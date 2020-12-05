Drive Chart
|
|
|WYO
|NMEX
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 6:31
13-I.Chavez complete to 34-B.Cole. 34-B.Cole runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
51
yds
00:54
pos
16
16
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|16
|Rushing
|9
|11
|Passing
|2
|4
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-11
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|374
|315
|Total Plays
|55
|68
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|283
|223
|Rush Attempts
|38
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.4
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|91
|92
|Comp. - Att.
|5-17
|11-18
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-35.0
|6-37.7
|Return Yards
|0
|5
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|91
|PASS YDS
|92
|
|
|283
|RUSH YDS
|223
|
|
|374
|TOTAL YDS
|315
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Williams 15 QB
|L. Williams
|4/12
|73
|0
|1
|
G. Beerup 3 QB
|G. Beerup
|1/5
|18
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Smith 7 RB
|T. Smith
|24
|154
|1
|58
|
I. Neyor 5 WR
|I. Neyor
|1
|58
|0
|58
|
G. Beerup 3 QB
|G. Beerup
|1
|38
|0
|38
|
L. Williams 15 QB
|L. Williams
|9
|29
|0
|15
|
P. Christensen 80 TE
|P. Christensen
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. McNeely 30 RB
|D. McNeely
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Neyor 5 WR
|I. Neyor
|4
|1
|54
|0
|54
|
A. Eberhardt 19 WR
|A. Eberhardt
|4
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
T. Welch 81 TE
|T. Welch
|3
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
D. Crow 8 WR
|D. Crow
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Gandy 5 S
|E. Gandy
|14-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Muma 48 LB
|C. Muma
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gibbs 28 LB
|E. Gibbs
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smith 26 S
|B. Smith
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Crall 88 DE
|G. Crall
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
K. Glinton 6 LB
|K. Glinton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Suiaunoa 43 LB
|S. Suiaunoa
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coldon 21 CB
|C. Coldon
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
C. Hicks 33 LB
|C. Hicks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Godbout 94 NT
|C. Godbout
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bertagnole 96 DT
|J. Bertagnole
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hearn 20 CB
|A. Hearn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 95 DT
|C. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 93 DE
|D. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pate 91 DE
|J. Pate
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Hoyland 46 K
|J. Hoyland
|3/3
|29
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Null 17 P
|N. Null
|4
|35.0
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Crow 8 WR
|D. Crow
|4
|26.8
|40
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Cole 34 RB
|B. Cole
|22
|131
|0
|36
|
N. Jones 25 RB
|N. Jones
|11
|55
|1
|21
|
B. Carroll 6 RB
|B. Carroll
|5
|23
|0
|8
|
I. Chavez 13 QB
|I. Chavez
|7
|16
|0
|10
|
B. Wooden 4 WR
|B. Wooden
|3
|10
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Cole 34 RB
|B. Cole
|3
|2
|53
|1
|44
|
B. Wooden 4 WR
|B. Wooden
|5
|5
|16
|0
|6
|
A. Erickson 87 WR
|A. Erickson
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Williams 88 TE
|M. Williams
|4
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
E. Queen 81 WR
|E. Queen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Erickson 82 WR
|A. Erickson
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Shook 46 LB
|B. Shook
|7-6
|0.0
|1
|
P. Peek 3 S
|P. Peek
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Miller 11 LB
|K. Miller
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lowery 4 S
|S. Lowery
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Saltonstall 95 DE
|J. Saltonstall
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Noble 98 DE
|J. Noble
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sanders 19 LB
|D. Sanders
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gansallo 99 NT
|B. Gansallo
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Combs 16 S
|T. Combs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hannah 23 LB
|R. Hannah
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hightower 24 S
|C. Hightower
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed II 9 S
|J. Reed II
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Collier 2 CB
|T. Collier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Murray 54 NT
|L. Murray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Murphree 99 P
|D. Murphree
|1/1
|40
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Dyer 96 P
|T. Dyer
|6
|37.7
|3
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
|E. Logan-Greene
|3
|38.3
|72
|0
|
C. Alexander 21 RB
|C. Alexander
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-N.Null kicks 54 yards from WYO 35. 21-C.Alexander to NM 32 for 21 yards (2-C.Murray).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 32(14:55 - 1st) 16-C.Genal complete to 4-B.Wooden. 4-B.Wooden to NM 37 for 5 yards (7-K.Glinton).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 37(14:30 - 1st) 16-C.Genal complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to NM 43 for 6 yards (33-C.Hicks48-C.Muma).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 43(14:00 - 1st) 13-I.Chavez to NM 45 for 2 yards (48-C.Muma88-G.Crall).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NMEX 45(13:25 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to NM 48 for 3 yards (88-G.Crall).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 5 - NMEX 48(12:46 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 43 FUMBLES. 33-C.Hicks to NM 15 for 28 yards (34-B.Cole).