Mond, No. 5 Texas A&M finish strong in 31-20 win over Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Kellen Mond passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third and No. 5 Texas A&M scored 17 points in the fourth quarter of a come-from-behind 31-20 victory over Auburn on Saturday.
The Aggies (7-1) dominated the final quarter to win their sixth straight and remain in College Football Playoff contention. The Tigers (5-4), who have gone 0-3 against teams ranked in the top five at the time, led 20-14 entering the fourth.
Mond rebounded from his worst game of the season against LSU with a strong performance. He completed 18 of 23 for 196 yards, highlighted by two TDs to Jalen Wydermyer, and ran for 60 yards.
Seth Small iced the game with a 32-yard field goal with just over a minute remaining after an earlier miss had helped Auburn remain within a score.
Isaiah Spiller had his fifth 100-yard game of the current winning streak, gaining 120 on 20 carries. Devon Achane also ran for 99 yards on just nine carries. Wydermyer caught eight passes for 89 yards.
The Aggies took a 21-20 lead early in the fourth quarter when Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain tipped the ball into the arms of tight end Wydermyer for a touchdown - instead of what could have been a game-changing interception.
Then Ainias Smith followed his 37-yard catch with a 4-yard run into the end zone. Auburn couldn't muster any late offense or defensive stops after winning the past three meetings.
Bo Nix had a highlight reel play on one of his two touchdown runs for Auburn, but also overthrew a wide-open Eli Stove in the end zone.
After a 28-yard completion and a 20-yard scramble, Nix escaped the grasp of 325-pound defensive tackle Bobby Brown and appeared about to go down. Then he scrambled left and barreled into the end zone.
Nix passed for 144 yards and ran for 49.
Both quarterbacks ran for touchdowns late in the second quarter, but Mond struck last on a quarterback sneak with 24 seconds left for a 14-10 halftime lead.
THE TAKEAWAY
Texas A&M: Got the offense untracked early after a rough outing against LSU even if it didn't result in many first-half points. Mond was 11 of 34 for 105 yards in the last game, but completed his first eight passes this time. Had a whopping 29 first downs.
Auburn: Couldn't stop the Aggies from racking up 271 yards in the first half but did make one big stand that resulted in a missed field goal. Defense gave up seven third-down conversions in 11 chances.
MOND'S MILESTONES
Mond joined Tim Tebow and Dak Prescott as the only quarterbacks in SEC history to record over 9,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in their careers. He went over the rushing mark with a key third-and-9 run late in the game.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Aggies are still in the thick of the playoff race. The Tigers fell short of the kind of win that would have let them climb back into the Top 25.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M is scheduled to visit Tennessee on Dec. 12.
Auburn is scheduled to play Mississippi State in Starkville on Dec. 12.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
K. Mond
11 QB
196 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 60 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
B. Nix
10 QB
144 PaYds, 49 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|16
|Rushing
|18
|9
|Passing
|11
|7
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-11
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|509
|340
|Total Plays
|70
|54
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|313
|196
|Rush Attempts
|47
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.7
|6.5
|Yards Passing
|196
|144
|Comp. - Att.
|18-23
|15-24
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-39
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-32.0
|3-43.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|196
|PASS YDS
|144
|
|
|313
|RUSH YDS
|196
|
|
|509
|TOTAL YDS
|340
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|18/23
|196
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|20
|120
|0
|15
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|9
|99
|0
|29
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|10
|60
|1
|17
|
A. Smith 0 RB
|A. Smith
|7
|36
|1
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
|J. Wydermyer
|9
|8
|89
|2
|20
|
A. Smith 0 RB
|A. Smith
|4
|4
|62
|0
|38
|
C. Lane 2 WR
|C. Lane
|3
|2
|21
|0
|15
|
H. Jones 9 WR
|H. Jones
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|3
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Jones 0 DB
|M. Jones
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
|L. O'Neal Jr.
