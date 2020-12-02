|
|
|WASHST
|USC
USC, Washington State take rare Sunday spotlight
Washington State and Southern California, No. 20 in the College Football Playoff rankings, should be well-rested by the time they meet Sunday in a Pacific-12 Conference game in Los Angeles.
The Cougars might even be a bit rusty.
WSU (1-1) has had its past two games canceled because of coronavirus concerns, including last week's Apple Cup rivalry against Washington. Athletic director Pat Chun said then that nine football players were in COVID-19 protocol.
"We talk about how disappointed I'm sure everyone is that there wasn't an Apple Cup (last week), but you flip it and go straight to USC," first-year Cougars coach Nick Rolovich said. "Almost becomes like a bonus-bye-week-type deal."
Under Rolovich, Washington State ranks third in the Pac-12 in passing yards per game (274.0) and seventh in rushing offense (164.5). Preseason all-conference first-team running back Max Borghi has yet to play this season. He suffered a back injury in preseason camp.
Quarterback Jayden de Laura has been steady, completing 59.7 percent of his pass attempts for 548 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception. He reportedly was one of the Cougars who tested positive for COVID-19.
The Cougars' last game was Nov. 14, a 43-29 loss at home to Oregon. Washington State was leading by 12 points late in the first half when the Ducks scored with three seconds remaining before intermission to reclaim the momentum.
"I don't think they have a lot of fun sitting at home. I think this is a group that likes to be out there playing and competing," Rolovich said. "I think they like the brand of football (they're playing). Obviously we wanted to win (against) Oregon, but just the mindset of playing has taken hold in this group."
USC (3-0) also had an unscheduled bye last week as its home game against Colorado -- the only other unbeaten team in the Pac-12's South Division -- was called off.
The Trojans most recently played Nov. 21 at Utah, a 33-17 victory. Kedon Slovis was 24-of-35 passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns, and USC forced five turnovers.
"We played with a swagger, especially on defense," said Trojans coach Clay Helton, whose team had to rally late for victories in its first two games against Arizona State and Arizona.
Sunday's game originally was scheduled to be played Friday night, but USC had four positive COVID-19 cases and seven other players quarantined by contact tracing protocols.
The Trojans finally got back on the practice field Tuesday.
"We feel like we've done a good job of shutting this thing down, hopefully," Helton said. "We'll see how that progresses through the week, but to have (Monday) for our players with no positive tests, that was awesome."
The Trojans remained below the conference-mandated minimum of seven scholarship linemen Tuesday, and Helton said they're unlikely to be able to field a full scout team for practice this week.
"We are going to have to be creative," Helton said. "You're not going to be able to have enough bodies to have the amount of physical contact you need. It will not be a normal practice week for us."
USC's passing game has been balanced, with five different players with 13 or more receptions.
This will be the first meeting between the schools since 2018, when the Trojans won 39-36. USC leads the all-time series 59-10-4.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
T. Harris
1 WR
74 ReYds, 7 RECs, 7 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
K. Slovis
9 QB
287 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, -20 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|15
|Rushing
|7
|0
|Passing
|10
|15
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|263
|287
|Total Plays
|66
|53
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|73
|5
|Rush Attempts
|27
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|0.3
|Yards Passing
|190
|282
|Comp. - Att.
