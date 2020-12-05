|
|
|MEMP
|TULANE
Pratt in on four TDs as Tulane beats Memphis 35-21
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Freshman quarterback Michael Pratt threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns, ran for two more and may have iced the Tulane's 35-21 defeat of Memphis on Saturday when he was hit while scrambling on what was ruled a targeting penalty.
Tulane led 28-21 and was driving in the fourth quarter when Pratt was forced to run on second-and-10. As he was going down, Memphis' Cole Mashburn came diving up to assist on the stop. Though a television replay showed no helmet-to-helmet contact, Masburn was disqualified for targeting and Tulane had a first-and-goal at the 9.
Cam Carroll zig-zagged into the end zone on the next play and Tulane was up two touchdowns late against a Memphis team with five comeback victories this season.
The Green Wave (6-5, 3-5 American Athletic Conference) snapped the Tigers three-game win streak, outgaining Memphis (6-3, 4-3) 419 yards to 300 and scoring all four times they reached the red zone.
Calvin Austin caught five passes for 110 yards for Memphis, his sixth 100-yard game in the last seven. Brady White passed for 248 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. White needs 56 more passing yards to surpass Danny Wimprine as career passing leader at Memphis. The Tigers have two games left.
---
|
|
B. White
3 QB
248 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, -16 RuYds
|
|
M. Pratt
7 QB
254 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 24 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|26
|Rushing
|4
|13
|Passing
|11
|12
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|2-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|300
|419
|Total Plays
|67
|79
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|45
|165
|Rush Attempts
|28
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|255
|254
|Comp. - Att.
|20-39
|21-34
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-29
|9-84
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.5
|5-43.2
|Return Yards
|49
|18
|Punts - Returns
|2-18
|2-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-31
|2-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|255
|PASS YDS
|254
|
|
|45
|RUSH YDS
|165
|
|
|300
|TOTAL YDS
|419
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|19/38
|248
|2
|2
|
C. Austin III 4 WR
|C. Austin III
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|13
|39
|0
|19
|
T. Washington 18 WR
|T. Washington
|2
|10
|1
|8
|
M. Weaver 26 RB
|M. Weaver
|4
|9
|0
|12
|
K. Watkins 17 RB
|K. Watkins
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|7
|-16
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Austin III 4 WR
|C. Austin III
|17
|5
|110
|1
|59
|
T. Washington 18 WR
|T. Washington
|9
|6
|76
|0
|28
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|3
|3
|18
|0
|13
|
K. Watkins 17 RB
|K. Watkins
|2
|2
|16
|0
|15
|
J. Ivory 13 WR
|J. Ivory
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Moore 89 WR
|T. Moore
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Dykes 5 TE
|S. Dykes
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Mashburn 46 DE
|C. Mashburn
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Joseph 10 DL
|M. Joseph
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Russell 23 LB
|J. Russell
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Francis 32 DB
|J. Francis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pickens 40 LB
|T. Pickens
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Carter 2 DB
|T. Carter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lindsey 22 DB
|T. Lindsey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blake Jr. 41 DB
|S. Blake Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown Jr. 3 LB
|K. Brown Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dorceus 94 DL
|J. Dorceus
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Cullens 8 LB
|X. Cullens
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Owens 30 DB
|R. Owens
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Allen 37 DE
|J. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cartwright 95 DL
|J. Cartwright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mashburn 26 LB
|C. Mashburn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robinson 99 DL
|K. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Oliver 11 DB
|S. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ducksworth 97 DL
|W. Ducksworth
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 36 K
|R. Patterson
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Williams 48 P
|A. Williams
|4
|44.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Washington 18 WR
|T. Washington
|5
|21.4
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Austin III 4 WR
|C. Austin III
|2
|9.0
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|10
|67
|0
|21
|
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|9
|38
|1
|10
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|17
|24
|2
|16
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|4
|18
|0
|7
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
P. Watts 3 WR
|P. Watts
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|5
|3
|57
|1
|42
|
P. Watts 3 WR
|P. Watts
|5
|3
|55
|0
|38
|
D. Watts 2 WR
|D. Watts
|6
|4
|46
|1
|18
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|3
|3
|30
|0
|16
|
J. Toles 23 WR
|J. Toles
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|3
|3
|14
|0
|5
|
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
S. Brown 86 WR
|S. Brown
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Jones 1 WR
|M. Jones
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Williams 24 LB
|D. Williams
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 40 LB
|N. Anderson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kuerschen 36 S
|C. Kuerschen
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
W. Langham 8 CB
|W. Langham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moody 28 LB
|M. Moody
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Monroe 9 CB
|J. Monroe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Johnson 7 DE
|P. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sample 5 DE
|C. Sample
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Johnson 77 NT
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Seiden 91 DE
|N. Seiden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kerr 21 DB
|A. Kerr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dyson 17 DB
|C. Dyson
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Friloux 95 DL
|A. Friloux
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Hicks Jr. 94 DL
|E. Hicks Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Glover 62 K
|M. Glover
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 97 P
|R. Wright
|5
|43.2
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|21.5
|43
