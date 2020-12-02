|
|
|OREGST
|UTAH
Utah hosts Oregon State, looks for first win of season
Coach Kyle Whittingham and Utah are 0-2, the first time the team has been winless after two games since 2007.
Utah has been hard-pressed to match its previous success, which was built on a stout defense. The Utes earned the Pac-12 South Division title in 2019.
The difference this season has been a young defense with only two returning starters. The secondary features freshmen or sophomores.
Utah on Saturday night is scheduled to host an upstart Oregon State team (2-2) that is coming off a 41-38 upset of rival Oregon last week. The Beavers' quarterback, Tristan Gebbia, suffered a hamstring injury late in that game and is doubtful to play in the conference matchup against Utah.
"It is significantly more serious than we initially thought after the game," Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said Monday. "We're going to gather some more information ... and we're hopeful we can get him up to full speed by the end of the week. We'll see where that goes."
If Gebbia is unable to play, the Beavers will start Chance Nolan on Saturday. After Gebbia's injury against Oregon, which was ranked No. 15 in the nation, Nolan scored the go-ahead touchdown late against the Ducks on the first snap of his college career, a 1-yard run.
Utah is coming off a 24-21 loss at Washington last week after the Utes led 21-0 at halftime.
Whittingham tried to draw positives out of the close outcome after the Utes lost 33-17 at home to USC the previous week.
"The encouraging thing is that's who we can be in the first half," Whittingham said. "That's the football team we are capable of being. Three takeaways on defense. But same problem we had last week, offensively turning the ball over."
Utah quarterback Jake Bentley threw for 144 yards and one touchdown, with two interceptions, against Washington. He also rushed for a touchdown but had a fumble.
"Just not executing the way we can," Bentley said. "I don't think anyone had a change of mindset or anything like that. It's just lack of execution. Some we just got to go back to practice and get it right."
Despite Utah's lack of experience on defense, the unit is allowing an average of only 90.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks first in the Pac-12 and seventh in the FBS.
The Utes will try to contain Oregon State's Jermar Jefferson, who has four consecutive 100-yard rushing games, the longest active streak in the nation. He is looking to become the first Beavers running back with five consecutive 100-yard performances against conference opponents since Steven Jackson nearly two decades ago.
--Field Level Media
|
|
C. Nolan
10 QB
202 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 36 RuYds
|
|
T. Jordan
22 RB
167 RuYds, RuTD, 22 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|21
|Rushing
|7
|13
|Passing
|8
|8
|Penalty
|7
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|335
|403
|Total Plays
|69
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|133
|229
|Rush Attempts
|31
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|202
|174
|Comp. - Att.
|20-38
|18-27
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|11-96
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.8
|3-43.7
|Return Yards
|5
|99
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|1-64
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-35
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|202
|PASS YDS
|174
|
|
|133
|RUSH YDS
|229
|
|
|335
|TOTAL YDS
|403
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|20/38
|202
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|1
|40
|0
|40
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|13
|36
|0
|28
|
C. Tyler Jr. 2 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|12
|29
|2
|11
|
B. Baylor 4 RB
|B. Baylor
|3
|19
|0
|15
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Madison 23 RB
|T. Madison
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|4
|3
|37
|0
|29
|
Z. Beason 18 WR
|Z. Beason
|9
|4
|37
|0
|15
|
K. Taylor 5 WR
|K. Taylor
|3
|2
|28
|1
|21
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
T. Bradford 8 WR
|T. Bradford
|7
|3
|20
|0
|11
|
T. Quitoriano 84 TE
|T. Quitoriano
|3
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
L. Musgrave 88 TE
|L. Musgrave
|4
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
B. Baylor 4 RB
|B. Baylor
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Tyler Jr. 2 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|3
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
J. Irish 13 WR
|J. Irish
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Roberts 34 LB
|A. Roberts
|16-4
|0.0
|0
|
O. Speights 36 LB
|O. Speights
|9-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Arnold 16 DB
|A. Arnold
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wright 2 DB
|N. Wright
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Austin 18 DB
|A. Austin
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sharp 56 LB
|R. Sharp
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
|H. Rashed Jr.
