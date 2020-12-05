|
|
|BAYLOR
|OKLA
No. 13 Oklahoma tops Baylor, earns trip to Big 12 title game
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Spencer Rattler threw two touchdown passes, and No. 13 Oklahoma defeated Baylor 27-14 on Saturday night to earn a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.
The Sooners (7-2, 6-2 Big 12, No. 11 CFP) lost their first two conference games before winning six straight to earn the right to play Iowa State in the title game, which is scheduled for Dec. 19.
Rhamondre Stevenson ran for a touchdown and had 98 yards from scrimmage for Oklahoma. The Sooners were limited to just 269 yards.
The Sooners held Baylor (2-6, 2-6) to 288 yards, including 25 yards rushing. They did it without several key players, including linebacker Nik Bonitto, defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles and safety Pat Fields.
Baylor's Charlie Brewer completed 30 of 56 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for another score.
The Sooners finally broke through on Stevenson's 3-yard touchdown run with 1:04 left in the first half. The Sooners led 10-0 at halftime, despite being limited to 99 total yards.
Baylor kicker John Mayers, who made the game-winning field goal against Kansas State the previous week, missed two field goals in the first half. The Bears gained just 110 yards before the break. It was the first time since 2015 that the Sooners held a Big 12 opponent scoreless in a first half.
Baylor finally scored in the third quarter when Brewer found Tyquan Thornton for a 25-yard score on fourth down after a penalty against the Sooners gave the Bears an extra chance.
Oklahoma pushed the lead to 20-7 on a 50-yard field goal by Gabe Brkic early in the fourth quarter, and Rattler threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Willis later in the period to put the Sooners in control.
Brewer scored a short rushing touchdown with 59 seconds remaining to close out the scoring.
THE TAKEAWAY
Baylor: The Bears couldn't handle Oklahoma's defensive line, and Brewer couldn't get anything going in the air or on the ground. The defense did more than its share against an Oklahoma offense that had averaged 55 points in its previous three games.
Oklahoma: This was the first time in a while that Rattler struggled to get going, and Stevenson was slowed down for the first time in four games since he returned from suspension. Oklahoma remained patient and did enough to gain control in the second half.
UP NEXT
Baylor hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Oklahoma visits West Virginia on Saturday.
---
Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
C. Brewer
5 QB
263 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, RuYd, RuTD
|
|
S. Rattler
7 QB
193 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -12 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|16
|Rushing
|4
|3
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-21
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|6-8
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|288
|269
|Total Plays
|82
|59
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|25
|76
|Rush Attempts
|26
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.0
|2.5
|Yards Passing
|263
|193
|Comp. - Att.
|30-56
|20-28
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|8-63
|8-62
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.2
|6-37.2
|Return Yards
|8
|49
|Punts - Returns
|2-8
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-42
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|263
|PASS YDS
|193
|
|
|25
|RUSH YDS
|76
|
|
|288
|TOTAL YDS
|269
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brewer 5 QB
|C. Brewer
|30/56
|263
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. White 33 RB
|J. White
|3
|18
|0
|17
|
T. McWilliams 22 RB
|T. McWilliams
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Fleeks 21 WR
|J. Fleeks
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Brewer 5 QB
|C. Brewer
|13
|1
|1
|8
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|7
|1
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. White 33 RB
|J. White
|11
|9
|63
|0
|14
|
T. Thornton 9 WR
|T. Thornton
|10
|4
|53
|1
|25
|
J. Ellis 84 WR
|J. Ellis
|3
|1
|39
|0
|39
|
R. Sneed 0 WR
|R. Sneed
|6
|3
|34
|0
|17
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|9
|5
|28
|0
|9
|
T. Henderson 82 TE
|T. Henderson
|4
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
B. Sims 86 TE
|B. Sims
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
J. Fleeks 21 WR
|J. Fleeks
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. White 13 WR
|K. White
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Clarke 25 RB
|J. Clarke
|2
|2
|2
|0
|5
|
T. McWilliams 22 RB
|T. McWilliams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Henle 87 TE
|C. Henle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Bernard 2 LB
|T. Bernard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Morgan 4 S
|C. Morgan
|7-0
|1.0
|1
|
J. Woods 22 S
|J. Woods
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 28 LB
|A. Smith
|6-5
|1.0
|0
|
J. Landry 92 DT
|J. Landry
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Pitre 8 S
|J. Pitre
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Franklin 90 DE
|T. Franklin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Doyle 44 LB
|D. Doyle
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Texada 3 CB
|R. Texada
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McNair 58 LB
|M. McNair
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Milton 37 CB
|M. Milton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bradley-King 99 LB
|W. Bradley-King
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miller 64 DT
|R. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 52 LB
|M. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Miller 59 LB
|B. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McVea 42 S
|J. McVea
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|0/2
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 43 P
|I. Power
|5
|43.2
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|20/28
|193
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Stevenson 29 RB
|R. Stevenson
|15
|50
|1
|21
