|
|
|PSU
|RUT
Penn State beats Rutgers for 14th straight time, 23-7
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Sean Clifford threw a 29-yard touchdown and Penn State's defense set up three scores with stops or takeaways on Saturday as the Nittany Lions played their best game of the season with a 23-7 victory over Rutgers.
Penn State (2-5, 2-5 Big Ten) dominated both sides of the ball, outgained Rutgers 381-204 and held the Scarlet Knights to a season-low for points, more than three touchdowns below their average. The win was the second straight for the Nittany Lions and their 14th in a row over the Scar'let Knights (2-5, 2-5).
Clifford opened the scoring with a 29-yard touchdown pass to true freshman Parker Washington with 3:32 left in the first quarter. It came after the Nittany Lions stuffed Johnny Langan on a fourth-and-1 from the Rutgers 45 on the Scarlet Knights' opening possession.
After a 30-yard field goal by Jake Pinegar extended the lead to 10-0 early in the second quarter, Penn State stopped Rutgers on another fourth-and-1 from its 45, this time on an incomplete pass by Langan. Devyn Ford capped the short drive with a 7-yard touchdown run for a 17-0 lead.
Jordan Stout added a 47-yard field goal early in the third quarter after Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral fumbled on the second play of the half.
Vedral threw a 3-yard, fourth-down touchdown pass to Bo Melton with 4:56 left in the third quarter. An interception by safety Christian Izien at the Nittany Lions 36 set up the score.
Pinegar added a 27-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
TAKE AWAY:
Penn State: The Nittany Lions finally looked like the team that was ranked No. 7 in the preseason poll. The ineptitude of the opening five games seemingly has been laid to rest.
Rutgers: By far the Scarlet Knights worst performance of the season. The gap with Penn State is as big as ever.
UP NEXT
Penn State: Plays host to Michigan State
Rutgers: At Maryland
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|12
|Rushing
|14
|6
|Passing
|7
|5
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|3-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|381
|205
|Total Plays
|79
|64
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|3.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|248
|83
|Rush Attempts
|57
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|2.6
|Yards Passing
|133
|122
|Comp. - Att.
|15-22
|18-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|3.1
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-37.7
|7-41.7
|Return Yards
|2
|4
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|133
|PASS YDS
|122
|
|
|248
|RUSH YDS
|83
|
|
|381
|TOTAL YDS
|205
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|15/22
|133
|1
|1
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lee 24 RB
|K. Lee
|17
|95
|0
|31
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|17
|65
|0
|14
|
D. Ford 28 RB
|D. Ford
|11
|65
|1
|14
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|8
|21
|0
|16
|
C. Holmes 26 RB
|C. Holmes
|3
|5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|6
|4
|30
|0
|20
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|4
|1
|29
|1
|29
|
K. Lambert-Smith 13 WR
|K. Lambert-Smith
|5
|4
|25
|0
|9
|
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|3
|3
|23
|0
|10
|
I. Lutz 85 WR
|I. Lutz
|2
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
D. Ford 28 RB
|D. Ford
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Luketa 40 LB
|J. Luketa
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brooks 13 LB
|E. Brooks
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Porter Jr. 9 CB
|J. Porter Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brisker 1 S
|J. Brisker
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wade 38 S
|L. Wade
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sutherland 0 S
|J. Sutherland
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hardy 25 CB
|D. Hardy
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Toney 18 DE
|S. Toney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 8 CB
|M. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Dixon 10 LB
|L. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jacobs 23 LB
|C. Jacobs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smith 12 LB
|B. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oweh 28 DE
|J. Oweh
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simmons 34 DE
|S. Simmons
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 16 S
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vanover 56 DE
|A. Vanover
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Hansard 53 DT
|F. Hansard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ellies 91 DT
|D. Ellies
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Isaac 20 DE
|A. Isaac
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Culpepper 77 DT
|J. Culpepper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shelton 55 DT
|A. Shelton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|2/2
|30
|2/2
|8
|
J. Stout 98 K
|J. Stout
|1/1
|47
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 98 K
|J. Stout
|3
|37.7
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Ford 28 RB
|D. Ford
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Dotson 5 WR
|J. Dotson
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Vedral 0 QB
|N. Vedral
|14
|56
|0
|15
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|7
|26
|0
|11
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|5
|4
|0
|3
|
J. Langan 21 QB
|J. Langan
|4
|4
|0
|2
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|10
|7
|38
|1
|19
|
A. Young 4 RB
|A. Young
|7
|5
|30
|0
|15
|
I. Washington 83 WR
