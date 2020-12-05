|
Missouri erases late deficit to beat Arkansas in wild finish
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) After surrendering the lead in the most excruciating way possible, Missouri drove the field in the final 43 seconds and beat Arkansas 50-48 on Saturday when Harrison Mevis made a 32-yard field goal as time expired.
The Tigers (5-3) erased a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to take the lead, only to give it up in the final minute. Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson threw a touchdown pass to Mike Woods to cut Missouri's lead to 48-47, and coach Sam Pittman elected to go for a 2-point conversion. Jefferson's pass bounced off the chest of linebacker Jamal Brooks and landed in Woods' arms.
But Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak had plenty of time to dissect Arkansas' reeling defense and set up Mevis for his fifth field goal of the day.
Larry Rountree rushed 27 times for 185 yards and three touchdowns for the Tigers, and Tyler Badie added six carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns - both in the fourth quarter. Bazelak completed 32 of 49 passes for 380 yards. Keke Chism caught six passes for 113 yards.
Jefferson started in place of the injured Feleipe Franks for Arkansas (3-6). He completed 18 of 33 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another touchdown. Treylon Burks caught 10 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown. Trelon Smith carried 26 times for 172 yards and three touchdowns.
Arkansas, which trailed 10-0 in the first quarter, took the lead late in the first half. The Razorbacks tricked the Tigers when holder Jack Lindsey sprinted up the middle for 20 yards on a fake field goal to set up Jefferson's 1-yard touchdown run on a quarterback sneak.
That gave the Razorbacks a 27-20 halftime lead. They expanded the lead to 40-26 on a 16-yard Smith touchdown run with 13:51 left in the fourth quarter, setting up the wild finish.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arkansas: Before the game, much of the focus was on the expected chess match between Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz and Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom, who had spent the previous four years as Missouri's head coach. However, the more pertinent Arkansas assistant was offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. Despite missing their starting quarterback, the Razorbacks found ways to befuddle the Tigers, a team that had held three of its last four opponents to 10 points or less.
Missouri: The Tigers lost their best player - and one of the nation's best linebackers - to an ejection on a targeting call late in the first half. On a short pass over the middle, Nick Bolton drove his shoulder into Arkansas receiver John David White's shoulder, causing White to drop the ball and leave the game with an injury. But even before Bolton was ejected, Missouri had few answers for the Razorbacks, who punted on their first drive before scoring touchdowns on their next four possessions.
UP NEXT
Arkansas: The Razorbacks finish at home next weekend against Alabama.
Missouri: Georgia visits Missouri on Saturday in a game that was postponed earlier.
---
K. Jefferson
1 QB
274 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 32 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
L. Rountree III
34 RB
185 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 8 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|34
|37
|Rushing
|21
|12
|Passing
|10
|20
|Penalty
|3
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|566
|653
|Total Plays
|84
|87
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|292
|273
|Rush Attempts
|50
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|7.2
|Yards Passing
|274
|380
|Comp. - Att.
