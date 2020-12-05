|
Carter's 3 TDs help carry N. Carolina past W. Carolina 49-9
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Michael Carter rushed for three touchdowns and Sam Howell threw for two touchdowns as 17th-ranked North Carolina rolled past Western Carolina 49-9 in its home finale Saturday.
North Carolina (7-3) built a 42-3 halftime lead against the Football Championship Subdivision opponent.
''We did exactly what we needed to do in this game,'' North Carolina coach Mack Brown said. ''I was not surprised today that they played well.''
Nine different players caught passes from Howell, who was 20 of 23 for 287 yards before sitting out the second half. Those connections included a 22-yard hook-up to Antoine Green, who made his first catch of the season on the first-quarter play, and a 26-yard strike to Dazz Newsome with 49 seconds left in the first half.
The Tar Heels picked up 16 first downs after just 26 snaps on offense. They topped the 40-point mark for the sixth time this year.
Carter ran for first-quarter touchdowns of 17 and 22 yards and then a second-quarter score from 5 yards out. Javonte Williams (3 yards) and D.J. Jones (2 yards) also had touchdown runs.
It was the last home game in Carter's college career. It came on an unusual Senior Day amid the pandemic.
''The experience, in general, was almost overwhelming,'' he said.
Brown said it was the first time in his 32-year career as a head coach that he didn't put the first-team offense on field for at least one second-half series. Part of that came because of good work in a hurry-up offense for a touchdown in the final minute of the first half.
''I thought we were far enough ahead,'' he said. ''We tried to get everybody on the field to make sure this was a special day.''
Western Carolina (0-3) completed an abbreviated fall slate with its third lopsided loss.
''Obviously, we played a great opponent,'' Western Carolina coach Mark Speir said. ''They're as an explosive offense as there is in the country. We couldn't match up with those receivers. Most of the ACC can't either.''
Paxton Robertson's 40-yard field goal gave the Catamounts their first first-quarter points of the season, closing the gap to 7-3 at the time. A fake field goal failed in the third quarter. Linebacker Nigel Manns scored on a 42-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Western Carolina: The Catamounts dropped to 0-32 all-time against current members of the Atlantic Coast Conference. This was the third loss - all in a four-year span - to the Tar Heels. The Catamounts played their first game in the month of December since participating in the 1983 NCAA Division I-AA playoffs.
Until Saturday, that was the only other year a Mack Brown-coached team faced Western Carolina, with his Appalachian State team losing that game in the regular season.
North Carolina: More than half of North Carolina's victories have come against in-state opponents, improving to 4-0 against that group. The others came in ACC play against North Carolina State, Duke and Wake Forest.
SEVEN . AND COUNTING?
The Tar Heels have matched their win total from last year, when they won their final three games.
They're expecting to be in a bowl following the conclusion of the regular season next week.
''Last year, we won seven games,'' Brown said of his words to the team. ''Now with two games left, you've already won seven and you're making progress.''
North Carolina hasn't reached the eight-win mark since 2016.
GAINING GROUND
Carter and Williams both went over the 900-yard mark for rushing this season.
Carter, who had a game-high 73 yards on eight carries, moved to 937 yards on the ground. Williams had just 8 yards on three carries, pushing him to 904 rushing yards this season.
The duo's production Saturday all came in the first half.
Williams has a national-high 19 touchdowns, with 16 on the ground.
LEARN AS YOU GO
The Catamounts didn't exit this portion of their season without some pluses.
''We've learned a lot,'' Speir said. ''We've grown a lot.
Playing games during the past month provided a foundation for when the Catamounts resume workouts in about a month.
''It was very productive,'' Speir said of competing in games this semester. ''I knew it was going to be an opportunity for this football team to grow and develop. . Now I can't wait because I think we have a chance to have a really good football team as we move forward.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
North Carolina could return to the Top 25 after holding the first spot outside of the rankings this week. The Tar Heels have played seven games this season while holding an AP ranking.
