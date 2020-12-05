|
|
|OKLAST
|TCU
QB Duggan paces TCU in 29-22 win over No. 19 Oklahoma State
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) TCU quarterback Max Duggan threw a go-ahead, 71-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter and ran for two more scores as the Horned Frogs held off No. 19 Oklahoma State 29-22 on Saturday.
Duggan threw for 265 yards and ran for 104 to lead the Horned Frogs (5-4, 5-4 Big 12).
Derius Davis caught the long TD pass in stride near the 25 with 7:56 left to give the Horned Frogs the lead.
''I felt like Max was getting pressured, so I was about to come back toward the ball but I saw him throw it,'' Davis said. ''So I just turned around and ran as fast as I could and there was the ball.''
TCU, which overcame five turnovers, stayed in front when Trevon Moehrig made a one-handed interception of a deflected pass in the end zone, and TCU had a fourth-down stop with 2:18 left after its last turnover.
''We've just been getting better every week,'' TCU coach Gary Patterson said. ''You got to have a little luck and make a couple of plays.''
Oklahoma State (6-3, 5-3), with a makeup game remaining at Baylor, wasn't necessarily eliminated from making the Big 12 championship game in two weeks, but would need a lot of help to get there.
''Sometimes goals fall out of reach, and you've just got to keep working,'' said Cowboys defensive end Brock Martin, who returned a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown.
The Cowboys were trying to respond with a tying touchdown when Spencer Sanders' high pass deflected off the hands of 6-foot-7 Jelani Woods, and was grabbed by Moehrig in the back of the end zone.
Duggan then fumbled when Amen Ogbongbemiga stripped the ball from him at the TCU 26. But Sanders was under extreme pressure and threw an incompletion on fourth down.
Oklahoma State still had another shot after TCU failed to get a first down to run out the clock, but Sanders' desperation pass on the final play of the game fell incomplete in a crowd near the goal line.
Tylan Wallace, the Oklahoma State senior playing in his hometown, had a 55-yard TD catch at the end of the third quarter to put the Cowboys up 22-21. He finished with seven catches for 92 yards.
Sanders finished 16-of-34 passing for 248 yards.
Duggan was only 12-of-26 passing, but the Frogs still had two 100-yard receivers. Davis finished with six catches for 139 yards while Quentin Johnson had three catches for 114 yards.
After a 1-yard TD keeper in the first half, Duggan got his second rushing score when he faked a handoff and went 42 yards on a fourth-and-1 play, shedding a defender near the 25 on the opening drove of the second half.
''We're playing really good defense, but we're giving up two or three big plays each game, which is allowing them to score points on us,'' Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. ''So we've got to work hard and try to minimize big plays.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys jumped out to a 13-0 lead, including defensive end Brock Martin's 42-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown for the game's first score. JUCO transfer running back Dezmon Jackson ran for 118 yards on 29 carries in his second start in a row for injured backs Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown. Jackson ran 36 times for Big 12-high 235 yards and three touchdowns against Texas Tech last week.
TCU: After starting this season 1-3, the Horned Frogs finished with a winning record in Big 12 play in Patterson's 20th season. The final stretch by the defense to preserve the victory was just the kind of effort the defensive-minded coach likes to see. TCU had fumbles and Duggan threw an interception.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma State plays its regular season finale next Saturday night at Baylor, a game originally scheduled Oct. 17.
TCU finishes its regular season with next Saturday night against Louisiana Tech, a non-conference home game added just this week.
|
|
D. Jackson
27 RB
118 RuYds, RuTD, ReYd, REC
|
|
M. Duggan
15 QB
265 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 104 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|21
|Rushing
|5
|13
|Passing
|10
|7
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-19
|7-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|418
|501
|Total Plays
|76
|78
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|148
|236
|Rush Attempts
|40
|52
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|270
|265
|Comp. - Att.
