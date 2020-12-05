|
|
|OHIOST
|MICHST
No. 3 Ohio State has no problem with Spartans in 52-12 win
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Justin Fields threw for two touchdowns and Haskell Garrett scored on an interception to lift No. 3 Ohio State to an easy 52-12 victory over Michigan State on Saturday.
The Buckeyes (5-0, 5-0 Big Ten, No. 4 CFP) were able to take the field after a coronavirus-related cancellation the previous weekend. They were without coach Ryan Day and a few other members of the staff. Ohio State also had a list of 23 unavailable players, but none of that seemed to faze the Buckeyes.
''It was crazy. It kind of felt like I was almost our coach for the offense,'' Fields said. ''The guys with me, the leaders we have on offense, it made my job easier.''
Fields also ran for two touchdowns, and the Buckeyes led 28-0 at halftime. Now the big question is whether Ohio State's regular-season finale against Michigan next weekend will be played. The Wolverines did not play this weekend for virus-related reasons.
The concern for the Buckeyes is that they could fall short of the six-game threshold to be eligible for the Big Ten title game.
Michigan State (2-4, 2-4) was coming off a win over another undefeated team - Northwestern - but the Spartans were overmatched Saturday. Rocky Lombardi was shaken up and left the game after being sacked in the second quarter, and by that time, the rout was already on.
It was 21-0 when Michigan State was backed up near its own goal line. Lombardi's pass was tipped and intercepted in the end zone by Garrett. The Ohio State defensive lineman has been able to play this season after being shot in the face while trying to break up an argument on a street near campus in August.
Among the players who missed the game were offensive linemen Thayer Munford, Josh Myers and Nicholas Petit-Frere. Linebacker Tuf Borland was also out.
Fields scored on two short runs in the first half, sandwiched around a 28-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson. Fields also hustled down the field to throw a late block on Trey Sermon's 64-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Payton Thorne completed his first 11 passes for Michigan State after relieving Lombardi, and he ran for a 20-yard touchdown in the third that made it 35-7.
Fields threw a 41-yard TD pass to Chris Olave in the fourth, and backup quarterback C.J. Stroud broke free for a 48-yard touchdown run.
THE TAKEAWAY
Ohio State: The Buckeyes made this win look easy after what was probably a pretty stressful couple of weeks. Whether Ohio State plays for the Big Ten title or not, this performance should only help the Buckeyes impress the playoff committee.
Michigan State: The Spartans didn't take many of the risks you would expect from a big underdog. They punted on fourth-and-1 in the first quarter - and again on fourth down in Ohio State territory early in the third. Thorne's play was the one real bright spot for Michigan State in this game.
''Obviously, we have a lot of work to do,'' coach Mel Tucker said. ''I thought we played hard in spurts, but we need to play smarter and we need to be more consistent.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
There's no reason to expect Ohio State's status near the top to change after this routine victory. However, the Buckeyes were just 11 points ahead of Clemson for the No. 3 spot in the AP poll.
UP NEXT
The Buckeyes are scheduled to play at Michigan, but at this point that game seems uncertain. Michigan State wraps up the regular season at Penn State.
---
Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
J. Fields
1 QB
199 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 104 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
|
P. Thorne
10 QB
147 PaYds, INT, 42 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|13
|Rushing
|12
|2
|Passing
|9
|10
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|3-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|521
|261
|Total Plays
|72
|64
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|322
|81
|Rush Attempts
|48
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.7
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|199
|180
|Comp. - Att.
