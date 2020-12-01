|
|
|FLA
|TENN
No. 6 Florida looks to clinch SEC East vs. Tennessee
No. 6 Florida and Tennessee are set to square off for the 50th time in a series usually simply called the "Third Saturday in September," and the Southeastern Conference rivals are trending in opposite directions.
On Saturday afternoon at legendary Neyland Stadium, the visiting Gators (7-1, 7-1 SEC) -- winners of five straight since losing to Texas A&M -- can clinch the SEC East with a victory against the Volunteers or a Georgia loss against winless Vanderbilt.
A division title would be the Gators' first since 2016, which would send them to Atlanta on Dec. 19 for the SEC Championship Game, likely against undefeated and top-ranked Alabama.
Meanwhile, the Volunteers (2-5, 2-5 SEC) -- who have dropped 14 of their last 15 contests against Florida -- are mired in the division's basement below three-win Kentucky but ahead of South Carolina (2-7, 2-7 SEC) and Vanderbilt (0-8, 0-8 SEC).
That could spell a big advantage for the Gators, who hold a 29-20 edge in the rivalry.
The news for coach Dan Mullen's team became even better when Kyle Pitts returned and made major contributions in Saturday's 34-10 home win over Kentucky.
Kyle Trask's go-to target during the quarterback's 34-touchdown campaign so far, Pitts responded by hauling in three touchdown passes from Trask in a game Florida trailed 10-7 late in the first half.
Pitts caught five passes for a game-high 99 yards and increased his touchdown total to 11 on 29 receptions (513 yards, 17.7 yards per catch) after missing previous games against Vanderbilt and Arkansas.
"I was real jittery," said Pitts, the leading candidate for the Mackey Award as the game's top tight end. "Because, not playing for two weeks, my chest kind of got hot and my heart beat fast so ... I was a little nervous at first."
Things aren't so good on Rocky Top, where a nasty, five-game losing streak has criticism reaching a peak as high as the nearby Smoky Mountains.
Tennessee's biggest hurdle continues to be at quarterback, where Jarrett Guarantano (103-for-166 passing, 1,112 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs) has been wildly inconsistent. The team also has been outscored 108-14 in the second halves of the last five games.
Against Auburn, Guarantano led the Vols to a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter, but the senior signal-caller was largely ineffective the rest of the way in the 30-17 loss. He made matters worse when he tossed a 100-yard pick-six to the Tigers' Smoke Monday.
Highly regarded freshman Harrison Bailey replaced Guarantano and went 7-for-10 passing for 86 yards and led the Vols to their final touchdown.
Coach Jeremy Pruitt said Monday that two players are COVID-19 positive from the Nov. 17 game in Auburn, and contact tracing has put up to 16 players in quarantine -- including one quarterback that remained unnamed by the third-year coach.
That means either Guarantano, Bailey, J.T. Shrout or Brian Maurer will likely be unavailable Saturday.
With Tennessee's season spinning toward its end, the time could be right for Bailey, a four-star prospect from Marietta, Ga., to make his first career start in place of the senior Guarantano.
In fact, starting wide receiver Josh Palmer may have provided a hint in Tuesday's media session.
"He's calm and cool and collected," Palmer said of the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Bailey. "I feel like we have a really good game plan for him."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
K. Trask
11 QB
433 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, -10 RuYds
|
|
E. Gray
3 RB
47 RuYds, 46 ReYds, ReTD, 7 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|24
|Rushing
|1
|8
|Passing
|21
|13
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|4-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|452
|334
|Total Plays
|66
|76
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|19
|94
|Rush Attempts
|17
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.1
|2.4
|Yards Passing
|433
|240
|Comp. - Att.