|18-34
|32-49
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|11-95
|8-57
|Touchdowns
|7
|5
|Rushing TDs
|4
|5
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.4
|2-39.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|274
|PASS YDS
|380
|
|
|292
|RUSH YDS
|273
|
|
|566
|TOTAL YDS
|653
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|18/33
|274
|3
|0
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Smith 22 RB
|T. Smith
|26
|172
|3
|21
|
T. Hammonds 41 WR
|T. Hammonds
|6
|52
|0
|21
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|13
|32
|1
|16
|
J. Lindsey 18 QB
|J. Lindsey
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|3
|14
|0
|10
|
M. Woods 8 WR
|M. Woods
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|15
|10
|206
|1
|68
|
M. Woods 8 WR
|M. Woods
|6
|2
|23
|1
|14
|
T. Knox 7 WR
|T. Knox
|2
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
T. Hammonds 41 WR
|T. Hammonds
|3
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
T. Morris 19 WR
|T. Morris
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Kern 87 TE
|B. Kern
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
T. Smith 22 RB
|T. Smith
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Clark 17 DB
|H. Clark
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foucha 7 DB
|J. Foucha
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 21 DB
|M. Brown
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Morgan 31 LB
|G. Morgan
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 9 DB
|G. Brooks Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Coates 13 DL
|J. Coates
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Blair 15 DB
|S. Blair
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Nichols 93 DL
|I. Nichols
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Catalon 1 DB
|J. Catalon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Kelly 97 DL
|X. Kelly
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mason 18 DB
|M. Mason
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Henry 27 LB
|H. Henry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bishop 24 DB
|L. Bishop
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 56 DL
|Z. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 42 DL
|J. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 34 DB
|M. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gregory 50 DL
|E. Gregory
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Reed 35 K
|A. Reed
|0/0
|0
|4/6
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bauer 30 P
|R. Bauer
|5
|41.4
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Parodi 14 DB
|N. Parodi
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Parodi 14 DB
|N. Parodi
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|32/49
|380
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|27
|185
|3
|46
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|6
|79
|2
|46
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Smith 31 WR
|D. Smith
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|3
|-14
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Chism 6 WR
|K. Chism
|12
|6
|113
|0
|29
|
D. Hazelton 7 WR
|D. Hazelton
|6
|5
|98
|0
|32
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|6
|6
|60
|0
|18
|
T. Dove 86 WR
|T. Dove
|9
|5
|46
|0
|15
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|2
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|6
|3
|12
|0
|8
|
M. Wilson 2 WR
|M. Wilson
|2
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
D. Parker Jr. 82 TE
|D. Parker Jr.
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Hea 48 TE
|N. Hea
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Maclin 19 WR
|J. Maclin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Manuel 3 S
|M. Manuel
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nicholson 11 LB
|D. Nicholson
|10-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jeffcoat 18 DL
|T. Jeffcoat
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Gillespie 9 S
|T. Gillespie
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 0 LB
|T. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 1 S
|J. Bledsoe
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brooks 25 LB
|J. Brooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Utsey 90 DL
|M. Utsey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bailey 33 LB
|C. Bailey
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 8 DB
|J. Ware
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Whiteside 78 DL
|K. Whiteside
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Britton 36 LB
|J. Britton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rakestraw Jr. 2 DB
|E. Rakestraw Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Byers 97 DL
|A. Byers
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Burdine 24 DB
|I. Burdine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 6 DL
|D. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|5/5
|51
|5/5
|20
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. McKinniss 19 P
|G. McKinniss
|2
|39.5
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|2
|16.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 59 yards from ARK 35. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 29 for 23 yards (37-E.Thomas).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 29(14:52 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 48-N.Hea. 48-N.Hea to MIZ 35 for 6 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 35(14:25 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to MIZ 41 for 6 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(14:25 - 1st) Penalty on ARK 93-I.Nichols Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MIZ 41. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 44(14:11 - 1st) 12-B.Cook to ARK 50 for -6 yards (50-E.Gregory). Penalty on ARK 50-E.Gregory Offside 5 yards enforced at ARK 44. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIZZOU 39(14:03 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree runs ob at ARK 29 for 10 yards.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 29(13:40 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak sacked at ARK 42 for -13 yards FUMBLES (13-J.Coates). 8-C.Bazelak to ARK 42 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 23 - MIZZOU 42(13:01 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 82-D.Parker. 82-D.Parker to ARK 34 for 8 yards (21-M.Brown31-G.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - MIZZOU 34(12:22 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Dove.