|16-36
|12-26
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|8.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|5-4
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|9-38.7
|7-42.9
|Return Yards
|-1
|-3
|Punts - Returns
|2--1
|2--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|270
|PASS YDS
|265
|
|
|148
|RUSH YDS
|236
|
|
|418
|TOTAL YDS
|501
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|16/34
|270
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jackson 27 RB
|D. Jackson
|29
|118
|1
|26
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|11
|30
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Wallace 2 WR
|T. Wallace
|12
|7
|92
|1
|55
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|8
|3
|53
|0
|29
|
J. Woods 89 FB
|J. Woods
|2
|1
|46
|0
|46
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|3
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
T. Martin 4 WR
|T. Martin
|2
|2
|26
|0
|20
|
L. Wolf 1 WR
|L. Wolf
|5
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
D. Jackson 27 RB
|D. Jackson
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Ogbongbemiga 7 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|13-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 2 S
|T. McCalister
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 20 LB
|M. Rodriguez
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
|J. Bernard-Converse
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
|K. Harvell-Peel
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 40 DE
|B. Martin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Murray 92 DT
|C. Murray
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Lacy 89 DE
|T. Lacy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sterling 3 S
|T. Sterling
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Antwine 95 DT
|I. Antwine
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harper 16 LB
|D. Harper
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 8 CB
|R. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Asi 99 DT
|S. Asi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ford 94 DE
|T. Ford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bundage 1 LB
|C. Bundage
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Session 14 S
|N. Session
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harper 13 S
|T. Harper
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Evers 98 DT
|B. Evers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holmes 0 CB
|C. Holmes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Pohl 59 K
|B. Pohl
|1/3
|31
|1/1
|4
|
B. Freehill 69 P
|B. Freehill
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|9
|38.7
|5
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|2
|32.5
|39
|0
|
D. Metcalf 84 FB
|D. Metcalf
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|2
|-0.5
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|12/26
|265
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|19
|104
|2
|42
|
D. Barlow 24 RB
|D. Barlow
|8
|40
|0
|13
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|10
|34
|1
|7
|
D. Davis 12 WR
|D. Davis
|3
|20
|0
|13
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|6
|19
|0
|6
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Davis 12 WR
|D. Davis
|9
|6
|139
|1
|71
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|5
|3
|114
|0
|58
|
D. Barlow 24 RB
|D. Barlow
|5
|3
|12
|0
|9
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Wells 81 TE
|P. Wells
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Barkley 2 WR
|M. Barkley
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Wallow 30 LB
|G. Wallow
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moehrig 7 S
|T. Moehrig
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
O. Mathis 32 DE
|O. Mathis
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bradford 28 S
|N. Bradford
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
|T. Hodges-Tomlinson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 11 DE
|K. Coleman
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ceasar II 16 CB
|C. Ceasar II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 24 S
|A. Washington
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jenkins 91 DT
|P. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Van Zandt 20 S
|L. Van Zandt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Ellis III 93 DT
|G. Ellis III
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 95 DT
|T. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|7
|42.9
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Barlow 24 RB
|D. Barlow
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 12 WR
|D. Davis
|2
|-1.5
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-G.Kell kicks 64 yards from TCU 35. 80-B.Presley to OKS 27 for 26 yards (26-B.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27(15:00 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 29 for 2 yards (13-D.Winters1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 29(14:34 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 31 for 2 yards (13-D.Winters).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 31(14:14 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 31 for no gain (30-G.Wallow).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - OKLAST 31(13:33 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 47 yards from OKS 31. 12-D.Davis to TCU 20 for -2 yards (53-M.Hembrough).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 20(13:23 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 81-P.Wells.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 20(13:14 - 1st) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 25 for 5 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - TCU 25(12:31 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 31 for 6 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 31(12:14 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 12-D.Davis. 12-D.Davis to TCU 35 for 4 yards (95-I.Antwine3-T.Sterling).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 35(11:32 - 1st) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 38 for 3 yards (94-T.Ford).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - TCU 38(11:14 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 42 for 4 yards (8-R.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 42(11:04 - 1st) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 42 FUMBLES (20-M.Rodriguez). 40-B.Martin runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:47 - 1st) 69-B.Freehill extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:47 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(10:47 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 12-D.Davis. 12-D.Davis to TCU 24 for -1 yard (99-S.Asi16-D.Harper).