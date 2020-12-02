|
|
|WVU
|IOWAST
No. 9 Iowa State hosts high-stakes matchup vs. WVU
Approaching a first conference championship in 108 years lends itself to reflection.
Big 12-leading Iowa State knows all about that, even though the No. 9 Cyclones have only clinched a share of the conference regular-season title as they yearn to cement their spot in the league championship game.
"Every once in a while, I will think about all the accomplishments," senior wide receiver Landen Akers said. "I think we really came up from nothing and brought this program to be something."
Iowa State sits atop the conference standings at 7-2 overall, 7-1 in the Big 12. A win against visiting West Virginia in Saturday's regular-season finale would assure a spot in the conference championship, but a slip-up could muddle the picture as several other teams play games next week following previous postponements related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several things beyond a Mountaineers victory in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday would need to happen, but even West Virginia (5-3, 4-3) could vault into contention for a top-two conference finish and a spot in the Big 12 championship game later this month.
Make no mistake, that would represent quite a rally for the Mountaineers, who follow their trip to Iowa State by hosting No. 11 Oklahoma, the defending conference champion, next week.
"It's two teams playing as good as anybody in our league to finish up," West Virginia coach Neal Brown said. "The keys for us to win are we're going to have to take care of the football, we've got to establish a run game and stop the run. Down the stretch, those are going to be critical pieces for us."
The Cyclones extended their winning streak to four games with a 23-20 victory at then-No. 17 Texas on Nov. 27. Breece Hall rushed for a go-ahead 3-yard touchdown with 1:25 to play and finished with 91 yards on 20 carries.
While Hall was held under 100 yards for the first time this season, he gained 30 of the team's 69 yards on its final drive. Brown said Hall is "playing as good as any offensive player in our league right now" and recalls his heroics during the Cyclones' 38-14 victory in Morgantown, W.Va., last season -- 26 carries for 137 yards and three touchdowns.
Hall ranks second in the nation with 16 rushing touchdowns and 1,260 yards on the ground, helping the Cyclones to 195.9 rushing yards a game, second in the conference.
Iowa State has limited West Virginia to fewer than 200 yards of total offense in the schools' past two meetings, both Cyclones victories. Defensive lineman Latrell Bankston earned conference defensive player of the week honors after collecting five tackles and two sacks, both career highs, at Texas.
West Virginia has been idle since defeating visiting Texas Christian on Nov. 14 behind 195 rushing yards from Leddie Brown and a pair of touchdown passes from Jarret Doege to T.J. Simmons.
The Mountaineers were set to host Oklahoma on Nov. 28, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns in the Sooners' program.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|27
|Rushing
|6
|12
|Passing
|9
|12
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|8-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|263
|483
|Total Plays
|66
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|54
|236
|Rush Attempts
|25
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.2
|5.4
|Yards Passing
|209
|247
|Comp. - Att.
|21-41
|20-23
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|10.7
|Penalties - Yards
|7-65
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|0
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.5
|2-27.5
|Return Yards
|10
|-3
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|1--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|209
|PASS YDS
|247
|
|
|54
|RUSH YDS
|236
|
|
|263
|TOTAL YDS
|483
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Doege 2 QB
|J. Doege
|21/41
|209
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|14
|48
|0
|18
|
G. Greene 11 QB
|G. Greene
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|3
|6
|0
|3
|
J. Doege 2 QB
|J. Doege
|7
|-7
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Ryan 10 WR
|S. Ryan
|10
|5
|79
|0
|26
|
I. Esdale 9 WR
|I. Esdale
|6
|5
|42
|0
|20
|
T. Simmons 1 WR
|T. Simmons
|7
|4
|36
|0
|13
|
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
|W. Wright Jr.
|7
|3
|34
|0
|25
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|5
|4
|18
|0
|9
|
S. Brown 17 WR
|S. Brown
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Jennings 19 WR
|A. Jennings
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
|M. O'Laughlin
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Fields II 1 LB
|T. Fields II
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mesidor 90 DL
|A. Mesidor
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mahone 29 S
|S. Mahone
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 23 S
|T. Smith
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fortune 11 CB
|N. Fortune
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stills 55 DL
|D. Stills
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chandler-Semedo 7 LB
|J. Chandler-Semedo
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Loe 6 LB
|E. Loe
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Addae 4 S
|A. Addae
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller 5 CB
|D. Miller
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pooler Jr. 9 DL
|J. Pooler Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Cowan 8 LB
|V. Cowan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stills 56 DL
|D. Stills
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Sumpter 35 K
|T. Sumpter
|2/2
|36
|0/0
|6
|
C. Legg 48 K
|C. Legg
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Sumpter 35 K
|T. Sumpter
|4
|41.5
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
|W. Wright Jr.