|17-24
|21-36
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|4.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-63
|10-101
|Touchdowns
|7
|1
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-53.4
|10-43.5
|Return Yards
|9
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-9
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|199
|PASS YDS
|180
|
|
|322
|RUSH YDS
|81
|
|
|521
|TOTAL YDS
|261
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|17/24
|199
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Sermon 8 RB
|T. Sermon
|10
|112
|1
|64
|
J. Fields 1 QB
|J. Fields
|13
|104
|2
|44
|
C. Stroud 14 QB
|C. Stroud
|1
|48
|1
|48
|
M. Teague III 33 RB
|M. Teague III
|14
|46
|0
|21
|
M. Williams 28 RB
|M. Williams
|5
|28
|0
|11
|
S. Chambers 22 RB
|S. Chambers
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Fleming 4 WR
|J. Fleming
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Olave 2 WR
|C. Olave
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Olave 2 WR
|C. Olave
|12
|10
|139
|1
|41
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|5
|3
|59
|1
|28
|
J. Fleming 4 WR
|J. Fleming
|2
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
D. McCall 3 RB
|D. McCall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 6 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Davis 52 OL
|W. Davis
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
T. Sermon 8 RB
|T. Sermon
|2
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Browning 5 LB
|B. Browning
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hilliard 47 LB
|J. Hilliard
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williamson 21 CB
|M. Williamson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Garrett 92 DT
|H. Garrett
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Cooper 0 DE
|J. Cooper
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hickman 14 S
|R. Hickman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gant 19 LB
|D. Gant
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 11 DE
|T. Smith
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Banks 7 CB
|S. Banks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Simon 39 LB
|C. Simon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hamilton 83 DL
|C. Hamilton
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Wade 24 CB
|S. Wade
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
Z. Harrison 9 DE
|Z. Harrison
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Smith-Njigba 11 WR
|J. Smith-Njigba
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 8 DE
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jackson 52 DT
|A. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pope 36 LB
|K. Pope
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Vincent 6 DT
|T. Vincent
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hooker 23 S
|M. Hooker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Togiai 72 DT
|T. Togiai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Eichenberg 35 LB
|T. Eichenberg
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cage 86 DT
|J. Cage
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Johnson 13 CB
|T. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Haubeil 95 K
|B. Haubeil
|1/1
|27
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|5
|53.4
|3
|74
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. McCall 3 RB
|D. McCall
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Smith-Njigba 11 WR
|J. Smith-Njigba
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
G. Wilson 5 WR
|G. Wilson
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|16/25
|147
|0
|1
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|5/11
|33
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|9
|42
|1
|31
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|8
|37
|0
|14
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|8
|11
|0
|4
|
R. Lombardi 12 QB
|R. Lombardi
|3
|-9
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Reed 5 WR
|J. Reed
|6
|5
|79
|0
|55
|
J. Nailor 8 WR
|J. Nailor
|9
|4
|36
|0
|17
|
T. Hunt 97 TE
|T. Hunt
|5
|4
|24
|0
|9
|
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|7
|2
|22
|0
|12
|
C. Heyward 11 RB
|C. Heyward
|6
|5
|10
|0
|8
|
M. Dotson 89 TE
|M. Dotson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. McDonald 85 WR
|C. McDonald
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Simmons 34 LB
|A. Simmons
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Harvey 45 LB
|N. Harvey
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gervin 18 CB
|K. Gervin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 29 CB
|S. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fletcher 5 DE
|M. Fletcher
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
M. Dowell 10 S
|M. Dowell
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
N. Jones 93 DT
|N. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Person 24 S
|T. Person
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beesley 86 DE
|D. Beesley
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Slade 64 DT
|J. Slade
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grose 15 CB
|A. Grose
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kline 21 LB
|C. Kline
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 15 WR
|S. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mallory 94 DT
|D. Mallory
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Camper 91 DE
|J. Camper
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Pietrowski 47 DE
|J. Pietrowski
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hansen 97 DT
|M. Hansen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Coghlin 4 K
|M. Coghlin
|1/1
|32
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|10
|43.5
|4
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 5 WR
|J. Reed
|3
|27.7
|39
|0
|
J. Barnett 2 CB
|J. Barnett
