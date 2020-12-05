|
|
|CUSE
|ND
Book leads No. 2 Irish past Syracuse 45-21 in home finale
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Ian Book threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores in his final home game at Notre Dame, leading the second-ranked Fighting Irish to a 45-21 victory against Syracuse on Saturday.
The fifth-year senior led the Irish to a victory as a starter for the 30th time, the most ever for a Notre Dame quarterback. The Irish (10-0, 9-0 ACC, CFP No. 2) ran their winning streak to 16 games, best on the country, and their home winning streak to 24.
Next up for the Irish, who are playing this season in a pandemic as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, is the Dec. 19 league championship game in Charlotte, North Carolina. It will be a rematch against No. 4 Clemson if the Tigers beat Virginia Tech later Saturday.
Book was 24 for 37 for 285 yards, with touchdown passes of 21, 28 and 26 to Javon McKinley, who had seven receptions for 111 yards.
Book scored on runs of 28 and 17 yards and rushed for 53 yards while improving to 30-3 as a starter and passing Notre Dame greats Tom Clements, Ron Powlus and Brady Quinn for most victories as a starting quarterback.
Kyren Williams added 110 yards on 20 carries, giving him 1,011 for the season, and freshman Chris Tyree had a 94-yard TD run for Notre Dame's final touchdown.
The Orange (1-10, 1-9) managed 414 yards on the Irish defense, ranked No. 10 nationally coming into the game, and took a 7-3 lead in the second quarter.
Notre Dame started its run thanks to a roughing the passer by Syracuse that Book later turned into a 28-yard TD run. Linebacker Marist Liufau's fumble recovery and return to the Syracuse 21 was followed by Book's first TD pass to McKinley.
Then Book engineered a six-play, 68-yard scoring drive that took just 32 seconds, finishing it with a 28-yard TD pass to McKinley and the Irish were up 24-7 at half.
THE TAKEAWAY
Syracuse: Coach Dino Babers' young team, which was a 33 1/2-point underdog and with 71.6 percent of its roster either freshmen or sophomores, moved the ball on the Irish defense in closing out the season.
Notre Dame: Book's string of pass attempts without an interception, dating back to the season opener against Duke, ended at 267 when Ja'Had Carter picked off an underthrown long pass early in the third quarter. Book finished with 348 total yards and five touchdowns, becoming only the second Irish player to move past 10,000 yards (10,008) in total offense. Quinn, who played for Notre Dame from 2003-06, is the leader with 11,944.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Don't expect Fighting Irish to fall when AP announces its rankings Sunday and CFP rankings come out Tuesday.
UP NEXT
Syracuse: Season complete.
Notre Dame: The Irish have an extra week to rest up for the ACC title game after the conference adjusted the schedules earlier this week, canceling their last game.
--
|
|
S. Tucker
34 RB
113 RuYds, RuTD, 46 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
|
I. Book
12 QB
285 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 53 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|26
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|7
|15
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|414
|568
|Total Plays
|65
|77
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|229
|283
|Rush Attempts
|35
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.5
|7.1
|Yards Passing
|185
|285
|Comp. - Att.
|18-30
|24-37
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|8-90
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|3
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-3
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-42.6
|4-38.3
|Return Yards
|11
|25
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-11
|1-13
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|185
|PASS YDS
|285
|
|
|229
|RUSH YDS
|283
|
|
|414
|TOTAL YDS
|568
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Culpepper 17 QB
|R. Culpepper
|18/29
|185
|1
|1
|
D. Markiewicz 11 QB
|D. Markiewicz
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|24
|113
|1
|40
|
C. Lutz 24 RB
|C. Lutz
|6
|102
|1
|80
|
R. Culpepper 17 QB
|R. Culpepper
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
N. Johnson 4 WR
|N. Johnson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|11
|8
|69
|0
|15
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|4
|2
|46
|0
|37
|
A. Queeley 14 WR
|A. Queeley
|7
|4
|42
|1
|18
|
N. Johnson 4 WR
|N. Johnson
|3
|2
|13
|0
|12
|
A. Hackett 89 TE
|A. Hackett
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
I. Jones 80 WR
|I. Jones
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Mahar Jr. 88 TE
|S. Mahar Jr.