|7
|18.3
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|20/23
|247
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|22
|97
|1
|23
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|9
|77
|1
|47
|
B. Purdy 15 QB
|B. Purdy
|7
|38
|1
|10
|
J. Brock 21 RB
|J. Brock
|3
|19
|0
|11
|
H. Dekkers 12 QB
|H. Dekkers
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Hutchinson 8 WR
|X. Hutchinson
|8
|8
|89
|0
|21
|
B. Hall 28 RB
|B. Hall
|3
|3
|56
|1
|28
|
C. Allen 11 TE
|C. Allen
|3
|2
|36
|0
|31
|
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
|S. Shaw Jr.
|4
|3
|35
|0
|20
|
C. Kolar 88 TE
|C. Kolar
|2
|2
|29
|1
|16
|
L. Akers 82 WR
|L. Akers
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Porter 10 WR
|D. Porter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Eisworth II 12 DB
|G. Eisworth II
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 1 DB
|I. Young
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hummel 35 LB
|J. Hummel
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Vance 34 LB
|O. Vance
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bailey 90 DL
|J. Bailey
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson Jr. 26 DB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Horne 20 LB
|A. Horne
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Young 2 DB
|D. Young
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bankston 56 DL
|L. Bankston
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Azunna 4 DB
|A. Azunna
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rose 23 LB
|M. Rose
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bailey 3 DE
|J. Bailey
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
W. McDonald IV 9 DE
|W. McDonald IV
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
E. Uwazurike 58 DE
|E. Uwazurike
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davis 43 LB
|D. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Petersen 55 DE
|Z. Petersen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 19 DB
|K. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. White IV 11 DB
|L. White IV
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vaughn 32 LB
|G. Vaughn
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Assalley 96 K
|C. Assalley
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Rivera 7 P
|J. Rivera
|2
|27.5
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
|K. Nwangwu
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
D. Hanika 83 TE
|D. Hanika
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Milton 1 WR
|T. Milton
|1
|-3.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-D.Nettles kicks 63 yards from ISU 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 19 for 17 yards (32-G.Vaughn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 19(14:57 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 19 for no gain (3-J.Bailey34-O.Vance).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 19(14:26 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to WVU 28 for 9 yards (23-M.Rose).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WVU 28(13:59 - 1st) 2-J.Doege to WVU 30 for 2 yards (56-L.Bankston).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 30(13:32 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 33 for 3 yards (1-I.Young).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 7 - WVU 33(12:52 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to ISU 41 for 26 yards (34-O.Vance).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 41(12:17 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to ISU 37 for 4 yards (34-O.Vance).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WVU 37(11:47 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - WVU 37(11:39 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 9-I.Esdale. 9-I.Esdale to ISU 33 for 4 yards (23-M.Rose).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - WVU 33(10:56 - 1st) Penalty on WVU 4-L.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 33. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WVU 38(10:56 - 1st) 35-T.Sumpter punts 38 yards from ISU 38 to ISU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 20(10:40 - 1st) 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 24 for 4 yards (90-A.Mesidor1-T.Fields).
|+31 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 24(10:10 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to WVU 45 for 31 yards (11-N.Fortune29-S.Mahone).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(9:53 - 1st) 3-K.Nwangwu to WVU 42 for 3 yards (90-A.Mesidor).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - IOWAST 42(9:17 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to WVU 44 for -2 yards (56-D.Stills).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - IOWAST 44(8:37 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to WVU 35 for 9 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(7:52 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to WVU 29 for 6 yards (90-A.Mesidor).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWAST 29(7:15 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to WVU 34 for -5 yards (1-T.Fields).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - IOWAST 34(6:63 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to WVU 28 for 6 yards (11-N.Fortune4-A.Addae).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - IOWAST 28(6:13 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 11-C.Allen. 11-C.Allen to WVU 23 for 5 yards (1-T.Fields11-N.Fortune).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 23(6:00 - 1st) 28-B.Hall runs 23 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on WVU 12 players declined.
