Coleman
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 44 DL
|K. Brooks
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 18 DB
|J. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brown 55 OL
|G. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dabney 5 DB
|S. Dabney
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Porter 90 DL
|J. Porter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Spires 50 DL
|B. Spires
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hawkins 54 DL
|A. Hawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Haire 56 DL
|W. Haire
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 60 DL
|D. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Needham 39 K
|N. Needham
|1/2
|23
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Lawler 93 P
|M. Lawler
|3
|26.3
|0
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|4
|25.3
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Rogers 14 WR
|J. Rogers
|3
|11.0
|33
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Gibson 15 QB
|Z. Gibson
|9/17
|87
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dollard 7 RB
|T. Dollard
|26
|185
|2
|50
|
J. Norrils 6 RB
|J. Norrils
|2
|2
|0
|1
|
Z. Gibson 15 QB
|Z. Gibson
|6
|-24
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Brank 25 TE
|T. Brank
|2
|2
|32
|0
|29
|
M. Mathison 3 WR
|M. Mathison
|4
|2
|27
|0
|19
|
G. Qualls Jr. 4 WR
|G. Qualls Jr.
|7
|4
|23
|1
|12
|
N. Stewart 2 WR
|N. Stewart
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Knight 5 WR
|J. Knight
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Dollard 7 RB
|T. Dollard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Arslanian 27 LB
|B. Arslanian
|12-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Cross 91 DL
|J. Cross
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Cochran Jr. 1 CB
|R. Cochran Jr.
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Watts 18 CB
|A. Watts
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Amankwaa 12 DB
|C. Amankwaa
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Scott 5 LB
|M. Scott
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bischof 22 LB
|B. Bischof
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kelly-Powell 8 S
|J. Kelly-Powell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bentley 99 DL
|E. Bentley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hawkins 67 DL
|L. Hawkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Richardson 7 LB
|J. Richardson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas Jr. 2 S
|C. Thomas Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 94 DL
|J. Mitchell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Romenick 42 P
|K. Romenick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wilson 0 DL
|B. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smigel 41 K
|C. Smigel
|1/1
|36
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Romenick 42 P
|K. Romenick
|5
|37.0
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mathison 3 WR
|M. Mathison
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 93-M.Lawler kicks 61 yards from BGN 35. 3-M.Mathison to AKR 18 for 14 yards (8-T.Simms12-J.Brown).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 18(14:53 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 40 for 22 yards (9-R.Walder).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 40(14:20 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 46 for 14 yards (5-S.Dabney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 46(13:44 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Dollard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 46(13:39 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 4-G.Qualls.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - AKRON 46(13:34 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at AKR 49 for -5 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - AKRON 49(13:00 - 1st) 42-K.Romenick punts 40 yards from AKR 49. 14-J.Rogers to BGN 11 FUMBLES. to BGN 11 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 11(12:51 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 13 for -2 yards (37-D.Anders33-J.Roberts).
|-8 YD
|
2 & 12 - AKRON 13(12:14 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 16 FUMBLES (9-R.Walder). 15-Z.Gibson to BGN 21 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 20 - AKRON 21(11:22 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 19 for 2 yards (50-B.Spires).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - AKRON 19(10:36 - 1st) 41-C.Smigel 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 34(10:20 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BGN 35 for 1 yard (1-R.Cochran).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - AKRON 35(10:00 - 1st) 12-B.Denley to BGN 37 for 2 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - AKRON 37(9:18 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to BGN 46 for 9 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 46(8:57 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to BGN 49 for 3 yards (18-A.Watts).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - AKRON 49(8:30 - 1st) 4-T.Stewart to BGN 49 for no gain (1-R.Cochran0-B.Wilson).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - AKRON 49(7:50 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 86-T.Broden. 86-T.Broden to AKR 35 for 16 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 35(7:22 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to AKR 33 for 2 yards (22-B.Bischof).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - AKRON 33(6:50 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to AKR 26 for 7 yards (1-R.Cochran).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - AKRON 26(5:57 - 1st) 4-T.Stewart to AKR 24 for 2 yards (27-B.Arslanian1-R.Cochran).