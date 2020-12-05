|
|
|TEXAS
|KSTATE
Texas RBs pile up 311 yards, 6 TDs, clobber K-State 69-31
MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson combined for 311 rushing yards and six touchdowns and Texas beat Kansas State 69-31 on Saturday afternoon.
Coming into the game, Johnson had two touchdowns all season and Robinson hadn't scored in his career. Robinson scored on runs of 12, 30 and 75 yards Saturday.
The Longhorns (6-3, 5-3 Big 12) scored seven times on the ground, three apiece by Johnson and Robinson and one from Jor Whittington. It's the most rushing touchdowns allowed in a game in school history by the Wildcats.
Sam Ehlinger was 20 of 27 for 274 yards and two touchdowns. Kansas State's Will Howard went 16 of 27 for 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns and two picks. Howard threw an interception for the ninth time this season and for the fifth straight game.
Deuce Vaughn continued his impressive season breaking the school record for rushing yards by a freshman (517). In the finale, he scored twice and gained 125 yards.
It's the most points Texas has ever scored against Kansas State and the most points they've scored in a Big 12 game since 1996. The Wildcats hadn't given up more than 69 points in 13 years.
Texas scored 66 points in the first three quarters before calling off the dogs and sitting most of their starters the final 15 minutes.
The Longhorns secured their fourth straight winning season under head coach Tom Herman amid him being on the hot seat in Austin.
Despite that, Herman remained undefeated against Kansas State in his tenure, but a 1-4 record versus rival Oklahoma is a glaring blemish that isn't overlooked by the Longhorn faithful.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas State has lost their last five games after starting the season 4-1. It's just the second time since 2010 that the Wildcats lost its home finale.
Texas running backs were too much for the Wildcats averaging 10 yards per attempt.
UP NEXT
The Longhorns travel to Kansas next Saturday.
Kansas State waits to see if they are selected for a bowl game.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http:www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
B. Robinson
5 RB
172 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 51 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
|
D. Vaughn
22 RB
125 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 45 ReYds, 4 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|24
|Rushing
|13
|13
|Passing
|13
|9
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-8
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|608
|448
|Total Plays
|60
|73
|Avg Gain
|10.1
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|334
|274
|Rush Attempts
|33
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|10.1
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|274
|174
|Comp. - Att.
|20-27
|16-27
|Yards Per Pass
|9.6
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-55
|3-21
|Touchdowns
|9
|4
|Rushing TDs
|7
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-45.5
|3-42.7
|Return Yards
|31
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-21
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|274
|PASS YDS
|174
|
|
|334
|RUSH YDS
|274
|
|
|608
|TOTAL YDS
|448
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|20/27
|274
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|9
|172
|3
|75
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|14
|139
|3
|43
|
J. Whittington 4 WR
|J. Whittington
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
C. Thompson 8 QB
|C. Thompson
|3
|5
|0
|3
|
G. Watson 25 RB
|G. Watson
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
J. Smith 7 WR
|J. Smith
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|3
|-6
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Smith 7 WR
|J. Smith
|4
|4
|55
|0
|33
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|4
|3
|51
|0
|27
|
B. Eagles 13 WR
|B. Eagles
|7
|4
|41
|0
|15
|
J. Whittington 4 WR
|J. Whittington
|3
|3
|35
|0
|32
|
M. Epps 19 TE
|M. Epps
|1
|1
|32
|1
|32
|
J. Moore 6 WR
|J. Moore
|3
|2
|32
|0
|17
|
C. Brewer 80 TE
|C. Brewer
|1
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
J. Wiley 18 TE
|J. Wiley
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Money 83 WR
|K. Money
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Schooler 14 WR
|B. Schooler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Brown 15 DB
|C. Brown
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford 41 LB
|J. Ford
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Overshown 0 LB
|D. Overshown
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Collins 95 DL
|A. Collins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 28 DB
|J. Thompson
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Cook 11 DB
|A. Cook
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ossai 46 LB
|J. Ossai
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Bush 52 LB
|J. Bush
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 6 LB
|J. Mitchell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 9 DB
|J. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham 49 DL
|T. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gbenda 33 LB
|D. Gbenda
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Symonds 21 DB
|T. Symonds
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojomo 98 DL
|M. Ojomo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Adimora 1 DB
|C. Adimora
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Estell 39 DB
|M. Estell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coburn 99 DL
|K. Coburn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|2/3
|28
|9/9
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|2
|45.5
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|3
|50.0
|98
|0
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Howard 15 QB
|W. Howard
|16/27
|174
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|10
|125
|2
|31
|
W. Howard 15 QB
|W. Howard
|18
|79
|0
|25
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|6
|23
|0
|8
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|3
|16
|0
|8
|
T. Burns 33 RB
|T. Burns
|4
|14
|0
|10
|
K. Mozee 6 RB
|K. Mozee
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|6
|6
|95
|2
|29
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|6
|4
|45
|0
|20
|
H. Trotter 2 RB
|H. Trotter
|3
|3
|20
|0
|12
|
B. Moore 0 TE
|B. Moore
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Render 20 WR
|D. Render
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Taylor 13 WR
|C. Taylor
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Brooks 88 WR
|P. Brooks
|3
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Denson 8 DB
|T. Denson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones 4 DB
|W. Jones
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brown 21 DB
|A. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Elder 19 DB
|R. Elder
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McPherson 31 DB
|J. McPherson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hubert 56 DE
|W. Hubert
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Monty 24 DB