|PAT Good
|(6:00 - 1st) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:51 - 1st) 97-D.Nettles kicks 61 yards from ISU 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 16 for 12 yards (43-D.Davis35-J.Hummel). Team penalty on WVU Illegal block in the back 8 yards enforced at WVU 16.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 8(5:45 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 7 for -1 yard (26-A.Johnson34-O.Vance).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - WVU 7(5:10 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 8 for 1 yard (35-J.Hummel).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - WVU 8(4:32 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 9 for 1 yard (90-J.Bailey23-M.Rose).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WVU 9(3:03 - 1st) 35-T.Sumpter punts 35 yards from WVU 9 to WVU 44 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 44(3:48 - 1st) 3-K.Nwangwu to WVU 39 for 5 yards (4-A.Addae11-N.Fortune).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 39(3:07 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nwangwu.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - IOWAST 39(3:07 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy to WVU 33 for 6 yards (23-T.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(2:32 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to WVU 28 for 5 yards (5-D.Miller).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 28(2:00 - 1st) Penalty on ISU 77-R.Hudson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WVU 28.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 20 - IOWAST 43(2:00 - 1st) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to WVU 26 for 17 yards (23-T.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - IOWAST 26(2:00 - 1st) 28-B.Hall to WVU 22 FUMBLES. to the WVU 22 downed by 28-B.Hall.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 22(1:31 - 1st) 3-K.Nwangwu to WVU 13 for 9 yards (5-D.Miller).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - IOWAST 13(1:00 - 1st) 3-K.Nwangwu to WVU 13 for no gain (8-V.Cowan).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 13(15:00 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to WVU 10 for 3 yards (9-J.Pooler).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 10(14:26 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Allen.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 10(14:23 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:17 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:17 - 2nd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 54 yards from ISU 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 27 for 16 yards (27-C.McDonald82-L.Akers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 27(14:10 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 87-M.O'Laughlin.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 27(14:06 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 33 for 6 yards (35-J.Hummel11-L.White).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - WVU 33(13:23 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to WVU 46 for 13 yards (1-I.Young).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 46(12:58 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Ryan.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 46(12:51 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to ISU 45 for 9 yards (35-J.Hummel26-A.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WVU 45(12:15 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege to ISU 43 for 2 yards (56-L.Bankston).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 43(11:48 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to ISU 41 for 2 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - WVU 41(11:07 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 9-I.Esdale. 9-I.Esdale to ISU 37 for 4 yards (35-J.Hummel23-M.Rose).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - WVU 37(10:15 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to ISU 28 for 9 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 28(10:08 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 9-I.Esdale. 9-I.Esdale to ISU 19 for 9 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WVU 19(9:35 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to ISU 19 for no gain (12-G.Eisworth23-M.Rose).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WVU 19(8:49 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege to ISU 17 for 2 yards (34-O.Vance90-J.Bailey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 17(8:28 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Esdale.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WVU 17(8:20 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 55-P.Moorer False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 17. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - WVU 22(8:20 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Ryan.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 15 - WVU 22(8:13 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege scrambles to ISU 19 for 3 yards. Penalty on WVU 2-J.Doege Intentional grounding 5 yards enforced at ISU 19.
|No Good
|
4 & 17 - WVU 24(8:01 - 2nd) 48-C.Legg 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 24(7:56 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 35 for 11 yards (4-A.Addae).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 35(7:40 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to ISU 39 for 4 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 39(7:03 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 48 for 9 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo5-D.Miller).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 48(6:30 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 8-X.Hutchinson. Penalty on WVU 11-N.Fortune Pass interference 12 yards enforced at ISU 48. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40(6:20 - 2nd) 3-K.Nwangwu to WVU 36 for 4 yards (90-A.Mesidor).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - IOWAST 36(5:52 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to WVU 26 for 10 yards (1-T.Fields).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 26(5:20 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to WVU 24 for 2 yards (4-A.Addae).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - IOWAST 24(4:34 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to WVU 24 for no gain (55-D.Stills56-D.Stills).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 8 - IOWAST 24(3:53 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to WVU 4 for 20 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - IOWAST 4(3:35 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy to WVU 1 for 3 yards (15-B.Purdy). Penalty on ISU 2-S.Shaw Holding 10 yards enforced at WVU 1.
