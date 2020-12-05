|
|
|GATECH
|NCST
Hockman, defense carry N.C. State over Georgia Tech, 23-13
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Bailey Hockman threw for 309 yards and Ricky Person and Zonovan Knight each ran for a touchdown as North Carolina State beat Georgia Tech 23-13 in its regular-season finale Saturday.
The win was the fourth straight for the Wolfpack (8-3, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), marking the first time it has closed out the regular season with four straight wins since 2008. It also gave N.C. State seven ACC wins for the first time in school history, an impressive achievement after winning just one conference game in 2019.
''It's been a crazy year,'' N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said. ''Just proud to be a part of this football team and these young men and this coaching staff. Looking at where we came from a year ago, we had one ACC win, now we have seven. That's quite a year when you talk about improvement.''
Hockman started slow, completing only one of his first six passes. He gradually settled in, completing 10 of his next 11 for 143 yards while engineering four consecutive first-half scoring drives. He ultimately completed 23 of 36 passes to nine receivers en route to his second straight 300-yard passing game.
Despite outgaining N.C. State 412-397, Georgia Tech (3-6, 3-5) couldn't convert in Wolfpack territory. Jeff Sims completed 13 of 27 passes for 151 yards and rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown. Jordan Mason also chipped in with 99 rushing yards.
''That's a good team,'' Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins said. ''We went toe-to-toe with them the entire game, and I think if anybody watched our game against them last year, both of the football teams that played tonight are just much better than we were at this time last year.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets drove into N.C. State territory on five consecutive possessions between the second and fourth quarters. But after scoring its lone touchdown on the first of those drives, Georgia Tech settled for two field goals and turned the ball over on downs twice.
''When we go back and look at the season and the times that we could have and should have finished in the red zone,'' Collins said, ''that will be a story of a lot of the things we will continue to work on throughout the offseason and the last couple of games of this year.''
N.C. State: The Wolfpack's defense struggled at times throughout the season, but has started to round into form during its win streak. Georgia Tech managed to move the ball well Saturday, but N.C. State made the stops it needed - including a three-and-out and turnover on downs on the Yellow Jackets' last two possessions.
''The defense played out of their minds tonight, fourth-down stops, key plays at key moments and continuing to see other guys have to step in,'' Doeren said.
MCNEILL'S FINAL HOME GAME
Among the 15 players honored during N.C. State's pregame senior day ceremony was Alim McNeill, who announced via Twitter on Saturday morning that he'll forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft. The nation's highest-graded Power 5 defender entering Saturday according to Pro Football Focus, McNeil has posted 78 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in his career.
''I really wasn't focused on that (the NFL draft) this season,'' McNeill said. ''I wanted to let my play do the talking, and I guess I have so far. But it was a lot of talking and a lot of meeting with the coaches to come up with that decision.''
McNeill said he currently plans to play in N.C. State's bowl game.
JACKETS OUTNUMBERED
With Antonneous Clayton opting out earlier this week and Chico Bennett, Jordan Domineck and Curtis Ryans all ruled out, Georgia Tech only had three defensive ends available Saturday. The attrition was also noticeable in the secondary, as the Yellow Jackets had only four players available to play the two safety spots and nickel.
Even then, Georgia Tech held N.C. State to just 88 rushing yards for the game and 135 total yards in the second half.
''The young guys stepped up at a lot of positions. .'' Collins said. ''The way the guys battled and stayed together is commendable, and it's something to build on as far as our culture goes.''
UP NEXT
Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets host Pittsburgh on Thursday night in a game that was initially scheduled for Nov. 14, but was moved because of coronavirus-related issues on both teams.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack awaits its bowl destination.