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 15(12:37 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Crow.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 15(12:31 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to NM 12 for 3 yards (4-S.Lowery95-J.Saltonstall).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WYO 12(11:54 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - WYO 12(11:48 - 1st) 46-J.Hoyland 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:42 - 1st) 17-N.Null kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to NM End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(11:42 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 30 for 5 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEX 30(11:11 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to NM 28 for -2 yards (5-E.Gandy33-C.Hicks).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - NMEX 28(10:33 - 1st) 16-C.Genal complete to 87-A.Erickson. 87-A.Erickson to NM 42 for 14 yards (5-E.Gandy21-C.Coldon).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 42(10:08 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 43 for 1 yard (94-C.Godbout96-J.Bertagnole).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - NMEX 43(9:23 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to WYO 46 for 11 yards (5-E.Gandy88-G.Crall).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 46(9:09 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to WYO 44 for 2 yards (48-C.Muma96-J.Bertagnole).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - NMEX 44(8:50 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to WYO 37 for 7 yards (7-K.Glinton).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 1 - NMEX 37(7:53 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to WYO 24 for 13 yards (33-C.Hicks).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 24(7:13 - 1st) 16-C.Genal incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-C.Coldon at WYO 4. 21-C.Coldon to WYO 4 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 4(7:05 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to WYO 6 for 2 yards (46-B.Shook).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - WYO 6(6:34 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to WYO 19 for 13 yards (4-S.Lowery).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 19(6:00 - 1st) 7-T.Smith to WYO 24 for 5 yards (95-J.Saltonstall98-J.Noble).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WYO 24(5:30 - 1st) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - WYO 24(5:20 - 1st) 15-L.Williams to WYO 25 for 1 yard (4-S.Lowery).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WYO 25(4:39 - 1st) 17-N.Null punts 34 yards from WYO 25 to NM 41 fair catch by 17-E.Logan-Green.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 41(4:32 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to NM 45 for 4 yards (48-C.Muma).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - NMEX 45(3:51 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to WYO 49 for 6 yards (88-G.Crall).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 49(3:18 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to WYO 43 for 6 yards (48-C.Muma88-G.Crall).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - NMEX 43(3:03 - 1st) 16-C.Genal complete to 4-B.Wooden. 4-B.Wooden to WYO 37 for 6 yards (21-C.Coldon).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 37(2:15 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to WYO 30 for 7 yards (5-E.Gandy48-C.Muma).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - NMEX 30(1:36 - 1st) 4-B.Wooden to WYO 26 for 4 yards (93-D.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 26(1:00 - 1st) 25-N.Jones to WYO 25 for 1 yard (48-C.Muma88-G.Crall).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - NMEX 25(0:20 - 1st) 34-B.Cole to WYO 21 for 4 yards (28-E.Gibbs48-C.Muma).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 5 - NMEX 21(15:00 - 2nd) 25-N.Jones runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 61 yards from NM 35. 8-D.Crow to WYO 26 for 22 yards (30-R.Leutele).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 26(14:47 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 33 for 7 yards (4-S.Lowery).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - WYO 33(14:14 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 45 for 12 yards (46-B.Shook).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 45(13:45 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to NM 40 for 15 yards (3-P.Peek11-K.Miller).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 40(13:19 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to NM 38 for 2 yards (98-J.Noble).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - WYO 38(12:40 - 2nd) 80-P.Christensen to NM 33 for 5 yards (4-S.Lowery).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - WYO 33(12:08 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to NM 32 for 1 yard (11-K.Miller23-R.Hannah).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - WYO 32(11:25 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams to NM 31 for 1 yard (23-R.Hannah).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 31(11:21 - 2nd) 6-B.Carroll to NM 35 for 4 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - NMEX 35(10:51 - 2nd) 16-C.Genal complete to 82-A.Erickson. 82-A.Erickson to NM 32 for -3 yards (48-C.Muma).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NMEX 32(10:06 - 2nd) 16-C.Genal incomplete. Intended for 81-E.Queen.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NMEX 32(10:01 - 2nd) 96-T.Dyer punts 42 yards from NM 32 to WYO 26 fair catch by 8-D.Crow.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WYO 26(9:54 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 81-T.Welch. 81-T.Welch to WYO 36 for 10 yards. Team penalty on NM Pass interference 10 yards enforced at WYO 26. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 36(9:40 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 42 for 6 yards (46-B.Shook95-J.Saltonstall).