|Penalty
|
1 & 11 - IOWAST 11(3:31 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall runs 11 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ISU 88-C.Kolar Facemasking 15 yards enforced at WVU 11. No Play.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 26 - IOWAST 26(3:27 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to WVU 5 for 21 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - IOWAST 5(3:06 - 2nd) 28-B.Hall to WVU 2 for 3 yards (23-T.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWAST 2(2:53 - 2nd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 82-L.Akers. 82-L.Akers runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:49 - 2nd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:49 - 2nd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 55 yards from ISU 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 32 for 22 yards (21-C.Pedersen35-J.Hummel).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 32(2:43 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 35 for 3 yards (58-E.Uwazurike3-J.Bailey).
|Sack
|
2 & 7 - WVU 35(2:04 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege sacked at WVU 31 for -4 yards (3-J.Bailey).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - WVU 31(1:19 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege sacked at WVU 25 for -6 yards (9-W.McDonald).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - WVU 25(1:11 - 2nd) 35-T.Sumpter punts 49 yards from WVU 25. 1-T.Milton to ISU 23 for -3 yards (15-R.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 48-C.Legg kicks 58 yards from WVU 35. 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 22 for 15 yards (4-A.Addae14-M.Ruffin).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 22(14:54 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 31 for 9 yards (5-D.Miller).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - IOWAST 31(14:29 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 31 for no gain (90-A.Mesidor11-N.Fortune).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - IOWAST 31(13:43 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 31 for no gain (56-D.Stills).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - IOWAST 31(13:08 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 37 yards from ISU 31. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 42 for 10 yards (32-G.Vaughn6-R.Walling).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 42(12:59 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to WVU 49 for 7 yards (1-I.Young).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - WVU 49(12:45 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to ISU 41 for 10 yards (2-D.Young).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 41(11:57 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WVU 41(11:49 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Brown.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - WVU 41(11:43 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to ISU 37 for 4 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 6 - WVU 37(11:13 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to ISU 32 for 5 yards (12-G.Eisworth).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 32(11:07 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to ISU 41 for 9 yards (55-D.Stills23-T.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - IOWAST 41(10:42 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 44 for 3 yards (1-T.Fields).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 44(10:16 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 44 for no gain (6-E.Loe).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 44(9:37 - 3rd) Penalty on ISU 72-J.Remsburg False start 5 yards enforced at ISU 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - IOWAST 39(9:11 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 10-D.Porter. 10-D.Porter to ISU 39 for no gain (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 15 - IOWAST 39(8:35 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy scrambles pushed ob at ISU 47 for 8 yards (8-V.Cowan).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - IOWAST 47(8:15 - 3rd) 7-J.Rivera punts 18 yards from ISU 47 out of bounds at the WVU 35.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 35(7:54 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 34 for -1 yard (90-J.Bailey).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - WVU 34(7:15 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to WVU 47 for 13 yards (2-D.Young1-I.Young).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 47(6:49 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 87-M.O'Laughlin.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - WVU 47(6:43 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege sacked at WVU 41 for -6 yards (9-W.McDonald).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 16 - WVU 41(6:01 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to ISU 34 for 25 yards (26-A.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 34(5:55 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 87-M.O'Laughlin.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 34(5:41 - 3rd) 11-G.Greene scrambles to ISU 27 for 7 yards (35-J.Hummel).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WVU 27(5:02 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons.
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - WVU 27(4:55 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 27(4:50 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar to ISU 40 for 13 yards (1-T.Fields).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40(4:45 - 3rd) Penalty on WVU 1-T.Fields Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at ISU 40. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(4:20 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to WVU 37 for 8 yards (90-A.Mesidor1-T.Fields).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 2 - IOWAST 37(4:05 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to WVU 14 for 23 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 14(3:43 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to WVU 16 for -2 yards.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 12 - IOWAST 16(3:14 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 88-C.Kolar. 88-C.Kolar runs 16 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on WVU 4-A.Addae Pass interference declined.
|PAT Good
|(3:10 - 3rd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:10 - 3rd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 56 yards from ISU 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 32 for 23 yards (6-R.Walling).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 32(3:01 - 3rd) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 34 for 2 yards (34-O.Vance).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WVU 34(2:20 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WVU 34(2:12 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Ryan.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WVU 34(2:05 - 3rd) 35-T.Sumpter punts 44 yards from WVU 34 to ISU 22 fair catch by 1-T.Milton.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 22(1:58 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to ISU 33 for 11 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(1:32 - 3rd) 28-B.Hall to ISU 34 for 1 yard (55-D.Stills9-J.Pooler).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 34(0:56 - 3rd) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall to WVU 47 for 19 yards (6-E.Loe).