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 24(5:13 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald to AKR 17 for 7 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - AKRON 17(4:50 - 1st) 4-T.Stewart to AKR 15 for 2 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - AKRON 15(4:18 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 4-T.Stewart. 4-T.Stewart to AKR 8 for 7 yards (18-A.Watts).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - AKRON 8(4:01 - 1st) 1-A.Clair to AKR 5 for 3 yards (91-J.Cross).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - AKRON 5(3:22 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald sacked at AKR 13 for -8 yards (91-J.Cross).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 13 - AKRON 13(2:57 - 1st) 3-M.McDonald complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to AKR 5 for 8 yards (2-C.Thomas).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - AKRON 5(2:15 - 1st) 39-N.Needham 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(2:12 - 1st) 93-M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to AKR End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(2:12 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard runs ob at AKR 33 for 8 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 2 - BGREEN 33(1:41 - 1st) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 3-M.Mathison. 3-M.Mathison to BGN 48 for 19 yards (2-C.Biggers5-S.Dabney).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 48(1:12 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 49 for -1 yard (2-C.Biggers).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - BGREEN 49(0:31 - 1st) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 45 for 4 yards (33-J.Roberts).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - BGREEN 45(15:00 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson to BGN 42 for 3 yards (55-G.Brown). Penalty on BGN 55-K.Coleman Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BGN 42.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 27(14:36 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 24 for 3 yards (37-D.Anders56-W.Haire).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - BGREEN 24(14:05 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 4-G.Qualls. 4-G.Qualls to BGN 14 for 10 yards (21-M.Sheppard).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 14(13:25 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at BGN 17 for -3 yards (44-K.Brooks).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - BGREEN 17(12:40 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 12 for 5 yards (55-G.Brown).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - BGREEN 12(11:59 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 4-G.Qualls. 4-G.Qualls runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:54 - 2nd) 41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:54 - 2nd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(11:54 - 2nd) 1-A.Clair to BGN 27 for 2 yards (67-L.Hawkins).
|+53 YD
|
2 & 8 - AKRON 27(11:19 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to AKR 20 for 53 yards (8-J.Kelly-Powell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 20(10:49 - 2nd) 1-A.Clair to AKR 20 for no gain (22-B.Bischof18-A.Watts).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 20(10:10 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - AKRON 20(10:06 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 88-C.Sims.
|No Good
|
4 & 10 - AKRON 20(9:55 - 2nd) 39-N.Needham 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(9:49 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 24 for 4 yards (33-J.Roberts).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - BGREEN 24(9:12 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 20 for -4 yards (50-B.Spires33-J.Roberts). Penalty on BGN 33-J.Roberts Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at AKR 24. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39(8:47 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 2-N.Stewart. 2-N.Stewart to AKR 44 for 5 yards (21-M.Sheppard).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - BGREEN 44(8:04 - 2nd) 6-J.Norrils to AKR 45 for 1 yard (54-A.Hawkins).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - BGREEN 45(7:19 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 3-M.Mathison. 3-M.Mathison to BGN 47 for 8 yards (18-J.Anderson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 47(6:39 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 40 for 7 yards (50-B.Spires).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BGREEN 40(6:16 - 2nd) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 40 for no gain (37-D.Anders).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - BGREEN 40(5:36 - 2nd) 6-J.Norrils to BGN 39 for 1 yard (44-K.Brooks55-K.Coleman).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - BGREEN 39(5:02 - 2nd) Penalty on AKR 77-X.Gray False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 39. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BGREEN 44(4:49 - 2nd) 42-K.Romenick punts 42 yards from BGN 44 to the BGN 2 downed by 27-B.Arslanian.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 2(4:38 - 2nd) 1-A.Clair to BGN 2 for no gain (27-B.Arslanian).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 2(4:07 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BGREEN 2(3:59 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Kinsey.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BGREEN 2(3:53 - 2nd) punts -1 yards from BGN 2 blocked by 36-M.Burton. 30-G.Blunt runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:46 - 2nd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 64 yards from AKR 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 22 for 21 yards (36-M.Burton).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 22(3:38 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 28 for 6 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - BGREEN 28(3:08 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 86-T.Broden. 86-T.Broden to BGN 32 for 4 yards (12-C.Amankwaa).