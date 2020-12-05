|
|
|STNFRD
|WASH
Jones has 2 TD runs, Stanford tops No. 23 Washington 31-26
SEATTLE (AP) First, Stanford was booted from its home, forced to relocate to the Pacific Northwest to continue its season.
Then when the Cardinal tried to have their pregame walkthrough in a parking garage, they got kicked out again and relocated to a park.
When it came time to finally play their game against No. 23 Washington on Saturday, the Cardinal had been through a week unlike any they've experienced.
''It's been kind of been the mantra the entire week,'' Stanford coach David Shaw said. ''No matter what happens, if you have a great attitude, let's do it. Let's work with enthusiasm and do it to the best of our ability.''
The vagabond Cardinal showed no issues from their relocation, jumping to a 24-3 halftime lead and holding off Washington's second-half rally for a 31-26 win.
Austin Jones rushed for a pair of first-half touchdowns and Davis Mills threw a 3-yard TD pass to Scooter Harrington early in the second half to give the Cardinal their first win in Seattle since 2014.
The victory capped a crazy week that saw the Cardinal forced away from campus in California due to restrictions in Santa Clara County. Stanford relocated its entire program to Seattle, used a high school for practice and even had its walkthrough in a public park in the suburb of Bellevue, just across Lake Washington from Husky Stadium.
Shaw and his staff originally tried to do the walkthrough in a mall parking garage, but were asked to go elsewhere.
''People were taking pictures and making fun of us, but we come out here and beat them up so there's no happier feeling right now,'' Stanford offensive lineman Foster Sarell said.
Mills was solid and had a pair of huge third-down conversion throws on Stanford's final drive, hitting Semi Fehoko on both to convert third-and-10 and third-and-11. The Cardinal ran the final 7:54 off the clock with a 14-play drive that was capped by Jones' 3-yard run on fourth-and-1.
Stanford was 10 of 13 on third downs and 2-for-2 on fourth down. Mills was 20 of 30 passing for 252 yards. Jones finished with 138 yards on 31 carries.
''There's a lot of circumstances that we can't do anything about and we're just going to go ahead and push forward, and at the end today we're going to do whatever it takes to go out there and get a win,'' Jones said.
The Cardinal (2-2 Pac-12) will remain on the road before next week's game against Oregon State.
Washington (3-1) will still likely have a chance at the Pac-12 North title if it can win at Oregon next week. But for the second straight game, the Huskies had a terrible first half. Unlike last week's victory over Utah, Washington fell short again trying to rally from down 21 points.
''Obviously, a loss that is going to sting for us for a little while here,'' Washington coach Jimmy Lake said. ''This is two consecutive weeks that we have not come out of the gates the way we need to. Our team knows that.''
Dylan Morris was 15 of 23 passing for 254 yards for Washington. The Huskies trailed 24-3 at halftime, but scored on each of its first three second-half possessions. Sean McGrew had a pair of TD runs sandwiched around Morris' 1-yard sneak. McGrew's 2-yard run with 11:03 left pulled Washington within 31-23.
Trent McDuffie forced Jones to fumble on Stanford's next drive and Edefuan Ulofoshio returned it to the Cardinal 10. But a pair of holding calls - one of which wiped out a touchdown - forced Washington to settle for Peyton Henry's 45-yard field goal and a 31-26 deficit with 7:54 left.
The Huskies never got the ball back.
''You can't, can't be down 21-0 and expect to be cardiac kids and be miracle miracle workers,'' Ulofoshio said. ''That's not football. As a defense we've got to be consistent and we didn't do that today.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Stanford: The Cardinal thoroughly dominated the first half, scoring on all four possessions. The Cardinal had 270 total yards, 14 first downs, were 6 of 7 on third downs and on the one they didn't get, converted on fourth down. A week ago, Stanford had just 300 total yards on offense in its one-point win over California, and nearly topped that total in just 30 minutes against Washington.
