Eastern Michigan gets 1st win, 53-42 over Western Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) Preston Hutchinson was 19 of 30 for 315 yards and three touchdowns and Eastern Michigan earned its first victory of the season with a 53-42 win over Western Michigan on Saturday.
Darius Boone Jr. ran 25 times for 148 yards and a touchdown and Samson Evans added 61 yards rushing and a TD run for the Eagles (1-4, 1-4 Mid-American Conference). The 53 points were the most Eastern Michigan has scored in the 56-game history of the all-time series with the Broncos (4-1, 4-1).
The Eagles pulled away in the third quarter after each of the back-to-back fumbles by Western Michigan deep in its own territory led to field goals by Chad Ryland to make it 43-28. The Broncos, whose only defensive stop came on the first drive of the game, scored two more touchdowns but remained unable to keep the Eagles from scoring.
Despite the loss, Western Michigan's game next week against Ball State will be for the MAC West title.
Kaleb Eleby was 18 of 26 for 288 yards and four touchdowns for Western Michigan, and La'Darius Jefferson ran 21 times for 130 yards and two TDs.
P. Hutchinson
10 QB
315 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 11 RuYds, RuTD
K. Eleby
5 QB
288 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 2 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|23
|Rushing
|9
|14
|Passing
|13
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-16
|5-8
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|533
|513
|Total Plays
|76
|64
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|218
|225
|Rush Attempts
|46
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|5.9
|Yards Passing
|315
|288
|Comp. - Att.
|19-30
|18-26
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|10.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|13-93
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|4-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-38.0
|1-34.0
|Return Yards
|0
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|315
|PASS YDS
|288
|
|
|218
|RUSH YDS
|225
|
|
|533
|TOTAL YDS
|513
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Hutchinson 10 QB
|P. Hutchinson
|19/30
|315
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Boone Jr. 27 RB
|D. Boone Jr.
|25
|148
|1
|44
|
S. Evans 34 RB
|S. Evans
|7
|61
|1
|36
|
P. Hutchinson 10 QB
|P. Hutchinson
|13
|11
|1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Beydoun 4 WR
|H. Beydoun
|8
|7
|96
|0
|66
|
T. Knue 24 WR
|T. Knue
|6
|2
|89
|2
|61
|
Q. Williams 81 WR
|Q. Williams
|6
|4
|76
|1
|32
|
D. Drummond 80 WR
|D. Drummond
|7
|3
|33
|0
|18
|
S. Evans 34 RB
|S. Evans
|3
|3
|29
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Hernandez 5 DB
|K. Hernandez
|13-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Myrick 32 LB
|T. Myrick
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
F. McGee III 7 DB
|F. McGee III
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ramirez 55 DL
|J. Ramirez
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. LaFleur 6 DB
|A. LaFleur
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Speights 10 LB
|T. Speights
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crawford 93 DL
|J. Crawford
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee Jr. 17 DB
|M. Lee Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Shine 29 DB
|K. Shine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flowers 9 DB
|C. Flowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hamilton 51 DL
|A. Hamilton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Scott 98 DL
|W. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Merritt 92 DL
|A. Merritt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vaden IV 13 DB
|R. Vaden IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Watson 11 DB
|I. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nowling 39 DB
|K. Nowling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haney 97 DL
|M. Haney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McNeal 19 DB
|M. McNeal
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith Jr. 57 DL
|M. Smith Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ryland 38 K
|C. Ryland
|4/4
|46
|5/5
|17
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Julien 31 P
|J. Julien
|1
|38.0
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Williams 81 WR
|Q. Williams
|3
|14.7
|23
|0
|
C. Flowers 9 DB
|C. Flowers
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Eleby 5 QB
|K. Eleby
|18/26
|288
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Jefferson 3 RB
|L. Jefferson
|21
|130
|2
|17
|
J. Kincaide 7 RB
|J. Kincaide
|10
|77
|0
|13
|
K. Eleby 5 QB
|K. Eleby
|6
|2
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|7
|4
|119
|2
|50
|
S. Moore 24 WR
|S. Moore
|7
|6
|89
|1
|28
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
|D. Eskridge
|5
|3
|53
|1
|49
|
J. Kincaide 7 RB
|J. Kincaide
|2
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
B. Borske 89 TE
|B. Borske
|2
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
L. Jefferson 3 RB
|L. Jefferson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Hayward 23 LB
|T. Hayward
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Garner 2 S
|B. Garner
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Taylor 13 S
|H. Taylor
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Lupro 4 CB
|P. Lupro
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Holley 8 DT
|R. Holley
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 6 S
|A. Thomas
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fayad 1 DE
|A. Fayad
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
B. Fiske 55 DT
|B. Fiske
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moment 20 LB
|C. Moment
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|
C. Crawford 14 CB
