|
|
|BAMA
|LSU
Jones bolsters Heisman case; No. 1 Alabama beats LSU 55-17
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Mac Jones passed for 385 yards and four touchdowns and No. 1 Alabama used a slew of explosive plays to run away from LSU 55-17 on Saturday night.
Jones threw three of his touchdown passes to Louisiana native DeVonta Smith, who went to the same high school as Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and finished with eight catches for 231 yards in his return to his home state.
Smith's first two touchdowns went for 65 and 61 yards to cap three-play, 75-yard drives for Alabama (9-0, 9-0 SEC). But his third touchdown catch from 20-yards out appeared to be his most difficult. He shed close coverage from top LSU cornerback Derrick Stingley Jr. and made a twisting, leaping catch high over his head before landing on his back deep in the end zone.
Najee Harris rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries, juking, shedding and even leaping over LSU defenders along the way.
LSU (3-5, 3-5) showed signs of life in the second quarter, scoring on a pair of long plays.
One nearly didn't happen when receiver Kayshon Bouttee caught a 43-yard pass and released the ball in celebration just before crossing the goal line. Luckily for LSU, Jontre Kirkland was following the play and picked the ball up in the end zone to complete LSU's first scoring play against Alabama in Tiger Stadium since 2014.
Later, John Emery Jr. ran for a 54-yard touchdown, the longest run allowed by Alabama this season. Each score pulled LSU as close as two touchdowns, but the Tide answered each with the two deep connections between Jones and Smith.
Jones had 338 yards and four TDs passing by halftime, when Smith had seven catches for 219 yards. Smith's third TD gave the Crimson Tide a 45-14 lead by halftime.
Alabama wasted little time breaking the game open.
Aided by an LSU offside penalty on third and 3, Alabama drove 75 yards in seven plays on the opening series, taking a 7-0 lead on Harris' zig-zagging, 14-yard run.
LSU responded by quickly driving to the Alabama 15, briefly enlivening the socially distanced crowd of 22,349 in 102,000-seat Death Valley, only to come up short on third and 1 and fourth and 1 - both rushes by Tyrion Davis-Price.
Two plays later, Alabama was inside LSU's 20 after Harris rushed for 28 yards down the left sideline and LSU was penalized 15 yards for a late hit out of bounds.
Soon after, Harris scored from a yard out to make it 14-0.
Before the first quarter ended, Jones connected with wide-open tight end Jahleel Billingsley on the left side of the field for a 24-yard score that made it 21-0.
That marked the most points allowed in a first quarter by LSU since coach Ed Orgeron took over four games into the 2016 season.
THE TAKEAWAY
Alabama: With coach Nick Saban back on the sideline after recovering from COVID-19, the Crimson Tide had little trouble turning this game into the mismatch it was widely believed to be. Alabama put up the highest point total in the 85 games these teams have played since 1895. If anything, the four-touchdown spread underestimated the gulf between Alabama and an LSU program that has fallen far since last season's Tigers finished as unbeaten national champs.
LSU: The young and rebuilding Tigers had moments when their talent and effort revealed their potential. But their execution remained inconsistent and seemingly no mistake went unpunished by an Alabama squad that came in outscoring opponents by an average of 30 points this season. The Tigers gave up the most points by an LSU team since 1993 (vs. Florida) and now must win their final two regular season games and a bowl game - if they go to one - to finish 2020 with a winning record.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
There's no reason to expect Alabama to drop from No. 1 after winning in precisely the convincing manner forecast by oddsmakers and analysts alike.
UP NEXT
Alabama: Visits Arkansas to close out its regular season.