|I. Washington
|4
|2
|25
|0
|15
|
S. Jones 15 WR
|S. Jones
|4
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Alaimo 10 TE
|M. Alaimo
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
V. Konopka 89 TE
|V. Konopka
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
|O. Fatukasi
|15-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|10-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Jones 24 DB
|N. Jones
|8-4
|0.5
|0
|
R. Battle 6 LB
|R. Battle
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 50 DL
|J. Turner
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Lumor 23 DL
|E. Lumor
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Tverdov 97 DL
|M. Tverdov
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Melton 16 DB
|M. Melton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Maddox-Williams 9 LB
|T. Maddox-Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 71 DL
|A. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mason 91 DL
|T. Mason
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dwumfour 99 DL
|M. Dwumfour
|1-4
|0.5
|0
|
T. Avery 21 DB
|T. Avery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ahanotu 92 DL
|M. Ahanotu
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Singleton 11 LB
|D. Singleton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Toure 58 LB
|M. Toure
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fogg 8 LB
|T. Fogg
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Ambrosio 1 K
|V. Ambrosio
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|7
|41.7
|5
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 2 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|2
|12.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 96-G.Fava kicks 59 yards from RUT 35. 28-D.Ford to PSU 6 FUMBLES. 28-D.Ford recovers at the PSU 10. 28-D.Ford to PSU 10 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 10(14:58 - 1st) 28-D.Ford pushed ob at PSU 18 for 8 yards (3-O.Fatukasi6-R.Battle).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - PSU 18(14:37 - 1st) 28-D.Ford to PSU 23 for 5 yards (24-N.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 23(14:13 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 13-K.Lambert-Smith. 13-K.Lambert-Smith to PSU 27 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - PSU 27(13:39 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - PSU 27(13:35 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange to PSU 36 for 9 yards (2-A.Young58-M.Toure).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 36(13:09 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 28-D.Ford. 28-D.Ford to PSU 43 for 7 yards (0-C.Izien16-M.Melton).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - PSU 43(12:35 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to RUT 50 for 7 yards (24-N.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 50(12:17 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford to RUT 49 for 1 yard (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - PSU 49(11:44 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange to RUT 39 for 10 yards (24-N.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 39(11:20 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to RUT 35 for 4 yards (0-C.Izien97-M.Tverdov).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - PSU 35(10:43 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 86-B.Strange. 86-B.Strange to RUT 31 for 4 yards (16-M.Melton).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - PSU 31(10:15 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to RUT 30 for 1 yard (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - PSU 30(9:38 - 1st) 7-W.Levis to RUT 28 for 2 yards (6-R.Battle97-M.Tverdov).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 28(9:08 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to RUT 31 for -3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - PSU 31(8:46 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Washington.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - PSU 31(8:39 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Lambert-Smith.
|+7 YD
|
4 & 13 - PSU 31(8:36 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to RUT 24 for 7 yards (16-M.Melton).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 24(8:27 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 24 for no gain (13-E.Brooks28-J.Oweh).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RUT 24(8:07 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - RUT 24(8:01 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 36 for 12 yards (38-L.Wade).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 36(7:47 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 37 for 1 yard (40-J.Luketa9-J.Porter).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - RUT 37(7:15 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 35 for -2 yards (28-J.Oweh).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - RUT 35(6:39 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 15-S.Jones. 15-S.Jones to RUT 45 for 10 yards (1-J.Brisker).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - RUT 45(5:59 - 1st) 21-J.Langan to RUT 45 for no gain (53-F.Hansard97-P.Mustipher).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 45(5:53 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to RUT 43 for 2 yards (3-O.Fatukasi23-E.Lumor).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 43(5:16 - 1st) 24-K.Lee to RUT 37 for 6 yards (3-O.Fatukasi8-T.Fogg).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - PSU 37(4:37 - 1st) 7-W.Levis to RUT 30 for 7 yards (2-A.Young).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 30(4:13 - 1st) 7-W.Levis to RUT 29 for 1 yard (50-J.Turner).
