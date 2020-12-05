Drive Chart
WYO
NMEX

Key Players
T. Smith 7 RB
154 RuYds, RuTD
B. Cole 34 RB
131 RuYds, 53 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs
1st Quarter
Field Goal 11:48
46-J.Hoyland 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
3
yds
00:49
pos
3
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 15:00
25-N.Jones runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
59
yds
04:12
pos
3
6
Point After TD 14:53
99-D.Murphree extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 9:05
7-T.Smith runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
64
yds
00:58
pos
9
7
Point After TD 8:56
46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Field Goal 6:30
99-D.Murphree 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
12
yds
02:26
pos
10
10
Field Goal 2:36
46-J.Hoyland 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
68
yds
03:35
pos
13
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
4th Quarter
Field Goal 13:13
46-J.Hoyland 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
86
yds
01:08
pos
16
10
Touchdown 6:31
13-I.Chavez complete to 34-B.Cole. 34-B.Cole runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
51
yds
00:54
pos
16
16
Point After TD 6:22
99-D.Murphree extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
17
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 16
Rushing 9 11
Passing 2 4
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 1-11 5-15
4th Down Conv 1-3 0-1
Total Net Yards 374 315
Total Plays 55 68
Avg Gain 6.8 4.6
Net Yards Rushing 283 223
Rush Attempts 38 50
Avg Rush Yards 7.4 4.5
Yards Passing 91 92
Comp. - Att. 5-17 11-18
Yards Per Pass 4.7 5.1
Penalties - Yards 2-20 5-50
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 4-35.0 6-37.7
Return Yards 0 5
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-5
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Wyoming 2-3 3100316
New Mexico 1-5 0100717
Sam Boyd Stadium Las Vegas, NV
 91 PASS YDS 92
283 RUSH YDS 223
374 TOTAL YDS 315
Wyoming
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 73 0 1 67.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.3% 759 1 2 122.4
L. Williams 4/12 73 0 1
G. Beerup 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 18 0 1 10.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 18 0 1 10.2
G. Beerup 1/5 18 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Smith 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 154 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 292 4
T. Smith 24 154 1 58
I. Neyor 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 58 0
I. Neyor 1 58 0 58
G. Beerup 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 38 0
G. Beerup 1 38 0 38
L. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 81 6
L. Williams 9 29 0 15
P. Christensen 80 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
P. Christensen 1 5 0 5
D. McNeely 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 54 0
D. McNeely 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
I. Neyor 5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 194 0
I. Neyor 4 1 54 0 54
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 215 0
A. Eberhardt 4 1 18 0 18
T. Welch 81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 79 0
T. Welch 3 2 16 0 9
D. Crow 8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 63 0
D. Crow 4 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Gandy 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
14-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-0 0 0.0
E. Gandy 14-0 0.0 0
C. Muma 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
C. Muma 7-3 0.0 0
E. Gibbs 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
E. Gibbs 7-3 0.0 0
B. Smith 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Smith 5-0 0.0 0
G. Crall 88 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.0
G. Crall 5-6 0.0 0
K. Glinton 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Glinton 4-0 0.0 0
S. Suiaunoa 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Suiaunoa 3-1 0.0 0
C. Coldon 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
C. Coldon 2-2 0.0 1
C. Hicks 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Hicks 2-1 0.0 0
C. Godbout 94 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Godbout 2-2 0.0 0
J. Bertagnole 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
J. Bertagnole 1-4 0.0 0
A. Hearn 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Hearn 1-0 0.0 0
C. Robinson 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Harris 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
J. Pate 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Pate 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Hoyland 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
7/8 15/15
J. Hoyland 3/3 29 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Null 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 35.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
17 0 0
N. Null 4 35.0 1 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Crow 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 26.8 40 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 32 0
D. Crow 4 26.8 40 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
New Mexico
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Chavez 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 55 1 0 129.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 55 1 0 129.2
I. Chavez 5/10 55 1 0
C. Genal 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 37 0 1 88.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 61 0 1 81.2
C. Genal 6/8 37 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Cole 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 131 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 279 3
B. Cole 22 131 0 36
N. Jones 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 55 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 155 1
N. Jones 11 55 1 21
B. Carroll 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 74 0
B. Carroll 5 23 0 8
I. Chavez 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
I. Chavez 7 16 0 10
B. Wooden 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Wooden 3 10 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Cole 34 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
B. Cole 3 2 53 1 44
B. Wooden 4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
B. Wooden 5 5 16 0 6
A. Erickson 87 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 250 2
A. Erickson 3 1 14 0 14
M. Williams 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 102 0
M. Williams 4 2 12 0 6
E. Queen 81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Queen 1 0 0 0 0
A. Erickson 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
A. Erickson 1 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Shook 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-6 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-6 1 0.0
B. Shook 7-6 0.0 1
P. Peek 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
P. Peek 6-0 0.0 0
K. Miller 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
K. Miller 6-2 0.0 0
S. Lowery 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
S. Lowery 5-0 0.0 0
J. Saltonstall 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Saltonstall 3-2 0.0 0
J. Noble 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
J. Noble 3-4 0.0 0
D. Sanders 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Sanders 2-0 0.0 0
B. Gansallo 99 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
B. Gansallo 2-0 1.0 0
T. Combs 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Combs 2-0 0.0 0
R. Hannah 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
R. Hannah 2-3 0.0 0
C. Hightower 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Hightower 1-1 0.0 0
J. Reed II 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Reed II 1-0 0.0 1
T. Collier 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Collier 1-0 0.0 0
L. Murray 54 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Murray 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Murphree 99 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/3
D. Murphree 1/1 40 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Dyer 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 37.7 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 0 0
T. Dyer 6 37.7 3 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 38.3 72 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 14 0
E. Logan-Greene 3 38.3 72 0
C. Alexander 21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 21 0
C. Alexander 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:37 NMEX 15 0:49 3 3 FG
7:05 WYO 4 2:26 5 21 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 WYO 26 3:28 7 43 Downs
9:54 WYO 26 0:58 3 74 TD
6:11 WYO 23 3:35 7 68 FG
0:24 WYO 17 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WYO 22 0:40 2 39 INT
11:54 WYO 25 2:19 4 21 Punt
7:24 WYO 33 1:08 3 6 Punt
1:36 WYO 6 1:08 8 86 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:09 WYO 10 1:39 3 9 Punt
6:22 WYO 47 2:52 7 48 Fumble
1:38 NMEX 44 0:17 4 -17 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NMEX 32 2:14 5 11 Fumble
11:42 NMEX 25 4:29 9 -21 INT
4:32 NMEX 41 4:12 9 59 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:21 NMEX 31 1:20 3 1 Punt
8:56 WYO 25 2:26 4 2 FG
2:31 NMEX 30 1:58 6 25 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:14 WYO 39 2:13 4 -3 Punt
9:29 NMEX 15 1:58 3 9 Punt
6:07 NMEX 22 4:26 10 72 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:08 NMEX 13 3:51 8 31 Punt
7:16 NMEX 49 0:54 2 51 TD
3:14 NMEX 5 1:31 3 4 Punt
1:13 NMEX 39 0:43 3 12

