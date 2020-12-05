Drive Chart
FRESNO
NEVADA

Key Players
J. Haener 9 QB
485 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 17 RuYds, RuTD
C. Strong 12 QB
354 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 2 INTs, -22 RuYds
1st Quarter
Field Goal 11:39
43-B.Talton 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
38
yds
03:21
pos
0
3
Touchdown 8:10
11-J.Kelly runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
77
yds
03:29
pos
6
3
Point After TD 8:05
15-M.Dalena extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 5:17
12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
35
yds
00:59
pos
7
9
Point After TD 5:12
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 3:34
12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
18
yds
01:19
pos
7
16
Point After TD 3:30
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:11
9-J.Haener runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
17
plays
80
yds
03:20
pos
13
17
Point After TD 12:03
15-M.Dalena extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 9:19
12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
59
yds
02:49
pos
14
23
Point After TD 9:14
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 1:36
9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
58
yds
01:00
pos
20
24
Missed Point After Touchdown 1:32
15-M.Dalena extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
20
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
4th Quarter
Touchdown 13:56
12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton runs 85 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on FRE 27-L.Early Pass interference declined.
3
plays
85
yds
00:53
pos
20
30
Missed Point After Touchdown 13:42
43-B.Talton extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
20
30
Touchdown 5:40
12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
02:40
pos
20
36
Point After TD 5:32
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
37
Touchdown 1:48
9-J.Haener complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
85
yds
03:53
pos
26
37
Missed Point After Touchdown 1:39
15-M.Dalena extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
26
37
Team Stats
1st Downs 30 14
Rushing 7 3
Passing 23 10
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 9-21 6-14
4th Down Conv 3-7 1-1
Total Net Yards 584 416
Total Plays 104 61
Avg Gain 5.6 6.8
Net Yards Rushing 99 62
Rush Attempts 39 22
Avg Rush Yards 2.5 2.8
Yards Passing 485 354
Comp. - Att. 41-65 23-39
Yards Per Pass 6.9 8.6
Penalties - Yards 5-38 5-47
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 2 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 3
Fumbles - Lost 3-3 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 2-36.0 5-38.0
Return Yards 41 0
Punts - Returns 1-5 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-36 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Fresno State 3-1 7130626
Nevada 5-1 17701337
Mackay Stadium Reno, NV
 485 PASS YDS 354
99 RUSH YDS 62
584 TOTAL YDS 416
Fresno State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Haener 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.1% 485 2 0 135.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.9% 1186 9 4 164.8
J. Haener 41/65 485 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 439 7
R. Rivers 13 54 0 17
J. Mims 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 34 0
J. Mims 9 26 0 8
J. Haener 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 17 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 64 1
J. Haener 11 17 1 12
J. Kelly 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 1
J. Kelly 2 8 1 9
M. Sherrod 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Sherrod 1 3 0 3
J. Cropper 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 25 0
J. Cropper 1 2 0 2
S. Johnson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
S. Johnson 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Wheatfall 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 113 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 250 0
K. Wheatfall 8 6 113 1 36
J. Cropper 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
14 7 107 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 279 4
J. Cropper 14 7 107 0 32
Z. Pope 27 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 96 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 96 1
Z. Pope 6 5 96 1 33
E. Brooks 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 113 0
E. Brooks 7 4 65 0 28
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 9 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 227 2
R. Rivers 11 9 38 0 13
J. Kelly 11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 5 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 198 1
J. Kelly 10 5 36 0 11
D. Bridges 5 LB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 27 0
D. Bridges 1 1 27 0 27
J. Mims 7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 66 1
J. Mims 5 4 26 0 12
R. Pauwels Jr. 87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
R. Pauwels Jr. 2 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Bailey 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
L. Bailey 7-0 0.0 0
M. Langley 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Langley 4-0 0.0 0
D. Perry 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Perry 4-0 0.0 0
J. Houston 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Houston 4-0 0.0 0
R. Strong 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Strong 3-0 0.0 0
A. Dumais 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Dumais 3-0 0.0 0
W. Free 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
W. Free 3-0 0.0 1
D. Perales 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
D. Perales 3-1 1.0 0
L. Early 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Early 2-0 0.0 0
B. Lux 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
B. Lux 1-0 0.0 1