Washington: The Huskies were without their top two wide receivers. Puka Nacua and Terrell Bynum both did not play. Bynum was on the sideline but not in pads while Nacua was not seen. Nacua had nine catches and Bynum had eight in the first three games. Without the pair, Washington started freshmen Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze at wide receiver and while pair had flashes of promise, both continued to struggle with drops that have been a problem for all Washington receivers this season. Odunze had five catches for 69 yards, while McMillan was limited to one catch for 16 yards.
UP NEXT
Stanford: At Oregon State next Saturday.
Washington: At No. 21 Oregon next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
A. Jones
20 RB
138 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 28 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
|
D. Morris
9 QB
254 PaYds, 36 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|19
|Rushing
|9
|8
|Passing
|14
|10
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|10-13
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|443
|371
|Total Plays
|71
|57
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|191
|117
|Rush Attempts
|40
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|252
|254
|Comp. - Att.
|20-31
|15-23
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|11.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-48.0
|2-40.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|252
|PASS YDS
|254
|
|
|191
|RUSH YDS
|117
|
|
|443
|TOTAL YDS
|371
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Mills 15 QB
|D. Mills
|20/30
|252
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Fehoko 13 WR
|S. Fehoko
|5
|4
|61
|0
|25
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|2
|2
|59
|0
|33
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|2
|2
|43
|0
|38
|
E. Higgins 6 WR
|E. Higgins
|5
|5
|37
|0
|20
|
A. Jones 20 RB
|A. Jones
|4
|3
|28
|0
|13
|
C. Wedington 5 WR
|C. Wedington
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Humphreys 83 WR
|J. Humphreys
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Fisk 88 TE
|T. Fisk
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Harrington 80 TE
|S. Harrington
|2
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Yurosek 84 TE
|B. Yurosek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Robinson 2 LB
|C. Robinson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williamson 21 S
|K. Williamson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Turner-Muhammad 28 CB
|S. Turner-Muhammad
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Antoine 3 S
|M. Antoine
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schaffer 91 DE
|T. Schaffer
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 90 LB
|G. Reid
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kelly 17 CB
|K. Kelly
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Herron 15 LB
|S. Herron
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Damuni 30 LB
|L. Damuni
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McGill 32 S
|J. McGill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 23 DE
|R. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wade-Perry 50 DT
|D. Wade-Perry
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Booker 34 DE
|T. Booker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fox 10 LB
|J. Fox
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Keck 11 LB
|T. Keck
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Toner 26 K
|J. Toner
|1/1
|42
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 20 P
|R. Sanborn
|1
|48.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|4
|29.0
|43
|0
|
C. Filkins 23 RB
|C. Filkins
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Morris 9 QB
|D. Morris
|15/23
|254
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McGrew 5 RB
|S. McGrew
|16
|65
|2
|11
|
D. Morris 9 QB
|D. Morris
|7
|36
|1
|11
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|3
|14
|0
|6
|
K. Pleasant 24 RB
|K. Pleasant
|4
|6
|0
|2
|
J. Westover 37 TE
|J. Westover
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
R. Odunze 16 WR
|R. Odunze
|2
|-10
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jones 88 WR
|T. Jones
|4
|2
|79
|0
|42
|
R. Odunze 16 WR
|R. Odunze
|6
|5
|69
|0
|25
|
C. Otton 87 TE
|C. Otton
|2
|2
|46
|0
|42
|
K. Pleasant 24 RB
|K. Pleasant
|4
|3
|24
|0
|14
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Culp 83 TE
|D. Culp
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
S. McGrew 5 RB
|S. McGrew
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Westover 37 TE
|J. Westover
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Ulofoshio 48 LB
|E. Ulofoshio
|14-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sirmon 43 LB
|J. Sirmon
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Molden 3 DB
|E. Molden
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDuffie 22 DB
|T. McDuffie
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gordon 2 DB
|K. Gordon
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Taylor 8 DB
|K. Taylor
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Letuligasenoa 91 DL
|T. Letuligasenoa
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Turner 20 DB
|A. Turner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jackson 25 DB
|E. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Tuitele 99 DL
|F. Tuitele
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Taimani 94 DL
|S. Taimani
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smalls 17 LB
|S. Smalls
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bronson 11 DL
|J. Bronson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|2/2
|45
|2/3
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Porter 46 P
|R. Porter
|2
|40.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. McDuffie 22 DB
|T. McDuffie
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-T.Horn kicks 64 yards from WAS 35 out of bounds at the STA 1.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(15:00 - 1st) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Wedington.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 35(14:56 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to STA 39 for 4 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - STNFRD 39(14:12 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to WAS 48 for 13 yards (8-K.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 48(13:35 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to WAS 47 for 1 yard (2-K.Gordon91-T.Letuligasenoa).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - STNFRD 47(13:00 - 1st) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 8-N.Peat.