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Elmore 63 OL
|C. Elmore
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. Benson 87 TE
|L. Benson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 86 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Jackson 85 WR
|C. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Williams 14 DB
|G. Williams
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Kpogba 21 LB
|L. Kpogba
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Melifonwu 2 DB
|I. Melifonwu
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 11 DB
|J. Carter
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Cole 10 DB
|A. Cole
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hanna 19 DB
|R. Hanna
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Cantin-Arku 31 LB
|G. Cantin-Arku
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
M. Wax 32 LB
|M. Wax
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thompson 27 LB
|S. Thompson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Black 85 DL
|J. Black
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barron 81 WR
|J. Barron
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jonathan 9 DL
|K. Jonathan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 0 DL
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nusdeo 37 DB
|K. Nusdeo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Darton 53 DL
|K. Darton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 13 LB
|M. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Greenwood 26 DB
|A. Greenwood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Atkinson 35 DB
|C. Atkinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Cooney 92 P
|N. Cooney
|7
|42.6
|3
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|24/37
|285
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|20
|110
|0
|23
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|6
|109
|1
|94
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|8
|53
|2
|28
|
C. Flemister 20 RB
|C. Flemister
|3
|10
|0
|4
|
C. Ekanayake 16 RB
|C. Ekanayake
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McKinley 88 WR
|J. McKinley
|9
|7
|111
|3
|28
|
B. Skowronek 11 WR
|B. Skowronek
|6
|4
|71
|0
|29
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|7
|5
|36
|0
|20
|
K. Williams 23 RB
|K. Williams
|5
|3
|33
|0
|14
|
T. Tremble 24 TE
|T. Tremble
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
A. Davis 3 WR
|A. Davis
|2
|2
|10
|0
|14
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Wilkins Jr. 18 WR
|J. Wilkins Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Lenzy 0 WR
|B. Lenzy
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Wright 89 TE
|B. Wright
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Lewis 26 DB
|C. Lewis
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bauer 52 LB
|B. Bauer
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 95 DL
|M. Tagovailoa-Amosa
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. Cross III 56 DL
|H. Cross III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
|A. Ogundeji
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Crawford 20 S
|S. Crawford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. McCloud 4 CB
|N. McCloud
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 57 DL
|J. Ademilola
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Griffith 3 S
|H. Griffith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kiser 24 LB
|J. Kiser
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bertrand 27 LB
|J. Bertrand
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lamb 31 LB
|J. Lamb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 S
|K. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simon 33 LB
|S. Simon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hinish 41 DL
|K. Hinish
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Foskey 7 DL
|I. Foskey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mills 99 DE
|R. Mills
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 9 DL
|D. Hayes
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Doerer 39 K
|J. Doerer
|1/2
|25
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|4
|38.3
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|3
|24.3
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Salerno 29 WR
|M. Salerno
|2
|6.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from SYR 35. 25-C.Tyree to ND 20 for 20 yards (24-C.Lutz).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 20(14:55 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to ND 27 for 7 yards (14-G.Williams).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - ND 27(14:18 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 26 for -1 yard (19-R.Hanna).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - ND 26(13:40 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis to ND 40 for 14 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 40(13:03 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Wilkins.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 40(12:56 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 43 for 3 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 7 - ND 43(12:14 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek to SYR 28 for 29 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 28(11:35 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 25-C.Tyree. 25-C.Tyree to SYR 22 for 6 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - ND 22(11:00 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek pushed ob at SYR 12 for 10 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 12(10:27 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to SYR 7 for 5 yards (19-R.Hanna).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ND 7(9:46 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Williams.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ND 7(9:41 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - ND 7(9:36 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:32 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to SYR 25 fair catch by 4-N.Johnson.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(9:32 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to SYR 39 for 14 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 39(9:21 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 40 for 1 yard (91-A.Ogundeji).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - CUSE 40(8:59 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to SYR 46 for 6 yards (4-N.McCloud).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - CUSE 46(8:32 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 34-S.Tucker. 34-S.Tucker to ND 45 for 9 yards (33-S.Simon).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 45(8:12 - 1st) 3-T.Harris to ND 41 for 4 yards (26-C.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CUSE 41(7:42 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CUSE 41(7:38 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 87-L.Benson.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CUSE 41(7:34 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney punts 35 yards from ND 41 to ND 6 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 6(7:28 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 8 for 2 yards (10-A.Cole).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 8(6:57 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer pushed ob at ND 28 for 20 yards (11-J.Carter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 28(6:27 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 0-B.Lenzy. 0-B.Lenzy to ND 28 for no gain (13-M.Jones).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 28(5:56 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles pushed ob at ND 33 for 5 yards (9-K.Jonathan).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - ND 33(5:25 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to ND 36 for 3 yards (26-A.Greenwood).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - ND 36(4:50 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 42 yards from ND 36 to SYR 22 fair catch by 4-N.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 22(4:44 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 22(4:37 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 28 for 6 yards (57-J.Ademilola).
|+37 YD
|
3 & 4 - CUSE 28(4:09 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 34-S.Tucker. 34-S.Tucker pushed ob at ND 35 for 37 yards (3-H.Griffith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(3:45 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 35(3:37 - 1st) 34-S.Tucker to ND 36 for -1 yard (99-R.Mills).