NMEX
Lobos
 - Fumble (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 17-N.Null kicks 54 yards from WYO 35. 21-C.Alexander to NM 32 for 21 yards (2-C.Murray).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 32
(14:55 - 1st) 16-C.Genal complete to 4-B.Wooden. 4-B.Wooden to NM 37 for 5 yards (7-K.Glinton).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 37
(14:30 - 1st) 16-C.Genal complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NM 43 for 6 yards (33-C.Hicks48-C.Muma).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 43
(14:00 - 1st) 13-I.Chavez to NM 45 for 2 yards (48-C.Muma88-G.Crall).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 45
(13:25 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to NM 48 for 3 yards (88-G.Crall).
-5 YD
3 & 5 - NMEX 48
(12:46 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 43 FUMBLES. 33-C.Hicks to NM 15 for 28 yards (34-B.Cole).

WYO
Cowboys
 - FG (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 15
(12:37 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Crow.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 15
(12:31 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to NM 12 for 3 yards (4-S.Lowery95-J.Saltonstall).
No Gain
3 & 7 - WYO 12
(11:54 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - WYO 12
(11:48 - 1st) 46-J.Hoyland 29 yards Field Goal is Good.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Interception (9 plays, -21 yards, 4:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:42 - 1st) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(11:42 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 30 for 5 yards (5-E.Gandy).
-2 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 30
(11:11 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to NM 28 for -2 yards (5-E.Gandy33-C.Hicks).
+14 YD
3 & 7 - NMEX 28
(10:33 - 1st) 16-C.Genal complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson to NM 42 for 14 yards (5-E.Gandy21-C.Coldon).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 42
(10:08 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 43 for 1 yard (94-C.Godbout96-J.Bertagnole).
+11 YD
2 & 9 - NMEX 43
(9:23 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to WYO 46 for 11 yards (5-E.Gandy88-G.Crall).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 46
(9:09 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to WYO 44 for 2 yards (48-C.Muma96-J.Bertagnole).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 44
(8:50 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to WYO 37 for 7 yards (7-K.Glinton).
+13 YD
3 & 1 - NMEX 37
(7:53 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to WYO 24 for 13 yards (33-C.Hicks).
Int
1 & 10 - NMEX 24
(7:13 - 1st) 16-C.Genal incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-C.Coldon at WYO 4. 21-C.Coldon to WYO 4 for no gain.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Punt (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 4
(7:05 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to WYO 6 for 2 yards (46-B.Shook).
+13 YD
2 & 8 - WYO 6
(6:34 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to WYO 19 for 13 yards (4-S.Lowery).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 19
(6:00 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to WYO 24 for 5 yards (95-J.Saltonstall98-J.Noble).
No Gain
2 & 5 - WYO 24
(5:30 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor.
+1 YD
3 & 5 - WYO 24
(5:20 - 1st) 15-L.Williams to WYO 25 for 1 yard (4-S.Lowery).
Punt
4 & 4 - WYO 25
(4:39 - 1st) 17-N.Null punts 34 yards from WYO 25 to NM 41 fair catch by 17-E.Logan-Green.

NMEX
Lobos
 - TD (9 plays, 59 yards, 4:12 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 41
(4:32 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 45 for 4 yards (48-C.Muma).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 45
(3:51 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to WYO 49 for 6 yards (88-G.Crall).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 49
(3:18 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to WYO 43 for 6 yards (48-C.Muma88-G.Crall).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 43
(3:03 - 1st) 16-C.Genal complete to 4-B.Wooden. 4-B.Wooden to WYO 37 for 6 yards (21-C.Coldon).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 37
(2:15 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to WYO 30 for 7 yards (5-E.Gandy48-C.Muma).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - NMEX 30
(1:36 - 1st) 4-B.Wooden to WYO 26 for 4 yards (93-D.Harris).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 26
(1:00 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to WYO 25 for 1 yard (48-C.Muma88-G.Crall).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - NMEX 25
(0:20 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to WYO 21 for 4 yards (28-E.Gibbs48-C.Muma).
+21 YD
3 & 5 - NMEX 21
(15:00 - 2nd) 25-N.Jones runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:53 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree extra point is good.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Downs (7 plays, 43 yards, 3:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:53 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 61 yards from NM 35. 8-D.Crow to WYO 26 for 22 yards (30-R.Leutele).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 26
(14:47 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 33 for 7 yards (4-S.Lowery).
+12 YD
2 & 3 - WYO 33
(14:14 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 45 for 12 yards (46-B.Shook).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 45
(13:45 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to NM 40 for 15 yards (3-P.Peek11-K.Miller).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 40
(13:19 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to NM 38 for 2 yards (98-J.Noble).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - WYO 38
(12:40 - 2nd) 80-P.Christensen to NM 33 for 5 yards (4-S.Lowery).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - WYO 33
(12:08 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to NM 32 for 1 yard (11-K.Miller23-R.Hannah).
+1 YD
4 & 2 - WYO 32
(11:25 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to NM 31 for 1 yard (23-R.Hannah).

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 31
(11:21 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 35 for 4 yards (5-E.Gandy).
-3 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 35
(10:51 - 2nd) 16-C.Genal complete to 82-A.Erickson. 82-A.Erickson to NM 32 for -3 yards (48-C.Muma).
No Gain
3 & 9 - NMEX 32
(10:06 - 2nd) 16-C.Genal incomplete. Intended for 81-E.Queen.
Punt
4 & 9 - NMEX 32
(10:01 - 2nd) 96-T.Dyer punts 42 yards from NM 32 to WYO 26 fair catch by 8-D.Crow.

WYO
Cowboys
 - TD (3 plays, 74 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - WYO 26
(9:54 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 81-T.Welch. 81-T.Welch to WYO 36 for 10 yards. Team penalty on NM Pass interference 10 yards enforced at WYO 26. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 36
(9:40 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 42 for 6 yards (46-B.Shook95-J.Saltonstall).
+58 YD
2 & 4 - WYO 42
(9:05 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:56 - 2nd) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.