|26-39
|26-33
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.3
|2-40.0
|Return Yards
|0
|49
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-36
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|190
|PASS YDS
|282
|
|
|73
|RUSH YDS
|5
|
|
|263
|TOTAL YDS
|287
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura 4 QB
|J. de Laura
|18/29
|134
|0
|2
|
G. Cruz 15 QB
|G. Cruz
|5/7
|34
|1
|0
|
C. Cooper 2 QB
|C. Cooper
|3/3
|22
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McIntosh 3 RB
|D. McIntosh
|10
|65
|0
|14
|
C. Markoff 39 RB
|C. Markoff
|4
|12
|0
|7
|
T. Harris 1 WR
|T. Harris
|2
|7
|1
|5
|
G. Cruz 15 QB
|G. Cruz
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
C. Cooper 2 QB
|C. Cooper
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
J. de Laura 4 QB
|J. de Laura
|7
|-17
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|13
|11
|76
|1
|14
|
T. Harris 1 WR
|T. Harris
|11
|7
|74
|0
|24
|
J. Calvin 6 WR
|J. Calvin
|8
|4
|17
|0
|9
|
L. Bacon 82 WR
|L. Bacon
|4
|2
|15
|0
|12
|
C. Markoff 39 RB
|C. Markoff
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. McIntosh 3 RB
|D. McIntosh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Isom 3 DB
|D. Isom
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Marsh 8 DB
|A. Marsh
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 13 LB
|J. Woods
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sherman 41 LB
|D. Sherman
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hicks III 18 DB
|G. Hicks III
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 82 LB
|T. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Langford 2 DB
|D. Langford
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roff 78 LB
|Q. Roff
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 80 DL
|B. Jackson
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Mejia 93 DL
|C. Mejia
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. McMurrin 43 DB
|J. McMurrin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hobbs 98 DL
|D. Hobbs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ashby 49 DE
|M. Ashby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crowder 95 DL
|A. Crowder
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
|R. Stone Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hector 36 DB
|A. Hector
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 37 LB
|J. Rogers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Mazza 40 K
|B. Mazza
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
|O. Draguicevich III
|4
|38.3
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hobert 12 WR
|J. Hobert
|2
|12.5
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|3
|11
|0
|7
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|4
|9
|0
|5
|
Q. Jountti 27 RB
|Q. Jountti
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
M. Stepp 30 RB
|M. Stepp
|5
|3
|0
|3
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|2
|-2
|0
|2
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|4
|-20
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. London 15 WR
|D. London
|6
|5
|92
|0
|30
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|6
|5
|69
|1
|35
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|9
|7
|65
|4
|22
|
G. Bryant Jr. 1 WR
|G. Bryant Jr.
|4
|4
|31
|0
|23
|
M. Stepp 30 RB
|M. Stepp
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
B. McCoy 4 WR
|B. McCoy
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Krommenhoek 84 TE
|E. Krommenhoek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|2
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Williams 4 S
|M. Williams
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hufanga 15 S
|T. Hufanga
|7-1
|1.0
|1
|
C. Williams 7 S
|C. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Steele 8 CB
|C. Steele
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Figueroa 50 DL
|N. Figueroa
|3-0
|3.0
|0
|
I. Taylor-Stuart 6 CB
|I. Taylor-Stuart
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Scott 18 S
|R. Scott
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mauga 26 LB
|K. Mauga
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pepe 94 DL
|K. Pepe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Pola-Mao 21 S
|I. Pola-Mao
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nomura 44 LB
|T. Nomura
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuipulotu 49 DL
|T. Tuipulotu
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 9 S
|G. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Griffin 2 CB
|O. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Allen 25 S
|B. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tremblay 96 DL
|C. Tremblay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hewett 22 CB
|D. Hewett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Echols 31 LB
|H. Echols
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Murphy 90 DL
|C. Murphy
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 99 LB
|D. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Lewis 48 K
|P. Lewis
|1/2
|48
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Griffiths 24 P
|B. Griffiths
|2
|40.0
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Allen 25 S
|B. Allen
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to WST End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(15:00 - 1st) Penalty on WST 63-L.Ryan False start 5 yards enforced at WST 25. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 15 - WASHST 20(15:00 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris to WST 37 for 17 yards (7-C.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 37(14:29 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 6-J.Calvin. 6-J.Calvin runs ob at WST 42 for 5 yards.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASHST 42(14:00 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to USC 44 for 14 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 44(13:22 - 1st) Penalty on WST 50-B.Greene False start 5 yards enforced at USC 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - WASHST 49(13:03 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - WASHST 49(12:57 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell pushed ob at USC 40 for 9 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - WASHST 40(12:23 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to USC 35 for 5 yards (18-R.Scott).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - WASHST 35(11:42 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 35(11:36 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 29-V.Malepeai.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 35(11:30 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to WST 45 for 20 yards (36-A.Hector18-G.Hicks).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 45(10:55 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to WST 43 for 2 yards (13-J.Woods).
