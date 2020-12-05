|
|
|IND
|WISC
Tuttle, D lift No. 10 Indiana past No. 18 Wisconsin 14-6
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Jack Tuttle threw two touchdown passes in his first career start and Indiana's defense made a stand in the final minute as the 10th-ranked Hoosiers outlasted No. 18 Wisconsin 14-6 on Saturday.
Indiana's victory snapped a 10-game skid in this series and enabled the Hoosiers (6-1, CFP No. 12) to tie a program record with its sixth Big Ten victory of the season. Indiana also earned six Big Ten wins in 1967 and 1987. The Hoosiers hadn't beaten Wisconsin since 2002.
Wisconsin (2-2, No. 16 CFP) drove deep into Indiana territory on its final drive, but Graham Mertz's fourth-and-10 pass to Chimere Dike from the 21 was broken up by Reese Taylor in the right corner of the end zone with 46 seconds left.
The Badgers drove inside Indiana's 40-yard line on five possessions but had just six points to show for it.
Tuttle went 13 of 22 for 130 yards with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Hendershot and a 7-yard scoring strike to Whop Philyor. The Utah transfer was starting in place of Michael Penix Jr., who tore his anterior cruciate ligament last week in a 27-11 victory at Maryland.
Penix had thrown for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns while helping Indiana win five of its first six games.
Jalen Berger rushed for 87 yards and Collin Larsh had field goals of 28 and 29 yards for Wisconsin, which lost its second straight. Mertz went 20 of 34 for 202 yards but also threw an interception and lost a fumble.
The Badgers suffered a major blow early in the game when starting center Kayden Lyles was carted off the field with a leg injury, forcing them to turn to freshman Tanor Bortolini.
Indiana entered the day with a Big Ten-leading 18 takeaways and used an early turnover turnover to take the lead for good.
Wisconsin had moved the ball to Indiana's 39-yard line when Tiawan Mullen sacked Mertz and knocked the ball loose. James Mullen recovered the fumble at the Indiana 47.
The Hoosiers proceeded to cap a 53-yard touchdown drive with Tuttle's pass to Hendershot in the right corner of the end zone. Tuttle had kept that drive going by converting a pair of third-and-1 keepers.
Indiana extended the lead to 14-3 on the opening possession of the second half as Tuttle found Philyor on third-and-goal.
Indiana squandered an opportunity early in the fourth quarter to pull away when Miles Marshall got well behind the Indiana defense but dropped what likely would have been a 57-yard touchdown pass.
THE TAKEAWAY
Indiana: The Hoosiers'' defense showed its mettle late and kept Wisconsin out of the end zone all day. As good as Penix is, he wasn't the only reason for the Hoosiers' dream season.
Wisconsin: The struggles on offense in a 17-7 loss at Northwestern two weeks ago carried over to Saturday. The Badgers outgained Indiana 342-217 but couldn't capitalize on their opportunities.
UP NEXT
Indiana hosts Purdue.
Wisconsin is at No. 24 Iowa.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|19
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|6
|10
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|217
|342
|Total Plays
|53
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|87
|140
|Rush Attempts
|31
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|130
|202
|Comp. - Att.