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bennett 75 DL
|E. Bennett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Skelton 97 DL
|A. Skelton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taumoelau 42 LB
|D. Taumoelau
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rawls 52 DL
|J. Rawls
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hodgins 99 DL
|I. Hodgins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Briski 89 DL
|S. Briski
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Garcia 92 LB
|I. Garcia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hughes-Murray 49 LB
|A. Hughes-Murray
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oladapo 28 DB
|K. Oladapo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Dunn 23 DB
|I. Dunn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sandberg 96 DL
|S. Sandberg
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Hayes 35 K
|E. Hayes
|1/2
|33
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Loecher 38 P
|L. Loecher
|4
|46.8
|1
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Irish 13 WR
|J. Irish
|2
|26.0
|30
|0
|
C. Flemings 16 WR
|C. Flemings
|2
|22.0
|24
|0
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
J. Walling 13 LB
|J. Walling
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Taylor 5 WR
|K. Taylor
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bentley 8 QB
|J. Bentley
|18/27
|174
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jordan 22 RB
|T. Jordan
|27
|167
|1
|31
|
M. Bernard 3 RB
|M. Bernard
|3
|26
|0
|25
|
D. Brumfield 6 RB
|D. Brumfield
|6
|18
|0
|9
|
J. Bentley 8 QB
|J. Bentley
|5
|12
|0
|5
|
B. Covey 18 WR
|B. Covey
|2
|7
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Kuithe 80 TE
|B. Kuithe
|12
|8
|76
|0
|15
|
B. Covey 18 WR
|B. Covey
|5
|4
|54
|1
|24
|
T. Jordan 22 RB
|T. Jordan
|3
|2
|22
|0
|12
|
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
|C. Fotheringham
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Bernard 3 RB
|M. Bernard
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Broughton 4 DB
|J. Broughton
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lloyd 0 LB
|D. Lloyd
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 29 LB
|N. Sewell
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Phillips III 21 CB
|C. Phillips III
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Pututau 41 DE
|H. Pututau
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Tafua 42 DE
|M. Tafua
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Pututau 99 DL
|T. Pututau
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ritchie 6 S
|N. Ritchie
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fotu 9 LB
|S. Fotu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Biggs 28 S
|J. Biggs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Davis 19 DB
|V. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Kaufusi 90 DE
|D. Kaufusi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Marks 23 CB
|F. Marks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Moala 98 DT
|V. Moala
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Redding 97 K
|J. Redding
|3/3
|33
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Lennon 33 P
|B. Lennon
|3
|43.7
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 18 WR
|B. Covey
|1
|64.0
|64
|1
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 34 for 9 yards (2-N.Wright36-O.Speights).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAH 34(14:25 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 42 for 8 yards (0-A.Arnold9-H.Rashed).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 42(13:49 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley scrambles to UTH 47 for 5 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAH 47(13:04 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 18-B.Covey. 18-B.Covey to ORS 29 for 24 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 29(12:29 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 22-T.Jordan. 22-T.Jordan to ORS 17 for 12 yards (2-N.Wright).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 17(11:53 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 17-D.Vele. 17-D.Vele to ORS 14 for 3 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAH 14(11:12 - 1st) 6-D.Brumfield to ORS 15 for -1 yard (9-H.Rashed).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UTAH 15(10:30 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - UTAH 15(10:25 - 1st) 97-J.Redding 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:21 - 1st) 22-J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 20 for 20 yards (13-K.Latu45-A.Mata'afa).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(10:13 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan scrambles runs ob at ORS 30 for 10 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(9:38 - 1st) 4-B.Baylor to ORS 35 for 5 yards (6-N.Ritchie). Penalty on ORS 67-J.Gray Holding 10 yards enforced at ORS 30. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - OREGST 20(9:10 - 1st) 4-B.Baylor to ORS 23 for 3 yards (9-S.Fotu).
