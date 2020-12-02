|
|
|MIAMI
|DUKE
No. 10 Miami returns to action against Duke
Miami will travel to face Duke on Saturday night, the Hurricanes' first game in three weeks, ending a hiatus caused by a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.
The Hurricanes (7-1, 6-1 ACC) were scheduled to travel to Wake Forest and the Blue Devils (2-7, 1-7) were supposed to host Florida State before positive COVID-19 cases increased among the Demon Deacons and Seminoles.
It's unclear who will be available for the Hurricanes against Duke, but coach Manny Diaz said his team would have enough players.
"There will be some unique challenges to this week just to get to Saturday with the way we can practice and the way we meet throughout the week," Diaz said Monday. "But we're happy for the league to be able to arrange it to go get us a game."
The Hurricanes, No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, still have a chance to reach the ACC championship game if they win their remaining games and if Clemson loses to Virginia Tech on Saturday. If the Hurricanes win out, they likely would earn a New Year's Six bowl bid.
"We do have a special team, and this team wants to finish what they started," Diaz said. "We're in December, we have one loss, and are in the top 10. Who knows what's going to happen here the next few weeks?"
The Blue Devils have won the past two meetings against Miami, including a 27-17 comeback victory last season at Durham.
Duke leads the nation with 30 turnovers and ranks 126th out of 127 FBS teams in turnover margin (minus-13). The issues continued last week with five giveaways in a 56-33 defeat at Georgia Tech.
Junior quarterback Chase Brice has thrown an ACC-leading 13 interceptions and has the third-worst completion percentage (.535) and the second-worst quarterback rating (108.79) in the conference.
"A big part of turning the ball over was just getting out of sync," Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. "It's hard to explain. It's a unique time we're going through and we tried like crazy to learn from it."
Duke will attempt to slow Miami senior quarterback D'Eriq King, who ranks fourth in the ACC in passing yards per game (260.8) and touchdown passes (17) and fifth in completion percentage (.637) and pass efficiency (149.0). King is also Miami's second-leading rusher (421 yards) behind junior Cam'Ron Harris (471 yards).
"He looks like he has a great knowledge of what they're trying to do," Cutcliffe said. "He's ... a multi-threat player. And he takes advantage of everything a defense gives him."
The Hurricanes have the third-best scoring defense in the ACC (24.8 points per game), led by senior Quincy Roche (11 tackles for loss) and junior Jaelan Phillips (five sacks).
The Blue Devils have put together an effective running game led by junior Mataeo Durant, who ranks fourth in the ACC in yards per carry (6.62). Miami's run defense ranks fifth in the ACC (149.5 yards allowed per game).
On defense, Duke's pass rush is among the nation's most effective, averaging 3.2 sacks per game and led by junior Chris Rumph (eight sacks) and senior Victor Dimukeje (7 1/2 sacks). But Duke is giving up 35 points per game and ranks 82nd in the nation in total yards allowed per game (427.4) and 97th in rushing yards allowed per game (200.11).
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|14
|Rushing
|13
|8
|Passing
|10
|5
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|524
|177
|Total Plays
|68
|64
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|2.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|220
|56
|Rush Attempts
|42
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|1.7
|Yards Passing
|304
|121
|Comp. - Att.
|17-26
|25-31
|Yards Per Pass
|11.7
|3.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-26
|6-55
|Touchdowns
|6
|0
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|4-4
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.5
|7-44.6
|Return Yards
|-9
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3--6
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1--3
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|304
|PASS YDS
|121
|
|
|220
|RUSH YDS
|56
|
|
|524
|TOTAL YDS
|177
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|15
|96
|2
|34
|
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
|D. Chaney Jr.
|9
|62
|0
|31
|
D. King 1 QB
|D. King
|11
|46
|1
|11
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|2
|11
|0
|10
|
P. Matocha 17 QB
|P. Matocha
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
N. Perry 5 QB
|N. Perry
|2
|2
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|6
|2
|105
|1
|89
|
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
|D. Chaney Jr.
|4
|4
|81
|0
|56
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|6
|4
|75
|1
|30
|
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|4
|3
|14
|1
|8
|
X. Restrepo 7 WR
|X. Restrepo
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|2
|2
|7
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Bolden 21 S
|B. Bolden
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 5 S
|A. Carter
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roche 2 DL
|Q. Roche
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Smith 4 LB
|K. Smith
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Steed 17 LB
|W. Steed
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 DL
|J. Phillips
|3-1
|2.5
|0
|
G. Frierson 3 LB
|G. Frierson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jennings Jr. 44 LB
|B. Jennings Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ragone 34 LB
|R. Ragone
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flagg Jr. 11 LB
|C. Flagg Jr.