UP NEXT
Western Carolina: Feb. 20 at Furman as part of the Southern Conference's season in the spring semester.
North Carolina: Saturday at Miami for its second game in three weeks against a Top 10 opponent.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|31
|Rushing
|8
|14
|Passing
|5
|16
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|5-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|253
|540
|Total Plays
|59
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|8.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|137
|231
|Rush Attempts
|40
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|6.1
|Yards Passing
|116
|309
|Comp. - Att.
|11-19
|24-29
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|10.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-34.2
|2-41.5
|Return Yards
|24
|32
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-32
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-24
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|116
|PASS YDS
|309
|
|
|137
|RUSH YDS
|231
|
|
|253
|TOTAL YDS
|540
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Jones 15 QB
|W. Jones
|7/14
|55
|0
|0
|
R. Jones 16 WR
|R. Jones
|1/1
|40
|0
|0
|
K. Lincke 4 QB
|K. Lincke
|3/3
|21
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Spencer 20 RB
|D. Spencer
|13
|52
|0
|20
|
M. Stanley 22 RB
|M. Stanley
|11
|46
|0
|16
|
K. Lincke 4 QB
|K. Lincke
|8
|17
|0
|9
|
W. Jones 15 QB
|W. Jones
|3
|11
|0
|5
|
S. McQueen 5 RB
|S. McQueen
|4
|7
|0
|4
|
C. Ferguson 45 RB
|C. Ferguson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Cosenke 84 TE
|O. Cosenke
|2
|2
|44
|0
|40
|
D. Spencer 20 RB
|D. Spencer
|6
|4
|33
|0
|14
|
C. Bardall 86 TE
|C. Bardall
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Jones 13 RB
|C. Jones
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. Jones 16 WR
|R. Jones
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Quillen 82 WR
|J. Quillen
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Ferguson 45 RB
|C. Ferguson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Patten 6 WR
|D. Patten
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Childers 27 LB
|T. Childers
|5-4
|1.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 93 DL
|R. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Rogers 4 DB
|A. Rogers
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kent Jr. 13 CB
|R. Kent Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Gethers 2 CB
|A. Gethers
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Roach 33 LB
|C. Roach
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 37 LB
|T. Harris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hampton 10 LB
|W. Hampton
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 58 LB
|D. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Haynes DE
|L. Haynes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nelson DB
|M. Nelson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 38 CB
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bell 92 DL
|D. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Milner 96 DL
|K. Milner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Geffrard 48 LB
|C. Geffrard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Manns 44 LB
|N. Manns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jolly 90 DL
|T. Jolly
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Robertson 46 K
|P. Robertson
|1/1
|40
|0/0
|3
|
R. McCollum 89 K
|R. McCollum
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Dickerson 83 K
|B. Dickerson
|6
|34.2
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Jones 16 WR
|R. Jones
|3
|21.7
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|20/23
|287
|2
|0
|
J. Criswell 6 QB
|J. Criswell
|2/3
|16
|0
|1
|
J. Boaz 14 QB
|J. Boaz
|1/1
|3
|0
|0
|
J. Ruder 10 QB
|J. Ruder
|1/2
|3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Green 21 RB
|E. Green
|6
|43
|0
|15
|
S. Howell 7 QB
|S. Howell
|2
|41
|0
|30
|
D. Jones 26 RB
|D. Jones
|5
|31
|1
|12
|
J. Henderson 23 RB
|J. Henderson
|4
|16
|0
|7
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Criswell 6 QB
|J. Criswell
|4
|12
|0
|8
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|3
|8
|1
|5
|
B. Brooks 34 RB
|B. Brooks
|3
|4
|0
|5
|
J. Ruder 10 QB
|J. Ruder
|2
|-12
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|6
|6
|82
|1
|26
|
J. Williams 25 RB
|J. Williams
|3
|3
|48
|0
|32
|
E. Simmons 0 WR
|E. Simmons
|3
|2
|33
|0
|17
|
G. Walston 84 TE
|G. Walston
|2
|2
|30
|0
|17
|
R. Groves 4 WR
|R. Groves
|3
|3
|28
|0
|17
|
K. Brown 1 WR
|K. Brown
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
A. Green 3 WR
|A. Green
|1
|1
|22
|1
|22
|
D. Brown 2 WR
|D. Brown
|3
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
K. Morales 88 TE
|K. Morales
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Carter 8 RB
|M. Carter
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Karr 82 TE
|K. Karr
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Chestnut 19 WR
|A. Chestnut
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Laurence 32 WR
|M. Laurence
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Gemmel 44 LB
|J. Gemmel
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vohasek 51 DL
|R. Vohasek
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Rucker 25 LB
|K. Rucker
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Surratt 21 LB
|C. Surratt
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Rene 5 DB
|P. Rene
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chapman 2 DB
|D. Chapman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 10 LB