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|7.5
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(15:00 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to TUL 36 for 11 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 36(14:32 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts to TUL 43 for 7 yards (2-T.Carter).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULANE 43(14:02 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 48 for 5 yards (94-J.Dorceus).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 48(13:42 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 47 for -1 yard (99-K.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TULANE 47(13:28 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 11 - TULANE 47(13:02 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to MEM 37 for 16 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(12:48 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to MEM 29 for 8 yards (2-T.Carter).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULANE 29(11:57 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts to MEM 23 for 6 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 23(11:40 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson to MEM 15 for 8 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULANE 15(11:03 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:58 - 1st) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:58 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 40 yards from TUL 35 to MEM 25 fair catch by 18-T.Washington.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(10:58 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to MEM 27 for 2 yards (24-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 27(10:42 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - MEMP 27(10:38 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to MEM 41 for 14 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|+59 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 41(10:13 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:05 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 1(10:04 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 2 for 1 yard (10-M.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 2(9:32 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 2 for no gain (46-C.Mashburn).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TULANE 2(8:56 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Watts.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TULANE 2(8:49 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 52 yards from TUL 2. 4-C.Austin to TUL 36 for 18 yards (5-C.Sample).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 36(8:37 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 36(8:28 - 1st) 28-A.Martin to TUL 33 for 3 yards (7-P.Johnson).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 7 - TULANE 33(8:01 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 28-A.Martin. 28-A.Martin to TUL 35 for -2 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - TULANE 35(7:25 - 1st) 36-R.Patterson 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(7:20 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 37 for 2 yards (3-K.Brown).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 37(6:50 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 46 for 9 yards (46-C.Mashburn).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 46(6:32 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 47 for 1 yard (46-C.Mashburn).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MEMP 47(5:45 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to MEM 48 for 5 yards (32-J.Francis).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - MEMP 48(5:08 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to MEM 45 for 3 yards (94-J.Dorceus3-K.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - MEMP 45(4:34 - 1st) 20-C.Carroll to MEM 42 for 3 yards (41-S.Blake).
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 42(4:09 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:00 - 1st) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 49 yards from TUL 35. 18-T.Washington to MEM 23 for 7 yards (46-K.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 23(3:56 - 1st) 3-B.White to MEM 24 for 1 yard (40-N.Anderson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 24(3:16 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 28-A.Martin. 28-A.Martin to MEM 31 for 7 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TULANE 31(2:48 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - TULANE 31(2:44 - 1st) Penalty on MEM 8-X.Cullens False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 31. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TULANE 26(2:44 - 1st) 48-A.Williams punts 41 yards from MEM 26. 4-J.Jackson to TUL 40 for 7 yards (22-T.Lindsey).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(2:32 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 40(2:28 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Huderson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 40(2:24 - 1st) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MEMP 40(2:19 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 40 yards from TUL 40 to MEM 20 fair catch by 4-C.Austin.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(2:12 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to MEM 31 for 11 yards (28-M.Moody).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 31(1:52 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to MEM 41 for 10 yards (9-J.Monroe). Penalty on MEM 75-M.Dale Holding 10 yards enforced at MEM 31. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 20 - TULANE 21(1:28 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to MEM 31 for 10 yards (8-W.Langham).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 31(0:57 - 1st) 26-M.Weaver to MEM 26 for -5 yards (7-P.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - TULANE 26(0:22 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - TULANE 26(0:18 - 1st) 48-A.Williams punts 44 yards from MEM 26. 4-J.Jackson to TUL 38 for 8 yards (30-R.Owens). Penalty on TUL 37-M.Clark Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at TUL 32.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 45(15:00 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Huderson.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 45(14:54 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 23-J.Toles. 23-J.Toles to MEM 27 for 18 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 27(14:18 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to MEM 24 for 3 yards (32-J.Francis).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 24(13:47 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to MEM 25 for -1 yard (8-X.Cullens22-T.Lindsey).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - TULANE 25(12:58 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to MEM 18 for 7 yards (15-Q.Johnson30-R.Owens).
