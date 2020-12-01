|
|
|BC
|UVA
Virginia brings momentum, winless streak vs. Boston College
With everything else turned completely upside-down in 2020, perhaps there's no better time for Virginia to change its luck against Boston College.
The Cavaliers are 0-6 all-time against the Eagles heading into Saturday's home finale in Charlottesville, Va., including an 0-2 record at home and an 0-4 mark since Boston College joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2005.
Virginia (4-4, 3-4 ACC) enters with a three-game winning streak but has only played twice since Halloween. Last Saturday's game at Florida State was postponed just hours before kickoff due to COVID-19 concerns within the Seminoles' program.
Boston College (6-4, 5-4 ACC) has alternated wins and losses over its last nine games and is coming off a 34-27 victory at home over Louisville on Saturday. This is the Eagles' final game of the regular season, their first campaign under coach Jeff Hafley.
Boston College lost starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec (left knee) and No. 1 running back David Bailey (upper body) to injuries in the win against the Cardinals, but both were listed atop the depth chart released this week.
"The quarterback is from my area, so I've been watching him a little bit," said UVA linebacker and Pittsburgh native Zane Zandier, who ranks fifth in the ACC with 8.4 tackles per game. "He's been playing pretty well, so it's been cool to see."
A Notre Dame transfer, Jurkovec has completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,558 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games. Backup Dennis Grosel completed 4 of 7 attempts for 44 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns in the win against Louisville.
"It's kind of like riding a bike," said Grosel, who started seven games in 2019. "I did it last year, so I hopped right on and held on for the ride."
Whoever starts on Saturday will face a Virginia secondary that has been playing without starting safeties Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson since October due to injuries.
"It's pending," Cavaliers coach Bronco Mendenhall said when asked if either would return this season. "Joey is closer than Brenton at this point, and so we remain hopeful, is the best way that I could put it."
Virginia ranks last in the ACC in pass defense, allowing 289 yards per game through the air.
Blount and Nelson are part of the senior class that will be honored Saturday at Scott Stadium, where Virginia is 4-1 in 2020 and has won 16 of its last 18 games dating to the start of the 2018 season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
D. Grosel
6 QB
520 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 3 INTs, -27 RuYds
|
|
B. Armstrong
5 QB
287 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 130 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|24
|Rushing
|4
|13
|Passing
|18
|9
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|513
|549
|Total Plays
|66
|69
|Avg Gain
|7.8
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|-7
|262
|Rush Attempts
|20
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|-0.4
|6.2
|Yards Passing
|520
|287
|Comp. - Att.
|32-46
|19-27
|Yards Per Pass
|9.6
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|9-75
|10-95
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|4
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.4
|4-38.3
|Return Yards
|29
|20
|Punts - Returns
|2-17
|4-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-12
|3-6
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|520
|PASS YDS
|287
|
|
|-7
|RUSH YDS
|262
|
|
|513
|TOTAL YDS
|549
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Grosel 6 QB
|D. Grosel
|32/46
|520
|4
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|11
|31
|0
|7
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|3
|5
|0
|3
|
D. Grosel 6 QB
|D. Grosel
|5
|-27
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|11
|8
|180
|2
|50
|
H. Long 80 TE
|H. Long
|10
|8
|109
|1
|36
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|7
|7
|70
|0
|21
|
C. Lewis 11 WR
|C. Lewis
|6
|3
|54
|0
|23
|
J. Galloway 13 WR
|J. Galloway
|3
|3
|54
|1
|26
|
J. Gill 86 WR
|J. Gill
|4
|2
|52
|0
|35
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Muse 8 DB
|J. Muse
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
I. McDuffie 55 LB
|I. McDuffie
|6-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Maitre 3 DB
|J. Maitre
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Bequette 93 DL
|L. Bequette
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Richardson 14 LB
|M. Richardson
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rayam 99 DT
|T. Rayam
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Arnold 27 DB
|K. Arnold
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. DeBerry 21 DB
|J. DeBerry
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barlow 44 DL
|B. Barlow
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onwuka 9 DT
|C. Onwuka
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 5 DB
|D. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Horsley 96 DT
|C. Horsley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sebastian 17 DB
|B. Sebastian
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 20 DB
|E. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sillah 11 DE
|S. Sillah
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lamot 28 LB
|J. Lamot
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Boumerhi 41 K
|A. Boumerhi
|1/1
|35
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Carlson 95 P
|G. Carlson
|5
|41.4
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gill 86 WR
|J. Gill
|2
|8.5
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|19/27
|287
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|17
|130
|1
|60
|
K. Thompson 99 QB
|K. Thompson
|9
|86
|2
|43
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|4
|21
|1
|8
|
S. Simpson 31 RB
|S. Simpson
|5
|19
|0
|6
|
R. Walker Jr. 20 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|4
|10
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Henry 17 WR
|R. Henry
|4
|3
|95
|1
|47
|
L. Davis Jr. 81 WR
|L. Davis Jr.
