Key Players
D. Plitt 9 QB
366 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 29 RuYds, RuTD
T. Brock 6 QB
188 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 67 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Field Goal 10:29
34-J.Knight 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
36
yds
01:33
pos
3
0
Touchdown 2:50
9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
98
yds
05:10
pos
9
0
Point After TD 2:42
34-J.Knight extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 15:00
12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
63
yds
02:22
pos
10
6
Point After TD 14:53
64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 4:49
9-D.Plitt runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
48
yds
03:48
pos
16
7
Point After TD 4:40
34-J.Knight extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 0:18
9-D.Plitt complete to 88-D.Koch. 88-D.Koch runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
54
yds
02:35
pos
23
7
Point After TD 0:13
34-J.Knight extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
7
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 12:28
12-T.Brock scrambles runs 82 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
81
yds
00:58
pos
24
13
Point After TD 12:13
64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
Touchdown 5:30
24-W.Jones runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
25
yds
00:46
pos
30
14
Point After TD 5:22
34-J.Knight extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
14
Touchdown 1:22
9-D.Plitt complete to 0-J.McGaughy. 0-J.McGaughy runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
58
yds
02:43
pos
37
14
Point After TD 1:14
34-J.Knight extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
14
4th Quarter
Touchdown 11:45
9-D.Plitt complete to 0-J.McGaughy. 0-J.McGaughy runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:16
pos
44
14
Point After TD 11:38
34-J.Knight extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
14
Touchdown 9:00
12-T.Brock complete to 44-H.Buczkowski. 44-H.Buczkowski runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
02:44
pos
45
20
Missed Two Point Conversion 8:54
12-T.Brock sacked at BALL 35 for -18 yards.
plays
yds
pos
45
20
Team Stats
1st Downs 28 17
Rushing 11 9
Passing 16 8
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 13-21 4-14
4th Down Conv 1-2 2-4
Total Net Yards 519 342
Total Plays 95 66
Avg Gain 5.5 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 153 154
Rush Attempts 52 36
Avg Rush Yards 2.9 4.3
Yards Passing 366 188
Comp. - Att. 26-43 20-30
Yards Per Pass 7.6 4.9
Penalties - Yards 3-18 6-58
Touchdowns 6 3
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 4 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 4
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 4-29.3 6-43.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 1-0 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ball St. 4-1 101414745
C. Michigan 3-2 077620
Kelly/Shorts Stadium Mount Pleasant, MI
 366 PASS YDS 188
153 RUSH YDS 154
519 TOTAL YDS 342
Ball St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.5% 366 4 1 158.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.3% 1059 6 4 150.2
D. Plitt 26/43 366 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Evans 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 64 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 161 0
T. Evans 18 64 0 12
W. Jones 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 31 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 52 0
W. Jones 9 31 1 11
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 29 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 34 1
D. Plitt 14 29 1 12
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 133 1
J. Hall 6 26 0 12
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. McGaughy 0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 100 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 100 2
J. McGaughy 3 3 100 2 39
A. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 6 78 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 238 1
A. Davis 11 6 78 0 22
Y. Tyler 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 4 74 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 317 4
Y. Tyler 9 4 74 1 27
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 379 1
J. Hall 9 7 66 0 17
C. Rudy 8 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 66 0
C. Rudy 4 3 32 0 17
W. Jones 24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
W. Jones 2 2 11 0 12
D. Koch 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Koch 2 1 5 1 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Martin 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 1.0
B. Martin 8-1 1.0 0
J. Thomas 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Thomas 7-0 0.0 0
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Uzodinma II 6-1 0.0 0
J. Wahee 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
J. Wahee 6-0 0.0 1
B. Cosby 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Cosby 6-0 1.0 0
C. Agyemang 0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Agyemang 3-0 0.0 0
C. Coll 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Coll 3-0 0.0 0
J. Ramsey 67 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Ramsey 2-0 0.0 0
B. Anderson II 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
B. Anderson II 2-2 0.0 1
C. Albright 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Albright 2-0 0.0 0
A. Ekpe 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
A. Ekpe 2-0 1.0 0
J. Tarango 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Tarango 1-0 0.0 0
A. Phillips 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Phillips 1-0 0.0 0