|+26 YD
|
3 & 9 - STNFRD 47(12:55 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 81-B.Tremayne. 81-B.Tremayne to WAS 21 for 26 yards (20-A.Turner).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 21(12:23 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 6-E.Higgins. 6-E.Higgins to WAS 15 for 6 yards (3-E.Molden).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 15(11:45 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to WAS 9 for 6 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - STNFRD 9(11:15 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to WAS 8 for 1 yard (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - STNFRD 8(10:34 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to WAS 3 for 5 yards (20-A.Turner).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - STNFRD 3(10:00 - 1st) 20-A.Jones runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:53 - 1st) 26-J.Toner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:53 - 1st) 26-J.Toner kicks 56 yards from STA 35. 5-S.McGrew to WAS 25 for 16 yards (30-L.Damuni4-J.Parson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(9:47 - 1st) 5-S.McGrew to WAS 27 for 2 yards (91-T.Schaffer).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASH 27(9:11 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 16-R.Odunze. 16-R.Odunze to WAS 33 for 6 yards (28-S.Turner-Muhammad).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASH 33(8:27 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 83-D.Culp. 83-D.Culp pushed ob at WAS 48 for 15 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 48(7:50 - 1st) 5-S.McGrew to STA 47 for 5 yards (30-L.Damuni).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WASH 47(7:26 - 1st) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Culp.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - WASH 47(7:22 - 1st) Team penalty on WAS Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at STA 47. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - WASH 48(7:22 - 1st) Penalty on WAS 9-D.Morris Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WAS 48. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 15 - WASH 43(7:22 - 1st) 9-D.Morris scrambles to STA 46 for 11 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WASH 46(6:47 - 1st) 46-R.Porter punts 46 yards from STA 46 to STA End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20(6:39 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to STA 24 for 4 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 24(6:00 - 1st) 15-D.Mills incomplete.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - STNFRD 24(5:52 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 5-C.Wedington. 5-C.Wedington to STA 33 for 9 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 33(5:19 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to STA 39 for 6 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 39(4:44 - 1st) 8-N.Peat to STA 48 for 9 yards (2-K.Gordon).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 48(4:09 - 1st) 8-N.Peat to WAS 46 for 6 yards (3-E.Molden).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 46(3:26 - 1st) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to WAS 8 for 38 yards (8-K.Taylor).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 8 - STNFRD 8(2:47 - 1st) 20-A.Jones to WAS 1 for 7 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - STNFRD 1(2:10 - 1st) 20-A.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:05 - 1st) 26-J.Toner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:05 - 1st) 26-J.Toner kicks 40 yards from STA 35 to WAS 25 fair catch by 5-S.McGrew.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(2:05 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 5-S.McGrew. 5-S.McGrew to WAS 30 for 5 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASH 30(1:29 - 1st) 9-D.Morris runs ob at WAS 39 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 39(0:57 - 1st) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Jones.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 39(0:49 - 1st) 9-D.Morris complete to 11-J.McMillan. 11-J.McMillan to STA 45 for 16 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 45(0:18 - 1st) 5-S.McGrew to STA 44 for 1 yard (30-L.Damuni10-J.Fox).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - WASH 44(15:00 - 2nd) 5-S.McGrew to STA 42 for 2 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - WASH 42(14:22 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris scrambles runs ob at STA 34 for 8 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASH 34(13:47 - 2nd) Penalty on STA 17-K.Kelly Holding 10 yards enforced at STA 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 24(13:47 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 37-J.Westover.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 24(13:47 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris complete to 16-R.Odunze. 16-R.Odunze to STA 8 for 16 yards (21-K.Williamson17-K.Kelly).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - WASH 8(13:42 - 2nd) 24-K.Pleasant to STA 6 for 2 yards (91-T.Schaffer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WASH 6(13:25 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Jones.