|B. Monty
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hughes 32 LB
|J. Hughes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parker 12 DB
|A. Parker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 3 DB
|K. Thomas
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fletcher 55 LB
|C. Fletcher
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wiley 59 DT
|D. Wiley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Henry 36 DB
|H. Henry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gardner 6 DB
|J. Gardner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Huggins 92 DT
|E. Huggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickle 93 DT
|J. Pickle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Sullivan 0 LB
|E. Sullivan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gainous 13 DE
|K. Gainous
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Massie 90 DE
|B. Massie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hentz II 15 DT
|R. Hentz II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Lynch 10 K
|B. Lynch
|1/2
|47
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|2
|49.5
|2
|50
|
J. Blumer 43 P
|J. Blumer
|1
|29.0
|1
|29
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 88-P.Brooks. 88-P.Brooks to KST 24 for -1 yard (1-C.Adimora).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - KSTATE 24(14:27 - 1st) 2-H.Trotter to KST 24 for no gain (98-M.Ojomo).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - KSTATE 24(13:54 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to KST 31 for 7 yards (15-C.Brown).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - KSTATE 31(13:19 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner punts 50 yards from KST 31. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 29 for 10 yards (16-S.Porter). Penalty on TEX 15-C.Brown Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at TEX 29.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 19(13:07 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to TEX 23 for 4 yards (8-T.Denson).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 23(12:28 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 4-J.Whittington. 4-J.Whittington to KST 45 for 32 yards (0-E.Sullivan).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45(12:03 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to KST 40 for 5 yards (8-T.Denson).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 40(11:38 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to KST 25 for 15 yards (8-T.Denson).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(11:09 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 5-B.Robinson. 5-B.Robinson to KST 12 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 12(10:49 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 14-B.Schooler.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 12(10:41 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:34 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:34 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(10:34 - 1st) 15-W.Howard to KST 50 for 25 yards (15-C.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 50(9:58 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to TEX 47 for 3 yards (0-D.Overshown).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 47(9:23 - 1st) 88-P.Brooks to TEX 38 for 9 yards (49-T.Graham).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(8:48 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Render.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 38(8:43 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 20-D.Render. 20-D.Render to TEX 35 for 3 yards (15-C.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - KSTATE 35(8:07 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Brooks.
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - KSTATE 35(8:03 - 1st) 10-B.Lynch 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(7:58 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 34 for -1 yard (59-D.Wiley).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEXAS 34(70:28 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to KST 44 for 22 yards (55-C.Fletcher).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(7:06 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to KST 40 for 4 yards (4-W.Jones).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 40(6:42 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to KST 28 for 12 yards (31-J.McPherson).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 28(6:26 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore to KST 13 for 15 yards (8-T.Denson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 13(6:08 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to KST 14 for -1 yard (8-T.Denson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEXAS 14(5:31 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 4-J.Whittington. 4-J.Whittington to KST 11 for 3 yards (4-W.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TEXAS 11(4:48 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Moore.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - TEXAS 11(4:43 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:38 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35. 88-P.Brooks to KST 14 for 14 yards (13-M.Tillman).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 14(4:33 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor INTERCEPTED by 28-J.Thompson at KST 24. 28-J.Thompson to KST 3 for 21 yards (13-C.Taylor).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:19 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 60 yards from TEX 35. 88-P.Brooks to KST 36 for 31 yards (33-D.Gbenda).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 36(4:13 - 1st) 15-W.Howard to KST 40 for 4 yards (95-A.Collins).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 40(3:42 - 1st) 4-M.Knowles to KST 45 for 5 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - KSTATE 45(3:02 - 1st) 15-W.Howard to TEX 43 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 43(2:32 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 13-C.Taylor.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 43(2:25 - 1st) 15-W.Howard to TEX 44 for -1 yard (9-J.Thompson).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 11 - KSTATE 44(1:50 - 1st) 15-W.Howard complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to TEX 19 for 25 yards (15-C.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 19(1:11 - 1st) 15-W.Howard incomplete.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 19(1:03 - 1st) 22-D.Vaughn runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:54 - 1st) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:54 - 1st) 8-T.Zentner kicks 61 yards from KST 35. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 41 for 37 yards (6-J.Gardner).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41(0:45 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 44 for 3 yards (13-K.Gainous).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 44(0:22 - 1st) 5-B.Robinson to KST 41 for 15 yards (4-W.Jones).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 41(0:06 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to KST 30 for 11 yards (31-J.McPherson3-K.