|35-49
|27-37
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|8-85
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.8
|7-40.9
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|433
|PASS YDS
|240
|
|
|19
|RUSH YDS
|94
|
|
|452
|TOTAL YDS
|334
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|35/49
|433
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Copeland 15 WR
|J. Copeland
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|5
|5
|0
|4
|
N. Wright 6 RB
|N. Wright
|4
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|3
|-10
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Pitts 84 TE
|K. Pitts
|11
|7
|128
|0
|42
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|9
|8
|108
|1
|23
|
J. Copeland 15 WR
|J. Copeland
|5
|3
|57
|1
|28
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|9
|6
|55
|2
|17
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|2
|2
|27
|0
|14
|
J. Shorter 89 WR
|J. Shorter
|4
|3
|25
|0
|11
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|4
|3
|23
|0
|11
|
R. Wells 12 WR
|R. Wells
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|3
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Gamble 88 TE
|K. Gamble
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|11-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 0 DB
|T. Dean III
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 11 LB
|M. Diabate
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Carter 17 DL
|Z. Carter
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Stiner 13 DB
|D. Stiner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Elam 5 DB
|K. Elam
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cox Jr. 1 LB
|B. Cox Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Campbell 55 DL
|K. Campbell
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stewart Jr. 2 DB
|B. Stewart Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burney 30 DB
|A. Burney
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Houston IV 41 LB
|J. Houston IV
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bogle 8 DL
|K. Bogle
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Kimbrough 25 DB
|C. Kimbrough
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Umanmielen 33 DL
|P. Umanmielen
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Lang 81 DL
|D. Lang
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatfield Jr. 10 LB
|A. Chatfield Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 16 DB
|T. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Slaton 56 DL
|T. Slaton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Dexter 9 DL
|G. Dexter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 23 DB
|J. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierre 40 LB
|J. Pierre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|1/2
|30
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Shrout 12 QB
|J. Shrout
|12/14
|121
|1
|0
|
H. Bailey 15 QB
|H. Bailey
|14/21
|111
|1
|0
|
B. Maurer 18 QB
|B. Maurer
|1/1
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|12
|49
|1
|17
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|12
|47
|0
|10
|
J. Shrout 12 QB
|J. Shrout
|4
|12
|0
|11
|
B. Maurer 18 QB
|B. Maurer
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
H. Bailey 15 QB
|H. Bailey
|9
|-19
|0
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|8
|4
|70
|1
|22
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|7
|7
|46
|1
|15
|
B. Johnson 7 WR
|B. Johnson
|6
|4
|40
|0
|15
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
|J. Palmer
|6
|4
|36
|0
|20
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|3
|3
|23
|0
|12
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|4
|4
|10
|0
|5
|
C. Tillman 4 WR
|C. Tillman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Holiday 10 WR
|J. Holiday
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. To'o To'o 11 LB
|H. To'o To'o
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Burrell 4 DB
|W. Burrell
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 26 DB
|T. Jackson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Taylor 2 DB
|A. Taylor
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 33 LB
|J. Banks
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baron 9 LB
|T. Baron
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Solomon 98 DL
|A. Solomon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCollough 22 DB
|J. McCollough
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Crouch 27 LB
|Q. Crouch
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 0 DB
|B. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blakely 48 DL
|J. Blakely
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Garland 79 DL
|K. Garland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 13 LB
|D. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Butler 94 DL
|M. Butler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Middleton 97 DL
|D. Middleton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mincey 99 DL
|J. Mincey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Harrison 30 LB
|R. Harrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|7
|40.9
|3
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|4
|17.3
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 1-V.Jones to TEN 20 for 20 yards (0-T.Dean).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 20(14:56 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to TEN 21 for 1 yard (55-K.Campbell).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - TENN 21(14:24 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to TEN 25 for 4 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TENN 25(13:45 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TENN 25(13:39 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks punts 50 yards from TEN 25 to FLA 25 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(13:32 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney pushed ob at FLA 33 for 8 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - FLA 33(13:02 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes pushed ob at FLA 37 for 4 yards (4-W.Burrell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 37(12:34 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 39 for 2 yards (98-A.Solomon13-D.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - FLA 39(12:01 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 41 for 2 yards (9-T.Baron94-M.Butler).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 6 - FLA 41(11:21 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to TEN 36 for 23 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 36(10:47 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland runs ob at TEN 19 for 17 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 19(10:16 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 27-D.Pierce.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 19(10:11 - 1st) 1-K.Toney to TEN 12 for 7 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - FLA 12(9:30 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - FLA 12(9:23 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:19 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 70 yards from FLA 30. 1-V.Jones to TEN 18 for 18 yards (0-T.Dean6-S.Davis).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 18(9:14 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 15 for -3 yards (1-B.Cox).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - TENN 15(8:41 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 16 for 1 yard.