|+13 YD
|
4 & 1 - TULANE 18(12:25 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 20-C.Carroll. 20-C.Carroll to MEM 5 for 13 yards (23-J.Russell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - TULANE 5(11:56 - 2nd) 3-P.Watts to MEM 3 for 2 yards (95-J.Cartwright).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULANE 3(11:13 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:09 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:09 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 61 yards from TUL 35. 18-T.Washington to MEM 36 for 32 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 36(10:57 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 36(10:51 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 35 for -1 yard (77-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - TULANE 35(10:14 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - TULANE 35(10:07 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 47 yards from MEM 35 to TUL 18 fair catch by 4-J.Jackson. Penalty on TUL 37-M.Clark Holding 9 yards enforced at TUL 18.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 9(9:59 - 2nd) 11-A.Jones to TUL 13 for 4 yards (46-C.Mashburn).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - MEMP 13(9:30 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 1-M.Jones. 1-M.Jones to TUL 21 for 8 yards (11-S.Oliver).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 21(9:01 - 2nd) 11-A.Jones to TUL 28 for 7 yards (23-J.Russell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 28(8:29 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 3-P.Watts. 3-P.Watts to TUL 31 FUMBLES (15-Q.Johnson). 3-P.Watts to TUL 31 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 31(8:15 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to TUL 39 for 8 yards. Penalty on TUL 72-T.Tuggle Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 31. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - MEMP 21(7:53 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to TUL 26 for 5 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - MEMP 26(7:17 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to TUL 30 for 4 yards (2-T.Carter).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - MEMP 30(6:40 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 19 for -11 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - MEMP 19(6:04 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 48 yards from TUL 19 out of bounds at the MEM 33.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 33(5:56 - 2nd) 18-T.Washington to MEM 41 for 8 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULANE 41(5:27 - 2nd) 28-A.Martin to MEM 45 for 4 yards (5-C.Sample).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 45(4:58 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 45(4:51 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to TUL 40 for 15 yards (37-M.Clark).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(4:29 - 2nd) 28-A.Martin to TUL 36 for 4 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULANE 36(3:53 - 2nd) 28-A.Martin to TUL 17 for 19 yards (17-C.Dyson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 17(3:18 - 2nd) 28-A.Martin to TUL 12 for 5 yards (24-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 12(2:41 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - TULANE 12(2:36 - 2nd) 17-K.Watkins to TUL 8 for 4 yards (24-D.Williams).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - TULANE 8(2:06 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to TUL 8 for no gain (36-C.Kuerschen). Penalty on TUL 7-P.Johnson Offside 4 yards enforced at TUL 8. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - TULANE 4(1:58 - 2nd) 28-A.Martin to TUL 3 for 1 yard (36-C.Kuerschen24-D.Williams). Penalty on MEM 18-T.Washington Unnecessary roughness offsetting. Team penalty on TUL Unnecessary roughness offsetting.