|13-22
|20-34
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|8-81
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.2
|3-37.7
|Return Yards
|25
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-20
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|130
|PASS YDS
|202
|
|
|87
|RUSH YDS
|140
|
|
|217
|TOTAL YDS
|342
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Tuttle 14 QB
|J. Tuttle
|13/22
|130
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|18
|57
|0
|8
|
D. Ellis 10 RB
|D. Ellis
|5
|22
|0
|11
|
J. Tuttle 14 QB
|J. Tuttle
|6
|11
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|8
|4
|47
|1
|19
|
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
|T. Fryfogle
|4
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
J. Hewitt 2 WR
|J. Hewitt
|2
|2
|21
|0
|16
|
D. Ellis 10 RB
|D. Ellis
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
P. Hendershot 86 TE
|P. Hendershot
|4
|3
|8
|1
|5
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Marshall 13 WR
|M. Marshall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. McFadden 47 LB
|M. McFadden
|6-3
|2.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 1 DB
|D. Matthews
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 4 LB
|C. Jones
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 8 LB
|J. Miller
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Person 55 DL
|C. Person
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 22 DB
|J. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Nofoagatoto'a 50 DL
|S. Nofoagatoto'a
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bonhomme 42 LB
|D. Bonhomme
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Casey 46 LB
|A. Casey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ziemba 87 DL
|M. Ziemba
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. King 18 DL
|J. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Taylor 2 DB
|R. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 98 DL
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
|T. Fryfogle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
|J. Head Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Reece 97 DL
|T. Reece
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burgess 5 DB
|J. Burgess
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Whitehead 94 P
|H. Whitehead
|5
|40.2
|4
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Taylor 2 DB
|R. Taylor
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|20/34
|202
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|15
|87
|0
|20
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|4
|16
|0
|7
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|8
|15
|0
|18
|
M. Stokke 34 FB
|M. Stokke
|5
|14
|0
|3
|
N. Watson 14 RB
|N. Watson
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
J. Chenal 44 FB
|J. Chenal
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ferguson 84 TE
|J. Ferguson
|10
|5
|54
|0
|16
|
K. Pryor 3 WR
|K. Pryor
|6
|3
|48
|0
|25
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|4
|3
|40
|0
|17
|
J. Eschenbach 41 TE
|J. Eschenbach
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|2
|2
|17
|0
|15
|
A. Abbott 89 WR
|A. Abbott
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Stokke 34 FB
|M. Stokke
|3
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
J. Dunn 16 WR
|J. Dunn
|5
|3
|6
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Chenal 45 LB
|L. Chenal
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilder 18 S
|C. Wilder
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Burrell 25 S
|E. Burrell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hicks 1 CB
|F. Hicks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rand 93 DE
|G. Rand
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Herbig 19 LB
|N. Herbig
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goetz 98 LB
|C. Goetz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nelson 9 S
|S. Nelson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Williams 21 CB
|C. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Burton 4 CB
|D. Burton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harrell 8 CB
|D. Harrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Benton 95 NT
|K. Benton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
|I. Loudermilk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Larsh 19 K
|C. Larsh
|2/2
|29
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Vujnovich 38 P
|A. Vujnovich
|2
|39.5
|2
|47
|
C. Schlichting 96 P
|C. Schlichting
|1
|34.0
|1
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Chandler 86 WR
|D. Chandler
|2