A. Mosby 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Mosby 1-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
L. Tatum III 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
L. Tatum III 1-0 1.0 0
K. Atkins 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Atkins 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Pope 27 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Pope 1-0 0.0 0
J. Diaz Jr. 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Diaz Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
D. Jarvis 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Jarvis 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Dalena 15 WR
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/4
M. Dalena 0/0 0 2/4 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Haener 9 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 36.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 36.0 1
J. Haener 2 36.0 1 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Cropper 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 20.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 19 0
J. Cropper 3 20.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 8.2 41 0
R. Rivers 1 5.0 5 0
Nevada
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59% 354 5 2 167.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.3% 1973 16 2 160.6
C. Strong 23/39 354 5 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 438 3
T. Taua 11 39 0 17
D. Lee 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 248 1
D. Lee 4 36 0 33
A. Morrow 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 69 1
A. Morrow 3 9 0 6
C. Strong 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 -82 0
C. Strong 4 -22 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Horton 20 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 5 148 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 96 2
T. Horton 11 5 148 3 85
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 7 97 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 788 9
R. Doubs 12 7 97 0 35
C. Turner 19 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 5 69 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 427 4
C. Turner 9 5 69 2 29
M. Stovall 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 182 0
M. Stovall 4 4 31 0 12
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 96 0
T. Taua 3 2 9 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Williams 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Williams 11-0 0.0 0
J. Lee 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
J. Lee 10-0 0.0 0
L. Touray 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
L. Touray 5-0 0.0 0
B. Robins 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Robins 5-0 0.0 0
L. Hall 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
L. Hall 5-2 0.0 0
K. Toomer 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Toomer 4-0 0.0 0
M. Bradford 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Bradford 4-0 0.0 0
E. Johnson 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Johnson 4-0 0.0 0
D. Henley 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Henley 4-2 0.0 0
T. Price 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Price 3-0 0.0 0
S. Hammond 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
S. Hammond 2-2 1.0 0
A. Arnold 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Arnold 2-1 0.0 0
K. Clark 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Clark 2-0 0.0 0
D. Grzesiak 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
D. Grzesiak 2-0 1.0 0
A. Johnson 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Love 73 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Love 1-0 0.0 0
C. Swint 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Swint 1-2 0.0 0
J. Powers 23 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Powers 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Mahannah 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. Mahannah 0-1 0.0 0
A. King 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. King 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Talton 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/5
SEASON FG XP
12/13 20/20
B. Talton 1/1 49 4/5 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Diaz 49 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 38.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 0 0
J. Diaz 5 38.0 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 50 0
J. Bell 2 14.0 16 0
I. Jernagin 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 23.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 23.0 27 0
I. Jernagin 2 23.0 27 0
E. Johnson 5 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
E. Johnson 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:34 FRESNO 23 3:29 8 77 TD
6:52 FRESNO 49 0:36 4 -9 Fumble
5:12 FRESNO 25 0:16 3 0 Punt
3:30 FRESNO 25 3:20 9 45 End of Quarter
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:14 FRESNO 11 4:05 11 41 Punt
2:32 FRESNO 42 1:00 4 58 TD
0:53 NEVADA 45 0:47 6 12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FRESNO 23 1:45 3 9 Downs
11:43 FRESNO 26 1:06 4 29 Fumble
7:06 FRESNO 27 2:43 6 22 Downs
2:40 FRESNO 37 2:11 9 53 End of Quarter
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:47 FRESNO 12 3:30 10 53 Downs
5:32 FRESNO 25 3:53 13 75 TD
0:25 FRESNO 5 0:13 3 50 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEVADA 30 3:21 6 38 FG
8:05 NEVADA 21 1:07 5 -9 Punt
6:11 FRESNO 40 0:59 4 35 TD
4:49 FRESNO 21 1:19 4 21 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:03 NEVADA 41 2:49 6 59 TD
5:03 NEVADA 13 2:25 5 19 Punt
1:32 NEVADA 24 0:32 4 -3 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:10 NEVADA 24 0:18 3 0 Punt
10:21 NEVADA 30 3:07 8 43 Fumble
4:18 FRESNO 49 1:25 5 -14 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:35 NEVADA 15 0:53 3 85 TD
13:38 FRESNO 19 1:36 4 -67 INT
8:12 NEVADA 35 2:40 5 65 TD
1:39 FRESNO 45 1:02 3 9 Punt