LSU: Visits sixth-ranked Florida in a game rescheduled from Oct. 17 because of a COVID-19 outbreak affecting the Gators.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
D. Smith
6 WR
231 ReYds, 3 ReTDs, 8 RECs
|
|
J. Emery Jr.
4 RB
79 RuYds, RuTD, 7 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|32
|21
|Rushing
|16
|7
|Passing
|14
|12
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-9
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|650
|352
|Total Plays
|72
|72
|Avg Gain
|9.0
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|265
|98
|Rush Attempts
|43
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.2
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|385
|254
|Comp. - Att.
|20-29
|25-45
|Yards Per Pass
|12.6
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-43
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|7
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|4-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-33.0
|6-34.3
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|385
|PASS YDS
|254
|
|
|265
|RUSH YDS
|98
|
|
|650
|TOTAL YDS
|352
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|21
|145
|3
|28
|
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|11
|62
|0
|11
|
J. McClellan 21 RB
|J. McClellan
|5
|48
|0
|25
|
R. Williams 23 RB
|R. Williams
|3
|19
|0
|9
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|10
|8
|231
|3
|65
|
J. Billingsley 19 TE
|J. Billingsley
|4
|4
|68
|1
|27
|
J. Metchie III 8 WR
|J. Metchie III
|7
|4
|58
|0
|24
|
S. Bolden 18 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|1
|19
|0
|13
|
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8
|
M. Forristall 87 TE
|M. Forristall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Jobe 28 DB
|J. Jobe
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|5-3
|2.0
|0
|
M. Moore 13 DB
|M. Moore
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 8 LB
|C. Harris
|4-4
|0.5
|0
|
D. Wright 3 DB
|D. Wright
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hellams 29 DB
|D. Hellams
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 4 LB
|C. Allen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burroughs 98 DL
|J. Burroughs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMillon 40 LB
|J. McMillon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Eboigbe 92 DL
|J. Eboigbe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mathis 48 DL
|P. Mathis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dale 94 DL
|D. Dale
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barmore 58 DL
|C. Barmore
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Smith 50 DL
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moses 32 LB
|D. Moses
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 47 DL
|B. Young
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|2/2
|34
|7/7
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Scott 85 P
|C. Scott
|1
|33.0
|0
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Surtain II 2 DB
|P. Surtain II
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Finley 11 QB
|T. Finley
|14/28
|144
|1
|0
|
M. Johnson 14 QB
|M. Johnson
|11/17
|110
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|7
|79
|1
|54
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|8
|24
|0
|9
|
T. Bradford 8 RB
|T. Bradford
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Johnson 14 QB
|M. Johnson
|5
|2
|0
|4
|
T. Finley 11 QB
|T. Finley
|6
|-12
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Boutte 1 WR
|K. Boutte
|13
|8
|111
|0
|43
|
T. Carter 44 FB
|T. Carter
|4
|3
|33
|0
|15
|
J. Kirklin 13 WR
|J. Kirklin
|4
|2
|30
|1
|21
|
A. Gilbert 2 TE
|A. Gilbert
|8
|5
|29
|0
|15
|
T. Palmer 33 WR
|T. Palmer
|2
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
K. Moore 5 WR
|K. Moore
|4
|3
|16
|0
|9
|
T. Bradford 8 RB
|T. Bradford
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Clark 18 LB
|D. Clark
|7-6
|0.0
|0
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cox 19 LB
|J. Cox
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stevens 7 S
|J. Stevens
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ricks 1 CB
|E. Ricks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris Jr. 4 S
|T. Harris Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hampton Jr. 14 S
|M. Hampton Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roy 99 DL
|J. Roy
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gaye 11 DL
|A. Gaye
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ward 5 CB
|J. Ward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guillory 90 DL
|J. Guillory
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anthony 3 LB
|A. Anthony
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 31 S
|C. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flott 25 CB
|C. Flott
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Logan 97 DE
|G. Logan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 36 K
|C. York
|1/1
|52
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|6
|34.3
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Boutte 1 WR
|K. Boutte
|3
|16.7
|26
|0
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(15:00 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 33 for 8 yards (4-T.Harris25-C.Flott).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAMA 33(14:27 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 45 for 12 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(13:55 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 50 for 5 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 50(13:24 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to LSU 48 for 2 yards (92-N.Farrell11-A.Gaye).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 48(12:52 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 92-N.Farrell Offside 5 yards enforced at LSU 48. No Play.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(12:52 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to LSU 19 for 24 yards (4-T.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 19(12:33 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to LSU 14 for 5 yards (25-C.Flott7-J.Stevens).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 14(12:02 - 1st) 22-N.Harris runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:56 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:56 - 1st) 82-C.Allen kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by 27-J.Williams.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(11:56 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 44-T.Carter. 44-T.Carter to LSU 30 for 5 yards (3-D.Wright).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 30(11:32 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 33 for 3 yards (92-J.Eboigbe).