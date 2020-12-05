Drive Chart
|
|
|FRESNO
|NEVADA
Key Players
|
|
J. Haener
9 QB
485 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 17 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
C. Strong
12 QB
354 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 2 INTs, -22 RuYds
Touchdown 5:17
12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
35
yds
00:59
pos
7
9
Touchdown 3:34
12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
18
yds
01:19
pos
7
16
Touchdown 9:19
12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
59
yds
02:49
pos
14
23
Touchdown 1:36
9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
58
yds
01:00
pos
20
24
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 13:56
12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton runs 85 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on FRE 27-L.Early Pass interference declined.
3
plays
85
yds
00:53
pos
20
30
Touchdown 5:40
12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
02:40
pos
20
36
Touchdown 1:48
9-J.Haener complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
85
yds
03:53
pos
26
37
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|14
|Rushing
|7
|3
|Passing
|23
|10
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-21
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|3-7
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|584
|416
|Total Plays
|104
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|99
|62
|Rush Attempts
|39
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|485
|354
|Comp. - Att.
|41-65
|23-39
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-38
|5-47
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-36.0
|5-38.0
|Return Yards
|41
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-36
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|485
|PASS YDS
|354
|
|
|99
|RUSH YDS
|62
|
|
|584
|TOTAL YDS
|416
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|41/65
|485
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|13
|54
|0
|17
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|9
|26
|0
|8
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|11
|17
|1
|12
|
J. Kelly 11 WR
|J. Kelly
|2
|8
|1
|9
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Cropper 5 WR
|J. Cropper
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
S. Johnson 24 RB
|S. Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Wheatfall 1 WR
|K. Wheatfall
|8
|6
|113
|1
|36
|
J. Cropper 5 WR
|J. Cropper
|14
|7
|107
|0
|32
|
Z. Pope 27 WR
|Z. Pope
|6
|5
|96
|1
|33
|
E. Brooks 85 WR
|E. Brooks
|7
|4
|65
|0
|28
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|11
|9
|38
|0
|13
|
J. Kelly 11 WR
|J. Kelly
|10
|5
|36
|0
|11
|
D. Bridges 5 LB
|D. Bridges
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|5
|4
|26
|0
|12
|
R. Pauwels Jr. 87 TE
|R. Pauwels Jr.
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Bailey 6 LB
|L. Bailey
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Langley 35 LB
|M. Langley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Perry 17 DB
|D. Perry
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Houston 13 LB
|J. Houston
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Strong 7 DB
|R. Strong
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dumais 43 DL
|A. Dumais
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Free 4 DB
|W. Free
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Perales 54 DL
|D. Perales
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Early 27 DB
|L. Early
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lux 38 DB
|B. Lux
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Mosby 15 LB
|A. Mosby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 52 DL
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tatum III 44 DL
|L. Tatum III
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Atkins 90 DT
|K. Atkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Pope 27 WR
|Z. Pope
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Diaz Jr. 39 DB
|J. Diaz Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jarvis 8 DB
|D. Jarvis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dalena 15 WR
|M. Dalena
|0/0
|0
|2/4
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|2
|36.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Cropper 5 WR
|J. Cropper
|3
|20.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|23/39
|354
|5
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|11
|39
|0
|17
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|4
|36
|0
|33
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|4
|-22
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Horton 20 WR
|T. Horton
|11
|5
|148
|3
|85
|
R. Doubs 7 WR
|R. Doubs
|12
|7
|97
|0
|35
|
C. Turner 19 TE
|C. Turner
|9
|5
|69
|2
|29
|
M. Stovall 1 WR
|M. Stovall
|4
|4
|31
|0
|12
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|3
|2
|9
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lee 13 DB
|J. Lee
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Touray 10 LB
|L. Touray
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Robins 1 DB
|B. Robins
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hall 30 LB
|L. Hall
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Toomer 7 DE
|K. Toomer
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bradford 31 DB
|M. Bradford
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Johnson 5 DB
|E. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henley 11 LB
|D. Henley
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Price 45 LB
|T. Price
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hammond 98 DE
|S. Hammond
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Arnold 28 DB
|A. Arnold
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 19 DB
|K. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grzesiak 44 DE
|D. Grzesiak
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 92 DT
|A. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Love 73 DT
|C. Love
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Swint 38 DB
|C. Swint
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Powers 23 DE
|J. Powers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Mahannah 53 DT
|Z. Mahannah
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. King 25 DB
|A. King
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Talton 43 K
|B. Talton
|1/1
|49
|4/5
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Diaz 49 K
|J. Diaz
|5
|38.0
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bell 3 WR
|J. Bell
|2
|14.0
|16
|0
|
I. Jernagin 5 WR
|I. Jernagin
|2
|23.0
|27
|0
|
E. Johnson 5 DB