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - CUSE 36(2:58 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to ND 29 for 7 yards (26-C.Lewis). Penalty on SYR 89-A.Hackett Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ND 36. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 26 - CUSE 49(2:29 - 1st) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris pushed ob at ND 42 for 9 yards (26-C.Lewis).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - CUSE 42(1:52 - 1st) 92-N.Cooney punts 32 yards from ND 42 to ND 10 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ND 10(1:45 - 1st) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 7 for -3 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - ND 7(1:15 - 1st) 23-K.Williams to ND 15 for 8 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - ND 15(0:36 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to ND 26 for 11 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 26(15:00 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 28 for 2 yards (32-M.Wax).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ND 28(14:23 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Skowronek.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ND 28(14:18 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mayer.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ND 28(14:08 - 2nd) 19-J.Bramblett punts 34 yards from ND 28 to SYR 38 fair catch by 4-N.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 38(14:02 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 34-S.Tucker.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 38(13:58 - 2nd) 4-N.Johnson to SYR 40 for 2 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - CUSE 40(13:23 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris pushed ob at ND 45 for 15 yards (26-C.Lewis).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 45(12:58 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper to ND 40 for 5 yards (24-J.Kiser).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CUSE 40(12:33 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to ND 36 for 4 yards (26-C.Lewis).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - CUSE 36(11:58 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to ND 29 for 7 yards (24-J.Kiser).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 29(11:42 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris pushed ob at ND 22 for 7 yards (26-C.Lewis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CUSE 22(11:15 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to ND 20 for 2 yards (52-B.Bauer).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CUSE 20(10:40 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to ND 18 for 2 yards (56-H.Cross).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 18(10:02 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:55 - 2nd) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:55 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney kicks 63 yards from SYR 35. 25-C.Tyree to ND 22 for 20 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 22(9:51 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 31 for 9 yards (19-R.Hanna).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - ND 31(9:16 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to ND 39 for 8 yards (27-S.Thompson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 39(8:45 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to ND 44 for 5 yards (14-G.Williams).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - ND 44(8:16 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to SYR 42 for 14 yards (10-A.Cole).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 42(7:52 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley pushed ob at SYR 36 for 6 yards (14-G.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ND 36(7:23 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Lenzy.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - ND 36(7:18 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to SYR 35 for 1 yard (21-L.Kpogba).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 3 - ND 35(6:42 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer to SYR 34 for 1 yard (21-L.Kpogba).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 34(6:35 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 34 for no gain (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 34(5:55 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 34(5:52 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - CUSE 34(5:48 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney punts 38 yards from SYR 34 Downed at the ND 28.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 28(5:36 - 2nd) 23-K.Williams to ND 35 for 7 yards (85-J.Black).