|Int
|
2 & 17 - OREGST 23(8:33 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 19-V.Davis at ORS 45. 19-V.Davis pushed ob at ORS 10 for 35 yards (10-C.Nolan).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 10(8:21 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to ORS 4 for 6 yards (36-O.Speights).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTAH 4(7:43 - 1st) 6-D.Brumfield to ORS 2 for 2 yards (0-A.Arnold34-A.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UTAH 2(7:01 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Fortheringham.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - UTAH 2(6:54 - 1st) 97-J.Redding 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:50 - 1st) 22-J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 24 for 24 yards (5-J.Wilmore).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 24(6:42 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ORS 23 for -1 yard (0-D.Lloyd).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - OREGST 23(6:06 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan complete to 4-B.Baylor. 4-B.Baylor to ORS 35 for 12 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(5:32 - 1st) 4-B.Baylor to ORS 50 for 15 yards (8-C.Phillips6-N.Ritchie).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 50(5:04 - 1st) 4-B.Baylor to UTH 49 for 1 yard (0-D.Lloyd).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - OREGST 49(4:34 - 1st) 2-C.Tyler to UTH 49 for no gain (29-N.Sewell). Penalty on UTH 98-V.Moala Holding 10 yards enforced at UTH 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 39(4:13 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 84-T.Quitoriano.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 39(4:05 - 1st) 2-C.Tyler to UTH 37 for 2 yards (41-H.Pututau98-V.Moala).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - OREGST 37(3:26 - 1st) 10-C.Nolan complete to 18-Z.Beason. 18-Z.Beason to UTH 31 for 6 yards (4-J.Broughton).
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - OREGST 31(2:45 - 1st) 35-E.Hayes 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 31(2:39 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan pushed ob at UTH 50 for 19 yards (2-N.Wright).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 50(2:01 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to ORS 37 for 13 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(1:27 - 1st) 18-B.Covey to ORS 34 for 3 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAH 34(0:50 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to ORS 28 for 6 yards (42-D.Taumoleau34-A.Roberts).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAH 28(0:09 - 1st) 6-D.Brumfield to ORS 26 for 2 yards (18-A.Austin34-A.Roberts).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 26(15:00 - 2nd) 22-T.Jordan to ORS 24 for 2 yards (0-A.Arnold42-D.Taumoleau).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 24(14:23 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe runs ob at ORS 14 for 10 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 14(13:53 - 2nd) 22-T.Jordan to ORS 9 for 5 yards (34-A.Roberts3-J.Grant).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - UTAH 9(13:20 - 2nd) 22-T.Jordan to ORS 9 for no gain (97-A.Skelton42-D.Taumoleau).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - UTAH 9(12:36 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - UTAH 9(12:30 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(12:27 - 2nd) 22-J.Noyes kicks 47 yards from UTH 35. 12-J.Colletto to ORS 31 for 13 yards (32-M.Anae).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 31(12:21 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 31(12:15 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan scrambles pushed ob at ORS 39 for 8 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|+40 YD
|
3 & 2 - OREGST 39(11:45 - 2nd) 12-J.Colletto to UTH 21 for 40 yards (4-J.Broughton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 21(11:07 - 2nd) 2-C.Tyler to UTH 21 for no gain (0-D.Lloyd).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 21(10:32 - 2nd) 2-C.Tyler to UTH 22 for -1 yard (99-T.Pututau).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - OREGST 22(9:55 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to UTH 15 for 7 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - OREGST 15(9:21 - 2nd) 35-E.Hayes 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:16 - 2nd) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(9:16 - 2nd) 18-B.Covey to UTH 29 for 4 yards (0-A.Arnold).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTAH 29(8:34 - 2nd) 22-T.Jordan to ORS 40 for 31 yards (0-A.Arnold).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(7:56 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to ORS 25 for 15 yards (0-A.Arnold).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(7:21 - 2nd) 3-M.Bernard to ORS 24 for 1 yard (34-A.Roberts).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAH 24(6:40 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to ORS 16 for 8 yards (2-N.Wright).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAH 16(5:56 - 2nd) 6-D.Brumfield to ORS 10 for 6 yards (18-A.Austin).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 10(5:22 - 2nd) 6-D.Brumfield to ORS 1 for 9 yards (56-R.Sharp34-A.