|
T. Pledger 5 RB
|T. Pledger
|6
|38
|0
|28
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|10
|-12
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Wease 10 WR
|T. Wease
|6
|5
|66
|1
|25
|
R. Stevenson 29 RB
|R. Stevenson
|7
|5
|48
|0
|19
|
B. Willis 81 RB
|B. Willis
|3
|3
|30
|1
|13
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|4
|3
|13
|0
|8
|
T. Howard 2 WR
|T. Howard
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Haselwood 11 WR
|J. Haselwood
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Hall 27 RB
|J. Hall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
|D. Turner-Yell
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ugwoegbu 2 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Perkins 7 DE
|R. Perkins
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
I. Thomas 95 DL
|I. Thomas
|4-1
|2.5
|0
|
B. Asamoah 24 LB
|B. Asamoah
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Graham 9 CB
|D. Graham
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Mead 38 LB
|B. Mead
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 4 CB
|J. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Winfrey 8 DL
|P. Winfrey
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barnes 20 LB
|R. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stripling 33 DE
|M. Stripling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Roberson 92 DL
|K. Roberson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Norwood 13 DB
|T. Norwood
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Terry 40 LB
|J. Terry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Criddell 22 DB
|J. Criddell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellison 90 DL
|J. Ellison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Brkic 47 K
|G. Brkic
|2/2
|50
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Mundschau 46 P
|R. Mundschau
|6
|37.2
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Stevenson 29 RB
|R. Stevenson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(15:00 - 1st) Team penalty on BAY Offside 5 yards enforced at OKL 25. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - OKLA 30(15:00 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 32 for 2 yards (92-J.Landry44-D.Doyle).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - OKLA 32(15:00 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLA 32(14:28 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 12-D.Stoops. 12-D.Stoops to OKL 45 for 13 yards (22-J.Woods).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 45(13:51 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson pushed ob at BAY 34 for 21 yards (92-J.Landry).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(13:24 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson to BAY 25 for 9 yards (28-A.Smith).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 25(12:53 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to BAY 10 for 15 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 10(12:14 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to BAY 10 for no gain (52-M.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 10(11:32 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to BAY 3 for 7 yards (3-R.Texada).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - OKLA 3(10:57 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to BAY 3 for no gain (92-J.Landry).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - OKLA 3(10:16 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:11 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(10:11 - 1st) 1-T.Ebner pushed ob at BAY 28 for 3 yards (40-J.Terry).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 28(9:47 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 9-T.Thornton. 9-T.Thornton to BAY 32 for 4 yards (8-P.Winfrey).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 32(9:08 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to BAY 42 for 10 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 42(8:50 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 42(8:43 - 1st) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 40 for -2 yards (92-K.Roberson).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 12 - BAYLOR 40(8:08 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 86-B.Sims. 86-B.Sims to OKL 45 for 15 yards (2-D.Ugwoegbu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(7:44 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Sims.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(7:36 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(7:30 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner to OKL 39 for 6 yards (7-R.Perkins).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 4 - BAYLOR 39(6:47 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to OKL 32 for 7 yards (2-D.Ugwoegbu).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(6:12 - 1st) 1-T.Ebner to OKL 33 for -1 yard (95-I.Thomas8-P.Winfrey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 33(5:51 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 33(5:43 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner pushed ob at OKL 29 for 4 yards (23-D.White).
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - BAYLOR 29(5:08 - 1st) 95-J.Mayers 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 29(5:01 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler sacked at OKL 19 for -10 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 20 - OKLA 19(4:25 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to OKL 18 for -1 yard (8-J.Pitre).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 21 - OKLA 18(3:40 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 23 for 5 yards (99-W.Bradley-King).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - OKLA 23(3:05 - 1st) 46-R.Mundschau punts 12 yards from OKL 23 out of bounds at the OKL 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(2:58 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer pushed ob at OKL 35 for no gain (7-R.Perkins).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(2:26 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 9-T.Thornton. 9-T.Thornton pushed ob at OKL 29 for 6 yards (4-J.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 29(1:52 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Fleeks.