|+30 YD
|
2 & 8 - USC 43(10:30 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to WST 13 for 30 yards (3-D.Isom).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 13(10:05 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 23-K.Christon. 23-K.Christon to WST 10 for 3 yards (10-R.Stone18-G.Hicks).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - USC 10(9:30 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to WST 7 FUMBLES (18-G.Hicks). 70-J.McKenzie to WST 7 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - USC 7(8:51 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:46 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:46 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35. 12-J.Hobert to WST 10 for 10 yards (17-M.Croom).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 10(8:41 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Harris.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 10(8:37 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura scrambles to WST 14 for 4 yards (7-C.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WASHST 14(7:51 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Harris.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WASHST 14(7:44 - 1st) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 35 yards from WST 14. 21-T.Vaughns to WST 34 for 15 yards (80-B.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 34(7:31 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 1-G.Bryant. 1-G.Bryant to WST 36 for -2 yards (8-A.Marsh).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - USC 36(7:00 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to WST 23 for 13 yards (3-D.Isom).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 23(6:32 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 7-S.Carr. 7-S.Carr to WST 20 for 3 yards (3-D.Isom80-B.Jackson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - USC 20(5:55 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to WST 22 for -2 yards (18-G.Hicks).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 9 - USC 22(5:20 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown runs 22 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WST 36-A.Hector Holding declined.
|PAT Good
|(5:11 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:11 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to WST End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(5:11 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Calvin.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 25(5:05 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 25 for no gain (26-K.Mauga).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - WASHST 25(4:21 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to WST 31 for 6 yards (4-M.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WASHST 31(3:51 - 1st) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 45 yards from WST 31. 8-A.St. Brown pushed ob at USC 39 for 15 yards (27-Q.Jountti). Penalty on USC 27-Q.Jountti Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at WST 31. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 36(3:39 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 38 for 2 yards (49-T.Tuipulotu99-D.Jackson).
|Int
|
2 & 8 - WASHST 38(2:52 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Harris INTERCEPTED by 15-T.Hufanga at WST 41. 15-T.Hufanga pushed ob at WST 4 for 37 yards (3-D.McIntosh).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:33 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis kicks 40 yards from USC 35 to WST 25 fair catch by.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(2:33 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 82-L.Bacon INTERCEPTED by 2-O.Griffin at WST 30. 2-O.Griffin to WST 31 for -1 yard (82-L.Bacon).
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 31(2:24 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to WST 3 for 28 yards (8-A.Marsh2-D.Langford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 3 - USC 3(1:46 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to WST 3 for no gain (95-A.Crowder).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - USC 3(1:09 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to WST 2 for 1 yard (3-D.Isom).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - USC 2(0:50 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:44 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - USC 35(0:44 - 1st) Penalty on USC 8-A.St. Brown Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at USC 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:44 - 1st) 48-P.Lewis kicks 71 yards from USC 20. 12-J.Hobert to WST 24 for 15 yards (25-B.Allen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 24(0:40 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell pushed ob at WST 29 for 5 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASHST 29(0:04 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura scrambles pushed ob at WST 33 for 4 yards (8-C.Steele). Penalty on USC 8-C.Steele Holding 10 yards enforced at WST 33.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(0:00 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris to USC 48 for 9 yards (4-M.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - USC 48(15:00 - 2nd) 3-D.McIntosh to USC 39 for 9 yards (49-T.Tuipulotu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 39(14:27 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Calvin.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 39(14:19 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell pushed ob at USC 28 for 11 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - USC 28(13:35 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura sacked at USC 36 for -8 yards (50-N.Figueroa).
|Sack
|
2 & 18 - USC 36(12:50 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura sacked at USC 48 for -12 yards (50-N.Figueroa).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 30 - USC 48(12:03 - 2nd) 3-D.McIntosh to USC 37 for 11 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart21-I.Pola-Mao).