T. Woodard 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Woodard 1-0 0.0 0
K. Mims 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Mims 1-0 1.0 0
K. Kendrick 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Kendrick 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Knight 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
6/10 12/12
J. Knight 1/1 35 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Snyder 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 31.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 0 0
N. Snyder 3 31.7 1 35
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 22.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 0 0
D. Plitt 1 22.0 0 22
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Evans 30 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 0
T. Evans 1 31.0 31 0
J. Daw 27 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 7 0
J. Daw 1 8.0 8 0
C. Rudy 8 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
C. Rudy 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 -0.7 -2 0
J. Hall 1 0.0 0 0
C. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Brock 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 188 2 2 128.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 62 0 0 88.8
T. Brock 20/30 188 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Nichols III 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 70 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 337 3
L. Nichols III 12 70 0 15
T. Brock 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 67 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 25 1
T. Brock 11 67 1 82
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 391 6
K. Lewis 9 19 0 11
D. Bracy 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 83 0
D. Bracy 3 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 7 66 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 175 1
K. Pimpleton 10 7 66 1 38
J. Wilson 83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
J. Wilson 3 3 42 0 20
D. Law 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 69 1
D. Law 6 3 29 0 13
J. Sullivan 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 132 0
J. Sullivan 3 3 24 0 10
H. Buczkowski 44 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 1
H. Buczkowski 3 2 17 1 10
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 70 0
K. Lewis 3 2 10 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Brown 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 2.0
T. Brown 12-1 2.0 0
W. Reid 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
W. Reid 8-1 0.0 1
T. Brown 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
T. Brown 8-0 0.0 0
D. Reed 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Reed 4-3 0.0 0
T. Hairston II 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
T. Hairston II 4-2 0.5 0
A. McCoy 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. McCoy 4-0 0.0 0
G. Douglas 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Douglas 4-1 0.0 0
D. Kent 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Kent 3-0 0.0 0
R. Bowens III 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Bowens III 3-0 0.0 0
C. Jones 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Jones 3-1 0.0 0
T. Jones 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
D. McNary 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. McNary 2-0 0.0 0
A. Siddiq 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Siddiq 2-0 0.0 0
D. Hill 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hill 1-0 0.0 0
K. Gwilly 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Gwilly 1-0 0.0 0
D. Richardson 10 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
D. Richardson 1-1 1.0 0
J. Whiteside 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Whiteside 1-0 0.0 0
R. Stuart 71 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
R. Stuart 1-2 0.0 0
M. Diallo 26 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
M. Diallo 1-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Meeder 64 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
5/5 12/13
M. Meeder 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Elzinga 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 0 0
L. Elzinga 6 43.0 3 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 19.5 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 39 0
K. Lewis 4 19.5 26 0
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 28 0
K. Pimpleton 1 -2.0 -2 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 13.0 39 0
K. Pimpleton 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:02 BALLST 47 1:33 6 36 FG
7:52 BALLST 5 5:10 14 95 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 BALLST 35 1:29 5 19 Punt
11:18 BALLST 18 1:00 3 5 Punt
8:28 CMICH 48 3:48 10 48 TD
2:48 BALLST 46 2:35 8 54 TD
0:09 CMICH 18 0:04 3 9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BALLST 33 1:29 6 -14 INT
12:13 BALLST 45 1:48 7 -2 Downs
9:02 BALLST 16 2:45 6 37 Punt
6:08 CMICH 28 0:46 5 28 TD
3:57 BALLST 31 2:43 7 69 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 BALLST 25 3:16 8 75 TD
8:54 CMICH 46 0:53 3 0 Punt
5:11 BALLST 17 4:27 8 25 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CMICH 25 2:55 9 28 Downs
10:24 CMICH 17 2:22 6 33 Punt
2:42 CMICH 37 2:22 7 63 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:17 CMICH 24 1:51 5 8 Punt
10:05 CMICH 11 1:32 3 -6 Punt
4:40 CMICH 25 1:45 3 -10 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 CMICH 19 0:58 3 81 TD
10:20 CMICH 43 1:12 3 5 Punt
5:22 CMICH 25 1:18 3 -1 Punt
1:14 CMICH 30 1:13 5 -5 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:38 CMICH 25 2:44 10 75 TD
7:54 CMICH 11 2:36 10 6 INT