|+58 YD
|
2 & 4 - WYO 42(9:05 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith runs 58 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:56 - 2nd) 46-J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:56 - 2nd) 17-N.Null kicks 62 yards from WYO 35. 17-E.Logan-Green to WYO 25 for 72 yards (12-C.Stone).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(8:46 - 2nd) 34-B.Cole to WYO 25 for no gain (5-E.Gandy28-E.Gibbs).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 25(7:41 - 2nd) 25-N.Jones to WYO 21 for 4 yards (5-E.Gandy). Team penalty on NM Holding 10 yards enforced at WYO 21.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 16 - NMEX 31(7:20 - 2nd) 13-I.Chavez to WYO 32 for -1 yard (48-C.Muma).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 17 - NMEX 32(6:55 - 2nd) 16-C.Genal complete to 34-B.Cole. 34-B.Cole to WYO 23 for 9 yards (88-G.Crall).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - NMEX 23(6:30 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:11 - 2nd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 62 yards from NM 35. 8-D.Crow to WYO 23 for 20 yards (16-T.Combs34-B.Cole).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 23(6:03 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 28 for 5 yards (98-J.Noble).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WYO 28(5:30 - 2nd) 30-D.McNeely to WYO 29 for 1 yard (95-J.Saltonstall54-L.Murray).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - WYO 29(4:54 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 33 for 4 yards (46-B.Shook98-J.Noble).
|+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 33(4:26 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams complete to 5-I.Neyor. 5-I.Neyor to NM 13 for 54 yards (2-T.Collier).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 13(3:55 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to NM 13 for no gain (11-K.Miller46-B.Shook).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 13(3:25 - 2nd) 7-T.Smith to NM 9 for 4 yards (46-B.Shook98-J.Noble).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WYO 9(2:42 - 2nd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Crow.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - WYO 9(2:36 - 2nd) 46-J.Hoyland 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:31 - 2nd) 17-N.Null kicks 59 yards from WYO 35. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 30 for 24 yards (2-C.Murray43-S.Suiaunoa).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 30(2:25 - 2nd) 4-B.Wooden to NM 32 for 2 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - NMEX 32(1:42 - 2nd) 25-N.Jones to NM 34 for 2 yards (95-C.Robinson94-C.Godbout).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 6 - NMEX 34(1:02 - 2nd) 13-I.Chavez incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 26-B.Smith at NM 40. 26-B.Smith to NM 20 for 20 yards. Team penalty on WYO Holding 10 yards enforced at NM 20.
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - NMEX 34(0:49 - 2nd) 13-I.Chavez incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams. Team penalty on WYO Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NM 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 49(0:49 - 2nd) 13-I.Chavez incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 49(0:44 - 2nd) 13-I.Chavez complete to 88-M.Williams. 88-M.Williams to WYO 45 for 6 yards (26-B.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NMEX 45(0:38 - 2nd) 13-I.Chavez incomplete. Intended for 34-B.Cole.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NMEX 45(0:33 - 2nd) 96-T.Dyer punts 28 yards from WYO 45 Downed at the WYO 17.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 99-D.Murphree kicks 65 yards from NM 35. 8-D.Crow to WYO 22 for 22 yards (23-R.Hannah).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 22(14:55 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 24 for 2 yards (99-B.Gansallo).
|Int
|
2 & 8 - WYO 24(14:20 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 9-J.Reed at WYO 44. 9-J.Reed runs ob at WYO 39 for 5 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 39(14:14 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to WYO 38 for 1 yard (20-A.Hearn).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - NMEX 38(13:30 - 3rd) 13-I.Chavez scrambles pushed ob at WYO 37 for 1 yard (28-E.Gibbs).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NMEX 37(12:53 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to WYO 37 for no gain (28-E.Gibbs).