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - FG (6 plays, 38 yards, 3:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 45-C.King kicks 54 yards from FRE 35. 5-I.Jernagin to NEV 30 for 19 yards (31-S.King).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30
(14:55 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 34 for 4 yards (35-M.Langley).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 34
(14:11 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 37 for 3 yards (27-Z.Pope).
+27 YD
3 & 3 - NEVADA 37
(13:33 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at FRE 36 for 27 yards (4-W.Free).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36
(12:58 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to FRE 32 for 4 yards (4-W.Free8-D.Jarvis).
No Gain
2 & 6 - NEVADA 32
(12:24 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to FRE 32 for no gain (6-L.Bailey).
No Gain
3 & 6 - NEVADA 32
(11:45 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - NEVADA 32
(11:39 - 1st) 43-B.Talton 49 yards Field Goal is Good.

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - TD (8 plays, 77 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:34 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 64 yards from NEV 35. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 23 for 22 yards (5-E.Johnson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 23
(11:28 - 1st) 9-J.Haener to FRE 27 for 4 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 27
(10:56 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 85-E.Brooks. 85-E.Brooks to FRE 36 for 9 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 36
(10:24 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 38 for 2 yards (7-K.Toomer).
+27 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 38
(9:49 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper pushed ob at NEV 35 for 27 yards (38-C.Swint).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35
(9:21 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to NEV 27 for 8 yards (10-L.Touray38-C.Swint).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - FRESNO 27
(9:00 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper pushed ob at NEV 26 for 1 yard (13-J.Lee).
+17 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 26
(8:46 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to NEV 9 for 17 yards (6-T.Williams).
+9 YD
1 & 9 - FRESNO 9
(8:10 - 1st) 11-J.Kelly runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:05 - 1st) 15-M.Dalena extra point is good.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (5 plays, -9 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:05 - 1st) 45-C.King kicks 56 yards from FRE 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 21 for 12 yards (30-K.Gagnon38-B.Lux).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21
(7:58 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 22 for 1 yard (27-L.Early).
Penalty
2 & 9 - NEVADA 22
(7:26 - 1st) Team penalty on NEV Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at NEV 22. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 14 - NEVADA 17
(7:10 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
No Gain
3 & 14 - NEVADA 17
(7:03 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
Penalty
4 & 14 - NEVADA 17
(6:58 - 1st) Penalty on NEV 65-A.Frost False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 17. No Play.
Punt
4 & 19 - NEVADA 12
(6:58 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz punts 39 yards from NEV 12 to FRE 49 fair catch by 20-R.Rivers.

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - Fumble (4 plays, -9 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49
(6:52 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 49
(6:46 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to NEV 48 for 3 yards (10-L.Touray).
No Gain
3 & 7 - FRESNO 48
(6:22 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly.
-12 YD
4 & 7 - FRESNO 48
(6:16 - 1st) to FRE 40 FUMBLES. 45-C.King to FRE 40 for no gain.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - TD (4 plays, 35 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40
(6:11 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
+35 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 40
(6:06 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to FRE 5 for 35 yards (17-D.Perry).
No Gain
1 & 5 - NEVADA 5
(5:23 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - NEVADA 5
(5:17 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:12 - 1st) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:12 - 1st) 18-M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to FRE End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(5:12 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(5:08 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
No Gain
3 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(5:03 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Rivers.
Punt
4 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(4:56 - 1st) 45-C.King punts -4 yards from FRE 25 blocked by 45-T.Price. to FRE 21 for no gain.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - TD (4 plays, 21 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21
(4:49 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to FRE 8 for 13 yards (6-L.Bailey).
+3 YD
1 & 8 - NEVADA 8
(4:15 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to FRE 5 for 3 yards (6-L.Bailey).
Penalty
2 & 5 - NEVADA 5
(3:39 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner. Penalty on FRE 2-C.Gaston Pass interference 3 yards enforced at FRE 5. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - NEVADA 2
(3:34 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:30 - 1st) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - End of Quarter (9 plays, 45 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:30 - 1st) 18-M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to FRE End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(3:30 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 31 for 6 yards (10-L.Touray).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 31
(3:03 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope to FRE 38 for 7 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38
(2:38 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 39 for 1 yard (13-J.Lee).
Penalty
2 & 9 - FRESNO 39
(1:57 - 1st) Penalty on FRE 59-M.Smith False start 5 yards enforced at FRE 39. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 14 - FRESNO 34
(1:37 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers pushed ob at FRE 41 for 7 yards (30-L.Hall).
+16 YD
3 & 7 - FRESNO 41
(1:15 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope to NEV 43 for 16 yards (1-B.Robins).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 43
(0:42 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to NEV 33 for 10 yards (13-J.Lee).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33
(0:14 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 33
(0:10 - 1st) 22-M.Sherrod to NEV 30 for 3 yards (6-T.Williams53-Z.Mahannah).