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - TULANE 3(1:47 - 2nd) 3-B.White sacked at TUL 9 for -6 yards (95-A.Friloux).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - TULANE 9(1:42 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin. Penalty on TUL 9-J.Monroe Pass interference 7 yards enforced at TUL 9. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - TULANE 2(1:36 - 2nd) 26-M.Weaver to TUL 2 for no gain (40-N.Anderson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULANE 2(1:22 - 2nd) 18-T.Washington runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:18 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 58 yards from MEM 35. 4-J.Jackson to MEM 50 for 43 yards (39-H.Nash).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 50(1:08 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Watts.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 50(1:03 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jackson.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 50(0:56 - 2nd) 7-M.Pratt sacked at TUL 43 for -7 yards (40-T.Pickens8-X.Cullens).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - MEMP 43(0:51 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 27 yards from TUL 43 out of bounds at the MEM 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 30(0:45 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 30(0:39 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 17-K.Watkins. 17-K.Watkins to MEM 45 for 15 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 45(0:23 - 2nd) Penalty on MEM 67-M.Orona-Lopez False start 5 yards enforced at MEM 45. No Play.
|Int
|
1 & 15 - TULANE 40(0:23 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-C.Dyson at MEM 50. 17-C.Dyson to MEM 47 for 3 yards (5-S.Dykes).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 52 yards from TUL 45. 18-T.Washington to MEM 27 for 24 yards (24-D.Williams).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 27(14:56 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 4-C.Austin. 4-C.Austin to MEM 38 for 11 yards (9-J.Monroe31-L.Brooks).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 38(14:47 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 13-J.Ivory. 13-J.Ivory to TUL 47 for 15 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(14:02 - 3rd) 28-A.Martin to TUL 43 for 4 yards (28-M.Moody).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULANE 43(13:24 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to TUL 39 for 4 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TULANE 39(13:24 - 3rd) 28-A.Martin to TUL 38 for 1 yard (24-D.Williams).
|-5 YD
|
4 & 1 - TULANE 38(12:20 - 3rd) 28-A.Martin to TUL 43 for -5 yards (94-E.Hicks).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 43(12:08 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Watts.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 43(12:04 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to MEM 36 for 21 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 36(11:38 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to MEM 35 for 1 yard (46-C.Mashburn).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - MEMP 35(10:49 - 3rd) 5-S.Huderson to MEM 31 for 4 yards (40-T.Pickens23-J.Russell).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - MEMP 31(10:21 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to MEM 24 for 7 yards (46-C.Mashburn).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 24(9:45 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 3-P.Watts. 3-P.Watts to MEM 10 for 14 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 10(9:03 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt scrambles runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:59 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:59 - 3rd) 92-S.Stockwell kicks 58 yards from TUL 35. 18-T.Washington to MEM 30 for 23 yards (17-C.Dyson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 30(8:51 - 3rd) 28-A.Martin to MEM 33 for 3 yards (91-N.Seiden).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 33(8:22 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin. Penalty on TUL 9-J.Monroe Pass interference 0 yards enforced at MEM 40. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(8:18 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 40(8:10 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 17-K.Watkins. 17-K.Watkins to MEM 41 for 1 yard (37-M.Clark).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - TULANE 41(7:44 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to TUL 48 for 11 yards (37-M.Clark).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 48(7:18 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to TUL 27 for 21 yards (8-W.Langham).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 27(6:54 - 3rd) 4-C.Austin complete to 3-B.White. 3-B.White to TUL 20 for 7 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULANE 20(6:18 - 3rd) 26-M.Weaver to TUL 18 for 2 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULANE 18(5:57 - 3rd) 26-M.Weaver to TUL 6 for 12 yards (8-W.Langham).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - TULANE 6(5:18 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 5-S.Dykes. 5-S.Dykes runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:13 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:13 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 40 yards from MEM 35 to TUL 25 fair catch by 46-K.Jones.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(5:13 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jackson.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 25(5:06 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt complete to 2-D.Watts. 2-D.Watts to TUL 43 for 18 yards (32-J.Francis).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 43(4:27 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to MEM 47 for 10 yards (3-K.Brown).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 47(3:48 - 3rd) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to MEM 49 for -2 yards.
