San Jose St. plays first game in 3 weeks, beats Hawaii 35-24
HONOLULU (AP) Tyler Nevens and Kairee Robinson each had over 100 yards rushing and combined for three touchdowns, and San Jose State played its first game in three weeks and beat Hawaii 35-24 on Saturday.
San Jose State (5-0, 5-0 Mountain West Conference), which had games canceled against Fresno State and Boise State, had its originally scheduled home matchup with Hawaii relocated from CEFCU Stadium due to new COVID-19 guidelines in Santa Clara County. The Spartans beat UNLV 34-17 on Nov. 14.
Nevens had 16 carries for 152 yards. He broke loose for a 72-yard touchdown run and a 10-yard score, each in the first quarter. Robinson ran 17 times for 111 yards, including a 2-yard TD run that capped an 18-play, 70-yard drive in the third quarter.
The Spartans' Nick Starkel was 11 of 23 passing for 167 yards. He tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Holiness, and a 50-yard score to Tre Walker in the fourth quarter.
Chevan Cordeiro completed 28 of 42 passes, threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score for Hawaii (3-4, 3-4).
---
T. Nevens
23 RB
152 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
|
C. Cordeiro
12 QB
238 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 36 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|22
|Rushing
|14
|6
|Passing
|7
|14
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|468
|339
|Total Plays
|71
|70
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|288
|101
|Rush Attempts
|46
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|180
|238
|Comp. - Att.
|12-25
|28-44
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-58
|5-30
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.4
|7-43.1
|Return Yards
|29
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-29
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|180
|PASS YDS
|238
|
|
|288
|RUSH YDS
|101
|
|
|468
|TOTAL YDS
|339
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|11/23
|167
|2
|1
|
N. Nash 16 QB
|N. Nash
|1/2
|13
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Nevens 23 RB
|T. Nevens
|16
|152
|2
|72
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|17
|111
|1
|25
|
N. Nash 16 QB
|N. Nash
|7
|20
|0
|8
|
I. Holiness 1 WR
|I. Holiness
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Walker 10 WR
|T. Walker
|4
|2
|64
|1
|50
|
B. Gaither 84 WR
|B. Gaither
|5
|2
|39
|0
|20
|
S. Olson 88 TE
|S. Olson
|1
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
I. Hamilton 9 WR
|I. Hamilton
|2
|2
|14
|0
|12
|
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
|D. Deese Jr.
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
I. Holiness 1 WR
|I. Holiness
|5
|2
|7
|1
|5
|
A. Crump 4 WR
|A. Crump
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Braddock 13 WR
|J. Braddock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Nevens 23 RB
|T. Nevens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Harmon 45 LB
|K. Harmon
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Webb 3 S
|T. Webb
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Reed 18 CB
|K. Reed
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shelton 23 CB
|N. Shelton
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Fehoko 42 DE
|V. Fehoko
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Jenkins 22 S
|T. Jenkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Parker 9 LB
|T. Parker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lenard 27 S
|J. Lenard
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Kakiva 96 DL
|J. Kakiva
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hall 92 DL
|C. Hall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Leonard 2 LB
|D. Leonard
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Grey 90 DL
|L. Grey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ane 91 DL
|E. Ane
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Darden 41 LB
|H. Darden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. White 20 S
|T. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Mercurio 39 K
|M. Mercurio
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Fischer 99 P
|E. Fischer
|5
|45.4
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Reed 18 CB
|K. Reed
|2
|14.5
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|28/42
|238
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|11
|36
|1
|9
|
M. Reed 4 RB
|M. Reed
|6
|28
|0
|10
|
C. Turner 7 RB
|C. Turner
|7
|18
|0
|8
|
M. Stovall 3 WR
|M. Stovall
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bussey 8 WR
|R. Bussey
|9
|8
|69
|1
|13
|
M. Stovall 3 WR
|M. Stovall
|11
|8
|58
|0
|27
|
K. Nishigaya 27 RB
|K. Nishigaya
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
J. Panoke 15 WR
|J. Panoke
|4
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
J. Smart 23 WR
|J. Smart
|7
|3
|18
|0
|13
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|4
|2
|15
|1
|10
|
L. Victor 85 WR
|L. Victor
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Turner 7 RB
|C. Turner
|3
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
M. Reed 4 RB
|M. Reed
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Muasau 53 LB
|D. Muasau
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bethley 5 DB
|K. Bethley
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Tufaga 17 LB
|I. Tufaga
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Matthews 92 DL
|D. Matthews
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lockridge 20 DB
|C. Lockridge
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Frazier 19 DB
|Q. Frazier
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 50 DL
|J. Tavai
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dalton 29 DB
|D. Dalton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ta'ala 55 DL
|B. Ta'ala
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Laulu 99 DL
|J. Laulu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaneshiro 24 DB
|K. Kaneshiro
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Pavihi 1 LB
|P. Pavihi
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Ortiz 11 DB
|S. Ortiz
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tuitupou 90 DL
|J. Tuitupou
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 18 DB
|C. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Shipley 1 K
|M. Shipley
|1/1
|25
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Stack 96 K
|A. Stack
|6
|44.8
|0
|61
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|1