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - TD (6 plays, 59 yards, 2:49 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
3 & 7 - NEVADA 30
(15:00 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener to NEV 18 for 12 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18
(14:20 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 87-R.Pauwels. 87-R.Pauwels to NEV 14 for 4 yards (6-T.Williams30-L.Hall).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 14
(13:51 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to NEV 9 for 5 yards (7-K.Toomer).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 9
(13:13 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to NEV 6 for 3 yards (10-L.Touray).
+3 YD
1 & 6 - NEVADA 6
(12:54 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to NEV 3 for 3 yards (30-L.Hall38-C.Swint).
No Gain
2 & 3 - NEVADA 3
(12:20 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Pauwels.
No Gain
3 & 3 - NEVADA 3
(12:16 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
+3 YD
4 & 3 - NEVADA 3
(12:11 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
(12:03 - 2nd) 15-M.Dalena extra point is good. Penalty on FRE 87-R.Pauwels False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 2. No Play.
PAT Good
(12:03 - 2nd) 15-M.Dalena extra point is good.
Kickoff
(12:03 - 2nd) 45-C.King kicks 51 yards from FRE 35. 5-I.Jernagin pushed ob at NEV 41 for 27 yards (41-T.Mello).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 41
(11:57 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 39 for -2 yards (99-D.Perales).
+3 YD
2 & 12 - NEVADA 39
(11:22 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at NEV 42 for 3 yards (13-J.Houston).
+8 YD
3 & 9 - NEVADA 42
(10:43 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 50 for 8 yards (7-R.Strong).
+33 YD
4 & 1 - NEVADA 50
(10:05 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to FRE 17 for 33 yards (38-B.Lux).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 17
(9:25 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 17
(9:19 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:14 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - Punt (11 plays, 41 yards, 4:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:14 - 2nd) 18-M.Killam kicks 54 yards from NEV 35. to FRE 11 for no gain.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 11
(9:13 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 10 for -1 yard (10-L.Touray).
No Gain
2 & 11 - FRESNO 10
(8:45 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper. Team penalty on FRE Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
+13 YD
3 & 11 - FRESNO 10
(8:39 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 23 for 13 yards (11-D.Henley).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 23
(8:02 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 28 for 5 yards (13-J.Lee).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 28
(7:39 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 32 for 4 yards (6-T.Williams).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 32
(7:13 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 35 for 3 yards (30-L.Hall).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35
(6:38 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Rivers.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 35
(6:34 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to NEV 48 for 17 yards (31-M.Bradford).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 48
(6:14 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 48 for -4 yards (13-J.Lee).
+4 YD
2 & 14 - FRESNO 48
(5:44 - 2nd) 7-J.Mims to NEV 48 for 4 yards (73-C.Love).
No Gain
3 & 10 - FRESNO 48
(5:13 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
Punt
4 & 10 - FRESNO 48
(5:09 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener punts 35 yards from NEV 48 Downed at the NEV 13.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 13
(5:03 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 13
(4:56 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 25 for 12 yards (6-L.Bailey).
Sack
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(4:22 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV 14 for -11 yards FUMBLES (99-D.Perales). 12-C.Strong to NEV 10 for no gain.
+6 YD
2 & 25 - NEVADA 10
(3:40 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 16 for 6 yards (90-K.Atkins).
+16 YD
3 & 19 - NEVADA 16
(3:00 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 32 for 16 yards (4-W.Free).
Punt
4 & 3 - NEVADA 32
(2:38 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz punts 26 yards from NEV 32 out of bounds at the FRE 42.