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 12 - TENN 16(7:58 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey complete to 7-B.Johnson. 7-B.Johnson to TEN 29 for 13 yards (0-T.Dean51-V.Miller). Team penalty on TEN Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Team penalty on FLA Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 29(7:45 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 26 for -3 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - TENN 26(7:06 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey complete to 7-B.Johnson. 7-B.Johnson pushed ob at TEN 30 for 4 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - TENN 30(6:27 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray pushed ob at TEN 34 for 4 yards (11-M.Diabate).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TENN 34(5:50 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks punts 56 yards from TEN 34 to FLA 10 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 10(5:40 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 10(5:36 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to FLA 18 for 8 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 2 - TENN 18(5:04 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 3-X.Henderson. 3-X.Henderson to FLA 32 for 14 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 32(4:38 - 1st) 20-M.Davis to FLA 30 for -2 yards (11-H.To'o To'o99-J.Mincey).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - TENN 30(3:58 - 1st) 20-M.Davis to FLA 32 for 2 yards (11-H.To'o To'o30-R.Harrison).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - TENN 32(3:16 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to TEN 46 for 22 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 46(2:40 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis runs 46 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on FLA 3-X.Henderson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TEN 46. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 25 - TENN 39(2:31 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-R.Wells. 12-R.Wells to FLA 46 for 7 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 18 - TENN 46(1:54 - 1st) 6-N.Wright to FLA 48 for 2 yards (79-K.Garland).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 16 - TENN 48(1:20 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter to TEN 41 for 11 yards (0-B.Thompson).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TENN 41(0:32 - 1st) 18-J.Finn punts 37 yards from TEN 41 Downed at the TEN 4.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TENN 7(15:00 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 6 for -1 yard (17-Z.Carter1-B.Cox).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 8 - TENN 6(14:18 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to TEN 25 for 19 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(13:45 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey scrambles to TEN 25 for no gain (17-Z.Carter).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 25(13:03 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to TEN 38 for 13 yards (41-J.Houston).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 38(12:40 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to TEN 40 for 2 yards (41-J.Houston). Penalty on FLA 10-A.Chatfield Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at TEN 40.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 45(12:12 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to FLA 37 for 8 yards (0-T.Dean).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - TENN 37(12:02 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to FLA 33 for 4 yards (55-K.Campbell56-T.Slaton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 33(11:32 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to FLA 30 for 3 yards (81-D.Lang13-D.Stiner).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - TENN 30(10:54 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey scrambles to FLA 15 for 15 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 15(10:06 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:59 - 2nd) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(9:59 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(9:59 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Gamble. Penalty on TEN 4-W.Burrell Pass interference 11 yards enforced at FLA 25. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 36(9:54 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 50 for 14 yards (33-J.Banks4-W.Burrell).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 50(9:26 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis pushed ob at TEN 39 for 11 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 39(8:53 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 39(8:43 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to TEN 24 for 15 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 24(8:20 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to TEN 4 for 20 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - TENN 4(7:59 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:53 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:53 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(7:53 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 29 for 4 yards (51-V.Miller55-K.Campbell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - FLA 29(7:22 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 30 for 1 yard (17-Z.Carter55-K.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - FLA 30(6:54 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - FLA 30(6:47 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Holiday.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 30(6:41 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Shorter.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TENN 30(6:36 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 27-D.Pierce. 27-D.Pierce to TEN 30 for no gain (2-A.Taylor).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - TENN 30(5:56 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask sacked at TEN 35 for -5 yards (48-J.Blakely).
|No Good
|
4 & 15 - TENN 35(5:08 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 35(5:01 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey scrambles to TEN 41 for 6 yards (1-B.Cox).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - FLA 41(4:18 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. Intended for 1-V.Jones.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - FLA 41(4:11 - 2nd) 18-B.Maurer complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to TEN 49 for 8 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 49(3:43 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey complete to 11-J.Hyatt. 11-J.Hyatt to TEN 50 for 1 yard (5-K.Elam).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - FLA 50(3:00 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - FLA 50(2:52 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey sacked at TEN 43 for -7 yards (8-K.Bogle).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - FLA 43(2:49 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks punts 37 yards from TEN 43 to FLA 20 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 20(2:42 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 20(2:38 - 2nd) 6-N.Wright to FLA 19 for -1 yard (11-H.To'o To'o).
