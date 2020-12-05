|
|
|CLEM
|VATECH
No. 4 Clemson beats Va. Tech, sets up Notre Dame rematch
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Trevor Lawrence had two touchdown runs and threw a scoring pass and No. 4 Clemson beat Virginia Tech 45-10 on Saturday to set up a rematch against No. 2 Notre Dame in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.
The Tigers (9-1, 8-1) ended their regular-season schedule with a chance for a sixth consecutive conference title and revenge against Notre Dame after a 47-40 loss in South Bend on Nov. 7 when Lawrence was sidelined by COVID-19.
Against the Hokies (4-6, 4-5), Lawrence completed 12 of 22 for 195 yards with an interception. He ran for 41 yards.
Clemson took a 17-10 lead in the second quarter on Lyn-J Dixon's 19-yard touchdown run, and added 28 more in the second half, with Lawrence scoring on a 7-yard run and throwing a 65-yard touchdown pass to Cornell Powell.
Derion Kendrick returned a fumble 66 yards for a touchdown, and the Tigers scored off another turnover.
Virginia Tech played three quarterbacks because of injuries, turned the ball over three times and rushed for a season-low 131 yards.
TAKEAWAYS
Clemson: The Tigers committed to running the ball, and it paid off. They entered ranked 11th in the ACC in rushing offense, but their 238 yards were their second-most in a game this season. A rushing attack, a great quarterback, and a stout defense are a nice combination heading into postseason play.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies have played in 27 consecutive bowl games, which represents the nation's longest active streak, but they may see that come to an end. They've lost four straight games and five of six, and they've allowed 39 points per game in their losses. Even with the NCAA waiving the six-win requirement for bowl eligibility, Virginia Tech probably hasn't warranted being selected.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Tigers should remain at No. 4 in The Associated Press poll and should stay in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings.
UP NEXT
Clemson: Vs. Notre Dame in the ACC championship came on Dec. 19 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Virginia Tech: Hosts Virginia next Saturday in the regular-season finale.
|
|
T. Lawrence
16 QB
195 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 41 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
|
K. Herbert
21 RB
96 RuYds, RuTD, ReYd, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|18
|Rushing
|12
|9
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|433
|333
|Total Plays
|52
|64
|Avg Gain
|8.3
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|238
|131
|Rush Attempts
|30
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.9
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|195
|202
|Comp. - Att.
|12-22
|15-19
|Yards Per Pass
|8.9
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|6
|1
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|4-3
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-28.0
|4-41.0
|Return Yards
|7
|14
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|1-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|195
|PASS YDS
|202
|
|
|238
|RUSH YDS
|131
|
|
|433
|TOTAL YDS
|333
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|12/22
|195
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|16
|66
|0
|15
|
D. Rencher 21 RB
|D. Rencher
|1
|50
|1
|50
|
C. Mellusi 27 RB
|C. Mellusi
|3
|44
|0
|38
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|7
|41
|2
|17
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|3
|37
|1
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|7
|4
|90
|1
|65
|
B. Galloway 88 TE
|B. Galloway
|3
|1
|49
|0
|49
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|5
|3
|32
|0
|19
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|2
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
B. Spector 13 WR
|B. Spector
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 98 DE
|M. Murphy
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Spector 10 LB
|B. Spector
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Patterson 17 LB
|K. Patterson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simpson 22 LB
|T. Simpson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones Jr. 6 LB
|M. Jones Jr.