|C. Crawford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moertl 35 S
|J. Moertl
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Aguirre 90 DT
|K. Aguirre
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones Jr. 15 CB
|K. Jones Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Guillory 98 DE
|K. Guillory
|1-3
|1.5
|0
|
R. Selig 27 LB
|R. Selig
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 5 DE
|A. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Motz 41 LB
|T. Motz
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Peddie 47 K
|G. Peddie
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Mihalic 39 P
|N. Mihalic
|1
|34.0
|0
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Smith 77 T
|G. Smith
|3
|3.0
|5
|0
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
|D. Eskridge
|2
|15.0
|16
|0
|
R. Kilburg 29 S
|R. Kilburg
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|
M. Bartol 87 TE
|M. Bartol
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|
T. Motz 41 LB
|T. Motz
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Cooper 9 WR
|C. Cooper
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 54 yards from WMC 35. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 26 for 15 yards (42-R.McCree35-J.Moertl).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 26(14:55 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 35 for 9 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - EMICH 35(14:25 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 44 for 9 yards (14-C.Crawford).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 44(13:57 - 1st) Penalty on EMC 62-S.Sow False start 5 yards enforced at EMC 44. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - EMICH 39(13:40 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson to EMC 41 for 2 yards (13-H.Taylor8-R.Holley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 13 - EMICH 41(13:06 - 1st) 27-D.Boone to EMC 44 for 3 yards (8-R.Holley98-K.Guillory).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - EMICH 44(12:30 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 81-Q.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - EMICH 44(12:25 - 1st) 31-J.Julien punts 38 yards from EMC 44. 9-C.Cooper to WMC 17 for -1 yard (9-C.Flowers).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 17(12:16 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 27 for 10 yards (5-K.Hernandez10-T.Speights).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 27(11:59 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 34 for 7 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - WMICH 34(11:21 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 39 for 5 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 39(10:55 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 36 for -3 yards (7-F.McGee10-T.Speights).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 13 - WMICH 36(10:23 - 1st) 1-D.Eskridge to EMC 48 for 16 yards (7-F.McGee). Penalty on WMC 24-S.Moore Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 48.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - WMICH 42(9:45 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to EMC 47 for 11 yards (10-T.Speights).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 47(9:30 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to EMC 39 for 8 yards (13-R.Vaden).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - WMICH 39(9:07 - 1st) 7-J.Kincaide to EMC 33 for 6 yards (55-J.Ramirez32-T.Myrick).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 33(8:31 - 1st) 7-J.Kincaide to EMC 32 for 1 yard (93-J.Crawford57-M.Smith).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - WMICH 32(7:50 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to EMC 22 for 10 yards (7-F.McGee).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 22(7:20 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby scrambles pushed ob at EMC 14 for 8 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - WMICH 14(6:45 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to EMC 5 for 9 yards (10-T.Speights32-T.Myrick).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - WMICH 5(6:14 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:09 - 1st) 47-G.Peddie extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:09 - 1st) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 40 yards from WMC 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 81-Q.Williams.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(6:09 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson sacked at EMC 24 for -1 yard (1-A.Fayad20-C.Moment).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - EMICH 24(5:30 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
|+66 YD
|
3 & 11 - EMICH 24(5:25 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun pushed ob at WMC 10 for 66 yards (2-B.Garner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 10(5:15 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Knue. Team penalty on EMC Illegal Procedure 5 yards enforced at WMC 10. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - EMICH 15(4:40 - 1st) 27-D.Boone to WMC 9 for 6 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - EMICH 9(4:20 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson to WMC 10 for -1 yard (1-A.Fayad55-B.Fiske).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - EMICH 10(3:30 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 81-Q.Williams.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - EMICH 10(3:20 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:15 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 39 yards from EMC 35 to WMC 26 fair catch by 87-M.Bartol.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 26(2:59 - 1st) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 26(2:55 - 1st) 7-J.Kincaide to WMC 39 FUMBLES (17-M.Lee). 