|+29 YD
|
2 & 9 - PSU 29(3:38 - 1st) 14-S.Clifford complete to 3-P.Washington. 3-P.Washington runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:32 - 1st) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:32 - 1st) 98-J.Stout kicks 44 yards from PSU 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 35 for 14 yards (0-J.Sutherland85-I.Lutz).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 35(3:27 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 36 for 1 yard (1-J.Brisker).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - RUT 36(2:49 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to RUT 39 for 3 yards (9-J.Porter).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - RUT 39(2:14 - 1st) 0-N.Vedral sacked at RUT 32 for -7 yards (25-D.Hardy).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - RUT 32(2:14 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 54 yards from RUT 32 out of bounds at the PSU 14.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 14(1:25 - 1st) 7-W.Levis to PSU 28 for 14 yards (24-N.Jones3-O.Fatukasi).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 28(0:48 - 1st) 7-W.Levis to PSU 27 for -1 yard (50-J.Turner).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - PSU 27(0:10 - 1st) 7-W.Levis to PSU 40 for 13 yards (24-N.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 40(15:00 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to PSU 50 for 10 yards (6-R.Battle24-N.Jones).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 50(14:37 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford to RUT 34 for 16 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 34(14:07 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to RUT 28 for 6 yards (23-E.Lumor).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - RUT 28(13:28 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to RUT 18 for 10 yards (21-T.Avery).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 18(12:59 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford runs ob at RUT 13 for 5 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - RUT 13(12:29 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to RUT 12 for 1 yard (3-O.Fatukasi).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - RUT 12(11:48 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Washington.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - RUT 12(11:43 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(11:37 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(11:37 - 2nd) 21-J.Langan complete to 2-A.Cruickshank. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 34 for 9 yards (0-J.Sutherland).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - RUT 34(11:10 - 2nd) 21-J.Langan to RUT 36 for 2 yards (40-J.Luketa).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 36(10:56 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 39 for 3 yards (97-P.Mustipher55-A.Shelton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - RUT 39(10:35 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Alaimo.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - RUT 39(10:31 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral pushed ob at RUT 45 for 6 yards (38-L.Wade).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - RUT 45(10:03 - 2nd) 21-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 89-V.Konopka.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 45(9:56 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to RUT 42 for 3 yards (71-A.Lewis).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 42(9:26 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee pushed ob at RUT 21 for 21 yards (24-N.Jones).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 21(8:54 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis to RUT 18 for 3 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PSU 18(8:16 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis to RUT 18 for no gain (97-M.Tverdov3-O.Fatukasi).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - PSU 18(7:35 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 85-I.Lutz. 85-I.Lutz to RUT 5 for 13 yards (0-C.Izien24-N.Jones).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 5 - PSU 5(7:04 - 2nd) 24-K.Lee to RUT 7 for -2 yards (23-E.Lumor11-D.Singleton).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 7(6:26 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:21 - 2nd) 92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:21 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(6:21 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to RUT 24 for -1 yard (9-J.Porter).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - RUT 24(5:58 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 28 for 4 yards (23-C.Jacobs34-S.Simmons).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - RUT 28(5:33 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - RUT 28(5:28 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 32 yards from RUT 28 to PSU 40 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 40(5:20 - 2nd) 28-D.Ford to PSU 38 FUMBLES (91-T.Mason). 2-A.Young to PSU 36 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 36(5:10 - 2nd) 21-J.Langan to PSU 36 for no gain (40-J.Luketa13-E.Brooks).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - RUT 36(4:40 - 2nd) 4-A.Young to PSU 32 for 4 yards (28-J.Oweh). Penalty on RUT 18-B.Melton Holding 10 yards enforced at PSU 36. No Play.
|-8 YD
|
2 & 20 - RUT 46(4:07 - 2nd) 18-B.Melton to RUT 46 for -8 yards (40-J.Luketa).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 28 - RUT 46(3:45 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 10-M.Alaimo. 10-M.Alaimo to PSU 49 for 5 yards (9-J.Porter).
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - RUT 49(2:59 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 37 yards from PSU 49 Downed at the PSU 12.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 12(2:46 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis to PSU 16 for 4 yards (3-O.Fatukasi92-M.Ahanotu).
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - PSU 16(2:18 - 2nd) 7-W.Levis sacked at PSU 12 for -4 yards (23-E.Lumor).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - PSU 12(1:37 - 2nd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 85-I.Lutz. 85-I.Lutz to PSU 18 for 6 yards (0-C.Izien).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - PSU 18(1:31 - 2nd) 98-J.Stout punts 39 yards from PSU 18. 2-A.Young to RUT 47 for 4 yards (37-D.Hartlaub73-M.Miranda).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 47(1:17 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to PSU 48 for 5 yards (38-L.Wade12-B.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - RUT 48(0:52 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Cruickshank.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - RUT 48(0:47 - 2nd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - RUT 48(0:41 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 35 yards from PSU 48. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 15 for 2 yards (21-T.Avery).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 15(0:31 - 2nd) kneels at PSU 12 for -3 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(15:00 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to RUT 35 for 10 yards (13-E.Brooks9-J.Porter).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 35(14:45 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral to RUT 39 FUMBLES (13-E.Brooks). 40-J.Luketa to RUT 39 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 39(14:39 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford to RUT 37 for 2 yards (50-J.Turner23-E.Lumor).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 37(13:58 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 13-K.Lambert-Smith. 13-K.Lambert-Smith pushed ob at RUT 28 for 9 yards (16-M.Melton).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 28(13:24 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to RUT 29 for -1 yard (97-M.Tverdov50-J.Turner).