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UTAH 1(4:41 - 2nd) 22-T.Jordan to ORS 1 for no gain (56-R.Sharp36-O.Speights).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UTAH 1(4:01 - 2nd) 6-D.Brumfield to ORS 1 for no gain (12-J.Colletto).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - UTAH 1(3:14 - 2nd) 22-T.Jordan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:10 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:10 - 2nd) 36-S.Southam kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to ORS End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(3:10 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 25(3:02 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford. Penalty on UTH 98-V.Moala Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORS 25. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 40(2:57 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan complete to 18-Z.Beason. 18-Z.Beason to ORS 44 for 4 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREGST 44(2:22 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings to UTH 33 for 23 yards (19-V.Davis).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 33(1:53 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan scrambles pushed ob at UTH 24 for 9 yards (8-C.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - OREGST 24(1:44 - 2nd) 2-C.Tyler to UTH 24 for no gain (41-H.Pututau). Penalty on UTH 41-H.Pututau Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at UTH 24.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 11(1:30 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 11(1:25 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan pushed ob at UTH 14 for -3 yards (8-C.Phillips).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 13 - OREGST 14(1:18 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to UTH 4 for 10 yards (4-J.Broughton). Penalty on UTH 15-M.Mataele Personal Foul 2 yards enforced at UTH 4.
|Penalty
|
1 & 2 - OREGST 2(1:04 - 2nd) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 84-T.Quitoriano. Penalty on UTH 0-D.Lloyd Holding 1 yards enforced at UTH 2. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - OREGST 1(0:55 - 2nd) 2-C.Tyler runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:50 - 2nd) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:50 - 2nd) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(0:50 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 18-B.Covey. 18-B.Covey pushed ob at UTH 31 for 6 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UTAH 31(0:44 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAH 31(0:39 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe pushed ob at UTH 44 for 13 yards (3-J.Grant).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 44(0:30 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 3-M.Bernard. 3-M.Bernard to UTH 49 for 5 yards (36-O.Speights).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAH 49(0:24 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 22-T.Jordan. 22-T.Jordan pushed ob at ORS 41 for 10 yards (36-O.Speights).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 41(0:17 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Jordan.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 41(0:11 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Vele.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTAH 41(0:06 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 18-B.Covey. 18-B.Covey to ORS 25 for 16 yards (36-O.Speights).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 36-S.Southam kicks 65 yards from UTH 35. 13-J.Walling to ORS 22 for 22 yards (32-M.Anae).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 22(14:54 - 3rd) Penalty on ORS 84-T.Quitoriano False start 5 yards enforced at ORS 22. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - OREGST 17(14:54 - 3rd) 10-C.Nolan complete to 88-L.Musgrave. 88-L.Musgrave pushed ob at ORS 24 for 7 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OREGST 24(14:28 - 3rd) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Beason.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OREGST 24(14:23 - 3rd) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Beason.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - OREGST 24(14:18 - 3rd) 38-L.Loecher punts 65 yards from ORS 24 Downed at the UTH 11.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 11(14:07 - 3rd) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 16 for 5 yards (36-O.Speights).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAH 16(13:33 - 3rd) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 19 for 3 yards (9-H.Rashed49-A.Hughes-Murray).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTAH 19(12:54 - 3rd) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 23 for 4 yards (34-A.Roberts9-H.Rashed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 23(12:23 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Vele.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 23(12:14 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to UTH 30 for 7 yards (18-A.Austin).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTAH 30(11:34 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley scrambles to UTH 34 for 4 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 34(10:54 - 3rd) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 45 for 11 yards (34-A.Roberts).