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harvey 12 DL
|J. Harvey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Dunson 29 CB
|I. Dunson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Couch 23 CB
|T. Couch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blissett Jr. 92 DL
|J. Blissett Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 91 DL
|J. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Washington 25 S
|K. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 1 DL
|N. Silvera
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clarke 28 CB
|M. Clarke
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Chaney Jr. 2 RB
|D. Chaney Jr.
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Holley 98 DL
|J. Holley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Austin-Cave 18 LB
|T. Austin-Cave
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 22 DL
|C. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borregales 30 K
|J. Borregales
|2/3
|52
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|2
|41.5
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|2
|-3.0
|-2
|0
|
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|20/25
|94
|0
|0
|
G. Holmberg 12 QB
|G. Holmberg
|5/6
|27
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|10
|48
|0
|16
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|9
|14
|0
|8
|
G. Holmberg 12 QB
|G. Holmberg
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|9
|0
|0
|16
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|2
|-2
|0
|1
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bobo 19 WR
|J. Bobo
|7
|5
|36
|0
|11
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|5
|5
|22
|0
|10
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|8
|6
|21
|0
|12
|
J. Marwede 88 TE
|J. Marwede
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
N. Dalmolin 81 TE
|N. Dalmolin
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|2
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
M. Birmingham 89 TE
|M. Birmingham
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
|D. Harding Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
|V. Dimukeje
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Waters 0 S
|M. Waters
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Diamont 2 QB
|L. Diamont
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Thompson 29 S
|N. Thompson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hood 45 LB
|C. Hood
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 33 CB
|L. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 39 CB
|J. Lewis
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stinson 16 S
|J. Stinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Smith III 58 DT
|G. Smith III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 96 DE
|C. Rumph II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 9 S
|J. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mausi 35 LB
|D. Mausi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Alexander 30 S
|J. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oppan 97 DE
|C. Oppan
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Tangelo 54 DT
|D. Tangelo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carter II 26 S
|M. Carter II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
|D. Harding Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|7
|44.6
|6
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
|D. Philyaw-Johnson
|2
|22.5
|25
|0
|
J. Stinson 16 S
|J. Stinson
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 44-C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25(14:54 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 35 FUMBLES (33-L.Johnson). 1-J.Robertson to MFL 35 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(14:46 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to MFL 35 for no gain (44-B.Jennings).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 35(14:14 - 1st) 8-C.Brice sacked at MFL 39 for -4 yards (2-D.Chaney15-J.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - DUKE 39(13:33 - 1st) 8-C.Brice scrambles to MFL 39 for no gain (21-B.Bolden).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - DUKE 39(13:01 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 29 yards from MFL 39 Downed at the MFL 10.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 10(12:52 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to MFL 23 for 13 yards (0-M.Waters).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 23(12:36 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 23(12:29 - 1st) 4-J.Knighton to MFL 24 for 1 yard (42-S.Heyward).