|E. Johnson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 45-C.King kicks 54 yards from FRE 35. 5-I.Jernagin to NEV 30 for 19 yards (31-S.King).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30(14:55 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 34 for 4 yards (35-M.Langley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEVADA 34(14:11 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 37 for 3 yards (27-Z.Pope).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEVADA 37(13:33 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at FRE 36 for 27 yards (4-W.Free).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36(12:58 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to FRE 32 for 4 yards (4-W.Free8-D.Jarvis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NEVADA 32(12:24 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to FRE 32 for no gain (6-L.Bailey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NEVADA 32(11:45 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NEVADA 32(11:39 - 1st) 43-B.Talton 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:34 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 64 yards from NEV 35. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 23 for 22 yards (5-E.Johnson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 23(11:28 - 1st) 9-J.Haener to FRE 27 for 4 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - FRESNO 27(10:56 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 85-E.Brooks. 85-E.Brooks to FRE 36 for 9 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 36(10:24 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 38 for 2 yards (7-K.Toomer).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 8 - FRESNO 38(9:49 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper pushed ob at NEV 35 for 27 yards (38-C.Swint).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(9:21 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to NEV 27 for 8 yards (10-L.Touray38-C.Swint).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - FRESNO 27(9:00 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper pushed ob at NEV 26 for 1 yard (13-J.Lee).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 1 - FRESNO 26(8:46 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to NEV 9 for 17 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - FRESNO 9(8:10 - 1st) 11-J.Kelly runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:05 - 1st) 15-M.Dalena extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:05 - 1st) 45-C.King kicks 56 yards from FRE 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 21 for 12 yards (30-K.Gagnon38-B.Lux).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21(7:58 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 22 for 1 yard (27-L.Early).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 22(7:26 - 1st) Team penalty on NEV Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at NEV 22. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - NEVADA 17(7:10 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - NEVADA 17(7:03 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|Penalty
|
4 & 14 - NEVADA 17(6:58 - 1st) Penalty on NEV 65-A.Frost False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 17. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - NEVADA 12(6:58 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz punts 39 yards from NEV 12 to FRE 49 fair catch by 20-R.Rivers.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49(6:52 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 49(6:46 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to NEV 48 for 3 yards (10-L.Touray).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - FRESNO 48(6:22 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly.
|-12 YD
|
4 & 7 - FRESNO 48(6:16 - 1st) to FRE 40 FUMBLES. 45-C.King to FRE 40 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40(6:11 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|+35 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 40(6:06 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to FRE 5 for 35 yards (17-D.Perry).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - NEVADA 5(5:23 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEVADA 5(5:17 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:12 - 1st) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:12 - 1st) 18-M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to FRE End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(5:12 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 25(5:08 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - FRESNO 25(5:03 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Rivers.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - FRESNO 25(4:56 - 1st) 45-C.King punts -4 yards from FRE 25 blocked by 45-T.Price. to FRE 21 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21(4:49 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to FRE 8 for 13 yards (6-L.Bailey).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 8 - NEVADA 8(4:15 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to FRE 5 for 3 yards (6-L.Bailey).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - NEVADA 5(3:39 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner. Penalty on FRE 2-C.Gaston Pass interference 3 yards enforced at FRE 5. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - NEVADA 2(3:34 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:30 - 1st) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:30 - 1st) 18-M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to FRE End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(3:30 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 31 for 6 yards (10-L.Touray).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - FRESNO 31(3:03 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope to FRE 38 for 7 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38(2:38 - 1st) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 39 for 1 yard (13-J.Lee).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - FRESNO 39(1:57 - 1st) Penalty on FRE 59-M.Smith False start 5 yards enforced at FRE 39. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 14 - FRESNO 34(1:37 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers pushed ob at FRE 41 for 7 yards (30-L.Hall).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - FRESNO 41(1:15 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope to NEV 43 for 16 yards (1-B.Robins).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 43(0:42 - 1st) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to NEV 33 for 10 yards (13-J.Lee).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33(0:14 - 1st) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 33(0:10 - 1st) 22-M.Sherrod to NEV 30 for 3 yards (6-T.Williams53-Z.Mahannah).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - NEVADA 30(15:00 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener to NEV 18 for 12 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18(14:20 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 87-R.Pauwels. 87-R.Pauwels to NEV 14 for 4 yards (6-T.Williams30-L.Hall).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEVADA 14(13:51 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to NEV 9 for 5 yards (7-K.Toomer).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEVADA 9(13:13 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to NEV 6 for 3 yards (10-L.Touray).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 6 - NEVADA 6(12:54 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to NEV 3 for 3 yards (30-L.Hall38-C.Swint).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NEVADA 3(12:20 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Pauwels.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NEVADA 3(12:16 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 3 - NEVADA 3(12:11 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(12:03 - 2nd) 15-M.Dalena extra point is good. Penalty on FRE 87-R.Pauwels False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 2. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(12:03 - 2nd) 15-M.Dalena extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:03 - 2nd) 45-C.King kicks 51 yards from FRE 35. 5-I.Jernagin pushed ob at NEV 41 for 27 yards (41-T.Mello).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 41(11:57 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 39 for -2 yards (99-D.Perales).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - NEVADA 39(11:22 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at NEV 42 for 3 yards (13-J.Houston).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - NEVADA 42(10:43 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 50 for 8 yards (7-R.Strong).