|Sack
|
2 & 11 - PSU 29(12:51 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford sacked at RUT 35 for -6 yards (24-N.Jones99-M.Dwumfour).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 17 - PSU 35(12:35 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 13-K.Lambert-Smith. 13-K.Lambert-Smith to RUT 29 for 6 yards (24-N.Jones).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - PSU 29(11:44 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:38 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(11:38 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 22-K.Adams.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 25(11:33 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 83-I.Washington. 83-I.Washington runs ob at RUT 40 for 15 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 40(11:20 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 42 for 2 yards (40-J.Luketa).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 42(10:57 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams to RUT 46 for 4 yards (97-P.Mustipher).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - RUT 46(10:34 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - RUT 46(10:30 - 3rd) 94-A.Korsak punts 35 yards from RUT 46 out of bounds at the PSU 19.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 19(10:22 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 15 for -4 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - PSU 15(9:37 - 3rd) 24-K.Lee to PSU 21 for 6 yards (0-C.Izien92-M.Ahanotu).
|Int
|
3 & 8 - PSU 21(8:58 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 0-C.Izien at PSU 36. 0-C.Izien to PSU 36 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 36(8:54 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams to PSU 34 for 2 yards (20-A.Isaac).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 34(8:20 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams to PSU 33 for 1 yard (9-J.Porter).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - RUT 33(7:41 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral scrambles runs ob at PSU 25 for 8 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(7:25 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams to PSU 19 for 6 yards (34-S.Simmons).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - RUT 19(7:07 - 3rd) 22-K.Adams pushed ob at PSU 8 for 11 yards (0-J.Sutherland).
|No Gain
|
1 & 8 - RUT 8(6:33 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Young.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 8(6:28 - 3rd) 21-J.Langan to PSU 6 for 2 yards (18-S.Toney40-J.Luketa).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - RUT 6(5:43 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral to PSU 3 for 3 yards (0-J.Sutherland).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 3 - RUT 3(5:07 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:56 - 3rd) 1-V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:56 - 3rd) 96-G.Fava kicks 40 yards from RUT 35 to PSU 25 fair catch by 3-P.Washington.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(4:56 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis to PSU 28 for 3 yards (6-R.Battle99-M.Dwumfour).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 28(4:23 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis to PSU 30 for 2 yards (97-M.Tverdov).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - PSU 30(3:40 - 3rd) 7-W.Levis to PSU 34 for 4 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - PSU 34(2:55 - 3rd) 98-J.Stout punts 31 yards from PSU 34 out of bounds at the RUT 35.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 35(2:48 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 37 for 2 yards (40-J.Luketa).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 37(2:09 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to RUT 36 for -1 yard (12-B.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - RUT 36(1:28 - 3rd) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to RUT 43 for 7 yards (40-J.Luketa).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - RUT 43(0:44 - 3rd) 94-A.Korsak punts 37 yards from RUT 43 to PSU 20 fair catch by 5-J.Dotson.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 20(0:37 - 3rd) 14-S.Clifford complete to 5-J.Dotson. 5-J.Dotson to PSU 40 for 20 yards (6-R.Battle).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 40(0:09 - 3rd) 28-D.Ford to PSU 44 for 4 yards (6-R.Battle50-J.Turner).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 44(15:00 - 4th) 28-D.Ford to RUT 42 for 14 yards (3-O.Fatukasi24-N.Jones).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 42(14:27 - 4th) 28-D.Ford to RUT 41 for 1 yard (97-M.Tverdov50-J.Turner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - RUT 41(13:51 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Dotson.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - RUT 41(13:44 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford complete to 13-K.Lambert-Smith. 13-K.Lambert-Smith to RUT 35 for 6 yards (0-C.Izien).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - RUT 35(13:00 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford to RUT 35 for no gain (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 35(12:54 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 35(12:48 - 4th) 4-A.Young to RUT 36 for 1 yard (40-J.Luketa).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - RUT 36(12:30 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - RUT 36(12:23 - 4th) 94-A.Korsak punts 62 yards from RUT 36 to the PSU 2 downed by 4-A.Young.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 2(12:12 - 4th) 24-K.Lee to PSU 4 for 2 yards (6-R.Battle11-D.Singleton).