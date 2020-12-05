|
|
|KANSAS
|TXTECH
Texas Tech escapes Kansas 16-13 without coach Wells
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Xavier White had 135 yards rushing and 28 receiving, Jonathan Garibay made a late go-ahead field goal and Texas Tech overcame four turnovers to hold off winless Kansas 16-13 on Saturday without coach Matt Wells.
Kansas had two opportunities to tie it in the final five-plus minutes - for a chance to win in Lubbock for the first time since 2001 - but managed just eight plays in two drives.
Garibay made a 36-yard field goal, despite Caleb Sampson getting a hand on it, with 5:36 left to give Texas Tech a 16-13 lead. The Red Raiders forced a turnover on downs when defensive back Eric Monroe stuffed Daniel Hishaw Jr. on fourth-and-1.
Texas Tech had to settle for another field-goal attempt. Garibay missed his third of the game, from 45 yards, with 1:58 remaining and Kansas turned it over on downs again as Miles Kendrick wasn't able to connect with Takulve Williams.
Alan Bowman was 15-of-26 passing for Texas Tech (4-6, 3-6 Big 12). Myles Price scored the Red Raiders' only touchdown on a 70-yard reverse. Defensive coordinator Keith Patterson served as head coach after Wells tested positive this week for COVID-19.
There were just 219 combined passing yards.
Kendrick was 17 of 29 for 102 yards for Kansas (0-9, 0-8). Hishaw added 87 yards on the ground, and his 12-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter tied it at 13.
Kansas scored 10 points off Texas Tech turnovers after entering with just 10 points in that category all season.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas: The losing streak of true Big 12 road games will live for another season, now up to 54 games after five losses this season. This was the first time the outcome was in doubt in the closing minutes. KU's average margin of defeat in the other four Big 12 road games was 37 points. The Jayhawks' last road win was Oct. 4, 2008, 35-33 at Iowa State.
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders haven't made much progress in Wells' second season, but they will take note of a 4-2 record at home as they go into 2021 looking to stop a five-year run of losing seasons.
SCARY MOMENT
There was a scary moment early in the game when Kansas freshman linebacker Taiwan Berryhill, who made his first career start, had a collision with a teammate when trying to make a tackle.
Berryhill, among the nation-leading 26 freshmen to play for Kansas going into this game, grabbed his head with both hands after taking a shot. His head collided with safety Kenny Logan Jr. when both were trying to tackle White.
Both defenders stayed down on the field for several minutes, though Logan was helped to the sideline before Berryhill was immobilized and taken off the field on a cart.
Coach Les Miles said after the game Berryhill was fine and expected to fly home with the team. While not offering any specifics, Miles said the injury appeared to be temporary rather than longer term.
UP NEXT
Kansas is home next Saturday against Texas in the makeup of their postponed Nov. 21 game.
Texas Tech goes into another uncertain offseason, though there is still an outside chance of getting one of the Big 12's bowl spots since there is no minimum win requirement this season.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
D. Hishaw Jr.
20 RB
87 RuYds, RuTD, 21 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
|
M. Price
18 WR
43 ReYds, 2 RECs, 71 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|17
|Rushing
|7
|11
|Passing
|5
|4
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-18
|3-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-5
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|214
|410
|Total Plays
|73
|69
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|112
|293
|Rush Attempts
|44
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|6.8
|Yards Passing
|102
|117
|Comp. - Att.
|17-29
|15-26
|Yards Per Pass
|2.5
|3.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-51
|7-80
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-38.3
|2-53.5
|Return Yards
|-2
|52
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|4-52
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|102
|PASS YDS
|117
|
|
|112
|RUSH YDS
|293
|
|
|214
|TOTAL YDS
|410
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Kendrick 3 QB
|M. Kendrick
|17/29
|102
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hishaw Jr. 20 RB
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|22
|87
|1
|19
|
M. Kendrick 3 QB
|M. Kendrick
|15
|23
|0
|20
|
A. Pesek-Hickson 23 RB
|A. Pesek-Hickson
|7
|2
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Grimm 80 WR
|L. Grimm
|8
|6
|41
|0
|12
|
D. Hishaw Jr. 20 RB
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|5
|3
|21
|0
|8
|
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|6
|5
|18
|0
|7
|
T. Golightly 10 WR
|T. Golightly
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
A. Pesek-Hickson 23 RB
|A. Pesek-Hickson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Miles 29 FB
|B. Miles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. McBride 19 WR
|S. McBride
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Harris 50 DL
|M. Harris
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Betts 34 S
|N. Betts
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mayberry 8 CB
|K. Mayberry
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sampson 98 DL
|C. Sampson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 3 S
|R. Thomas
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Prunty 9 CB
|K. Prunty
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Channel 41 S
|N. Channel
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 15 LB
|K. Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Parker 14 LB
|S. Parker
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Potter 19 LB
|G. Potter
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mayberry 22 CB
|D. Mayberry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 CB
|K. Logan Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Terry 95 DL
|D. Terry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 4 CB
|E. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Berryhill 28 LB
|T. Berryhill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila 83 K
|J. Borcila
|2/2
|42
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Vernon 24 P
|R. Vernon
|7
|38.3
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 CB
|K. Logan Jr.