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - LSU 33(11:04 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte pushed ob at LSU 41 for 8 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 41(10:38 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert pushed ob at BAMA 49 for 10 yards (3-D.Wright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 49(10:02 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 49(9:56 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to BAMA 34 for 15 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 34(9:33 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to BAMA 24 for 10 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 24(8:51 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 24(8:45 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to BAMA 15 for 9 yards (9-J.Battle).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LSU 15(8:30 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to BAMA 15 for no gain (50-T.Smith).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - LSU 15(7:56 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to BAMA 15 for no gain (31-W.Anderson8-C.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 15(7:52 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley to BAMA 42 for 27 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 42(7:19 - 1st) 22-N.Harris pushed ob at LSU 30 for 28 yards (18-D.Clark).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(7:12 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 7-J.Stevens Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LSU 30. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 15(7:04 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith pushed ob at LSU 3 for 12 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - BAMA 3(6:34 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to LSU 1 for 2 yards (18-D.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 1(5:58 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to LSU 1 for no gain (90-J.Guillory99-J.Roy).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 1(5:58 - 1st) 22-N.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:50 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good. Team penalty on LSU Running into kicker declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:50 - 1st) 82-C.Allen kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(5:50 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 27 for 2 yards (8-C.Harris32-D.Moses).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LSU 27(5:25 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Moore.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - LSU 27(5:20 - 1st) 11-T.Finley sacked at LSU 25 for -2 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LSU 25(4:43 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 22 yards from LSU 25 out of bounds at the LSU 47.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(4:39 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 99-J.Roy Offside 5 yards enforced at LSU 47. No Play.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 5 - BAMA 42(4:39 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to LSU 47 for -5 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 47(4:05 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to LSU 38 for 9 yards (99-J.Roy7-J.Stevens).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 38(3:47 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to LSU 38 for no gain (7-J.Stevens97-G.Logan).
|+14 YD
|
4 & 1 - BAMA 38(3:10 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley to LSU 24 for 14 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(2:34 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:27 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:27 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 60 yards from BAMA 35 to LSU 5 fair catch by 1-K.Boutte.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 5(2:26 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 13-J.Kirklin. 13-J.Kirklin to LSU 14 for 9 yards (13-M.Moore).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 14(1:51 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to LSU 18 for 4 yards (3-D.Wright).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 18(1:24 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Kirklin.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 18(1:17 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 19 for 1 yard (8-C.Harris).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - LSU 19(0:47 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 27 for 8 yards (31-W.Anderson). Penalty on BAMA 8-C.Harris Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at LSU 27.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 42(0:27 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Davis-Price.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 42(0:25 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to BAMA 49 for 9 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 49(0:04 - 1st) 11-T.Finley to BAMA 44 for 5 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|Result
|Play
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 44(15:00 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to BAMA 1 FUMBLES. 13-J.Kirklin runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(14:53 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 31 for 6 yards (19-J.Cox).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 31(14:18 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 35 for 4 yards (99-J.Roy).
|+65 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(13:46 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:36 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:36 - 2nd) 82-C.Allen kicks 60 yards from BAMA 35. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 31 for 26 yards (29-D.Hellams16-D.Sanders).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 31(13:28 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 31 for no gain (94-D.Dale48-P.Mathis).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LSU 31(12:55 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jenkins. Penalty on BAMA 3-D.Wright Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LSU 31. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 46(12:48 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Kirklin.
|+54 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 46(12:44 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:32 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:32 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to BAMA End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(12:32 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 31 for 6 yards (1-E.Ricks11-A.Gaye).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 31(12:03 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to BAMA 39 for 8 yards (23-M.Baskerville25-C.Flott).