|33.0
|0
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Turner 7 RB
|C. Turner
|5
|17.8
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Scott 87 WR
|D. Scott
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 1-M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(15:00 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 34 for 9 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - SJST 34(14:50 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 37 for 3 yards (92-D.Matthews50-J.Tavai).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 37(14:50 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 1-I.Holiness.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 37(14:50 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 88-S.Olson. 88-S.Olson to HAW 35 for 28 yards (24-K.Kaneshiro).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 35(13:34 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to HAW 15 for 20 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 15(13:34 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson to HAW 3 for 12 yards (20-C.Lockridge).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - SJST 3(13:34 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to HAW 3 for no gain (92-D.Matthews).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - SJST 3(13:34 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to HAW 2 for 1 yard (17-I.Tufaga).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - SJST 2(11:43 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:43 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:43 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 61 yards from SJS 35. 7-C.Turner to HAW 9 for 5 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 9(11:36 - 1st) 7-C.Turner to HAW 11 for 2 yards (27-J.Lenard2-D.Leonard).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - HAWAII 11(11:36 - 1st) 4-M.Reed to HAW 14 for 3 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - HAWAII 14(11:36 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Stovall.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - HAWAII 14(11:36 - 1st) 96-A.Stack punts 61 yards from HAW 14 to SJS 25 fair catch by 18-K.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 64 yards from SJS 35. 7-C.Turner to HAW 20 for 19 yards (30-J.Burrill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(9:28 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 20(9:28 - 1st) 4-M.Reed to HAW 22 for 2 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - HAWAII 22(9:28 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 25 for 3 yards (90-L.Grey).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - HAWAII 25(9:28 - 1st) 96-A.Stack punts 49 yards from HAW 25. 18-K.Reed to SJS 47 for 21 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 47(8:21 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to HAW 33 for 20 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 33(8:21 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to HAW 26 for 7 yards (20-C.Lockridge18-C.Davis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - SJST 26(8:21 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to HAW 24 for 2 yards (92-D.Matthews).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - SJST 24(8:21 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to HAW 19 for 5 yards (17-I.Tufaga).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 19(8:21 - 1st) 1-I.Holiness to HAW 10 for 9 yards (17-I.Tufaga).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - SJST 10(8:21 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:24 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:24 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35. 7-C.Turner to HAW 20 for 20 yards (43-A.Jenkins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(5:48 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 24 for 4 yards (27-J.Lenard45-K.Harmon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - HAWAII 24(5:48 - 1st) 7-C.Turner to HAW 24 for no gain (2-D.Leonard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - HAWAII 24(5:48 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 4-M.Reed.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - HAWAII 24(5:48 - 1st) 96-A.Stack punts 37 yards from HAW 24 to SJS 39 fair catch by 18-K.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 39(4:25 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel to SJS 40 for 1 yard (53-D.Muasau).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SJST 40(4:25 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 40 for no gain (53-D.Muasau).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - SJST 40(4:25 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - SJST 40(4:25 - 1st) 99-E.Fischer punts 50 yards from SJS 40. 87-D.Scott to HAW 10 for no gain (22-T.Jenkins).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 10(3:03 - 1st) 4-M.Reed to HAW 20 for 10 yards (3-T.Webb).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(3:03 - 1st) 4-M.Reed to HAW 25 for 5 yards (3-T.Webb).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - HAWAII 25(3:03 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Stovall.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - HAWAII 25(3:03 - 1st) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 26 for 1 yard (41-H.Darden).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - HAWAII 26(3:03 - 1st) 96-A.Stack punts 42 yards from HAW 26. 18-K.Reed to SJS 40 for 8 yards (15-P.Scott).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 40(1:43 - 1st) 16-N.Nash to SJS 48 for 8 yards (20-C.Lockridge50-J.Tavai).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - SJST 48(1:43 - 1st) 16-N.Nash to HAW 48 for 4 yards (92-D.Matthews).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 48(1:43 - 1st) 16-N.Nash complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to HAW 35 for 13 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 35(15:00 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash to HAW 30 for 5 yards. Penalty on SJS 10-T.Walker Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at HAW 30.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - SJST 45(14:50 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Braddock.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - SJST 45(14:50 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash to HAW 45 for no gain (55-B.Ta'ala).