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - TD (4 plays, 58 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 42
(2:32 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 85-E.Brooks.
+33 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 42
(2:28 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope pushed ob at NEV 25 for 33 yards (1-B.Robins).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25
(1:57 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener to NEV 19 for 6 yards.
+19 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 19
(1:36 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(1:32 - 2nd) 15-M.Dalena extra point is no good.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:32 - 2nd) 45-C.King kicks 57 yards from FRE 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 24 for 16 yards (38-B.Lux).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 24
(1:24 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton.
Penalty
2 & 10 - NEVADA 24
(1:19 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner pushed ob at NEV 37 for 13 yards (4-W.Free). Penalty on NEV 19-C.Turner Pass interference 12 yards enforced at NEV 24. No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 22 - NEVADA 12
(1:15 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton to NEV 21 for 9 yards (13-J.Houston).
No Gain
3 & 13 - NEVADA 21
(1:07 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong to NEV 21 for no gain (99-D.Perales).
Punt
4 & 13 - NEVADA 21
(1:00 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz punts 39 yards from NEV 21 Downed at the FRE 40. Penalty on NEV 3-J.Bell Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at FRE 40.

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - Halftime (6 plays, 12 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 45
(0:53 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 85-E.Brooks. 85-E.Brooks to NEV 39 for 6 yards (45-T.Price).
-1 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 39
(0:40 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to NEV 40 for -1 yard.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - FRESNO 40
(0:27 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to NEV 34 for 6 yards (45-T.Price11-D.Henley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 34
(0:19 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 85-E.Brooks.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 34
(0:13 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener runs ob at NEV 33 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 9 - FRESNO 33
(0:06 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly. Penalty on FRE 65-S.Tuitele Holding declined.

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - Downs (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 18-M.Killam kicks 62 yards from NEV 35. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 23 for 20 yards (13-J.Lee).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 23
(14:56 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 26 for 3 yards (98-S.Hammond).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 26
(14:30 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers pushed ob at FRE 32 for 6 yards (31-M.Bradford).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 32
(14:30 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener to FRE 39 for 7 yards (11-D.Henley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39
(13:15 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 39 for no gain (92-A.Johnson).

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 39
(13:15 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
Punt
3 & 10 - NEVADA 39
(13:15 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener punts 37 yards from FRE 39 out of bounds at the NEV 24.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 24
(12:10 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 24
(12:04 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 35-T.Taua.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NEVADA 24
(11:59 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
Punt
4 & 10 - NEVADA 24
(11:52 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz punts 55 yards from NEV 24. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 26 for 5 yards (44-D.Grzesiak).

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - Fumble (4 plays, 29 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26
(11:43 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 29 for 3 yards (11-D.Henley).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 29
(11:25 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 34 for 5 yards (6-T.Williams98-S.Hammond).
Penalty
3 & 2 - FRESNO 34
(10:50 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers runs 66 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on FRE 9-J.Haener Illegal low block 15 yards enforced at FRE 49. No Play.
+36 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 34
(10:37 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to NEV 34 FUMBLES (6-T.Williams). 1-B.Robins to NEV 30 for no gain.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Fumble (8 plays, 43 yards, 3:07 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30
(10:21 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV 21 for -9 yards (44-L.Tatum).
No Gain
2 & 19 - NEVADA 21
(10:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
+29 YD
3 & 19 - NEVADA 21
(9:51 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 50 for 29 yards (6-L.Bailey).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 50
(9:32 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to FRE 47 for 3 yards (13-J.Houston).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 47
(8:53 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to FRE 45 for 2 yards (17-D.Perry).
+12 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 45
(8:14 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to FRE 33 for 12 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 33
(7:45 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to FRE 34 for -1 yard (43-A.Dumais99-D.Perales).
+7 YD
2 & 11 - NEVADA 34
(7:14 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to FRE 30 FUMBLES (6-L.Bailey). 35-M.Langley to FRE 27 for no gain.