|+28 YD
|
3 & 11 - TENN 19(1:58 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to FLA 47 for 28 yards (1-T.Flowers2-A.Taylor).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TENN 47(1:35 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask sacked at FLA 41 for -6 yards (9-T.Baron).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 16 - TENN 41(1:30 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis pushed ob at FLA 45 for 4 yards (4-W.Burrell).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 12 - TENN 45(1:25 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes pushed ob at TEN 38 for 17 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 38(1:19 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 38(1:14 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter to TEN 31 for 7 yards (4-W.Burrell).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 3 - TENN 31(0:48 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts pushed ob at TEN 16 for 15 yards (0-B.Thompson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 16(0:43 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland. Penalty on TEN 2-A.Taylor Pass interference 14 yards enforced at TEN 16. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - TENN 2(0:37 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:33 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to FLA 33 for 8 yards (26-T.Jackson1-T.Flowers).
|+42 YD
|
2 & 2 - TENN 33(14:32 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to TEN 25 for 42 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(14:05 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 25(14:00 - 3rd) 15-J.Copeland to TEN 8 for 17 yards (1-T.Flowers26-T.Jackson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - TENN 8(13:36 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:31 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:31 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 1-V.Jones to TEN 20 for 20 yards (89-J.Shorter). Penalty on TEN 24-A.Beasley Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 20.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 10(13:23 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 10 for no gain (56-T.Slaton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 10(13:12 - 3rd) 15-H.Bailey complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to TEN 14 for 4 yards (0-T.Dean).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - FLA 14(12:12 - 3rd) 15-H.Bailey sacked at TEN 8 for -6 yards (51-V.Miller).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - FLA 8(11:36 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks punts 39 yards from TEN 8 out of bounds at the TEN 47.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 47(11:27 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to TEN 41 for 6 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - TENN 41(10:59 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to TEN 32 for 9 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 32(10:30 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 88-K.Gamble. 88-K.Gamble to TEN 16 for 16 yards (4-W.Burrell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 32(10:30 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Gamble.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 32(10:25 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter to TEN 25 for 7 yards (33-J.Banks).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - TENN 25(9:58 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask to TEN 24 for 1 yard (2-A.Taylor33-J.Banks).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - TENN 24(9:16 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 20-M.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 24(9:11 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 41 for 17 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 41(8:54 - 3rd) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. Intended for 1-V.Jones.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - FLA 41(8:49 - 3rd) 15-H.Bailey sacked at TEN 32 for -9 yards (17-Z.Carter).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 19 - FLA 32(8:11 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 41 for 9 yards (30-A.Burney).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - FLA 41(7:29 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks punts 37 yards from TEN 41 out of bounds at the FLA 22.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 22(7:20 - 3rd) 6-N.Wright to FLA 22 for no gain (26-T.Jackson33-J.Banks).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 22(6:47 - 3rd) 6-N.Wright to FLA 23 for 1 yard (33-J.Banks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TENN 23(6:05 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TENN 23(5:56 - 3rd) 18-J.Finn punts 50 yards from FLA 23 to TEN 27 fair catch by 3-E.Gray.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 27(5:49 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 37 for 10 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 37(5:21 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 40 for 3 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - FLA 40(4:44 - 3rd) 18-B.Maurer to TEN 41 for 1 yard (51-V.Miller81-D.Lang).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - FLA 41(4:01 - 3rd) 15-H.Bailey complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to TEN 45 for 4 yards (8-K.Bogle).
