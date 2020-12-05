|
|
|NEB
|PURDUE
Martinez runs for 2, passes for 1, Huskers top Purdue 37-27
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Adrian Martinez ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to help Nebraska to a 37-27 victory over Purdue on Saturday.
Martinez completed 23 of 30 passes for 242 yards and rushed for another 45 yards for the Cornhuskers..
Both teams are 2-4 in the Big Ten-only schedule.
Nebraska took a 34-13 lead on Martinez's 1-yard touchdown run early in the second half. Purdue bounced back to narrow the deficit to 34-27 with two Jack Plummer touchdown passes.
However, Nebraska regained control with an eight play, 79-yard drive capped by Connor Culp's 32-yard field goal, his third, with 7:04 to play.
Plummer connected with Payne Durham for a 20-yard touchdown with 1:29 left in third quarter and hooked up with David Bell for an 89-yard score with 12:16 remaining in the fourth quarter. Two Nebraska defenders ran into each other leaving Bell wide open.
Plummer completed 33 of 47 passes for 334 yards.
Martinez completed 14 of 19 passes in the first half to help the Cornhuskers take a 27-13 halftime lead.
Nebraska jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first 5 minutes on Purdue's special teams miscues. On fourth-and-11 on Purdue 40, Purdue punter Brendan Cropsey's punt was blocked by Levi Falck and recovered by Simon Otte on the 1-yard line. Dedick Mills scored on a 1-yard run.
On Purdue's punt from its own 23, Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt returned it 27 yards and 15 yards more was tacked on for sideline interference penalty putting the ball on the 17. On third down, Martinez scored on a 13-yard run.
Purdue's Jackson Anthrop blocked a Nebraska punt with 19 seconds left in the second quarter and the Boilermakers recovered on the Nebraska 20. That led to J.D. Dellinger's 27-yard field goal on the final play of the half.
THE TAKEAWAY
Nebraska: The Cornhuskers got back in the victory column with a solid game by Martinez and taking advantage of Purdue's mistakes.
Purdue: After a 2-0 start, the Boilermakers have lost four consecutive games, including the last two at home. Purdue got in a 14-0 hole in the opening minutes and never recovered. The Boilermakers never were able to get the run game going. Top rusher Zander Horvath was limited to 21 yards on seven carries.
FLAG FEST
Both teams showed a lack of discipline. Purdue was penalized 11 times for 126 yards while Nebraska had nine penalties for 107 yards.
UP NEXT
Nebraska: The Cornhuskers will host Minnesota on Saturday.
Purdue: The Boilermakers will play at Indiana on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|
|
A. Martinez
2 QB
242 PaYds, PaTD, 45 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
|
J. Plummer
13 QB
334 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -23 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|19
|Rushing
|5
|1
|Passing
|12
|15
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|364
|332
|Total Plays
|71
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|111
|-2
|Rush Attempts
|40
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|-0.1
|Yards Passing
|253
|334
|Comp. - Att.