|Int
|
2 & 12 - MEMP 49(3:11 - 3rd) 11-A.Jones incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-Q.Johnson at MEM 16. 15-Q.Johnson to MEM 47 for 31 yards (80-T.James).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(2:55 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 28-A.Martin. 28-A.Martin to TUL 40 for 13 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(2:22 - 3rd) 28-A.Martin to TUL 40 for no gain (7-P.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 40(1:50 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 40(1:45 - 3rd) 3-B.White sacked at TUL 46 for -6 yards (37-M.Clark).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - TULANE 46(0:58 - 3rd) 48-A.Williams punts 46 yards from TUL 46 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(15:00 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson to TUL 42 for 7 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULANE 42(14:34 - 4th) 11-A.Jones to TUL 46 for 4 yards (23-J.Russell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(14:09 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 48 for 2 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULANE 48(13:41 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to MEM 36 for 16 yards (41-S.Blake).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 36(13:12 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt complete to 86-S.Brown. 86-S.Brown to MEM 28 for 8 yards (32-J.Francis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULANE 28(12:46 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to MEM 26 for 2 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 26(12:16 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 26(12:07 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt scrambles to MEM 18 for 8 yards (46-C.Mashburn). Penalty on MEM 46-C.Mashburn Personal Foul 9 yards enforced at MEM 18.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - TULANE 9(11:55 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:34 - 4th) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:34 - 4th) 62-M.Glover kicks 64 yards from TUL 35. 18-T.Washington to MEM 22 for 21 yards (24-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 22(11:28 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 22(11:22 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 22(11:11 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 18-T.Washington. 18-T.Washington to TUL 50 for 28 yards (21-A.Kerr).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 50(10:43 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 89-T.Moore. 89-T.Moore to TUL 43 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - TULANE 43(10:09 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington. Penalty on TUL 8-W.Langham Pass interference 0 yards enforced at TUL 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(10:05 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 35(9:59 - 4th) 3-B.White scrambles to TUL 31 for 4 yards (36-C.Kuerschen).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - TULANE 31(9:18 - 4th) 3-B.White to TUL 25 for 6 yards (24-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(8:38 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Austin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 25(8:32 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 25(8:28 - 4th) Penalty on TUL 8-W.Langham Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at TUL 25. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 12(8:28 - 4th) 28-A.Martin to TUL 9 for 3 yards (24-D.Williams).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 9(8:02 - 4th) 28-A.Martin to TUL 12 for -3 yards (28-M.Moody37-M.Clark).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TULANE 12(7:12 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Ivory.
|Sack
|
4 & 10 - TULANE 12(7:06 - 4th) 3-B.White sacked at TUL 19 for -7 yards (5-C.Sample).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 19(7:02 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 26 for 7 yards (37-J.Allen97-W.Ducksworth).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 26(6:20 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 31 for 5 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 31(5:40 - 4th) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 33 for 2 yards (23-J.Russell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 33(4:58 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 33 for no gain (10-M.Joseph).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MEMP 33(4:55 - 4th) Penalty on TUL 23-J.Toles False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - MEMP 28(4:55 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt incomplete. Intended for 86-S.Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - MEMP 28(4:48 - 4th) 97-R.Wright punts 49 yards from TUL 28. 4-C.Austin to MEM 23 for no gain (22-T.Spears).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 23(4:40 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Washington.
|-8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 23(4:34 - 4th) 3-B.White scrambles to MEM 15 FUMBLES (5-C.Sample). out of bounds at the MEM 15.
|Int
|
3 & 18 - TULANE 15(4:14 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 31-L.Brooks at TUL 46. 31-L.Brooks to TUL 46 for no gain. Team penalty on MEM Holding declined.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(4:05 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt to TUL 43 FUMBLES. 7-M.Pratt to TUL 43 for no gain (10-M.Joseph).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 13 - TULANE 43(4:02 - 4th) 4-J.Jackson to MEM 40 for 17 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(4:02 - 4th) 3-P.Watts to MEM 39 for 1 yard.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 39(3:14 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to MEM 31 for 8 yards (32-J.Francis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TULANE 31(2:28 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt to MEM 31 for no gain (10-M.Joseph).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - TULANE 31(1:44 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt to MEM 30 for 1 yard (30-R.Owens).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 30(1:08 - 4th) 7-M.Pratt kneels at MEM 31 for -1 yard.