---
|
|
J. Sims
10 QB
151 PaYds, 93 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
B. Hockman
16 QB
309 PaYds, -12 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|24
|Rushing
|14
|4
|Passing
|8
|16
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|10-19
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|412
|397
|Total Plays
|78
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|261
|88
|Rush Attempts
|51
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|151
|309
|Comp. - Att.
|13-27
|23-36
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|12-111
|7-78
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-47.0
|3-38.3
|Return Yards
|0
|17
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|3-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|151
|PASS YDS
|309
|
|
|261
|RUSH YDS
|88
|
|
|412
|TOTAL YDS
|397
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|13/27
|151
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mason 27 RB
|J. Mason
|21
|99
|0
|20
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|17
|93
|1
|34
|
D. Smith 28 RB
|D. Smith
|9
|43
|0
|23
|
J. Griffin 22 RB
|J. Griffin
|3
|25
|0
|18
|
N. McCollum 88 WR
|N. McCollum
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Sanders 12 WR
|A. Sanders
|9
|7
|105
|0
|22
|
J. Camp 1 WR
|J. Camp
|2
|2
|22
|0
|12
|
N. McCollum 88 WR
|N. McCollum
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Mason 27 RB
|J. Mason
|2
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
P. Harris 18 WR
|P. Harris
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Carter 15 WR
|M. Carter
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Deveney 83 TE
|D. Deveney
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Smith 28 RB
|D. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Griffin 22 RB
|J. Griffin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Curry 6 LB
|D. Curry
|7-5
|0.5
|0
|
W. Walker 39 DB
|W. Walker
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walton 21 DB
|Z. Walton
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Jackson 44 LB
|Q. Jackson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 24 DB
|K. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 92 DL
|J. Griffin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sims 16 DB
|M. Sims
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carpenter 2 DB
|T. Carpenter
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 1 DB
|J. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ivey 35 DL
|J. Ivey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Owens 89 DL
|A. Owens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 0 DL
|D. Brooks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Oliver 8 DB
|T. Oliver
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hemingway 37 RB
|C. Hemingway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kennard 31 DL
|K. Kennard
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
M. Lockhart 94 DL
|M. Lockhart
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Stewart 46 K
|G. Stewart
|2/2
|26
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 27 P
|P. Harvin III
|4
|47.0
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Blancato 26 WR
|J. Blancato
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|23/36
|309
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|15
|59
|1
|20
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|7
|38
|1
|10
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|4
|14
|0
|5
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|3
|-12
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Emezie 86 WR
|E. Emezie
|10
|6
|91
|0
|22
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|5
|3
|58
|0
|36
|
C. Riley 19 WR
|C. Riley
|3
|3
|53
|0
|36
|
P. Rooks 14 WR
|P. Rooks
|4
|3
|44
|0
|33
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|6
|3
|32
|0
|21
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|4
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
R. Person Jr. 8 RB
|R. Person Jr.
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Autenrieth 42 TE
|D. Autenrieth
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|11-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Baker-Williams 13 CB
|T. Baker-Williams
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Duffy 33 CB
|I. Duffy
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Hart Jr. 5 LB
|C. Hart Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 6 S
|J. Harris
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Moore 1 LB
|I. Moore
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. White 34 CB
|A. White
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clark 52 DT
|C. Clark
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Martin 56 DT
|V. Martin
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dawkins 0 DE
|T. Dawkins
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Battle 25 CB
|S. Battle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Jones 31 LB
|V. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Speas 56 G
|B. Speas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Joseph 99 DL
|D. Joseph
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 55 DT
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kante 28 DE
|I. Kante
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jackson 90 DE
|S. Jackson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. McNeill 29 DT
|A. McNeill
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|3/3
|40
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 99 P
|T. Gill
|3
|38.3
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Knight 7 RB
|Z. Knight
|4
|20.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|3
|5.7
|18