|4
|3
|66
|0
|24
|
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|6
|6
|54
|0
|21
|
T. Poljan 87 TE
|T. Poljan
|5
|3
|45
|0
|23
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Jana 13 WR
|T. Jana
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Thompson 99 QB
|K. Thompson
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Starling 82 WR
|D. Starling
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Simpson 31 RB
|S. Simpson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Misch 85 TE
|G. Misch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Jackson 6 LB
|N. Jackson
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gahm 56 LB
|M. Gahm
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. King 9 DB
|C. King
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Zandier 0 LB
|Z. Zandier
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blount 29 S
|J. Blount
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cross 15 S
|D. Cross
|3-0
|1.0
|1
|
M. Alonso 91 DE
|M. Alonso
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Atariwa 95 DL
|A. Atariwa
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
N. Grant 1 CB
|N. Grant
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Amos 30 DB
|D. Amos
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Snyder 22 LB
|R. Snyder
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Christ 50 T
|T. Christ
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Delaney 26 K
|B. Delaney
|3/3
|38
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Griffin 2 P
|N. Griffin
|4
|38.3
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Simpson 31 RB
|S. Simpson
|3
|39.7
|73
|0
|
T. Jana 13 WR
|T. Jana
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|4
|3.5
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(15:00 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - BC 25(14:57 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel sacked at BC 14 for -11 yards (95-A.Atariwa).
|Penalty
|
3 & 21 - BC 14(14:07 - 1st) Penalty on BC 72-A.Lindstrom False start 5 yards enforced at BC 14. No Play.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 26 - BC 9(13:58 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long pushed ob at BC 34 for 25 yards (29-J.Blount).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - BC 34(13:26 - 1st) Penalty on BC 6-D.Grosel False start 5 yards enforced at BC 34. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BC 29(13:11 - 1st) 95-G.Carlson punts 36 yards from BC 29 out of bounds at the UVA 35. Penalty on BC 11-C.Lewis Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at UVA 35.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 50(13:02 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles pushed ob at BC 42 for 8 yards (44-B.Barlow).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - UVA 42(12:34 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to BC 36 for 6 yards (8-J.Muse5-D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 36(12:01 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 36(11:57 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to BC 25 for 11 yards (8-J.Muse14-M.Richardson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(11:23 - 1st) Penalty on UVA 52-J.Bissinger False start 5 yards enforced at BC 25. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - UVA 30(11:05 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 31-S.Simpson. 31-S.Simpson runs ob at BC 25 for 5 yards. Penalty on UVA 72-R.Swoboda Holding 10 yards enforced at BC 30. No Play.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 25 - UVA 40(10:52 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 81-L.Davis. 81-L.Davis to BC 16 for 24 yards (5-D.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - UVA 16(10:25 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to BC 13 for 3 yards (14-M.Richardson55-I.McDuffie).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UVA 13(10:03 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong sacked at BC 22 for -9 yards (93-L.Bequette).
