Drive Chart
|
|
|BALLST
|CMICH
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
D. Plitt
9 QB
366 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 29 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
T. Brock
6 QB
188 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 67 RuYds, RuTD
Touchdown 2:50
9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
98
yds
05:10
pos
9
0
Touchdown 15:00
12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
63
yds
02:22
pos
10
6
Touchdown 0:18
9-D.Plitt complete to 88-D.Koch. 88-D.Koch runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
54
yds
02:35
pos
23
7
Touchdown 1:22
9-D.Plitt complete to 0-J.McGaughy. 0-J.McGaughy runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
58
yds
02:43
pos
37
14
Touchdown 11:45
9-D.Plitt complete to 0-J.McGaughy. 0-J.McGaughy runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:16
pos
44
14
Touchdown 9:00
12-T.Brock complete to 44-H.Buczkowski. 44-H.Buczkowski runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
02:44
pos
45
20
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|17
|Rushing
|11
|9
|Passing
|16
|8
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|13-21
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|519
|342
|Total Plays
|95
|66
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|153
|154
|Rush Attempts
|52
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|366
|188
|Comp. - Att.
|26-43
|20-30
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-18
|6-58
|Touchdowns
|6
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-29.3
|6-43.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|366
|PASS YDS
|188
|
|
|153
|RUSH YDS
|154
|
|
|519
|TOTAL YDS
|342
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|26/43
|366
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Evans 30 RB
|T. Evans
|18
|64
|0
|12
|
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|9
|31
|1
|11
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|14
|29
|1
|12
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|6
|26
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McGaughy 0 WR
|J. McGaughy
|3
|3
|100
|2
|39
|
A. Davis 1 WR
|A. Davis
|11
|6
|78
|0
|22
|
Y. Tyler 6 WR
|Y. Tyler
|9
|4
|74
|1
|27
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|9
|7
|66
|0
|17
|
C. Rudy 8 FB
|C. Rudy
|4
|3
|32
|0
|17
|
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|2
|2
|11
|0
|12
|
D. Koch 88 TE
|D. Koch
|2
|1
|5
|1
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Martin 7 LB
|B. Martin
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 6 LB
|J. Thomas
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wahee 14 S
|J. Wahee
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Cosby 5 S
|B. Cosby
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Agyemang 0 DL
|C. Agyemang
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coll 32 LB
|C. Coll
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 67 DL
|J. Ramsey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson II 23 S
|B. Anderson II
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
C. Albright 9 LB
|C. Albright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ekpe 31 LB
|A. Ekpe
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Tarango 90 DL
|J. Tarango
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 CB
|A. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Woodard 52 DL
|T. Woodard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mims 93 DL
|K. Mims
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Kendrick 92 DL
|K. Kendrick
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Knight 34 K
|J. Knight
|1/1
|35
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Brock 6 QB
|T. Brock
|20/30
|188
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|12
|70
|0
|15
|
T. Brock 6 QB
|T. Brock
|11
|67
|1
|82
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|9
|19
|0
|11
|
D. Bracy 24 RB
|D. Bracy
|3
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|10
|7
|66
|1
|38
|
J. Wilson 83 TE
|J. Wilson
|3
|3
|42
|0
|20
|
D. Law 80 WR
|D. Law
|6
|3
|29
|0
|13
|
J. Sullivan 11 WR
|J. Sullivan
|3
|3
|24
|0
|10
|
H. Buczkowski 44 TE
|H. Buczkowski
|3
|2
|17
|1
|10
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|3
|2
|10
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Brown 8 LB
|T. Brown
|12-1
|2.0
|0
|
W. Reid 2 DB
|W. Reid
|8-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Brown 59 DL
|T. Brown
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Reed 5 DB
|D. Reed
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hairston II 13 LB
|T. Hairston II
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
A. McCoy 3 DB
|A. McCoy
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Douglas 17 LB
|G. Douglas
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kent 19 DB
|D. Kent
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bowens III 7 DB
|R. Bowens III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 31 LB
|C. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 29 DB
|T. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McNary 25 DB
|D. McNary
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Siddiq 34 DL
|A. Siddiq
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 6 DB
|D. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gwilly 33 LB
|K. Gwilly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Whiteside 45 LB
|J. Whiteside
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stuart 71 DL
|R. Stuart
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diallo 26 DL
|M. Diallo
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Meeder 64 K
|M. Meeder
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Elzinga 28 P
|L. Elzinga
|6
|43.0
|3
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|4
|19.5
|26
|0