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Downs (9 plays, 28 yards, 2:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(15:00 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 36 for 11 yards (9-C.Albright).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 36
(14:45 - 1st) 12-T.Brock scrambles to CMC 43 for 7 yards (6-J.Thomas).
Penalty
2 & 3 - CMICH 43
(14:17 - 1st) Penalty on CMC 69-D.Motowski False start 5 yards enforced at CMC 43. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 38
(14:10 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 42 for 4 yards (7-B.Martin).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - CMICH 42
(13:46 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 46 for 4 yards (7-B.Martin).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 46
(13:25 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BALL 49 for 5 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 49
(12:56 - 1st) 24-D.Bracy to BALL 45 for 4 yards (14-J.Wahee).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - CMICH 45
(12:37 - 1st) 24-D.Bracy to BALL 46 for -1 yard (31-A.Ekpe).
-1 YD
4 & 2 - CMICH 46
(12:05 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to BALL 47 for -1 yard (90-J.Tarango).

BALLST
Cardinals
 - FG (6 plays, 36 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 47
(12:02 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 49 for 2 yards (17-G.Douglas).
+17 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 49
(11:46 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to CMC 34 for 17 yards (5-D.Reed2-W.Reid).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 34
(11:28 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to CMC 22 for 12 yards (2-W.Reid8-T.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 22
(11:15 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 22
(11:10 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt to CMC 17 for 5 yards (5-D.Reed).
No Gain
3 & 5 - BALLST 17
(10:33 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - BALLST 17
(10:29 - 1st) 34-J.Knight 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (6 plays, 33 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:24 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 63 yards from BALL 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 17 for 15 yards (10-B.Stewart).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 17
(10:18 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law to CMC 26 for 9 yards (5-B.Cosby).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - CMICH 26
(9:51 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 31 for 5 yards (7-B.Martin).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 31
(9:32 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law to CMC 44 for 13 yards (3-A.Uzodinma7-B.Martin).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 44
(9:04 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 47 for 3 yards (32-C.Coll92-K.Kendrick).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 47
(8:35 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 50 for 3 yards (32-C.Coll).
No Gain
3 & 4 - CMICH 50
(8:08 - 1st) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
Punt
4 & 4 - CMICH 50
(8:02 - 1st) 28-L.Elzinga punts 45 yards from CMC 50 to the BALL 5 downed by 37-R.Sturkey.

BALLST
Cardinals
 - TD (14 plays, 95 yards, 5:10 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 5
(7:52 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to BALL 5 for no gain (13-T.Hairston71-R.Stuart).
Penalty
2 & 10 - BALLST 5
(7:19 - 1st) Penalty on BALL 62-C.Blackwell False start 3 yards enforced at BALL 5. No Play.
+14 YD
2 & 13 - BALLST 2
(7:12 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to BALL 16 for 14 yards (25-D.McNary).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 16
(6:51 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to BALL 16 for no gain (59-T.Brown).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 16
(6:23 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to BALL 25 for 9 yards (3-A.McCoy).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 25
(6:09 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 27 for 2 yards (13-T.Hairston).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 27
(5:48 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 34 for 7 yards.
-5 YD
2 & 3 - BALLST 34
(5:22 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 29 for -5 yards FUMBLES (8-T.Brown). to BALL 29 for no gain.
Sack
2 & 3 - BALLST 34
(5:10 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 28 for -6 yards (8-T.Brown).
+12 YD
3 & 9 - BALLST 28
(5:02 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 24-W.Jones. 24-W.Jones to BALL 40 for 12 yards (8-T.Brown).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 40
(4:37 - 1st) 11-J.Hall to BALL 45 for 5 yards (59-T.Brown).
No Gain
2 & 5 - BALLST 45
(4:03 - 1st) 24-W.Jones to BALL 45 for no gain (59-T.Brown).
+27 YD
3 & 5 - BALLST 45
(3:40 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 0-J.McGaughy. 0-J.McGaughy to CMC 28 for 27 yards (7-R.Bowens5-D.Reed).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 28
(3:13 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 8-C.Rudy. 8-C.Rudy to CMC 20 for 8 yards (8-T.Brown).
+20 YD
2 & 2 - BALLST 20
(2:50 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:42 - 1st) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - TD (7 plays, 63 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:42 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 54 yards from BALL 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 37 for 26 yards (32-C.Coll).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 37
(2:36 - 1st) 24-D.Bracy to CMC 38 for 1 yard (67-J.Ramsey).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - CMICH 38
(2:05 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 42 for 4 yards (21-A.Phillips).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - CMICH 42
(1:40 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 46 for 4 yards (14-J.Wahee).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - CMICH 46
(1:00 - 1st) 12-T.Brock to CMC 48 for 2 yards (6-J.Thomas).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 48
(0:41 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to BALL 48 for 4 yards (6-J.Thomas).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 48
(0:20 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 44-H.Buczkowski. 44-H.Buczkowski to BALL 38 for 10 yards.
+38 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 38
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:53 - 2nd) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.