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-A.Kent kicks 64 yards from GT 35. 7-Z.Knight to NCST 27 for 26 yards (17-D.Knight1-J.Thomas).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 27(14:53 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to NCST 39 for 12 yards (24-K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 39(14:33 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 39(14:27 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 36 for -3 yards (6-D.Curry).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - NCST 36(13:52 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NCST 36(13:45 - 1st) 99-T.Gill punts 37 yards from NCST 36. 26-J.Blancato to GT 27 for no gain (26-T.Pennix).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 27(13:37 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Deveney.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 27(13:33 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 27 for no gain (13-T.Baker-Williams56-V.Martin).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - GATECH 27(13:01 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to GT 39 for 12 yards (15-A.White).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 39(12:35 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 39(12:29 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 46 for 7 yards (10-T.Ingle).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 3 - GATECH 46(11:58 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 41 for -5 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - GATECH 41(11:25 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 45 yards from GT 41. 5-T.Thomas runs ob at NCST 14 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 14(11:20 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NCST 14(11:14 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NCST 14(11:08 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NCST 14(11:00 - 1st) 99-T.Gill punts 48 yards from NCST 14 to GT 38 fair catch by 26-J.Blancato.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 38(10:52 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NCST 38(10:52 - 1st) 10-J.Sims sacked at GT 31 for -7 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 17 - NCST 31(10:41 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 40 for 9 yards (11-P.Wilson29-A.McNeill).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NCST 40(10:05 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NCST 40(9:59 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 60 yards from GT 40 to NCST End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(9:51 - 1st) 8-R.Person pushed ob at NCST 18 for -2 yards (16-M.Sims).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - GATECH 18(9:12 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 19-C.Riley. 19-C.Riley to NCST 31 for 13 yards (16-M.Sims).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 31(8:51 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 35 for 4 yards (39-W.Walker).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 35(8:31 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks to NCST 42 for 7 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 42(8:14 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks runs ob at NCST 46 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 46(7:53 - 1st) 8-R.Person to NCST 47 for 1 yard (44-Q.Jackson).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - GATECH 47(7:16 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie runs ob at GT 35 for 18 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(6:53 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to GT 30 for 5 yards (39-W.Walker92-J.Griffin).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - GATECH 30(6:30 - 1st) 7-Z.Knight to GT 20 for 10 yards (1-J.Thomas6-D.Curry).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(6:13 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman sacked at GT 30 for -10 yards (31-K.Kennard).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 20 - GATECH 30(5:53 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline pushed ob at GT 23 for 7 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - GATECH 23(5:29 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Rooks.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - GATECH 23(5:24 - 1st) 32-C.Dunn 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:19 - 1st) 99-T.Gill kicks 40 yards from NCST 35 to GT 25 fair catch by 28-D.Smith.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(5:19 - 1st) 28-D.Smith to GT 22 FUMBLES. 28-D.Smith to GT 24 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - NCST 24(4:47 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to GT 23 FUMBLES (56-V.Martin). to GT 23 for no gain. Team penalty on GT Unnecessary roughness offsetting. Team penalty on NCST Unnecessary roughness offsetting.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 12 - NCST 23(4:24 - 1st) 10-J.Sims pushed ob at GT 37 for 14 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NCST 37(3:57 - 1st) 10-J.Sims sacked at GT 30 for -7 yards (32-D.Thomas).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 17 - NCST 30(3:19 - 1st) 28-D.Smith to GT 35 for 5 yards (10-T.Ingle56-V.Martin).
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - NCST 35(2:42 - 1st) 10-J.Sims scrambles to NCST 45 for 20 yards. Penalty on GT 73-Z.Quinney Holding 10 yards enforced at GT 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 22 - NCST 25(2:09 - 1st) 22-J.Griffin to GT 25 for no gain (1-I.Moore).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - NCST 25(1:36 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 38 yards from GT 25. 5-T.Thomas pushed ob at GT 45 for 18 yards (5-J.Howard).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 45(1:24 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to GT 33 for 12 yards (39-W.Walker).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 33(1:00 - 1st) 8-R.Person to GT 29 for 4 yards (6-D.Curry35-J.Ivey).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 29(0:23 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 8-R.Person. 8-R.Person to GT 20 for 9 yards (35-J.Ivey).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(15:00 - 2nd) 8-R.Person runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:52 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(14:52 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Harris.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 25(14:44 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 29 for 4 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - NCST 29(14:17 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims to GT 36 for 7 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 36(13:46 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 49 for 13 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 49(13:29 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to NCST 42 for 9 yards (11-P.Wilson0-T.Dawkins).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - NCST 42(13:01 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to NCST 34 for 8 yards (11-P.Wilson52-C.Clark).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 34(12:36 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Sanders.
