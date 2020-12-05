|
|RICE
|MRSHL
Rice uses 5 interceptions to upset No. 15 Marshall 20-0
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) Safety Naeem Smith returned one of five Marshall interceptions for a touchdown and Rice shocked the 15th-ranked Thundering Herd 20-0 on Saturday.
The three-touchdown underdog Owls (2-2, 2-2 Conference USA) beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 1997 despite being without their two top offensive weapons and getting outgained 245 yards to 213.
Marshall (7-1, 4-1) saw its bid to keep a perfect season going end.
Rice was missing quarterback Mike Collins and leading wide receiver Austin Trammell, who did not play due to undisclosed injuries unrelated to COVID-19.
Backup quarterback JoVoni Johnson had not attempted a pass in two previous games this season. The Owls didn't need his arm much, using its ground game behind freshman Khalan Griffin to eat up clock time against the nation's top rushing defense.
What opportunities Marshall had, it threw away.
Redshirt freshman Grant Wells had by far his worst game of the season. Coming off a five-touchdown performance against Middle Tennessee on Nov. 14, Wells went 18 of 35 for 165 yards. His five interceptions Saturday surpassed his total of four from the previous seven games combined.
Wells threw directly to Smith midway through the third quarter. Smith took the interception 36 yards for a touchdown to put the Owls up 20-0.
After Wells' fifth interception put Rice at the Marshall 23, Owls receiver Jake Bailey caught a pass from Johnson but fumbled as he was crossing the goal line for a touchback.
That was one of the few things that went right for Marshall.
Jordan Myers scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter and Collin Riccitelli kicked field goals of 39 and 40 yards for Rice.
Marshall's Brenden Knox, who had surpassed 100 rushing yards in five of his six previous games, was limited to 76 yards.
Both teams had seen plenty of interruptions this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Marshall had not played in three weeks, while Rice was playing only its fourth game of the entire season.
Saturday's game was originally scheduled for Oct. 3 but was postponed after Rice pushed back the start of its fall practice to late September due to COVID-19 concerns in the Houston area.
THE TAKEAWAY
Rice: Without their top offensive weapons and playing just their fourth game of the season, the Owls played with a determination that paid off.
Marshall: The Thundering Herd were shut out for the first time since 2000 and for the first time at their home stadium. Marshall fell into a first-place tie in the East Division with Florida Atlantic with a week left in the regular season.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Marshall will make a steep drop in the AP poll and could even risk falling out.
UP NEXT
Rice is scheduled to host UAB on Saturday.
Marshall is scheduled to play at Florida International on Friday night, although Conference USA has said it plans to make an announcement by Sunday on adjustments for the final weekend of the regular season.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|19
|Rushing
|10
|7
|Passing
|3
|11
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|213
|245
|Total Plays
|60
|63
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|127
|80
|Rush Attempts
|46
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|86
|165
|Comp. - Att.
|10-14
|18-35
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|8-80
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|5
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.5
|2-33.0
|Return Yards
|93
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|1-16
|2--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|5-77
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|86
|PASS YDS
|165
|
|
|127
|RUSH YDS
|80
|
|
|213
|TOTAL YDS
|245
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Johnson 3 QB
|J. Johnson
|10/14
|86
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Broussard 30 RB
|A. Broussard
|19
|62
|0
|7
|
K. Griffin 6 RB
|K. Griffin
|17
|56
|0
|9
|
J. Johnson 3 QB
|J. Johnson
|7
|7
|0
|10
|
J. Myers 7 TE
|J. Myers
|2
|3
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Alldredge 6 LB
|B. Alldredge
|7-3
|0.0
|1
|
A. Bird 15 CB
|A. Bird
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Schuman 7 DE
|T. Schuman
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCord 24 CB
|M. McCord
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lockhart 9 S
|K. Lockhart
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carroll 55 DT
|D. Carroll
|4-1
|1.5
|0
|
T. Chamberlain 17 LB
|T. Chamberlain
|3-5
|0.5
|1
|
K. Orji 10 LB
|K. Orji
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Garcia 92 DL
|E. Garcia
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Grammer 46 LS
|G. Grammer
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 3 S
|N. Smith
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
I. Enechukwu 91 DE
|I. Enechukwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pearcy 12 DE
|J. Pearcy
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
P. Calderon 4 DB
|P. Calderon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Riccitelli 0 K
|C. Riccitelli
|2/3
|40
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Mendes 99 P
|C. Mendes
|4
|39.5
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bailey 11 WR
|J. Bailey
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wells 8 QB
|G. Wells
|18/35
|165
|0
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Keaton 9 WR
|T. Keaton
|11
|7
|48
|0
|13
|
X. Gaines 11 TE
|X. Gaines
|5
|3
|40
|0
|22
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|5
|4
|34
|0
|11
|
W. Johnson 1 WR
|W. Johnson
|4
|2
|32
|0
|19
|
D. Miller 83 TE
|D. Miller
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Knox 20 RB
|B. Knox
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Henry 2 WR
|A. Henry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Morrell 12 TE