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - OKLAST 24(10:11 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Barlow.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - OKLAST 24(10:05 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - OKLAST 24(10:00 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 37 yards from TCU 24 to OKS 39 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 39(9:52 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson pushed ob at TCU 35 for 26 yards (13-D.Winters).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TCU 35(9:33 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders sacked at TCU 41 for -6 yards (11-K.Coleman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - TCU 41(8:54 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 1-L.Wolf.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 16 - TCU 41(8:48 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders to TCU 43 for -2 yards (13-D.Winters).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - TCU 43(8:10 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 32 yards from TCU 43 to TCU 11 fair catch by 12-D.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 11(8:03 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 16 for 5 yards (16-D.Harper).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 16(7:38 - 1st) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 19 for 3 yards (89-T.Lacy95-I.Antwine).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - OKLAST 19(6:57 - 1st) Penalty on TCU 69-C.McMillon False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 19. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 14(6:37 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - OKLAST 14(6:32 - 1st) 31-J.Sandy punts 43 yards from TCU 14 to OKS 43 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 43(6:23 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 45 for 2 yards (7-T.Moehrig1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 45(5:58 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to TCU 39 for 16 yards (7-T.Moehrig24-A.Washington).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 39(5:43 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 39(5:36 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to TCU 34 for 5 yards (13-D.Winters30-G.Wallow).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 5 - TCU 34(5:04 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner pushed ob at TCU 5 for 29 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - TCU 5(4:36 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to TCU 1 for 4 yards (13-D.Winters24-A.Washington).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TCU 1(4:16 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(4:11 - 1st) 69-B.Freehill extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:11 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to TCU End Zone. touchback.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(4:11 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 12-D.Davis. 12-D.Davis runs ob at TCU 45 for 20 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45(3:37 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to OKS 43 for 12 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga25-J.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43(3:03 - 1st) 24-D.Barlow to OKS 42 for 1 yard (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 42(2:29 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan scrambles pushed ob at OKS 39 for 3 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 39(2:14 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 24-D.Barlow. 24-D.Barlow to OKS 30 for 9 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30(2:03 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 24-D.Barlow. 24-D.Barlow to OKS 33 for -3 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 13 - OKLAST 33(1:27 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to OKS 23 for 10 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLAST 23(0:44 - 1st) 15-M.Duggan to OKS 26 for -3 yards (95-I.Antwine).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 6 - TCU 26(15:00 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 26(14:55 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 38 for 12 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 38(14:32 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 4-T.Martin. 4-T.Martin to OKS 44 for 6 yards (11-K.Coleman13-D.Winters).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TCU 44(14:11 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - TCU 44(14:03 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 46 for 2 yards (13-D.Winters).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TCU 46(13:21 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 42 yards from OKS 46 to TCU 12 fair catch by 12-D.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 12(13:12 - 2nd) 33-K.Miller to TCU 15 for 3 yards (89-T.Lacy92-C.Murray).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 15(12:55 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Barber.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 15(12:48 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - OKLAST 15(12:42 - 2nd) 31-J.Sandy punts 53 yards from TCU 15. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 29 for -3 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 29(12:31 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 32 for 3 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - TCU 32(12:10 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|+46 YD
|
3 & 7 - TCU 32(12:03 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods runs ob at TCU 22 for 46 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 22(11:32 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to TCU 19 for 3 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TCU 19(11:02 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to TCU 15 for 4 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - TCU 15(10:35 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to TCU 6 for 9 yards (7-T.Moehrig). Penalty on OKS 72-J.Sills Holding 10 yards enforced at TCU 15. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - TCU 25(10:15 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|No Good
|
4 & 13 - TCU 25(10:08 - 2nd) 59-B.Pohl 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(10:03 - 2nd) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 38 for 13 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38(9:41 - 2nd) 12-D.Davis to TCU 46 for 8 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLAST 46(9:08 - 2nd) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 45 for -1 yard (2-T.McCalister).