|Sack
|
3 & 20 - SJST 45(14:50 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash sacked at HAW 48 for -3 yards (1-P.Pavihi).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - SJST 48(14:50 - 2nd) 99-E.Fischer punts 48 yards from HAW 48 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(13:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to HAW 20 for no gain (92-C.Hall).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 20(13:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 7-C.Turner. 7-C.Turner to HAW 28 for 8 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 2 - HAWAII 28(13:09 - 2nd) 3-M.Stovall to HAW 42 for 14 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 42(13:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to SJS 45 for 13 yards (18-K.Reed).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 45(13:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 8-R.Bussey. 8-R.Bussey to SJS 35 for 10 yards (18-K.Reed).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 35(13:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to SJS 25 for 10 yards (3-T.Webb).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(13:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 9-J.Panoke. 9-J.Panoke to SJS 13 for 12 yards (9-T.Parker2-D.Leonard).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 13(13:09 - 2nd) 0-D.Hunter to SJS 8 for 5 yards (90-L.Grey).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - HAWAII 8(9:37 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Panoke.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - HAWAII 8(9:32 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Panoke.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - HAWAII 8(9:32 - 2nd) 1-M.Shipley 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:21 - 2nd) 1-M.Shipley kicks 65 yards from HAW 35. 32-K.Robinson to SJS 20 for 20 yards (16-L.Taylor14-J.Phillips).
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 20(9:16 - 2nd) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 47 for 27 yards (53-D.Muasau24-K.Kaneshiro).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 47(9:16 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 1-I.Holiness.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SJST 47(9:16 - 2nd) 1-I.Holiness to SJS 47 for no gain (50-J.Tavai).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - SJST 47(9:16 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 9-I.Hamilton. 9-I.Hamilton to SJS 49 for 2 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - SJST 49(9:16 - 2nd) 99-E.Fischer punts 51 yards from SJS 49 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(7:19 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Turner.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 20(7:19 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 8-R.Bussey. 8-R.Bussey to HAW 25 for 5 yards (18-K.Reed).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - HAWAII 25(7:19 - 2nd) Penalty on HAW 71-M.Vanterpool Holding 10 yards enforced at HAW 25. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 15 - HAWAII 15(7:19 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 4-M.Reed. 4-M.Reed to HAW 21 for 6 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - HAWAII 21(7:19 - 2nd) 96-A.Stack punts 43 yards from HAW 21 to SJS 36 fair catch by 18-K.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 36(5:37 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - SJST 36(5:37 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-I.Tufaga at SJS 39. 17-I.Tufaga to SJS 39 for no gain (88-S.Olson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 39(5:26 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 39(5:26 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 85-L.Victor. 85-L.Victor to SJS 26 for 13 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 26(5:26 - 2nd) Penalty on SJS 42-V.Fehoko Facemask Incidental 13 yards enforced at SJS 26. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 13(5:26 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to SJS 15 for -2 yards (3-T.Webb42-V.Fehoko).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - HAWAII 15(5:26 - 2nd) 7-C.Turner to SJS 10 for 5 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - HAWAII 10(5:26 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 0-D.Hunter. 0-D.Hunter runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:12 - 2nd) 1-M.Shipley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:12 - 2nd) 1-M.Shipley kicks 40 yards from HAW 35 to SJS 25 fair catch by 32-K.Robinson.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(3:12 - 2nd) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 31 for 6 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 4 - SJST 31(3:12 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to HAW 44 for 25 yards (29-D.Dalton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 44(3:12 - 2nd) Penalty on SJS 10-T.Walker False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - SJST 49(3:12 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - SJST 49(3:12 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 4-A.Crump. 4-A.Crump to HAW 46 for 3 yards (17-I.Tufaga).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - SJST 46(3:12 - 2nd) 23-T.Nevens to HAW 46 for no gain (53-D.Muasau).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - SJST 46(0:55 - 2nd) 99-E.Fischer punts 46 yards from HAW 46 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(0:47 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to HAW 28 for 8 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 2 - HAWAII 28(0:47 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to SJS 45 for 27 yards (3-T.Webb).