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 60 yards from OSU 35 to MSU 5 fair catch by 5-J.Reed.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi to MSU 24 for -1 yard.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - MICHST 24(14:34 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward to MSU 32 for 8 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - MICHST 32(14:08 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 31 for -1 yard (72-T.Togiai19-D.Gant).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MICHST 31(13:36 - 1st) 99-B.Baringer punts 52 yards from MSU 31 to the OSU 17 downed by 10-M.Dowell.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 17(13:23 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 33 for 16 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 33(13:13 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Olave.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 33(13:07 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 36 for 3 yards (3-X.Henderson45-N.Harvey).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - OHIOST 36(12:45 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Olave. Penalty on MSU 5-M.Fletcher Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OSU 36. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 49(12:39 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles to MSU 45 for 4 yards.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 45(12:15 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles to MSU 37 for 8 yards (18-K.Gervin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 37(11:50 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to MSU 32 for 5 yards (3-X.Henderson86-D.Beesley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 32(11:17 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to MSU 29 for 3 yards (94-D.Mallory15-A.Grose).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 29(10:50 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to MSU 22 for 7 yards (29-S.Brown).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 22(10:30 - 1st) 33-M.Teague runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 22(10:25 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to MSU 1 for 21 yards (34-A.Simmons15-A.Grose).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - OHIOST 1(10:12 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to MSU 1 for no gain (34-A.Simmons3-X.Henderson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIOST 1(9:33 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to MSU 2 for -1 yard (3-X.Henderson34-A.Simmons).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 2(8:55 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:46 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:46 - 1st) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 63 yards from OSU 35 to MSU 2 fair catch by 5-J.Reed.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 2(8:46 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Watts. Penalty on OSU 47-J.Hilliard Pass interference 8 yards enforced at MSU 25. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 33(8:40 - 1st) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 35 for 2 yards (11-J.Smith-Njigba).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 35(8:23 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - MICHST 35(8:19 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MICHST 35(8:15 - 1st) 99-B.Baringer punts 47 yards from MSU 35 to OSU 18 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 18(8:08 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 23 for 5 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIOST 23(7:35 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 21 for -2 yards (93-N.Jones91-J.Camper).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - OHIOST 21(6:51 - 1st) 1-J.Fields scrambles to OSU 34 for 13 yards (24-T.Person).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(6:21 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 45 for 11 yards (24-T.Person). Penalty on OSU 88-J.Ruckert Holding 10 yards enforced at OSU 34. No Play.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 20 - OHIOST 24(6:06 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 8-T.Sermon. 8-T.Sermon to OSU 19 for -5 yards (86-D.Beesley45-N.Harvey).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 25 - OHIOST 19(5:25 - 1st) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 28 for 9 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - OHIOST 28(5:04 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - OHIOST 28(4:57 - 1st) 91-D.Chrisman punts 52 yards from OSU 28 to MSU 20 fair catch by 5-J.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 20(4:50 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Penalty on MSU 76-A.Arcuri Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 20. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - MICHST 10(4:45 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 12 for 2 yards (0-J.Cooper20-P.Werner).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 18 - MICHST 12(4:05 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 97-T.Hunt. 97-T.Hunt to MSU 15 for 3 yards (5-B.Browning19-D.Gant).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 15 - MICHST 15(3:26 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 29 for 14 yards (23-M.Hooker).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - MICHST 29(2:49 - 1st) 99-B.Baringer punts 43 yards from MSU 29 to OSU 28 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 28(2:42 - 1st) 1-J.Fields to MSU 28 for 44 yards (29-S.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 28(2:13 - 1st) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Williams.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 28(2:08 - 1st) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:01 - 1st) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:01 - 1st) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 56 yards from OSU 35. 5-J.Reed to MSU 37 for 28 yards (28-D.DiMaccio).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(1:53 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 37(1:50 - 1st) 24-E.Collins to MSU 39 for 2 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - MICHST 39(1:10 - 1st) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward to MSU 42 for 3 yards (20-P.Werner).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - MICHST 42(0:30 - 1st) 99-B.Baringer punts 33 yards from MSU 42 to OSU 25 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(0:22 - 1st) 33-M.Teague to OSU 27 for 2 yards (3-X.Henderson47-J.Pietrowski).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 27(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 4-J.Fleming. 4-J.Fleming to OSU 29 for 2 yards (18-K.Gervin).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - OHIOST 29(14:18 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 36 for 7 yards (15-S.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 36(13:55 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 37 for 1 yard (10-M.Dowell).