|Sack
|
2 & 19 - UVA 22(9:26 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong sacked at BC 30 for -8 yards (3-J.Maitre).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 27 - UVA 30(8:45 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 21-W.Taulapapa. 21-W.Taulapapa to BC 20 for 10 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 17 - UVA 20(8:16 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:12 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35. 38-P.Stehr to BC 12 for 12 yards (22-R.Snyder).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 12(8:08 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to BC 14 for 2 yards (15-D.Cross).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - BC 14(7:38 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 26 for 12 yards (6-N.Jackson29-J.Blount).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 26(7:02 - 1st) 24-P.Garwo to BC 26 for no gain (91-M.Alonso0-Z.Zandier).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BC 26(6:27 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers.
|+23 YD
|
3 & 10 - BC 26(6:23 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to BC 49 for 23 yards (1-N.Grant).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 49(5:41 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 46 for -3 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - BC 46(5:02 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to UVA 42 for 12 yards (0-Z.Zandier91-M.Alonso).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BC 42(4:23 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to UVA 40 for 2 yards (29-J.Blount).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BC 40(3:48 - 1st) Penalty on BC 73-C.Mahogany False start 5 yards enforced at UVA 40. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - BC 45(3:26 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Lewis.
|+45 YD
|
2 & 15 - BC 45(3:20 - 1st) 6-D.Grosel complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:12 - 1st) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:12 - 1st) 37-D.Longman kicks 60 yards from BC 35. 31-S.Simpson to BC 22 for 73 yards (7-T.Haynes).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 22(2:58 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to BC 15 for 7 yards (97-M.Valdez).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UVA 15(2:18 - 1st) 31-S.Simpson to BC 13 for 2 yards (99-T.Rayam14-M.Richardson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - UVA 13(2:03 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to BC 9 for 4 yards (93-L.Bequette55-I.McDuffie).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - UVA 9(1:28 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson to BC 8 for 1 yard (11-S.Sillah).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UVA 8(1:00 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 85-G.Misch.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UVA 8(0:55 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - UVA 8(0:51 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:47 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(0:47 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to BC 29 for 4 yards (56-M.Gahm22-R.Snyder).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - BC 29(0:15 - 1st) 23-T.Levy to BC 31 for 2 yards (6-N.Jackson22-R.Snyder).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BC 31(15:00 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Gill.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - BC 31(14:55 - 2nd) 95-G.Carlson punts 49 yards from BC 31. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 28 for 8 yards (55-I.McDuffie14-M.Richardson). Penalty on UVA 10-P.Jones Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at UVA 28.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 18(14:40 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 31-S.Simpson.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 18(14:35 - 2nd) 31-S.Simpson to UVA 21 for 3 yards (93-L.Bequette44-B.Barlow).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UVA 21(14:04 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Henry.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - UVA 21(13:58 - 2nd) 2-N.Griffin punts 44 yards from UVA 21 to the BC 35 downed by 6-N.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 35(13:49 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill to UVA 30 for 35 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 30(13:28 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to UVA 23 for 7 yards (15-D.Cross9-C.King).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - BC 23(12:58 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to UVA 22 for 1 yard (6-N.Jackson95-A.Atariwa).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BC 22(12:33 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to UVA 19 for 3 yards (6-N.Jackson0-Z.Zandier).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - BC 19(11:20 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-D.Cross at UVA 5. 15-D.Cross to UVA 5 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 5(11:08 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 14 for 9 yards (55-I.McDuffie).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UVA 14(10:30 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 99-K.Thompson.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - UVA 14(10:27 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 18 for 4 yards (55-I.McDuffie14-M.Richardson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 18(9:50 - 2nd) 31-S.Simpson to UVA 24 for 6 yards (55-I.McDuffie14-M.Richardson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - UVA 24(9:20 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 34 for 10 yards (14-M.Richardson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 34(8:53 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 38 for 4 yards (3-J.Maitre93-L.Bequette).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 38(8:17 - 2nd) 99-K.Thompson to BC 47 for 15 yards (17-B.Sebastian).