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 47(0:15 - 3rd) 3-K.Nwangwu runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:07 - 3rd) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:07 - 3rd) 97-D.Nettles kicks 60 yards from ISU 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 19 for 14 yards (20-A.Horne).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 19(0:01 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 37 for 18 yards (4-A.Azunna).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 37(15:00 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to WVU 48 for 11 yards (4-A.Azunna2-D.Young).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 48(14:40 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to ISU 46 for 6 yards (3-J.Bailey). Team penalty on ISU 12 players 5 yards enforced at WVU 48. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 5 - WVU 47(14:21 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 15-R.Smith. Penalty on ISU 11-L.White Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ISU 47. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 32(14:14 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to ISU 25 for 7 yards (12-G.Eisworth1-I.Young).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - WVU 25(13:43 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to ISU 18 for 7 yards (1-I.Young).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 18(13:22 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to ISU 19 for -1 yard (1-I.Young).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - WVU 19(12:49 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 9-I.Esdale. 9-I.Esdale to ISU 14 for 5 yards (55-Z.Petersen35-J.Hummel).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WVU 14(12:12 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - WVU 14(12:05 - 4th) 35-T.Sumpter 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:00 - 4th) 48-C.Legg kicks 41 yards from WVU 35. 83-D.Hanika to ISU 27 for 3 yards (39-D.Bonamico).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 27(11:56 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy to ISU 33 for 6 yards (1-T.Fields).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - IOWAST 33(11:16 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to ISU 34 for 1 yard (23-T.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - IOWAST 34(10:35 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to ISU 40 for 6 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 40(10:03 - 4th) 3-K.Nwangwu to ISU 40 for no gain (55-D.Stills).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - IOWAST 40(9:28 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Allen. Penalty on WVU 7-J.Chandler-Semedo Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ISU 40. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 45(9:22 - 4th) 28-B.Hall to WVU 33 for 12 yards (11-N.Fortune).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 33(8:54 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy scrambles to WVU 37 for -4 yards.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 14 - IOWAST 37(8:11 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw to WVU 24 for 13 yards (23-T.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - IOWAST 37(8:01 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy incomplete. Intended for 2-S.Shaw.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 14 - IOWAST 37(7:58 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 8-X.Hutchinson. 8-X.Hutchinson to WVU 28 for 9 yards (1-T.Fields).
|+28 YD
|
4 & 5 - IOWAST 28(7:19 - 4th) 15-B.Purdy complete to 28-B.Hall. 28-B.Hall runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:07 - 4th) 96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:07 - 4th) 97-D.Nettles kicks 56 yards from ISU 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 33 for 24 yards (91-B.Peterson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 33(7:00 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 17-S.Brown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WVU 33(6:52 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 19-A.Jennings.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - WVU 33(6:47 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 43 for 10 yards (43-D.Davis32-G.Vaughn).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 43(6:18 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to WVU 43 for no gain (90-J.Bailey).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 43(5:41 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan to ISU 35 for 22 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 35(5:03 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Brown.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 35(4:56 - 4th) 4-L.Brown to ISU 39 for -4 yards (20-A.Horne).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - WVU 39(4:20 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Ryan.
|+20 YD
|
4 & 14 - WVU 39(4:11 - 4th) 2-J.Doege complete to 9-I.Esdale. 9-I.Esdale to ISU 19 for 20 yards (19-K.King).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 19(3:36 - 4th) 20-A.Sinkfield to ISU 18 for 1 yard (20-A.Horne32-G.Vaughn).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WVU 18(3:02 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 10-S.Ryan.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WVU 18(2:57 - 4th) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - WVU 18(2:51 - 4th) 35-T.Sumpter 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:51 - 4th) 48-C.Legg kicks 40 yards from WVU 35 to ISU 25 fair catch by 3-K.Nwangwu.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 25(2:46 - 4th) 21-J.Brock to ISU 36 for 11 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 36(2:15 - 4th) 21-J.Brock to ISU 37 for 1 yard (9-J.Pooler7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - IOWAST 37(1:30 - 4th) 12-H.Dekkers to ISU 44 for 7 yards (6-E.Loe).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - IOWAST 44(1:24 - 4th) 21-J.Brock to WVU 49 for 7 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo4-A.Addae).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IOWAST 49(0:53 - 4th) 12-H.Dekkers kneels at WVU 50 for -1 yard.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - IOWAST 50(0:28 - 4th) 12-H.Dekkers kneels at ISU 49 for -1 yard.