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Maguire 30 LB
|K. Maguire
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bentley 42 LB
|L. Bentley
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|
D. Kendrick 1 CB
|D. Kendrick
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 25 S
|J. Phillips
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Charleston 18 S
|J. Charleston
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Goodrich 31 CB
|M. Goodrich
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 26 CB
|S. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Williams 40 DE
|G. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mickens 9 S
|R. Mickens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Greene 21 CB
|M. Greene
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Davis II 2 CB
|F. Davis II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Venables 15 LB
|J. Venables
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Thomas 3 DE
|X. Thomas
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Skalski 47 LB
|J. Skalski
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bresee 11 DL
|B. Bresee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|1/1
|28
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|4
|28.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Turner 38 S
|E. Turner
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Burmeister 3 QB
|B. Burmeister
|10/12
|127
|0
|0
|
K. Kadum 12 QB
|K. Kadum
|4/6
|68
|0
|0
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Herbert 21 RB
|K. Herbert
|21
|96
|1
|21
|
K. Kadum 12 QB
|K. Kadum
|6
|24
|0
|19
|
M. Lee 29 RB
|M. Lee
|3
|16
|0
|7
|
B. Burmeister 3 QB
|B. Burmeister
|5
|6
|0
|5
|
R. Blackshear 6 RB
|R. Blackshear
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|6
|-3
|0
|3
|
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|3
|-7
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Blackshear 6 RB
|R. Blackshear
|5
|4
|68
|0
|42
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|3
|3
|53
|0
|48
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|1
|1
|47
|0
|47
|
C. Hodge 85 WR
|C. Hodge
|4
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
|J. Mitchell
|4
|3
|11
|0
|7
|
E. Fairs 14 WR
|E. Fairs
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Herbert 21 RB
|K. Herbert
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Ashby 23 LB
|R. Ashby
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conner 22 DB
|C. Conner
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hewitt 5 DL
|J. Hewitt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 24 DB
|D. Taylor
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tisdale 34 LB
|A. Tisdale
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatman 27 DB
|A. Chatman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Barno 38 DL
|A. Barno
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pollard 96 DL
|N. Pollard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deablo 17 DB
|D. Deablo
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
B. Murray 37 DB
|B. Murray
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 9 DL
|J. Reed
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Crawford 36 DL
|D. Crawford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kendricks 93 DL
|M. Kendricks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|1/1
|54
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|4
|41.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Herbert 21 RB
|K. Herbert
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
|J. Mitchell
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 28 for 3 yards (98-M.Murphy47-J.Skalski).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 28(14:16 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 35 for 7 yards (13-T.Davis10-B.Spector).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(13:29 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 38 for 3 yards (24-N.Turner).
|-13 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 38(12:44 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to VT 25 FUMBLES. 2-H.Hooker to VT 25 for no gain (98-M.Murphy).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 20 - VATECH 25(12:01 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to VT 35 for 10 yards (10-B.Spector98-M.Murphy).
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - VATECH 35(11:23 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 37 yards from VT 35 to CLE 28 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 28(11:15 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers pushed ob at CLE 32 for 4 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 32(10:46 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 38 for 6 yards (96-N.Pollard24-D.Taylor).
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(10:18 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 88-B.Galloway. 88-B.Galloway to VT 13 for 49 yards (24-D.Taylor37-B.Murray).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 13(9:52 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to VT 12 for 1 yard (5-J.Hewitt96-N.Pollard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 12(9:16 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - CLEM 12(9:11 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne to VT 11 for 1 yard (22-C.Conner).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - CLEM 11(8:31 - 1st) 29-B.Potter 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:27 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(8:27 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 22 for -3 yards (24-N.Turner).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - VATECH 22(7:41 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 85-C.Hodge. 85-C.Hodge to VT 31 for 9 yards (1-D.Kendrick15-J.Venables).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - VATECH 31(6:52 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister scrambles to VT 36 for 5 yards (10-B.Spector).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(6:09 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 37 for 1 yard (10-B.Spector).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - VATECH 37(5:23 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 6-R.Blackshear. 6-R.Blackshear to VT 48 for 11 yards (18-J.Charleston6-M.Jones).
|+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 48(4:37 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to CLE 4 for 48 yards (31-M.Goodrich10-B.Spector).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - VATECH 4(3:48 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:45 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:45 - 1st) 96-J.Romo kicks 40 yards from VT 35 to CLE 25 fair catch by 19-M.Dukes.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(3:45 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 30 for 5 yards (22-C.Conner37-B.Murray).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 30(3:17 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell pushed ob at CLE 38 for 8 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(2:49 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 38(2:42 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to VT 49 for 13 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 49(2:31 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 49(2:13 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen to VT 40 for 9 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 40(1:38 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to VT 37 for 3 yards (5-J.Hewitt24-D.Taylor).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 37(1:15 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to VT 18 for 19 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 18(0:52 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to VT 17 for 1 yard (96-N.Pollard9-J.Reed).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 17(0:18 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:12 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 29(15:00 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 36 for 7 yards (21-M.Greene).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(14:15 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at VT 47 for 11 yards (24-N.Turner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 47(13:31 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 85-C.Hodge. 85-C.Hodge to CLE 48 for 5 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 48(12:49 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister to CLE 44 for 4 yards (98-M.Murphy).