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 32(2:32 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 32(2:27 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris. Team penalty on BGN Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - BGREEN 32(2:21 - 2nd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 82-P.Motes. 82-P.Motes to BGN 39 for 7 yards (2-C.Thomas).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BGREEN 39(2:09 - 2nd) 93-M.Lawler punts 31 yards from BGN 39 Downed at the AKR 30.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 30(1:59 - 2nd) 5-J.Knight to AKR 31 for 1 yard (37-D.Anders9-R.Walder).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - AKRON 31(1:21 - 2nd) 5-J.Knight to AKR 45 for 14 yards (33-J.Roberts5-S.Dabney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(1:12 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 2-N.Stewart.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 45(1:08 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 4-G.Qualls.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - AKRON 45(1:01 - 2nd) 5-J.Knight to BGN 43 for 12 yards (2-C.Biggers).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 43(0:46 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 25-T.Brank. 25-T.Brank to BGN 40 for 3 yards (2-C.Biggers).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - AKRON 40(0:24 - 2nd) 5-J.Knight to BGN 35 for 5 yards (37-D.Anders).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - AKRON 35(0:17 - 2nd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at BGN 47 for -12 yards (44-K.Brooks).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 60 yards from AKR 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 41 for 36 yards (47-J.Fitschen).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 41(14:52 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald runs ob at BGN 49 for 8 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - BGREEN 49(14:28 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to AKR 45 for 6 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 45(13:57 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald sacked at AKR 46 for -1 yard (1-R.Cochran).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BGREEN 46(13:16 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|Int
|
3 & 11 - BGREEN 46(13:10 - 3rd) 16-L.Davis incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 18-A.Watts at AKR 17. 18-A.Watts to BGN 39 for 44 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 39(12:53 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 31 for 8 yards (18-J.Anderson).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 2 - AKRON 31(12:14 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 25-T.Brank. 25-T.Brank to BGN 2 for 29 yards (5-S.Dabney).
|Sack
|
1 & 2 - AKRON 2(11:13 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson sacked at BGN 9 for -7 yards (9-R.Walder).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - AKRON 9(10:52 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:45 - 3rd) 41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:45 - 3rd) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 61 yards from AKR 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 20 for 16 yards (90-A.Howze).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(10:40 - 3rd) 4-T.Stewart to BGN 27 for 7 yards (7-J.Richardson).
|+54 YD
|
2 & 3 - BGREEN 27(10:09 - 3rd) 4-T.Stewart pushed ob at AKR 19 for 54 yards (18-A.Watts).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 19(9:37 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to AKR 10 for 9 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - BGREEN 10(9:15 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to AKR 5 FUMBLES (27-B.Arslanian). 2-C.Thomas to AKR 4 for no gain. Team penalty on AKR Unsportsmanlike conduct 2 yards enforced at AKR 4.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 2(9:08 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 17 for 15 yards (33-J.Roberts55-K.Coleman).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 17(8:38 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 34 for 17 yards (33-J.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 34(7:55 - 3rd) 5-J.Knight to AKR 34 for no gain (21-M.Sheppard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 34(7:14 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Knight.
|-5 YD
|
3 & 10 - AKRON 34(7:08 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 4-G.Qualls. 4-G.Qualls to AKR 29 for -5 yards (9-R.Walder).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - AKRON 29(6:22 - 3rd) 42-K.Romenick punts 14 yards from AKR 29 out of bounds at the AKR 43.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 43(6:14 - 3rd) 4-T.Stewart to AKR 36 for 7 yards (99-E.Bentley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BGREEN 36(5:31 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Broden.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - BGREEN 36(5:24 - 3rd) 4-T.Stewart to AKR 31 for 5 yards (5-M.Scott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 31(4:59 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Ortega-Jones.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 31(4:52 - 3rd) 4-T.Stewart to AKR 31 for no gain (12-C.Amankwaa).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - BGREEN 31(4:15 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to AKR 19 for 12 yards (1-R.Cochran).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 19(3:45 - 3rd) 1-A.Clair to AKR 24 for -5 yards (91-J.Cross).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - BGREEN 24(3:25 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald complete to 2-J.Kinsey. 2-J.Kinsey to AKR 22 for 2 yards (12-C.Amankwaa).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 13 - BGREEN 22(2:50 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to AKR 18 for 4 yards. Penalty on BGN 82-P.Motes Holding declined.