NMEX
Lobos
 - FG (4 plays, 2 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:56 - 2nd) 17-N.Null kicks 62 yards from WYO 35. 17-E.Logan-Green to WYO 25 for 72 yards (12-C.Stone).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(8:46 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole to WYO 25 for no gain (5-E.Gandy28-E.Gibbs).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 25
(7:41 - 2nd) 25-N.Jones to WYO 21 for 4 yards (5-E.Gandy). Team penalty on NM Holding 10 yards enforced at WYO 21.
-1 YD
2 & 16 - NMEX 31
(7:20 - 2nd) 13-I.Chavez to WYO 32 for -1 yard (48-C.Muma).
+9 YD
3 & 17 - NMEX 32
(6:55 - 2nd) 16-C.Genal complete to 34-B.Cole. 34-B.Cole to WYO 23 for 9 yards (88-G.Crall).
Field Goal
4 & 8 - NMEX 23
(6:30 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree 40 yards Field Goal is Good.

WYO
Cowboys
 - FG (7 plays, 68 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:11 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 62 yards from NM 35. 8-D.Crow to WYO 23 for 20 yards (16-T.Combs34-B.Cole).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 23
(6:03 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 28 for 5 yards (98-J.Noble).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 28
(5:30 - 2nd) 30-D.McNeely to WYO 29 for 1 yard (95-J.Saltonstall54-L.Murray).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - WYO 29
(4:54 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 33 for 4 yards (46-B.Shook98-J.Noble).
+54 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 33
(4:26 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 5-I.Neyor. 5-I.Neyor to NM 13 for 54 yards (2-T.Collier).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 13
(3:55 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to NM 13 for no gain (11-K.Miller46-B.Shook).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 13
(3:25 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to NM 9 for 4 yards (46-B.Shook98-J.Noble).
No Gain
3 & 6 - WYO 9
(2:42 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Crow.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - WYO 9
(2:36 - 2nd) 46-J.Hoyland 26 yards Field Goal is Good.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (6 plays, 25 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:31 - 2nd) 17-N.Null kicks 59 yards from WYO 35. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 30 for 24 yards (2-C.Murray43-S.Suiaunoa).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 30
(2:25 - 2nd) 4-B.Wooden to NM 32 for 2 yards (5-E.Gandy).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 32
(1:42 - 2nd) 25-N.Jones to NM 34 for 2 yards (95-C.Robinson94-C.Godbout).
+36 YD
3 & 6 - NMEX 34
(1:02 - 2nd) 13-I.Chavez incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-B.Smith at NM 40. 26-B.Smith to NM 20 for 20 yards. Team penalty on WYO Holding 10 yards enforced at NM 20.
Penalty
3 & 6 - NMEX 34
(0:49 - 2nd) 13-I.Chavez incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams. Team penalty on WYO Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NM 34. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 49
(0:49 - 2nd) 13-I.Chavez incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 49
(0:44 - 2nd) 13-I.Chavez complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to WYO 45 for 6 yards (26-B.Smith).
No Gain
3 & 4 - NMEX 45
(0:38 - 2nd) 13-I.Chavez incomplete. Intended for 34-B.Cole.
Punt
4 & 4 - NMEX 45
(0:33 - 2nd) 96-T.Dyer punts 28 yards from WYO 45 Downed at the WYO 17.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 17
(0:24 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams kneels at WYO 15 for -2 yards.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Interception (2 plays, 39 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35. 8-D.Crow to WYO 22 for 22 yards (23-R.Hannah).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 22
(14:55 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 24 for 2 yards (99-B.Gansallo).
Int
2 & 8 - WYO 24