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - MIZZOU 34(12:18 - 1st) 92-H.Mevis 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:12 - 1st) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(12:12 - 1st) 8-M.Woods pushed ob at ARK 27 for 2 yards (1-J.Bledsoe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARK 27(11:52 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ARK 27(11:47 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARK 27(11:43 - 1st) 30-R.Bauer punts 42 yards from ARK 27 to MIZ 31 fair catch by 87-C.Musser. Team penalty on MIZ Offside declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(11:36 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Dove.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(11:32 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 36 for 5 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 36(10:37 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to MIZ 41 for 5 yards (21-M.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(10:19 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 41 for no gain (93-I.Nichols).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(9:49 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to MIZ 50 for 9 yards.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 50(9:19 - 1st) 31-D.Smith pushed ob at ARK 41 for 9 yards (17-H.Clark).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(8:43 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree runs ob at ARK 32 for 9 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 32(8:21 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 31 for 1 yard (93-I.Nichols31-G.Morgan).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(7:55 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to ARK 2 for 29 yards (21-M.Brown).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 2 - MIZZOU 2(7:37 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak to ARK 5 for -3 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 5(7:01 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 2 for 3 yards (10-B.Pool).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 2(6:21 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:17 - 1st) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:17 - 1st) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(6:17 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 29 for 4 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARK 29(5:52 - 1st) 22-T.Smith to ARK 35 for 6 yards (78-K.Whiteside32-N.Bolton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 35(5:36 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 39 for 4 yards (32-N.Bolton90-M.Utsey).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - ARK 39(5:17 - 1st) Penalty on ARK 62-B.Latham False start 5 yards enforced at ARK 39. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARK 34(4:47 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 22-T.Smith. 22-T.Smith to ARK 35 for 1 yard (3-M.Manuel).
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - ARK 35(4:20 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks. Penalty on MIZ 1-J.Bledsoe Holding 10 yards enforced at ARK 35. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 45(4:14 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 41-T.Hammonds. 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 48 for 3 yards (3-M.Manuel1-J.Bledsoe).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARK 48(3:55 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson runs ob at MIZ 48 for 4 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARK 48(3:32 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson to MIZ 46 for 2 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARK 46(3:15 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson to MIZ 43 for 3 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 43(2:54 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to MIZ 28 for 15 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 28(2:37 - 1st) 16-T.Burks to MIZ 25 for 3 yards (0-T.Williams).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARK 25(2:12 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson to MIZ 9 for 16 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - ARK 9(1:56 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods. Penalty on MIZ 8-J.Ware Pass interference 7 yards enforced at MIZ 9. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - ARK 2(1:52 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 87-B.Kern. 87-B.Kern runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(1:52 - 1st) 35-A.Reed extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:48 - 1st) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(1:48 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 26 for 1 yard (9-G.Brooks).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 26(1:18 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox pushed ob at MIZ 39 for 13 yards.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(0:51 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism runs ob at MIZ 50 for 11 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 50(0:29 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 40 for 10 yards (7-J.Foucha10-B.Pool).
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(15:00 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at ARK 27 for 13 yards (21-M.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(14:27 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 24 for 3 yards (42-J.Marshall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 24(13:52 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Dove.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 24(13:47 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to ARK 15 for 9 yards (9-G.Brooks).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 15(13:21 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at ARK 14 for 1 yard (56-Z.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 14(12:47 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 14(12:42 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 2-M.Wilson. 2-M.Wilson to ARK 12 for 2 yards (9-G.Brooks).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - MIZZOU 12(12:02 - 2nd) 92-H.Mevis 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(11:56 - 2nd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 61 yards from MIZ 35. 14-N.Parodi to ARK 11 for 7 yards (29-J.Pettway).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 11(11:51 - 2nd) 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 32 for 21 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 32(11:33 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 41-T.Hammonds.