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 45(0:47 - 2nd) incomplete.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 45(0:47 - 2nd) 12-C.Cordeiro INTERCEPTED by 27-J.Lenard at SJS End Zone. 27-J.Lenard touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(0:47 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel kneels at SJS 18 for -2 yards.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 62 yards from SJS 35. 7-C.Turner to HAW 26 for 23 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 26(14:50 - 3rd) 7-C.Turner incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 26(14:50 - 3rd) 7-C.Turner to HAW 34 for 8 yards (91-E.Ane).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - HAWAII 34(14:50 - 3rd) 7-C.Turner to HAW 36 for 2 yards (3-T.Webb).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 36(14:50 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to HAW 40 for 4 yards (3-T.Webb).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - HAWAII 40(14:50 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to HAW 45 for 5 yards (20-T.White).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - HAWAII 45(14:50 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 47 for 2 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 47(11:52 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to SJS 49 for 4 yards (96-J.Kakiva).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - HAWAII 49(11:52 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to SJS 42 for 7 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 42(11:52 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 8-R.Bussey. 8-R.Bussey to SJS 29 for 13 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 29(11:52 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 9-J.Panoke. 9-J.Panoke to SJS 20 for 9 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - HAWAII 20(11:52 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to SJS 11 for 9 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 11(11:52 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 8-R.Bussey. 8-R.Bussey runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(9:48 - 3rd) Penalty on HAW 71-M.Vanterpool Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at SJS 3. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(9:48 - 3rd) 1-M.Shipley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:48 - 3rd) 1-M.Shipley kicks 40 yards from HAW 35 to SJS 25 fair catch by 32-K.Robinson.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(9:48 - 3rd) Penalty on HAW 8-R.Bussey Offside 5 yards enforced at SJS 25.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 30(9:48 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 30 for no gain (17-I.Tufaga).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SJST 30(9:48 - 3rd) Penalty on SJS 56-K.Hoppe Holding 10 yards enforced at SJS 30.
|No Gain
|
2 & 20 - SJST 20(9:48 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 20 - SJST 20(9:48 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 39 for 19 yards.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - SJST 39(9:48 - 3rd) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 42 for 3 yards (1-P.Pavihi50-J.Tavai).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 42(9:48 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness to SJS 47 for 5 yards (19-Q.Frazier).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - SJST 47(9:48 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to HAW 48 for 5 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 48(9:48 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 32-K.Robinson.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 48(9:48 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to HAW 34 for 14 yards (11-S.Ortiz).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 34(9:48 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to HAW 27 for 7 yards (11-S.Ortiz).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - SJST 27(9:48 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - SJST 27(5:39 - 3rd) 23-T.Nevens to HAW 25 for 2 yards (5-K.Bethley20-C.Lockridge).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - SJST 25(5:14 - 3rd) 23-T.Nevens to HAW 23 for 2 yards (19-Q.Frazier).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 23(5:14 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 1-I.Holiness.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 23(5:14 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to HAW 21 for 2 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - SJST 21(5:14 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 9-I.Hamilton. 9-I.Hamilton to HAW 9 for 12 yards (29-D.Dalton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 9 - SJST 9(5:14 - 3rd) 23-T.Nevens to HAW 5 for 4 yards (50-J.Tavai53-D.Muasau).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SJST 5(5:14 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash to HAW 2 for 3 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - SJST 2(2:22 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:17 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(2:17 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(2:17 - 3rd) 4-M.Reed to HAW 32 for 7 yards (92-C.Hall9-T.Parker).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - HAWAII 32(2:17 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to HAW 33 for 1 yard (2-D.Leonard).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 2 - HAWAII 33(2:17 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 8-R.Bussey. 8-R.Bussey to HAW 43 for 10 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 43(2:17 - 3rd) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 46 for 3 yards (18-K.Reed).