|24-31
|33-47
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|9-107
|11-126
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.3
|5-32.2
|Return Yards
|66
|12
|Punts - Returns
|2-66
|2-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|253
|PASS YDS
|334
|
|
|111
|RUSH YDS
|-2
|
|
|364
|TOTAL YDS
|332
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|23/30
|242
|1
|0
|
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
|L. McCaffrey
|1/1
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mills 26 RB
|D. Mills
|16
|60
|1
|11
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|13
|45
|2
|15
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
|L. McCaffrey
|4
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Jewett 22 RB
|C. Jewett
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Robinson 1 WR
|W. Robinson
|10
|9
|114
|0
|25
|
L. Falck 88 WR
|L. Falck
|6
|5
|39
|0
|11
|
A. Allen 11 TE
|A. Allen
|2
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
Z. Betts 15 WR
|Z. Betts
|6
|5
|36
|0
|13
|
T. Vokolek 83 TE
|T. Vokolek
|2
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
W. Liewer 85 WR
|W. Liewer
|1
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Stoll 86 TE
|J. Stoll
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Culp 33 K
|C. Culp
|3/3
|49
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Przystup 90 P
|W. Przystup
|3
|40.3
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|2
|19.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Falck 88 WR
|L. Falck
|1
|39.0
|39
|0
|
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
|C. Taylor-Britt
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|33/47
|334
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|7
|21
|0
|9
|
R. Moore 4 WR
|R. Moore
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|3
|2
|0
|4
|
E. Miller 74 OL
|E. Miller
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|5
|-23
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Bell 3 WR
|D. Bell
|14
|10
|132
|1
|89
|
R. Moore 4 WR
|R. Moore
|16
|13
|78
|0
|19
|
Z. Horvath 40 RB
|Z. Horvath
|4
|4
|38
|0
|14
|
M. Wright 0 WR
|M. Wright
|6
|3
|24
|0
|16
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|4
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|1
|1
|20
|1
|20
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Sullivan 99 DL
|J. Sullivan
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dellinger 85 K
|J. Dellinger
|2/2
|45
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Collins 28 P
|Z. Collins
|3
|33.3
|0
|38
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|2
|30.5
|2
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Beverly 24 DB
|N. Beverly
|4
|29.0
|41
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|1
|12.0
|0
|0
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 33-C.Culp kicks 65 yards from NEB 35. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 27 for 27 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 27(14:54 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 32 for 5 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 32(14:34 - 1st) Penalty on PUR 53-G.Hartwig False start 5 yards enforced at PUR 32. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 27(14:32 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 0-M.Wright.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - PURDUE 27(14:27 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 41 for 14 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(13:56 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 42 for 1 yard.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 42(13:22 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore pushed ob at PUR 40 for -2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - PURDUE 40(12:50 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - PURDUE 40(12:40 - 1st) punts -10 yards from PUR 40 blocked by 88-L.Falck. 34-S.Otte to PUR 1 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - NEB 1(12:30 - 1st) 26-D.Mills runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:30 - 1st) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:30 - 1st) 33-C.Culp kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(12:30 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Durham.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 25(12:24 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to PUR 28 for 3 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - PURDUE 28(11:55 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer sacked at PUR 23 for -5 yards (44-G.Nelson).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - PURDUE 23(11:20 - 1st) 28-Z.Collins punts 36 yards from PUR 23. 5-C.Taylor-Britt to PUR 32 for 27 yards. Team penalty on PUR Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at PUR 32.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 17(11:10 - 1st) 7-L.McCaffrey to PUR 20 for -3 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 13 - NEB 20(10:43 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 88-L.Falck. 88-L.Falck to PUR 13 for 7 yards.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - NEB 13(10:11 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez scrambles runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:04 - 1st) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 1st) 33-C.Culp kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(10:04 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer to PUR 23 for -2 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - PURDUE 23(9:32 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 0-M.Wright.