|+63 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 37(13:28 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 5-G.Wilson. 5-G.Wilson runs 63 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on OSU 33-M.Teague Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 39.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 49(13:16 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 48 for -3 yards (64-J.Slade21-C.Kline).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - OHIOST 48(12:31 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to MSU 44 FUMBLES (15-A.Grose). 76-H.Miller to MSU 44 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - OHIOST 44(11:40 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields scrambles to MSU 37 for 7 yards (5-M.Fletcher15-A.Grose). Penalty on MSU 24-T.Person Holding 10 yards enforced at MSU 37.
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 27(11:12 - 2nd) 8-T.Sermon to MSU 2 for 25 yards (10-M.Dowell).
|Penalty
|
1 & 2 - OHIOST 2(10:53 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields sacked at MSU 5 for -3 yards. Team penalty on MSU 12 players 1 yards enforced at MSU 2. No Play. (21-C.Kline).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - OHIOST 1(10:29 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:25 - 2nd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:25 - 2nd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 52 yards from OSU 35 to MSU 13 fair catch by 8-J.Nailor.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(10:25 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 42 for 17 yards (24-S.Wade).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 42(10:04 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 42(9:58 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Nailor.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 42(9:55 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward to MSU 44 for 2 yards (21-M.Williamson).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MICHST 44(9:32 - 2nd) 99-B.Baringer punts 56 yards from MSU 44 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(9:25 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 39 for 19 yards (24-T.Person).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 39(9:02 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to MSU 48 for 13 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48(8:38 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to MSU 45 for 3 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 45(8:05 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Penalty on MSU 86-D.Beesley Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MSU 45. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(7:59 - 2nd) 33-M.Teague to MSU 27 for 3 yards (34-A.Simmons97-M.Hansen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OHIOST 27(7:20 - 2nd) 2-C.Olave to MSU 27 for no gain (15-A.Grose).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - OHIOST 27(6:39 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields sacked at MSU 36 for -9 yards. Penalty on OSU 1-J.Fields Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at MSU 36. (5-M.Fletcher).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - OHIOST 36(6:30 - 2nd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 35 yards from MSU 36 to the MSU 1 downed by 2-C.Olave.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 1(6:22 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi to MSU 2 for 1 yard (19-D.Gant).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MICHST 2(5:55 - 2nd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 2 for no gain (92-H.Garrett).
|Int
|
3 & 9 - MICHST 2(5:20 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 92-H.Garrett at MSU End Zone. 92-H.Garrett runs no gain for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:15 - 2nd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 56 yards from OSU 35 to MSU 9 fair catch by 5-J.Reed.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(5:15 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 27 for 2 yards (47-J.Hilliard20-P.Werner).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 27(4:44 - 2nd) 12-R.Lombardi sacked at MSU 18 for -9 yards (11-T.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 17 - OHIOST 18(4:17 - 2nd) 24-E.Collins to MSU 26 for 8 yards (20-P.Werner).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - OHIOST 26(3:42 - 2nd) 99-B.Baringer punts 42 yards from MSU 26. 5-G.Wilson to OSU 34 for 2 yards (9-D.Long). Team penalty on OSU Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OSU 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 19(3:29 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Wilson.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 19(3:25 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields complete to 52-W.Davis. 52-W.Davis to OSU 17 for -2 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - MICHST 17(2:48 - 2nd) 1-J.Fields to OSU 22 for 5 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MICHST 22(2:39 - 2nd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 52 yards from OSU 22 to MSU 26 fair catch by 5-J.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 26(2:31 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 32 for 6 yards (21-M.Williamson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIOST 32(2:04 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 97-T.Hunt. 97-T.Hunt to MSU 41 for 9 yards (20-P.Werner14-R.Hickman).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 41(1:53 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to OSU 47 for 12 yards (7-S.Banks).