|D. Evans
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Asante 7 LB
|E. Asante
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 8 LB
|K. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester Jr. 98 DL
|K. Hester Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morrison 4 DB
|T. Morrison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fox 12 LB
|T. Fox
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kelly 9 DB
|C. Kelly
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harkleroad 26 LB
|J. Harkleroad
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 88 DL
|M. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holliday 18 DB
|C. Holliday
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Nobles 97 LB
|A. Nobles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grimes 20 DB
|T. Grimes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pinder Jr. 55 DL
|C. Pinder Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Varner 93 DL
|K. Varner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Conley 0 DB
|J. Conley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fox 56 DL
|T. Fox
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Biggers 27 DB
|G. Biggers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gray 33 LB
|C. Gray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 52 DL
|J. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Atkins 17 K
|G. Atkins
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|
N. Ruggles 97 K
|N. Ruggles
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|2
|41.5
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Newsome 5 WR
|D. Newsome
|2
|16.0
|22
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to WC End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 25(15:00 - 1st) 22-M.Stanley to WC 30 for 5 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - WCAR 30(14:22 - 1st) 20-D.Spencer to WC 36 for 6 yards (56-T.Fox).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 36(13:46 - 1st) 15-W.Jones to WC 37 for 1 yard (12-T.Fox).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - WCAR 37(13:02 - 1st) 15-W.Jones to WC 42 for 5 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WCAR 42(12:29 - 1st) 15-W.Jones incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WCAR 42(12:23 - 1st) 83-B.Dickerson punts 39 yards from WC 42. 5-D.Newsome to NC 29 for 10 yards (83-B.Dickerson).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 29(12:11 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to NC 40 for 11 yards (24-Q.Talley).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 40(11:52 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter pushed ob at NC 46 for 6 yards (24-Q.Talley).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 46(11:34 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to WC 44 for 10 yards (24-Q.Talley).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 44(11:17 - 1st) 25-J.Williams to WC 39 for 5 yards (24-Q.Talley). Penalty on NC 68-B.Anderson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WC 39.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - UNC 46(10:55 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to NC 50 for 4 yards (13-R.Kent).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 16 - UNC 50(10:20 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to WC 33 for 17 yards (2-A.Gethers33-C.Roach).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 33(9:53 - 1st) 8-M.Carter to WC 30 for 3 yards (96-K.Milner).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNC 30(9:26 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to WC 17 for 13 yards (4-A.Rogers).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 17(9:10 - 1st) 8-M.Carter runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:05 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:05 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to WC End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 25(9:05 - 1st) 22-M.Stanley to WC 40 FUMBLES (98-K.Hester). 6-D.Patten to WC 40 for no gain.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 40(8:29 - 1st) 20-D.Spencer runs ob at WC 50 for 10 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 50(7:55 - 1st) 20-D.Spencer to NC 39 for 11 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 39(7:19 - 1st) 20-D.Spencer to NC 41 for -2 yards (10-D.Evans).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 12 - WCAR 41(6:39 - 1st) 15-W.Jones complete to 17-R.Jones. 17-R.Jones to NC 31 for 10 yards (5-P.Rene).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - WCAR 31(5:58 - 1st) 15-W.Jones to NC 26 for 5 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 26(5:21 - 1st) 15-W.Jones incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Spencer.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WCAR 26(5:16 - 1st) 15-W.Jones complete to 20-D.Spencer. 20-D.Spencer to NC 23 for 3 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WCAR 23(4:37 - 1st) 15-W.Jones incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Quillen.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - WCAR 23(4:32 - 1st) 46-P.Robertson 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:27 - 1st) 46-P.Robertson kicks 23 yards from WC 35 Downed at the NC 42.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 42(4:27 - 1st) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Brown.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 42(4:20 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 48 for 6 yards (3-D.Smith).