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 47(7:47 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 17-R.Henry. 17-R.Henry runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:39 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 2nd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 60 yards from UVA 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 26 for 21 yards (32-J.Ahern).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 26(7:34 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to BC 29 for 3 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 29(6:53 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 24-P.Garwo. 24-P.Garwo to BC 30 for 1 yard (56-M.Gahm).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BC 30(6:10 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BC 30(6:05 - 2nd) 95-G.Carlson punts 39 yards from BC 30. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 38 for 7 yards (14-M.Richardson46-A.Livingston).
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 38(5:54 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to BC 39 for 23 yards (8-J.Muse).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 39(5:28 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 17-R.Henry. 17-R.Henry to BC 10 for 29 yards (3-J.Maitre21-J.DeBerry).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 10(4:50 - 2nd) 99-K.Thompson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:46 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:46 - 2nd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 40 yards from UVA 35 to BC 25 fair catch by 23-T.Levy.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(4:46 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to BC 28 for 3 yards (91-M.Alonso0-Z.Zandier).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 28(4:11 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long runs ob at BC 34 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - BC 34(3:41 - 2nd) 23-T.Levy to BC 38 for 4 yards (95-A.Atariwa).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 38(3:11 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel pushed ob at BC 50 for 12 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 50(2:37 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 47 for -3 yards (30-D.Amos).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 13 - BC 47(1:52 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill to UVA 36 for 17 yards (9-C.King).
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 36(1:14 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:07 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:07 - 2nd) 37-D.Longman kicks 64 yards from BC 35. 31-S.Simpson to UVA 22 for 21 yards (33-C.Grieco).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 22(1:01 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 30 for 8 yards (27-K.Arnold96-C.Horsley).
|Int
|
2 & 2 - UVA 30(0:39 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana INTERCEPTED by 8-J.Muse at BC 38. 8-J.Muse to BC 50 for 12 yards (87-T.Poljan). Penalty on BC 14-M.Richardson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UVA 50.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 35(0:31 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to BC 47 for 12 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 47(0:23 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy runs ob at UVA 42 for 11 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 42(0:16 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long pushed ob at UVA 35 for 7 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - BC 35(0:12 - 2nd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to UVA 23 for 12 yards (1-N.Grant).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BC 23(0:04 - 2nd) Penalty on UVA 30-D.Amos Offside 5 yards enforced at UVA 23. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
1 & 5 - BC 18(0:04 - 2nd) 41-A.Boumerhi 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-D.Longman kicks 64 yards from BC 35. 31-S.Simpson to UVA 26 for 25 yards (33-C.Grieco32-N.DeNucci).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 26(14:53 - 3rd) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 29 for 3 yards (93-L.Bequette99-T.Rayam).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 29(14:25 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 33 for 4 yards (3-J.Maitre).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - UVA 33(14:14 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 38 for 5 yards (93-L.Bequette55-I.McDuffie).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 38(13:42 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UVA 38(13:35 - 3rd) Penalty on UVA 81-L.Davis False start 5 yards enforced at UVA 38. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 15 - UVA 33(13:35 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to UVA 46 for 13 yards (55-I.McDuffie14-M.Richardson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - UVA 46(13:10 - 3rd) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 47 for 1 yard (9-C.Onwuka).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UVA 47(12:34 - 3rd) 2-N.Griffin punts 36 yards from UVA 47. 86-J.Gill runs ob at BC 24 for 7 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 24(12:26 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to BC 28 for 4 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 6 - BC 28(11:54 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers pushed ob at UVA 46 for 26 yards (9-C.King).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 46(11:12 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to UVA 43 for 3 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - BC 43(10:36 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 4-Z.Flowers INTERCEPTED by 1-N.Grant at UVA End Zone. 1-N.Grant touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 20(10:24 - 3rd) 31-S.Simpson to UVA 25 for 5 yards (9-C.Onwuka96-C.Horsley).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - UVA 25(10:00 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana. Penalty on BC 21-J.DeBerry Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UVA 25. No Play.
|+60 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 40(9:55 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:44 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:44 - 3rd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(9:44 - 3rd) 24-P.Garwo to BC 28 for 3 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - BC 28(0:09 - 3rd) 24-P.Garwo to BC 30 for 2 yards (29-J.Blount).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BC 30(9:00 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 80-H.Long.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BC 30(8:56 - 3rd) 95-G.Carlson punts 41 yards from BC 30. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 28 for -1 yard (17-B.Sebastian46-A.Livingston).