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - WASH 6(12:45 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris scrambles pushed ob at STA 4 for 2 yards (15-S.Herron).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - WASH 4(12:05 - 2nd) 47-P.Henry 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(11:59 - 2nd) 37-T.Horn kicks 58 yards from WAS 35. 8-N.Peat to STA 36 for 29 yards (3-E.Molden).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 36(11:53 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones pushed ob at STA 46 for 10 yards (20-A.Turner).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 46(11:17 - 2nd) 8-N.Peat to WAS 34 for 20 yards (3-E.Molden).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 34(10:36 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 4-M.Wilson. 4-M.Wilson to WAS 29 for 5 yards (2-K.Gordon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - STNFRD 29(9:57 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 88-T.Fisk. 88-T.Fisk to WAS 24 for 5 yards (91-T.Letuligasenoa).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 24(9:29 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to WAS 16 for 8 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio2-K.Gordon).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - STNFRD 16(8:54 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to WAS 7 for 9 yards (3-E.Molden43-J.Sirmon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - STNFRD 7(8:16 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to WAS 6 for 1 yard (3-E.Molden).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 6(7:40 - 2nd) 8-N.Peat to WAS 3 for 3 yards (43-J.Sirmon11-J.Bronson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - STNFRD 3(6:59 - 2nd) 8-N.Peat runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:54 - 2nd) 26-J.Toner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:54 - 2nd) 26-J.Toner kicks 61 yards from STA 35. 22-C.Davis to WAS 25 for 21 yards (4-J.Parson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(6:48 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 16-R.Odunze.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 25(6:43 - 2nd) 5-S.McGrew pushed ob at WAS 36 for 11 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 36(6:09 - 2nd) 5-S.McGrew to WAS 42 for 6 yards (28-S.Turner-Muhammad).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WASH 42(5:28 - 2nd) 37-J.Westover to WAS 45 for 3 yards (91-T.Schaffer11-T.Keck).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WASH 45(4:53 - 2nd) 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 47 for 2 yards (21-K.Williamson90-G.Reid).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 47(4:13 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 11-J.McMillan.
|-10 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 47(4:06 - 2nd) 16-R.Odunze to WAS 37 for -10 yards (32-J.McGill).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 20 - WASH 37(3:26 - 2nd) 9-D.Morris complete to 24-K.Pleasant. 24-K.Pleasant to STA 49 for 14 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WASH 49(3:18 - 2nd) 46-R.Porter punts 34 yards from STA 49 out of bounds at the STA 15.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 15(3:09 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 80-S.Harrington.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 15(3:06 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to STA 22 for 7 yards (8-K.Taylor).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - STNFRD 22(2:45 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to STA 27 for 5 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 27(2:27 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 6-E.Higgins. 6-E.Higgins to STA 31 for 4 yards (2-K.Gordon48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 31(2:07 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 20-A.Jones. 20-A.Jones to STA 41 for 10 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 41(1:40 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 6-E.Higgins. 6-E.Higgins to STA 43 for 2 yards (22-T.McDuffie2-K.Gordon).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - STNFRD 43(1:25 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to WAS 43 for 14 yards (3-E.Molden).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 43(1:04 - 2nd) 20-A.Jones to WAS 37 for 6 yards (99-F.Tuitele48-E.Ulofoshio).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 37(0:46 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 20-A.Jones.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - STNFRD 37(0:40 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 13-S.Fehoko.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 4 - STNFRD 37(0:36 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills complete to 6-E.Higgins. 6-E.Higgins to WAS 32 for 5 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 32(0:22 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills spikes the ball at WAS 32 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 32(0:24 - 2nd) 15-D.Mills scrambles to WAS 24 for 8 yards.