|+30 YD
|
3 & 4 - UNC 48(3:55 - 1st) 7-S.Howell scrambles pushed ob at WC 22 for 30 yards (13-R.Kent).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 22(3:27 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 3-A.Green. 3-A.Green runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:22 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:22 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35. 17-R.Jones pushed ob at WC 31 for 31 yards (95-J.Kim).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 31(3:16 - 1st) 20-D.Spencer to WC 33 for 2 yards (44-J.Gemmel52-J.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WCAR 33(2:33 - 1st) 15-W.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Patten.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WCAR 33(2:27 - 1st) 15-W.Jones incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Spencer.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WCAR 33(2:22 - 1st) 83-B.Dickerson punts 43 yards from WC 33. 5-D.Newsome to NC 46 for 22 yards (13-C.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNC 46(2:09 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to NC 50 for 4 yards. Penalty on WC 48-C.Geffrard Offside 5 yards enforced at NC 46. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 5 - UNC 49(1:45 - 1st) 7-S.Howell to WC 38 for 11 yards (10-W.Hampton).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 38(1:16 - 1st) 7-S.Howell complete to 0-E.Simmons. 0-E.Simmons to WC 22 for 16 yards (33-C.Roach).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 22(0:58 - 1st) 8-M.Carter runs 22 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on WC 12 players declined.
|PAT Good
|(0:52 - 1st) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:52 - 1st) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to WC End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 25(0:52 - 1st) 5-S.McQueen to WC 29 for 4 yards (12-T.Fox).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - WCAR 29(0:14 - 1st) 22-M.Stanley to WC 30 for 1 yard (51-R.Vohasek21-C.Surratt).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - UNC 30(15:00 - 2nd) 5-S.McQueen to WC 31 for 1 yard (88-M.Murphy21-C.Surratt).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UNC 31(14:06 - 2nd) 83-B.Dickerson punts 44 yards from WC 31 Downed at the NC 25.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 25(13:57 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 41 for 16 yards (2-A.Gethers).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 41(13:29 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to NC 48 for 7 yards (27-T.Childers).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNC 48(12:58 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 4-R.Groves. 4-R.Groves to WC 47 for 5 yards.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 47(12:35 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 4-R.Groves. 4-R.Groves to WC 29 FUMBLES (4-A.Rogers). 33-C.Roach to WC 29 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 29(12:26 - 2nd) 17-R.Jones complete to 84-O.Cosenke. 84-O.Cosenke to NC 31 for 40 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 31(11:59 - 2nd) Team penalty on WC Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at NC 31. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - WCAR 36(11:40 - 2nd) 4-K.Lincke to NC 34 for 2 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 13 - WCAR 34(11:00 - 2nd) 22-M.Stanley to NC 36 FUMBLES. 22-M.Stanley to NC 36 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 15 - WCAR 36(10:17 - 2nd) 4-K.Lincke scrambles to NC 34 for 2 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - WCAR 34(9:31 - 2nd) 83-B.Dickerson punts 22 yards from NC 34 to NC 12 fair catch by 5-D.Newsome.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 12(9:24 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 20 for 8 yards (38-J.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - UNC 20(9:02 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 24 for 4 yards (3-D.Smith90-T.Jolly).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 24(8:41 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter to NC 27 for 3 yards (93-R.Johnson48-C.Geffrard).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNC 27(8:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 0-E.Simmons. 0-E.Simmons to NC 44 for 17 yards (2-A.Gethers24-Q.Talley).