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 4(11:38 - 4th) 24-K.Lee pushed ob at PSU 35 for 31 yards (24-N.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PSU 35(11:11 - 4th) Penalty on RUT 24-N.Jones Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PSU 35. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 50(11:11 - 4th) 24-K.Lee to RUT 44 for 6 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - PSU 44(11:11 - 4th) 24-K.Lee to RUT 41 for 3 yards (50-J.Turner99-M.Dwumfour).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - PSU 41(10:44 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to RUT 39 for 2 yards (23-E.Lumor).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 39(10:10 - 4th) 24-K.Lee to RUT 25 for 14 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 25(9:35 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to RUT 13 for 12 yards (0-C.Izien).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 13(9:35 - 4th) 24-K.Lee to RUT 11 for 2 yards (99-M.Dwumfour).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - PSU 11(9:00 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford to RUT 9 for 2 yards (0-C.Izien).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PSU 9(8:15 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford incomplete. Intended for 3-P.Washington.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - PSU 9(7:32 - 4th) 92-J.Pinegar 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:27 - 4th) 98-J.Stout kicks 57 yards from PSU 35. 2-A.Cruickshank to RUT 18 for 10 yards (30-J.Bruno).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 18(7:21 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral runs ob at RUT 33 for 15 yards.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 33(7:02 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young pushed ob at RUT 48 for 15 yards (13-E.Brooks8-M.Wilson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 48(6:49 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young runs ob at PSU 48 for 4 yards.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 48(6:37 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to PSU 29 for 19 yards (1-J.Brisker). Team penalty on PSU Offside declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 29(6:20 - 4th) 22-K.Adams to PSU 29 for no gain (1-J.Brisker).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 29(6:01 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral to PSU 27 for 2 yards (18-S.Toney).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - RUT 27(5:41 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral scrambles pushed ob at PSU 25 for 2 yards (13-E.Brooks).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 6 - RUT 25(5:13 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral to PSU 22 for 3 yards (40-J.Luketa77-J.Culpepper).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PSU 22(5:07 - 4th) 24-K.Lee to PSU 25 for 3 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - PSU 25(4:59 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to PSU 27 for 2 yards (0-C.Izien6-R.Battle).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - PSU 27(4:55 - 4th) 14-S.Clifford to PSU 28 for 1 yard (3-O.Fatukasi9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - PSU 28(4:50 - 4th) 98-J.Stout punts 31 yards from PSU 28 to RUT 41 fair catch by 2-A.Young. Penalty on RUT 18-B.Melton Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at PSU 28. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PSU 33(4:44 - 4th) 26-C.Holmes pushed ob at PSU 37 for 4 yards (2-A.Young). Penalty on PSU 6-C.Sullivan-Brown Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at PSU 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 22 - PSU 21(4:16 - 4th) 26-C.Holmes to PSU 21 for no gain (3-O.Fatukasi99-M.Dwumfour).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 22 - PSU 21(3:31 - 4th) 7-W.Levis to PSU 22 for 1 yard (50-J.Turner97-M.Tverdov).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 21 - PSU 22(2:45 - 4th) 26-C.Holmes to PSU 24 for 2 yards (0-C.Izien97-M.Tverdov).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - PSU 24(2:00 - 4th) 98-J.Stout punts 43 yards from PSU 24 to RUT 33 fair catch by 2-A.Young.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 33(1:52 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Young.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - RUT 33(1:45 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Washington.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - RUT 33(1:39 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 83-I.Washington. 83-I.Washington to RUT 43 for 10 yards (16-J.Brown).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 43(1:23 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young pushed ob at RUT 44 for 1 yard (8-M.Wilson).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - RUT 44(1:13 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral scrambles pushed ob at PSU 43 for 13 yards (10-L.Dixon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 43(1:04 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to PSU 40 for 3 yards (25-D.Hardy13-E.Brooks).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - RUT 40(0:47 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral complete to 22-K.Adams. 22-K.Adams to PSU 35 for 5 yards (56-A.Vanover).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - RUT 35(0:30 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral incomplete. Intended for 83-I.Washington.
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - RUT 35(0:19 - 4th) Penalty on PSU 56-A.Vanover Offside 5 yards enforced at PSU 35.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - RUT 30(0:10 - 4th) 0-N.Vedral sacked at PSU 40 for -10 yards (91-D.Ellies).