|Field Goal
|
3 & 2 - STNFRD 24(0:03 - 2nd) 26-J.Toner 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 26-J.Toner kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(15:00 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris incomplete.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 25(14:53 - 3rd) 5-S.McGrew to WAS 35 for 10 yards (32-J.McGill).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 35(14:14 - 3rd) 5-S.McGrew to WAS 33 for -2 yards (91-T.Schaffer).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 12 - WASH 33(13:36 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris complete to 16-R.Odunze. 16-R.Odunze to WAS 48 for 15 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 48(13:04 - 3rd) 5-S.McGrew to STA 48 for 4 yards (90-G.Reid).
|+42 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASH 48(12:42 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris complete to 88-T.Jones. 88-T.Jones to STA 6 for 42 yards (21-K.Williamson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - WASH 6(12:27 - 3rd) 5-S.McGrew runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:20 - 3rd) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:20 - 3rd) 37-T.Horn kicks 55 yards from WAS 35. 8-N.Peat to STA 31 for 21 yards (20-A.Turner).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 31(12:13 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to STA 41 for 10 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 41(11:36 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills to STA 42 for 1 yard.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 9 - STNFRD 42(11:00 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 6-E.Higgins. 6-E.Higgins to WAS 38 for 20 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 38(10:25 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones to WAS 36 for 2 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - STNFRD 36(9:47 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Humphreys.
|+33 YD
|
3 & 8 - STNFRD 36(9:42 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 81-B.Tremayne. 81-B.Tremayne to WAS 3 for 33 yards (8-K.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - STNFRD 3(9:08 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 80-S.Harrington. 80-S.Harrington runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:01 - 3rd) 26-J.Toner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:01 - 3rd) 26-J.Toner kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(9:01 - 3rd) 5-S.McGrew to WAS 25 for no gain (90-G.Reid).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 25(8:24 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton to WAS 29 for 4 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|+37 YD
|
3 & 6 - WASH 29(7:40 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris complete to 88-T.Jones. 88-T.Jones to STA 34 for 37 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 34(7:04 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris to STA 31 for 3 yards (2-C.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - WASH 31(6:20 - 3rd) 16-R.Odunze to STA 31 for no gain (21-K.Williamson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - WASH 31(5:39 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris complete to 16-R.Odunze. 16-R.Odunze to STA 24 for 7 yards (90-G.Reid32-J.McGill).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 24(5:02 - 3rd) 5-S.McGrew to STA 18 for 6 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - WASH 18(4:28 - 3rd) 22-C.Davis to STA 16 for 2 yards (23-R.Johnson50-D.Wade-Perry).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASH 16(3:47 - 3rd) 37-J.Westover to STA 13 for 3 yards (28-S.Turner-Muhammad90-G.Reid).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 13(3:28 - 3rd) 22-C.Davis to STA 7 for 6 yards (17-K.Kelly).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - WASH 7(2:59 - 3rd) 22-C.Davis to STA 1 for 6 yards (3-M.Antoine90-G.Reid).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - WASH 1(2:42 - 3rd) 9-D.Morris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(2:33 - 3rd) 47-P.Henry extra point is no good. blocked by 34-T.Booker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:33 - 3rd) 37-T.Horn kicks 58 yards from WAS 35. 8-N.Peat to STA 30 for 23 yards (29-J.Irvin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 30(2:27 - 3rd) 8-N.Peat to STA 33 for 3 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - STNFRD 33(1:53 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Humphreys.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - STNFRD 33(1:47 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills complete to 83-J.Humphreys. 83-J.Humphreys to STA 40 for 7 yards (22-T.McDuffie48-E.Ulofoshio).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 40(1:06 - 3rd) 20-A.Jones pushed ob at STA 44 for 4 yards (17-S.Smalls).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 44(0:32 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Humphreys.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - STNFRD 44(0:28 - 3rd) 15-D.Mills incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Yurosek.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - STNFRD 44(0:23 - 3rd) 20-R.Sanborn punts 48 yards from STA 44. 