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 44(7:45 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to WC 24 for 32 yards (4-A.Rogers).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 24(7:26 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 2-D.Brown. 2-D.Brown to WC 9 for 15 yards (13-R.Kent).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - UNC 9(6:59 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams to WC 9 for no gain (33-C.Roach).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UNC 9(6:30 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete. Intended for 0-E.Simmons.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - UNC 9(6:24 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 25-J.Williams. 25-J.Williams to WC 3 for 6 yards (44-N.Manns).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 3 - UNC 3(5:43 - 2nd) 25-J.Williams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:39 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:39 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to WC End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 25(5:39 - 2nd) 4-K.Lincke pushed ob at WC 28 for 3 yards (9-C.Kelly).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - WCAR 28(5:06 - 2nd) 5-S.McQueen to WC 30 for 2 yards (21-C.Surratt).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - WCAR 30(4:21 - 2nd) 4-K.Lincke complete to 13-C.Jones. 13-C.Jones to WC 42 for 12 yards (55-C.Pinder).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 42(3:42 - 2nd) 4-K.Lincke to WC 47 for 5 yards (44-J.Gemmel).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WCAR 47(3:00 - 2nd) 5-S.McQueen to WC 47 FUMBLES (9-C.Kelly). 98-K.Hester to WC 47 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 47(2:47 - 2nd) 5-D.Newsome runs ob at WC 32 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 32(2:21 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell incomplete.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 32(2:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 84-G.Walston. 84-G.Walston to WC 15 for 17 yards (2-A.Gethers).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 15(1:50 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome to WC 5 for 10 yards (27-T.Childers).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - UNC 5(1:40 - 2nd) 8-M.Carter runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:36 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:36 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 57 yards from NC 35. 17-R.Jones to WC 25 for 17 yards (9-C.Kelly).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 25(1:31 - 2nd) 20-D.Spencer to WC 20 for -5 yards (51-R.Vohasek).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - WCAR 20(1:18 - 2nd) 4-K.Lincke complete to 20-D.Spencer. 20-D.Spencer pushed ob at WC 28 for 8 yards (5-P.Rene).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - WCAR 28(1:13 - 2nd) 4-K.Lincke sacked at WC 26 for -2 yards (51-R.Vohasek).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WCAR 26(1:06 - 2nd) 83-B.Dickerson punts 9 yards from WC 26 out of bounds at the WC 35. Penalty on NC 27-G.Biggers Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WC 35.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 50(1:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 1-K.Brown. 1-K.Brown pushed ob at WC 26 for 24 yards (4-A.Rogers).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 26(0:55 - 2nd) 7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:49 - 2nd) 17-G.Atkins extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 2nd) 95-J.Kim kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to WC End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 25(0:49 - 2nd) 22-M.Stanley to WC 30 for 5 yards (21-C.Surratt56-T.Fox).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - WCAR 30(0:13 - 2nd) 45-C.Ferguson to WC 34 for 4 yards (51-R.Vohasek).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 46-P.Robertson kicks 53 yards from WC 35. 4-R.Groves to NC 33 for 21 yards (9-D.Davis).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 33(14:51 - 3rd) 26-D.Jones to NC 44 for 11 yards (3-D.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 44(14:26 - 3rd) 6-J.Criswell to WC 48 for 8 yards (93-R.Johnson).