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
|K. Lassiter II
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Bowman 10 QB
|A. Bowman
|15/26
|117
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. White 14 RB
|X. White
|14
|135
|0
|30
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|16
|79
|0
|28
|
M. Price 18 WR
|M. Price
|2
|71
|1
|70
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|7
|17
|0
|6
|
A. Bowman 10 QB
|A. Bowman
|2
|-6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Price 18 WR
|M. Price
|3
|2
|43
|0
|33
|
X. White 14 RB
|X. White
|5
|4
|28
|0
|14
|
E. Ezukanma 13 WR
|E. Ezukanma
|6
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
J. Polk 12 WR
|J. Polk
|4
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Leggett 89 WR
|C. Leggett
|2
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Merriweather 1 LB
|K. Merriweather
|11-1
|1.5
|0
|
C. Schooler 17 LB
|C. Schooler
|6-2
|1.5
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor-Demerson 25 DB
|D. Taylor-Demerson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Drew 90 DL
|D. Drew
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Leggett 16 DB
|T. Leggett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Monroe 11 DB
|E. Monroe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgenstern 41 LB
|J. Morgenstern
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
|Z. McPhearson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beck 24 DB
|A. Beck
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Eldridge 20 LB
|K. Eldridge
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hogan 27 DB
|A. Hogan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Leggett 89 WR
|C. Leggett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Blidi 96 DL
|P. Blidi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bouyer-Randle 2 LB
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilson 19 DL
|T. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fields 23 DB
|D. Fields
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Garibay 46 K
|J. Garibay
|3/6
|47
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 K
|A. McNamara
|2
|53.5
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Townsend 5 RB
|C. Townsend
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Nwabuko III 42 RB
|C. Nwabuko III
|4
|13.0
|42
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff kicks 62 yards from TT 35. 1-K.Logan to KAN 18 for 15 yards (20-K.Eldridge).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 18(15:00 - 1st) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 18 for no gain (16-T.Leggett).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 18(15:00 - 1st) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 17 for -1 yard (16-T.Leggett).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - KANSAS 17(13:45 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Hishaw.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - KANSAS 17(13:30 - 1st) 24-R.Vernon punts 42 yards from KAN 17. 42-C.Nwabuko to KAN 17 for 42 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 17(13:12 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to KAN 16 for 1 yard (4-E.Jones1-K.Logan).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXTECH 16(12:52 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to KAN 10 for 6 yards (19-G.Potter15-K.Johnson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 10(12:45 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to KAN 7 for 3 yards (50-M.Harris28-T.Berryhill).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - TXTECH 7(12:30 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to KAN 5 for 2 yards (9-K.Prunty).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 5(12:00 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|Int
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 5(11:56 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-K.Prunty at KAN 5. 9-K.Prunty touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 20(11:51 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 19-S.McBride.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 20(11:43 - 1st) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 21 for 1 yard (1-K.Merriweather).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - KANSAS 21(11:10 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Golightly.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - KANSAS 21(10:56 - 1st) 24-R.Vernon punts 44 yards from KAN 21. 42-C.Nwabuko to TT 36 for 1 yard (22-J.Codwell).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 36(10:43 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to TT 39 for 3 yards (50-M.Harris).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 39(10:30 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 14-X.White. 14-X.White to KAN 47 for 14 yards (1-K.Logan).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 47(10:15 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 4-S.Thompson. 4-S.Thompson to KAN 39 for 8 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXTECH 39(10:00 - 1st) 14-X.White to KAN 32 for 7 yards (1-K.Logan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 32(10:00 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 4-S.Thompson.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 32(9:51 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 89-C.Leggett. 89-C.Leggett to KAN 29 for 3 yards (14-S.Parker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TXTECH 29(9:10 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 14-X.White.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - TXTECH 29(9:01 - 1st) 46-J.Garibay 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:56 - 1st) 46-J.Garibay kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(8:56 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick to KAN 31 for 6 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - KANSAS 31(8:30 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 20-D.Hishaw. 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 36 for 5 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 36(8:00 - 1st) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 44 for 8 yards (25-D.Taylor).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - KANSAS 44(7:20 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 46 for 2 yards (23-D.Fields).