|G. Morrell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|10-5
|0.5
|0
|
D. Hodge 2 DL
|D. Hodge
|7-7
|0.0
|0
|
T. Beckett 4 LB
|T. Beckett
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Drayton 8 S
|B. Drayton
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Johnson 13 S
|N. Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beauplan 41 LB
|A. Beauplan
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Edwards 99 DL
|J. Edwards
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClain-Sapp 7 DB
|J. McClain-Sapp
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pitts 1 S
|D. Pitts
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bush 59 DL
|I. Bush
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cumberlander 32 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Johnson 15 DL
|T. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Abraham 6 DB
|M. Abraham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Carpenter 90 DL
|E. Carpenter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Croom 92 DL
|R. Croom
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Montiel 97 K
|D. Montiel
|2
|33.0
|1
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Keaton 9 WR
|T. Keaton
|2
|-0.5
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 57 yards from RICE 35. 22-R.Ali to MSH 25 for 17 yards (12-J.Pearcy31-M.Sams).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(14:55 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 37 for 12 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(14:40 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 41 for 4 yards (7-T.Schuman6-B.Alldredge).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 41(14:20 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to RICE 37 for 22 yards (6-B.Alldredge).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(13:50 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to RICE 33 for 4 yards (15-A.Bird46-G.Grammer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 33(13:35 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Gammage.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - MRSHL 33(13:27 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to RICE 27 for 6 yards (17-T.Chamberlain92-E.Garcia).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 27(13:00 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 27(12:55 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton to RICE 27 for no gain (15-A.Bird9-K.Lockhart).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MRSHL 27(11:37 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
|+9 YD
|
4 & 10 - MRSHL 27(11:31 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage runs ob at RICE 18 for 9 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 18(11:27 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 24 for 6 yards (24-E.Neal99-J.Edwards).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - RICE 24(10:55 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 25 for 1 yard (32-K.Cumberlander99-J.Edwards).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - RICE 25(10:25 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson sacked at RICE 23 for -2 yards (32-K.Cumberlander24-E.Neal).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - RICE 23(9:23 - 1st) 99-C.Mendes punts 48 yards from RICE 23. 9-T.Keaton to MSH 26 for -3 yards (34-C.Riddle). Penalty on MSH 6-M.Abraham Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at MSH 26.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 16(9:11 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 16(9:06 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson to MSH 29 for 13 yards (9-K.Lockhart3-N.Smith).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 29(8:39 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton to MSH 28 for -1 yard (6-B.Alldredge10-K.Orji).
|Int
|
2 & 11 - MRSHL 28(8:05 - 1st) 8-G.Wells incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-T.Chamberlain at RICE 32. 17-T.Chamberlain to MSH 47 for 21 yards (83-D.Miller).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 47(7:50 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson to MSH 37 for 10 yards (24-E.Neal).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 37(7:14 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to MSH 32 for 5 yards (4-T.Beckett1-D.Pitts).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - RICE 32(6:29 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to MSH 24 for 8 yards (1-D.Pitts2-D.Hodge).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 24(5:45 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to MSH 17 for 7 yards (2-D.Hodge).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - RICE 17(5:02 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to MSH 16 for 1 yard (90-E.Carpenter99-J.Edwards).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - RICE 16(4:15 - 1st) 7-J.Myers to MSH 13 for 3 yards (8-B.Drayton24-E.Neal). Penalty on RICE 61-C.Stone False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 16. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - RICE 21(4:00 - 1st) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to MSH 15 for 6 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - RICE 15(3:14 - 1st) 7-J.Myers to MSH 13 for 2 yards (4-T.Beckett2-D.Hodge).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 13(2:33 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to MSH 15 for -2 yards (2-D.Hodge99-J.Edwards).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - RICE 15(1:47 - 1st) Penalty on MSH 99-J.Edwards Offside 5 yards enforced at MSH 15. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - RICE 10(1:47 - 1st) 6-K.Griffin to MSH 1 for 9 yards (1-D.Pitts8-B.Drayton).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - RICE 1(1:12 - 1st) 7-J.Myers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:06 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:06 - 1st) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 58 yards from RICE 35. 22-R.Ali to MSH 20 for 13 yards (12-J.Pearcy). Penalty on MSH 25-J.Anderson Holding 10 yards enforced at MSH 20.