|-7 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLAST 45(8:27 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 42 FUMBLES. 15-M.Duggan to TCU 38 for -2 yards (14-N.Session).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - OKLAST 38(7:50 - 2nd) 31-J.Sandy punts 39 yards from TCU 38 to OKS 23 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 23(7:44 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 27 for 4 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 27(7:08 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 30 for 3 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - TCU 30(6:47 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace pushed ob at OKS 38 for 8 yards (16-C.Ceasar).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 38(6:32 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 38(6:27 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 41 for 3 yards (28-N.Bradford30-G.Wallow).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TCU 41(6:04 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TCU 41(5:58 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 43 yards from OKS 41. 12-D.Davis to TCU 15 for -1 yard (18-S.Flanagan).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 15(5:49 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 6 for -9 yards (92-C.Murray).
|+58 YD
|
2 & 19 - OKLAST 6(5:06 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to OKS 36 for 58 yards (8-R.Williams0-C.Holmes).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(4:43 - 2nd) 33-K.Miller to OKS 38 for -2 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - OKLAST 38(4:05 - 2nd) 33-K.Miller to OKS 38 for no gain (20-M.Rodriguez94-T.Ford).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 12 - OKLAST 38(3:25 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 12-D.Davis. 12-D.Davis to OKS 24 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24(3:07 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Davis.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 24(3:01 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 81-P.Wells INTERCEPTED by 13-T.Harper at OKS 2. 13-T.Harper to OKS 2 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 2(2:54 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 2 for no gain (28-N.Bradford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TCU 2(2:14 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 2 for no gain (30-G.Wallow).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - TCU 2(1:28 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 5 for 3 yards (7-T.Moehrig).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TCU 5(1:22 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 42 yards from OKS 5 to OKS 47 fair catch by 12-D.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(1:15 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan pushed ob at OKS 38 for 9 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - OKLAST 38(1:07 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Barkley.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 38(1:02 - 2nd) 3-E.Demercado to OKS 32 for 6 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 32(0:54 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 12-D.Davis. 12-D.Davis to OKS 1 for 31 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - OKLAST 1(0:47 - 2nd) 15-M.Duggan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 3(0:47 - 2nd) Penalty on TCU 72-T.Storment Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at OKS 3. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(0:47 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:47 - 2nd) 39-G.Kell kicks 44 yards from TCU 35. 84-D.Metcalf to OKS 37 for 16 yards (46-C.Curtis).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 37(0:37 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to TCU 48 for 15 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 48(0:28 - 2nd) spikes the ball at TCU 48 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TCU 48(0:27 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders scrambles runs ob at TCU 48 for no gain.
|+28 YD
|
3 & 10 - TCU 48(0:20 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to TCU 20 for 28 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 20(0:12 - 2nd) spikes the ball at TCU 20 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 20(0:11 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to TCU 14 for 6 yards (32-O.Mathis93-G.Ellis).
|Field Goal
|
3 & 4 - TCU 14(0:02 - 2nd) 59-B.Pohl 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.McClure kicks 40 yards from OKS 35 to TCU 25 fair catch by 24-D.Barlow.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 28 for 3 yards (92-C.Murray95-I.Antwine).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 28(14:27 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 24-D.Barlow. 24-D.Barlow to TCU 34 for 6 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 34(13:46 - 3rd) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 38 for 4 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga25-J.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 38(13:39 - 3rd) Penalty on OKS 92-C.Murray Offside 5 yards enforced at TCU 38. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - OKLAST 43(13:25 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan runs ob at TCU 45 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - OKLAST 45(12:56 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Davis.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLAST 45(12:48 - 3rd) 3-E.Demercado to TCU 47 for 2 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga95-I.Antwine).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - OKLAST 47(12:18 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 49 for 2 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 49(11:56 - 3rd) 3-E.Demercado to OKS 47 for 4 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 47(11:19 - 3rd) 3-E.Demercado to OKS 44 for 3 yards (40-B.Martin).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLAST 44(10:37 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan to OKS 41 for 3 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLAST 44(10:37 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan to OKS 42 for 2 yards.