(14:20 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-J.Reed at WYO 44. 9-J.Reed runs ob at WYO 39 for 5 yards.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 39
(14:14 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to WYO 38 for 1 yard (20-A.Hearn).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - NMEX 38
(13:30 - 3rd) 13-I.Chavez scrambles pushed ob at WYO 37 for 1 yard (28-E.Gibbs).
No Gain
3 & 8 - NMEX 37
(12:53 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to WYO 37 for no gain (28-E.Gibbs).
Penalty
4 & 8 - NMEX 37
(12:01 - 3rd) Team penalty on NM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WYO 37. No Play.
Punt
4 & 13 - NMEX 42
(12:01 - 3rd) 96-T.Dyer punts 32 yards from WYO 42 to WYO 10 fair catch by 8-D.Crow. Team penalty on NM Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at WYO 10.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Punt (4 plays, 21 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(11:54 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams to WYO 38 for 13 yards (9-J.Reed46-B.Shook).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 38
(11:23 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 81-T.Welch. 81-T.Welch to WYO 45 for 7 yards (16-T.Combs46-B.Shook).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - WYO 45
(10:47 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 47 for 2 yards (98-J.Noble).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - WYO 47
(10:17 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 46 for -1 yard (19-D.Sanders23-R.Hannah).
Punt
4 & 2 - WYO 46
(9:35 - 3rd) 17-N.Null punts 39 yards from WYO 46 to NM 15 fair catch by 17-E.Logan-Green.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 15
(9:29 - 3rd) 25-N.Jones to NM 23 for 8 yards (5-E.Gandy28-E.Gibbs).
No Gain
2 & 2 - NMEX 23
(8:59 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to NM 23 for no gain (96-J.Bertagnole).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - NMEX 23
(8:15 - 3rd) 13-I.Chavez to NM 24 for 1 yard (7-K.Glinton43-S.Suiaunoa).
Punt
4 & 1 - NMEX 24
(7:31 - 3rd) 96-T.Dyer punts 43 yards from NM 24 to WYO 33 fair catch by 8-D.Crow.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 33
(7:24 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 8-D.Crow. 8-D.Crow to WYO 36 for 3 yards (11-K.Miller46-B.Shook).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 36
(6:54 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 39 for 3 yards (3-P.Peek46-B.Shook).
No Gain
3 & 4 - WYO 39
(6:21 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Crow.
Punt
4 & 4 - WYO 39
(6:16 - 3rd) 17-N.Null punts 39 yards from WYO 39 out of bounds at the NM 22.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Downs (10 plays, 72 yards, 4:26 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 22
(6:07 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to NM 39 for 17 yards (5-E.Gandy).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 39
(5:34 - 3rd) 13-I.Chavez to NM 42 for 3 yards (88-G.Crall).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 42
(5:03 - 3rd) 13-I.Chavez complete to 4-B.Wooden. 4-B.Wooden to NM 46 for 4 yards (43-S.Suiaunoa).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - NMEX 46
(4:25 - 3rd) 25-N.Jones to NM 49 for 3 yards (5-E.Gandy).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEX 49
(3:52 - 3rd) 13-I.Chavez incomplete. Intended for 87-A.Erickson.
+36 YD
2 & 10 - NMEX 49
(3:45 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to WYO 15 for 36 yards (26-B.Smith).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 15
(3:15 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to WYO 13 for 2 yards (28-E.Gibbs88-G.Crall).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - NMEX 13
(2:35 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to WYO 6 for 7 yards (26-B.Smith28-E.Gibbs).
No Gain
3 & 1 - NMEX 6
(2:15 - 3rd) 13-I.Chavez to WYO 6 for no gain (43-S.Suiaunoa88-G.Crall).
No Gain
4 & 1 - NMEX 6
(1:41 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to WYO 6 for no gain (28-E.Gibbs).