|+34 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 34(12:28 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:20 - 2nd) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:20 - 2nd) 48-A.Kent kicks 60 yards from GT 35. 7-Z.Knight to NCST 22 for 17 yards (29-B.Jordan-Swilling1-J.Thomas). Penalty on NCST 33-I.Duffy Holding 10 yards enforced at NCST 22.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 12(12:12 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 14-P.Rooks. 14-P.Rooks to NCST 45 for 33 yards (16-M.Sims).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 45(11:50 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 19-C.Riley. 19-C.Riley to NCST 49 for 4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 49(11:09 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to GT 46 for 5 yards (89-A.Owens).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - GATECH 46(10:50 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight to GT 41 for 5 yards (6-D.Curry).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 41(10:34 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 19-C.Riley. 19-C.Riley to GT 5 for 36 yards (24-K.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - GATECH 5(10:15 - 2nd) 7-Z.Knight runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:12 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:12 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(10:12 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 45 for 20 yards (99-D.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 45(9:45 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NCST 45(9:38 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to NCST 36 for 19 yards. Penalty on GT 78-J.DeFoor Holding 10 yards enforced at GT 45. No Play.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 20 - NCST 35(9:24 - 2nd) 28-D.Smith to NCST 42 for 23 yards (15-A.White).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 42(9:00 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims to NCST 45 for -3 yards (11-P.Wilson99-D.Joseph).
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - NCST 45(8:25 - 2nd) Penalty on GT 73-Z.Quinney False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 45. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 18 - NCST 50(8:14 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to NCST 35 for 15 yards (25-S.Battle6-J.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - NCST 35(7:45 - 2nd) 28-D.Smith to NCST 34 for 1 yard (11-P.Wilson90-S.Jackson).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 2 - NCST 34(7:22 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to NCST 35 for -1 yard (1-I.Moore32-D.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(7:18 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie runs ob at GT 48 for 17 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 48(7:00 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to GT 43 for 5 yards (8-T.Oliver).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - GATECH 43(6:37 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to GT 38 for 5 yards (1-J.Thomas). Team penalty on NCST Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at GT 43. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 48(6:11 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to GT 43 for 5 yards (6-D.Curry8-T.Oliver).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 5 - GATECH 43(5:49 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to GT 7 for 36 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - GATECH 7(5:19 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to GT 4 for 3 yards (39-W.Walker).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - GATECH 4(4:44 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 42-D.Autenrieth. 42-D.Autenrieth to GT 3 for 1 yard (24-K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - GATECH 3(4:01 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Thomas.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - GATECH 3(3:57 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:53 - 2nd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(3:53 - 2nd) Penalty on GT 43-C.Neuber Unnecessary roughness 12 yards enforced at GT 25. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 13(3:53 - 2nd) 88-N.McCollum to GT 14 for 1 yard (56-V.Martin6-J.Harris).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - NCST 14(3:26 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders runs ob at GT 29 for 15 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 29(3:15 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders runs ob at GT 38 for 9 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - NCST 38(3:03 - 2nd) 28-D.Smith to GT 36 for -2 yards (28-I.Kante).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 3 - NCST 36(2:28 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to NCST 48 for 16 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 48(2:06 - 2nd) 28-D.Smith to NCST 45 for 3 yards (11-P.Wilson1-I.Moore).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCST 45(1:41 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to NCST 32 for 13 yards (31-V.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 32(1:22 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims to NCST 21 for 11 yards (25-S.Battle5-C.Hart).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 21(1:02 - 2nd) Penalty on GT 12-A.Sanders False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 21. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - NCST 26(0:50 - 2nd) 28-D.Smith pushed ob at NCST 17 for 9 yards (0-T.Dawkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NCST 17(0:42 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims scrambles pushed ob at NCST 17 for no gain (10-T.Ingle).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NCST 17(0:33 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Deveney.
|+4 YD
|
4 & 6 - NCST 17(0:27 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 27-J.Mason. 27-J.Mason to NCST 13 for 4 yards (31-V.Jones10-T.Ingle).