|+61 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(11:25 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:14 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:14 - 2nd) 82-C.Allen kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by 27-J.Williams.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(11:14 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 45 for 20 yards (4-C.Allen32-D.Moses).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 45(10:40 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 45(10:32 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 44-T.Carter. 44-T.Carter to BAMA 40 for 15 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 40(10:13 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 40(10:07 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to BAMA 44 for -4 yards (8-C.Harris).
|Sack
|
3 & 14 - LSU 44(9:24 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley sacked at BAMA 47 for -3 yards FUMBLES (58-C.Barmore). 11-T.Finley to BAMA 47 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - LSU 47(8:46 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 36 yards from BAMA 47 to BAMA 11 fair catch by 6-D.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 11(8:38 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 16 for 5 yards (4-T.Harris18-D.Clark).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - BAMA 16(8:10 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to BAMA 20 for 4 yards (18-D.Clark). Penalty on BAMA 70-A.Leatherwood Holding 8 yards enforced at BAMA 16. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 13 - BAMA 8(7:52 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to BAMA 21 for 13 yards (5-J.Ward19-J.Cox).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 21(7:22 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 21 for no gain (99-J.Roy23-M.Baskerville).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 21(6:44 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 21(6:37 - 2nd) Penalty on LSU 43-R.Thornton Offside 5 yards enforced at BAMA 21. No Play.
|+48 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAMA 26(6:37 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to LSU 26 for 48 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 26(6:00 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to LSU 19 for 7 yards (19-J.Cox4-T.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 19(5:30 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to LSU 15 for 4 yards (92-N.Farrell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 15(4:55 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to LSU 12 for 3 yards (19-J.Cox).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 12(4:13 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to LSU 12 for no gain (18-D.Clark7-J.Stevens).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BAMA 12(3:30 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Harris.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - BAMA 12(3:25 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:20 - 2nd) 82-C.Allen kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by 27-J.Williams.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(3:20 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 30 for 5 yards (48-P.Mathis92-J.Eboigbe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LSU 30(2:48 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LSU 30(2:41 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LSU 30(2:35 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 28 yards from LSU 30 Downed at the BAMA 42.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 42(2:24 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to LSU 49 for 9 yards (14-M.Hampton).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 49(1:53 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to LSU 34 for 15 yards (24-D.Stingley18-D.Clark).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(1:32 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to LSU 20 for 14 yards (14-M.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 20(1:03 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Forristall.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 20(0:57 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Harris.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 20(0:53 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:46 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 2nd) 82-C.Allen kicks 46 yards from BAMA 35. 27-J.Williams to LSU 23 for 4 yards (10-A.Kaho).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 23(0:42 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Emery.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 23(0:39 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 32 for 9 yards (48-P.Mathis47-B.Young).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LSU 32(0:15 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - LSU 32(0:12 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 38 yards from LSU 32 to BAMA 30 fair catch by 6-D.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 30(0:03 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones kneels at BAMA 29 for -1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 58 yards from BAMA 35. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 32 for 25 yards (16-D.Sanders29-D.Hellams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 32(14:53 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to LSU 35 for 3 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - LSU 35(14:30 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley sacked at LSU 30 for -5 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - LSU 30(13:49 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jenkins.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - LSU 30(13:42 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 45 yards from LSU 30 to BAMA 25 fair catch by 18-S.Bolden.