|Int
|
2 & 2 - UNC 48(13:54 - 3rd) 6-J.Criswell incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-R.Kent at WC 42. 13-R.Kent runs 58 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WC 3-D.Smith Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at NC 34.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 49(13:44 - 3rd) 20-D.Spencer pushed ob at NC 46 for 3 yards (2-D.Chapman).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WCAR 46(13:14 - 3rd) 20-D.Spencer to NC 43 for 3 yards (10-D.Evans7-E.Asante).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - WCAR 43(12:30 - 3rd) 15-W.Jones complete to 20-D.Spencer. 20-D.Spencer to NC 35 for 8 yards (20-T.Grimes).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 35(11:52 - 3rd) 20-D.Spencer to NC 15 for 20 yards (4-T.Morrison).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 15(11:18 - 3rd) 20-D.Spencer to NC 15 for no gain (10-D.Evans7-E.Asante).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WCAR 15(10:39 - 3rd) 20-D.Spencer to NC 13 for 2 yards (5-P.Rene).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - WCAR 13(9:58 - 3rd) 20-D.Spencer to NC 9 for 4 yards (7-E.Asante).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - WCAR 9(9:13 - 3rd) 0-C.Snotherly incomplete.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 9(9:08 - 3rd) 23-J.Henderson to NC 14 for 5 yards (93-R.Johnson24-Q.Talley).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UNC 14(8:40 - 3rd) 23-J.Henderson to NC 16 for 2 yards (93-R.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - UNC 16(8:10 - 3rd) 23-J.Henderson to NC 18 for 2 yards (33-C.Roach27-T.Childers).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UNC 18(7:29 - 3rd) 91-B.Kiernan punts 39 yards from NC 18 to WC 43 fair catch by 6-D.Patten.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 43(7:22 - 3rd) 20-D.Spencer to WC 41 for -2 yards (25-K.Rucker).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - WCAR 41(6:42 - 3rd) 15-W.Jones complete to 6-D.Patten. 6-D.Patten to WC 47 for 6 yards (20-T.Grimes60-T.Collins). Penalty on WC 84-O.Cosenke Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at WC 41. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - WCAR 36(6:08 - 3rd) 15-W.Jones incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Jones.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 17 - WCAR 36(6:05 - 3rd) 15-W.Jones complete to 20-D.Spencer. 20-D.Spencer to WC 50 for 14 yards (25-K.Rucker).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - WCAR 50(5:22 - 3rd) 15-W.Jones incomplete.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 50(5:15 - 3rd) 26-D.Jones to WC 47 for 3 yards (92-D.Bell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNC 47(4:49 - 3rd) 6-J.Criswell complete to 4-R.Groves. 4-R.Groves pushed ob at WC 42 for 5 yards (40-L.Rogers-Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNC 42(4:18 - 3rd) 6-J.Criswell to WC 39 for 3 yards (33-C.Roach).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UNC 39(3:45 - 3rd) 6-J.Criswell incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Green. Penalty on WC 2-A.Gethers Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WC 39. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 24(3:37 - 3rd) 6-J.Criswell to WC 24 for no gain (37-T.Harris96-K.Milner).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 24(2:54 - 3rd) 6-J.Criswell complete to 88-K.Morales. 88-K.Morales to WC 13 for 11 yards (37-T.Harris).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 13(2:22 - 3rd) 26-D.Jones to WC 1 for 12 yards (40-L.Rogers-Anderson33-C.Roach).