|18.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-J.Smolar kicks 52 yards from IU 35. 86-D.Chandler pushed ob at WIS 35 for 22 yards (80-C.Freeman). Penalty on WIS 39-T.Grass Holding 10 yards enforced at WIS 35.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(14:54 - 1st) 34-M.Stokke to WIS 28 for 3 yards (55-C.Person).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 28(14:16 - 1st) 8-J.Berger to WIS 40 for 12 yards (97-T.Reece).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 40(13:42 - 1st) 34-M.Stokke to WIS 42 for 2 yards (55-C.Person).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WISC 42(13:03 - 1st) 8-J.Berger to WIS 42 for no gain (47-M.McFadden).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WISC 42(12:23 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WISC 42(12:18 - 1st) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 47 yards from WIS 42. 2-R.Taylor to IU 16 for 5 yards (44-J.Chenal).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 16(12:09 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 16 for no gain (45-L.Chenal).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 16(11:38 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IND 16(11:33 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - IND 16(11:28 - 1st) 94-H.Whitehead punts 35 yards from IU 16 to WIS 49 fair catch by 16-J.Dunn.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 49(11:21 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Pryor.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 49(11:16 - 1st) 37-G.Groshek to IU 44 for 7 yards (8-J.Miller).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WISC 44(11:02 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WISC 44(10:42 - 1st) 96-C.Schlichting punts 34 yards from IU 44 to IU 10 fair catch by 2-R.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 10(10:35 - 1st) 10-D.Ellis to IU 12 for 2 yards (93-G.Rand).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 12(10:05 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor pushed ob at IU 27 for 15 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 27(9:28 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to IU 29 for 2 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 29(8:50 - 1st) 10-D.Ellis to IU 28 for -1 yard (57-J.Sanborn).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - IND 28(8:18 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle. Penalty on WIS 4-D.Burton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at IU 28. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 43(8:12 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 44 for 1 yard (93-G.Rand).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 44(7:31 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle to IU 46 for 2 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - IND 46(6:50 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 8-S.Scott. 8-S.Scott to IU 50 for 4 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - IND 50(6:16 - 1st) 94-H.Whitehead punts 35 yards from IU 50 to WIS 15 fair catch by 16-J.Dunn.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WISC 15(6:09 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz sacked at WIS 14 for -1 yard (47-M.McFadden).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - WISC 14(5:31 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 34-M.Stokke. 34-M.Stokke to WIS 19 for 5 yards (23-J.Williams).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - WISC 19(4:50 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 32 for 13 yards (1-D.Matthews).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 32(4:09 - 1st) 8-J.Berger to WIS 35 for 3 yards (46-A.Casey50-S.Nofoagatoto'a).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 35(3:29 - 1st) 8-J.Berger to WIS 45 for 10 yards (1-D.Matthews3-T.Mullen).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 45(2:52 - 1st) 14-N.Watson to IU 49 for 6 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - WISC 49(2:06 - 1st) Penalty on WIS 87-H.Rucci False start 5 yards enforced at IU 49. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WISC 46(1:44 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - WISC 46(1:39 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to IU 39 for 15 yards (87-M.Ziemba).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WISC 39(1:02 - 1st) 5-G.Mertz sacked at IU 47 for -8 yards FUMBLES (3-T.Mullen). 8-J.Miller to IU 47 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 47(0:51 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 47(0:45 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis to WIS 44 for 9 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 44(0:26 - 1st) 14-J.Tuttle to WIS 42 for 2 yards (18-C.Wilder).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 42(15:00 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot to WIS 37 for 5 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - WISC 37(14:14 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to WIS 32 for 5 yards (57-J.Sanborn18-C.Wilder).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 32(13:34 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to WIS 28 for 4 yards (18-C.Wilder).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - WISC 28(12:55 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to WIS 23 for 5 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WISC 23(12:40 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle to WIS 20 for 3 yards (18-C.Wilder).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 20(12:08 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 20(12:02 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 2-J.Hewitt. 2-J.Hewitt to WIS 4 for 16 yards (8-D.Harrell18-C.Wilder).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - WISC 4(11:46 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle to WIS 1 for 3 yards (18-C.Wilder57-J.Sanborn).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - WISC 1(11:08 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:03 - 2nd) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good. Team penalty on WIS Offside declined.
