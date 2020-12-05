|
|
|TOLEDO
|NILL
Bradley leads Toledo past winless N. Illinois 41-24
DEKALB, Ill. (AP) Sophomore quarterback Carter Bradley threw for 432 yards and three touchdowns and Toledo beat Northern Illinois 41-24 on Saturday.
Toledo (3-2, 3-2 Mid-American Conference) broke the game in open in the fourth quarter after the two played to a 17-all tie in the first half and a scoreless third quarter.
Thomas Cluckey's 22-yard field goal with 11:31 left to play ended an 11-play, 51-yard drive. Northern Illinois, now winless in five games, punted on its following drive.
That set up the Rockets for a seven-play, 80-yard drive that ended with Bradley throwing a 15-yard touchdown pass to Ronnie Blackmon with 4:48 left. After the Huskies turned it over on downs, Micah Kelly ran for a 25-yard touchdown run to put it out of reach.
In what was Bradley's third-career start, he completed 29 of 44 passes with a pair of interceptions, one of which was tipped near the line of scrimmage.
Danzel McKinley-Lewis caught six passes for 110 yards and a touchdown and Isaiah Winstead hauled in eight catches for 106 yards for the Rockets.
For the Huskies, Ross Bowers threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns, Harrison Waylee ran for 114 yards and a score and Tyrice Richie had seven catches for 111 yards and a TD.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
C. Bradley
2 QB
432 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 44 RuYds
|
|
R. Bowers
12 QB
273 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -22 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|34
|21
|Rushing
|10
|5
|Passing
|21
|12
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|610
|382
|Total Plays
|81
|67
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|178
|109
|Rush Attempts
|37
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|432
|273
|Comp. - Att.
|29-44
|19-39
|Yards Per Pass
|9.8
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|11-112
|8-77
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-19.7
|4-40.3
|Return Yards
|9
|8
|Punts - Returns
|2-9
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-8
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|432
|PASS YDS
|273
|
|
|178
|RUSH YDS
|109
|
|
|610
|TOTAL YDS
|382
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|29/44
|432
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|12
|72
|1
|25
|
B. Koback 22 RB
|B. Koback
|17
|65
|1
|19
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|5
|44
|0
|14
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
|D. McKinley-Lewis
|7
|6
|110
|1
|43
|
I. Winstead 14 WR
|I. Winstead
|12
|8
|106
|0
|20
|
B. Mitchell 80 WR
|B. Mitchell
|4
|2
|76
|1
|44
|
D. Rosi 89 TE
|D. Rosi
|4
|3
|40
|0
|27
|
J. Newton 19 WR
|J. Newton
|5
|3
|30
|0
|12
|
J. Turner 81 TE
|J. Turner
|4
|2
|27
|0
|17
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|4
|2
|20
|0
|18
|
R. Blackmon 28 WR
|R. Blackmon
|2
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|2
|2
|8
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Womack 0 CB
|S. Womack
|6-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Johnson 45 LB
|D. Johnson
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Ford 7 S
|Z. Ford
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Anderson 1 S
|T. Anderson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 99 DE
|D. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Holt 20 S
|S. Holt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 13 CB
|C. McDonald
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hines 91 DE
|J. Hines
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ragin 44 DE
|D. Ragin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 24 CB
|J. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bauer 6 S
|N. Bauer
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bolden 31 LB
|D. Bolden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rogers 92 DT
|D. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hood 96 DT
|D. Hood
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
N. Givhan 48 DE
|N. Givhan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crider 35 LB
|A. Crider
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexander 98 DT
|D. Alexander
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 30 LB
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|2/2
|25
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
|D. McKinley-Lewis
|5
|15.2
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Blackmon 28 WR
|R. Blackmon
|2
|4.5
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Bowers 12 QB
|R. Bowers
|19/39
|273
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|19
|114
|1
|28
|
D. Fletcher 4 QB
|D. Fletcher
|4
|17
|0
|13
|
R. Bowers 12 QB
|R. Bowers
|5
|-22
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Richie 3 WR
|T. Richie
|13
|7
|111
|1
|43
|
D. Crawford 88 TE
|D. Crawford
|9
|5
|46
|1
|19
|
M. Toure 8 WR
|M. Toure
|1
|1
|44
|0
|44
|
T. Rudolph 85 WR
|T. Rudolph
|3
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|4
|3
|24
|0
|11
|
D. Robinson 17 WR
|D. Robinson
|8
|2
|12
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Lafayette 3 S
|D. Lafayette
|11-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Gandy 14 CB
|J. Gandy
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rayner 9 LB
|D. Rayner
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rattin 38 LB
|N. Rattin
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansen 7 S
|J. Hansen
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Jackson 23 LB
|E. Jackson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Oppong 99 DL
|P. Oppong
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Kramer 55 DT
|W. Kramer
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 6 S
|C. Brown
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 4 DE
|R. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 97 DT
|D. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin Jr. 91 DT
|J. Griffin Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. March 20 CB
|Z. March
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 15 CB
|D. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ester 44 DT
|J. Ester
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kennedy 5 DE
|M. Kennedy
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|1/2
|29
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Ference 36 P
|M. Ference
|4
|40.3
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Rudolph 85 WR
|T. Rudolph
|7
|20.0
|47