|Penalty
|
1 & 1 - UNC 1(1:56 - 3rd) Penalty on NC 76-W.Barnes False start 5 yards enforced at WC 1. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - UNC 6(1:33 - 3rd) 26-D.Jones to WC 3 for 3 yards (37-T.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNC 3(1:00 - 3rd) 6-J.Criswell to WC 2 FUMBLES (37-T.Harris). 26-D.Jones to WC 2 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNC 2(0:21 - 3rd) 26-D.Jones runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:18 - 3rd) 97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:18 - 3rd) 95-J.Kim kicks 64 yards from NC 35. 17-R.Jones runs ob at WC 18 for 17 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 18(0:13 - 3rd) 22-M.Stanley to WC 19 for 1 yard (25-K.Rucker).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - UNC 19(15:00 - 4th) 15-W.Jones complete to 86-C.Bardall. 86-C.Bardall to WC 32 for 13 yards (27-G.Biggers).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 32(14:31 - 4th) 22-M.Stanley to WC 38 for 6 yards (8-K.Jackson25-K.Rucker).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UNC 38(13:43 - 4th) 22-M.Stanley to WC 40 for 2 yards (7-E.Asante25-K.Rucker).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - UNC 40(12:58 - 4th) 15-W.Jones complete to 84-O.Cosenke. 84-O.Cosenke to WC 44 for 4 yards (8-K.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 44(12:24 - 4th) 22-M.Stanley to WC 44 for no gain (98-K.Hester25-K.Rucker).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 44(11:45 - 4th) 22-M.Stanley to WC 41 for -3 yards (25-K.Rucker).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 13 - UNC 41(11:02 - 4th) 15-W.Jones complete to 82-J.Quillen. 82-J.Quillen to WC 44 for 3 yards (0-J.Conley).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UNC 44(10:17 - 4th) 83-B.Dickerson punts 48 yards from WC 44 Downed at the NC 8.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 8(10:02 - 4th) 21-E.Green to NC 20 for 12 yards (27-T.Childers4-A.Rogers).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 20(9:35 - 4th) 21-E.Green to NC 27 for 7 yards (24-Q.Talley27-T.Childers).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UNC 27(9:07 - 4th) 21-E.Green to NC 29 for 2 yards (48-C.Geffrard27-T.Childers).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UNC 29(8:30 - 4th) 10-J.Ruder complete to 19-A.Chestnut. 19-A.Chestnut to NC 32 for 3 yards (27-T.Childers).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 32(7:58 - 4th) 10-J.Ruder pushed ob at NC 36 for 4 yards (13-R.Kent).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - UNC 36(7:26 - 4th) 23-J.Henderson to NC 43 for 7 yards (93-R.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UNC 43(6:54 - 4th) 10-J.Ruder incomplete. Intended for 32-M.Laurence.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - UNC 43(6:50 - 4th) 21-E.Green to WC 42 for 15 yards (4-A.Rogers27-T.Childers).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UNC 42(6:06 - 4th) 10-J.Ruder sacked at NC 42 for -16 yards FUMBLES (27-T.Childers). 44-N.Manns runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:56 - 4th) 46-P.Robertson kicks 42 yards from WC 35. 26-D.Jones to NC 41 for 18 yards (33-C.Roach).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 41(5:51 - 4th) 14-J.Boaz complete to 82-K.Karr. 82-K.Karr to NC 44 for 3 yards (13-R.Kent10-W.Hampton).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WCAR 44(5:17 - 4th) 34-B.Brooks to NC 47 for 3 yards (95-L.Haynes24-Q.Talley).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - WCAR 47(4:30 - 4th) 34-B.Brooks to WC 48 for 5 yards (10-W.Hampton).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WCAR 48(3:51 - 4th) 34-B.Brooks to NC 48 for -4 yards (30-M.Nelson10-W.Hampton).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - WCAR 48(3:16 - 4th) 21-E.Green to WC 49 for 3 yards (10-W.Hampton30-M.Nelson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - WCAR 49(2:44 - 4th) 21-E.Green to WC 45 for 4 yards (95-L.Haynes).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WCAR 45(2:03 - 4th) 91-B.Kiernan punts 44 yards from WC 45 Downed at the WC 1.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 1(1:51 - 4th) 22-M.Stanley to WC 17 for 16 yards (26-J.Harkleroad).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 17(1:12 - 4th) 4-K.Lincke to WC 20 for 3 yards (97-A.Nobles33-C.Gray).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UNC 20(0:27 - 4th) 4-K.Lincke complete to 45-C.Ferguson. 45-C.Ferguson pushed ob at WC 21 for 1 yard (18-C.Holliday).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - UNC 21(0:22 - 4th) 4-K.Lincke to WC 30 for 9 yards (26-J.Harkleroad).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UNC 30(0:01 - 4th) 4-K.Lincke to WC 25 for -5 yards (93-K.Varner).