|+42 YD
|
4 & 1 - OKLAST 42(9:58 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:47 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:47 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(9:47 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 29 for 4 yards (95-T.Cooper).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 29(9:31 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 31 for 2 yards (13-D.Winters24-A.Washington).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - TCU 31(9:12 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - TCU 31(9:08 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 37 yards from OKS 31 to TCU 32 fair catch by 12-D.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 32(9:01 - 3rd) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 36 for 4 yards (98-B.Evers).
|+46 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 36(8:48 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to OKS 18 for 46 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18(8:07 - 3rd) 6-Z.Evans to OKS 11 for 7 yards (20-M.Rodriguez16-D.Harper).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLAST 11(7:33 - 3rd) 6-Z.Evans to OKS 6 for 5 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - OKLAST 6(6:54 - 3rd) 4-T.Barber to OKS 1 for 5 yards (40-B.Martin).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLAST 1(6:14 - 3rd) 6-Z.Evans runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:10 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:10 - 3rd) 39-G.Kell kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(6:10 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 26 for 1 yard (30-G.Wallow).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TCU 26(5:40 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 26 for no gain (7-T.Moehrig).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - TCU 26(5:07 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 35 for 9 yards (16-C.Ceasar).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 35(4:27 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 37 for 2 yards (91-P.Jenkins93-G.Ellis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TCU 37(3:56 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 39 for 2 yards (24-A.Washington).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TCU 39(3:31 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TCU 39(3:25 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 41 yards from OKS 39 to TCU 20 fair catch by 12-D.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 23(3:08 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to TCU 22 for 1 yard (11-K.Coleman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TCU 22(2:48 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - TCU 22(2:41 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders scrambles to TCU 20 for 2 yards (30-G.Wallow32-O.Mathis).
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - TCU 20(1:57 - 3rd) 59-B.Pohl 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(1:52 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Barlow.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 20(1:44 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 20 for no gain (40-B.Martin).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - OKLAST 20(1:01 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan sacked at TCU 12 for -8 yards (1-C.Bundage).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - OKLAST 12(0:24 - 3rd) 31-J.Sandy punts 43 yards from TCU 12 to OKS 45 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
|Result
|Play
|+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 45(0:16 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(0:07 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:07 - 3rd) 39-J.McClure kicks 64 yards from OKS 35. 24-D.Barlow runs ob at TCU 1 for no gain.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 1(0:06 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Barkley. Penalty on OKS 0-C.Holmes Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TCU 1. No Play.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 16(0:00 - 3rd) 15-M.Duggan pushed ob at TCU 44 for 28 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 44(15:00 - 4th) 6-Z.Evans to TCU 48 for 4 yards (13-T.Harper).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 48(14:21 - 4th) 6-Z.Evans to OKS 50 for 2 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 50(13:39 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Barkley.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - OKLAST 50(13:33 - 4th) 31-J.Sandy punts 31 yards from OKS 50 to OKS 19 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 19(13:25 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to OKS 45 for 26 yards (20-L.Van Zandt).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 45(13:04 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 43 for -2 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - TCU 43(12:28 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 27-D.Jackson. 27-D.Jackson to OKS 42 for -1 yard (30-G.Wallow).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 13 - TCU 42(11:58 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 50 for 8 yards (24-A.Washington11-K.Coleman).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TCU 50(11:18 - 4th) 29-T.Hutton punts 35 yards from OKS 50 out of bounds at the TCU 15.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 15(11:08 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Barkley.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 15(11:03 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 41 for 26 yards (16-D.Harper).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(10:23 - 4th) 24-D.Barlow to TCU 44 FUMBLES (7-A.Ogbongbemiga). 7-A.Ogbongbemiga to TCU 44 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 44(10:12 - 4th) 27-D.Jackson to TCU 41 for 3 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TCU 41(9:48 - 4th) 27-D.Jackson to TCU 39 for 2 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson30-G.Wallow).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TCU 39(9:10 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TCU 39(9:03 - 4th) 29-T.Hutton punts 29 yards from TCU 39 to TCU 10 fair catch by 12-D.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 10(8:56 - 4th) 12-D.Davis to TCU 23 for 13 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel20-M.Rodriguez).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 23(8:31 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan pushed ob at TCU 29 for 6 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - OKLAST 29(8:15 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Johnston.