|-6 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIAMI 24(12:01 - 1st) 1-D.King to MFL 18 FUMBLES. 1-D.King to MFL 18 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - MIAMI 18(11:25 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 41 yards from MFL 18 Downed at the DUK 41.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 41(11:12 - 1st) Penalty on DUK 63-J.Monk False start 5 yards enforced at DUK 41. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 15 - DUKE 36(11:12 - 1st) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 35 for -1 yard (15-J.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
2 & 16 - DUKE 35(10:36 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 35 for no gain (3-M.Harley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 16 - DUKE 35(9:55 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - DUKE 35(9:50 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 53 yards from DUK 35 Downed at the MFL 12.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 12(9:40 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris to MFL 9 for -3 yards (26-M.Carter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - MIAMI 9(9:17 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Jordan.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 13 - MIAMI 9(9:11 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 25 for 16 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(8:55 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 27 for 2 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 27(8:30 - 1st) 1-D.King to MFL 38 for 11 yards (9-J.Woods).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38(8:13 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 42 for 4 yards (2-L.Diamont).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 42(7:36 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 44 for 2 yards (0-M.Waters51-V.Dimukeje).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIAMI 44(7:06 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 2-D.Chaney. 2-D.Chaney to DUK 37 for 19 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37(6:45 - 1st) 1-D.King to DUK 34 for 3 yards (2-L.Diamont).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIAMI 34(6:31 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to DUK 24 for 10 yards (45-C.Hood39-J.Lewis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 24(6:13 - 1st) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Wiggins.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 24(6:07 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:07 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:01 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(6:01 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to DUK 35 for 10 yards (8-D.Wiggins).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(5:29 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 44 for 9 yards (21-B.Bolden17-W.Steed).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - DUKE 44(4:57 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 47 for 3 yards (11-C.Flagg17-W.Steed).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(4:27 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 46 for -1 yard (12-J.Harvey).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - DUKE 46(3:55 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 21-M.Durant. 21-M.Durant to DUK 48 for 2 yards (3-G.Frierson11-C.Flagg).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - DUKE 48(3:17 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Harding.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - DUKE 48(3:09 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 52 yards from DUK 48 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(3:02 - 1st) 2-D.Chaney to MFL 28 for 8 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIAMI 28(2:23 - 1st) 1-D.King to MFL 29 for 1 yard (51-V.Dimukeje).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 29(2:13 - 1st) 23-C.Harris to MFL 31 for 2 yards (51-V.Dimukeje26-M.Carter).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 31(2:01 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to MFL 39 for 8 yards (96-C.Rumph). Penalty on DUK 45-C.Hood Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MFL 39.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(1:34 - 1st) 1-D.King complete to 7-X.Restrepo. 7-X.Restrepo to DUK 34 for 12 yards.
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 34(1:24 - 1st) 23-C.Harris runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:15 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:15 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(1:15 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 37 for 12 yards (4-K.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 37(0:45 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to DUK 41 for 4 yards (5-A.Carter).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 41(0:10 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 46 for 5 yards (2-Q.Roche).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - DUKE 46(15:00 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 47 for 1 yard (3-G.Frierson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(14:39 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 88-J.Marwede. 88-J.Marwede to MFL 44 for 9 yards (26-G.Hall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - DUKE 44(14:10 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to MFL 44 for no gain (44-B.Jennings26-G.Hall).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - DUKE 44(13:36 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to MFL 44 for no gain (44-B.Jennings).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - DUKE 44(13:06 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice to MFL 42 for 2 yards (17-W.Steed98-J.Holley).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 42(12:37 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 80-M.Smith. Penalty on DUK 78-C.Holman Holding 10 yards enforced at MFL 42. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 20 - DUKE 48(12:34 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to MFL 48 for 4 yards (4-K.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 16 - DUKE 48(12:00 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to MFL 39 for 9 yards (26-G.Hall).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 39(11:23 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to MFL 33 for 6 yards (23-T.Couch).
|-11 YD
|
4 & 1 - DUKE 33(10:47 - 2nd) 6-E.Pancol to MFL 44 for -11 yards (15-J.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 44(10:41 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|+31 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 44(10:34 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to DUK 25 for 31 yards (39-J.Lewis).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(9:59 - 2nd) 1-D.King to DUK 17 for 8 yards (0-M.Waters39-J.Lewis).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIAMI 17(9:39 - 2nd) 2-D.Chaney to DUK 11 for 6 yards (39-J.Lewis35-D.Mausi).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 11(9:13 - 2nd) 1-D.King runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:07 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:07 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(9:07 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 27 for 2 yards (21-B.Bolden11-C.Flagg).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 27(8:38 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 21-M.Durant. 21-M.Durant to DUK 28 for 1 yard (21-B.Bolden11-C.Flagg).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 28(8:02 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to DUK 39 for 11 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(7:32 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 39(7:25 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 39 for no gain (21-B.Bolden).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - DUKE 39(6:46 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 88-J.Marwede. 88-J.Marwede to DUK 44 for 5 yards (5-A.Carter).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - DUKE 44(6:08 - 2nd) 98-P.Wilson punts 38 yards from DUK 44 Downed at the MFL 18. Team penalty on DUK Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at MFL 18.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 23(5:56 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 22 for -1 yard (51-V.Dimukeje).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIAMI 22(5:32 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 26 for 4 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MIAMI 26(4:57 - 2nd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 85-W.Mallory.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - MIAMI 26(4:51 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 42 yards from MFL 26 to DUK 32 fair catch by 1-J.Robertson.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 32(4:44 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 38 for 6 yards (2-Q.Roche).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 4 - DUKE 38(4:13 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 32 FUMBLES (17-W.Steed). 2-Q.Roche to DUK 32 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(4:01 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 2-D.Chaney. 2-D.Chaney to DUK 33 for -1 yard (42-S.Heyward).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIAMI 33(3:15 - 2nd) 1-D.King to DUK 30 for 3 yards (54-D.Tangelo96-C.Rumph).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIAMI 30(2:25 - 2nd) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to DUK 26 for 4 yards (33-L.Johnson).