|No Gain
|
4 & 9 - BGREEN 18(2:24 - 3rd) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 82-P.Motes.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 18(2:19 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 18 for no gain (2-C.Biggers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 18(1:37 - 3rd) 15-Z.Gibson to AKR 18 for no gain (33-J.Roberts).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - AKRON 18(0:47 - 3rd) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 24 for 6 yards (56-W.Haire).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - AKRON 24(15:00 - 4th) 42-K.Romenick punts 44 yards from AKR 24. 14-J.Rogers to AKR 35 for 33 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 35(14:45 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to AKR 32 for 3 yards (42-K.Romenick).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - BGREEN 32(14:21 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to AKR 35 for -3 yards (91-J.Cross).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - BGREEN 35(13:39 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald to AKR 27 for 8 yards (67-L.Hawkins).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - BGREEN 27(13:03 - 4th) Penalty on BGN 79-C.Stage False start 5 yards enforced at AKR 27. No Play.
|Sack
|
4 & 7 - BGREEN 32(12:44 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald sacked at AKR 43 for -11 yards (27-B.Arslanian).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 43(12:37 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 4-G.Qualls.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 43(12:30 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 50 for 7 yards (37-D.Anders5-S.Dabney).
|+50 YD
|
3 & 3 - AKRON 50(11:43 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:34 - 4th) 41-C.Smigel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:34 - 4th) 47-J.Fitschen kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to BGN End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 25(11:34 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris runs ob at BGN 34 for 9 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - BGREEN 34(11:13 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to BGN 38 for 4 yards (91-J.Cross27-B.Arslanian).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 38(10:45 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Denley.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 38(10:39 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BGN 39 for 1 yard (27-B.Arslanian99-E.Bentley).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - BGREEN 39(9:57 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to BGN 40 for 1 yard (8-J.Kelly-Powell2-C.Thomas).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - BGREEN 40(9:11 - 4th) 93-M.Lawler punts 33 yards from BGN 40. 5-J.Knight to AKR 27 FUMBLES. 17-J.Jarrett to AKR 17 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 17(8:59 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 27 for 10 yards (37-D.Anders).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 27(8:25 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Mathison.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - AKRON 27(8:19 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson complete to 4-G.Qualls. 4-G.Qualls to AKR 33 for 6 yards (21-M.Sheppard).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - AKRON 33(7:44 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard to AKR 34 for 1 yard (55-K.Coleman60-D.Brown).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - AKRON 34(7:07 - 4th) 42-K.Romenick punts 45 yards from AKR 34. 14-J.Rogers runs ob at BGN 21 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 21(6:59 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to BGN 22 for 1 yard (22-B.Bischof).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - BGREEN 22(6:30 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to BGN 25 for 3 yards (99-E.Bentley22-B.Bischof).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BGREEN 25(5:39 - 4th) 3-M.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Clair.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BGREEN 25(5:36 - 4th) 93-M.Lawler punts 15 yards from BGN 25 out of bounds at the BGN 40.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 40(5:29 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 37 for 3 yards (37-D.Anders).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - AKRON 37(4:41 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 34 for 3 yards (90-J.Porter55-K.Coleman).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 4 - AKRON 34(3:52 - 4th) 7-T.Dollard to BGN 36 for -2 yards (90-J.Porter).
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - AKRON 36(3:03 - 4th) 15-Z.Gibson incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Mathison.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 36(2:59 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to BGN 43 for 7 yards (94-J.Mitchell27-B.Arslanian).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - AKRON 43(2:28 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to AKR 45 for 12 yards (7-J.Richardson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(1:58 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to AKR 44 for 1 yard (27-B.Arslanian).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - AKRON 44(1:29 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to AKR 36 for 8 yards (5-M.Scott).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - AKRON 36(0:58 - 4th) 4-T.Stewart to AKR 33 for 3 yards (5-M.Scott27-B.Arslanian).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AKRON 33(0:33 - 4th) 12-B.Denley to AKR 31 for 2 yards (94-J.Mitchell67-L.Hawkins).