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - NMEX 37(12:01 - 3rd) Team penalty on NM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WYO 37. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NMEX 42(12:01 - 3rd) 96-T.Dyer punts 32 yards from WYO 42 to WYO 10 fair catch by 8-D.Crow. Team penalty on NM Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at WYO 10.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(11:54 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams to WYO 38 for 13 yards (9-J.Reed46-B.Shook).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 38(11:23 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 81-T.Welch. 81-T.Welch to WYO 45 for 7 yards (16-T.Combs46-B.Shook).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - WYO 45(10:47 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 47 for 2 yards (98-J.Noble).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WYO 47(10:17 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 46 for -1 yard (19-D.Sanders23-R.Hannah).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - WYO 46(9:35 - 3rd) 17-N.Null punts 39 yards from WYO 46 to NM 15 fair catch by 17-E.Logan-Green.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 15(9:29 - 3rd) 25-N.Jones to NM 23 for 8 yards (5-E.Gandy28-E.Gibbs).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - NMEX 23(8:59 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to NM 23 for no gain (96-J.Bertagnole).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NMEX 23(8:15 - 3rd) 13-I.Chavez to NM 24 for 1 yard (7-K.Glinton43-S.Suiaunoa).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - NMEX 24(7:31 - 3rd) 96-T.Dyer punts 43 yards from NM 24 to WYO 33 fair catch by 8-D.Crow.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 33(7:24 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams complete to 8-D.Crow. 8-D.Crow to WYO 36 for 3 yards (11-K.Miller46-B.Shook).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WYO 36(6:54 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 39 for 3 yards (3-P.Peek46-B.Shook).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - WYO 39(6:21 - 3rd) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 8-D.Crow.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WYO 39(6:16 - 3rd) 17-N.Null punts 39 yards from WYO 39 out of bounds at the NM 22.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 22(6:07 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to NM 39 for 17 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 39(5:34 - 3rd) 13-I.Chavez to NM 42 for 3 yards (88-G.Crall).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEX 42(5:03 - 3rd) 13-I.Chavez complete to 4-B.Wooden. 4-B.Wooden to NM 46 for 4 yards (43-S.Suiaunoa).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - NMEX 46(4:25 - 3rd) 25-N.Jones to NM 49 for 3 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 49(3:52 - 3rd) 13-I.Chavez incomplete. Intended for 87-A.Erickson.
|+36 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEX 49(3:45 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to WYO 15 for 36 yards (26-B.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 15(3:15 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to WYO 13 for 2 yards (28-E.Gibbs88-G.Crall).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - NMEX 13(2:35 - 3rd) 6-B.Carroll to WYO 6 for 7 yards (26-B.Smith28-E.Gibbs).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NMEX 6(2:15 - 3rd) 13-I.Chavez to WYO 6 for no gain (43-S.Suiaunoa88-G.Crall).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - NMEX 6(1:41 - 3rd) 34-B.Cole to WYO 6 for no gain (28-E.Gibbs).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 6(1:36 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to WYO 8 for 2 yards (11-K.Miller23-R.Hannah).