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 58 yards from TOL 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 25 for 18 yards (20-S.Holt).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(14:54 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 25(14:48 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 34 for 9 yards (6-N.Bauer).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NILL 34(14:07 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 37 for 3 yards (0-S.Womack).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NILL 37(13:38 - 1st) Penalty on NIL 70-M.Cox False start 5 yards enforced at NIL 37. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - NILL 32(13:24 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - NILL 32(13:17 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 30-H.Waylee. 30-H.Waylee to NIL 43 for 11 yards (45-D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NILL 43(12:35 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 43 for no gain (92-D.Rogers).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NILL 43(12:06 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 36 yards from NIL 43. 28-R.Blackmon to TOL 30 for 9 yards. Penalty on TOL 27-Q.Mitchell Holding 10 yards enforced at TOL 30.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(11:56 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to TOL 27 for 7 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 27(11:56 - 1st) Penalty on TOL 14-I.Winstead False start 5 yards enforced at TOL 27. No Play.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 22(11:00 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 37 for 15 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(10:48 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley to TOL 48 for 11 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(10:30 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to NIL 36 for 16 yards (6-C.Brown15-D.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 36(10:20 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 36(10:00 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to NIL 29 for 7 yards (9-D.Rayner5-M.Kennedy).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 29(9:40 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to NIL 28 for 1 yard (14-J.Gandy).
|+12 YD
|
4 & 2 - TOLEDO 28(8:50 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to NIL 16 for 12 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 16(8:00 - 1st) Penalty on TOL 78-V.Gurman False start 5 yards enforced at NIL 16. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - TOLEDO 21(8:00 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Winstead.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 15 - TOLEDO 21(7:42 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:33 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:33 - 1st) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 54 yards from TOL 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 25 for 14 yards (10-N.Hamlin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(7:28 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 25 for no gain (0-S.Womack48-N.Givhan).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 25(7:28 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 85-T.Rudolph. 85-T.Rudolph to TOL 39 for 36 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 39(6:55 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to TOL 31 for 8 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - NILL 31(6:23 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to TOL 28 for 3 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 28(5:11 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:04 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:04 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson kicks 57 yards from NIL 35. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 33 for 25 yards (49-J.Lambert).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 33(5:04 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to TOL 40 for 7 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 40(4:59 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 40(4:38 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to TOL 48 for 8 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(4:33 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 48 for no gain (38-N.Rattin).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(4:15 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to NIL 25 for 27 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(3:12 - 1st) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox INTERCEPTED by 7-J.Hansen at NIL 8. 7-J.Hansen to NIL 22 for 14 yards (89-D.Rosi).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 22(3:12 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 30 for 8 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - NILL 30(3:04 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 40 for 10 yards (24-J.Clark1-T.Anderson).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 40(2:29 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to TOL 17 for 43 yards (7-Z.Ford).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 17(1:49 - 1st) 30-H.Waylee to TOL 14 for 3 yards (44-D.Ragin1-T.Anderson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - NILL 14(1:21 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie. Penalty on TOL 24-J.Clark Pass interference 12 yards enforced at TOL 14. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 2 - NILL 2(0:42 - 1st) 4-D.Fletcher to TOL 5 for -3 yards (99-D.Johnson98-D.Alexander).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NILL 5(15:00 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - NILL 5(14:55 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:49 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:49 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 60 yards from NIL 35. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 5 FUMBLES (4-D.McKinley-Lewis). 4-D.McKinley-Lewis recovers at the TOL End Zone. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 2 for 2 yards (8-M.Toure).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 2(14:47 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to TOL 22 for 20 yards (20-Z.March).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 22(14:08 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 81-J.Turner. 81-J.Turner to TOL 39 for 17 yards (3-D.Lafayette14-J.Gandy).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 39(13:42 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley to TOL 49 for 10 yards (7-J.Hansen).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49(13:17 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to NIL 48 for 3 yards (38-N.Rattin23-E.Jackson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 48(13:01 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to NIL 37 for 11 yards.