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 30(15:00 - 2nd) 5-B.Robinson runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(14:53 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard to KST 31 for 6 yards.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 4 - KSTATE 31(14:19 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to TEX 49 for 20 yards (28-J.Thompson).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 49(13:47 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to TEX 27 for 22 yards (15-C.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 27(13:14 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Moore.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 27(13:09 - 2nd) 88-P.Brooks to TEX 20 for 7 yards (95-A.Collins).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - KSTATE 20(12:31 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard sacked at TEX 29 for -9 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - KSTATE 29(11:45 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:40 - 2nd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 49 yards from KST 35. 2-R.Johnson to TEX 30 for 14 yards (20-D.Render).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 30(11:34 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to TEX 45 for 15 yards (90-B.Massie).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45(11:14 - 2nd) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 45 for no gain (59-D.Wiley).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 45(10:42 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 5-B.Robinson. 5-B.Robinson to KST 28 for 27 yards (93-J.Pickle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 28(10:19 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 28(10:15 - 2nd) 7-J.Smith to KST 24 for 4 yards (92-E.Huggins4-W.Jones).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 24(9:50 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to KST 14 for 10 yards (6-J.Gardner).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 14(9:20 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 18-J.Wiley. 18-J.Wiley to KST 7 for 7 yards (12-A.Parker).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEXAS 7(8:30 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:17 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 16(8:12 - 2nd) 5-B.Robinson to KST 11 for 5 yards (31-J.McPherson3-K.Thomas).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 11(7:42 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at KST 16 for -5 yards (56-W.Hubert).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEXAS 16(7:26 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to KST 13 for 3 yards (12-A.Parker).
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - TEXAS 13(6:35 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker 30 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(6:30 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 19 for -1 yard (46-J.Ossai).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - KSTATE 19(5:57 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 2-H.Trotter. 2-H.Trotter to KST 25 for 6 yards (0-D.Overshown).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - KSTATE 25(5:27 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to KST 37 for 12 yards (11-A.Cook).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(5:00 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn to TEX 50 for 13 yards (15-C.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 50(4:32 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard to TEX 49 for 1 yard (95-A.Collins).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - KSTATE 49(3:56 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard to TEX 44 for 5 yards (15-C.Brown).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - KSTATE 44(3:20 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles to TEX 29 for 15 yards (11-A.Cook).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(2:45 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to TEX 19 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 19(2:12 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Moore.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 19(2:06 - 2nd) 15-W.Howard complete to 22-D.Vaughn. 22-D.Vaughn to TEX 7 for 12 yards (0-D.Overshown).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - KSTATE 7(1:34 - 2nd) 4-M.Knowles to TEX 4 for 3 yards (15-C.Brown).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - KSTATE 4(1:26 - 2nd) 22-D.Vaughn runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:20 - 2nd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 2nd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 49 yards from KST 35. 5-D.Jamison to TEX 31 for 15 yards (5-R.Henington).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 31(1:14 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 31 for no gain (56-W.Hubert).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 31(0:51 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 29 for -2 yards (22-D.Green).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TEXAS 29(0:46 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 4-J.Whittington. 4-J.Whittington to TEX 29 for no gain (55-C.Fletcher).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TEXAS 29(0:40 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker punts 43 yards from TEX 29 to KST 28 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 5-B.Robinson.
|+75 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 25(14:57 - 3rd) 5-B.Robinson runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:44 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:44 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 56 yards from TEX 35. 88-P.Brooks to KST 24 for 15 yards (4-X.Alford).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 24(14:38 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard to KST 39 for 15 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 39(14:07 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 88-P.Brooks.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - KSTATE 39(14:02 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard to KST 41 for 2 yards (6-J.Mitchell). Penalty on TEX 6-J.Mitchell Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KST 41.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 44(13:47 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 0-B.Moore. 0-B.Moore to TEX 32 for 12 yards (28-J.Thompson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 32(13:15 - 3rd) 2-H.Trotter to TEX 26 for 6 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 4 - KSTATE 26(12:41 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to TEX 8 for 18 yards (15-C.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - KSTATE 8(12:08 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard to TEX 7 for 1 yard (46-J.Ossai).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 7(11:29 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:24 - 3rd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:24 - 3rd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 64 yards from KST 35. 5-D.Jamison runs 99 yards for a touchdown.