WYO
Cowboys
 - FG (8 plays, 86 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 6
(1:36 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 8 for 2 yards (11-K.Miller23-R.Hannah).
+58 YD
2 & 8 - WYO 8
(1:04 - 3rd) 5-I.Neyor to NM 34 for 58 yards (3-P.Peek).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 34
(0:28 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to NM 28 for 6 yards (11-K.Miller46-B.Shook).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - WYO 28
(15:00 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 81-T.Welch. 81-T.Welch to NM 19 for 9 yards (3-P.Peek11-K.Miller).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 19
(14:27 - 4th) 7-T.Smith to NM 8 for 11 yards (24-C.Hightower).
No Gain
1 & 8 - WYO 8
(13:59 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to NM 8 for no gain (11-K.Miller98-J.Noble).
No Gain
2 & 8 - WYO 8
(13:24 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Eberhardt.
No Gain
3 & 8 - WYO 8
(13:18 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - WYO 8
(13:13 - 4th) 46-J.Hoyland 26 yards Field Goal is Good.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (8 plays, 31 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:08 - 4th) 17-N.Null kicks 61 yards from WYO 35. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 23 for 19 yards (19-A.Eberhardt). Team penalty on NM Holding 10 yards enforced at NM 23.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 13
(13:00 - 4th) 6-B.Carroll to NM 21 for 8 yards (21-C.Coldon).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - NMEX 21
(12:23 - 4th) 4-B.Wooden to NM 25 for 4 yards (7-K.Glinton).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25
(11:57 - 4th) 25-N.Jones to NM 28 for 3 yards (5-E.Gandy).
No Gain
2 & 7 - NMEX 28
(11:14 - 4th) 13-I.Chavez incomplete. Intended for 87-A.Erickson.
+10 YD
3 & 7 - NMEX 28
(11:00 - 4th) 13-I.Chavez to NM 38 for 10 yards (91-J.Pate96-J.Bertagnole).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 38
(10:30 - 4th) 34-B.Cole to NM 41 for 3 yards (88-G.Crall).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 41
(10:00 - 4th) 13-I.Chavez complete to 4-B.Wooden. 4-B.Wooden to NM 44 for 3 yards (26-B.Smith).
No Gain
3 & 4 - NMEX 44
(9:20 - 4th) 13-I.Chavez incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams.
Punt
4 & 4 - NMEX 44
(9:17 - 4th) 96-T.Dyer punts 46 yards from NM 44 to WYO 10 fair catch by 8-D.Crow.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 10
(9:09 - 4th) 7-T.Smith to WYO 12 for 2 yards (95-J.Saltonstall).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - WYO 12
(8:36 - 4th) 15-L.Williams scrambles pushed ob at WYO 15 for 3 yards (23-R.Hannah).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - WYO 15
(8:06 - 4th) 7-T.Smith to WYO 19 for 4 yards (19-D.Sanders).
Punt
4 & 1 - WYO 19
(7:30 - 4th) 17-N.Null punts 32 yards from WYO 19 to NM 49 fair catch by 17-E.Logan-Green.