|-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 46(7:00 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick to KAN 38 for -8 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 18 - KANSAS 38(6:20 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm to KAN 48 for 10 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - KANSAS 48(5:45 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to TT 49 for 3 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - KANSAS 49(4:55 - 1st) 24-R.Vernon punts 31 yards from TT 49 Downed at the TT 18.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 18(4:41 - 1st) 14-X.White to TT 19 for 1 yard (98-C.Sampson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TXTECH 19(4:20 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - TXTECH 19(4:10 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma. Penalty on KAN 9-K.Prunty Pass interference 11 yards enforced at TT 19. No Play.
|+70 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 30(4:05 - 1st) 18-M.Price runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:52 - 1st) 46-J.Garibay extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:52 - 1st) 46-J.Garibay kicks 61 yards from TT 35. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 23 for 19 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 23(3:47 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 30 for 7 yards (24-A.Beck).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - KANSAS 30(3:20 - 1st) Team penalty on KAN False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 30. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 25(3:20 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick scrambles to KAN 27 for 2 yards (41-J.Morgenstern).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - KANSAS 27(2:30 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 10-T.Golightly. 10-T.Golightly to KAN 40 for 13 yards (27-A.Hogan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40(2:00 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 80-L.Grimm.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 40(1:55 - 1st) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 39 for -1 yard (90-D.Drew97-T.Bradford).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - KANSAS 39(1:20 - 1st) 3-M.Kendrick sacked at KAN 38 for -1 yard (1-K.Merriweather).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - KANSAS 38(0:40 - 1st) 24-R.Vernon punts 37 yards from KAN 38. 42-C.Nwabuko to TT 24 for -1 yard (10-T.Golightly).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 24(0:16 - 1st) 10-A.Bowman complete to 14-X.White. 14-X.White to TT 29 for 5 yards (3-R.Thomas).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 29(15:00 - 2nd) 14-X.White to TT 49 for 20 yards (8-K.Lassiter).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 49(14:40 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk to KAN 41 for 10 yards (14-S.Parker).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 41(14:30 - 2nd) Penalty on KAN 14-S.Parker Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KAN 41. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 26(14:19 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Polk.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 26(14:30 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 89-C.Leggett. 89-C.Leggett to KAN 25 for 1 yard (34-N.Betts).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - TXTECH 25(14:19 - 2nd) 14-X.White to KAN 12 for 13 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 12(13:40 - 2nd) Penalty on TT 50-J.Burger Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at KAN 12. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27(13:40 - 2nd) 14-X.White to KAN 29 for -2 yards (98-C.Sampson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - TXTECH 29(13:40 - 2nd) Penalty on TT 19-L.Fouonji False start 5 yards enforced at KAN 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - TXTECH 34(13:05 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 28-T.Brooks. 28-T.Brooks to KAN 34 for no gain (34-N.Betts).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 17 - TXTECH 34(13:04 - 2nd) 28-T.Brooks to KAN 22 for 12 yards (19-G.Potter3-R.Thomas).