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 36 for 11 yards (9-C.Albright).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 36(14:45 - 1st) 12-T.Brock scrambles to CMC 43 for 7 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - CMICH 43(14:17 - 1st) Penalty on CMC 69-D.Motowski False start 5 yards enforced at CMC 43. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - CMICH 38(14:10 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 42 for 4 yards (7-B.Martin).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - CMICH 42(13:46 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 46 for 4 yards (7-B.Martin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(13:25 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BALL 49 for 5 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CMICH 49(12:56 - 1st) 24-D.Bracy to BALL 45 for 4 yards (14-J.Wahee).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CMICH 45(12:37 - 1st) 24-D.Bracy to BALL 46 for -1 yard (31-A.Ekpe).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 2 - CMICH 46(12:05 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to BALL 47 for -1 yard (90-J.Tarango).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 47(12:02 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 49 for 2 yards (17-G.Douglas).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 49(11:46 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to CMC 34 for 17 yards (5-D.Reed2-W.Reid).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 34(11:28 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to CMC 22 for 12 yards (2-W.Reid8-T.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 22(11:15 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 22(11:10 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt to CMC 17 for 5 yards (5-D.Reed).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BALLST 17(10:33 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - BALLST 17(10:29 - 1st) 34-J.Knight 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:24 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 63 yards from BALL 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 17 for 15 yards (10-B.Stewart).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 17(10:18 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law to CMC 26 for 9 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - CMICH 26(9:51 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 31 for 5 yards (7-B.Martin).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 31(9:32 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law to CMC 44 for 13 yards (3-A.Uzodinma7-B.Martin).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 44(9:04 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 47 for 3 yards (32-C.Coll92-K.Kendrick).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 47(8:35 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 50 for 3 yards (32-C.Coll).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CMICH 50(8:08 - 1st) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - CMICH 50(8:02 - 1st) 28-L.Elzinga punts 45 yards from CMC 50 to the BALL 5 downed by 37-R.Sturkey.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 5(7:52 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to BALL 5 for no gain (13-T.Hairston71-R.Stuart).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 5(7:19 - 1st) Penalty on BALL 62-C.Blackwell False start 3 yards enforced at BALL 5. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 13 - BALLST 2(7:12 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to BALL 16 for 14 yards (25-D.McNary).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 16(6:51 - 1st) 30-T.Evans to BALL 16 for no gain (59-T.Brown).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 16(6:23 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to BALL 25 for 9 yards (3-A.McCoy).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 25(6:09 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 27 for 2 yards (13-T.Hairston).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 27(5:48 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 34 for 7 yards.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 3 - BALLST 34(5:22 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 29 for -5 yards FUMBLES (8-T.Brown). to BALL 29 for no gain.
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - BALLST 34(5:10 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 28 for -6 yards (8-T.Brown).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - BALLST 28(5:02 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 24-W.Jones. 24-W.Jones to BALL 40 for 12 yards (8-T.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 40(4:37 - 1st) 11-J.Hall to BALL 45 for 5 yards (59-T.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 45(4:03 - 1st) 24-W.Jones to BALL 45 for no gain (59-T.Brown).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 5 - BALLST 45(3:40 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 0-J.McGaughy. 0-J.McGaughy to CMC 28 for 27 yards (7-R.Bowens5-D.Reed).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 28(3:13 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 8-C.Rudy. 8-C.Rudy to CMC 20 for 8 yards (8-T.Brown).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 2 - BALLST 20(2:50 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:42 - 1st) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:42 - 1st) 46-J.Lewis kicks 54 yards from BALL 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 37 for 26 yards (32-C.Coll).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 37(2:36 - 1st) 24-D.Bracy to CMC 38 for 1 yard (67-J.Ramsey).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 38(2:05 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 42 for 4 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - CMICH 42(1:40 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 46 for 4 yards (14-J.Wahee).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - CMICH 46(1:00 - 1st) 12-T.Brock to CMC 48 for 2 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 48(0:41 - 1st) 7-L.Nichols to BALL 48 for 4 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 48(0:20 - 1st) 12-T.Brock complete to 44-H.Buczkowski. 44-H.Buczkowski to BALL 38 for 10 yards.