NMEX
Lobos
 - TD (2 plays, 51 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 49
(7:16 - 4th) 34-B.Cole to WYO 44 for 7 yards (94-C.Godbout96-J.Bertagnole).
+44 YD
2 & 3 - NMEX 44
(6:31 - 4th) 13-I.Chavez complete to 34-B.Cole. 34-B.Cole runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:22 - 4th) 99-D.Murphree extra point is good.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Fumble (7 plays, 48 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:22 - 4th) 99-D.Murphree kicks 58 yards from NM 35. 8-D.Crow to WYO 47 for 40 yards (14-M.LoVett).
Penalty
1 & 10 - WYO 47
(6:13 - 4th) Team penalty on WYO Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WYO 47. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - WYO 42
(6:13 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to WYO 43 for 1 yard (46-B.Shook).
Sack
2 & 14 - WYO 43
(5:34 - 4th) 15-L.Williams sacked at WYO 37 for -6 yards (99-B.Gansallo).
+18 YD
3 & 20 - WYO 37
(5:20 - 4th) 3-G.Beerup complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to NM 45 for 18 yards (16-T.Combs24-C.Hightower).
+38 YD
4 & 2 - WYO 45
(4:50 - 4th) 3-G.Beerup to NM 7 for 38 yards (3-P.Peek).
+3 YD
1 & 7 - WYO 7
(4:00 - 4th) 7-T.Smith to NM 4 for 3 yards (3-P.Peek).
-1 YD
2 & 4 - WYO 4
(3:30 - 4th) 7-T.Smith to NM 5 FUMBLES. to NM 5 for no gain.

NMEX
Lobos
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 5
(3:14 - 4th) 34-B.Cole to NM 8 for 3 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - NMEX 8
(2:34 - 4th) 6-B.Carroll to NM 11 for 3 yards (43-S.Suiaunoa94-C.Godbout).
-2 YD
3 & 4 - NMEX 11
(1:51 - 4th) 13-I.Chavez complete to 4-B.Wooden. 4-B.Wooden to NM 9 for -2 yards (5-E.Gandy21-C.Coldon).
Punt
4 & 6 - NMEX 9
(1:43 - 4th) 96-T.Dyer punts 35 yards from NM 9 to NM 44 fair catch by 8-D.Crow.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Interception (4 plays, -17 yards, 0:17 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 44
(1:38 - 4th) 3-G.Beerup incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WYO 44
(1:33 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Eberhardt.
No Gain
3 & 10 - WYO 44
(1:28 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Eberhardt.
Int
4 & 10 - WYO 44
(1:21 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 46-B.Shook at NM 39. 46-B.Shook to NM 39 for no gain.

NMEX
Lobos

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 39
(1:13 - 4th) 34-B.Cole to WYO 40 for 21 yards (26-B.Smith).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 40
(0:34 - 4th) 34-B.Cole to WYO 43 for -3 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
-6 YD
2 & 13 - NMEX 43
(0:30 - 4th) 34-B.Cole to WYO 49 for -6 yards.