|+71 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 29(8:07 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 12-D.Davis. 12-D.Davis runs 71 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(7:56 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan complete to 1-Q.Johnston. 1-Q.Johnston to OKS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:56 - 4th) 39-G.Kell kicks 63 yards from TCU 35. 80-B.Presley to OKS 41 for 39 yards (46-C.Curtis).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 41(7:47 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to TCU 37 for 22 yards (16-C.Ceasar).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 37(7:16 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 8-B.Johnson.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 37(7:08 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to TCU 26 for 11 yards (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 26(6:52 - 4th) 27-D.Jackson to TCU 22 for 4 yards (30-G.Wallow).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - TCU 22(6:24 - 4th) 27-D.Jackson to TCU 20 for 2 yards (32-O.Mathis).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 4 - TCU 20(6:03 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - TCU 20(6:03 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders runs ob at TCU 7 for 13 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - TCU 7(5:50 - 4th) 27-D.Jackson to TCU 6 for 1 yard (30-G.Wallow). Penalty on OKS 74-P.Wilson Holding 10 yards enforced at TCU 7. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 17 - TCU 17(5:29 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Martin. Penalty on TCU 16-C.Ceasar Pass interference 15 yards enforced at TCU 17. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 2 - TCU 2(5:23 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 84-D.Metcalf. 84-D.Metcalf to TCU 1 for 1 yard (1-T.Hodges-Tomlinson). Penalty on OKS 27-D.Jackson Holding 10 yards enforced at TCU 2. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 12 - TCU 12(4:55 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders scrambles to TCU 9 for 3 yards (30-G.Wallow13-D.Winters).
|Int
|
2 & 9 - TCU 9(4:23 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Woods INTERCEPTED by 7-T.Moehrig at TCU End Zone. 7-T.Moehrig touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(4:14 - 4th) 3-E.Demercado to TCU 22 for 2 yards (20-M.Rodriguez89-T.Lacy).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 22(4:12 - 4th) 4-T.Barber to TCU 32 for 10 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 32(3:37 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 31 FUMBLES (7-A.Ogbongbemiga). 7-A.Ogbongbemiga to TCU 26 for 5 yards (4-T.Barber).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 26(3:30 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 27-D.Jackson.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TCU 26(3:25 - 4th) 27-D.Jackson to TCU 25 for 1 yard (93-G.Ellis28-N.Bradford).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 9 - TCU 25(3:02 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders to TCU 28 for -3 yards (11-K.Coleman).
|No Gain
|
4 & 12 - TCU 28(2:25 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 28(2:18 - 4th) Penalty on TCU 73-B.Hickey False start 5 yards enforced at TCU 28. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - OKLAST 23(2:18 - 4th) 3-E.Demercado to TCU 25 for 2 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 13 - OKLAST 25(2:13 - 4th) 15-M.Duggan to TCU 24 for -1 yard (2-T.McCalister).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 14 - OKLAST 24(1:29 - 4th) 12-D.Davis to TCU 23 for -1 yard.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - OKLAST 23(0:45 - 4th) 31-J.Sandy punts 54 yards from TCU 23. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 25 for 2 yards (28-N.Bradford).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TCU 25(0:33 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders runs ob at OKS 31 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TCU 31(0:26 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 1-L.Wolf.
|+20 YD
|
3 & 4 - TCU 31(0:19 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 4-T.Martin. 4-T.Martin to TCU 49 for 20 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TCU 49(0:10 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 1-L.Wolf.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TCU 49(0:04 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 1-L.Wolf.