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - PURDUE 23(9:25 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer sacked at PUR 17 for -6 yards (95-B.Stille).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - PURDUE 17(8:50 - 1st) 28-Z.Collins punts 26 yards from PUR 17 Downed at the PUR 43.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 43(8:39 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez to PUR 39 for 4 yards.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 39(8:13 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 15-Z.Betts. 15-Z.Betts to PUR 26 for 13 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 26(7:46 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to PUR 20 for 6 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEB 20(7:20 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to PUR 12 for 8 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 12(6:53 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 88-L.Falck. 88-L.Falck to PUR 7 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 7(6:34 - 1st) 1-W.Robinson to PUR 6 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NEB 6(6:09 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - NEB 6(6:02 - 1st) 33-C.Culp 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:59 - 1st) 33-C.Culp kicks 65 yards from NEB 35. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 26 for 26 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 26(5:54 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 36 for 10 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 36(5:31 - 1st) Penalty on NEB 9-M.Dismuke Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PUR 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 49(5:31 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Moore.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 49(5:31 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to NEB 31 for 18 yards. Penalty on PUR 69-G.Long Holding 10 yards enforced at NEB 49. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 20 - PURDUE 41(5:24 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to PUR 49 for 8 yards.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 12 - PURDUE 49(5:02 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to NEB 38 for 13 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(4:24 - 1st) 4-R.Moore to NEB 31 for 7 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - PURDUE 31(3:49 - 1st) 40-Z.Horvath to NEB 24 for 7 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 24(3:19 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to NEB 22 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - PURDUE 22(2:46 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 40-Z.Horvath. Penalty on PUR 69-G.Long Holding 11 yards enforced at NEB 22. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - PURDUE 33(2:03 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Durham.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 19 - PURDUE 33(1:54 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to NEB 28 for 5 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - PURDUE 28(1:06 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(1:02 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Stoll.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 25(1:02 - 1st) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 39 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 39(0:57 - 1st) 26-D.Mills to NEB 39 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 39(15:00 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 14-R.Johnson. 14-R.Johnson to NEB 41 for 2 yards.
|+25 YD
|
3 & 8 - NEB 41(14:26 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to PUR 34 for 25 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 34(14:03 - 2nd) Penalty on PUR 8-A.Watts Offside 5 yards enforced at PUR 34. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - NEB 29(13:43 - 2nd) 14-R.Johnson to PUR 25 for 4 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - NEB 25(13:15 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez sacked at PUR 31 for -6 yards (99-J.Sullivan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NEB 31(12:31 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Robinson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - NEB 31(12:27 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:22 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp kicks 62 yards from NEB 35. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 44 for 41 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 44(12:16 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 48 for 4 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 48(11:55 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to NEB 45 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(11:30 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Moore.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 45(11:26 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop to NEB 23 for 22 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 23(10:50 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to NEB 20 for 3 yards.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 7 - PURDUE 20(10:09 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 22-K.Doerue. 22-K.Doerue runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:04 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 57 yards from PUR 35 out of bounds at the NEB 8.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 35(10:04 - 2nd) 22-C.Jewett to NEB 37 for 2 yards.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEB 37(9:30 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 15-Z.Betts. 15-Z.Betts to NEB 35 for -2 yards.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEB 35(8:56 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 47 for 12 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 47(8:27 - 2nd) 26-D.Mills to PUR 42 for 11 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 42(8:03 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 88-L.Falck. 88-L.Falck to PUR 37 for 5 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 37(7:33 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 83-T.Vokolek. 83-T.Vokolek to PUR 32 for 5 yards.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 32(7:00 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to PUR 10 for 22 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 10(6:18 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 85-W.Liewer. 85-W.Liewer runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:13 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:13 - 2nd) 33-C.Culp kicks 40 yards from NEB 35 to PUR 25 fair catch by 87-P.Durham.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(6:13 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to PUR 28 for 3 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - PURDUE 28(5:50 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to PUR 32 for 4 yards.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - PURDUE 32(5:13 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to PUR 38 for 6 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 38(5:08 - 2nd) Penalty on NEB 8-D.Williams Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at PUR 38. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 47(5:08 - 2nd) Penalty on NEB 2-C.Tannor Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NEB 47. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 32(4:53 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to NEB 28 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 28(4:21 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - PURDUE 28(4:14 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer sacked at NEB 38 for -10 yards (95-B.Stille44-G.Nelson).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - PURDUE 38(4:30 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer punts 28 yards from NEB 38 Downed at the NEB 10.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 10(3:21 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 10 for no gain.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEB 10(2:46 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 7 for -3 yards.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 13 - NEB 7(2:08 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 15 for 8 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NEB 15(1:59 - 2nd) 90-W.Przystup punts 40 yards from NEB 15 Downed at the PUR 45. Penalty on NEB 5-C.Taylor-Britt Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at PUR 45.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 40(1:51 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to NEB 31 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - PURDUE 31(1:26 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to NEB 31 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - PURDUE 31(1:19 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to NEB 31 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