|Kickoff
|(11:03 - 2nd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 63 yards from IU 35. 86-D.Chandler to WIS 17 for 15 yards (87-M.Ziemba). Team penalty on WIS Illegal Procedure 8 yards enforced at WIS 17.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 9(10:58 - 2nd) 8-J.Berger to WIS 13 for 4 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - WISC 13(10:19 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 23 for 10 yards (23-J.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 23(9:40 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor to WIS 27 for 4 yards (4-C.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WISC 27(9:02 - 2nd) 8-J.Berger to WIS 27 for no gain (50-S.Nofoagatoto'a).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - WISC 27(8:21 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 43 for 16 yards (5-J.Burgess).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 43(7:40 - 2nd) 8-J.Berger to WIS 45 for 2 yards (1-D.Matthews47-M.McFadden).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - WISC 45(6:58 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Pryor. Penalty on IU 23-J.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WIS 45. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 40(6:54 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to IU 33 for 7 yards (8-J.Miller).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 3 - WISC 33(6:11 - 2nd) 8-J.Berger to IU 14 for 19 yards (1-D.Matthews).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 14(5:31 - 2nd) 34-M.Stokke to IU 11 for 3 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - WISC 11(4:50 - 2nd) 37-G.Groshek to IU 10 for 1 yard (50-S.Nofoagatoto'a22-J.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WISC 10(4:11 - 2nd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Pryor.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - WISC 10(4:07 - 2nd) 19-C.Larsh 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:03 - 2nd) 22-J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to IU End Zone. touchback. Penalty on WIS 15-J.Torchio Offside 5 yards enforced at IU 25.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 30(4:03 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor runs ob at IU 49 for 19 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 49(3:30 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to WIS 46 for 5 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - IND 46(2:57 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to WIS 41 for 5 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 41(2:21 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to WIS 41 for no gain (45-L.Chenal).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 41(1:39 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IND 41(1:33 - 2nd) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - IND 41(1:28 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 40 yards from WIS 41 Downed at the WIS 1.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 22-J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 29 for 4 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - IND 29(14:19 - 3rd) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bjorson. Penalty on WIS 57-J.Sanborn Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at IU 29. No Play.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 44(14:13 - 3rd) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to WIS 21 for 35 yards (21-C.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 21(13:45 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to WIS 17 for 4 yards (19-N.Herbig).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 17(13:03 - 3rd) 10-D.Ellis to WIS 10 for 7 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 10(12:32 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to WIS 9 for 1 yard (97-I.Loudermilk).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 9(11:51 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to WIS 7 for 2 yards (98-C.Goetz).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - IND 7(11:09 - 3rd) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:03 - 3rd) 93-C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:03 - 3rd) 90-J.Smolar kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to WIS End Zone. touchback.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(10:58 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor pushed ob at WIS 44 for 19 yards (4-C.Jones).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 44(10:30 - 3rd) 8-J.Berger pushed ob at IU 36 for 20 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 36(9:51 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 36(9:42 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to IU 38 for -2 yards (31-B.Fitzgerald).
|Int
|
3 & 12 - WISC 38(8:56 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-J.Johnson at IU 20. 22-J.Johnson to IU 40 for 20 yards (37-G.Groshek).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 40(8:47 - 3rd) 10-D.Ellis to WIS 49 for 11 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 49(8:09 - 3rd) 10-D.Ellis to WIS 46 for 3 yards (25-E.Burrell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 46(7:37 - 3rd) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 10-D.Ellis. 10-D.Ellis to WIS 40 for 6 yards (57-J.Sanborn).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 40(7:16 - 3rd) 14-J.Tuttle to WIS 38 FUMBLES (57-J.Sanborn). 19-N.Herbig to WIS 38 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 38(7:10 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 34-M.Stokke. 34-M.Stokke to WIS 39 for 1 yard (18-J.King).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 9 - WISC 39(6:31 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor to IU 36 for 25 yards (23-J.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 36(5:57 - 3rd) 8-J.Berger to IU 35 for 1 yard (50-S.Nofoagatoto'a8-J.Miller).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - WISC 35(5:15 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to IU 28 for 7 yards (1-D.Matthews).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - WISC 28(4:32 - 3rd) 8-J.Berger to IU 26 for 2 yards (4-C.Jones47-M.McFadden).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 26(3:54 - 3rd) 8-J.Berger to IU 17 for 9 yards (98-J.Johnson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - WISC 17(3:11 - 3rd) 8-J.Berger to IU 19 for -2 yards (46-A.Casey).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - WISC 19(2:28 - 3rd) 34-M.Stokke to IU 16 for 3 yards (4-C.