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - TXTECH 22(12:15 - 2nd) 46-J.Garibay 40 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 22(12:15 - 2nd) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 41 for 19 yards (25-D.Taylor).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 22(12:15 - 2nd) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 41 for 19 yards (25-D.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41(10:40 - 2nd) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 44 for 3 yards (96-P.Blidi). Penalty on TT 96-P.Blidi Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at KAN 44.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41(10:56 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick to TT 41 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 41(10:40 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 20-D.Hishaw. 20-D.Hishaw to TT 33 for 8 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - KANSAS 33(9:50 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick to TT 32 for 1 yard (25-D.Taylor).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - KANSAS 32(9:25 - 2nd) 20-D.Hishaw to TT 33 for -1 yard (1-K.Merriweather25-D.Taylor).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(9:15 - 2nd) 14-X.White to TT 50 for 17 yards (3-R.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 50(8:43 - 2nd) 4-S.Thompson to TT 50 for no gain (41-N.Channel).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 50(8:30 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to KAN 41 for 9 yards (22-D.Mayberry).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXTECH 41(8:00 - 2nd) 4-S.Thompson to KAN 38 FUMBLES (34-N.Betts). 50-M.Harris to KAN 39 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 39(7:30 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick sacked at KAN 33 for -6 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - KANSAS 33(7:24 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Williams.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 16 - KANSAS 33(7:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 23-A.Pesek-Hickson. 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to KAN 39 for 6 yards (24-A.Beck).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXTECH 39(7:00 - 2nd) 24-R.Vernon punts 34 yards from KAN 39. 42-C.Nwabuko to TT 37 for 10 yards (22-R.Fiorentino).
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(6:15 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to KAN 30 for 33 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 30(6:15 - 2nd) 28-T.Brooks to KAN 26 for 4 yards (3-R.Thomas).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 26(5:40 - 2nd) 28-T.Brooks to KAN 23 for 3 yards (19-G.Potter).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 23(5:20 - 2nd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Price.
|No Good
|
4 & 3 - TXTECH 23(5:08 - 2nd) 46-J.Garibay 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 23(4:58 - 2nd) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 29 for 6 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - KANSAS 29(4:53 - 2nd) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 32 for 3 yards (95-J.Hutchings).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - KANSAS 32(4:30 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick to KAN 37 FUMBLES (11-E.Monroe). 3-M.Kendrick to KAN 38 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38(3:45 - 2nd) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 41 for 3 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 41(3:25 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm runs ob at TT 47 for 12 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 47(2:50 - 2nd) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to TT 43 for 4 yards (97-T.Bradford).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - KANSAS 43(2:30 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm to TT 35 for 8 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(2:00 - 2nd) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to TT 34 for 1 yard (90-D.Drew).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - KANSAS 34(2:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 20-D.Hishaw. 20-D.Hishaw pushed ob at TT 26 for 8 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 1 - KANSAS 26(1:00 - 2nd) 20-D.Hishaw to TT 11 for 15 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 11(1:00 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 20-D.Hishaw.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 11(0:43 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick scrambles runs ob at TT 11 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 11(0:30 - 2nd) Penalty on KAN 72-A.Lopeti False start 5 yards enforced at TT 11. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - TXTECH 16(0:30 - 2nd) 3-M.Kendrick sacked at TT 24 for -8 yards (95-J.Hutchings).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 23 - TXTECH 24(0:03 - 2nd) 83-J.Borcila 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 44-T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(14:55 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(14:20 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to TT 27 for 2 yards (50-M.Harris).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TXTECH 27(14:14 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - TXTECH 27(14:05 - 3rd) 31-A.McNamara punts 52 yards from TT 27. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 19 for -2 yards (32-T.Matthews).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 19(13:28 - 3rd) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 21 for 2 yards (95-J.Hutchings).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 21(12:48 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick to KAN 21 for no gain (97-T.Bradford).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - KANSAS 21(12:25 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick sacked at KAN 15 for -6 yards. Team penalty on KAN Holding declined. (17-C.Schooler).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - TXTECH 15(12:25 - 3rd) 24-R.Vernon punts 39 yards from KAN 15 to TT 46 fair catch by 42-C.Nwabuko. Penalty on KAN 39-R.Malbrough Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at TT 46.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39(11:45 - 3rd) 14-X.White to KAN 35 for 4 yards. Penalty on TT 18-M.Price Holding 10 yards enforced at KAN 35.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 16 - TXTECH 45(11:40 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk to KAN 42 for 3 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 13 - TXTECH 42(11:34 - 3rd) 14-X.White to KAN 12 for 30 yards (9-K.Prunty).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 12(11:34 - 3rd) Penalty on TT 14-X.White Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at KAN 12.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27(11:10 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to KAN 24 for 3 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 24(10:26 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to KAN 24 for no gain (41-N.Channel).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXTECH 24(10:15 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to KAN 15 for 9 yards (98-C.Sampson3-R.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 15(10:00 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to KAN 13 for 2 yards (50-M.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXTECH 13(9:17 - 3rd) 14-X.White to KAN 10 for 3 yards (15-K.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 10(9:17 - 3rd) 14-X.White to KAN 6 for 4 yards (3-R.