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 28(8:46 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 17-R.Henry. 17-R.Henry to UVA 47 for 19 yards (8-J.Muse27-K.Arnold).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 47(8:03 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp runs ob at BC 39 for 14 yards.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 39(7:27 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 81-L.Davis. 81-L.Davis to BC 15 for 24 yards (8-J.Muse).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 15(6:46 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong to BC 5 for 10 yards (27-K.Arnold).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - UVA 5(6:24 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong to BC 5 for no gain (14-M.Richardson55-I.McDuffie).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - UVA 5(5:41 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong to BC 4 for 1 yard (99-T.Rayam).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - UVA 4(5:15 - 3rd) 4-B.Kemp runs 4 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UVA 81-L.Davis Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BC 4. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 19 - UVA 19(5:09 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to BC 10 for 9 yards (55-I.McDuffie28-J.Lamot).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - UVA 10(4:36 - 3rd) 26-B.Delaney 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:32 - 3rd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to BC End Zone. touchback.
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(4:32 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to UVA 25 for 50 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(4:04 - 3rd) 23-T.Levy to UVA 25 for no gain (22-R.Snyder50-T.Christ).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - BC 25(3:19 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel sacked at UVA 32 for -7 yards (15-D.Cross).
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - BC 32(2:29 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete.
|No Gain
|
4 & 17 - BC 32(2:25 - 3rd) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 32(2:19 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp runs ob at UVA 40 for 8 yards. Penalty on UVA 99-K.Thompson Holding 10 yards enforced at UVA 40.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 12 - UVA 30(1:59 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to BC 49 for 21 yards (20-E.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 49(1:25 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 82-D.Starling. 82-D.Starling to BC 46 for 3 yards (27-K.Arnold).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 46(0:49 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to BC 38 for 8 yards (99-T.Rayam55-I.McDuffie).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 38(0:20 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles runs ob at BC 33 for 5 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - UVA 33(15:00 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong to BC 27 for 6 yards (14-M.Richardson11-S.Sillah).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 27(14:25 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles runs ob at BC 19 for 8 yards.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 2 - UVA 19(13:37 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 81-L.Davis. 81-L.Davis runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 2 - UVA 19(13:37 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 81-L.Davis. 81-L.Davis to BC 1 for 18 yards (27-K.Arnold20-E.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 1 - UVA 1(13:37 - 4th) Penalty on BC 27-K.Arnold Personal Foul 0 yards enforced at BC 1.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - UVA 1(13:32 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(13:16 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:16 - 4th) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 60 yards from UVA 35. 23-T.Levy to BC 26 for 21 yards (80-J.Harrison).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 26(13:10 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Lewis.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - BC 26(13:06 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel sacked at BC 20 for -6 yards FUMBLES (56-M.Gahm). 73-C.Mahogany to BC 16 for no gain.
|Sack
|
3 & 20 - BC 16(12:18 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel sacked at BC 5 for -11 yards (91-M.Alonso).