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hansford 33 LB
|A. Hansford
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 1 LB
|B. Johnson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Carper 14 DB
|K. Carper
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 17 DB
|J. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. White Jr. 32 LB
|A. White Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Leal 8 DL
|D. Leal
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 3 DL
|T. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morris 7 DB
|D. Morris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown III 5 DL
|B. Brown III
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Peevy 92 DL
|J. Peevy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 35 DL
|M. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Small 47 K
|S. Small
|1/2
|32
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Constantinou 95 P
|N. Constantinou
|2
|32.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|15/23
|144
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|9
|76
|0
|42
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|9
|68
|0
|29
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|11
|49
|2
|22
|
A. Schwartz 1 WR
|A. Schwartz
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Richards 28 RB
|M. Richards
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|5
|3
|51
|0
|28
|
A. Schwartz 1 WR
|A. Schwartz
|5
|3
|38
|0
|24
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|6
|4
|29
|0
|10
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|4
|4
|24
|0
|9
|
K. Hudson 5 WR
|K. Hudson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
Z. Capers 80 WR
|Z. Capers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Frazier 87 TE
|B. Frazier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. McClain 9 LB
|Z. McClain
|11-5
|1.0
|0
|
J. Sherwood 20 DB
|J. Sherwood
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Pappoe 0 LB
|O. Pappoe
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peters 15 DB
|J. Peters
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Monday 21 DB
|S. Monday
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. McCreary 23 DB
|R. McCreary
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 29 LB
|D. Hall
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Truesdell 94 DT
|T. Truesdell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wooden 25 LB
|C. Wooden
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tutt 6 DB
|C. Tutt
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Newkirk 44 DT
|D. Newkirk
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 3 RB
|D. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Butler 49 DT
|D. Butler
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simpson 36 DB
|J. Simpson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thompson Jr. 5 DB
|C. Thompson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pritchett 14 DB
|N. Pritchett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tennison 13 DB
|L. Tennison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Domio 17 DB
|M. Domio
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|2/2
|37
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Chapman 91 P
|O. Chapman
|3
|43.0
|0
|45
|
A. Marshall 41 P
|A. Marshall
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(15:00 - 1st) 0-A.Smith pushed ob at TXAM 39 for 14 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 39(14:28 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 47 for 8 yards (25-C.Wooden).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - AUBURN 47(14:06 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to AUB 41 for 12 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 41(13:34 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to AUB 39 for 2 yards (6-C.Tutt).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 39(12:53 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to AUB 35 for 4 yards (9-Z.McClain15-J.Peters).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - AUBURN 35(12:04 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-C.Lane. 2-C.Lane to AUB 29 for 6 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 29(11:31 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to AUB 24 FUMBLES (25-C.Wooden). 54-C.Green to AUB 24 for no gain.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 24(10:44 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to AUB 15 for 9 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 15(10:22 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to AUB 9 for 6 yards (21-S.Monday25-C.Wooden).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 9(9:43 - 1st) 11-K.Mond to AUB 6 for 3 yards (21-S.Monday9-Z.McClain).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 6(9:13 - 1st) Penalty on TXAM 73-J.Hocker False start 4 yards enforced at AUB 6. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 10(8:48 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:42 - 1st) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:42 - 1st) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(8:42 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(8:38 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXAM 25(8:34 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 8-S.Shivers. 8-S.Shivers to AUB 34 for 9 yards (1-B.Johnson9-L.O'Neal).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - TXAM 34(8:08 - 1st) 91-O.Chapman punts 41 yards from AUB 34 to TXAM 25 fair catch by 0-A.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(7:59 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 34 for 9 yards (0-O.Pappoe20-J.Sherwood).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 34(7:21 - 1st) 11-K.Mond runs ob at TXAM 48 for 14 yards.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 48(6:39 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to AUB 40 for 12 yards (29-D.Hall).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(5:53 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to AUB 34 for 6 yards (15-J.Peters).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - AUBURN 34(5:09 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to AUB 30 for 4 yards (0-O.Pappoe15-J.Peters). Penalty on TXAM 85-J.Wydermyer Chop block 15 yards enforced at AUB 34. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 19 - AUBURN 49(4:36 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to AUB 37 for 12 yards (20-J.Sherwood9-Z.McClain).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - AUBURN 37(3:43 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 9-H.Jones. Team penalty on TXAM Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - AUBURN 37(3:36 - 1st) 95-N.Constantinou punts 28 yards from AUB 37 to AUB 9 fair catch by 12-E.Stove.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 9(3:28 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 16 for 7 yards (17-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - TXAM 16(3:03 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXAM 16(2:56 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 28 for 12 yards (14-K.Carper).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 28(2:30 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 28 for no gain (33-A.Hansford).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 28(2:05 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to TXAM 43 for 29 yards (14-K.Carper).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 43(1:45 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to TXAM 43 for no gain (33-A.Hansford8-D.Leal).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 43(1:13 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams pushed ob at TXAM 37 for 6 yards (0-M.Jones).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - TXAM 37(0:47 - 1st) Penalty on AUB 68-A.Troxell False start 5 yards enforced at TXAM 37. No Play.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 9 - TXAM 42(0:31 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to TXAM 25 for 17 yards (0-M.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(0:14 - 1st) 28-M.Richards to TXAM 22 for 3 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 22(15:00 - 2nd) 8-S.Shivers to TXAM 20 for 2 yards (33-A.Hansford).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 20(14:26 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 12-E.Stove.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - AUBURN 20(14:16 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:11 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(14:11 - 2nd) 6-D.Achane to TXAM 40 for 15 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(13:53 - 2nd) 6-D.Achane to TXAM 43 for 3 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 43(13:17 - 2nd) 6-D.Achane to AUB 28 for 29 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 28(12:47 - 2nd) 6-D.Achane to AUB 18 for 10 yards (21-S.Monday25-C.Wooden).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 18(12:05 - 2nd) 6-D.Achane to AUB 16 for 2 yards (25-C.Wooden).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 16(11:24 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer pushed ob at AUB 6 for 10 yards (15-J.Peters).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 6 - AUBURN 6(10:40 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to AUB 2 for 4 yards (3-D.Williams94-T.Truesdell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - AUBURN 2(10:01 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to AUB 1 for 1 yard (3-D.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 1(9:13 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to AUB 1 for no gain (21-S.Monday).