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(13:34 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 34 for 9 yards (18-D.Clark3-A.Anthony).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 34(13:02 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 37 for 3 yards (92-N.Farrell18-D.Clark).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(12:35 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 37(12:26 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 19-J.Billingsley. 19-J.Billingsley to BAMA 40 for 3 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BAMA 40(11:47 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BAMA 40(11:39 - 3rd) 85-C.Scott punts 33 yards from BAMA 40 Downed at the LSU 27.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 27(11:28 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 31 for 4 yards (29-D.Hellams13-M.Moore).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - LSU 31(10:58 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley sacked at LSU 22 for -9 yards (47-B.Young31-W.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - LSU 22(10:15 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - LSU 22(10:08 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 37 yards from LSU 22 out of bounds at the BAMA 41.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 41(10:00 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to LSU 47 for 12 yards (1-E.Ricks).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(9:25 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to LSU 43 for 4 yards (18-D.Clark92-N.Farrell).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 43(8:44 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to LSU 33 for 10 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 43(8:44 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Harris.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAMA 43(8:34 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to LSU 30 FUMBLES (5-J.Ward). 24-D.Stingley to LSU 26 for 2 yards (22-N.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 26(8:24 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 28 for 2 yards (98-J.Burroughs94-D.Dale).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 28(7:55 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley complete to 4-J.Emery. 4-J.Emery to LSU 35 for 7 yards (32-D.Moses).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 35(7:36 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley to LSU 37 for 2 yards (94-D.Dale29-D.Hellams).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 37(7:05 - 3rd) 11-T.Finley complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to LSU 38 FUMBLES (4-C.Allen). 4-C.Allen to LSU 34 for no gain (2-A.Gilbert).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(6:58 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to LSU 27 for 7 yards (1-E.Ricks).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 27(6:26 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to LSU 21 for 6 yards (18-D.Clark19-J.Cox).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 21(5:46 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to LSU 23 for -2 yards (11-A.Gaye).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - BAMA 23(5:06 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to LSU 17 for 6 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAMA 17(4:20 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-B.Robinson. 4-B.Robinson to LSU 11 for 6 yards (19-J.Cox).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 11(3:44 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:39 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:39 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by 27-J.Williams.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(3:39 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson scrambles to LSU 29 for 4 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - LSU 29(3:15 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to LSU 32 for 3 yards (9-J.Battle).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - LSU 32(2:45 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 33-T.Palmer. 33-T.Palmer to LSU 45 for 13 yards (13-M.Moore).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 45(2:19 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to BAMA 43 for 12 yards (13-M.Moore).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 43(1:56 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 33-T.Palmer. 33-T.Palmer to BAMA 40 for 3 yards (13-M.Moore).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - LSU 40(1:36 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to BAMA 32 for 8 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 32(1:16 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 32(1:09 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery to BAMA 34 for -2 yards (4-C.Allen).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - LSU 34(0:42 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jenkins.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - LSU 34(0:37 - 3rd) 36-C.York 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:31 - 3rd) 43-P.Stafford kicks 10 yards from LSU 35. 2-P.Surtain to LSU 45 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(0:26 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 45(0:18 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to LSU 41 for 4 yards (92-N.Farrell19-J.Cox).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - LSU 41(15:00 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to LSU 30 for 11 yards (19-J.Cox).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 30(14:18 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to LSU 21 for 9 yards (11-A.Gaye).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 21(13:40 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to LSU 18 for 3 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 18(13:11 - 4th) 4-B.Robinson to LSU 7 for 11 yards (31-C.Lewis).