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXTECH 6(8:31 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to KAN 4 for 2 yards (19-G.Potter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - TXTECH 4(8:25 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Polk.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 4(7:47 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to KAN 4 for no gain (8-K.Mayberry19-G.Potter).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXTECH 4(7:04 - 3rd) 18-M.Price to KAN 3 for 1 yard (22-D.Mayberry).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - TXTECH 3(7:04 - 3rd) 46-J.Garibay 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(6:59 - 3rd) 46-J.Garibay kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to KAN End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(6:25 - 3rd) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 30 for 5 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - KANSAS 30(5:40 - 3rd) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 31 for 1 yard (41-J.Morgenstern).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - KANSAS 31(5:06 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm to KAN 34 for 3 yards (25-D.Taylor).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - KANSAS 34(4:39 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick to KAN 37 for 3 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 37(4:21 - 3rd) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 37 for no gain (11-E.Monroe). Penalty on TT 11-E.Monroe Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at KAN 37. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 48(4:17 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 29-B.Miles.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 48(3:32 - 3rd) 20-D.Hishaw to TT 45 for 3 yards (90-D.Drew).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - KANSAS 45(2:47 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm to TT 40 for 5 yards (90-D.Drew).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
4 & 2 - TXTECH 40(2:47 - 3rd) 20-D.Hishaw to TT 43 for -3 yards (97-T.Bradford).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 43(2:26 - 3rd) 14-X.White to TT 47 for 4 yards (34-N.Betts).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 47(2:11 - 3rd) 14-X.White to KAN 39 FUMBLES (9-K.Prunty). 34-N.Betts to TT 16 for 45 yards (19-L.Fouonji).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 16(2:07 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Golightly.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 16(1:23 - 3rd) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to TT 17 for -1 yard (95-J.Hutchings).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - KANSAS 17(1:23 - 3rd) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to TT 11 for 6 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - KANSAS 11(0:32 - 3rd) 83-J.Borcila 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:27 - 3rd) 44-T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(0:12 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 14-X.White. 14-X.White to TT 31 for 6 yards (34-N.Betts).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 31(0:06 - 3rd) 10-A.Bowman complete to 14-X.White. 14-X.White to TT 34 for 3 yards (14-S.Parker).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 11(14:06 - 4th) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 11 for no gain (97-T.Bradford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 11(14:01 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 80-L.Grimm.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - KANSAS 11(13:26 - 4th) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 15 for 4 yards (41-J.Morgenstern).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(13:17 - 4th) Penalty on TT 76-C.Rogers False start 5 yards enforced at TT 44. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 15 - TXTECH 39(13:17 - 4th) 14-X.White to KAN 41 FUMBLES (50-M.Harris). 53-C.Taylor to TT 44 for 15 yards (86-D.Rigdon). Team penalty on TT Holding declined.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 44(13:04 - 4th) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to TT 42 for 2 yards (95-J.Hutchings).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - KANSAS 42(12:48 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 8 - KANSAS 42(12:26 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick to TT 22 for 20 yards (0-T.Wilson).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 22(12:17 - 4th) 23-A.Pesek-Hickson to TT 26 for -4 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 14 - KANSAS 26(11:38 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick to TT 12 for 14 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 12(10:58 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Lassiter.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - KANSAS 12(10:52 - 4th) 20-D.Hishaw runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:46 - 4th) 83-J.Borcila extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:46 - 4th) 44-T.Allen kicks 63 yards from KAN 35. 5-C.Townsend to TT 30 for 28 yards (25-G.Flomo).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 30(10:40 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to KAN 42 for 28 yards (22-D.Mayberry).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(10:11 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman sacked at TT 46 for -12 yards (41-N.Channel).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 22 - TXTECH 46(9:28 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to KAN 48 for 6 yards (50-M.Harris41-N.Channel).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 16 - TXTECH 48(8:47 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to KAN 37 for 11 yards (9-K.Prunty).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 5 - TXTECH 37(8:09 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman to KAN 31 for 6 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 31(7:40 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to KAN 21 for 10 yards (8-K.Mayberry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 21(7:11 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 21(7:04 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to KAN 20 for 1 yard (98-C.Sampson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - TXTECH 20(6:22 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to KAN 18 for 2 yards (34-N.Betts).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - TXTECH 18(5:41 - 4th) 46-J.Garibay 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:36 - 4th) 46-J.Garibay kicks 40 yards from TT 35 to KAN 25 fair catch by 8-K.Lassiter.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(5:36 - 4th) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 29 for 4 yards (17-C.Schooler).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - KANSAS 29(5:11 - 4th) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 30 for 1 yard (1-K.Merriweather17-C.Schooler).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - KANSAS 30(4:27 - 4th) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 34 for 4 yards (20-K.Eldridge).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - KANSAS 34(3:48 - 4th) 20-D.Hishaw to KAN 33 for -1 yard (11-E.Monroe).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(3:44 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to KAN 29 for 4 yards (95-D.Terry).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 29(3:35 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to KAN 28 for 1 yard (98-C.Sampson).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - TXTECH 28(2:50 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 28-T.Brooks. 28-T.Brooks to KAN 27 for 1 yard (41-N.Channel).