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 47(1:50 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward to MSU 46 for -7 yards (9-Z.Harrison).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 17 - OHIOST 46(1:27 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 17-T.Mosley. 17-T.Mosley to OSU 44 for 10 yards (20-P.Werner).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - OHIOST 44(1:23 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 97-T.Hunt. 97-T.Hunt to OSU 39 for 5 yards (14-R.Hickman).
|-8 YD
|
4 & 2 - OHIOST 39(0:55 - 2nd) 10-P.Thorne to OSU 36 FUMBLES (5-B.Browning). 8-J.Jean-Baptiste to OSU 47 for no gain. Penalty on OSU 14-R.Hickman Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OSU 47.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 33-M.Teague to OSU 25 for no gain (34-A.Simmons64-J.Slade).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 25(14:34 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 33 for 8 yards (18-K.Gervin15-A.Grose).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - MICHST 33(14:14 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Olave.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MICHST 33(14:10 - 3rd) 91-D.Chrisman punts 54 yards from OSU 33 to the MSU 13 downed by 6-J.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 13(13:59 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 11-C.Heyward. 11-C.Heyward to MSU 17 for 4 yards (24-S.Wade21-M.Williamson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 17(13:26 - 3rd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 18 for 1 yard (92-H.Garrett13-T.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - OHIOST 18(12:56 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to MSU 24 for 6 yards (21-M.Williamson).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 24(12:25 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to MSU 43 for 19 yards (19-D.Gant20-P.Werner).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 43(12:00 - 3rd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 47 for 4 yards (11-T.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 47(11:21 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne to OSU 49 for 4 yards (5-B.Browning).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - OHIOST 49(10:46 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to OSU 46 for 3 yards (20-P.Werner21-M.Williamson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(10:02 - 3rd) 11-C.Heyward to OSU 44 for 2 yards (6-T.Vincent47-J.Hilliard).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 44(9:46 - 3rd) 24-E.Collins to OSU 40 for 4 yards (52-A.Jackson19-D.Gant).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - OHIOST 40(9:10 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne sacked at OSU 42 for -2 yards (55-J.Cage9-Z.Harrison).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - OHIOST 42(8:31 - 3rd) 99-B.Baringer punts 29 yards from OSU 42 to OSU 13 fair catch by 5-G.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 13(8:20 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 19 for 6 yards (3-X.Henderson93-N.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - MICHST 19(8:03 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 27 for 8 yards (18-K.Gervin).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 27(7:34 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 29 for 2 yards (93-N.Jones45-N.Harvey).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MICHST 29(7:02 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 36 for 7 yards (29-S.Brown).
|+64 YD
|
3 & 1 - MICHST 36(6:25 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:14 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:14 - 3rd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 55 yards from OSU 35 to MSU 10 fair catch by 5-J.Reed.
|+55 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(6:14 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to OSU 20 for 55 yards (21-M.Williamson).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 20(5:35 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:30 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:30 - 3rd) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 62 yards from MSU 35. 3-D.McCall to OSU 21 for 18 yards (58-T.O'Connor). Team penalty on MSU Offside 5 yards enforced at OSU 21.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 26(5:25 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 23 for -3 yards (5-M.Fletcher).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - MICHST 23(4:58 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave to OSU 35 FUMBLES (21-C.Kline). 34-A.Simmons to OSU 35 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 13(4:43 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 18 for 5 yards (45-N.Harvey86-D.Beesley).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICHST 18(4:11 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to OSU 19 for 1 yard (29-S.Brown21-C.Kline). Penalty on MSU 21-C.Kline Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OSU 19.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 34(4:11 - 3rd) Team penalty on MSU Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OSU 34. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 49(3:49 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields complete to 4-J.Fleming. 4-J.Fleming to MSU 45 for 6 yards (10-M.Dowell24-T.Person).