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - Downs (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 27
(7:06 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 36 for 9 yards (31-M.Bradford).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - FRESNO 36
(6:45 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 40 for 4 yards (6-T.Williams).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40
(6:15 - 3rd) 7-J.Mims to FRE 45 for 5 yards (6-T.Williams).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 45
(5:44 - 3rd) 7-J.Mims to FRE 48 for 3 yards (13-J.Lee).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 48
(5:03 - 3rd) 24-S.Johnson to FRE 49 for 1 yard (5-E.Johnson98-S.Hammond).
No Gain
4 & 1 - FRESNO 49
(4:23 - 3rd) 7-J.Mims to FRE 49 for no gain (13-J.Lee30-L.Hall).

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Interception (5 plays, -14 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 49
(4:18 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to FRE 50 for -1 yard (35-M.Langley).
No Gain
2 & 11 - NEVADA 50
(3:38 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton.
+17 YD
3 & 11 - NEVADA 50
(3:34 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to FRE 33 for 17 yards (6-L.Bailey39-J.Diaz).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 33
(3:20 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton pushed ob at FRE 28 for 5 yards (13-J.Houston).
Int
2 & 5 - NEVADA 28
(2:53 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton INTERCEPTED by 38-B.Lux at FRE 13. 38-B.Lux to FRE 37 for 24 yards (20-T.Horton).

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - End of Quarter (9 plays, 53 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 37
(2:40 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 37
(2:36 - 3rd) 7-J.Mims to FRE 45 for 8 yards (1-B.Robins).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 45
(2:02 - 3rd) 7-J.Mims to FRE 46 for 1 yard (7-K.Toomer).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - FRESNO 46
(1:42 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener to FRE 48 for 2 yards (11-D.Henley).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 48
(1:19 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to NEV 41 for 11 yards (13-J.Lee).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 41
(0:50 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete.
+32 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 41
(0:42 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to NEV 9 for 32 yards (31-M.Bradford).
No Gain
1 & 9 - FRESNO 9
(0:31 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 27-Z.Pope.
-1 YD
2 & 9 - FRESNO 9
(0:29 - 3rd) 11-J.Kelly to NEV 10 for -1 yard (30-L.Hall28-A.Arnold).

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - TD (3 plays, 85 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
3 & 10 - NEVADA 10
(15:00 - 4th) 9-J.Haener pushed ob at NEV 4 for 6 yards (7-K.Toomer).
Sack
4 & 4 - NEVADA 4
(14:40 - 4th) 9-J.Haener sacked at NEV 15 for -11 yards. Penalty on FRE 75-A.Akingbulu Holding declined. (44-D.Grzesiak).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 15
(14:35 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 15 for no gain (17-D.Perry).
No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 15
(14:00 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
+85 YD
3 & 10 - NEVADA 15
(13:56 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton runs 85 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on FRE 27-L.Early Pass interference declined.
Missed PAT
(13:42 - 4th) 43-B.Talton extra point is no good.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Interception (4 plays, -67 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:42 - 4th) 18-M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 18 FUMBLES (59-P.Montini). 13-J.Lee to FRE 19 for no gain.

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - Downs (10 plays, 53 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 19
(13:38 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to FRE 15 for 4 yards (35-M.Langley).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 15
(13:00 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to FRE 12 for 3 yards (27-L.Early).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - FRESNO 12
(12:17 - 4th) 12-C.Strong to FRE 8 for 4 yards (17-D.Perry). Penalty on NEV 54-J.Ledbetter Holding 10 yards enforced at FRE 10.
Int
3 & 11 - FRESNO 20
(12:02 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton INTERCEPTED by 4-W.Free at FRE End Zone. 4-W.Free to FRE 12 for 12 yards (20-T.Horton).