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - VATECH 44(12:06 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to CLE 41 for 3 yards (31-M.Goodrich18-J.Charleston).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 41(11:22 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to CLE 38 for 3 yards (18-J.Charleston98-M.Murphy).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 38(10:37 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at CLE 25 for 13 yards.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(10:02 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to CLE 28 for -3 yards (17-K.Patterson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - VATECH 28(9:18 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister scrambles to CLE 24 for 4 yards (10-B.Spector).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - VATECH 24(9:18 - 2nd) Penalty on VT 76-B.Hoffman Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at CLE 24. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 24 - VATECH 39(8:46 - 2nd) 0-J.Holston to CLE 41 for -2 yards (22-T.Simpson6-M.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - VATECH 41(8:05 - 2nd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 41 yards from CLE 41 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(7:58 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Galloway.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 20(7:52 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 24 for 4 yards (23-R.Ashby34-A.Tisdale).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CLEM 24(7:16 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Galloway.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CLEM 24(7:08 - 2nd) 48-W.Spiers punts 40 yards from CLE 24. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 50 for 14 yards (16-R.Thornton).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 50(6:58 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 6-R.Blackshear. 6-R.Blackshear pushed ob at CLE 41 for 9 yards (26-S.Jones).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - VATECH 41(6:15 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to CLE 34 for 7 yards (24-N.Turner).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 34(5:33 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to CLE 36 for -2 yards (5-K.Henry).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 12 - VATECH 36(4:51 - 2nd) 6-R.Blackshear to CLE 37 for -1 yard (22-T.Simpson6-M.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - VATECH 37(4:04 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Hodge.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - VATECH 37(3:58 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson 54 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:52 - 2nd) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(3:52 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne pushed ob at CLE 40 for 15 yards (22-C.Conner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(3:34 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 42 for 2 yards (93-M.Kendricks37-B.Murray).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 42(3:02 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 50 for 8 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 50(2:27 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to VT 47 for 3 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 47(1:56 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to VT 38 for 9 yards (37-B.Murray).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(1:37 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to VT 19 for 19 yards (24-D.Taylor17-D.Deablo).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 19(1:12 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:06 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:06 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 55 yards from CLE 35. 21-K.Herbert to VT 32 for 22 yards (29-B.Potter20-L.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 32(0:55 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 36 for 4 yards (24-N.Turner21-M.Greene).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 36(0:08 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at CLE 43 for 21 yards (24-N.Turner).
|+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 43(0:02 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 6-R.Blackshear. 6-R.Blackshear pushed ob at CLE 1 for 42 yards (1-D.Kendrick).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(15:00 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 27 for 2 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 27(14:34 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 26 for -1 yard (38-A.Barno).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - CLEM 26(13:46 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 28 for 2 yards (5-J.Hewitt).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - CLEM 28(13:11 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 32 yards from CLE 28 out of bounds at the VT 40.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(13:04 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 44 for 4 yards (22-T.Simpson24-N.Turner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 44(12:18 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 44 for no gain (98-M.Murphy).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - VATECH 44(11:36 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 21-K.Herbert. 21-K.Herbert to VT 45 for 1 yard (24-N.Turner11-B.Bresee).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - VATECH 45(10:58 - 3rd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 10 yards from VT 45. 38-E.Turner to VT 48 for 7 yards (91-O.Bradburn).
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(10:48 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to VT 50 for -2 yards (38-A.Barno34-A.Tisdale).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 12 - CLEM 50(10:17 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to VT 35 for 15 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(9:57 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Spector.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 35(9:53 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 84-D.Allen. 84-D.Allen to VT 31 for 4 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - CLEM 31(9:12 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 13-B.Spector. 13-B.Spector pushed ob at VT 21 for 10 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 21(8:47 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence to VT 16 for 5 yards (23-R.Ashby34-A.Tisdale).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 16(8:17 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to VT 12 for 4 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 12(7:44 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to VT 8 for 4 yards (34-A.Tisdale).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - CLEM 8(7:18 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to VT 4 for 4 yards (22-C.Conner34-A.Tisdale).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 4(6:43 - 3rd) Penalty on CLE 17-C.Powell False start 5 yards enforced at VT 4. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 9(6:25 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to VT 8 for 1 yard (34-A.Tisdale17-D.Deablo).
|Int
|
3 & 8 - CLEM 8(5:38 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-D.Deablo at VT End Zone. 17-D.Deablo touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(5:30 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Hodge. Team penalty on VT Chop block 10 yards enforced at VT 20. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - VATECH 10(5:26 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister to VT 12 FUMBLES (98-M.Murphy). 31-M.Goodrich to VT 12 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:45 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(4:45 - 3rd) 0-J.Holston to VT 28 for 3 yards (17-K.Patterson24-N.Turner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 28(4:00 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - VATECH 28(3:53 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister sacked at VT 19 for -9 yards (42-L.Bentley3-X.Thomas).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - VATECH 19(3:18 - 3rd) 91-O.Bradburn punts 51 yards from VT 19 to CLE 30 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(3:10 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 30(3:05 - 3rd) Penalty on CLE 65-M.Bockhorst False start 5 yards enforced at CLE 30. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - CLEM 25(3:05 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 25 for no gain (22-C.Conner36-D.Crawford).