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - MICHST 45(3:21 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields to MSU 34 for 11 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 34(2:40 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields to MSU 9 for 25 yards (3-X.Henderson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 9 - MICHST 9(1:59 - 3rd) 8-T.Sermon to MSU 10 for -1 yard (93-N.Jones34-A.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MICHST 10(11:20 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Sermon.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MICHST 10(1:16 - 3rd) 1-J.Fields incomplete. Intended for 3-D.McCall.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - MICHST 10(1:11 - 3rd) 95-B.Haubeil 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 3rd) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 51 yards from OSU 35. 5-J.Reed to MSU 30 for 16 yards (16-C.Stover).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(1:01 - 3rd) 10-P.Thorne to MSU 31 for 1 yard (0-J.Cooper52-A.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 31(0:24 - 3rd) 11-C.Heyward to MSU 32 for 1 yard (92-H.Garrett).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - OHIOST 32(15:00 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne to MSU 39 for 7 yards (14-R.Hickman).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - OHIOST 39(14:08 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to MSU 42 for 3 yards (0-J.Cooper24-S.Wade).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 42(13:44 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne complete to 8-J.Nailor. 8-J.Nailor to OSU 48 for 10 yards (47-J.Hilliard).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48(13:29 - 4th) 11-C.Heyward to OSU 46 for 2 yards (8-J.Jean-Baptiste).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 8 - OHIOST 46(12:56 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne scrambles to OSU 15 for 31 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 15(12:17 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 15(12:11 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OHIOST 15(12:06 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Heyward.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - OHIOST 15(12:01 - 4th) 4-M.Coghlin 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:58 - 4th) 4-M.Coghlin kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to OSU End Zone. touchback.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(11:58 - 4th) 1-J.Fields sacked at OSU 21 for -4 yards (10-M.Dowell91-J.Camper).
|Penalty
|
2 & 14 - MICHST 21(11:24 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 6-J.Williams. 6-J.Williams to OSU 24 for 3 yards (29-S.Brown). Penalty on MSU 93-N.Jones Offside 5 yards enforced at OSU 21. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MICHST 26(11:00 - 4th) 28-M.Williams to OSU 26 for no gain (64-J.Slade34-A.Simmons).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - MICHST 26(10:37 - 4th) Penalty on OSU 5-G.Wilson False start 5 yards enforced at OSU 26. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 14 - MICHST 21(10:24 - 4th) 33-M.Teague to OSU 24 for 3 yards (45-N.Harvey).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - MICHST 24(9:42 - 4th) 91-D.Chrisman punts 74 yards from OSU 24 to the MSU 2 downed by 42-L.McFarquhar.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 2(9:31 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Reed.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIOST 2(9:24 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to MSU 3 for 1 yard (5-B.Browning).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - OHIOST 3(8:39 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - OHIOST 3(8:33 - 4th) 99-B.Baringer punts 45 yards from MSU 3. 11-J.Smith-Njigba to MSU 41 for 7 yards (9-D.Long).
|Result
|Play
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 41(8:22 - 4th) 1-J.Fields complete to 2-C.Olave. 2-C.Olave runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:16 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 35(8:16 - 4th) Penalty on MSU 24-T.Person Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OSU 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:16 - 4th) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 50 yards from OSU 50 to MSU End Zone. touchback.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(8:16 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne complete to 5-J.Reed. 5-J.Reed to MSU 21 for -4 yards (36-K.Pope).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 14 - OHIOST 21(7:44 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne complete to 89-M.Dotson. 89-M.Dotson to MSU 30 for 9 yards (7-S.Banks).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - OHIOST 30(7:22 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 17-T.Mosley.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - OHIOST 30(7:18 - 4th) 99-B.Baringer punts 46 yards from MSU 30 to OSU 24 fair catch by 11-J.Smith-Njigba.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 24(7:10 - 4th) 28-M.Williams to OSU 30 for 6 yards (34-A.Simmons).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - MICHST 30(6:28 - 4th) 28-M.Williams to OSU 36 for 6 yards (45-N.Harvey91-J.Camper).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(5:43 - 4th) 28-M.Williams to OSU 41 for 5 yards (91-J.Camper34-A.Simmons).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - MICHST 41(5:10 - 4th) 28-M.Williams to MSU 48 for 11 yards (86-D.Beesley).