4 & 1 - PURDUE 31(0:48 - 2nd) 40-Z.Horvath to NEB 32 for -1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEB 32(0:45 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 14-R.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEB 32(0:37 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 88-L.Falck.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NEB 32(0:33 - 2nd) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 32 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NEB 32(0:26 - 2nd) punts -10 yards from NEB 32 blocked by 33-J.Anthrop. 88-G.Miller to NEB 20 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(0:19 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to NEB 11 for 9 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - PURDUE 11(0:14 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs ob at NEB 9 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - PURDUE 9(0:08 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 9(0:04 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35. 4-A.Brown to NEB 25 for 25 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(14:54 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 33 for 8 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEB 33(14:39 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 15-Z.Betts. 15-Z.Betts to NEB 43 for 10 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 43(14:10 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 46 for 3 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEB 46(13:40 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 15-Z.Betts. 15-Z.Betts to PUR 48 for 6 yards.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEB 48(12:59 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to PUR 33 for 15 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 33(12:34 - 3rd) 1-W.Robinson to PUR 29 for 4 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 29(11:55 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 88-L.Falck. 88-L.Falck to PUR 18 for 11 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 18(11:26 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to PUR 10 for 8 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEB 10(10:57 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to PUR 4 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - NEB 4(10:41 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to PUR 1 for 3 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEB 1(10:08 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:05 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 35(10:05 - 3rd) Penalty on PUR 1-D.Mackey Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NEB 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:05 - 3rd) 33-C.Culp kicks 50 yards from NEB 50 to PUR End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(10:05 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer to PUR 25 for no gain.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 25(9:37 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 35 for 10 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 35(9:04 - 3rd) 40-Z.Horvath to PUR 44 for 9 yards.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - PURDUE 44(8:31 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to PUR 43 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - PURDUE 43(7:55 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 87-P.Durham.
|+16 YD
|
4 & 2 - PURDUE 43(7:52 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 0-M.Wright. 0-M.Wright to NEB 41 for 16 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(7:22 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 40-Z.Horvath. 40-Z.Horvath to NEB 3 for 38 yards. Penalty on PUR 72-S.Garvin Holding 10 yards enforced at NEB 41. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - PURDUE 49(6:57 - 3rd) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 50 for 1 yard.
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - PURDUE 50(6:27 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 0-M.Wright.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 19 - PURDUE 50(6:22 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to NEB 44 for 6 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - PURDUE 44(5:43 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer punts 33 yards from NEB 44 Downed at the NEB 11.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 11(5:37 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 16 for 5 yards.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEB 16(5:04 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez to NEB 11 FUMBLES. 26-D.Mills to NEB 11 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEB 11(4:25 - 3rd) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 20 for 9 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - NEB 20(3:37 - 3rd) 90-W.Przystup punts 41 yards from NEB 20. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 39 FUMBLES. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 39 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 39(3:28 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 46 for 7 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - PURDUE 46(3:03 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to NEB 49 for 5 yards.
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 49(2:47 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to NEB 30 for 19 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 30(2:27 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to NEB 26 for 4 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - PURDUE 26(1:59 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to NEB 20 for 6 yards.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 20(1:35 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:29 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:29 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to NEB End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 25(1:29 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 29 for 4 yards.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEB 29(0:59 - 3rd) 26-D.Mills to NEB 31 for 2 yards.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEB 31(0:10 - 3rd) 7-L.McCaffrey complete to 88-L.Falck. 88-L.Falck to NEB 42 for 11 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 42(15:00 - 4th) 26-D.Mills to NEB 43 for 1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEB 43(14:20 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey to NEB 42 for -1 yard.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEB 42(13:38 - 4th) 7-L.McCaffrey scrambles runs ob at NEB 46 for 4 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NEB 46(13:09 - 4th) 90-W.Przystup punts 40 yards from NEB 46 to PUR 14 fair catch by 24-T.Sheffield.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 14(13:02 - 4th) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 11 for -3 yards.