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - TXTECH 28(2:04 - 4th) 46-J.Garibay 45 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - KANSAS 28(1:58 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 80-L.Grimm. 80-L.Grimm to KAN 31 for 3 yards (1-K.Merriweather).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - KANSAS 31(1:37 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 16-T.Williams. 16-T.Williams to KAN 34 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - KANSAS 34(1:31 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter to KAN 34 for no gain (25-D.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - KANSAS 34(1:03 - 4th) 3-M.Kendrick incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 34(0:58 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman kneels at KAN 36 for -2 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - TXTECH 36(0:37 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman kneels at KAN 37 for -1 yard.
-
EMICH
WMICH
50
42
4th 5:42 ESP+
-
CUSE
2ND
14
38
3rd 1:07 NBC
-
LAMON
ARKST
7
35
3rd 10:38 ESP3
-
WVU
9IOWAST
0
21
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
BC
UVA
17
20
2nd 0:00
-
19IOWA
ILL
13
14
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
12IND
16WISC
7
3
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
6FLA
TENN
17
7
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
24TULSA
NAVY
6
3
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
STNFRD
22WASH
21
3
2nd 4:13 FOX
-
GATECH
NCST
7
17
2nd 7:29 ACCN
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
42
31
Final CBSSN
-
AF
UTAHST
35
7
Final CBSSN
-
25LALAF
APLST
24
21
Final ESPN
-
ARK
MIZZOU
48
50
Final SECN
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
13
16
Final FS2
-
15OKLAST
TCU
22
29
Final ESP2
-
NEB
PURDUE
37
27
Final BTN
-
RICE
21MRSHL
20
0
Final ESP+
-
TOLEDO
NILL
41
24
Final ESP3
-
4OHIOST
MICHST
52
12
Final ABC
-
WCAR
17UNC
9
49
Final ACCN
-
TEXAS
KSTATE
69
31
Final FOX
-
MEMP
TULANE
21
35
Final ESP+
-
5TXAM
AUBURN
31
20
Final ESPN
-
PSU
RUT
23
7
Final FS1
-
TROY
SALA
29
0
Final ESP3
-
BALLST
CMICH
45
20
Final ESPU
-
BGREEN
AKRON
3
31
Final ESP3
-
13BYU
18CSTCAR
0
063 O/U
+10
Sat 5:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
GAS
0
041 O/U
-1.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
HAWAII
0
060 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
COLOST
SDGST
0
046.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
23OREG
CAL
0
059.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
SC
UK
0
046 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
3CLEM
VATECH
0
067 O/U
+23
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
065 O/U
+29
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
BAYLOR
11OKLA
0
060.5 O/U
-22
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
10MIAMI
DUKE
0
062.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
059 O/U
-6.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
OREGST
UTAH
0
051.5 O/U
-13
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UCLA
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
WYO
NMEX
0
052 O/U
+18
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
046.5 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00pm ESP3
-
WASHST
20USC
0
068.5 O/U
-12
Sun 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
UAB
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
-
BOISE
UNLV
0
0
CBSSN
-
14NWEST
MINN
0
0
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
0
CBSSN
-
BUFF
OHIO
0
0
CBSSN
-
MD
MICH
0
0
BTN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
ESPU