|+33 YD
|
4 & 1 - NEVADA 50(10:05 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to FRE 17 for 33 yards (38-B.Lux).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 17(9:25 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 17(9:19 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:14 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:14 - 2nd) 18-M.Killam kicks 54 yards from NEV 35. to FRE 11 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 11(9:13 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 10 for -1 yard (10-L.Touray).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - FRESNO 10(8:45 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper. Team penalty on FRE Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 11 - FRESNO 10(8:39 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 23 for 13 yards (11-D.Henley).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 23(8:02 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 28 for 5 yards (13-J.Lee).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - FRESNO 28(7:39 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 32 for 4 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - FRESNO 32(7:13 - 2nd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 35 for 3 yards (30-L.Hall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(6:38 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Rivers.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 35(6:34 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to NEV 48 for 17 yards (31-M.Bradford).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 48(6:14 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 48 for -4 yards (13-J.Lee).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - FRESNO 48(5:44 - 2nd) 7-J.Mims to NEV 48 for 4 yards (73-C.Love).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - FRESNO 48(5:13 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - FRESNO 48(5:09 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener punts 35 yards from NEV 48 Downed at the NEV 13.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 13(5:03 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 13(4:56 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 25 for 12 yards (6-L.Bailey).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(4:22 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV 14 for -11 yards FUMBLES (99-D.Perales). 12-C.Strong to NEV 10 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 25 - NEVADA 10(3:40 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 16 for 6 yards (90-K.Atkins).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 19 - NEVADA 16(3:00 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 32 for 16 yards (4-W.Free).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NEVADA 32(2:38 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz punts 26 yards from NEV 32 out of bounds at the FRE 42.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 42(2:32 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 85-E.Brooks.
|+33 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 42(2:28 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope pushed ob at NEV 25 for 33 yards (1-B.Robins).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(1:57 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener to NEV 19 for 6 yards.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 4 - FRESNO 19(1:36 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(1:32 - 2nd) 15-M.Dalena extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:32 - 2nd) 45-C.King kicks 57 yards from FRE 35. 3-J.Bell to NEV 24 for 16 yards (38-B.Lux).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 24(1:24 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 24(1:19 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner pushed ob at NEV 37 for 13 yards (4-W.Free). Penalty on NEV 19-C.Turner Pass interference 12 yards enforced at NEV 24. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 22 - NEVADA 12(1:15 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton to NEV 21 for 9 yards (13-J.Houston).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - NEVADA 21(1:07 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong to NEV 21 for no gain (99-D.Perales).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NEVADA 21(1:00 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz punts 39 yards from NEV 21 Downed at the FRE 40. Penalty on NEV 3-J.Bell Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at FRE 40.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 45(0:53 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 85-E.Brooks. 85-E.Brooks to NEV 39 for 6 yards (45-T.Price).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - FRESNO 39(0:40 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to NEV 40 for -1 yard.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - FRESNO 40(0:27 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to NEV 34 for 6 yards (45-T.Price11-D.Henley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 34(0:19 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 85-E.Brooks.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 34(0:13 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener runs ob at NEV 33 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - FRESNO 33(0:06 - 2nd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly. Penalty on FRE 65-S.Tuitele Holding declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 18-M.Killam kicks 62 yards from NEV 35. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 23 for 20 yards (13-J.Lee).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 23(14:56 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 26 for 3 yards (98-S.Hammond).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - FRESNO 26(14:30 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers pushed ob at FRE 32 for 6 yards (31-M.Bradford).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - FRESNO 32(14:30 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener to FRE 39 for 7 yards (11-D.Henley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39(13:15 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 20-R.Rivers. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 39 for no gain (92-A.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 39(13:15 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Cropper.