22-T.McDuffie to WAS 8 for no gain (81-B.Tremayne).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - WASH 16(15:00 - 4th) 5-S.McGrew to WAS 19 for 3 yards (23-R.Johnson50-D.Wade-Perry).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 19(14:29 - 4th) 9-D.Morris complete to 16-R.Odunze. 16-R.Odunze to WAS 44 for 25 yards (28-S.Turner-Muhammad).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 44(13:53 - 4th) 9-D.Morris complete to 24-K.Pleasant. 24-K.Pleasant to WAS 43 for -1 yard (28-S.Turner-Muhammad).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 11 - WASH 43(13:14 - 4th) 9-D.Morris complete to 24-K.Pleasant. 24-K.Pleasant to STA 46 for 11 yards (3-M.Antoine11-T.Keck).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 46(12:34 - 4th) 24-K.Pleasant to STA 45 for 1 yard (50-D.Wade-Perry).
|+42 YD
|
2 & 9 - WASH 45(12:09 - 4th) 9-D.Morris complete to 87-C.Otton. 87-C.Otton pushed ob at STA 3 for 42 yards (3-M.Antoine).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - WASH 3(11:49 - 4th) 24-K.Pleasant to STA 2 for 1 yard (15-S.Herron).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - WASH 2(11:09 - 4th) 5-S.McGrew runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:03 - 4th) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:03 - 4th) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35. 8-N.Peat to STA 43 for 43 yards (23-B.McKinney).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 43(10:54 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to STA 49 for 6 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - STNFRD 49(10:16 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to STA 46 FUMBLES (22-T.McDuffie). 48-E.Ulofoshio to STA 10 for 36 yards (15-D.Mills).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASH 10(10:05 - 4th) 9-D.Morris complete to 88-T.Jones. 88-T.Jones runs 10 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WAS 68-U.Ale Holding 10 yards enforced at STA 10. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - WASH 20(9:59 - 4th) 5-S.McGrew to STA 19 for 1 yard (21-K.Williamson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 19 - WASH 19(9:05 - 4th) 9-D.Morris to STA 15 for 4 yards. Penalty on WAS 51-J.Kirkland Holding 10 yards enforced at STA 19. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 29 - WASH 29(9:04 - 4th) 9-D.Morris incomplete. Intended for 24-K.Pleasant.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 29 - WASH 29(8:41 - 4th) 9-D.Morris to STA 27 for 2 yards (34-T.Booker).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 27 - WASH 27(8:01 - 4th) 47-P.Henry 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:54 - 4th) 37-T.Horn kicks 63 yards from WAS 35. 23-C.Filkins to STA 22 for 20 yards (2-K.Gordon). Penalty on STA 81-B.Tremayne Holding 10 yards enforced at STA 22.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 12(7:47 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to STA 12 for no gain (91-T.Letuligasenoa).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - STNFRD 12(7:09 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to STA 12 for no gain (2-K.Gordon).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - STNFRD 12(6:29 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to STA 27 for 15 yards (2-K.Gordon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 27(5:49 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to STA 31 for 4 yards (91-T.Letuligasenoa).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - STNFRD 31(5:06 - 4th) Penalty on STA 81-B.Tremayne False start 5 yards enforced at STA 31. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 11 - STNFRD 26(4:38 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to STA 41 for 15 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 41(4:00 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to STA 40 for -1 yard (94-S.Taimani).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - STNFRD 40(3:14 - 4th) 8-N.Peat to STA 40 for no gain (22-T.McDuffie).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 11 - STNFRD 40(2:32 - 4th) 15-D.Mills complete to 13-S.Fehoko. 13-S.Fehoko to WAS 35 for 25 yards (22-T.McDuffie). Penalty on WAS 22-T.McDuffie Pass interference declined.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(2:02 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to WAS 32 for 3 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio8-K.Taylor).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - STNFRD 32(1:58 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to WAS 21 for 11 yards (3-E.Molden).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - STNFRD 21(1:19 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to WAS 19 for 2 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - STNFRD 19(1:14 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to WAS 15 for 4 yards (43-J.Sirmon94-S.Taimani).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - STNFRD 15(1:07 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to WAS 11 for 4 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - STNFRD 15(0:49 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to WAS 12 for 3 yards (43-J.Sirmon).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - STNFRD 12(0:38 - 4th) 20-A.Jones to WAS 9 for 3 yards (48-E.Ulofoshio).