|-7 YD
|
3 & 15 - CLEM 25(2:31 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 18 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the CLE 18.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - CLEM 25(2:31 - 3rd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - CLEM 25(2:28 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 7 yards from CLE 25 out of bounds at the CLE 32.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:28 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(1:28 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 29 for 4 yards (42-L.Bentley).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 29(0:44 - 3rd) 12-K.Kadum to VT 37 for 8 yards (24-N.Turner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 37(15:00 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 42 for 5 yards (6-M.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 42(14:21 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 41 for -1 yard (24-N.Turner). Team penalty on VT Illegal shift declined.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - CLEM 41(13:52 - 4th) 12-K.Kadum complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to VT 48 for 7 yards (6-M.Jones).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 48(13:20 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to CLE 46 for 6 yards (17-K.Patterson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - CLEM 46(12:41 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to CLE 44 for 2 yards (6-M.Jones25-J.Phillips).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLEM 44(11:56 - 4th) 12-K.Kadum to CLE 46 for -2 yards (5-K.Henry6-M.Jones).
|Sack
|
4 & 4 - CLEM 46(11:14 - 4th) 12-K.Kadum sacked at VT 49 for -5 yards (42-L.Bentley).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 49(11:06 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell. Penalty on CLE 17-C.Powell Pass interference 15 yards enforced at VT 49. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 25 - VATECH 36(11:00 - 4th) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 35 for -1 yard (36-D.Crawford).
|+65 YD
|
2 & 26 - VATECH 35(10:25 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:16 - 4th) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:16 - 4th) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(10:16 - 4th) 0-J.Holston to VT 28 for 3 yards (30-K.Maguire).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 28(9:47 - 4th) 12-K.Kadum to VT 47 for 19 yards (25-J.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(9:14 - 4th) 12-K.Kadum incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Hodge.
|+47 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 47(9:10 - 4th) 12-K.Kadum complete to 0-J.Holston. 0-J.Holston to CLE 6 for 47 yards (24-N.Turner).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - CLEM 6(8:44 - 4th) 12-K.Kadum to CLE 5 for 1 yard (42-L.Bentley).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 5(8:08 - 4th) 0-J.Holston to CLE 9 FUMBLES (30-K.Maguire). 44-N.Pinckney to CLE 9 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 9(8:01 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi pushed ob at CLE 47 for 38 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 47(7:28 - 4th) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 17-C.Powell.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 47(7:21 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to VT 46 for 7 yards (4-D.Hollifield38-A.Barno).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - VATECH 46(6:39 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to VT 47 for -1 yard (9-J.Reed).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - VATECH 47(5:50 - 4th) 48-W.Spiers punts 33 yards from VT 47 to VT 14 fair catch by 49-W.Kakavitsas.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 14(5:42 - 4th) 0-J.Holston to VT 9 for -5 yards (30-K.Maguire).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - CLEM 9(5:07 - 4th) 12-K.Kadum complete to 6-R.Blackshear. 6-R.Blackshear to VT 15 for 6 yards (2-F.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - CLEM 15(4:23 - 4th) 12-K.Kadum incomplete. Intended for 6-R.Blackshear.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - CLEM 15(4:17 - 4th) 91-O.Bradburn punts 35 yards from VT 15 to CLE 50 fair catch by 3-A.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:01 - 4th) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(4:01 - 4th) 0-J.Holston to VT 27 for 2 yards (40-G.Williams30-K.Maguire).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 27(3:23 - 4th) 12-K.Kadum to VT 30 for 3 yards (25-J.Phillips).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - VATECH 30(2:38 - 4th) 12-K.Kadum complete to 14-E.Fairs. 14-E.Fairs to VT 38 for 8 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 38(2:08 - 4th) 29-M.Lee to VT 45 for 7 yards (22-T.Simpson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - VATECH 45(1:30 - 4th) 29-M.Lee to VT 49 for 4 yards (25-J.Phillips30-K.Maguire).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 49(0:52 - 4th) 29-M.Lee to CLE 46 for 5 yards (9-R.Mickens).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 46(0:16 - 4th) Team penalty on CLE Offside 5 yards enforced at CLE 46. No Play.