|+89 YD
|
2 & 13 - PURDUE 11(12:28 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 89 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:16 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:16 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 64 yards from PUR 35. 4-A.Brown to NEB 14 for 13 yards. Penalty on NEB 82-K.Rafdal Holding 7 yards enforced at NEB 14.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 7(12:09 - 4th) Penalty on PUR 15-D.Mitchell Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NEB 7. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 22(12:10 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 15-Z.Betts. 15-Z.Betts to NEB 31 for 9 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - NEB 31(11:30 - 4th) 1-W.Robinson to NEB 36 for 5 yards. Penalty on NEB 54-B.Benhart Holding 10 yards enforced at NEB 31. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - NEB 21(11:15 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to NEB 48 for 27 yards. Penalty on NEB 71-M.Farniok Holding 10 yards enforced at NEB 21. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 21 - NEB 11(10:48 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 15-Z.Betts. Penalty on PUR 1-D.Mackey Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEB 11.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 26(10:42 - 4th) 26-D.Mills to NEB 30 for 4 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - NEB 30(10:20 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 15-Z.Betts. Penalty on PUR 18-C.Allen Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NEB 30. No Play.
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 45(10:16 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 11-A.Allen. 11-A.Allen to PUR 18 for 37 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 18(9:43 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez to PUR 15 for 3 yards.
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - NEB 15(9:08 - 4th) 26-D.Mills to PUR 1 for 14 yards. Penalty on NEB 11-A.Allen Chop block 15 yards enforced at PUR 15. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 22 - NEB 30(8:34 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to PUR 22 for 8 yards.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 14 - NEB 22(7:59 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson to PUR 14 for 8 yards.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NEB 14(7:09 - 4th) 33-C.Culp 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:04 - 4th) 33-C.Culp kicks 65 yards from NEB 35. 24-T.Sheffield to PUR 22 for 22 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 22(7:00 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell. Penalty on PUR 72-S.Garvin Holding 10 yards enforced at PUR 22. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - PURDUE 12(6:52 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 12 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 20 - PURDUE 12(6:18 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 19 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - PURDUE 19(5:48 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - PURDUE 19(5:42 - 4th) 28-Z.Collins punts 38 yards from PUR 19 to the NEB 43 downed by 21-S.Kane.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 43(5:32 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez complete to 83-T.Vokolek. 83-T.Vokolek pushed ob at PUR 47 for 10 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 47(4:53 - 4th) 26-D.Mills to PUR 41 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEB 41(4:12 - 4th) 26-D.Mills to PUR 38 for 3 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NEB 38(4:05 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez to PUR 35 for 3 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEB 35(3:21 - 4th) Penalty on NEB 83-T.Vokolek False start 5 yards enforced at PUR 35. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 15 - NEB 40(3:21 - 4th) 26-D.Mills to PUR 42 for -2 yards.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 17 - NEB 42(3:15 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez scrambles to PUR 30 for 12 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - NEB 30(2:32 - 4th) 26-D.Mills pushed ob at PUR 27 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
4 & 2 - NEB 27(2:25 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez incomplete. Intended for 11-A.Allen.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 27(2:21 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 27(2:15 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 4-R.Moore. 4-R.Moore to PUR 31 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PURDUE 31(1:55 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Moore.
|-9 YD
|
4 & 6 - PURDUE 31(1:50 - 4th) 74-E.Miller to PUR 22 for -9 yards.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEB 22(1:41 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez kneels at PUR 25 for -3 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 13 - NEB 25(0:58 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez kneels at PUR 28 for -3 yards.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 16 - NEB 28(0:35 - 4th) 2-A.Martinez kneels at PUR 31 for -3 yards.