|+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 37(12:23 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to NIL 5 for 32 yards (99-P.Oppong).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - TOLEDO 5(12:03 - 2nd) 3-M.Kelly to NIL 3 for 2 yards (9-D.Rayner3-D.Lafayette).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 3(11:25 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 28-R.Blackmon.
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 3(11:22 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Kelly. Penalty on NIL 15-D.Thomas Holding 2 yards enforced at NIL 3. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - TOLEDO 1(11:11 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to NIL 1 for no gain (97-D.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 1(10:49 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:47 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:47 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 62 yards from TOL 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 50 for 47 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 50(10:38 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to TOL 47 for 3 yards (91-J.Hines).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NILL 47(9:58 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NILL 47(9:55 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - NILL 47(9:50 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 11-K.Pugh. Penalty on TOL 24-J.Clark Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TOL 47. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 32(9:45 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to TOL 26 for 6 yards (13-C.McDonald).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 4 - NILL 26(9:06 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:59 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NILL 35(8:59 - 2nd) Penalty on NIL 3-T.Richie Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NIL 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:59 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 70 yards from NIL 20. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 34 for 24 yards (19-P.Hoffmann).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 34(8:52 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to NIL 47 for 19 yards (23-E.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 47(8:33 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to NIL 44 for 3 yards (7-J.Hansen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 44(8:00 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Newton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 44(7:54 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Maddox.
|+44 YD
|
4 & 7 - TOLEDO 44(7:49 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:41 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:41 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 58 yards from TOL 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 21 for 14 yards (27-Q.Mitchell).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 21(7:31 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to NIL 29 for 8 yards (31-D.Bolden45-D.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - NILL 29(6:59 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 37 for 8 yards (6-N.Bauer).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NILL 37(6:30 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 44 for 7 yards (20-S.Holt). Penalty on NIL 69-N.Potter Holding 10 yards enforced at NIL 37. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - NILL 27(6:07 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 35 for 8 yards (13-C.McDonald).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - NILL 35(5:38 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - NILL 35(5:34 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford. Penalty on TOL 44-D.Ragin Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at NIL 35. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 50(5:29 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to TOL 41 for 9 yards (45-D.Johnson). Penalty on NIL 32-B.Ross Holding 10 yards enforced at TOL 41.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 11 - NILL 49(5:05 - 2nd) 4-D.Fletcher to TOL 38 for 13 yards (99-D.Johnson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 38(4:25 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to TOL 40 for -2 yards (20-S.Holt).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - NILL 40(4:02 - 2nd) 4-D.Fletcher to TOL 31 for 9 yards (31-D.Bolden).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - NILL 31(3:42 - 2nd) 4-D.Fletcher to TOL 33 FUMBLES (99-D.Johnson). 8-D.Hood to TOL 33 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 33(2:54 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 50 for 17 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 50(2:29 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to NIL 7 for 43 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 7 - TOLEDO 7(2:02 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Winstead.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 7(1:58 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Winstead.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 7(1:54 - 2nd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Turner.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - TOLEDO 7(1:50 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 2nd) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 60 yards from TOL 35 out of bounds at the NIL 5.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 35(1:45 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to TOL 46 for 19 yards (45-D.Johnson35-A.Crider).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 46(1:38 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to TOL 36 for 10 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NILL 36(1:31 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford. Penalty on TOL 45-D.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at TOL 36. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 26(1:26 - 2nd) 30-H.Waylee to TOL 22 for 4 yards (45-D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NILL 22(0:59 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - NILL 22(0:53 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 30-H.Waylee. 30-H.Waylee to TOL 11 for 11 yards (0-S.Womack35-A.Crider).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 11(0:34 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NILL 11(0:31 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NILL 11(0:25 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Rudolph.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - NILL 11(0:21 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 64 yards from NIL 35. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 18 for 17 yards (49-J.Lambert).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 18(14:56 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 30 for 12 yards (6-C.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(14:32 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 32 for 2 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 32(14:02 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to TOL 34 for 2 yards (15-D.Thomas). Penalty on NIL 9-D.Rayner Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TOL 34.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49(13:35 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley scrambles to NIL 47 for 4 yards.