|Punt
|
4 & 31 - BC 5(11:41 - 4th) 95-G.Carlson punts 42 yards from BC 5. 4-B.Kemp pushed ob at BC 47 for no gain (28-J.Lamot).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 47(11:31 - 4th) 20-R.Walker to BC 45 for 2 yards (21-J.DeBerry14-M.Richardson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UVA 45(10:45 - 4th) 31-S.Simpson to BC 42 for 3 yards (44-B.Barlow).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - UVA 42(9:59 - 4th) 99-K.Thompson to BC 39 for 3 yards (99-T.Rayam44-B.Barlow).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UVA 39(9:16 - 4th) 2-N.Griffin punts 31 yards from BC 39 to BC 8 fair catch by 86-J.Gill. Penalty on UVA 10-P.Jones Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BC 8.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 23(9:09 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to BC 23 for no gain (9-C.King).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 23(8:47 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long runs ob at BC 29 for 6 yards.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 4 - BC 29(8:26 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 11-C.Lewis. 11-C.Lewis to BC 48 for 19 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BC 48(8:06 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel incomplete.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - BC 48(7:59 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to UVA 31 for 21 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|-16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 31(7:41 - 4th) to UVA 47 for -16 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 26 - BC 47(7:06 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Lewis.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 26 - BC 47(6:59 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 80-H.Long. 80-H.Long to UVA 33 for 14 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|+18 YD
|
4 & 12 - BC 33(6:37 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 13-J.Galloway. 13-J.Galloway to UVA 15 for 18 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 15(6:25 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(6:19 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers to UVA End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BC 35(6:19 - 4th) Penalty on UVA 91-M.Alonso Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BC 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:19 - 4th) 41-A.Boumerhi kicks 14 yards from BC 50. 13-T.Jana to UVA 36 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 36(6:19 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 99-K.Thompson. 99-K.Thompson to UVA 43 for 7 yards (21-J.DeBerry).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UVA 43(5:31 - 4th) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 45 for 2 yards (96-C.Horsley).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - UVA 45(4:49 - 4th) 99-K.Thompson to BC 47 for 8 yards (8-J.Muse).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 47(4:44 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to BC 43 for 4 yards (44-B.Barlow97-M.Valdez).
|+43 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 43(4:39 - 4th) 99-K.Thompson runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:32 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:32 - 4th) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 46 yards from UVA 35. 38-P.Stehr to BC 24 for 5 yards (18-H.Mitchell40-C.Chalmers).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BC 24(4:32 - 4th) Team penalty on UVA Offside 5 yards enforced at BC 24. No Play.
|+46 YD
|
1 & 5 - BC 29(4:28 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 4-Z.Flowers. 4-Z.Flowers runs ob at UVA 25 for 46 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - BC 25(4:10 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 30-D.Amos at UVA 4. 30-D.Amos to UVA 10 for 6 yards (86-J.Gill).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 10(4:02 - 4th) 20-R.Walker to UVA 11 for 1 yard (3-J.Maitre44-B.Barlow).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - UVA 11(3:45 - 4th) 20-R.Walker to UVA 14 for 3 yards (21-J.DeBerry55-I.McDuffie). Team penalty on UVA Illegal block in the back declined.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - UVA 14(3:10 - 4th) 20-R.Walker to UVA 18 for 4 yards (8-J.Muse14-M.Richardson).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UVA 18(3:02 - 4th) 2-N.Griffin punts 42 yards from UVA 18. 86-J.Gill to UVA 50 for 10 yards (13-T.Jana).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 50(2:52 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to UVA 44 for 6 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - BC 44(2:30 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 23-T.Levy. 23-T.Levy to UVA 36 for 8 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 36(2:18 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 13-J.Galloway. 13-J.Galloway to UVA 10 for 26 yards (9-C.King).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BC 10(2:07 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 13-J.Galloway. 13-J.Galloway runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(2:01 - 4th) 6-D.Grosel complete to 86-J.Gill. 86-J.Gill to UVA End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good. Penalty on BC 13-J.Galloway Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UVA 3. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(2:01 - 4th) 41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:01 - 4th) 41-A.Boumerhi kicks 9 yards from BC 35. to BC 44 for no gain. Penalty on BC 94-R.Betro Illegal Contact 0 yards enforced at BC 44.
|-11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 35(2:01 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong kneels at BC 46 for -11 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 21 - UVA 46(1:20 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong kneels at BC 47 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 22 - UVA 47(0:39 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong kneels at BC 48 for -1 yard.