7-F.McGee to WMC 39 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 39(2:47 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson to WMC 35 for 4 yards (2-B.Garner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - EMICH 35(2:15 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - EMICH 35(2:05 - 1st) Penalty on WMC 5-A.Carter Offside 5 yards enforced at WMC 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - EMICH 30(2:05 - 1st) 27-D.Boone to WMC 30 for no gain (1-A.Fayad8-R.Holley).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - EMICH 30(1:57 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson to WMC 28 for 2 yards (20-C.Moment90-K.Aguirre).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 28(1:27 - 1st) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(1:20 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland to WMC 2 for no gain (8-R.Holley).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 63 yards from EMC 35. 29-R.Kilburg to WMC 29 for 27 yards (9-C.Flowers).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 29(1:14 - 1st) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 46 for 17 yards (32-T.Myrick55-J.Ramirez).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 46(0:45 - 1st) 7-J.Kincaide to EMC 49 for 5 yards (93-J.Crawford55-J.Ramirez).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 49(15:00 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to EMC 45 for 4 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - WMICH 45(14:35 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to EMC 40 for 5 yards (11-I.Watson93-J.Crawford). Penalty on WMC 1-D.Eskridge Holding 10 yards enforced at EMC 40.
|+50 YD
|
3 & 6 - WMICH 50(14:20 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:58 - 2nd) 47-G.Peddie extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:58 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 65 yards from WMC 35. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 23 for 23 yards (35-J.Moertl).
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 23(13:51 - 2nd) 27-D.Boone to WMC 33 for 44 yards (15-K.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 33(13:14 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson scrambles runs 33 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on EMC 2-T.Odukoya Holding 10 yards enforced at WMC 33. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - EMICH 43(13:01 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to WMC 39 for 4 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|Penalty
|
2 & 16 - EMICH 39(12:33 - 2nd) Penalty on WMC 8-R.Holley Offside 5 yards enforced at WMC 39. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - EMICH 34(12:11 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 11 - EMICH 34(12:06 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to WMC 16 for 18 yards (15-K.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 16(11:37 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson to WMC 11 for 5 yards (35-J.Moertl).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - EMICH 11(11:01 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson to WMC 11 for no gain (1-A.Fayad23-T.Hayward).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - EMICH 11(10:19 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 34-S.Evans. 34-S.Evans to WMC 4 for 7 yards (90-K.Aguirre23-T.Hayward).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - EMICH 4(9:39 - 2nd) 27-D.Boone to WMC 3 for 1 yard (55-B.Fiske98-K.Guillory).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - EMICH 3(9:00 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:53 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:53 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 16 yards from EMC 35. 41-T.Motz to WMC 49 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 49(8:53 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to EMC 49 for 2 yards (9-C.Flowers).
|+49 YD
|
2 & 8 - WMICH 49(8:23 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 49 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:12 - 2nd) 47-G.Peddie extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:12 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 59 yards from WMC 35. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 12 for 6 yards (10-M.Stuckey).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 12(8:12 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 18 for 6 yards (13-H.Taylor).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - EMICH 18(7:40 - 2nd) 27-D.Boone to EMC 26 for 8 yards (13-H.Taylor).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 26(7:09 - 2nd) 27-D.Boone to EMC 35 for 9 yards (55-B.Fiske35-J.Moertl).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - EMICH 35(6:39 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to EMC 39 for 4 yards (4-P.Lupro23-T.Hayward).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 39(6:11 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 39(6:07 - 2nd) 27-D.Boone to EMC 44 for 5 yards (35-J.Moertl).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - EMICH 44(5:35 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to WMC 49 for 7 yards (14-C.Crawford13-H.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 49(5:02 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Knue.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 49(4:56 - 2nd) 34-S.Evans to WMC 43 for 6 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - EMICH 43(4:20 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 34-S.Evans. 34-S.Evans to WMC 38 for 5 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 38(3:52 - 2nd) 27-D.Boone to WMC 39 for -1 yard (6-A.Thomas).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - EMICH 39(3:15 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to WMC 32 for 7 yards (13-H.Taylor6-A.Thomas).