|+20 YD
|
4 & 2 - FLA 45(3:23 - 3rd) 15-H.Bailey complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to FLA 35 for 20 yards (25-C.Kimbrough).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 35(2:56 - 3rd) 15-H.Bailey complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to FLA 32 for 3 yards (1-B.Cox).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FLA 32(2:22 - 3rd) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. Intended for 1-V.Jones.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - FLA 32(2:14 - 3rd) 15-H.Bailey sacked at FLA 44 for -12 yards. Penalty on TEN 15-H.Bailey Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at FLA 44. (0-T.Dean).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - FLA 44(2:13 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks punts 32 yards from FLA 44 Downed at the FLA 12.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 12(2:02 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TENN 12(1:53 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TENN 12(1:48 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Toney.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TENN 12(1:44 - 3rd) 18-J.Finn punts 44 yards from FLA 12 to TEN 44 fair catch by 3-E.Gray.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 44(1:36 - 3rd) 15-H.Bailey complete to 11-J.Hyatt. 11-J.Hyatt to TEN 48 for 4 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - FLA 48(0:57 - 3rd) 15-H.Bailey complete to 11-J.Hyatt. 11-J.Hyatt to FLA 47 for 5 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - FLA 47(0:37 - 3rd) 15-H.Bailey to FLA 45 for 2 yards (10-A.Chatfield).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 45(15:00 - 4th) 1-V.Jones to FLA 41 for 4 yards (0-T.Dean).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - FLA 41(14:29 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Gray.
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - FLA 41(14:29 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey sacked at FLA 49 for -8 yards (30-A.Burney).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - FLA 49(13:55 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - FLA 49(13:50 - 4th) 37-P.Brooks punts 35 yards from FLA 49 to FLA 14 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 14(13:42 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to FLA 26 for 12 yards (4-W.Burrell).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 26(13:10 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 3-X.Henderson. 3-X.Henderson to FLA 39 for 13 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 39(12:45 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to TEN 47 for 14 yards (98-A.Solomon).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 47(12:39 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to TEN 33 for 14 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 33(12:11 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to TEN 12 for 21 yards (4-W.Burrell).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 12(11:30 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:21 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:21 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35. 1-V.Jones to TEN 11 for 11 yards. Penalty on TEN 24-A.Beasley Illegal block in the back 5 yards enforced at TEN 11.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 6(11:15 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 7 for 1 yard (9-G.Dexter).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - FLA 7(10:50 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler to TEN 22 for 15 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 22(10:00 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to TEN 30 for 8 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - FLA 30(9:10 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to TEN 34 for 4 yards (51-V.Miller).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 34(9:00 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout complete to 4-C.Tillman. 4-C.Tillman to TEN 41 for 7 yards. Penalty on FLA 3-M.Wilson Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 44(8:37 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Tillman.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 44(8:31 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to FLA 45 for 11 yards (16-T.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 45(8:04 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hyatt. Penalty on FLA 1-B.Cox Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at FLA 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 30(7:55 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to FLA 30 for no gain (51-V.Miller16-T.Johnson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 30(7:17 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to FLA 18 for 12 yards (11-M.Diabate).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 18(7:00 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to FLA 18 for no gain (11-M.Diabate).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 18(6:17 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout to FLA 7 for 11 yards (40-J.Pierre).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - FLA 7(5:41 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(5:33 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Gray.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:33 - 4th) 42-B.Cimaglia kicks 8 yards from TEN 35 to the TEN 43 downed by 20-M.Davis.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 43(5:33 - 4th) Team penalty on FLA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TEN 43.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - TENN 48(5:33 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 27-D.Pierce. 27-D.Pierce to TEN 45 for 3 yards (9-T.Baron27-Q.Crouch).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - TENN 45(4:50 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to TEN 32 for 13 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 32(4:00 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to TEN 28 for 4 yards (4-W.Burrell).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TENN 28(3:33 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to TEN 26 for 2 yards (13-D.Johnson97-D.Middleton).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - TENN 26(3:25 - 4th) Penalty on FLA 1-K.Toney False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 26. No Play.
