Teams looking to replicate their recent bowl success clash when the 17th-ranked LSU Tigers meet the Purdue Boilermakers in the 2023 Citrus Bowl on Monday. The Tigers (9-4, 6-2 SEC West), who have dropped two in a row after a five-game winning streak, have won five of their past seven bowl games. The Boilermakers (8-5, 6-3 Big Ten West), who won three of their last four games to end the regular season, have won four of their last six bowl games. Purdue defeated Tennessee 48-45 in overtime in last year's Music City Bowl, while LSU was beaten 42-20 by Kansas State in last season's Texas Bowl. Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell and LSU edge rusher BJ Ojulari are among the most notable NFL opt-outs for this game.

Kickoff from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., set for 1 p.m. ET. The Tigers are favored by 14.5 points in the latest LSU vs. Purdue odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 56.



Here are the college football odds and trends for Purdue vs. LSU:

LSU vs. Purdue spread: LSU -14.5

LSU vs. Purdue over/under: 56 points

LSU vs. Purdue money line: LSU -600, Purdue +430

LSU: The Tigers are 20-8 against the spread in their last 28 games following an ATS loss

PUR: The Boilermakers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. SEC opponents

Why LSU can cover

With receivers Kayshon Boutte (NFL opt-out), Jaray Jenkins (NFL opt-out) and Jack Bech (transfer portal) out, the Tigers will likely want to lean on the run game to ease the burden on quarterback Jayden Daniels. Junior running back Josh Williams is one player the Tigers can turn to. He leads the team's running backs with 97 carries for 532 yards (5.5 average) and is third with six touchdowns. Williams also has 21 receptions for 132 yards (6.3 average). He has rushed for 100 or more yards in three of the 11 games he's played in. His best game was an 18-carry, 118-yard and one-touchdown performance in a 13-10 win at Arkansas on Nov. 12. In the SEC title game against Georgia, he carried six times for 55 yards (9.2 average), including a 47-yarder. He has been hampered with an ankle injury.

Among those leading the defense is senior linebacker Micah Baskerville. He leads the team in tackles with 83, including 39 solo, with one sack for six yards. He also has six pass breakups and one interception he returned for 29 yards and a touchdown. Baskerville has registered nine tackles in each of the last two games, including six solo against Georgia on Dec. 3. He was named to the Butkus Award Watch List for the 2022 season, and was LSU's top returning tackler after finishing second on the team with 83 a year ago.

Why Purdue can cover

Despite that, the Tigers are not a lock to cover the LSU vs. Purdue spread. That's because the Boilermakers had the best passing offense in the Big Ten, averaging 276.6 yards through the air in league games. Sixth-year quarterback Austin Burton will lead Purdue, after O'Connell elected to prepare for the NFL Draft. Burton is in his third season at Purdue following the first three years of his career at UCLA. The Citrus Bowl will mark the third career start for Burton. His first start came in 2019 against Oregon State, when he threw for 236 yards for UCLA. He has one start for Purdue, a 28-26 win over FAU earlier this season. In that game, he completed 21 of 29 passes (72.4%) for 166 yards and three touchdowns and one interception.

Freshman running back Devin Mockobee leads the rushing attack. The walk-on carried 182 times for 920 yards (5.1 average) and nine touchdowns. He had a season-long run of 68 yards. Mockobee set the school record for most rushing yards and attempts by a freshman. He has surpassed 100 yards rushing in a game four times, including a season-high 178 yards and one touchdown against Nebraska on Oct. 15.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 53 points.

So who wins LSU vs. Purdue in the Citrus Bowl 2023?