BALLST
Cardinals
 - Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:53 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga kicks 40 yards from CMC 35. 8-C.Rudy to BALL 35 for 10 yards (29-T.Jones).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35
(14:48 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to BALL 41 for 6 yards (19-D.Kent).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 41
(14:25 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to BALL 45 for 4 yards (31-C.Jones71-R.Stuart).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 45
(14:08 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to BALL 49 for 4 yards (8-T.Brown).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 49
(13:44 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to CMC 46 for 5 yards (19-D.Kent).
No Gain
3 & 1 - BALLST 46
(13:28 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
Punt
4 & 1 - BALLST 46
(13:24 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt punts 22 yards from CMC 46 out of bounds at the CMC 24.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (5 plays, 8 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 24
(13:17 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 31 for 7 yards (6-J.Thomas).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - CMICH 31
(12:51 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis pushed ob at CMC 35 for 4 yards (23-B.Anderson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 35
(12:34 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 38 for 3 yards (52-T.Woodard).
-6 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 38
(12:00 - 2nd) 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 32 for -6 yards.
No Gain
3 & 13 - CMICH 32
(11:31 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Law.
Punt
4 & 13 - CMICH 32
(11:26 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 50 yards from CMC 32 out of bounds at the BALL 18.

BALLST
Cardinals
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 18
(11:18 - 2nd) 11-J.Hall to BALL 19 for 1 yard (2-W.Reid).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 19
(10:50 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 23 for 4 yards (13-T.Hairston).
No Gain
3 & 5 - BALLST 23
(10:25 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete.
Punt
4 & 5 - BALLST 23
(10:18 - 2nd) 38-N.Snyder punts 31 yards from BALL 23. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 21 FUMBLES. to CMC 21 for no gain. Team penalty on CMC Holding 10 yards enforced at CMC 21.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 11
(10:05 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 19 for 8 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
-3 YD
2 & 2 - CMICH 19
(10:05 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock to CMC 16 for -3 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
Sack
3 & 5 - CMICH 16
(9:00 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock sacked at CMC 5 for -11 yards (5-B.Cosby).
Punt
4 & 16 - CMICH 5
(8:33 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 43 yards from CMC 5. 11-J.Hall to CMC 48 for no gain (19-D.Kent).

BALLST
Cardinals
 - TD (10 plays, 48 yards, 3:48 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 48
(8:28 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to CMC 49 for -1 yard (8-T.Brown13-T.Hairston).
Sack
2 & 11 - BALLST 49
(7:50 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 48 for -3 yards (13-T.Hairston26-M.Diallo).
+9 YD
3 & 14 - BALLST 48
(7:15 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to CMC 43 for 9 yards (2-W.Reid5-D.Reed).
+6 YD
4 & 5 - BALLST 43
(6:36 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to CMC 37 for 6 yards (8-T.Brown).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 37
(6:13 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to CMC 38 for -1 yard (8-T.Brown).
+10 YD
2 & 11 - BALLST 38
(6:00 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to CMC 28 for 10 yards (19-D.Kent).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 28
(5:40 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to CMC 26 for 2 yards (59-T.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 26
(5:20 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 26
(5:13 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to CMC 12 for 14 yards (5-D.Reed).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 12
(4:49 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:40 - 2nd) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:40 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(4:40 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 26 for 1 yard (0-C.Agyemang).
Sack
2 & 9 - CMICH 26
(4:11 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock sacked at CMC 17 for -9 yards (7-B.Martin).
-2 YD
3 & 18 - CMICH 17
(3:33 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 15 for -2 yards (0-C.Agyemang).
Punt
4 & 20 - CMICH 15
(2:55 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 39 yards from CMC 15 to BALL 46 fair catch by 11-J.Hall.