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 13(0:17 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman kneels at NCST 9 for -4 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to GT 25 for no gain (11-P.Wilson29-A.McNeill).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NCST 25(14:34 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - NCST 25(14:27 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims scrambles to GT 35 for 10 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 35(14:27 - 3rd) Penalty on NCST 10-T.Ingle Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GT 35. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 50(14:13 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to NCST 44 for 6 yards (5-C.Hart33-I.Duffy).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NCST 44(13:49 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to NCST 43 for 1 yard (5-C.Hart1-I.Moore).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - NCST 43(13:20 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims to NCST 34 for 9 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 34(12:52 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims pushed ob at NCST 28 for 6 yards (33-I.Duffy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NCST 28(12:25 - 3rd) 28-D.Smith to NCST 28 for no gain (33-I.Duffy6-J.Harris).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - NCST 28(11:42 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to NCST 15 for 13 yards (52-C.Clark13-T.Baker-Williams).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 15(11:09 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims to NCST 1 for 14 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 1 - NCST 1(10:53 - 3rd) Penalty on GT 54-J.Williams False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 1. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - NCST 6(10:32 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to NCST 1 for 5 yards (52-C.Clark33-I.Duffy).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - NCST 1(10:08 - 3rd) Penalty on GT 83-D.Deveney False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 1. No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - NCST 6(9:46 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims sacked at NCST 7 for -1 yard (33-I.Duffy).
|-14 YD
|
3 & 7 - NCST 7(9:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims to NCST 15 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the NCST 21.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NCST 7(9:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 22-J.Griffin.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - NCST 7(8:57 - 3rd) 46-G.Stewart 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:53 - 3rd) 48-A.Kent kicks 63 yards from GT 35. 7-Z.Knight to NCST 25 for 23 yards (26-J.Blancato).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(8:45 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to NCST 27 for 2 yards (44-Q.Jackson94-M.Lockhart).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 27(8:23 - 3rd) Penalty on NCST 79-I.Ekwonu Unnecessary roughness 13 yards enforced at NCST 27.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 21 - GATECH 14(8:23 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to NCST 35 for 21 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(8:23 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to NCST 42 for 7 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 3 - GATECH 42(7:48 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to NCST 40 for -2 yards (39-W.Walker).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 5 - GATECH 40(7:29 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to GT 38 for 22 yards (39-W.Walker).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 38(6:49 - 3rd) Penalty on GT 35-J.Ivey Offside 5 yards enforced at GT 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - GATECH 33(6:30 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Angeline.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - GATECH 33(6:09 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Thomas. 5-T.Thomas to GT 34 for -1 yard (92-J.Griffin2-T.Carpenter).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - GATECH 34(6:04 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie. Penalty on GT 21-Z.Walton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GT 34. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 19(5:21 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to GT 16 for 3 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 16(5:14 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to GT 10 for 6 yards (6-D.Curry).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - GATECH 10(4:43 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to GT 10 for no gain (0-D.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - GATECH 10(4:14 - 3rd) 8-R.Person to GT 10 for no gain (92-J.Griffin0-D.Brooks).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 10(3:34 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 88-N.McCollum.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 10(3:29 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to GT 11 for 1 yard (32-D.Thomas).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - NCST 11(2:51 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp pushed ob at GT 21 for 10 yards (15-A.White).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 21(2:21 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to GT 24 for 3 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCST 24(1:53 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to GT 46 for 22 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 46(1:21 - 3rd) 22-J.Griffin to NCST 36 for 18 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 36(1:02 - 3rd) 22-J.Griffin to NCST 29 for 7 yards (32-D.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NCST 29(0:32 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims scrambles to NCST 27 for 2 yards (33-I.Duffy0-T.Dawkins).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - GATECH 27(15:00 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to NCST 24 for 3 yards (52-C.Clark13-T.Baker-Williams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 24(14:23 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to NCST 19 for 5 yards (0-T.Dawkins).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - GATECH 19(13:40 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to NCST 20 for -1 yard (5-C.Hart90-S.Jackson).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - GATECH 20(13:15 - 4th) 10-J.Sims complete to 88-N.McCollum. 88-N.McCollum pushed ob at NCST 10 for 10 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 10(13:01 - 4th) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Sanders.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 10(12:56 - 4th) 10-J.Sims to NCST 10 for no gain (1-I.Moore).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - GATECH 10(12:16 - 4th) 28-D.Smith to NCST 5 for 5 yards (33-I.Duffy).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - GATECH 5(11:38 - 4th) 46-G.Stewart 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:32 - 4th) 48-A.Kent kicks 64 yards from GT 35. 7-Z.Knight to NCST 17 for 16 yards (20-M.Brooks).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 17(11:28 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie to NCST 30 for 13 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 30(11:00 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to NCST 34 for 4 yards (6-D.Curry44-Q.Jackson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 34(10:26 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 86-E.Emezie. 86-E.Emezie pushed ob at NCST 48 for 14 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 48(10:05 - 4th) 7-Z.Knight to GT 48 for 4 yards (44-Q.Jackson6-D.Curry).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 48(9:55 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie. Penalty on GT 24-K.Johnson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GT 48. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 33(9:50 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 33(9:43 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 7-Z.Knight. 7-Z.Knight to GT 36 for -3 yards (1-J.Thomas6-D.Curry).