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 38(15:00 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 2nd) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga kicks 40 yards from CMC 35. 8-C.Rudy to BALL 35 for 10 yards (29-T.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(14:48 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to BALL 41 for 6 yards (19-D.Kent).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - BALLST 41(14:25 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to BALL 45 for 4 yards (31-C.Jones71-R.Stuart).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 45(14:08 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to BALL 49 for 4 yards (8-T.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 49(13:44 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to CMC 46 for 5 yards (19-D.Kent).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 46(13:28 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - BALLST 46(13:24 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt punts 22 yards from CMC 46 out of bounds at the CMC 24.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 24(13:17 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 31 for 7 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - CMICH 31(12:51 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis pushed ob at CMC 35 for 4 yards (23-B.Anderson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(12:34 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 38 for 3 yards (52-T.Woodard).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 38(12:00 - 2nd) 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 32 for -6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - CMICH 32(11:31 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Law.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - CMICH 32(11:26 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 50 yards from CMC 32 out of bounds at the BALL 18.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 18(11:18 - 2nd) 11-J.Hall to BALL 19 for 1 yard (2-W.Reid).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - BALLST 19(10:50 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 23 for 4 yards (13-T.Hairston).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BALLST 23(10:25 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BALLST 23(10:18 - 2nd) 38-N.Snyder punts 31 yards from BALL 23. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 21 FUMBLES. to CMC 21 for no gain. Team penalty on CMC Holding 10 yards enforced at CMC 21.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 11(10:05 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 19 for 8 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 2 - CMICH 19(10:05 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock to CMC 16 for -3 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - CMICH 16(9:00 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock sacked at CMC 5 for -11 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - CMICH 5(8:33 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 43 yards from CMC 5. 11-J.Hall to CMC 48 for no gain (19-D.Kent).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 48(8:28 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to CMC 49 for -1 yard (8-T.Brown13-T.Hairston).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - BALLST 49(7:50 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 48 for -3 yards (13-T.Hairston26-M.Diallo).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 14 - BALLST 48(7:15 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to CMC 43 for 9 yards (2-W.Reid5-D.Reed).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 5 - BALLST 43(6:36 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to CMC 37 for 6 yards (8-T.Brown).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 37(6:13 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to CMC 38 for -1 yard (8-T.Brown).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - BALLST 38(6:00 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to CMC 28 for 10 yards (19-D.Kent).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 28(5:40 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to CMC 26 for 2 yards (59-T.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 26(5:20 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 26(5:13 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to CMC 12 for 14 yards (5-D.Reed).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 12(4:49 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:40 - 2nd) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:40 - 2nd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(4:40 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 26 for 1 yard (0-C.Agyemang).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 26(4:11 - 2nd) 12-T.Brock sacked at CMC 17 for -9 yards (7-B.Martin).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 18 - CMICH 17(3:33 - 2nd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 15 for -2 yards (0-C.Agyemang).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - CMICH 15(2:55 - 2nd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 39 yards from CMC 15 to BALL 46 fair catch by 11-J.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 46(2:48 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to CMC 48 for 6 yards (71-R.Stuart).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - BALLST 48(2:22 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to CMC 41 for 7 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 41(2:03 - 2nd) 30-T.Evans to CMC 34 for 7 yards (7-R.Bowens).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - BALLST 34(1:34 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to CMC 19 for 15 yards (7-R.Bowens).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 19(1:15 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to CMC 8 for 11 yards (2-W.Reid17-G.Douglas).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - BALLST 8(1:09 - 2nd) 24-W.Jones to CMC 7 for 1 yard (17-G.Douglas).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 7(0:46 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt to CMC 5 for 2 yards (26-M.Diallo).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - BALLST 5(0:18 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 88-D.Koch. 88-D.Koch runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:13 - 2nd) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 18(0:09 - 2nd) Team penalty on CMC Unsportsmanlike conduct 9 yards enforced at CMC 18. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - BALLST 9(0:09 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BALLST 9(0:05 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 28-L.Elzinga kicks 40 yards from CMC 35. 27-J.Daw to BALL 33 for 8 yards (19-D.Kent).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 33(14:56 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 37 for 4 yards (17-G.Douglas5-D.Reed).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 37(14:31 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 6 - CMICH 37(14:25 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to CMC 41 for 22 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 41(14:08 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 41(14:02 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to CMC 40 for 1 yard (59-T.Brown).