|+68 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 32(11:26 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:16 - 2nd) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:16 - 2nd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(11:16 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism pushed ob at ARK 46 for 29 yards (17-H.Clark).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(10:51 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak to ARK 44 for 2 yards (97-X.Kelly).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 44(10:18 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism. Penalty on ARK 91-T.Carter Offside 5 yards enforced at ARK 44. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 39(10:12 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 31 for 8 yards (9-G.Brooks).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(9:40 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(9:32 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 29 for 2 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 29(8:54 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to ARK 20 for 9 yards (10-B.Pool).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(8:21 - 2nd) 9-J.Knox to ARK 6 for 14 yards (17-H.Clark50-E.Gregory).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - MIZZOU 6(7:51 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:51 - 2nd) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:45 - 2nd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(7:45 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 27 for 2 yards (36-J.Britton3-M.Manuel).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARK 27(7:20 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 40 for 13 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 40(7:03 - 2nd) 16-T.Burks runs ob at ARK 50 for 10 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 50(6:49 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to MIZ 45 for 5 yards (18-T.Jeffcoat).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 45(6:27 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to MIZ 41 for 4 yards (9-T.Gillespie11-D.Nicholson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARK 41(6:10 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson to MIZ 39 for 2 yards (90-M.Utsey).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 39(5:40 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 41-T.Hammonds. 41-T.Hammonds to MIZ 30 for 9 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARK 30(5:10 - 2nd) 41-T.Hammonds to MIZ 24 for 6 yards (0-T.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 24(4:58 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 24(4:49 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to MIZ 17 for 7 yards (1-J.Bledsoe).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARK 17(4:28 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith runs ob at MIZ 13 for 4 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 13(4:05 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to MIZ 8 for 5 yards (11-D.Nicholson6-D.Robinson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 8(3:44 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:39 - 2nd) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:39 - 2nd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(3:39 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 29 for 4 yards (18-M.Mason50-E.Gregory).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 29(3:07 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 31 for 2 yards (10-B.Pool).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 31(2:23 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 31(2:18 - 2nd) 19-G.McKinniss punts 39 yards from MIZ 31. 14-N.Parodi to ARK 30 for no gain (25-J.Brooks).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 30(2:10 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 39 for 9 yards (11-D.Nicholson3-M.Manuel).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARK 39(1:52 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 45 for 6 yards (32-N.Bolton97-A.Byers).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARK 45(1:43 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 17-J.White. Penalty on MIZ 32-N.Bolton Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ARK 45. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 40(1:34 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith runs ob at MIZ 30 for 10 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 30(1:26 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to MIZ 25 for 5 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - ARK 25(1:07 - 2nd) 16-T.Burks incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Jefferson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ARK 25(1:01 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|+20 YD
|
4 & 5 - ARK 25(0:56 - 2nd) 18-J.Lindsey to MIZ 5 for 20 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - ARK 5(0:47 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to MIZ 1 for 4 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARK 1(0:28 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 2nd) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 2nd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(0:20 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 33 for 8 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 33(0:15 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to MIZ 48 for 15 yards (21-M.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 48(0:10 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 48-N.Hea.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 48(0:06 - 2nd) Team penalty on MIZ Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MIZ 48. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - MIZZOU 43(0:06 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 32 for 7 yards (97-A.Byers11-D.Nicholson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ARK 32(14:42 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 32 for no gain (90-M.Utsey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ARK 32(14:17 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 32 for no gain (18-T.Jeffcoat).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - ARK 32(13:42 - 3rd) 30-R.Bauer punts 48 yards from ARK 32 Downed at the MIZ 20.
|Result
|Play
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(13:30 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at ARK 46 for 34 yards (13-J.Coates).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(12:57 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 2-M.Wilson. 2-M.Wilson to ARK 38 for 8 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 38(12:25 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism. Penalty on ARK 21-M.Brown Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARK 38. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 23(12:18 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 23 for no gain (13-J.Coates). Team penalty on MIZ Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at ARK 23. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 15 - MIZZOU 28(11:57 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 31 for -3 yards (31-G.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 18 - MIZZOU 31(11:21 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Badie.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 18 - MIZZOU 31(11:15 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to ARK 20 for 11 yards (17-H.Clark).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - MIZZOU 20(10:28 - 3rd) 92-H.Mevis 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:23 - 3rd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(10:23 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 38 for 13 yards (8-J.Ware9-T.Gillespie).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 38(10:00 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARK 38(9:56 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - ARK 38(9:53 - 3rd) Penalty on ARK 78-D.Wagner False start 5 yards enforced at ARK 38. No Play.