|Sack
|
3 & 13 - GATECH 36(9:05 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman sacked at GT 45 for -9 yards (6-D.Curry31-K.Kennard).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - GATECH 45(8:18 - 4th) 99-T.Gill punts 30 yards from GT 45 to GT 15 fair catch by 26-J.Blancato.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 15(8:10 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to GT 14 for -1 yard (6-J.Harris56-V.Martin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NCST 14(7:37 - 4th) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - NCST 14(7:31 - 4th) 10-J.Sims complete to 18-P.Harris. 18-P.Harris to GT 20 for 6 yards (5-C.Hart).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NCST 20(6:59 - 4th) 27-P.Harvin punts 45 yards from GT 20. 5-T.Thomas to NCST 34 for -1 yard (1-J.Thomas33-T.Meiguez). Penalty on NCST 19-J.Pierre-Louis Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NCST 34.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 19(6:45 - 4th) Penalty on GT 5-J.Howard Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NCST 19. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 34(6:45 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline to GT 49 for 17 yards (2-T.Carpenter39-W.Walker).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 49(6:21 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to GT 48 for 1 yard (37-C.Hemingway).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GATECH 48(5:37 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Angeline.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - GATECH 48(5:31 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie. Penalty on GT 21-Z.Walton Pass interference 9 yards enforced at GT 48. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 39(5:26 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 39(5:20 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to GT 29 for 10 yards (24-K.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 29(4:34 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 29(4:27 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 86-E.Emezie.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - GATECH 29(4:22 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman to GT 22 for 7 yards (92-J.Griffin6-D.Curry).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - GATECH 22(3:37 - 4th) 32-C.Dunn 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:31 - 4th) 99-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(3:31 - 4th) 10-J.Sims complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to GT 40 for 15 yards (6-J.Harris).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 40(3:16 - 4th) 10-J.Sims scrambles to GT 45 for 5 yards (1-I.Moore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NCST 45(2:54 - 4th) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Deveney.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - NCST 45(2:48 - 4th) 10-J.Sims complete to 27-J.Mason. 27-J.Mason to GT 49 FUMBLES (5-C.Hart). 73-Z.Quinney to GT 49 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - NCST 49(2:32 - 4th) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 49(2:27 - 4th) Penalty on NCST 6-J.Harris Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GT 49. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 36(2:27 - 4th) 8-R.Person to NCST 39 for 3 yards (6-D.Curry).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCST 39(2:23 - 4th) 8-R.Person to NCST 45 for 6 yards (35-J.Ivey94-M.Lockhart).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 1 - NCST 45(2:14 - 4th) 8-R.Person to GT 38 for 17 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 38(1:27 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman kneels at GT 41 for -3 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - NCST 41(0:39 - 4th) Team penalty on NCST Delay of game 5 yards enforced at GT 41. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 18 - NCST 46(0:39 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman kneels at GT 50 for -4 yards.