|+58 YD
|
2 & 8 - WYO 8(1:04 - 3rd) 5-I.Neyor to NM 34 for 58 yards (3-P.Peek).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 34(0:28 - 3rd) 7-T.Smith to NM 28 for 6 yards (11-K.Miller46-B.Shook).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - WYO 28(15:00 - 4th) 15-L.Williams complete to 81-T.Welch. 81-T.Welch to NM 19 for 9 yards (3-P.Peek11-K.Miller).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 19(14:27 - 4th) 7-T.Smith to NM 8 for 11 yards (24-C.Hightower).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - WYO 8(13:59 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to NM 8 for no gain (11-K.Miller98-J.Noble).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WYO 8(13:24 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Eberhardt.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WYO 8(13:18 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Welch.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - WYO 8(13:13 - 4th) 46-J.Hoyland 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:08 - 4th) 17-N.Null kicks 61 yards from WYO 35. 17-E.Logan-Green to NM 23 for 19 yards (19-A.Eberhardt). Team penalty on NM Holding 10 yards enforced at NM 23.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 13(13:00 - 4th) 6-B.Carroll to NM 21 for 8 yards (21-C.Coldon).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - NMEX 21(12:23 - 4th) 4-B.Wooden to NM 25 for 4 yards (7-K.Glinton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(11:57 - 4th) 25-N.Jones to NM 28 for 3 yards (5-E.Gandy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NMEX 28(11:14 - 4th) 13-I.Chavez incomplete. Intended for 87-A.Erickson.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - NMEX 28(11:00 - 4th) 13-I.Chavez to NM 38 for 10 yards (91-J.Pate96-J.Bertagnole).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 38(10:30 - 4th) 34-B.Cole to NM 41 for 3 yards (88-G.Crall).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEX 41(10:00 - 4th) 13-I.Chavez complete to 4-B.Wooden. 4-B.Wooden to NM 44 for 3 yards (26-B.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NMEX 44(9:20 - 4th) 13-I.Chavez incomplete. Intended for 88-M.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NMEX 44(9:17 - 4th) 96-T.Dyer punts 46 yards from NM 44 to WYO 10 fair catch by 8-D.Crow.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 10(9:09 - 4th) 7-T.Smith to WYO 12 for 2 yards (95-J.Saltonstall).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - WYO 12(8:36 - 4th) 15-L.Williams scrambles pushed ob at WYO 15 for 3 yards (23-R.Hannah).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - WYO 15(8:06 - 4th) 7-T.Smith to WYO 19 for 4 yards (19-D.Sanders).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - WYO 19(7:30 - 4th) 17-N.Null punts 32 yards from WYO 19 to NM 49 fair catch by 17-E.Logan-Green.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 49(7:16 - 4th) 34-B.Cole to WYO 44 for 7 yards (94-C.Godbout96-J.Bertagnole).
|+44 YD
|
2 & 3 - NMEX 44(6:31 - 4th) 13-I.Chavez complete to 34-B.Cole. 34-B.Cole runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:22 - 4th) 99-D.Murphree extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 4th) 99-D.Murphree kicks 58 yards from NM 35. 8-D.Crow to WYO 47 for 40 yards (14-M.LoVett).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WYO 47(6:13 - 4th) Team penalty on WYO Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WYO 47. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - WYO 42(6:13 - 4th) 15-L.Williams to WYO 43 for 1 yard (46-B.Shook).
|Sack
|
2 & 14 - WYO 43(5:34 - 4th) 15-L.Williams sacked at WYO 37 for -6 yards (99-B.Gansallo).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 20 - WYO 37(5:20 - 4th) 3-G.Beerup complete to 19-A.Eberhardt. 19-A.Eberhardt to NM 45 for 18 yards (16-T.Combs24-C.Hightower).
|+38 YD
|
4 & 2 - WYO 45(4:50 - 4th) 3-G.Beerup to NM 7 for 38 yards (3-P.Peek).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - WYO 7(4:00 - 4th) 7-T.Smith to NM 4 for 3 yards (3-P.Peek).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - WYO 4(3:30 - 4th) 7-T.Smith to NM 5 FUMBLES. to NM 5 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEX 5(3:14 - 4th) 34-B.Cole to NM 8 for 3 yards (28-E.Gibbs).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEX 8(2:34 - 4th) 6-B.Carroll to NM 11 for 3 yards (43-S.Suiaunoa94-C.Godbout).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 4 - NMEX 11(1:51 - 4th) 13-I.Chavez complete to 4-B.Wooden. 4-B.Wooden to NM 9 for -2 yards (5-E.Gandy21-C.Coldon).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NMEX 9(1:43 - 4th) 96-T.Dyer punts 35 yards from NM 9 to NM 44 fair catch by 8-D.Crow.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 44(1:38 - 4th) 3-G.Beerup incomplete. Intended for 5-I.Neyor.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WYO 44(1:33 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Eberhardt.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WYO 44(1:28 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Eberhardt.
|Int
|
4 & 10 - WYO 44(1:21 - 4th) 15-L.Williams incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 46-B.Shook at NM 39. 46-B.Shook to NM 39 for no gain.