|Punt
|
3 & 10 - NEVADA 39(13:15 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener punts 37 yards from FRE 39 out of bounds at the NEV 24.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 24(12:10 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 24(12:04 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 35-T.Taua.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NEVADA 24(11:59 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NEVADA 24(11:52 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz punts 55 yards from NEV 24. 20-R.Rivers to FRE 26 for 5 yards (44-D.Grzesiak).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26(11:43 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 29 for 3 yards (11-D.Henley).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - FRESNO 29(11:25 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers to FRE 34 for 5 yards (6-T.Williams98-S.Hammond).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - FRESNO 34(10:50 - 3rd) 20-R.Rivers runs 66 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on FRE 9-J.Haener Illegal low block 15 yards enforced at FRE 49. No Play.
|+36 YD
|
3 & 2 - FRESNO 34(10:37 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to NEV 34 FUMBLES (6-T.Williams). 1-B.Robins to NEV 30 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30(10:21 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV 21 for -9 yards (44-L.Tatum).
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - NEVADA 21(10:00 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|+29 YD
|
3 & 19 - NEVADA 21(9:51 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 50 for 29 yards (6-L.Bailey).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 50(9:32 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to FRE 47 for 3 yards (13-J.Houston).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 47(8:53 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to FRE 45 for 2 yards (17-D.Perry).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 5 - NEVADA 45(8:14 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to FRE 33 for 12 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 33(7:45 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to FRE 34 for -1 yard (43-A.Dumais99-D.Perales).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - NEVADA 34(7:14 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to FRE 30 FUMBLES (6-L.Bailey). 35-M.Langley to FRE 27 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 27(7:06 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 36 for 9 yards (31-M.Bradford).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - FRESNO 36(6:45 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to FRE 40 for 4 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40(6:15 - 3rd) 7-J.Mims to FRE 45 for 5 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - FRESNO 45(5:44 - 3rd) 7-J.Mims to FRE 48 for 3 yards (13-J.Lee).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - FRESNO 48(5:03 - 3rd) 24-S.Johnson to FRE 49 for 1 yard (5-E.Johnson98-S.Hammond).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - FRESNO 49(4:23 - 3rd) 7-J.Mims to FRE 49 for no gain (13-J.Lee30-L.Hall).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 49(4:18 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to FRE 50 for -1 yard (35-M.Langley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - NEVADA 50(3:38 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 11 - NEVADA 50(3:34 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to FRE 33 for 17 yards (6-L.Bailey39-J.Diaz).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 33(3:20 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton pushed ob at FRE 28 for 5 yards (13-J.Houston).
|Int
|
2 & 5 - NEVADA 28(2:53 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton INTERCEPTED by 38-B.Lux at FRE 13. 38-B.Lux to FRE 37 for 24 yards (20-T.Horton).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 37(2:40 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 37(2:36 - 3rd) 7-J.Mims to FRE 45 for 8 yards (1-B.Robins).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - FRESNO 45(2:02 - 3rd) 7-J.Mims to FRE 46 for 1 yard (7-K.Toomer).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - FRESNO 46(1:42 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener to FRE 48 for 2 yards (11-D.Henley).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 48(1:19 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to NEV 41 for 11 yards (13-J.Lee).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 41(0:50 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete.
|+32 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 41(0:42 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to NEV 9 for 32 yards (31-M.Bradford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - FRESNO 9(0:31 - 3rd) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 27-Z.Pope.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - FRESNO 9(0:29 - 3rd) 11-J.Kelly to NEV 10 for -1 yard (30-L.Hall28-A.Arnold).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEVADA 10(15:00 - 4th) 9-J.Haener pushed ob at NEV 4 for 6 yards (7-K.Toomer).
|Sack
|
4 & 4 - NEVADA 4(14:40 - 4th) 9-J.Haener sacked at NEV 15 for -11 yards. Penalty on FRE 75-A.Akingbulu Holding declined. (44-D.Grzesiak).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 15(14:35 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 15 for no gain (17-D.Perry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 15(14:00 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|+85 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEVADA 15(13:56 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton runs 85 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on FRE 27-L.Early Pass interference declined.
|Missed PAT
|(13:42 - 4th) 43-B.Talton extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 19(13:38 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to FRE 15 for 4 yards (35-M.Langley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - FRESNO 15(13:00 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to FRE 12 for 3 yards (27-L.Early).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - FRESNO 12(12:17 - 4th) 12-C.Strong to FRE 8 for 4 yards (17-D.Perry). Penalty on NEV 54-J.Ledbetter Holding 10 yards enforced at FRE 10.
|Int
|
3 & 11 - FRESNO 20(12:02 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton INTERCEPTED by 4-W.Free at FRE End Zone. 4-W.Free to FRE 12 for 12 yards (20-T.Horton).