|Sack
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 1(8:25 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond sacked at AUB 11 for -10 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|No Good
|
4 & 11 - AUBURN 11(8:11 - 2nd) 47-S.Small 28 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(8:09 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz pushed ob at AUB 26 for 6 yards (17-J.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXAM 26(7:43 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz pushed ob at AUB 34 for 8 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 34(7:16 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix to AUB 39 for 5 yards (32-A.White1-B.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 39(6:42 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 45 for 6 yards (32-A.White35-M.Jackson).
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 45(6:21 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to TXAM 27 for 28 yards (0-M.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 27(5:45 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to TXAM 25 for 2 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 25(5:15 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix to TXAM 5 for 20 yards (0-M.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - TXAM 5(4:33 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to TXAM 5 for no gain (9-L.O'Neal).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 5(3:49 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix scrambles runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:36 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:36 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 40 yards from AUB 35 to TXAM 25 fair catch by 2-C.Lane.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(3:36 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 40 for 15 yards (5-C.Thompson21-S.Monday).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 40(3:06 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 9-H.Jones. 9-H.Jones to AUB 49 for 11 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(2:37 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to AUB 45 for 4 yards (0-O.Pappoe49-D.Butler).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - AUBURN 45(2:01 - 2nd) 6-D.Achane to AUB 30 for 15 yards (0-O.Pappoe49-D.Butler).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 30(1:32 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to AUB 14 for 16 yards.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 14(1:09 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to AUB 1 for 13 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - AUBURN 1(0:48 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to AUB 1 for no gain (20-J.Sherwood).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 1(0:28 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:24 - 2nd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to AUB 47 for 22 yards (0-M.Jones).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 47(14:30 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to TXAM 29 for 24 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 29(14:01 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to TXAM 30 for -1 yard (1-B.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXAM 30(13:29 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to TXAM 23 for 7 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXAM 23(12:50 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix scrambles to TXAM 17 for 6 yards (33-A.Hansford9-L.O'Neal).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 17(12:21 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to TXAM 9 for 8 yards (14-K.Carper).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXAM 9(11:43 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix to TXAM 10 for -1 yard (33-A.Hansford8-D.Leal).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXAM 10(11:04 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to TXAM 3 for 7 yards (14-K.Carper).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - TXAM 3(10:42 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:36 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(10:36 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 29 for 4 yards (44-D.Newkirk9-Z.McClain).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - AUBURN 29(10:00 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller runs ob at TXAM 34 for 5 yards.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 34(9:35 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 41 for 7 yards (6-C.Tutt0-O.Pappoe).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 41(8:54 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 43 for 2 yards (94-T.Truesdell21-S.Monday).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 43(8:16 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 9-H.Jones.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - AUBURN 43(8:10 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lane.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - AUBURN 43(8:10 - 3rd) 95-N.Constantinou punts 36 yards from TXAM 43 to AUB 21 fair catch by 12-E.Stove.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 21(7:54 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 25 for 4 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 25(7:17 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 32 for 7 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 32(6:46 - 3rd) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 47 for 15 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 47(6:27 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to TXAM 11 for 42 yards (17-J.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 11(5:39 - 3rd) 4-T.Bigsby to TXAM 9 for 2 yards (9-L.O'Neal33-A.Hansford).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 9(5:04 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix complete to 5-K.Hudson. 5-K.Hudson to TXAM 7 for 2 yards (3-T.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TXAM 7(4:26 - 3rd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Frazier.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - TXAM 7(4:26 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:16 - 3rd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(4:16 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 28 for 3 yards (29-D.Hall).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 28(3:39 - 3rd) 0-A.Smith to TXAM 33 for 5 yards (49-D.Butler9-Z.McClain).