|Int
|
3 & 9 - CMICH 40(13:31 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 2-W.Reid at CMC 19. 2-W.Reid to CMC 19 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 19(13:26 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 16 for -3 yards (14-J.Wahee).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - BALLST 16(12:57 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 18 for 2 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|+82 YD
|
3 & 11 - BALLST 18(12:28 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock scrambles runs 82 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:28 - 3rd) 64-M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:13 - 3rd) 28-L.Elzinga kicks 51 yards from CMC 35. 30-T.Evans to BALL 45 for 31 yards (32-N.Apsey).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 45(12:06 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to BALL 46 for 1 yard (8-T.Brown).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 46(11:40 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 24-W.Jones. 24-W.Jones to BALL 45 for -1 yard (25-D.McNary).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - CMICH 45(11:15 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to CMC 41 for 14 yards (3-A.McCoy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 41(11:01 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 41(10:55 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - CMICH 41(10:52 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 8-C.Rudy. 8-C.Rudy to CMC 34 for 7 yards (3-A.McCoy).
|Sack
|
4 & 3 - CMICH 34(10:25 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at CMC 43 for -9 yards (8-T.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 43(10:20 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 42 for -1 yard (5-B.Cosby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BALLST 42(9:53 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Law.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - BALLST 42(9:49 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock complete to 83-J.Wilson. 83-J.Wilson to CMC 48 for 6 yards (14-J.Wahee).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - BALLST 48(9:08 - 3rd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 36 yards from CMC 48 to BALL 16 fair catch by 11-J.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 16(9:02 - 3rd) 30-T.Evans to BALL 17 for 1 yard (13-T.Hairston).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - BALLST 17(8:31 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 8-C.Rudy. 8-C.Rudy to BALL 34 for 17 yards (5-D.Reed).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 34(8:01 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to BALL 47 for 13 yards (2-W.Reid).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 47(7:37 - 3rd) 30-T.Evans to CMC 47 for 6 yards (8-T.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BALLST 47(7:00 - 3rd) 11-J.Hall to CMC 47 for no gain (59-T.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BALLST 47(6:22 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - BALLST 47(6:17 - 3rd) 38-N.Snyder punts 46 yards from CMC 47 Downed at the CMC 1. Penalty on BALL 30-T.Evans Holding 10 yards enforced at CMC 47. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 28(6:08 - 3rd) Penalty on BALL 30-T.Evans False start 5 yards enforced at CMC 28. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 15 - BALLST 33(6:08 - 3rd) 11-J.Hall to CMC 21 for 12 yards (3-A.McCoy).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - BALLST 21(5:41 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt to CMC 17 for 4 yards (59-T.Brown).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 17(5:41 - 3rd) Penalty on CMC 59-T.Brown Facemasking 8 yards enforced at CMC 17. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - BALLST 9(5:30 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:22 - 3rd) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 3rd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 57 yards from BALL 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 25 for 17 yards (42-H.Grenda).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(5:22 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock to CMC 28 for 3 yards (7-B.Martin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 28(4:49 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - CMICH 28(4:42 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock sacked at CMC 24 for -4 yards (93-K.Mims).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - CMICH 24(4:04 - 3rd) 28-L.Elzinga punts 45 yards from CMC 24 to BALL 31 fair catch by 11-J.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 31(3:57 - 3rd) 11-J.Hall to BALL 35 for 4 yards (2-W.Reid).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 35(3:28 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Rudy.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - BALLST 35(3:24 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to BALL 40 for 5 yards (8-T.Brown). Penalty on CMC 25-D.McNary Holding 11 yards enforced at BALL 40.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 49(2:53 - 3rd) 24-W.Jones to CMC 44 for 5 yards (34-A.Siddiq).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 44(2:24 - 3rd) 11-J.Hall to CMC 40 for 4 yards (2-W.Reid31-C.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 40(1:46 - 3rd) 30-T.Evans to CMC 39 for 1 yard (59-T.Brown).
|+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 39(1:22 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 0-J.McGaughy. 0-J.McGaughy runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:14 - 3rd) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:14 - 3rd) 46-J.Lewis kicks 55 yards from BALL 35. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 30 for 20 yards (32-C.Coll).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 30(1:08 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock complete to 80-D.Law. 80-D.Law to CMC 37 for 7 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - CMICH 37(0:43 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 38 for 1 yard (0-C.Agyemang23-B.Anderson).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - CMICH 38(0:19 - 3rd) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 46 for 8 yards (23-B.Anderson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(0:01 - 3rd) 12-T.Brock sacked at CMC 39 for -7 yards (31-A.Ekpe).