|Kickoff
|(11:07 - 3rd) 8-T.Zentner kicks 64 yards from KST 35. 5-D.Jamison to KST 1 for 98 yards (3-K.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TEXAS 1(11:07 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:01 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:01 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(11:01 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 28 for 3 yards (99-K.Coburn).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 28(11:01 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 2-H.Trotter. 2-H.Trotter to KST 40 for 12 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40(9:50 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to TEX 29 for 31 yards.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(9:19 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 4-M.Knowles. 4-M.Knowles runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:13 - 3rd) 10-B.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:13 - 3rd) 10-B.Lynch kicks 40 yards from KST 35 to TEX 25 fair catch by 2-R.Johnson.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(9:13 - 3rd) 5-B.Robinson to TEX 30 for 5 yards (36-H.Henry).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 30(8:34 - 3rd) 5-B.Robinson to KST 43 for 27 yards (6-J.Gardner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43(8:17 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 43(8:12 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 5-B.Robinson. 5-B.Robinson to KST 32 for 11 yards (3-K.Thomas).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32(7:44 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore to KST 15 for 17 yards (36-H.Henry).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 15(7:11 - 3rd) 4-J.Whittington runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:01 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:01 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 64 yards from TEX 35. 22-D.Vaughn to KST 41 for 40 yards (14-B.Schooler). Penalty on TEX 14-B.Schooler Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at KST 41.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 44(6:52 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard to TEX 40 for 4 yards (0-D.Overshown).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - KSTATE 40(6:15 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard complete to 2-H.Trotter. 2-H.Trotter to TEX 38 for 2 yards (0-D.Overshown).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - KSTATE 38(5:41 - 3rd) Penalty on KST 73-C.Duffie False start 5 yards enforced at TEX 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - KSTATE 43(5:24 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Vaughn.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - KSTATE 43(5:19 - 3rd) 43-J.Blumer punts 29 yards from TEX 43 to TEX 14 fair catch by 5-D.Jamison.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 14(5:11 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 23 for 9 yards (21-A.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TEXAS 23(4:35 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - TEXAS 23(4:30 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 33 for 10 yards (21-A.Brown).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 33(3:50 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 46 for 13 yards (24-B.Monty).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 46(3:22 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 83-K.Money. 83-K.Money to KST 48 for 6 yards (21-A.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TEXAS 48(2:58 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Johnson.
|+33 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEXAS 48(2:50 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 7-J.Smith. 7-J.Smith to KST 15 for 33 yards (3-K.Thomas).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 15(2:26 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:18 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:18 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 64 yards from TEX 35. 22-D.Vaughn to KST 12 for 11 yards (47-L.Brockermeyer). Penalty on KST 33-T.Burns Illegal block in the back 6 yards enforced at KST 12.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 6(2:11 - 3rd) 2-H.Trotter to KST 14 for 8 yards (9-J.Thompson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - KSTATE 14(1:32 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard to KST 23 for 9 yards (28-J.Thompson).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 23(1:26 - 3rd) 15-W.Howard incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 33-D.Gbenda at KST 32. 33-D.Gbenda to KST 32 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:06 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(1:06 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 38 for 13 yards (15-C.Brown). Penalty on KST 52-T.Poitier Holding 10 yards enforced at KST 25. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - KSTATE 15(0:48 - 3rd) 88-P.Brooks to KST 20 for 5 yards (95-A.Collins).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 15 - KSTATE 20(0:24 - 3rd) 22-D.Vaughn to KST 19 for -1 yard (30-T.Symonds).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 16 - KSTATE 19(15:00 - 4th) 15-W.Howard to KST 25 for 6 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - KSTATE 25(14:37 - 4th) Penalty on TEX 49-T.Graham Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KST 25. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40(14:33 - 4th) 15-W.Howard to KST 42 for 2 yards (41-J.Ford33-D.Gbenda).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - KSTATE 42(14:01 - 4th) 22-D.Vaughn to TEX 41 for 17 yards (41-J.Ford).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 41(13:21 - 4th) 15-W.Howard to TEX 34 for 7 yards (15-C.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - KSTATE 34(12:37 - 4th) 2-H.Trotter to TEX 32 for 2 yards (33-D.Gbenda).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - KSTATE 32(11:52 - 4th) 15-W.Howard to TEX 33 for -1 yard (39-M.Estell).