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - HAWAII 46(2:17 - 3rd) 4-M.Reed to HAW 47 for 1 yard (9-T.Parker).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - HAWAII 47(15:00 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 0-D.Hunter.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - HAWAII 47(14:53 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro punts 33 yards from HAW 47 Downed at the SJS 20.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 20(14:53 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 26 for 6 yards (20-C.Lockridge).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - SJST 26(14:47 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 31 for 5 yards (99-J.Laulu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 31(14:47 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Nevens.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 31(14:47 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 50 for 19 yards (24-K.Kaneshiro).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 50(14:47 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 50 for no gain (53-D.Muasau90-J.Tuitupou).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SJST 50(14:47 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|+50 YD
|
3 & 10 - SJST 50(14:47 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:03 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:03 - 4th) 48-C.Wood kicks 61 yards from SJS 35. 7-C.Turner to HAW 26 for 22 yards (2-D.Leonard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 26(12:03 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Stovall.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 26(11:58 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 0-D.Hunter.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - HAWAII 26(11:58 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro to HAW 35 for 9 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - HAWAII 35(11:58 - 4th) 7-C.Turner to HAW 37 for 2 yards (96-J.Kakiva45-K.Harmon).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 37(11:58 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 8-R.Bussey. 8-R.Bussey to HAW 35 for -2 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - HAWAII 35(11:58 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - HAWAII 35(11:58 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 0-D.Hunter. 0-D.Hunter to HAW 40 for 5 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - HAWAII 40(11:58 - 4th) 96-A.Stack punts 37 yards from HAW 40 out of bounds at the SJS 23.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 23(11:58 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 27 for 4 yards (19-Q.Frazier).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - SJST 27(9:25 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 25 for -2 yards (92-D.Matthews).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - SJST 25(9:25 - 4th) 16-N.Nash to SJS 28 for 3 yards (55-B.Ta'ala92-D.Matthews).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - SJST 28(9:25 - 4th) 99-E.Fischer punts 33 yards from SJS 28 out of bounds at the HAW 39.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 40(9:25 - 4th) Penalty on SJS 3-T.Webb Pass interference 15 yards enforced at HAW 40. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 45(7:04 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 8-R.Bussey. 8-R.Bussey to SJS 35 for 10 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 35(7:04 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 3-M.Stovall. 3-M.Stovall to SJS 32 for 3 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - HAWAII 32(7:04 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 7-C.Turner. 7-C.Turner to SJS 28 for 4 yards (18-K.Reed).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - HAWAII 28(7:04 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro sacked at SJS 36 for -8 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|Penalty
|
4 & 11 - HAWAII 36(7:04 - 4th) Team penalty on HAW Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at SJS 36. No Play.
|+26 YD
|
4 & 16 - HAWAII 41(7:04 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 27-K.Nishigaya. 27-K.Nishigaya to SJS 15 for 26 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 15(7:04 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 8-R.Bussey. 8-R.Bussey to SJS 3 for 12 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|Penalty
|
1 & 3 - HAWAII 3(7:04 - 4th) Penalty on HAW 52-S.Vaipulu False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 3. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - HAWAII 8(7:04 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro to SJS 3 for 5 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - HAWAII 3(7:04 - 4th) 7-C.Turner to SJS 4 for -1 yard (9-T.Parker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - HAWAII 4(7:04 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bussey.
|+4 YD
|
4 & 4 - HAWAII 4(7:04 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:24 - 4th) 1-M.Shipley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:24 - 4th) 1-M.Shipley kicks 10 yards from HAW 35. 87-D.Deese to HAW 45 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 45(2:21 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to HAW 39 for 6 yards (50-J.Tavai53-D.Muasau).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - SJST 39(2:21 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to HAW 31 for 8 yards (99-J.Laulu).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 31(2:21 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel kneels at HAW 32 for -1 yard.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - SJST 32(2:21 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel kneels at HAW 34 for -2 yards.