|+32 YD
|
3 & 4 - EMICH 32(2:43 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:35 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:35 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 39 yards from EMC 35. 77-G.Smith to WMC 30 for 4 yards (6-A.LaFleur).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 30(2:35 - 2nd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 32 for 2 yards (55-J.Ramirez).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - WMICH 32(2:00 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 3-L.Jefferson. 3-L.Jefferson pushed ob at WMC 34 for 2 yards (7-F.McGee).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WMICH 34(1:53 - 2nd) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Eskridge.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WMICH 34(1:43 - 2nd) 39-N.Mihalic punts 34 yards from WMC 34 to EMC 32 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 32(1:34 - 2nd) 27-D.Boone to EMC 35 for 3 yards (8-R.Holley).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 35(1:07 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to EMC 39 for 4 yards (14-C.Crawford6-A.Thomas).
|+61 YD
|
3 & 3 - EMICH 39(0:57 - 2nd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 24-T.Knue. 24-T.Knue runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:49 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 40 yards from EMC 35 to WMC 25 fair catch by 87-M.Bartol.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 33 for 8 yards (5-K.Hernandez).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - WMICH 33(14:25 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 43 for 10 yards (32-T.Myrick98-W.Scott).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 43(14:05 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to WMC 50 for 7 yards (29-K.Shine).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - WMICH 50(13:32 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby sacked at EMC 48 for 2 yards FUMBLES (55-J.Ramirez). 3-L.Jefferson to EMC 48 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WMICH 48(13:00 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to EMC 45 for 3 yards (32-T.Myrick0-K.Hernandez).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 45(12:35 - 3rd) Penalty on EMC 51-A.Hamilton Offside 5 yards enforced at EMC 45. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - WMICH 40(12:28 - 3rd) 7-J.Kincaide to EMC 35 for 5 yards (7-F.McGee).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 35(12:07 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to EMC 27 for 8 yards (29-K.Shine). Team penalty on WMC Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at EMC 35. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - WMICH 40(11:39 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to EMC 36 for 4 yards (98-W.Scott32-T.Myrick).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - WMICH 36(11:03 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 89-B.Borske. 89-B.Borske pushed ob at EMC 30 for 6 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - WMICH 30(10:39 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to EMC 20 for 10 yards (0-K.Hernandez).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 20(10:28 - 3rd) 7-J.Kincaide to EMC 7 for 13 yards (39-K.Nowling).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - WMICH 7(9:59 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:54 - 3rd) 47-G.Peddie extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:54 - 3rd) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 30 yards from WMC 35 out of bounds at the EMC 35.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(9:54 - 3rd) 27-D.Boone to EMC 42 for 7 yards (2-B.Garner23-T.Hayward).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 3 - EMICH 42(9:28 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams pushed ob at WMC 40 for 18 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 40(9:15 - 3rd) 27-D.Boone to WMC 31 for 9 yards (2-B.Garner).