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - BAYLOR 29(1:46 - 1st) 95-J.Mayers 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 29(1:40 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 28 for -1 yard (28-A.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 28(1:04 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - OKLA 28(0:56 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to OKL 31 for 3 yards (28-A.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - OKLA 31(0:22 - 1st) 46-R.Mundschau punts 47 yards from OKL 31 to BAY 22 fair catch by 1-T.Ebner. Team penalty on OKL Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at BAY 22.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OKLA 30(15:00 - 2nd) 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 30 for no gain (23-D.White22-J.Criddell).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - OKLA 30(14:06 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to BAY 33 for 3 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - OKLA 33(13:25 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 50 yards from BAY 33 to OKL 17 fair catch by 12-D.Stoops.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 17(13:16 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler sacked at OKL 7 for -10 yards (92-J.Landry).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 20 - OKLA 7(12:46 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 10 for 3 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 17 - OKLA 10(11:58 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo to OKL 16 for 6 yards. Penalty on OKL 11-J.Haselwood Illegal shift declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - OKLA 16(11:40 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 51 yards from OKL 16. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 38 for 5 yards (24-B.Asamoah38-B.Mead).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(11:32 - 2nd) Penalty on BAY 61-K.Keith False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 38. No Play.
|+39 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAYLOR 33(11:32 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 84-J.Ellis. 84-J.Ellis to OKL 28 for 39 yards (4-J.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 28(11:08 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ellis.
|-38 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 28(11:01 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to OKL 28 FUMBLES (7-R.Perkins). 32-D.Turner-Yell to OKL 34 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 28(11:01 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to OKL 29 for -1 yard (7-R.Perkins).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 29(10:43 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
|Int
|
4 & 11 - BAYLOR 29(10:37 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Holmes INTERCEPTED by 13-T.Norwood at OKL 17. 13-T.Norwood pushed ob at BAY 49 for 34 yards (5-C.Brewer).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 49(10:22 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 49 for -2 yards (28-A.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - OKLA 49(9:55 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Hall.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - OKLA 49(9:49 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Stoops.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - OKLA 49(9:41 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 40 yards from OKL 49. 6-G.Holmes to BAY 14 for 3 yards (19-T.West).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(9:32 - 2nd) 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 15 for 1 yard (32-D.Turner-Yell40-J.Terry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 15(9:05 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 33-J.White.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 15(8:58 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 8 for -7 yards (95-I.Thomas).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - BAYLOR 8(8:18 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 47 yards from BAY 8 to OKL 45 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 45(8:10 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 47 for 2 yards (64-R.Miller).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLA 47(7:35 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 2-T.Howard. 2-T.Howard to BAY 41 for 12 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 41(7:03 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson pushed ob at BAY 30 for 11 yards (22-J.Woods).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 30(6:34 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler sacked at BAY 31 for -1 yard (28-A.Smith).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 31(5:58 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Howard. Penalty on BAY 37-M.Milton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BAY 31. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 16(5:49 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to BAY 17 for -1 yard (90-T.Franklin28-A.Smith).
|Int
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 17(5:09 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 29-R.Stevenson INTERCEPTED by 4-C.Morgan at BAY 2. 4-C.Morgan to BAY 2 for no gain (29-R.Stevenson).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 2(5:03 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 4 for 2 yards (20-R.Barnes).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 4(4:24 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 1 for -3 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - BAYLOR 1(3:41 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 1 for no gain (2-D.Ugwoegbu8-P.Winfrey).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - BAYLOR 1(3:00 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 37 yards from BAY 1. 17-M.Mims to BAY 31 for 7 yards (18-A.Walcott).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 31(2:46 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo pushed ob at BAY 23 for 8 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLA 23(2:28 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to BAY 22 for 1 yard (64-R.Miller28-A.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLA 22(1:42 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to BAY 18 for 4 yards (28-A.Smith).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 18(1:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Stoops. Penalty on BAY 4-C.Morgan Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BAY 18. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - OKLA 3(1:09 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:04 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(1:04 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 22-T.McWilliams.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(0:59 - 2nd) 22-T.McWilliams to BAY 29 for 4 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 29(0:18 - 2nd) 33-J.White pushed ob at BAY 46 for 17 yards (33-M.Stripling).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 46(0:08 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Penalty on BAY 82-T.Henderson Holding declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 63 yards from OKL 35. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 20 for 18 yards (38-B.Mead).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 20(14:55 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 21-J.Fleeks. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 24 for 4 yards (2-D.Ugwoegbu13-T.Norwood).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 24(14:15 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 11 for -13 yards (95-I.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - BAYLOR 11(13:43 - 3rd) 33-J.White to BAY 11 for no gain (8-P.Winfrey).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - BAYLOR 11(13:05 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 41 yards from BAY 11 to OKL 48 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(12:58 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease pushed ob at BAY 27 for 25 yards (37-M.Milton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 27(12:27 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson to BAY 26 for 1 yard (22-J.Woods).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLA 26(11:55 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to BAY 21 for 5 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLA 21(11:42 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 11-J.Haselwood. 11-J.Haselwood to BAY 9 for 12 yards (3-R.Texada).