|-5 YD
|
3 & 9 - TENN 31(3:25 - 4th) 27-D.Pierce to TEN 36 for -5 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - TENN 36(3:21 - 4th) 11-K.Trask punts 32 yards from TEN 36 Downed at the TEN 4.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 4(3:13 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout complete to 88-P.Fant. 88-P.Fant to TEN 16 for 12 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 16(2:55 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout scrambles to TEN 24 for 8 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - FLA 24(2:33 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout complete to 88-P.Fant. 88-P.Fant to TEN 30 for 6 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 30(2:13 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout complete to 7-B.Johnson. 7-B.Johnson to TEN 38 for 8 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 2 - FLA 38(1:47 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to FLA 44 for 18 yards (0-T.Dean).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FLA 44(1:41 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout sacked at TEN 49 for -7 yards. Team penalty on TEN Holding declined. (33-P.Umanmielen).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 17 - FLA 49(1:30 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to FLA 42 for 9 yards (5-K.Elam).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - FLA 42(1:25 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout complete to 88-P.Fant. 88-P.Fant to FLA 37 for 5 yards (23-J.Hill).
|+15 YD
|
4 & 3 - FLA 37(1:19 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout complete to 7-B.Johnson. 7-B.Johnson to FLA 22 for 15 yards (5-K.Elam2-B.Stewart).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 22(1:02 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout incomplete. Intended for 1-V.Jones.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FLA 22(0:58 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout scrambles runs ob at FLA 22 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - FLA 22(0:51 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout complete to 11-J.Hyatt. 11-J.Hyatt to FLA 22 for no gain (51-V.Miller).
|+22 YD
|
4 & 10 - FLA 22(0:34 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(0:27 - 4th) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is no good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 35(0:27 - 4th) Team penalty on FLA Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TEN 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:27 - 4th) 42-B.Cimaglia kicks -9 yards from TEN 50. 20-M.Davis to TEN 41 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 41(0:27 - 4th) 11-K.Trask kneels at TEN 42 for -1 yard.
-
GATECH
NCST
13
23
4th 1:27 ACCN
-
13BYU
18CSTCAR
14
13
2nd 0:00 ESPU
-
FAU
GAS
0
10
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
SJST
HAWAII
21
3
2nd 5:26
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
0
1st 11:12 FS1
-
COLOST
SDGST
0
0
1st 8:00 CBSSN
-
23OREG
CAL
3
0
1st 8:06 ESPN
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
42
31
Final CBSSN
-
AF
UTAHST
35
7
Final CBSSN
-
25LALAF
APLST
24
21
Final ESPN
-
5TXAM
AUBURN
31
20
Final ESPN
-
RICE
21MRSHL
20
0
Final ESP+
-
15OKLAST
TCU
22
29
Final ESP2
-
TEXAS
KSTATE
69
31
Final FOX
-
PSU
RUT
23
7
Final FS1
-
WCAR
17UNC
9
49
Final ACCN
-
NEB
PURDUE
37
27
Final BTN
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
13
16
Final FS2
-
MEMP
TULANE
21
35
Final ESP+
-
ARK
MIZZOU
48
50
Final SECN
-
TOLEDO
NILL
41
24
Final ESP3
-
4OHIOST
MICHST
52
12
Final ABC
-
EMICH
WMICH
53
42
Final ESP+
-
TROY
SALA
29
0
Final ESP3
-
BALLST
CMICH
45
20
Final ESPU
-
BGREEN
AKRON
3
31
Final ESP3
-
CUSE
2ND
21
45
Final NBC
-
LAMON
ARKST
15
48
Final ESP3
-
19IOWA
ILL
35
21
Final FS1
-
12IND
16WISC
14
6
Final ABC
-
24TULSA
NAVY
19
6
Final ESP2
-
6FLA
TENN
31
19
Final CBS
-
WVU
9IOWAST
6
42
Final ESPN
-
BC
UVA
32
43
Final
-
STNFRD
22WASH
31
26
Final FOX
-
SC
UK
0
047 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
3CLEM
VATECH
0
066.5 O/U
+23
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
10MIAMI
DUKE
0
062.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
BAYLOR
11OKLA
0
061 O/U
-22.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
064.5 O/U
+28.5
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
059 O/U
-6.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
WYO
NMEX
0
052 O/U
+18.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
UCLA
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
OREGST
UTAH
0
051.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
046.5 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00pm ESP3
-
WASHST
20USC
0
068.5 O/U
-12
Sun 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
UAB
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
-
BOISE
UNLV
0
0
CBSSN
-
14NWEST
MINN
0
0
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
0
CBSSN
-
BUFF
OHIO
0
0
CBSSN
-
MD
MICH
0
0
BTN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
ESPU