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 10(1:00 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 20 for 10 yards (15-A.Bird).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(0:30 - 1st) 8-G.Wells complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton to MSH 24 for 4 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 24(15:00 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells to MSH 27 for 3 yards (7-T.Schuman9-K.Lockhart).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - MRSHL 27(14:20 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 20-B.Knox. 20-B.Knox to MSH 31 for 4 yards (6-B.Alldredge).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31(13:52 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 33 for 2 yards (55-D.Carroll46-G.Grammer).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 33(13:21 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Keaton.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 33(13:14 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to MSH 42 for 9 yards (24-M.McCord).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42(12:40 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton to RICE 46 for 12 yards (24-M.McCord).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(12:03 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Keaton.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 46(11:54 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to RICE 44 for 2 yards (92-E.Garcia12-J.Pearcy).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 44(11:22 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 12-G.Morrell.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MRSHL 44(11:16 - 2nd) 97-D.Montiel punts 31 yards from RICE 44 to RICE 13 fair catch by 7-J.Myers.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 13(11:10 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 26 for 13 yards (7-J.McClain-Sapp).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 26(10:39 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 28 for 2 yards (59-I.Bush24-E.Neal).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - RICE 28(9:53 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 16-A.Mason. 16-A.Mason to RICE 34 for 6 yards (3-S.Gilmore). Penalty on MSH 3-S.Gilmore Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at RICE 34.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 49(9:19 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to MSH 44 for 7 yards (41-A.Beauplan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - RICE 44(8:37 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Mason.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - RICE 44(8:30 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson to MSH 42 for 2 yards (99-J.Edwards41-A.Beauplan).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - RICE 42(7:33 - 2nd) 99-C.Mendes incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey. Penalty on MSH 7-J.McClain-Sapp Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MSH 42. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 27(7:26 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to MSH 29 for -2 yards (24-E.Neal41-A.Beauplan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - RICE 29(6:43 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - RICE 29(6:37 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to MSH 21 for 8 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - RICE 21(5:54 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:49 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 57 yards from RICE 35. 22-R.Ali to MSH 27 for 19 yards (12-J.Pearcy31-M.Sams).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 27(5:43 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton to MSH 38 for 11 yards (9-K.Lockhart3-N.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 38(5:20 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells complete to 83-D.Miller. 83-D.Miller to MSH 47 FUMBLES. 2-A.Henry to MSH 45 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - MRSHL 45(4:50 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to RICE 49 for 6 yards (46-G.Grammer).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49(4:20 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells scrambles pushed ob at RICE 49 for no gain (91-I.Enechukwu3-N.Smith).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 49(3:49 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells sacked at MSH 47 for -4 yards (17-T.Chamberlain55-D.Carroll).
|Int
|
3 & 14 - MRSHL 47(3:06 - 2nd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-J.Pearcy at RICE 44. 12-J.Pearcy to RICE 44 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 44(2:59 - 2nd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 50 for 6 yards (41-A.Beauplan24-E.Neal).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - RICE 50(2:21 - 2nd) 30-A.Broussard to MSH 49 for 1 yard (24-E.Neal).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - RICE 49(1:42 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson to MSH 46 for 3 yards (24-E.Neal).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 46(1:33 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 7-J.Myers. 7-J.Myers to MSH 37 for 9 yards (41-A.Beauplan6-M.Abraham).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - RICE 37(1:03 - 2nd) 30-A.Broussard to MSH 33 for 4 yards (32-K.Cumberlander92-R.Croom).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 33(0:39 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey. Penalty on MSH 2-D.Hodge Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSH 33.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 18(0:34 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to MSH 12 for 6 yards (24-E.Neal).
|Sack
|
2 & 4 - RICE 12(0:12 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson sacked at MSH 19 for -7 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 11 - RICE 19(0:07 - 2nd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 16-A.Mason. 16-A.Mason to MSH 5 for 14 yards (6-M.Abraham).