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - EMICH 31(8:45 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson sacked at WMC 35 for -4 yards (1-A.Fayad98-K.Guillory).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - EMICH 35(8:06 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Knue.
|+9 YD
|
4 & 5 - EMICH 35(8:02 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 34-S.Evans. 34-S.Evans to WMC 26 for 9 yards (23-T.Hayward).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 26(7:39 - 3rd) 27-D.Boone to WMC 28 for -2 yards (6-A.Thomas20-C.Moment).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - EMICH 28(7:06 - 3rd) Penalty on WMC 1-A.Fayad Offside 5 yards enforced at WMC 28. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 23(6:44 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson to WMC 26 FUMBLES (5-A.Carter). 10-P.Hutchinson to WMC 25 for 1 yard.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 9 - EMICH 25(5:58 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams pushed ob at WMC 8 for 17 yards (2-B.Garner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - EMICH 8(5:37 - 3rd) 27-D.Boone to WMC 4 for 4 yards (20-C.Moment).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - EMICH 4(5:05 - 3rd) 27-D.Boone runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:02 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 31(4:56 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 4-H.Beydoun.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WMICH 31(4:50 - 3rd) 27-D.Boone to WMC 28 for 3 yards (23-T.Hayward8-R.Holley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WMICH 28(4:17 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Knue. Penalty on EMC 60-M.Van Hoeven Holding declined.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - WMICH 28(4:10 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:05 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 46 yards from EMC 35. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 35 for 16 yards (36-E.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(3:58 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge pushed ob at WMC 42 for 7 yards (29-K.Shine). Penalty on WMC 85-A.Torres Holding 10 yards enforced at WMC 35. No Play.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 20 - EMICH 25(3:35 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby to WMC 20 FUMBLES. 51-A.Hamilton to WMC 20 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 20(3:29 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson pushed ob at WMC 19 for 1 yard (23-T.Hayward4-P.Lupro).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - WMICH 19(2:58 - 3rd) 27-D.Boone to WMC 10 for 9 yards (6-A.Thomas).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 10(2:32 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson sacked at WMC 13 for -3 yards (98-K.Guillory).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - WMICH 13(2:10 - 3rd) 27-D.Boone to WMC 7 for 6 yards (55-B.Fiske20-C.Moment).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WMICH 7(1:33 - 3rd) 10-P.Hutchinson incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Knue.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - WMICH 7(1:30 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:25 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 43 yards from EMC 35. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 38 for 16 yards (9-C.Flowers).
|Kickoff
|(1:21 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 43 yards from EMC 35 to WMC 22 fair catch by 1-D.Eskridge.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 22(1:25 - 3rd) 7-J.Kincaide to WMC 31 for 9 yards (0-K.Hernandez).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - EMICH 31(1:15 - 3rd) 7-J.Kincaide to WMC 35 for 4 yards (0-K.Hernandez).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(0:55 - 3rd) 3-L.Jefferson to WMC 43 for 8 yards (0-K.Hernandez).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - EMICH 43(0:15 - 3rd) 5-K.Eleby scrambles to WMC 47 for 4 yards (10-T.Speights).
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 47(15:00 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 1-D.Eskridge. 1-D.Eskridge pushed ob at EMC 4 for 49 yards (29-K.Shine).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - EMICH 4(14:30 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to EMC 3 for 1 yard (93-J.Crawford).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - EMICH 3(14:00 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:50 - 4th) 47-G.Peddie extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:50 - 4th) 47-G.Peddie kicks 40 yards from WMC 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 81-Q.Williams.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(13:50 - 4th) 27-D.Boone to EMC 34 for 9 yards (23-T.Hayward2-B.Garner).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - WMICH 34(13:10 - 4th) 27-D.Boone to EMC 38 for 4 yards (1-A.Fayad).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 38(12:36 - 4th) 27-D.Boone to EMC 43 for 5 yards (20-C.Moment).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - WMICH 43(12:02 - 4th) 34-S.Evans to EMC 49 for 6 yards (4-P.Lupro).
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 49(11:26 - 4th) 34-S.Evans pushed ob at WMC 14 for 37 yards (2-B.Garner).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 14(10:55 - 4th) 34-S.Evans to WMC 14 for no gain (2-B.Garner). Penalty on WMC 23-T.Hayward Personal Foul 7 yards enforced at WMC 14. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - WMICH 7(10:29 - 4th) 34-S.Evans to WMC 4 for 3 yards (23-T.Hayward41-T.Motz).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - WMICH 4(9:50 - 4th) 34-S.Evans runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:46 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland kicks 42 yards from EMC 35. 77-G.Smith to WMC 23 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 23(9:46 - 4th) 7-J.Kincaide pushed ob at WMC 32 for 9 yards (6-A.LaFleur).