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - OKLA 9(10:53 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to BAY 3 for 6 yards (37-M.Milton). Penalty on OKL 56-C.Humphrey Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 9. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 19 - OKLA 19(10:28 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo. Penalty on BAY 3-R.Texada Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 19. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - OKLA 9(10:18 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:08 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:08 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35. 21-J.Fleeks to BAY 29 for 29 yards (23-D.White).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 29(10:01 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 82-T.Henderson. 82-T.Henderson to BAY 35 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 35(9:39 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 33-J.White. 33-J.White to BAY 38 for 3 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 38(9:02 - 3rd) 33-J.White to BAY 39 for 1 yard (7-R.Perkins38-B.Mead).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39(8:25 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 9-T.Thornton. 9-T.Thornton to OKL 43 for 18 yards (4-J.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 43(8:00 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ellis.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 43(7:52 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Henle.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 43(7:45 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 82-T.Henderson. 82-T.Henderson to OKL 34 for 9 yards (38-B.Mead).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - BAYLOR 34(7:02 - 3rd) Penalty on BAY 61-K.Keith False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 34. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
4 & 6 - BAYLOR 39(7:02 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed pushed ob at OKL 32 for 7 yards (6-T.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(6:28 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 32(6:20 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer scrambles to OKL 30 for 2 yards (2-D.Ugwoegbu90-J.Ellison).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 30(5:36 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete.
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - BAYLOR 30(5:31 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer sacked at OKL 38 for -8 yards. Penalty on OKL 33-M.Stripling Offside 5 yards enforced at OKL 30. No Play. (8-P.Winfrey).
|+25 YD
|
4 & 3 - BAYLOR 25(5:00 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 9-T.Thornton. 9-T.Thornton runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:50 - 3rd) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 3rd) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 40 yards from BAY 35 to OKL 25 fair catch by 14-C.Rambo.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(4:50 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to OKL 26 for 1 yard (90-T.Franklin92-J.Landry).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLA 26(4:16 - 3rd) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 25 for -1 yard (92-J.Landry28-A.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - OKLA 25(3:44 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to OKL 27 for 2 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - OKLA 27(3:06 - 3rd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 42 yards from OKL 27 to BAY 31 fair catch by 6-G.Holmes.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(2:58 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 33-J.White. 33-J.White to BAY 37 for 6 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 37(2:32 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Holmes.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 37(2:26 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer scrambles to BAY 45 for 8 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(1:54 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ellis. Penalty on OKL 6-T.Brown Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BAY 45. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(1:47 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 33-J.White.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(1:42 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(1:37 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Henderson.
|Int
|
4 & 10 - BAYLOR 40(1:32 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton INTERCEPTED by 9-D.Graham at OKL 35. 9-D.Graham pushed ob at OKL 43 for 8 yards (72-M.Jeffery).