|Penalty
|
4 & 19 - USC 37(11:09 - 2nd) Penalty on WST 50-B.Greene False start 5 yards enforced at USC 37. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - USC 42(11:09 - 2nd) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 42 yards from USC 42 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 20(11:02 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 1-G.Bryant. 1-G.Bryant pushed ob at USC 43 for 23 yards (13-J.Woods).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 43(10:29 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 1-G.Bryant. 1-G.Bryant to USC 47 for 4 yards (8-A.Marsh).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - USC 47(9:59 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to WST 50 for 3 yards (3-D.Isom).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - USC 50(9:25 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 1-G.Bryant. 1-G.Bryant to WST 44 for 6 yards (41-D.Sherman).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 44(8:43 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 4-B.McCoy. 4-B.McCoy to WST 36 for 8 yards (2-D.Langford10-R.Stone).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - USC 36(8:01 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to WST 35 for 1 yard (80-B.Jackson36-A.Hector).
|+35 YD
|
3 & 1 - USC 35(7:20 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:11 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:11 - 2nd) 48-P.Lewis kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to WST End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(7:11 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 6-J.Calvin. 6-J.Calvin to WST 26 for 1 yard (15-T.Hufanga).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - WASHST 26(6:30 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell pushed ob at WST 32 for 6 yards (7-C.Williams).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 3 - WASHST 32(5:48 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris to USC 44 for 24 yards (4-M.Williams).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 44(5:01 - 2nd) 3-D.McIntosh to USC 39 for 5 yards (26-K.Mauga94-K.Pepe).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASHST 39(4:27 - 2nd) 3-D.McIntosh to USC 32 for 7 yards (96-C.Tremblay).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 32(4:10 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to USC 18 for 14 yards (4-M.Williams15-T.Hufanga).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 18(3:26 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 6-J.Calvin. 6-J.Calvin pushed ob at USC 16 for 2 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASHST 16(2:04 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris to USC 11 for 5 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - WASHST 11(1:11 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris to USC 7 for 4 yards (8-C.Steele).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - WASHST 7(0:39 - 2nd) 1-T.Harris to USC 5 for 2 yards (15-T.Hufanga49-T.Tuipulotu).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASHST 5(0:33 - 2nd) 1-T.Harris runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(0:28 - 2nd) 40-B.Mazza extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 27-A.Boyle kicks 12 yards from WST 35 to the WST 47 downed by 25-B.Allen to WST 47 for no gain.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 47(15:00 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis scrambles to WST 44 for 3 yards (37-J.Rogers).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - USC 44(14:25 - 3rd) 7-S.Carr to WST 39 for 5 yards (8-A.Marsh3-D.Isom).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - USC 39(14:07 - 3rd) 7-S.Carr to WST 39 for no gain (13-J.Woods).
|+13 YD
|
4 & 2 - USC 39(13:27 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown to WST 26 for 13 yards (8-A.Marsh).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 26(12:53 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - USC 26(12:42 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis sacked at WST 31 for -5 yards (93-C.Mejia).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - USC 31(12:05 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - USC 31(11:58 - 3rd) 48-P.Lewis 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 22(11:49 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 15-D.London. 15-D.London to WST 11 for 11 yards (8-A.Marsh).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 11(11:17 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown to WST 7 for 4 yards (3-D.Isom).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - USC 7(10:41 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis sacked at WST 14 for -7 yards (80-B.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - USC 14(10:01 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 30-M.Stepp.