|Int
|
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 47(13:01 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Newton INTERCEPTED by 3-D.Lafayette at NIL 25. 3-D.Lafayette to NIL 19 for -6 yards.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 19(12:57 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 19(12:50 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 32 for 13 yards (7-Z.Ford45-D.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 32(12:23 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 43 for 11 yards (7-Z.Ford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 43(11:51 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 30-H.Waylee.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - NILL 43(11:45 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers sacked at NIL 35 for -8 yards (7-Z.Ford).
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - NILL 35(11:05 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - NILL 35(10:58 - 3rd) 36-M.Ference punts 51 yards from NIL 35 out of bounds at the TOL 14.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 14(10:51 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 13 for -1 yard (99-P.Oppong23-E.Jackson).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 13(10:17 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to TOL 30 for 17 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(9:59 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 14-I.Winstead.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 30(9:53 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead to TOL 46 for 16 yards (3-D.Lafayette14-J.Gandy).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(9:22 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to NIL 47 for 7 yards (55-W.Kramer44-J.Ester).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 47(8:45 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to NIL 43 for 4 yards (38-N.Rattin).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43(8:15 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to NIL 44 for -1 yard (9-D.Rayner5-M.Kennedy).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 44(7:37 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 3-M.Kelly. 3-M.Kelly to NIL 40 for 4 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 40(6:54 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to NIL 38 for 2 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|+10 YD
|
4 & 5 - TOLEDO 38(6:14 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 81-J.Turner. 81-J.Turner to NIL 28 for 10 yards (9-D.Rayner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 28(5:47 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Turner.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 28(5:41 - 3rd) 3-M.Kelly to NIL 18 for 10 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 18(5:04 - 3rd) 3-M.Kelly to NIL 17 for 1 yard (23-E.Jackson38-N.Rattin).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 17(4:39 - 3rd) Penalty on TOL 80-B.Mitchell Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NIL 17. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 24 - TOLEDO 32(4:39 - 3rd) 3-M.Kelly to NIL 24 for 8 yards (99-P.Oppong).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 16 - TOLEDO 24(4:39 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 3-M.Kelly. 3-M.Kelly to NIL 20 for 4 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
|No Gain
|
4 & 12 - TOLEDO 20(3:13 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 4-D.McKinley-Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 20(3:09 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 22 for 2 yards (99-D.Johnson30-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NILL 22(2:35 - 3rd) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 22 for no gain (44-D.Ragin).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - NILL 22(1:51 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers sacked at NIL 22 for no gain (91-J.Hines).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - NILL 22(1:17 - 3rd) 36-M.Ference punts 33 yards from NIL 22 Downed at the TOL 45.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45(1:10 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton to NIL 48 for 7 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 48(0:48 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to NIL 46 for 2 yards (4-R.Thomas).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 46(0:19 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to NIL 40 for 6 yards (3-D.Lafayette).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(15:00 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to NIL 39 for 1 yard (55-W.Kramer3-D.Lafayette).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 39(14:28 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton runs ob at NIL 28 for 11 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 28(14:06 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley scrambles to NIL 23 for 5 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 23(13:31 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 19-J.Newton. 19-J.Newton to NIL 11 for 12 yards (14-J.Gandy38-N.Rattin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 11(13:04 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to NIL 9 for 2 yards (9-D.Rayner23-E.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 9(12:18 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to NIL 4 for 5 yards (9-D.Rayner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 4(11:54 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Rosi.