BALLST
Cardinals
 - TD (8 plays, 54 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 46
(2:48 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to CMC 48 for 6 yards (71-R.Stuart).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 48
(2:22 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to CMC 41 for 7 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 41
(2:03 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to CMC 34 for 7 yards (7-R.Bowens).
+15 YD
2 & 3 - BALLST 34
(1:34 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to CMC 19 for 15 yards (7-R.Bowens).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 19
(1:15 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to CMC 8 for 11 yards (2-W.Reid17-G.Douglas).
+1 YD
1 & 8 - BALLST 8
(1:09 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to CMC 7 for 1 yard (17-G.Douglas).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 7
(0:46 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to CMC 5 for 2 yards (26-M.Diallo).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - BALLST 5
(0:18 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 88-D.Koch. 88-D.Koch runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:13 - 2nd) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.

BALLST
Cardinals
 - Halftime (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:13 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 45 yards from BALL 35. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 20 FUMBLES. 16-H.Littles to CMC 18 for no gain.

BALLST
Cardinals
 - Interception (6 plays, -14 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 18
(0:09 - 2nd) Team penalty on CMC Unsportsmanlike conduct 9 yards enforced at CMC 18. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 1 - BALLST 9
(0:09 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
No Gain
2 & 1 - BALLST 9
(0:05 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - TD (3 plays, 81 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 28-L.Elzinga kicks 40 yards from CMC 35. 27-J.Daw to BALL 33 for 8 yards (19-D.Kent).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 33
(14:56 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 37 for 4 yards (17-G.Douglas5-D.Reed).
No Gain
2 & 6 - CMICH 37
(14:31 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
+22 YD
3 & 6 - CMICH 37
(14:25 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to CMC 41 for 22 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 41
(14:08 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 41
(14:02 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to CMC 40 for 1 yard (59-T.Brown).
Int
3 & 9 - CMICH 40
(13:31 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-W.Reid at CMC 19. 2-W.Reid to CMC 19 for no gain.

BALLST
Cardinals
 - Downs (7 plays, -2 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 19
(13:26 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 16 for -3 yards (14-J.Wahee).
+2 YD
2 & 13 - BALLST 16
(12:57 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 18 for 2 yards (6-J.Thomas).
+82 YD
3 & 11 - BALLST 18
(12:28 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock scrambles runs 82 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:28 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:13 - 3rd) 28-L.Elzinga kicks 51 yards from CMC 35. 30-T.Evans to BALL 45 for 31 yards (32-N.Apsey).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 45
(12:06 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 46 for 1 yard (8-T.Brown).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - CMICH 46
(11:40 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 24-W.Jones. 24-W.Jones to BALL 45 for -1 yard (25-D.McNary).
+14 YD
3 & 10 - CMICH 45
(11:15 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to CMC 41 for 14 yards (3-A.McCoy).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 41
(11:01 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 41
(10:55 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
+7 YD
3 & 10 - CMICH 41
(10:52 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 8-C.Rudy. 8-C.Rudy to CMC 34 for 7 yards (3-A.McCoy).
Sack
4 & 3 - CMICH 34
(10:25 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at CMC 43 for -9 yards (8-T.Brown).

BALLST
Cardinals
 - Punt (6 plays, 37 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 43
(10:20 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 42 for -1 yard (5-B.Cosby).
No Gain
2 & 11 - BALLST 42
(9:53 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Law.
+6 YD
3 & 11 - BALLST 42
(9:49 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock complete to 83-J.Wilson. 83-J.Wilson to CMC 48 for 6 yards (14-J.Wahee).
Punt
4 & 5 - BALLST 48
(9:08 - 3rd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 36 yards from CMC 48 to BALL 16 fair catch by 11-J.Hall.