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - TD (5 plays, 65 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 12
(11:47 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall pushed ob at FRE 28 for 16 yards (1-B.Robins).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28
(11:26 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall pushed ob at FRE 43 for 15 yards (13-J.Lee).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43
(11:00 - 4th) 9-J.Haener to FRE 44 FUMBLES. 30-L.Hall to FRE 44 for no gain.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43
(10:47 - 4th) 9-J.Haener incomplete.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 43
(10:47 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 7-J.Mims. 7-J.Mims to NEV 45 for 12 yards (13-J.Lee).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45
(10:33 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to NEV 17 for 28 yards (6-T.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45
(10:33 - 4th) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Wheatfall.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 45
(10:18 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to NEV 32 for 13 yards (28-A.Arnold).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 32
(9:53 - 4th) 5-J.Cropper to NEV 30 for 2 yards (19-K.Clark).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 30
(9:22 - 4th) 7-J.Mims to NEV 26 for 4 yards (28-A.Arnold11-D.Henley).
Sack
3 & 4 - NEVADA 26
(8:42 - 4th) 9-J.Haener sacked at NEV 35 for -9 yards (98-S.Hammond).
No Gain
4 & 13 - NEVADA 35
(8:17 - 4th) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 85-E.Brooks.

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 3:53 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35
(8:12 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to FRE 48 for 17 yards (7-R.Strong).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 48
(7:42 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to FRE 33 for 15 yards (7-R.Strong).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33
(7:06 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to FRE 33 for no gain (43-A.Dumais).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 33
(6:22 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to FRE 32 for 1 yard (43-A.Dumais).
+32 YD
3 & 9 - FRESNO 32
(5:32 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:32 - 4th) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:32 - 4th) 18-M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to FRE End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(5:32 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 7-J.Mims. 7-J.Mims to FRE 27 for 2 yards (6-T.Williams).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 27
(5:11 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 34 for 7 yards (19-K.Clark).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 34
(4:45 - 4th) 7-J.Mims to FRE 41 for 7 yards (6-T.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 41
(4:20 - 4th) 9-J.Haener to FRE 41 for no gain (23-J.Powers).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 41
(3:46 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly to NEV 48 for 11 yards (1-B.Robins).
-6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 48
(3:23 - 4th) 7-J.Mims to FRE 46 for -6 yards (44-D.Grzesiak).
+5 YD
2 & 16 - NEVADA 46
(3:01 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 7-J.Mims. 7-J.Mims to NEV 49 for 5 yards.
No Gain
3 & 11 - NEVADA 49
(2:37 - 4th) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Mims.
+19 YD
4 & 11 - NEVADA 49
(2:32 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope to NEV 30 for 19 yards (5-E.Johnson).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30
(2:11 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to NEV 11 for 19 yards (30-L.Hall).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 11
(1:59 - 4th) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Wheatfall.
Penalty
2 & 10 - NEVADA 11
(1:54 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall runs 11 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on FRE 66-Q.Woodley Holding 10 yards enforced at NEV 11. No Play.
+21 YD
2 & 20 - NEVADA 21
(1:48 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(1:39 - 4th) 15-M.Dalena extra point is no good.

FRESNO
Bulldogs
 - End of Game (3 plays, 50 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:39 - 4th) 45-C.King kicks 10 yards from FRE 35. 5-E.Johnson to FRE 45 for no gain.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 45
(1:32 - 4th) 25-A.Morrow to FRE 41 for 4 yards (35-M.Langley).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 41
(1:32 - 4th) 25-A.Morrow to FRE 42 for -1 yard (15-A.Mosby).
+6 YD
3 & 7 - FRESNO 42
(1:26 - 4th) 25-A.Morrow to FRE 36 for 6 yards (52-D.Johnson).
Punt
4 & 1 - FRESNO 36
(0:37 - 4th) 49-J.Diaz punts 31 yards from FRE 36 Downed at the FRE 5.

NEVADA
Wolf Pack

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 5
(0:25 - 4th) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly.
+28 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 5
(0:19 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 85-E.Brooks. 85-E.Brooks to FRE 33 for 28 yards (5-E.Johnson).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 33
(0:12 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 85-E.Brooks. 85-E.Brooks to NEV 45 for 22 yards (5-E.Johnson25-A.King).

NEVADA
Wolf Pack

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45
(0:03 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 7-J.Mims. 7-J.Mims to NEV 38 for 7 yards (45-T.Price).