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 12(11:47 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall pushed ob at FRE 28 for 16 yards (1-B.Robins).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28(11:26 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall pushed ob at FRE 43 for 15 yards (13-J.Lee).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43(11:00 - 4th) 9-J.Haener to FRE 44 FUMBLES. 30-L.Hall to FRE 44 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43(10:47 - 4th) 9-J.Haener incomplete.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 43(10:47 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 7-J.Mims. 7-J.Mims to NEV 45 for 12 yards (13-J.Lee).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45(10:33 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall to NEV 17 for 28 yards (6-T.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45(10:33 - 4th) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Wheatfall.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 45(10:18 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to NEV 32 for 13 yards (28-A.Arnold).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 32(9:53 - 4th) 5-J.Cropper to NEV 30 for 2 yards (19-K.Clark).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 30(9:22 - 4th) 7-J.Mims to NEV 26 for 4 yards (28-A.Arnold11-D.Henley).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - NEVADA 26(8:42 - 4th) 9-J.Haener sacked at NEV 35 for -9 yards (98-S.Hammond).
|No Gain
|
4 & 13 - NEVADA 35(8:17 - 4th) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 85-E.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(8:12 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to FRE 48 for 17 yards (7-R.Strong).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 48(7:42 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to FRE 33 for 15 yards (7-R.Strong).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33(7:06 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to FRE 33 for no gain (43-A.Dumais).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FRESNO 33(6:22 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to FRE 32 for 1 yard (43-A.Dumais).
|+32 YD
|
3 & 9 - FRESNO 32(5:32 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:32 - 4th) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:32 - 4th) 18-M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to FRE End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(5:32 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 7-J.Mims. 7-J.Mims to FRE 27 for 2 yards (6-T.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 27(5:11 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly to FRE 34 for 7 yards (19-K.Clark).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEVADA 34(4:45 - 4th) 7-J.Mims to FRE 41 for 7 yards (6-T.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 41(4:20 - 4th) 9-J.Haener to FRE 41 for no gain (23-J.Powers).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 41(3:46 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 11-J.Kelly. 11-J.Kelly to NEV 48 for 11 yards (1-B.Robins).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 48(3:23 - 4th) 7-J.Mims to FRE 46 for -6 yards (44-D.Grzesiak).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - NEVADA 46(3:01 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 7-J.Mims. 7-J.Mims to NEV 49 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - NEVADA 49(2:37 - 4th) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Mims.
|+19 YD
|
4 & 11 - NEVADA 49(2:32 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope to NEV 30 for 19 yards (5-E.Johnson).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 30(2:11 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 5-J.Cropper. 5-J.Cropper to NEV 11 for 19 yards (30-L.Hall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 11(1:59 - 4th) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Wheatfall.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 11(1:54 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 1-K.Wheatfall. 1-K.Wheatfall runs 11 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on FRE 66-Q.Woodley Holding 10 yards enforced at NEV 11. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
2 & 20 - NEVADA 21(1:48 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 27-Z.Pope. 27-Z.Pope runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(1:39 - 4th) 15-M.Dalena extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:39 - 4th) 45-C.King kicks 10 yards from FRE 35. 5-E.Johnson to FRE 45 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FRESNO 45(1:32 - 4th) 25-A.Morrow to FRE 41 for 4 yards (35-M.Langley).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - FRESNO 41(1:32 - 4th) 25-A.Morrow to FRE 42 for -1 yard (15-A.Mosby).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - FRESNO 42(1:26 - 4th) 25-A.Morrow to FRE 36 for 6 yards (52-D.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - FRESNO 36(0:37 - 4th) 49-J.Diaz punts 31 yards from FRE 36 Downed at the FRE 5.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 5(0:25 - 4th) 9-J.Haener incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Kelly.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 5(0:19 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 85-E.Brooks. 85-E.Brooks to FRE 33 for 28 yards (5-E.Johnson).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 33(0:12 - 4th) 9-J.Haener complete to 85-E.Brooks. 85-E.Brooks to NEV 45 for 22 yards (5-E.Johnson25-A.King).