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 45(10:22 - 3rd) 3-M.Bernard pushed ob at ORS 30 for 25 yards (3-J.Grant).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 30(9:45 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley scrambles to ORS 28 for 2 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 28(9:00 - 3rd) 22-T.Jordan to ORS 19 for 9 yards (18-A.Austin0-A.Arnold).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 19(8:25 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 89-C.Fortheringham. 89-C.Fortheringham to ORS 12 for 7 yards (34-A.Roberts36-O.Speights).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - UTAH 12(7:41 - 3rd) 22-T.Jordan to ORS 6 for 6 yards (49-A.Hughes-Murray).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 6 - UTAH 6(7:06 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley scrambles to ORS 8 for -2 yards (36-O.Speights).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 8(6:27 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 18-B.Covey. 18-B.Covey runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:22 - 3rd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 3rd) 36-S.Southam kicks 65 yards from UTH 35. 13-J.Irish to ORS 30 for 30 yards (36-S.Southam).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(6:16 - 3rd) 2-C.Tyler to ORS 41 for 11 yards (8-C.Phillips29-N.Sewell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(5:41 - 3rd) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Irish.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 41(5:33 - 3rd) 2-C.Tyler to ORS 40 for -1 yard (41-H.Pututau).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - OREGST 40(4:55 - 3rd) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Musgrave.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - OREGST 40(4:49 - 3rd) 38-L.Loecher punts 40 yards from ORS 40 to UTH 20 fair catch by 18-B.Covey.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 20(4:42 - 3rd) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 22 for 2 yards (89-S.Briski99-I.Hodgins).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 22(4:03 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to UTH 29 for 7 yards (52-J.Rawls28-K.Oladapo).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAH 29(3:36 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley to UTH 32 for 3 yards (56-R.Sharp99-I.Hodgins).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 32(3:04 - 3rd) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 49 for 17 yards (0-A.Arnold18-A.Austin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 49(2:30 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 49(2:23 - 3rd) 22-T.Jordan to ORS 44 for 7 yards (34-A.Roberts36-O.Speights).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - UTAH 44(1:38 - 3rd) Penalty on UTH 69-S.Moala False start 5 yards enforced at ORS 44. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - UTAH 49(1:20 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe pushed ob at ORS 45 for 4 yards (36-O.Speights).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UTAH 45(0:48 - 3rd) 33-B.Lennon punts 45 yards from ORS 45 to ORS End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(0:41 - 3rd) 10-C.Nolan scrambles pushed ob at ORS 26 for 6 yards (6-N.Ritchie). Penalty on ORS 64-N.Eldridge Holding 10 yards enforced at ORS 20. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 20 - OREGST 10(0:26 - 3rd) 10-C.Nolan complete to 84-T.Quitoriano. 84-T.Quitoriano to ORS 19 for 9 yards (41-H.Pututau6-N.Ritchie).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - OREGST 19(0:03 - 3rd) 10-C.Nolan complete to 2-C.Tyler. 2-C.Tyler pushed ob at ORS 21 for 2 yards (4-J.Broughton).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - UTAH 21(15:00 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Tyler.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UTAH 21(14:54 - 4th) 38-L.Loecher punts 43 yards from ORS 21. 18-B.Covey runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:37 - 4th) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 35(14:37 - 4th) Penalty on UTH 0-D.Lloyd Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UTH 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:37 - 4th) 36-S.Southam kicks 67 yards from UTH 20. 13-J.Irish to ORS 35 for 22 yards (3-D.Rawls).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(14:31 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan scrambles pushed ob at ORS 41 for 6 yards (90-D.Kaufusi).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - OREGST 41(14:11 - 4th) 1-T.Lindsey to ORS 48 for 7 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 48(13:58 - 4th) 23-T.Madison to ORS 50 for 2 yards (99-T.Pututau9-S.Fotu).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - OREGST 50(13:20 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan scrambles to UTH 44 for 6 yards.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 2 - OREGST 44(12:58 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan to UTH 16 for 28 yards (4-J.Broughton42-M.Tafua).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 16(12:29 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan sacked at UTH 29 for -13 yards FUMBLES (0-D.Lloyd). 2-C.Tyler to UTH 35 for no gain.