|No Good
|
1 & 5 - RICE 5(0:01 - 2nd) 0-C.Riccitelli 23 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 35-C.Shirkey kicks 30 yards from MSH 35 out of bounds at the RICE 35.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 35(15:00 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 45 for 10 yards (13-N.Johnson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 45(14:35 - 3rd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 44 for -1 yard (4-T.Beckett).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - RICE 44(14:01 - 3rd) 6-K.Griffin to RICE 46 for 2 yards (2-D.Hodge24-E.Neal).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - RICE 46(13:18 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Bailey.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - RICE 46(13:13 - 3rd) 99-C.Mendes punts 43 yards from RICE 46 to MSH 11 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 11(13:05 - 3rd) Penalty on MSH 7-C.Gammage False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 11. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MRSHL 6(12:50 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - MRSHL 6(12:42 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells to MSH 8 for 2 yards (10-K.Orji).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - MRSHL 8(12:01 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - MRSHL 8(11:56 - 3rd) 97-D.Montiel punts 35 yards from MSH 8. 11-J.Bailey to MSH 27 for 16 yards (3-S.Gilmore22-R.Ali).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 27(11:45 - 3rd) 6-K.Griffin to MSH 25 for 2 yards (15-T.Johnson92-R.Croom).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - RICE 25(11:03 - 3rd) 6-K.Griffin to MSH 24 FUMBLES (4-T.Beckett). 6-K.Griffin to MSH 23 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - RICE 23(10:15 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson to MSH 22 for 1 yard (24-E.Neal8-B.Drayton).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - RICE 22(9:30 - 3rd) 0-C.Riccitelli 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:24 - 3rd) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 59 yards from RICE 35. 22-R.Ali to MSH 33 for 27 yards (30-A.Broussard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33(9:19 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 33 for no gain (7-T.Schuman).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 33(8:43 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells sacked at MSH 28 for -5 yards (10-K.Orji).
|Int
|
3 & 15 - MRSHL 28(7:58 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-N.Smith at MSH 36. 3-N.Smith runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:50 - 3rd) 0-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:50 - 3rd) 0-C.Riccitelli kicks 28 yards from RICE 35. 12-J.Smith to MSH 37 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 37(7:50 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 37 for no gain (6-B.Alldredge17-T.Chamberlain).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - RICE 37(7:26 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to RICE 47 for 16 yards (6-B.Alldredge4-P.Calderon).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - RICE 47(7:07 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Keaton INTERCEPTED by 6-B.Alldredge at RICE 40. 6-B.Alldredge to MSH 46 for 14 yards (7-C.Gammage).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(6:59 - 3rd) 6-K.Griffin to MSH 43 for 3 yards (2-D.Hodge).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 43(6:18 - 3rd) 30-A.Broussard to MSH 39 for 4 yards (24-E.Neal8-B.Drayton).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MRSHL 39(5:37 - 3rd) 30-A.Broussard to MSH 37 for 2 yards (8-B.Drayton41-A.Beauplan).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - MRSHL 37(4:52 - 3rd) Penalty on RICE 61-C.Stone Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at MSH 37. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - MRSHL 42(4:24 - 3rd) 99-C.Mendes punts 30 yards from MSH 42 to MSH 12 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RICE 12(4:17 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RICE 12(4:13 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 12 for no gain (55-D.Carroll46-G.Grammer).
|Int
|
3 & 10 - RICE 12(3:33 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Henry INTERCEPTED by 15-A.Bird at MSH 29. 15-A.Bird to MSH 23 for 6 yards (20-B.Knox).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23(3:24 - 3rd) 30-A.Broussard to MSH 18 for 5 yards (99-J.Edwards2-D.Hodge).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 18(2:41 - 3rd) 30-A.Broussard to MSH 17 for 1 yard (24-E.Neal41-A.Beauplan).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - MRSHL 17(1:53 - 3rd) Penalty on MSH 4-T.Beckett Offside 5 yards enforced at MSH 17. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 12(1:32 - 3rd) 30-A.Broussard to MSH 8 for 4 yards (15-T.Johnson24-E.Neal).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 8(0:46 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 8(0:46 - 3rd) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to MSH 1 FUMBLES (3-S.Gilmore). touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 20(0:42 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 24 for 4 yards (55-D.Carroll46-G.Grammer).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - RICE 24(0:19 - 3rd) 8-G.Wells complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson to MSH 43 for 19 yards (24-M.McCord9-K.Lockhart).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 43(0:03 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 49 for 6 yards (46-G.Grammer92-E.Garcia).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - RICE 49(15:00 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to RICE 47 for 4 yards (92-E.Garcia6-B.Alldredge).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 47(14:40 - 4th) 8-G.Wells to RICE 35 for 12 yards (10-K.Orji).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 35(14:24 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to RICE 34 for 1 yard (7-T.Schuman17-T.Chamberlain).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - RICE 34(14:00 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton to RICE 21 for 13 yards (17-T.Chamberlain).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 21(13:46 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to RICE 19 for 2 yards (7-T.Schuman).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - RICE 19(13:21 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to RICE 16 for 3 yards (4-P.Calderon).