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - LSU 7(12:25 - 4th) Penalty on BAMA 65-D.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at LSU 7. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 12 - LSU 12(12:25 - 4th) 21-J.McClellan to LSU 9 for 3 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - LSU 9(11:45 - 4th) 9-B.Young sacked at LSU 16 for -7 yards (11-A.Gaye).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - LSU 16(11:02 - 4th) 9-B.Young incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 16 - LSU 16(10:55 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 4th) 82-C.Allen kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by 27-J.Williams.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(10:50 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 13-J.Kirklin. 13-J.Kirklin to LSU 46 for 21 yards (9-J.Battle).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 46(10:18 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 44-T.Carter. 44-T.Carter to BAMA 41 for 13 yards (9-J.Battle8-C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 41(9:44 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 41(9:38 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to BAMA 32 for 9 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 32(9:22 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson to BAMA 29 for 3 yards (92-J.Eboigbe31-W.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 29(8:39 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - LSU 29(8:33 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson sacked at BAMA 35 for -6 yards (8-C.Harris31-W.Anderson).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 16 - LSU 35(7:54 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to BAMA 20 for 15 yards (13-M.Moore).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LSU 20(7:30 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson to BAMA 19 for 1 yard (40-J.McMillon8-C.Harris).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 19(6:54 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to BAMA 10 for 9 yards (28-J.Jobe9-J.Battle).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 10(6:21 - 4th) 8-T.Bradford to BAMA 5 for 5 yards (8-C.Harris40-J.McMillon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - LSU 5(5:48 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to BAMA 1 for 4 yards (40-J.McMillon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - LSU 1(5:25 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson to BAMA 1 for no gain (98-J.Burroughs29-D.Hellams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LSU 1(4:53 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 44-T.Carter.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - LSU 1(4:47 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Gilbert.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 1(4:43 - 4th) 21-J.McClellan to BAMA 3 for 2 yards (18-D.Clark).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 3(3:58 - 4th) 21-J.McClellan to BAMA 14 for 11 yards (24-D.Stingley18-D.Clark).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 14(3:15 - 4th) 21-J.McClellan to BAMA 39 for 25 yards (14-M.Hampton).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(2:49 - 4th) 23-R.Williams to BAMA 48 for 9 yards (1-E.Ricks).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAMA 48(2:38 - 4th) 23-R.Williams to LSU 49 for 3 yards (92-N.Farrell99-J.Roy).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(1:55 - 4th) 23-R.Williams to LSU 42 for 7 yards (19-J.Cox18-D.Clark).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 42(1:08 - 4th) 21-J.McClellan to LSU 35 for 7 yards (3-A.Anthony18-D.Clark).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(0:26 - 4th) 9-B.Young kneels at LSU 36 for -1 yard.
-
WYO
NMEX
16
10
4th 11:14 CBSSN
-
OREGST
UTAH
17
30
4th 11:50 ESPN
-
UCLA
ARIZST
17
12
4th 11:38 FS1
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
42
31
Final CBSSN
-
AF
UTAHST
35
7
Final CBSSN
-
25LALAF
APLST
24
21
Final ESPN
-
5TXAM
AUBURN
31
20
Final ESPN
-
TEXAS
KSTATE
69
31
Final FOX
-
RICE
21MRSHL
20
0
Final ESP+
-
PSU
RUT
23
7
Final FS1
-
15OKLAST
TCU
22
29
Final ESP2
-
WCAR
17UNC
9
49
Final ACCN
-
TOLEDO
NILL
41
24
Final ESP3
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
13
16
Final FS2
-
ARK
MIZZOU
48
50
Final SECN
-
MEMP
TULANE
21
35
Final ESP+
-
4OHIOST
MICHST
52
12
Final ABC
-
NEB
PURDUE
37
27
Final BTN
-
TROY
SALA
29
0
Final ESP3
-
EMICH
WMICH
53
42
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
AKRON
3
31
Final ESP3
-
BALLST
CMICH
45
20
Final ESPU
-
CUSE
2ND
21
45
Final NBC
-
LAMON
ARKST
15
48
Final ESP3
-
12IND
16WISC
14
6
Final ABC
-
BC
UVA
32
43
Final
-
19IOWA
ILL
35
21
Final FS1
-
6FLA
TENN
31
19
Final CBS
-
24TULSA
NAVY
19
6
Final ESP2
-
WVU
9IOWAST
6
42
Final ESPN
-
STNFRD
22WASH
31
26
Final FOX
-
GATECH
NCST
13
23
Final ACCN
-
13BYU
18CSTCAR
17
22
Final ESPU
-
FAU
GAS
3
20
Final ESP+
-
SJST
HAWAII
35
24
Final
-
COLO
ARIZ
24
13
Final FS1
-
COLOST
SDGST
17
29
Final CBSSN
-
23OREG
CAL
17
21
Final ESPN
-
3CLEM
VATECH
45
10
Final ABC
-
SC
UK
18
41
Final SECN
-
1BAMA
LSU
55
17
Final CBS
-
BAYLOR
11OKLA
14
27
Final FOX
-
10MIAMI
DUKE
48
0
Final ACCN
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
26
37
Final FS2
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
046.5 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00pm ESP3
-
WASHST
20USC
0
068.5 O/U
-12
Sun 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
UAB
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
-
BOISE
UNLV
0
0
CBSSN
-
14NWEST
MINN
0
0
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
0
CBSSN
-
BUFF
OHIO
0
0
CBSSN
-
MD
MICH
0
0
BTN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
ESPU