|+29 YD
|
2 & 29 - OREGST 35(12:13 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan complete to 1-T.Lindsey. 1-T.Lindsey to UTH 6 for 29 yards (8-C.Phillips).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - OREGST 6(11:56 - 4th) 2-C.Tyler runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:50 - 4th) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good. Penalty on UTH 92-M.Tupai Offside declined.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 50(11:44 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan complete to 1-T.Lindsey. 1-T.Lindsey to UTH 49 for 1 yard (23-F.Marks).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - UTAH 49(11:16 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan sacked at ORS 33 for -18 yards (41-H.Pututau).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 27 - UTAH 33(10:36 - 4th) 2-C.Tyler to ORS 41 for 8 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - UTAH 41(10:02 - 4th) 38-L.Loecher punts 39 yards from ORS 41 to UTH 20 fair catch by 18-B.Covey.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(9:54 - 4th) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 28 for 8 yards (34-A.Roberts23-I.Dunn).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREGST 28(9:09 - 4th) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 29 for 1 yard (92-I.Garcia).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OREGST 29(8:26 - 4th) 3-M.Bernard to UTH 29 for no gain (36-O.Speights).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - OREGST 29(7:37 - 4th) Team penalty on UTH Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UTH 29. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - OREGST 24(7:37 - 4th) 33-B.Lennon punts 42 yards from UTH 24. 8-T.Bradford to ORS 34 for no gain (25-K.Lawler). Team penalty on UTH Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at UTH 24. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 39(7:18 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan complete to 18-Z.Beason. 18-Z.Beason to UTH 49 for 12 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 49(7:08 - 4th) 2-C.Tyler to UTH 45 for 4 yards (42-M.Tafua).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - OREGST 45(6:52 - 4th) Penalty on ORS 84-T.Quitoriano False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 45. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - OREGST 50(6:42 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan to UTH 49 for 1 yard (4-J.Broughton0-D.Lloyd).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - OREGST 49(6:14 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan complete to 1-T.Lindsey. 1-T.Lindsey to UTH 42 FUMBLES (28-J.Biggs). 5-K.Taylor to UTH 34 for 8 yards (42-M.Tafua19-V.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - OREGST 49(6:14 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan complete to 1-T.Lindsey. 1-T.Lindsey to UTH 42 for 7 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|+11 YD
|
4 & 3 - OREGST 42(5:52 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan complete to 84-T.Quitoriano. 84-T.Quitoriano to UTH 31 for 11 yards (6-N.Ritchie23-F.Marks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 31(5:40 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Beason.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 31(5:34 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Lindsey.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OREGST 31(5:30 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Beason.
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - OREGST 31(5:26 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan complete to 88-L.Musgrave. 88-L.Musgrave to UTH 22 for 9 yards (0-D.Lloyd). Team penalty on UTH Holding 10 yards enforced at UTH 31. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 21(5:13 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:07 - 4th) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:07 - 4th) 30-C.Lightbourn kicks 22 yards from ORS 35 to UTH 43 fair catch by 45-S.Nacua. Penalty on ORS 1-R.Wright Offside 5 yards enforced at UTH 43.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(5:07 - 4th) 22-T.Jordan to ORS 43 for 9 yards (99-I.Hodgins36-O.Speights).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UTAH 43(4:24 - 4th) 22-T.Jordan to ORS 43 for no gain (34-A.Roberts96-S.Sandberg).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UTAH 43(3:38 - 4th) 22-T.Jordan to ORS 43 for no gain (34-A.Roberts).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - UTAH 43(2:53 - 4th) 22-T.Jordan to ORS 43 for no gain (36-O.Speights9-H.Rashed).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 43(2:47 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 43(2:42 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan scrambles pushed ob at ORS 45 for 2 yards (8-C.Phillips). Penalty on UTH 29-N.Sewell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORS 45.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREGST 40(2:28 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OREGST 40(2:21 - 4th) 2-C.Tyler to UTH 40 for no gain (42-M.Tafua).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - OREGST 40(1:56 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan complete to 88-L.Musgrave. 88-L.Musgrave pushed ob at UTH 31 for 9 yards (4-J.Broughton).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - OREGST 31(1:49 - 4th) 2-C.Tyler to UTH 32 for -1 yard (6-N.Ritchie).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 32(1:40 - 4th) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 35 for 3 yards (34-A.Roberts75-E.Bennett).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTAH 35(1:35 - 4th) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 36 for 1 yard (75-E.Bennett).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UTAH 36(1:30 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Covey.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UTAH 36(1:25 - 4th) 33-B.Lennon punts 39 yards from UTH 36 to ORS 25 fair catch by 8-T.Bradford.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(1:16 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan complete to 8-T.Bradford. 8-T.Bradford to ORS 36 for 11 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(1:05 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Taylor.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 36(0:59 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan scrambles pushed ob at ORS 47 for 11 yards (42-M.Tafua).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 47(0:53 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan complete to 18-Z.Beason. 18-Z.Beason pushed ob at UTH 38 for 15 yards (4-J.Broughton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(0:47 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 18-Z.Beason.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 38(0:39 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan sacked at UTH 43 for -5 yards (42-M.Tafua).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 15 - UTAH 43(0:34 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan complete to 2-C.Tyler. 2-C.Tyler pushed ob at UTH 36 for 7 yards (4-J.Broughton).