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - RICE 16(12:42 - 4th) 8-G.Wells sacked at RICE 27 for -11 yards (55-D.Carroll).
|+7 YD
|
4 & 16 - RICE 27(12:03 - 4th) 8-G.Wells scrambles pushed ob at RICE 20 for 7 yards (6-B.Alldredge).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(11:54 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson complete to 11-J.Bailey. 11-J.Bailey to RICE 26 for 6 yards (13-N.Johnson41-A.Beauplan).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - MRSHL 26(11:12 - 4th) 30-A.Broussard to RICE 32 for 6 yards (8-B.Drayton4-T.Beckett).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32(10:34 - 4th) 30-A.Broussard to RICE 38 for 6 yards (8-B.Drayton41-A.Beauplan).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MRSHL 38(9:53 - 4th) 30-A.Broussard to RICE 41 for 3 yards (8-B.Drayton).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 41(9:09 - 4th) 30-A.Broussard to RICE 42 for 1 yard (13-N.Johnson2-D.Hodge).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42(8:37 - 4th) 30-A.Broussard to RICE 43 for 1 yard (2-D.Hodge59-I.Bush).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 43(7:53 - 4th) 30-A.Broussard to RICE 44 for 1 yard (7-J.McClain-Sapp4-T.Beckett).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 44(7:05 - 4th) Team penalty on RICE Delay of game 5 yards enforced at RICE 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - MRSHL 39(6:56 - 4th) 3-J.Johnson scrambles to RICE 39 for no gain (99-J.Edwards2-D.Hodge).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - MRSHL 39(6:10 - 4th) 99-C.Mendes punts 37 yards from RICE 39. 9-T.Keaton pushed ob at MSH 26 for 2 yards (46-G.Grammer).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 26(6:03 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to MSH 37 for 11 yards (15-A.Bird6-B.Alldredge).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RICE 37(5:44 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to MSH 43 for 6 yards (15-A.Bird). Penalty on RICE 46-G.Grammer Offside 5 yards enforced at MSH 37. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 5 - RICE 42(5:32 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 9-T.Keaton. 9-T.Keaton to RICE 49 for 9 yards (9-K.Lockhart).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 49(5:14 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 7-C.Gammage. 7-C.Gammage to RICE 44 for 5 yards (24-M.McCord17-T.Chamberlain).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - RICE 44(4:53 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to RICE 41 for 3 yards (12-J.Pearcy7-T.Schuman).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - RICE 41(4:32 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to RICE 36 for 5 yards (17-T.Chamberlain7-T.Schuman).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RICE 36(4:22 - 4th) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines. Penalty on RICE 91-I.Enechukwu Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at RICE 36. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RICE 21(4:15 - 4th) 8-G.Wells complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to RICE 15 for 6 yards (6-B.Alldredge17-T.Chamberlain).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - RICE 15(3:48 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to RICE 17 for -2 yards (15-A.Bird12-J.Pearcy).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - RICE 17(3:35 - 4th) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Keaton.
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - RICE 17(3:34 - 4th) 8-G.Wells incomplete. Intended for 20-B.Knox.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 17(3:31 - 4th) 30-A.Broussard to RICE 23 for 6 yards (8-B.Drayton13-N.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - MRSHL 23(3:25 - 4th) 30-A.Broussard to RICE 25 for 2 yards (24-E.Neal2-D.Hodge).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MRSHL 25(3:19 - 4th) 30-A.Broussard to RICE 27 for 2 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 27(2:52 - 4th) 30-A.Broussard to RICE 34 for 7 yards (2-D.Hodge).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MRSHL 34(2:07 - 4th) 30-A.Broussard to RICE 36 for 2 yards (2-D.Hodge8-B.Drayton).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 36(1:23 - 4th) 30-A.Broussard to RICE 40 for 4 yards (59-I.Bush2-D.Hodge).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(0:39 - 4th) kneels at RICE 39 for -1 yard.