|Int
|
2 & 17 - CMICH 39(15:00 - 4th) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton INTERCEPTED by 14-J.Wahee at BALL 25. 14-J.Wahee to BALL 25 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(14:54 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to BALL 25 for no gain (33-K.Gwilly).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 25(14:24 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 6-Y.Tyler. 6-Y.Tyler to CMC 48 for 27 yards (2-W.Reid).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 48(13:54 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 47 for -5 yards (10-D.Richardson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - BALLST 47(13:20 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to BALL 48 for 1 yard (34-A.Siddiq10-D.Richardson).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 14 - BALLST 48(12:50 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A.Davis. 1-A.Davis to CMC 38 for 14 yards (8-T.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 38(12:22 - 4th) 20-D.Marcus to CMC 34 for 4 yards (17-G.Douglas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 34(11:51 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|+34 YD
|
3 & 6 - BALLST 34(11:45 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 0-J.McGaughy. 0-J.McGaughy runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:38 - 4th) 34-J.Knight extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:38 - 4th) 46-J.Lewis kicks 40 yards from BALL 35 to CMC 25 fair catch by 4-K.Lewis.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(11:38 - 4th) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Law.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 25(11:30 - 4th) 12-T.Brock complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to CMC 34 for 9 yards (6-J.Thomas3-A.Uzodinma).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 1 - CMICH 34(11:04 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to CMC 49 for 15 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 49(10:45 - 4th) 12-T.Brock to BALL 46 for 5 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - CMICH 46(10:25 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to BALL 31 for 15 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 31(10:10 - 4th) 7-L.Nichols to BALL 20 for 11 yards (14-J.Wahee23-B.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 20(9:44 - 4th) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 4-K.Lewis.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 20(9:40 - 4th) 12-T.Brock complete to 83-J.Wilson. 83-J.Wilson to BALL 4 for 16 yards (7-B.Martin).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 4 - CMICH 4(9:22 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to BALL 7 for -3 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 7(9:00 - 4th) 12-T.Brock complete to 44-H.Buczkowski. 44-H.Buczkowski runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(8:54 - 4th) Penalty on CMC 11-J.Sullivan Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BALL 2. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(8:54 - 4th) 12-T.Brock sacked at BALL 35 for -18 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:54 - 4th) 28-L.Elzinga kicks 11 yards from CMC 35. 8-C.Rudy to CMC 46 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 46(8:52 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to CMC 46 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 46(8:11 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Koch.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BALLST 46(8:05 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 6-Y.Tyler.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - BALLST 46(8:01 - 4th) 38-N.Snyder punts 35 yards from CMC 46 to CMC 11 fair catch by 88-K.Pimpleton.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 11(7:54 - 4th) 12-T.Brock complete to 4-K.Lewis. 4-K.Lewis to CMC 17 for 6 yards (7-B.Martin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CMICH 17(7:31 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 20 for 3 yards (7-B.Martin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CMICH 20(7:12 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 20 for no gain (67-J.Ramsey).
|+11 YD
|
4 & 1 - CMICH 20(6:47 - 4th) 12-T.Brock complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 31 for 11 yards (14-J.Wahee).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 31(6:37 - 4th) 12-T.Brock complete to 83-J.Wilson. 83-J.Wilson to BALL 49 for 20 yards (32-C.Coll).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 49(6:19 - 4th) 12-T.Brock complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to BALL 39 for 10 yards (3-A.Uzodinma).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 39(6:01 - 4th) 12-T.Brock incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 39(5:55 - 4th) 12-T.Brock incomplete. Intended for 44-H.Buczkowski.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - CMICH 39(5:49 - 4th) 12-T.Brock scrambles to BALL 37 for 2 yards (9-C.Albright).
|Int
|
4 & 8 - CMICH 37(5:18 - 4th) 12-T.Brock incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-B.Anderson at BALL 17. 23-B.Anderson to BALL 17 for no gain (83-J.Wilson). Team penalty on CMC Holding declined.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 17(5:11 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to BALL 24 for 7 yards (31-C.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CMICH 24(4:32 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to BALL 26 for 2 yards (29-T.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - CMICH 26(3:44 - 4th) 30-T.Evans to BALL 34 for 8 yards (6-D.Hill).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 34(3:01 - 4th) 20-D.Marcus to BALL 37 for 3 yards (45-J.Whiteside).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 37(2:18 - 4th) 20-D.Marcus to BALL 38 for 1 yard (31-C.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - CMICH 38(1:30 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 47 for 9 yards (29-T.Jones).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 47(1:24 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt kneels at BALL 45 for -2 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 12 - CMICH 45(0:44 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt kneels at BALL 42 for -3 yards.