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - MIAMI 26(1:39 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 26(1:31 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 26(1:28 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to DUK 29 for 3 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 29(1:04 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - DUKE 29(1:02 - 2nd) 98-P.Wilson punts 57 yards from DUK 29. 3-M.Harley to MFL 31 for 17 yards. Team penalty on MFL Illegal block in the back declined. Penalty on MFL 86-D.Mammarelli Illegal block in the back 6 yards enforced at MFL 12.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 6(0:45 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 5 for -1 yard (0-M.Waters).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIAMI 5(0:04 - 2nd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 11 for 6 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 63 yards from MFL 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 22 for 20 yards (18-T.Austin-Cave).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 22(14:56 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 25 for 3 yards (5-A.Carter44-B.Jennings).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 25(14:23 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 41 for 16 yards (5-A.Carter).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 41(13:50 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to DUK 50 for 9 yards (17-W.Steed).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - DUKE 50(13:21 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to MFL 42 for 8 yards (3-G.Frierson5-A.Carter).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 42(12:48 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to MFL 34 for 8 yards (21-B.Bolden5-A.Carter).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - DUKE 34(12:14 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to MFL 33 for 1 yard (21-B.Bolden).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - DUKE 33(11:40 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice to MFL 30 for 3 yards (92-J.Blissett17-W.Steed).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 30(11:04 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice sacked at MFL 38 for -8 yards FUMBLES (2-Q.Roche). 11-C.Flagg to MFL 38 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38(10:58 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins to MFL 46 for 8 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIAMI 46(10:38 - 3rd) 1-D.King to MFL 50 for 4 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 50(9:58 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 48 for -2 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 12 - MIAMI 48(9:32 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to DUK 22 for 30 yards (39-J.Lewis).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22(9:02 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to DUK 20 for 2 yards (2-L.Diamont).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 20(8:55 - 3rd) 1-D.King to DUK 12 for 8 yards (0-M.Waters).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 12(8:42 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 12(8:38 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 85-W.Mallory. 85-W.Mallory to DUK 2 for 10 yards (29-N.Thompson1-J.Robertson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - MIAMI 2(8:22 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 8-D.Wiggins. 8-D.Wiggins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:15 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:15 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(8:15 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 27 for 2 yards (91-J.Miller).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 27(7:40 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to DUK 26 for -1 yard (26-G.Hall). Penalty on MFL 1-D.King Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at DUK 26.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 41(7:18 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to DUK 46 for 5 yards (4-K.Smith).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 46(6:50 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 44 for -2 yards (2-Q.Roche).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 44(6:15 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice sacked at DUK 38 for -6 yards (15-J.Phillips).
|Penalty
|
4 & 13 - DUKE 38(5:40 - 3rd) Penalty on DUK 39-J.Lewis False start 5 yards enforced at DUK 38. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - DUKE 33(5:29 - 3rd) 98-P.Wilson punts 54 yards from DUK 33. 3-M.Harley to MFL 13 FUMBLES. 3-M.Harley to MFL 9 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 9(5:20 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 11 for 2 yards (58-G.Smith).