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - EMICH 32(9:26 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby sacked at WMC 26 for -6 yards (51-A.Hamilton).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - EMICH 26(8:54 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall. Penalty on EMC 55-J.Ramirez Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at WMC 26. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 41(8:48 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to EMC 49 for 10 yards (6-A.LaFleur).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 49(8:30 - 4th) Penalty on WMC 85-A.Torres False start 5 yards enforced at EMC 49. No Play.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 15 - EMICH 46(8:19 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to EMC 26 for 28 yards (0-K.Hernandez).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 26(8:05 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 26(8:01 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - EMICH 26(7:53 - 4th) 7-J.Kincaide to EMC 14 for 12 yards (0-K.Hernandez).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 14(7:48 - 4th) Penalty on WMC 66-W.French Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at EMC 14. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 25 - EMICH 29(7:36 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 7-J.Kincaide. 7-J.Kincaide runs ob at EMC 24 for 5 yards.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 20 - EMICH 24(7:02 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to EMC 6 for 18 yards (0-K.Hernandez).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - EMICH 6(6:52 - 4th) 3-L.Jefferson to EMC 4 for 2 yards (17-M.Lee).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 4 - EMICH 4(6:10 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby to EMC 5 for -1 yard (17-M.Lee32-T.Myrick).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - EMICH 5(5:55 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Penalty on WMC 66-W.French Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - EMICH 5(5:48 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:42 - 4th) 47-G.Peddie extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:42 - 4th) 39-N.Mihalic kicks 4 yards from WMC 35. 9-C.Flowers to WMC 39 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 39(5:42 - 4th) 27-D.Boone to WMC 37 for 2 yards (23-T.Hayward). Penalty on WMC 5-A.Carter Offside 5 yards enforced at WMC 39. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - WMICH 34(5:13 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson complete to 4-H.Beydoun. 4-H.Beydoun to WMC 30 for 4 yards (2-B.Garner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WMICH 30(4:27 - 4th) 27-D.Boone to WMC 30 for no gain (8-R.Holley).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - WMICH 30(3:42 - 4th) 10-P.Hutchinson to WMC 25 for 5 yards (6-A.Thomas).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 25(2:26 - 4th) 27-D.Boone to WMC 17 for 8 yards (13-H.Taylor).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - WMICH 17(2:49 - 4th) 27-D.Boone to WMC 11 for 6 yards (55-B.Fiske90-K.Aguirre).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WMICH 11(2:49 - 4th) Penalty on WMC 23-T.Hayward Facemask Incidental 6 yards enforced at WMC 11. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 4 - WMICH 5(2:20 - 4th) 27-D.Boone to WMC 7 for -2 yards (90-K.Aguirre1-A.Fayad).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WMICH 7(2:13 - 4th) 34-S.Evans to WMC 7 for no gain (23-T.Hayward8-R.Holley).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - WMICH 7(2:06 - 4th) 34-S.Evans to WMC 2 for 5 yards (13-H.Taylor).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - WMICH 2(1:19 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:14 - 4th) 38-C.Ryland kicks 37 yards from EMC 35. 1-D.Eskridge to WMC 42 for 14 yards (9-C.Flowers8-T.Peavy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 42(1:07 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 24-S.Moore.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 42(1:00 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 89-B.Borske. 89-B.Borske to WMC 48 for 6 yards (0-K.Hernandez).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 4 - EMICH 48(0:45 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 24-S.Moore. 24-S.Moore to EMC 29 for 23 yards (6-A.LaFleur).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 29(0:29 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 29(0:29 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby complete to 7-J.Kincaide. 7-J.Kincaide pushed ob at EMC 21 for 8 yards (0-K.Hernandez).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - EMICH 21(0:21 - 4th) 5-K.Eleby incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - EMICH 21(0:16 - 4th) Team penalty on WMC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at EMC 21. No Play.
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - EMICH 26(0:16 - 4th) 47-G.Peddie 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