|+41 YD
|
3 & 15 - ARK 33(9:53 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to MIZ 26 for 41 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 26(9:15 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to MIZ 21 for 5 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 21(9:01 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to MIZ 18 for 3 yards (33-C.Bailey97-A.Byers).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARK 18(8:42 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to MIZ 15 for 3 yards (3-M.Manuel33-C.Bailey).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 15(8:34 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|Missed PAT
|(8:18 - 3rd) 35-A.Reed extra point is no good. blocked by 39-C.Turner.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(18:18 - 3rd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 60 yards from ARK 35. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 14 for 9 yards. Penalty on MIZ 35-M.Cox Holding 7 yards enforced at MIZ 14.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 7(8:09 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 34-L.Rountree.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 7(8:04 - 3rd) Penalty on ARK 5-D.Gerald Offside 5 yards enforced at MIZ 7. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 12(8:04 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to MIZ 18 for 6 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 18(7:37 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 18(7:32 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Badie.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 18(7:28 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to MIZ 26 for 8 yards (9-G.Brooks).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - MIZZOU 26(6:43 - 3rd) 19-G.McKinniss punts 40 yards from MIZ 26 to ARK 34 fair catch by 14-N.Parodi.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 34(6:36 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith pushed ob at MIZ 45 for 21 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 45(6:08 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 45(6:04 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson to MIZ 42 for 3 yards (25-J.Brooks11-D.Nicholson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ARK 42(5:38 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Kern.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ARK 42(5:33 - 3rd) 30-R.Bauer punts 26 yards from MIZ 42 to MIZ 16 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 16(5:25 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to MIZ 22 for 6 yards (24-L.Bishop).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 22(4:58 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Dove.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 22(4:51 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to MIZ 29 for 7 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 29(4:25 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 36 for 7 yards (7-J.Foucha). Penalty on MIZ 54-L.Griffin Holding 3 yards enforced at MIZ 29. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 13 - MIZZOU 26(4:02 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 28 for 2 yards (27-H.Henry).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 28(3:26 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - MIZZOU 28(3:26 - 3rd) Penalty on ARK 7-J.Foucha Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MIZ 28. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 43(3:19 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 47 for 4 yards (27-H.Henry).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 47(2:45 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree to ARK 45 for 8 yards (97-X.Kelly).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 45(2:15 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 41 for 4 yards (15-S.Blair).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 41(1:53 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 40 for 1 yard (17-H.Clark).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 40(1:21 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to ARK 27 for 13 yards (15-S.Blair17-H.Clark).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(0:59 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 26 for 1 yard (10-B.Pool).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 26(0:22 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie pushed ob at ARK 23 for 3 yards (15-S.Blair).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 23(15:00 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Maclin.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - MIZZOU 23(14:56 - 4th) 92-H.Mevis 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:51 - 4th) 90-S.Koetting kicks 40 yards from MIZ 35 to ARK 25 fair catch by.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(14:50 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to ARK 27 for 2 yards (33-C.Bailey).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARK 27(14:15 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks runs ob at ARK 48 for 21 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 48(14:09 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Kern.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 48(13:58 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 7-T.Knox. 7-T.Knox to MIZ 30 for 22 yards (24-I.Burdine33-C.Bailey).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 30(13:43 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to MIZ 16 for 14 yards (1-J.Bledsoe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 16(13:26 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 16(13:22 - 4th) 22-T.Smith runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:15 - 4th) 35-A.Reed extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:15 - 4th) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(13:15 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to ARK 46 for 29 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(12:54 - 4th) 1-T.Badie runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:41 - 4th) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(12:41 - 4th) Penalty on ARK 13-J.Coates Facemasking 15 yards enforced at MIZ 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:41 - 4th) 90-S.Koetting kicks 25 yards from MIZ 50 to ARK 25 fair catch by.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(12:41 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to ARK 33 for 8 yards (25-J.Brooks).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARK 33(12:25 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to ARK 36 for 3 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 36(12:03 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to ARK 38 FUMBLES. 22-T.Smith to ARK 38 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARK 38(11:06 - 4th) 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 40 for 2 yards (0-T.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ARK 40(10:37 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 40 for no gain (0-T.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ARK 40(10:01 - 4th) 30-R.Bauer punts 42 yards from ARK 40 to MIZ 18 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 18(9:53 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 26 for 8 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 26(9:32 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 26(9:26 - 4th) Penalty on MIZ 55-M.Maietti False start 5 yards enforced at MIZ 26. No Play.