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - AUBURN 33(3:03 - 3rd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 35 for 2 yards (44-D.Newkirk29-D.Hall).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(2:33 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 28-I.Spiller.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 35(2:24 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond scrambles pushed ob at AUB 48 for 17 yards (15-J.Peters).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 48(1:46 - 3rd) 6-D.Achane to AUB 34 for 14 yards (36-J.Simpson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 34(1:10 - 3rd) 6-D.Achane to AUB 29 for 5 yards (29-D.Hall).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 29(0:30 - 3rd) 6-D.Achane to AUB 23 for 6 yards (17-M.Domio). Penalty on TXAM 54-C.Green Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at AUB 23.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - AUBURN 38(15:00 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 6-D.Achane. 6-D.Achane to AUB 35 for 3 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 11 - AUBURN 35(14:16 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-C.Lane. 2-C.Lane to AUB 20 for 15 yards.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(13:36 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:31 - 4th) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:31 - 4th) 36-C.Davis kicks 61 yards from TXAM 35. 12-E.Stove to AUB 32 for 28 yards (36-C.Davis).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 32(13:23 - 4th) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 31 for -1 yard (14-K.Carper).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXAM 31(12:56 - 4th) 10-B.Nix scrambles to AUB 32 for 1 yard (92-J.Peevy3-T.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TXAM 32(12:07 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 80-Z.Capers.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXAM 32(12:01 - 4th) 91-O.Chapman punts 45 yards from AUB 32 to TXAM 23 fair catch by 0-A.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 23(11:54 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 34 for 11 yards (14-N.Pritchett).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 34(11:28 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 33 for -1 yard (94-T.Truesdell).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - AUBURN 33(10:43 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to TXAM 46 for 13 yards (21-S.Monday).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 46(10:05 - 4th) 11-K.Mond to AUB 41 for 13 yards (9-Z.McClain6-C.Tutt).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 41(9:26 - 4th) 11-K.Mond to AUB 42 for -1 yard (9-Z.McClain).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 11 - AUBURN 42(8:40 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to AUB 4 for 38 yards (15-J.Peters).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - AUBURN 4(8:18 - 4th) 0-A.Smith runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:12 - 4th) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:12 - 4th) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(8:12 - 4th) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 27 for 2 yards (7-D.Morris).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 27(7:37 - 4th) 10-B.Nix scrambles pushed ob at AUB 23 for -4 yards (5-B.Brown). Penalty on AUB 56-T.Manning Holding declined.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 12 - TXAM 23(7:03 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 8-S.Shivers. 8-S.Shivers to AUB 28 for 5 yards (0-M.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TXAM 28(6:53 - 4th) 91-O.Chapman punts 43 yards from AUB 28 to TXAM 29 fair catch by 0-A.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 29(6:41 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 30 for 1 yard (9-Z.McClain).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 30(6:00 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Wydermyer.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - AUBURN 30(5:48 - 4th) 11-K.Mond scrambles to TXAM 44 for 14 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 44(5:07 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 46 for 2 yards (15-J.Peters).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - AUBURN 46(4:26 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer to AUB 50 for 4 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - AUBURN 50(3:39 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 0-A.Smith. 0-A.Smith to AUB 44 for 6 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 44(3:00 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to AUB 40 for 4 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - AUBURN 40(2:54 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to AUB 25 for 15 yards (20-J.Sherwood9-Z.McClain).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(2:10 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to AUB 20 for 5 yards (21-S.Monday14-N.Pritchett).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 20(2:06 - 4th) 0-A.Smith to AUB 18 for 2 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - AUBURN 18(2:02 - 4th) 28-I.Spiller to AUB 16 for 2 yards (13-L.Tennison).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - AUBURN 16(1:13 - 4th) 47-S.Small 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:09 - 4th) 36-C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(1:09 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 30 for 5 yards (0-M.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 30(1:05 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 37 for 7 yards (0-M.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 37(0:54 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 12-E.Stove.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - AUBURN 37(0:54 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 47 for 10 yards (17-J.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 47(0:43 - 4th) Penalty on TXAM 35-M.Jackson Offside 5 yards enforced at AUB 47. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 5 - AUBURN 48(0:43 - 4th) 10-B.Nix sacked at AUB 45 for -7 yards (33-A.Hansford).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - AUBURN 45(0:27 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 12 - AUBURN 45(0:27 - 4th) 10-B.Nix complete to 8-S.Shivers. 8-S.Shivers runs ob at AUB 48 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
4 & 9 - AUBURN 48(0:21 - 4th) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