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 16(1:53 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz scrambles to IU 11 for 5 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WISC 11(1:08 - 3rd) 8-J.Berger to IU 10 for 1 yard (6-J.Head).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WISC 10(0:30 - 3rd) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Pryor.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - WISC 10(0:25 - 3rd) 19-C.Larsh 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:21 - 3rd) 22-J.Van Dyke kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to IU End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(0:21 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 28 for 3 yards (95-K.Benton).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - IND 28(15:00 - 4th) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle. Penalty on WIS 21-C.Williams Pass interference 15 yards enforced at IU 28. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 43(14:54 - 4th) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 43(14:47 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 45 for 2 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|
3 & 8 - IND(14:03 - 4th) 14-J.Tuttle sacked at IU 44 for -1 yard. Penalty on WIS 57-J.Sanborn Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at IU 45. No Play. (9-S.Nelson).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - IND 45(14:03 - 4th) 14-J.Tuttle sacked at IU 44 for -1 yard (9-S.Nelson).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - IND 44(13:52 - 4th) 94-H.Whitehead punts 40 yards from IU 44 Downed at the WIS 16.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WISC 16(13:36 - 4th) 8-J.Berger to WIS 38 for 22 yards. Penalty on WIS 70-J.Seltzner Holding 8 yards enforced at WIS 16. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 18 - WISC 8(13:21 - 4th) 8-J.Berger to WIS 14 for 6 yards (8-J.Miller).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 12 - WISC 14(12:40 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 13-C.Dike. 13-C.Dike to WIS 28 for 14 yards (8-J.Miller).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 28(12:04 - 4th) 37-G.Groshek to WIS 33 for 5 yards (55-C.Person).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WISC 33(11:21 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to WIS 34 for 1 yard (31-B.Fitzgerald).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 4 - WISC 34(10:34 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 13-C.Dike. 13-C.Dike to IU 49 for 17 yards (1-D.Matthews).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 49(9:54 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 34-M.Stokke.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 49(9:46 - 4th) 37-G.Groshek to IU 46 for 3 yards (42-D.Bonhomme).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WISC 46(9:03 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WISC 46(8:58 - 4th) 38-A.Vujnovich punts 32 yards from IU 46 to IU 14 fair catch by 2-R.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 14(8:50 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 22 for 8 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - IND 22(8:19 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 23 for 1 yard (45-L.Chenal).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - IND 23(7:44 - 4th) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor pushed ob at IU 29 for 6 yards (1-F.Hicks).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 29(7:13 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 36 for 7 yards (45-L.Chenal).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - IND 36(6:30 - 4th) 14-J.Tuttle complete to 2-J.Hewitt. 2-J.Hewitt pushed ob at IU 41 for 5 yards (4-D.Burton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 41(5:54 - 4th) 8-S.Scott to IU 41 for no gain (19-N.Herbig).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 41(5:12 - 4th) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IND 41(5:06 - 4th) 14-J.Tuttle incomplete. Intended for 86-P.Hendershot. Penalty on IU 8-S.Scott Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - IND 41(5:01 - 4th) 94-H.Whitehead punts 51 yards from IU 41 Downed at the WIS 8.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 8(4:48 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 89-A.Abbott. 89-A.Abbott pushed ob at WIS 17 for 9 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - WISC 17(4:22 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 84-J.Ferguson. 84-J.Ferguson to WIS 25 for 8 yards (2-R.Taylor47-M.McFadden).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 25(4:03 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Dunn.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 25(3:57 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 41-J.Eschenbach. 41-J.Eschenbach to WIS 47 for 22 yards (23-J.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 47(3:35 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 37-G.Groshek. 37-G.Groshek to WIS 49 for 2 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - WISC 49(3:01 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 16-J.Dunn. 16-J.Dunn to IU 48 for 3 yards (3-T.Mullen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WISC 49(3:01 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Dunn.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - WISC 49(2:55 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz scrambles to IU 33 for 18 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WISC 33(2:34 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz scrambles to IU 33 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WISC 33(2:00 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz complete to 13-C.Dike. 13-C.Dike to IU 24 for 9 yards (4-C.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WISC 24(1:48 - 4th) 14-N.Watson to IU 21 for 3 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WISC 21(1:27 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz scrambles to IU 17 for 4 yards (42-D.Bonhomme).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - WISC 17(1:17 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz sacked at IU 21 for -4 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WISC 21(0:58 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ferguson.
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - WISC 21(0:52 - 4th) 5-G.Mertz incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Dike.