BALLST
Cardinals
 - TD (5 plays, 28 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 16
(9:02 - 3rd) 30-T.Evans to BALL 17 for 1 yard (13-T.Hairston).
+17 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 17
(8:31 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 8-C.Rudy. 8-C.Rudy to BALL 34 for 17 yards (5-D.Reed).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 34
(8:01 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to BALL 47 for 13 yards (2-W.Reid).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 47
(7:37 - 3rd) 30-T.Evans to CMC 47 for 6 yards (8-T.Brown).
No Gain
2 & 4 - BALLST 47
(7:00 - 3rd) 11-J.Hall to CMC 47 for no gain (59-T.Brown).
No Gain
3 & 4 - BALLST 47
(6:22 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
Punt
4 & 4 - BALLST 47
(6:17 - 3rd) 38-N.Snyder punts 46 yards from CMC 47 Downed at the CMC 1. Penalty on BALL 30-T.Evans Holding 10 yards enforced at CMC 47. No Play.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - CMICH 43
(6:14 - 3rd) 38-N.Snyder punts 29 yards from BALL 43. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 28 FUMBLES. 30-T.Evans to CMC 28 for no gain.

BALLST
Cardinals
 - TD (7 plays, 69 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 28
(6:08 - 3rd) Penalty on BALL 30-T.Evans False start 5 yards enforced at CMC 28. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 15 - BALLST 33
(6:08 - 3rd) 11-J.Hall to CMC 21 for 12 yards (3-A.McCoy).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - BALLST 21
(5:41 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt to CMC 17 for 4 yards (59-T.Brown).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 17
(5:41 - 3rd) Penalty on CMC 59-T.Brown Facemasking 8 yards enforced at CMC 17. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 9 - BALLST 9
(5:30 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:22 - 3rd) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Interception (5 plays, -5 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:22 - 3rd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 57 yards from BALL 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 25 for 17 yards (42-H.Grenda).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(5:22 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock to CMC 28 for 3 yards (7-B.Martin).
No Gain
2 & 7 - CMICH 28
(4:49 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
Sack
3 & 7 - CMICH 28
(4:42 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock sacked at CMC 24 for -4 yards (93-K.Mims).
Punt
4 & 11 - CMICH 24
(4:04 - 3rd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 45 yards from CMC 24 to BALL 31 fair catch by 11-J.Hall.

BALLST
Cardinals
 - TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:16 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 31
(3:57 - 3rd) 11-J.Hall to BALL 35 for 4 yards (2-W.Reid).
No Gain
2 & 6 - BALLST 35
(3:28 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Rudy.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - BALLST 35
(3:24 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 40 for 5 yards (8-T.Brown). Penalty on CMC 25-D.McNary Holding 11 yards enforced at BALL 40.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 49
(2:53 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to CMC 44 for 5 yards (34-A.Siddiq).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 44
(2:24 - 3rd) 11-J.Hall to CMC 40 for 4 yards (2-W.Reid31-C.Jones).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 40
(1:46 - 3rd) 30-T.Evans to CMC 39 for 1 yard (59-T.Brown).
+39 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39
(1:22 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 0-J.McGaughy. 0-J.McGaughy runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:14 - 3rd) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:14 - 3rd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 55 yards from BALL 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 30 for 20 yards (32-C.Coll).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 30
(1:08 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law to CMC 37 for 7 yards (5-B.Cosby).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - CMICH 37
(0:43 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 38 for 1 yard (0-C.Agyemang23-B.Anderson).
+8 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 38
(0:19 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 46 for 8 yards (23-B.Anderson).
Sack
1 & 10 - CMICH 46
(0:01 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock sacked at CMC 39 for -7 yards (31-A.Ekpe).
Int
2 & 17 - CMICH 39
(15:00 - 4th) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton INTERCEPTED by 14-J.Wahee at BALL 25. 14-J.Wahee to BALL 25 for no gain.

BALLST
Cardinals
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(14:54 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to BALL 25 for no gain (33-K.Gwilly).
+27 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 25
(14:24 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to CMC 48 for 27 yards (2-W.Reid).
Sack
1 & 10 - BALLST 48
(13:54 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 47 for -5 yards (10-D.Richardson).
+1 YD
2 & 15 - BALLST 47
(13:20 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to BALL 48 for 1 yard (34-A.Siddiq10-D.Richardson).
+14 YD
3 & 14 - BALLST 48
(12:50 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to CMC 38 for 14 yards (8-T.Brown).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 38
(12:22 - 4th) 20-D.Marcus to CMC 34 for 4 yards (17-G.Douglas).
No Gain
2 & 6 - BALLST 34
(11:51 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
+34 YD
3 & 6 - BALLST 34
(11:45 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 0-J.McGaughy. 0-J.McGaughy runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:38 - 4th) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.