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - TOLEDO 4(11:35 - 4th) 17-T.Cluckey 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:31 - 4th) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 58 yards from TOL 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 19 for 12 yards (10-N.Hamlin20-S.Holt).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NILL 19(11:25 - 4th) Penalty on TOL 48-N.Givhan Offside 5 yards enforced at NIL 19. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - NILL 24(11:25 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 25 for 1 yard (0-S.Womack).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NILL 25(10:43 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - NILL 25(10:36 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 36 for 11 yards (7-Z.Ford6-N.Bauer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 36(10:00 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 36(9:53 - 4th) 30-H.Waylee to NIL 39 for 3 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - NILL 39(9:17 - 4th) Penalty on NIL 69-N.Potter False start 5 yards enforced at NIL 39. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - NILL 34(8:51 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers scrambles runs ob at NIL 39 for 5 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NILL 39(8:19 - 4th) 36-M.Ference punts 41 yards from NIL 39 to TOL 20 fair catch by 28-R.Blackmon.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(8:13 - 4th) 3-M.Kelly to TOL 24 for 4 yards (91-J.Griffin6-C.Brown).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 24(7:45 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 14-I.Winstead. 14-I.Winstead runs ob at TOL 36 for 12 yards. Penalty on NIL 5-M.Kennedy Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at TOL 36.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 49(7:23 - 4th) 3-M.Kelly to NIL 47 for 2 yards (38-N.Rattin91-J.Griffin).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 47(6:53 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 8-D.Maddox. 8-D.Maddox to NIL 29 for 18 yards (23-E.Jackson6-C.Brown).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29(6:23 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley scrambles to NIL 15 for 14 yards (4-R.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 15(5:45 - 4th) Penalty on TOL 63-P.Bisek False start 5 yards enforced at NIL 15. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - TOLEDO 20(5:30 - 4th) 3-M.Kelly to NIL 15 for 5 yards (3-D.Lafayette97-D.Taylor).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 15(4:54 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 28-R.Blackmon. 28-R.Blackmon runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:48 - 4th) 17-T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:48 - 4th) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 60 yards from TOL 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 17 for 12 yards (22-B.Koback).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NILL 17(4:41 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers sacked at NIL 9 for -8 yards (0-S.Womack96-D.Hood).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 18 - NILL 9(4:09 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford runs ob at NIL 20 for 11 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NILL 20(4:01 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Robinson.
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - NILL 20(3:58 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(3:47 - 4th) Penalty on TOL 24-J.Clark Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NIL 20. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 25 - TOLEDO 35(3:47 - 4th) 3-M.Kelly to NIL 30 for 5 yards (14-J.Gandy).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 20 - TOLEDO 30(3:43 - 4th) 7-D.Finn to NIL 27 for 3 yards (7-J.Hansen).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 27(3:35 - 4th) 3-M.Kelly to NIL 23 for 4 yards (9-D.Rayner).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 23(2:57 - 4th) 7-D.Finn to NIL 25 for -2 yards (55-W.Kramer).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 12 - TOLEDO 25(2:09 - 4th) 3-M.Kelly runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:01 - 4th) 17-T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:01 - 4th) 17-T.Cluckey kicks 63 yards from TOL 35. 85-T.Rudolph to NIL 25 for 23 yards (42-J.Barrow).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(1:55 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 17-D.Robinson. 17-D.Robinson to NIL 32 for 7 yards (0-S.Womack).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NILL 32(1:29 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NILL 32(1:24 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - NILL 32(1:18 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 17-D.Robinson. 17-D.Robinson to NIL 37 for 5 yards (0-S.Womack).
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 37(1:13 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 8-M.Toure. 8-M.Toure to TOL 19 for 44 yards (20-S.Holt). Team penalty on TOL 12 men in the huddle declined.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 19(1:10 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 30-H.Waylee. 30-H.Waylee to TOL 17 for 2 yards (24-J.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NILL 17(0:49 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete.
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - NILL 17(0:44 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers sacked at TOL 28 for -11 yards (45-D.Johnson).
|No Good
|
4 & 19 - NILL 28(0:33 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