|No Gain
|
4 & 8 - UTAH 36(0:27 - 4th) 10-C.Nolan incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Musgrave.
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
42
31
Final CBSSN
-
AF
UTAHST
35
7
Final CBSSN
-
25LALAF
APLST
24
21
Final ESPN
-
WCAR
17UNC
9
49
Final ACCN
-
TOLEDO
NILL
41
24
Final ESP3
-
TEXAS
KSTATE
69
31
Final FOX
-
PSU
RUT
23
7
Final FS1
-
15OKLAST
TCU
22
29
Final ESP2
-
RICE
21MRSHL
20
0
Final ESP+
-
5TXAM
AUBURN
31
20
Final ESPN
-
4OHIOST
MICHST
52
12
Final ABC
-
MEMP
TULANE
21
35
Final ESP+
-
NEB
PURDUE
37
27
Final BTN
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
13
16
Final FS2
-
ARK
MIZZOU
48
50
Final SECN
-
EMICH
WMICH
53
42
Final ESP+
-
BALLST
CMICH
45
20
Final ESPU
-
TROY
SALA
29
0
Final ESP3
-
BGREEN
AKRON
3
31
Final ESP3
-
CUSE
2ND
21
45
Final NBC
-
LAMON
ARKST
15
48
Final ESP3
-
12IND
16WISC
14
6
Final ABC
-
WVU
9IOWAST
6
42
Final ESPN
-
BC
UVA
32
43
Final
-
6FLA
TENN
31
19
Final CBS
-
19IOWA
ILL
35
21
Final FS1
-
24TULSA
NAVY
19
6
Final ESP2
-
GATECH
NCST
13
23
Final ACCN
-
STNFRD
22WASH
31
26
Final FOX
-
13BYU
18CSTCAR
17
22
Final ESPU
-
FAU
GAS
3
20
Final ESP+
-
SJST
HAWAII
35
24
Final
-
23OREG
CAL
17
21
Final ESPN
-
COLO
ARIZ
24
13
Final FS1
-
COLOST
SDGST
17
29
Final CBSSN
-
3CLEM
VATECH
45
10
Final ABC
-
SC
UK
18
41
Final SECN
-
10MIAMI
DUKE
48
0
Final ACCN
-
1BAMA
LSU
55
17
Final CBS
-
BAYLOR
11OKLA
14
27
Final FOX
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
26
37
Final FS2
-
WYO
NMEX
16
17
Final CBSSN
-
OREGST
UTAH
24
30
Final ESPN
-
UCLA
ARIZST
25
18
Final FS1
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
046.5 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00pm ESP3
-
WASHST
20USC
0
068.5 O/U
-12
Sun 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
UAB
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
-
BOISE
UNLV
0
0
CBSSN
-
14NWEST
MINN
0
0
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
0
CBSSN
-
MD
MICH
0
0
BTN
-
BUFF
OHIO
0
0
CBSSN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
ESPU