CMICH
Chippewas
 - Interception (10 plays, 6 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:38 - 4th) 46-J.Lewis kicks 40 yards from BALL 35 to CMC 25 fair catch by 4-K.Lewis.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(11:38 - 4th) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Law.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 25
(11:30 - 4th) 12-T.Brock complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 34 for 9 yards (6-J.Thomas3-A.Uzodinma).
+15 YD
3 & 1 - CMICH 34
(11:04 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 49 for 15 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 49
(10:45 - 4th) 12-T.Brock to BALL 46 for 5 yards (5-B.Cosby).
+15 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 46
(10:25 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to BALL 31 for 15 yards (5-B.Cosby).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 31
(10:10 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to BALL 20 for 11 yards (14-J.Wahee23-B.Anderson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 20
(9:44 - 4th) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 4-K.Lewis.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 20
(9:40 - 4th) 12-T.Brock complete to 83-J.Wilson. 83-J.Wilson to BALL 4 for 16 yards (7-B.Martin).
-3 YD
1 & 4 - CMICH 4
(9:22 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to BALL 7 for -3 yards (6-J.Thomas).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 7
(9:00 - 4th) 12-T.Brock complete to 44-H.Buczkowski. 44-H.Buczkowski runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
(8:54 - 4th) Penalty on CMC 11-J.Sullivan Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BALL 2. No Play.
+2 YD
(8:54 - 4th) 12-T.Brock sacked at BALL 35 for -18 yards.

BALLST
Cardinals
 - End of Game (8 plays, 25 yards, 4:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:54 - 4th) 28-L.Elzinga kicks 11 yards from CMC 35. 8-C.Rudy to CMC 46 for no gain.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 46
(8:52 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to CMC 46 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 46
(8:11 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Koch.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BALLST 46
(8:05 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
Punt
4 & 10 - BALLST 46
(8:01 - 4th) 38-N.Snyder punts 35 yards from CMC 46 to CMC 11 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.

CMICH
Chippewas

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 11
(7:54 - 4th) 12-T.Brock complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 17 for 6 yards (7-B.Martin).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 17
(7:31 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 20 for 3 yards (7-B.Martin).
No Gain
3 & 1 - CMICH 20
(7:12 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 20 for no gain (67-J.Ramsey).
+11 YD
4 & 1 - CMICH 20
(6:47 - 4th) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 31 for 11 yards (14-J.Wahee).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 31
(6:37 - 4th) 12-T.Brock complete to 83-J.Wilson. 83-J.Wilson to BALL 49 for 20 yards (32-C.Coll).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 49
(6:19 - 4th) 12-T.Brock complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BALL 39 for 10 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 39
(6:01 - 4th) 12-T.Brock incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 39
(5:55 - 4th) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 44-H.Buczkowski.
+2 YD
3 & 10 - CMICH 39
(5:49 - 4th) 12-T.Brock scrambles to BALL 37 for 2 yards (9-C.Albright).
Int
4 & 8 - CMICH 37
(5:18 - 4th) 12-T.Brock incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-B.Anderson at BALL 17. 23-B.Anderson to BALL 17 for no gain (83-J.Wilson). Team penalty on CMC Holding declined.

CMICH
Chippewas

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 17
(5:11 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to BALL 24 for 7 yards (31-C.Jones).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - CMICH 24
(4:32 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to BALL 26 for 2 yards (29-T.Jones).
+8 YD
3 & 1 - CMICH 26
(3:44 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to BALL 34 for 8 yards (6-D.Hill).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 34
(3:01 - 4th) 20-D.Marcus to BALL 37 for 3 yards (45-J.Whiteside).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 37
(2:18 - 4th) 20-D.Marcus to BALL 38 for 1 yard (31-C.Jones).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - CMICH 38
(1:30 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 47 for 9 yards (29-T.Jones).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 47
(1:24 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt kneels at BALL 45 for -2 yards.
-3 YD
2 & 12 - CMICH 45
(0:44 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt kneels at BALL 42 for -3 yards.