|+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - MICHST 48(4:30 - 4th) 14-C.Stroud runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:21 - 4th) 95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:21 - 4th) 28-D.DiMaccio kicks 59 yards from OSU 35. 5-J.Reed to MSU 45 for 39 yards (28-D.DiMaccio).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(4:13 - 4th) 24-E.Collins to MSU 49 for 4 yards (83-C.Hamilton35-T.Eichenberg).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OHIOST 49(3:43 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 85-C.McDonald.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - OHIOST 49(3:39 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne complete to 97-T.Hunt. 97-T.Hunt to OSU 44 for 7 yards (39-C.Simon35-T.Eichenberg).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIOST 44(3:05 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne to OSU 43 for 1 yard (39-C.Simon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - OHIOST 43(2:51 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne incomplete. Intended for 97-T.Hunt. Penalty on MSU 71-J.Ohonba Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - OHIOST 43(2:35 - 4th) 10-P.Thorne sacked at MSU 45 for -12 yards (83-C.Hamilton).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - OHIOST 45(1:50 - 4th) 99-B.Baringer punts 42 yards from MSU 45 to OSU 13 fair catch by 11-J.Smith-Njigba.
-
EMICH
WMICH
50
42
4th 5:42 ESP+
-
CUSE
2ND
14
37
3rd 1:12 NBC
-
LAMON
ARKST
7
35
3rd 10:38 ESP3
-
WVU
9IOWAST
0
21
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
BC
UVA
17
20
2nd 0:00
-
19IOWA
ILL
13
14
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
12IND
16WISC
7
3
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
6FLA
TENN
17
7
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
24TULSA
NAVY
6
3
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
STNFRD
22WASH
21
3
2nd 4:13 FOX
-
GATECH
NCST
7
17
2nd 7:29 ACCN
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
42
31
Final CBSSN
-
AF
UTAHST
35
7
Final CBSSN
-
25LALAF
APLST
24
21
Final ESPN
-
ARK
MIZZOU
48
50
Final SECN
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
13
16
Final FS2
-
15OKLAST
TCU
22
29
Final ESP2
-
NEB
PURDUE
37
27
Final BTN
-
RICE
21MRSHL
20
0
Final ESP+
-
TOLEDO
NILL
41
24
Final ESP3
-
4OHIOST
MICHST
52
12
Final ABC
-
WCAR
17UNC
9
49
Final ACCN
-
TEXAS
KSTATE
69
31
Final FOX
-
MEMP
TULANE
21
35
Final ESP+
-
5TXAM
AUBURN
31
20
Final ESPN
-
PSU
RUT
23
7
Final FS1
-
TROY
SALA
29
0
Final ESP3
-
BALLST
CMICH
45
20
Final ESPU
-
BGREEN
AKRON
3
31
Final ESP3
-
13BYU
18CSTCAR
0
063 O/U
+10
Sat 5:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
GAS
0
041 O/U
-1.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SJST
HAWAII
0
060 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
COLOST
SDGST
0
046.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
23OREG
CAL
0
059.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
SC
UK
0
046 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
3CLEM
VATECH
0
067 O/U
+23
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
1BAMA
LSU
0
065 O/U
+29
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
BAYLOR
11OKLA
0
060.5 O/U
-22
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
10MIAMI
DUKE
0
062.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
059 O/U
-6.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
OREGST
UTAH
0
051.5 O/U
-13
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UCLA
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-3
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
WYO
NMEX
0
052 O/U
+18
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
046.5 O/U
-2
Sun 12:00pm ESP3
-
WASHST
20USC
0
068.5 O/U
-12
Sun 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
UAB
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
-
BOISE
UNLV
0
0
CBSSN
-
14NWEST
MINN
0
0
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
0
CBSSN
-
BUFF
OHIO
0
0
CBSSN
-
MD
MICH
0
0
BTN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
ESPU