|+89 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 11(4:59 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley runs 89 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:48 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:48 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 63 yards from MFL 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 27 FUMBLES (99-E.Roberts). 86-D.Mammarelli to DUK 27 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(4:38 - 3rd) 1-D.King incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Jordan.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 27(4:32 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 2-D.Chaney. 2-D.Chaney to DUK 20 for 7 yards (35-D.Mausi39-J.Lewis).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - DUKE 20(4:04 - 3rd) 1-D.King to DUK 18 for 2 yards (16-J.Stinson).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - DUKE 18(3:33 - 3rd) 2-D.Chaney to DUK 12 for 6 yards (16-J.Stinson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 12(3:00 - 3rd) 1-D.King to DUK 11 for 1 yard (0-M.Waters51-V.Dimukeje).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 11(2:36 - 3rd) 1-D.King complete to 23-C.Harris. 23-C.Harris to DUK 1 for 10 yards (2-L.Diamont42-S.Heyward).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - DUKE 1(2:15 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:03 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:03 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35. 16-J.Stinson to DUK 23 for 23 yards (28-M.Clarke).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 23(1:56 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 23 for no gain (1-N.Silvera).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 23(1:22 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol. Penalty on MFL 22-R.Burns Offside 5 yards enforced at DUK 23. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 28(1:19 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 34 for 6 yards (11-C.Flagg).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 34(0:44 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice scrambles to DUK 50 for 16 yards (29-I.Dunson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 50(0:15 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice to DUK 48 for -2 yards (2-Q.Roche4-K.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - DUKE 48(15:00 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to MFL 43 for 9 yards (5-A.Carter34-R.Ragone).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 3 - DUKE 43(14:24 - 4th) 8-C.Brice complete to 21-M.Durant. 21-M.Durant to MFL 46 for -3 yards (4-K.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - DUKE 46(13:41 - 4th) 98-P.Wilson punts 29 yards from MFL 46. 26-G.Hall to MFL 17 for no gain.
|+56 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 17(13:25 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 2-D.Chaney. 2-D.Chaney to DUK 27 for 56 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(12:56 - 4th) 2-D.Chaney to DUK 25 for 2 yards (4-D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 25(12:01 - 4th) 2-D.Chaney to DUK 25 for no gain (51-V.Dimukeje).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - DUKE 25(11:36 - 4th) 5-N.Perry sacked at DUK 35 for -10 yards (97-C.Oppan).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - DUKE 35(10:56 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(10:50 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg to DUK 31 FUMBLES (21-B.Bolden). 5-A.Carter to DUK 31 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 31(10:43 - 4th) 5-N.Perry to DUK 19 for 12 yards (33-L.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 19(10:02 - 4th) 2-D.Chaney to DUK 18 for 1 yard (29-N.Thompson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 18(9:41 - 4th) 2-D.Chaney to DUK 15 for 3 yards (45-C.Hood51-V.Dimukeje).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - DUKE 15(8:49 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 7-X.Restrepo.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - DUKE 15(8:44 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(8:39 - 4th) Penalty on DUK 51-V.Dimukeje Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MFL 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:38 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 35 yards from MFL 50 Downed at the DUK 15 to DUK 15 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 15(8:36 - 4th) 7-J.Waters to DUK 21 for 6 yards.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIAMI 21(8:12 - 4th) 7-J.Waters to DUK 18 for -3 yards (4-K.Smith22-C.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIAMI 18(7:41 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg complete to 89-M.Birmingham. 89-M.Birmingham to DUK 25 for 7 yards (28-M.Clarke18-T.Austin-Cave).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(6:59 - 4th) 7-J.Waters to DUK 26 for 1 yard (12-J.Harvey).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIAMI 26(6:21 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg complete to 1-J.Robertson. 1-J.Robertson to DUK 28 for 2 yards (34-R.Ragone18-T.Austin-Cave).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIAMI 28(5:40 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg complete to 81-N.Dalmolin. 81-N.Dalmolin to DUK 41 for 13 yards (25-K.Washington).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 41(5:08 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to DUK 40 for -1 yard (34-R.Ragone28-M.Clarke).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIAMI 40(4:29 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg to DUK 41 for 1 yard (29-I.Dunson).
|Int
|
3 & 10 - MIAMI 41(3:40 - 4th) 12-G.Holmberg incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 28-M.Clarke at MFL 43. 28-M.Clarke to MFL 40 for -3 yards (18-M.Bowen-Sims).
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(3:32 - 4th) 2-D.Chaney to DUK 29 for 31 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 29(2:47 - 4th) 2-D.Chaney to DUK 24 for 5 yards (45-C.Hood).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 24(2:00 - 4th) 17-P.Matocha to DUK 23 for 1 yard (58-G.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - DUKE 23(1:19 - 4th) 17-P.Matocha to DUK 19 for 4 yards (30-J.Alexander).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 19(0:32 - 4th) 5-N.Perry kneels at DUK 21 for -2 yards.