|Sack
|
2 & 3 - ND 35(5:10 - 2nd) 12-I.Book sacked at ND 28 for -7 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - ND 28(4:35 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Williams. Penalty on SYR 9-K.Jonathan Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ND 28. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 43(4:27 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 24-T.Tremble. 24-T.Tremble pushed ob at SYR 39 for 18 yards (14-G.Williams).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 39(3:57 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley to SYR 28 for 11 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 28(3:28 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:18 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:18 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(3:18 - 2nd) Penalty on SYR 56-D.Tisdale False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 25. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 15 - CUSE 20(3:18 - 2nd) Penalty on SYR 52-C.Vettorello False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 20. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - CUSE 15(3:18 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 18 for 3 yards (7-I.Foskey).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 17 - CUSE 18(2:37 - 2nd) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 30 for 12 yards (4-N.McCloud).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - CUSE 30(2:13 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris. Team penalty on ND 12 players 5 yards enforced at SYR 30. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(2:07 - 2nd) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 37 for 2 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - CUSE 37(1:50 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper sacked at SYR 34 for -3 yards FUMBLES (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa). 35-M.Liufau to SYR 21 for 12 yards (57-D.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 21(1:38 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:30 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:30 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to SYR 25 fair catch by 4-N.Johnson.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(1:30 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to SYR 32 for 7 yards (26-C.Lewis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CUSE 32(1:12 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris pushed ob at SYR 34 for 2 yards (26-C.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CUSE 34(0:50 - 2nd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 4-N.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - CUSE 34(0:46 - 2nd) 92-N.Cooney punts 49 yards from SYR 34 to ND 17 fair catch by 32-M.Salerno. Team penalty on SYR Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at ND 17.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 32(0:38 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Mayer. 87-M.Mayer pushed ob at ND 37 for 5 yards.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - ND 37(0:34 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 23-K.Williams. 23-K.Williams to SYR 49 for 14 yards (11-J.Carter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 49(0:28 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Mayer.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ND 49(0:23 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 10 - ND 49(0:19 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek to SYR 28 for 21 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 28(0:12 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:06 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(0:06 - 2nd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 30 for 5 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(15:00 - 3rd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 26 for 1 yard (41-K.Hinish).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - ND 26(14:25 - 3rd) Penalty on SYR 60-M.Bergeron False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 26. No Play.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 14 - ND 21(14:08 - 3rd) 34-S.Tucker pushed ob at SYR 32 for 11 yards.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - ND 32(13:46 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 89-A.Hackett. 89-A.Hackett to SYR 45 FUMBLES (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah). 95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa to SYR 42 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 43(13:34 - 3rd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 44 for 1 yard (40-D.White).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 44(13:04 - 3rd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 38 for -6 yards (40-D.White).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 15 - ND 38(12:21 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson to ND 50 for 12 yards (52-B.Bauer).
|+10 YD
|
4 & 3 - ND 50(11:47 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris to ND 41 FUMBLES (26-C.Lewis). 3-T.Harris to ND 40 for no gain.
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 40(11:28 - 3rd) 34-S.Tucker runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:28 - 3rd) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:20 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney kicks 61 yards from SYR 35. 25-C.Tyree to ND 37 for 33 yards (27-S.Thompson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 37(11:08 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to ND 41 for 4 yards (14-G.Williams35-C.Atkinson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - CUSE 41(10:42 - 3rd) 12-I.Book scrambles pushed ob at ND 47 for 6 yards (32-M.Wax).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(10:13 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Skowronek INTERCEPTED by 11-J.Carter at SYR 20. 11-J.Carter to SYR 31 for 11 yards (11-B.Skowronek).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 31(10:00 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper to SYR 38 FUMBLES (91-A.Ogundeji). 6-J.Owusu-Koramoah to SYR 38 for no gain. Penalty on ND 20-S.Crawford Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SYR 38.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(9:55 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams pushed ob at SYR 37 for 16 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 37(9:24 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to SYR 34 for 3 yards (45-K.Darton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 34(8:41 - 3rd) 25-C.Tyree to SYR 32 for 2 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CUSE 32(7:56 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 25-C.Tyree.
|+8 YD
|
4 & 5 - CUSE 32(7:53 - 3rd) 12-I.Book scrambles to SYR 24 for 8 yards (21-L.Kpogba).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 24(7:24 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to SYR 18 for 6 yards (14-G.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CUSE 18(7:11 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to SYR 17 for 1 yard (19-R.Hanna).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 3 - CUSE 17(6:40 - 3rd) 12-I.Book scrambles runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:32 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 40 yards from ND 35 to SYR 25 fair catch by 4-N.Johnson.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(6:32 - 3rd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 34 for 9 yards (56-H.Cross).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - ND 34(5:52 - 3rd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 37 for 3 yards (56-H.Cross).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - ND 37(5:20 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Harris INTERCEPTED by 9-D.Hayes at SYR 46. 9-D.Hayes pushed ob at SYR 33 for 13 yards (14-A.Queeley).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 33(5:11 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to SYR 31 for 2 yards (10-A.Cole).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - CUSE 31(4:28 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to SYR 32 for -1 yard (2-I.Melifonwu).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CUSE 32(3:55 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 23-K.Williams.