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 43(1:23 - 3rd) 5-T.Pledger to BAY 29 for 28 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 29(0:51 - 3rd) Penalty on OKL 56-C.Humphrey False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 29. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - OKLA 34(0:34 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to BAY 31 for 3 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - OKLA 31(15:00 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler to BAY 24 for 7 yards (22-J.Woods).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - OKLA 24(14:22 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler sacked at BAY 33 for -9 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - OKLA 33(13:36 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:30 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic kicks 55 yards from OKL 35. 6-G.Holmes to BAY 27 for 17 yards (38-B.Mead).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 27(13:30 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 29 for 2 yards (2-D.Ugwoegbu).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 29(12:47 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Holmes. Penalty on OKL 7-R.Perkins Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BAY 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 44(12:42 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Thornton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 44(12:35 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer scrambles runs ob at BAY 44 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 44(12:10 - 4th) Team penalty on BAY False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - BAYLOR 39(11:53 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - BAYLOR 39(11:48 - 4th) 43-I.Power punts 41 yards from BAY 39 to OKL 20 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(11:40 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 18 for -2 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - OKLA 18(11:04 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 81-B.Willis. 81-B.Willis to OKL 31 for 13 yards (22-J.Woods28-A.Smith).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 31(10:26 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 50 for 19 yards (99-W.Bradley-King).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 50(9:40 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 29-R.Stevenson.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 50(9:34 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to BAY 39 for 11 yards (37-M.Milton22-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 39(9:20 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Stoops.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 39(9:12 - 4th) 5-T.Pledger to BAY 31 for 8 yards (4-C.Morgan42-J.McVea).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - OKLA 31(8:39 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 81-B.Willis. 81-B.Willis to BAY 22 for 9 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 22(8:08 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to BAY 16 for 6 yards (22-J.Woods28-A.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 16(7:35 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson pushed ob at BAY 8 for 8 yards (22-J.Woods).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - OKLA 8(6:58 - 4th) 5-T.Pledger to BAY 6 for 2 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 6(6:12 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Wease.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - OKLA 6(6:06 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler sacked at BAY 21 for -15 yards. Penalty on BAY 3-R.Texada Holding 3 yards enforced at BAY 6. No Play. (4-C.Morgan).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - OKLA 3(5:47 - 4th) Penalty on OKL 52-T.Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 3. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - OKLA 8(5:26 - 4th) 7-S.Rattler complete to 81-B.Willis. 81-B.Willis runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:17 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:17 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic kicks 61 yards from OKL 35. 6-G.Holmes to BAY 4 for no gain.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 4(5:17 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 33-J.White. 33-J.White to BAY 18 for 14 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell24-B.Asamoah).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 18(5:00 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 33-J.White. 33-J.White to BAY 18 for no gain (6-T.Brown).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 18(4:39 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 33-J.White. 33-J.White to BAY 29 for 11 yards (6-T.Brown).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 29(4:15 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to BAY 38 for 9 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 38(3:55 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 33-J.White. 33-J.White to BAY 46 for 8 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 46(3:55 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Holmes.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 46(3:40 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 33-J.White. 33-J.White to OKL 48 for 6 yards (23-D.White).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 48(3:12 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Holmes.
|+17 YD
|
4 & 4 - BAYLOR 48(3:05 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to OKL 31 for 17 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(2:57 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 33-J.White. 33-J.White to OKL 22 for 9 yards (38-B.Mead).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 22(2:50 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Henderson.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 22(2:37 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to OKL 16 for 6 yards (13-T.Norwood).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 16(2:27 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to OKL 13 for 3 yards (38-B.Mead13-T.Norwood).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 13(2:00 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 25-J.Clarke. 25-J.Clarke to OKL 8 for 5 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 8(1:30 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 25-J.Clarke. 25-J.Clarke to OKL 11 for -3 yards (9-D.Graham).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 5 - BAYLOR 11(1:21 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer scrambles pushed ob at OKL 4 for 7 yards (6-T.Brown).
|Penalty
|
1 & 4 - BAYLOR 4(1:13 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ellis. Penalty on OKL 7-R.Perkins Offside 2 yards enforced at OKL 4. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - BAYLOR 2(1:05 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:59 - 4th) 95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:59 - 4th) 95-J.Mayers kicks 13 yards from BAY 35 to the BAY 48 downed by 29-R.Stevenson.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(0:58 - 4th) 5-T.Pledger to BAY 45 for 3 yards (90-T.Franklin).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLA 45(0:51 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson to BAY 41 for 4 yards (58-M.McNair).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLA 41(0:45 - 4th) 5-T.Pledger to BAY 43 for -2 yards (58-M.McNair).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - OKLA 43(0:37 - 4th) 46-R.Mundschau punts 31 yards from BAY 43 to BAY 12 fair catch by 6-G.Holmes.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 12(0:29 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 12(0:24 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer scrambles pushed ob at BAY 12 for no gain (95-I.Thomas).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 12(0:18 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer scrambles pushed ob at BAY 20 for 8 yards (6-T.Brown).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 2 - BAYLOR 20(0:09 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer complete to 33-J.White. 33-J.White pushed ob at BAY 26 for 6 yards (9-D.Graham).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 26(0:03 - 4th) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 18 for -8 yards (95-I.Thomas).