|No Good
|
4 & 13 - USC 14(9:53 - 3rd) 48-P.Lewis 31 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 20(9:48 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to WST 26 for 6 yards (4-M.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WASHST 26(9:07 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 82-L.Bacon. 82-L.Bacon to WST 29 for 3 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WASHST 29(8:25 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to WST 28 for -1 yard (4-M.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - WASHST 28(7:52 - 3rd) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 39 yards from WST 28. 8-A.St. Brown to USC 31 for -2 yards (12-J.Hobert).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 31(7:44 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon to USC 33 for 2 yards (82-T.Brown13-J.Woods).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - USC 33(7:20 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 43 for 10 yards (18-G.Hicks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 43(6:59 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 46 for 3 yards (82-T.Brown).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - USC 46(6:32 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns runs ob at WST 46 for 8 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 46(6:07 - 3rd) 23-K.Christon to WST 44 for 2 yards (41-D.Sherman37-J.Rogers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - USC 44(5:36 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St. Brown.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 8 - USC 44(5:31 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St. Brown. 8-A.St. Brown pushed ob at WST 31 for 13 yards (43-J.McMurrin).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - USC 31(5:06 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis sacked at WST 42 for -11 yards FUMBLES (78-Q.Roff). 9-K.Slovis to WST 42 for no gain.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 21 - USC 42(4:33 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to WST 46 for -4 yards (78-Q.Roff95-A.Crowder).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 25 - USC 46(4:02 - 3rd) 19-M.Fink complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to USC 49 for -5 yards (98-D.Hobbs).
|Punt
|
4 & 30 - USC 49(3:18 - 3rd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 36 yards from USC 49 to WST 15 fair catch by 1-T.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 15(3:09 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Calvin.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 15(3:04 - 3rd) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 24 for 9 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WASHST 24(2:31 - 3rd) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 27 for 3 yards (15-T.Hufanga31-H.Echols).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 27(1:48 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 27(1:38 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell runs ob at WST 35 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - WASHST 35(1:01 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
|+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - WASHST 35(0:54 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura to WST 38 for 3 yards (94-K.Pepe90-C.Murphy).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 38(0:12 - 3rd) 4-J.de Laura sacked at WST 33 for -5 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - USC 33(15:00 - 4th) 15-G.Cruz complete to 3-D.McIntosh. 3-D.McIntosh to WST 34 for 1 yard (2-O.Griffin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - USC 34(14:19 - 4th) 15-G.Cruz incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Calvin.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - USC 34(14:14 - 4th) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 37 yards from WST 34 out of bounds at the USC 29.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 29(14:07 - 4th) 30-M.Stepp to USC 30 for 1 yard (13-J.Woods).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - USC 30(13:42 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 30-M.Stepp. 30-M.Stepp to USC 46 for 16 yards (2-D.Langford13-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 46(13:19 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Krommenhoek.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 46(13:14 - 4th) 30-M.Stepp to USC 49 for 3 yards (49-M.Ashby95-A.Crowder).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - USC 49(12:27 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St. Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - USC 49(12:22 - 4th) 24-B.Griffiths punts 44 yards from USC 49 to WST 7 fair catch by 1-T.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 7(12:15 - 4th) 15-G.Cruz sacked at WST 6 for -1 yard (50-N.Figueroa).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 11 - WASHST 6(11:34 - 4th) 15-G.Cruz complete to 82-L.Bacon. 82-L.Bacon to WST 18 for 12 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 18(10:51 - 4th) 39-C.Markoff to WST 22 for 4 yards (94-K.Pepe). Penalty on USC 6-I.Taylor-Stuart Offside 5 yards enforced at WST 18. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 5 - WASHST 23(10:21 - 4th) 15-G.Cruz complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to WST 29 for 6 yards (8-C.Steele).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 29(9:35 - 4th) 15-G.Cruz incomplete. Intended for 82-L.Bacon.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 29(9:27 - 4th) 39-C.Markoff to WST 32 for 3 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - WASHST 32(8:42 - 4th) 15-G.Cruz complete to 6-J.Calvin. 6-J.Calvin runs ob at WST 41 for 9 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 41(8:00 - 4th) 39-C.Markoff to WST 48 for 7 yards (94-K.Pepe).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - WASHST 48(7:16 - 4th) 39-C.Markoff to USC 50 for 2 yards (7-C.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WASHST 50(6:37 - 4th) 2-C.Cooper to USC 48 for 2 yards (44-T.Nomura8-C.Steele).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 48(5:58 - 4th) 2-C.Cooper complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris pushed ob at USC 38 for 10 yards (4-M.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 38(5:20 - 4th) 39-C.Markoff to USC 38 for no gain (18-R.Scott90-C.Murphy).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 38(4:33 - 4th) 2-C.Cooper scrambles to USC 37 for 1 yard (18-R.Scott).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - WASHST 37(3:50 - 4th) 2-C.Cooper complete to 39-C.Markoff. 39-C.Markoff to USC 30 for 7 yards (22-D.Hewett31-H.Echols).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 2 - WASHST 30(3:08 - 4th) 15-G.Cruz scrambles to USC 26 for 4 yards (44-T.Nomura).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 26(2:25 - 4th) 15-G.Cruz incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Calvin. Penalty on USC 6-I.Taylor-Stuart Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USC 26. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 11(2:18 - 4th) 2-C.Cooper complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris to USC 6 for 5 yards (25-B.Allen).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASHST 6(1:44 - 4th) 15-G.Cruz complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:37 - 4th) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:37 - 4th) 27-A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(1:37 - 4th) 27-Q.Jountti to USC 28 for 3 yards (41-D.Sherman78-Q.Roff).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - USC 28(0:43 - 4th) 27-Q.Jountti to USC 29 for 1 yard (82-T.Brown).