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - KSTATE 33(11:16 - 4th) 15-W.Howard incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Vaughn.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 33(11:10 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 49 for 16 yards (19-R.Elder4-W.Jones).
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49(10:28 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to KST 8 for 43 yards (19-R.Elder).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - TEXAS 8(9:46 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to KST 6 for 2 yards (32-J.Hughes).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEXAS 6(9:18 - 4th) 8-C.Thompson to KST 7 for -1 yard (32-J.Hughes).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - TEXAS 7(8:40 - 4th) 8-C.Thompson to KST 4 for 3 yards (19-R.Elder4-W.Jones).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - TEXAS 4(7:53 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:48 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to KST End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(7:48 - 4th) 2-H.Trotter to KST 30 for 5 yards (52-J.Bush).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - KSTATE 30(7:10 - 4th) 4-M.Knowles to KST 38 for 8 yards (52-J.Bush).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(6:34 - 4th) 33-T.Burns to KST 48 for 10 yards (11-A.Cook).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KSTATE 48(5:58 - 4th) 33-T.Burns to TEX 49 for 3 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 7 - KSTATE 49(5:19 - 4th) 6-K.Mozee to KST 45 for -6 yards (41-J.Ford).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 13 - KSTATE 45(4:36 - 4th) 88-P.Brooks to KST 47 for 2 yards (41-J.Ford).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - KSTATE 47(3:47 - 4th) 8-T.Zentner punts 49 yards from KST 47 Downed at the TEX 4.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 4(3:34 - 4th) 31-G.Watson to TEX 6 for 2 yards (4-W.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 6(2:52 - 4th) 8-C.Thompson to TEX 9 for 3 yards (24-B.Monty).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEXAS 9(2:10 - 4th) 31-G.Watson to TEX 12 for 3 yards (15-R.Hentz13-K.Gainous).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TEXAS 12(1:24 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker punts 48 yards from TEX 12 to KST 40 fair catch by 88-P.Brooks.
-
EMICH
WMICH
50
42
4th 5:42 ESP+
-
CUSE
2ND
14
37
3rd 1:12 NBC
-
LAMON
ARKST
7
35
3rd 10:38 ESP3
-
WVU
9IOWAST
0
21
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
BC
UVA
17
20
2nd 0:00
-
19IOWA
ILL
13
14
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
12IND
16WISC
7
3
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
6FLA
TENN
17
7
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
24TULSA
NAVY
6
3
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
STNFRD
22WASH
21
3
2nd 4:13 FOX
-
GATECH
NCST
7
17
2nd 7:29 ACCN
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
42
31
Final CBSSN
-
AF
UTAHST
35
7
Final CBSSN
-
25LALAF
APLST
24
21
Final ESPN
-
ARK
MIZZOU
48
50
Final SECN
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
13
16
Final FS2
-
15OKLAST
TCU
22
29
Final ESP2
-
NEB
PURDUE
37
27
Final BTN
-
RICE
21MRSHL
20
0
Final ESP+
-
TOLEDO
NILL
41
24
Final ESP3
-
4OHIOST
MICHST
52
12
Final ABC
-
WCAR
17UNC
9
49
Final ACCN
-
TEXAS
KSTATE
69
31
Final FOX
-
MEMP
TULANE
21
35
Final ESP+
-
5TXAM
AUBURN
31
20
Final ESPN
-
PSU
RUT
23
7
Final FS1
-
TROY
SALA
29
0
Final ESP3
-
BALLST
CMICH
45
20
Final ESPU
-
BGREEN
AKRON
3
31
Final ESP3
-
13BYU
18CSTCAR
0
063 O/U
+10
Sat 5:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
GAS
0
041 O/U
-1.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
HAWAII
0
060 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
COLOST
SDGST
0
046.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
23OREG
CAL
0
059.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
SC
UK
0
046 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
3CLEM
VATECH
0
067 O/U
+23
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
065 O/U
+29
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
BAYLOR
11OKLA
0
060.5 O/U
-22
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
10MIAMI
DUKE
0
062.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
059 O/U
-6.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
OREGST
UTAH
0
051.5 O/U
-13
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UCLA
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
WYO
NMEX
0
052 O/U
+18
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
046.5 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00pm ESP3
-
WASHST
20USC
0
068.5 O/U
-12
Sun 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
UAB
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
-
BOISE
UNLV
0
0
CBSSN
-
14NWEST
MINN
0
0
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
0
CBSSN
-
BUFF
OHIO
0
0
CBSSN
-
MD
MICH
0
0
BTN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
ESPU