-
COLOST
SDGST
17
23
3rd 0:33 CBSSN
-
COLO
ARIZ
21
13
3rd 3:26 FS1
-
23OREG
CAL
17
21
3rd 4:33 ESPN
-
SC
UK
3
27
2nd 0:00 SECN
-
3CLEM
VATECH
17
10
3rd 10:48 ABC
-
BAYLOR
11OKLA
0
10
2nd 1:04 FOX
-
1BAMA
LSU
35
14
2nd 11:14 CBS
-
10MIAMI
DUKE
21
0
2nd 1:04 ACCN
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
7
3
1st 7:26 FS2
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
42
31
Final CBSSN
-
AF
UTAHST
35
7
Final CBSSN
-
25LALAF
APLST
24
21
Final ESPN
-
RICE
21MRSHL
20
0
Final ESP+
-
PSU
RUT
23
7
Final FS1
-
15OKLAST
TCU
22
29
Final ESP2
-
5TXAM
AUBURN
31
20
Final ESPN
-
TEXAS
KSTATE
69
31
Final FOX
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
13
16
Final FS2
-
ARK
MIZZOU
48
50
Final SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
37
27
Final BTN
-
MEMP
TULANE
21
35
Final ESP+
-
WCAR
17UNC
9
49
Final ACCN
-
TOLEDO
NILL
41
24
Final ESP3
-
4OHIOST
MICHST
52
12
Final ABC
-
EMICH
WMICH
53
42
Final ESP+
-
BALLST
CMICH
45
20
Final ESPU
-
BGREEN
AKRON
3
31
Final ESP3
-
TROY
SALA
29
0
Final ESP3
-
CUSE
2ND
21
45
Final NBC
-
LAMON
ARKST
15
48
Final ESP3
-
19IOWA
ILL
35
21
Final FS1
-
24TULSA
NAVY
19
6
Final ESP2
-
6FLA
TENN
31
19
Final CBS
-
WVU
9IOWAST
6
42
Final ESPN
-
12IND
16WISC
14
6
Final ABC
-
BC
UVA
32
43
Final
-
GATECH
NCST
13
23
Final ACCN
-
STNFRD
22WASH
31
26
Final FOX
-
13BYU
18CSTCAR
17
22
Final ESPU
-
SJST
HAWAII
35
24
Final
-
FAU
GAS
3
20
Final ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
0
051 O/U
+17.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
UTAH
0
051 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UCLA
ARIZST
0
057.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
046.5 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00pm ESP3
-
WASHST
20USC
0
068.5 O/U
-12
Sun 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
UAB
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
-
BOISE
UNLV
0
0
CBSSN
-
14NWEST
MINN
0
0
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
0
CBSSN
-
MD
MICH
0
0
BTN
-
BUFF
OHIO
0
0
CBSSN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
ESPU