|+32 YD
|
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 21(9:26 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton runs ob at ARK 47 for 32 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(9:12 - 4th) 1-T.Badie pushed ob at ARK 39 for 8 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|Penalty
|
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 39(8:52 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Banister. Penalty on ARK 42-J.Marshall Offside 5 yards enforced at ARK 39. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 34(8:44 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Badie.
|+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 34(8:36 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism runs ob at ARK 9 for 25 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - MIZZOU 9(8:29 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to ARK 9 for no gain (13-J.Coates).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 9(7:53 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:46 - 4th) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:46 - 4th) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(7:46 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks runs ob at ARK 35 for 10 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 35(7:31 - 4th) 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 38 for 3 yards (18-T.Jeffcoat0-T.Williams).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - ARK 38(7:05 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 31 for -7 yards (18-T.Jeffcoat).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - ARK 31(6:30 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - ARK 31(6:24 - 4th) 30-R.Bauer punts 49 yards from ARK 31 out of bounds at the MIZ 20.
|Result
|Play
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(6:13 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at ARK 34 for 46 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 34(5:49 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism pushed ob at ARK 24 for 10 yards (17-H.Clark).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 24(5:33 - 4th) 1-T.Badie to ARK 25 for -1 yard (17-H.Clark).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 25(5:01 - 4th) 1-T.Badie runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:47 - 4th) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:47 - 4th) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(4:47 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARK 25(4:43 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Smith.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARK 25(4:39 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 38 for 13 yards (2-E.Rakestraw).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 38(4:26 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to ARK 42 for 4 yards (1-J.Bledsoe).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARK 42(3:43 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to ARK 47 FUMBLES (11-D.Nicholson). 22-T.Smith to ARK 47 for no gain.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARK 47(2:54 - 4th) 41-T.Hammonds to MIZ 40 for 13 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 40(2:39 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to MIZ 31 for 9 yards (25-J.Brooks).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARK 31(2:09 - 4th) 41-T.Hammonds pushed ob at MIZ 24 for 7 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 24(1:54 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 19-T.Morris. 19-T.Morris to MIZ 16 for 8 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARK 16(1:35 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to MIZ 15 for 1 yard (18-T.Jeffcoat).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ARK 15(1:19 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARK 15(1:05 - 4th) 16-T.Burks to MIZ 14 for 1 yard (9-T.Gillespie11-D.Nicholson).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 14(0:49 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(0:43 - 4th) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to MIZ End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:43 - 4th) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(0:43 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton pushed ob at MIZ 39 for 14 yards (17-H.Clark).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(0:38 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism. Penalty on ARK 13-J.Coates Offside 5 yards enforced at MIZ 39. No Play.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIZZOU 44(0:32 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to ARK 38 for 18 yards (18-M.Mason).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38(0:26 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton pushed ob at ARK 26 for 12 yards (17-H.Clark).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 26(0:22 - 4th) 1-T.Badie pushed ob at ARK 27 for -1 yard (10-B.Pool).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 27(0:18 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to ARK 17 for 10 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 17(0:13 - 4th) 1-T.Badie to ARK 15 for 2 yards (93-I.Nichols).
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 15(0:03 - 4th) 92-H.Mevis 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