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - CUSE 32(3:50 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer 50 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 32(3:44 - 3rd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 30 for -2 yards (40-D.White6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - ND 30(3:14 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 34-S.Tucker.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 12 - ND 30(3:10 - 3rd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 31 for 1 yard (91-A.Ogundeji).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ND 31(2:21 - 3rd) 92-N.Cooney punts 50 yards from SYR 31. 32-M.Salerno to ND 32 for 13 yards (14-G.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 32(2:10 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 88-J.McKinley. Penalty on SYR 31-G.Cantin-Arku Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ND 32. No Play.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(2:05 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams pushed ob at SYR 30 for 23 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 30(1:45 - 3rd) 23-K.Williams to SYR 26 for 4 yards (0-M.Williams).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 6 - CUSE 26(1:12 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 88-J.McKinley. 88-J.McKinley runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:07 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:07 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(1:07 - 3rd) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 22 for -3 yards (52-B.Bauer).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 13 - ND 22(0:36 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 14-A.Queeley. 14-A.Queeley to SYR 35 for 13 yards (26-C.Lewis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 35(0:22 - 3rd) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 4-N.Johnson. 4-N.Johnson to SYR 36 for 1 yard (26-C.Lewis).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 36(15:00 - 4th) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 37 for 1 yard (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ND 37(14:15 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Queeley.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ND 37(14:11 - 4th) 92-N.Cooney punts 50 yards from SYR 37. 32-M.Salerno to ND 12 for -1 yard (22-M.Pierre). Penalty on SYR 22-M.Pierre Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ND 12.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 27(14:02 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to ND 29 for 2 yards (27-S.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CUSE 29(13:24 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Wright.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - CUSE 29(13:20 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 11-B.Skowronek. 11-B.Skowronek to ND 40 for 11 yards (2-I.Melifonwu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 40(11:43 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Lenzy.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 40(12:36 - 4th) 23-K.Williams to SYR 46 for 14 yards (11-J.Carter).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 46(12:04 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to SYR 43 for 3 yards (23-J.Barron).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 43(11:33 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to SYR 40 for 3 yards (27-S.Thompson).
|-4 YD
|
3 & 4 - CUSE 40(10:50 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 3-A.Davis. 3-A.Davis to SYR 44 for -4 yards (85-J.Black).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - CUSE 44(10:08 - 4th) 19-J.Bramblett punts 42 yards from SYR 44 to the SYR 2 downed by 10-I.Pryor.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 2(9:58 - 4th) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 7 for 5 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 5 - ND 7(9:32 - 4th) 34-S.Tucker pushed ob at SYR 25 for 18 yards (20-S.Crawford).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(8:52 - 4th) 34-S.Tucker to SYR 22 for -3 yards (52-B.Bauer).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - ND 22(8:14 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 3-T.Harris. 3-T.Harris pushed ob at SYR 28 for 6 yards (26-C.Lewis).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - ND 28(7:37 - 4th) 17-R.Culpepper complete to 63-C.Elmore. 63-C.Elmore pushed ob at SYR 33 for 5 yards (52-B.Bauer).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - ND 33(7:24 - 4th) 92-N.Cooney punts 44 yards from SYR 33 to ND 23 fair catch by 13-L.Keys. Penalty on ND 11-R.Henderson Holding 10 yards enforced at ND 23.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:25 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer kicks 46 yards from ND 35 to SYR 19 fair catch by 5-C.Elmore.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 19(6:25 - 4th) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 20 for 1 yard (27-J.Bertrand).
|+80 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 20(5:45 - 4th) 24-C.Lutz runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:33 - 4th) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:33 - 4th) 92-N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(5:33 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister pushed ob at ND 40 for 15 yards (10-A.Cole). Penalty on ND 84-K.Bauman Holding 10 yards enforced at ND 29.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 16 - CUSE 19(5:10 - 4th) 20-C.Flemister to ND 25 for 6 yards (23-J.Barron).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 25(5:03 - 4th) 25-C.Tyree to ND 31 for 6 yards (14-G.Williams23-J.Barron).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - CUSE 31(4:17 - 4th) 25-C.Tyree to ND 39 for 8 yards (14-G.Williams).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 39(3:28 - 4th) 16-C.Ekanayake to ND 37 for -2 yards (14-G.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - CUSE 37(2:36 - 4th) 16-C.Ekanayake to ND 39 for 2 yards (32-M.Wax).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 39(1:51 - 4th) 16-C.Ekanayake to ND 40 for 1 yard (37-K.Nusdeo).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CUSE 40(1:21 - 4th) 19-J.Bramblett punts 35 yards from ND 40 Downed at the SYR 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(1:09 - 4th) 11-D.Markiewicz incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Williams.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 25(1:05 - 4th) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 37 for 12 yards (3-H.Griffith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 37(0:43 - 4th) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 40 for 3 yards (31-J.Lamb).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 40(0:14 - 4th) 24-C.Lutz to SYR 44 for 4 yards (57-J.Ademilola).