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
42
31
Final CBSSN
-
AF
UTAHST
35
7
Final CBSSN
-
25LALAF
APLST
24
21
Final ESPN
-
WCAR
17UNC
9
49
Final ACCN
-
TOLEDO
NILL
41
24
Final ESP3
-
TEXAS
KSTATE
69
31
Final FOX
-
PSU
RUT
23
7
Final FS1
-
15OKLAST
TCU
22
29
Final ESP2
-
RICE
21MRSHL
20
0
Final ESP+
-
5TXAM
AUBURN
31
20
Final ESPN
-
4OHIOST
MICHST
52
12
Final ABC
-
MEMP
TULANE
21
35
Final ESP+
-
NEB
PURDUE
37
27
Final BTN
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
13
16
Final FS2
-
ARK
MIZZOU
48
50
Final SECN
-
EMICH
WMICH
53
42
Final ESP+
-
BALLST
CMICH
45
20
Final ESPU
-
TROY
SALA
29
0
Final ESP3
-
BGREEN
AKRON
3
31
Final ESP3
-
CUSE
2ND
21
45
Final NBC
-
LAMON
ARKST
15
48
Final ESP3
-
12IND
16WISC
14
6
Final ABC
-
WVU
9IOWAST
6
42
Final ESPN
-
BC
UVA
32
43
Final
-
6FLA
TENN
31
19
Final CBS
-
19IOWA
ILL
35
21
Final FS1
-
24TULSA
NAVY
19
6
Final ESP2
-
GATECH
NCST
13
23
Final ACCN
-
STNFRD
22WASH
31
26
Final FOX
-
13BYU
18CSTCAR
17
22
Final ESPU
-
FAU
GAS
3
20
Final ESP+
-
SJST
HAWAII
35
24
Final
-
23OREG
CAL
17
21
Final ESPN
-
COLO
ARIZ
24
13
Final FS1
-
COLOST
SDGST
17
29
Final CBSSN
-
3CLEM
VATECH
45
10
Final ABC
-
SC
UK
18
41
Final SECN
-
10MIAMI
DUKE
48
0
Final ACCN
-
1BAMA
LSU
55
17
Final CBS
-
BAYLOR
11OKLA
14
27
Final FOX
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
26
37
Final FS2
-
WYO
NMEX
16
17
Final CBSSN
-
OREGST
UTAH
24
30
Final ESPN
-
UCLA
ARIZST
25
18
Final FS1
-
WKY
CHARLO
37
19
Final ESP3
-
WASHST
20USC
13
38
Final FS1
-
FIU
CHARLO
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
UAB
MTSU
0
0
PPD ESP3
-
USM
UTEP
0
0
-
BOISE
UNLV
0
0
CBSSN
-
14NWEST
MINN
0
0
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
0
CBSSN
-
MD
MICH
0
0
BTN
-
BUFF
OHIO
0
0
CBSSN
-
HOU
SMU
0
0
ESPU